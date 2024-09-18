Fannie Mae Gets Gloomier about Home Sales, Buyers’ Strike to Continue Despite Dropping Mortgage Rates & Surging Listings

As buyers wait for even lower mortgage rates, lower prices, and higher wages. Mortgage rates already dropped to 6.15% from 7.9%, but that didn’t help at all.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
We’ve been saying this for many months, and now Fannie Mae’s Economic & Strategic Research group is saying the same thing – the Buyers’ Strike is expected to continue despite much lower mortgage rates and a very sharp increase in active listings — because prices are too high:
“Although mortgage rates have fallen considerably in recent weeks, we’ve not seen evidence of a corresponding increase in loan application activity, nor has there been an improvement in consumer homebuying sentiment,” Fannie Mae said in the report today, lowering its forecast.
“We think it’s likely that many would-be borrowers are waiting for affordability to improve even further, and that some may be anticipating additional declines in mortgage rates given expectations that the Fed will lower the federal funds target rate,” Fannie Mae said.
And so, potential buyers are waiting for even lower mortgage rates.
“Others may be waiting for household incomes to improve further to offset some of the recent home price growth, or they may be thinking that future supply growth will ease affordability.”
The last phrase means lower prices, because prices are too high, and so potential buyers are waiting for prices to come down.
“Regardless of the lever, we expect affordability to remain the primary constraint on housing activity for the foreseeable future, and we now think full-year 2024 will produce the fewest existing home sales since 1995,” Fannie Mae said.
And mortgage rates have already come down a whole lot. Except for a three-month period between mid-January through mid-April, mortgage rates have zigzagged lower incessantly since November 2023.
According to the Mortgage Bankers Association today, the average 30-year fixed rate has dropped to 6.15% in the latest reporting week, that’s down by over 1.6 percentage points from the rates 10 months ago.
So Mortgage rates have come down a lot, paralleling the moves in the 10-year Treasury yield, in anticipation of a whole bunch of rate cuts by the Fed. With so many rate cuts already baked in, mortgage rates may not fall a lot more.
Fannie Mae today estimated that the 30-year fixed mortgage rate will “average” 5.9% next year, and it has already fallen to 6.15%, from 7.9% in November last year:
“Despite a significant decline in mortgage rates and improved supply in some parts of the country, existing home sales are not expected to pick up meaningfully through the remainder of 2024, with the annual pace now forecast to be the slowest since 1995,” Fannie Mae said.
Based on its own data, Fannie Mae expects annual sales of existing homes to fall another 0.3% in 2024 from 2023.
Here are annual sales of existing homes through 2023, as reported by the National Association of Realtors, which appears to differ slightly from Fannie Mae’s data. Year-to-date through July, the NAR’s metric is down by 2.0% from the same period last year, which had already been the lowest since 1995 (historic data via YCharts):
“Recent data, including softness in pending home sales [we covered their amazing plunge to record lows here] and purchase mortgage applications, continue to suggest limited home-purchase demand at current affordability levels,” Fannie Mae said.
So, these applications for mortgages to purchase a home have collapsed over the past year to record lows in the data and have hovered near those lows ever since. In the latest reporting week, they ticked up a tad from the prior weeks, but are still down by 46% from the same week in 2019 and by 54% from the same week in 2021. Those multi-year declines have been roughly the same over the past six months:
Demand for mortgages has collapsed, despite the much lower mortgage rates, because prices are too high. And people are waiting for even lower mortgage rates and lower prices, and for their incomes to rise while they wait for mortgage rates and lower prices.
In case you missed it: The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America: Price Declines Spread to 25 Metros of Top 28, with 19 Below 2022 Peaks. 3 Set New Highs.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
MW: Bond market gets a Federal Reserve wake-up call after pricing in a recession…
Music to my ears
“We think it’s likely that many would-be borrowers are waiting for affordability to improve even further, and that some may be anticipating additional declines in mortgage rates given expectations that the Fed will lower the federal funds’ target rate,” Fannie Mae said”
With a couple of more FED rate cuts this and next year, those mortgage rates will entice people back in and accept buying million-dollar crapshack is the norm, as long as they can squeeze into that monthly mortgage, even if they hit a35%+ DTI, at least that’s my prediction for the SoCal market. Hopefully, I am dead wrong about this, time will tell
Those rate cuts whereof you speak ARE ALREADY PRICED INTO MORTGAGE RATES as you can see from the chart.
