Here Come the HELOCs in Household