One more time, and louder for those in the back…
Affordability — where’s the average slob gonna come up with a 10% down payment on a $600k house?
Median home price is $412,300 — sure, there’s a wide range of potential homes available, but the lower range is still out of reach for someone making average income of apparently $80k’ish?
With savings rate way down and cumulative inflation still killing the average person, pretending people are excited about mortgages dropping is plain stupid.
This reset or recalibration will take years, because, home prices have to get crushed, rates need to stay low and people have to save money and keep jobs — this isn’t exactly an easy situation going forward — a lot of things have to line up for a soft landing to materialize, versus a crash landing, where a lot of things fall apart.
Time is a huge constraint in this affordability dynamic.
Buy doing endless rounds of gargantuan QEs, FED inspired almost a new cult of “homes are for buying, not selling”. I see many people repeatedly buying and never selling homes. When they need to move, they are renting the existing one and buying a new one, because they have no doubt that any home will appreciate 5-10% in average each year, as it did so for last 15 years. Any price softening was met a new round of ever increasing QE by FED, pushing the prices even more higher every time. The sentiment is that this cycle will go in the same manner forever.
Fannie mae and Freddie mac has alsobig responsibility for affordability crisis, by continuously increasing the credit limit, finally over 1M in the pandemic, which was totally ridiculous. Because of this stupidity, FED cannot risk lowering the house prices, as a decline will endanger the viability two and many mortgage BS under the guarantee of govt.
It’s great they are laying out a realistic view, hopefully some sellers agents will take note. I think they also miss a very important facet of the slowdown. We have done the getting outbid multiple offers dance and suddenly there is so much inventory we feel like we can wait to overpay for a 9/10 or a 10/10 house instead of overpaying for a 5/10 like most people did the last several years.
The VA is offering financing at rates below 6% as we speak. Buyer are coming out of the woodwork, buying mostly condos which they can afford at these rates. We are busy as hell with no letup. Prices of condos are still reasonable. It’s the only game in town, at least for now.
Will be interesting to see if things pick up nationwide or only in specific markets. In my little midwest town the inventory is low quality and double the price before the pandemic.
Are we finally popping that bubble?
Housing will pick up when the lockin effect is negated by low interest rates. This could happen next season, as the consensus is around fed lowering to 3% by end of ’25. The prices aren’t going to do down, just up. Those that locked in might want to upgrade and reap the rewards of buying early in the pandemic. Or those who bought way back and are looking to downsize sell there large family houses. Either way inventory will increase but the demand hasn’t been satisfied. A housing crash isn’t likely. To increase affordability, they need to make it easier for low income families to get loans. That way builders, build low income housing instead of mostly middle-upper class housing. The increase in low income housing would decrease demand for expensive housing.
If the Fed lowers to 3%, mortgage rates will be right around 6%, which is about where they are today (6.15%) because it seems everyone has already priced all these rate cuts into their future scenarios.
So they need to price in more cuts, which means more wait and see mentality.
Easing ultimately tips consumers to wait and see.
I suppose this is why timing easing is so critical.
You can’t start flip flopping otherwise rates fly back up even if you don’t raise rates.
If you decide you need to cut further, suddenly, more wait and see mentality!
Soft landing, yeah right!
It’s not like the liquidity isn’t there to pour back into the RE market. Wolf just put out two articles in the last month pointing out two things:
1. Savings are at an all-time high.
2. The labor market is showing few signs of cooling down.
It’s a legitimate Mexican standoff and the stakes are the OK Corral itself.
As a recent buyer in a formally hot market, here is my boots on the ground reality:
My mortgage was sold twice in 2 months. Fannie owns it now.
My home price is down $10K since we closed 3 months ago. Don’t care.
The mega landlord we bought from has at least 6 houses for sale and 3 rentals available within a two block area from us. They seem to put houses on the rental market for a month or two and if they don’t rent, they put them up for sale. The for sale houses are all over 30 days on the market, none sold over the summer.
The over building is still ongoing in my town. I see smaller homes priced under 300K now.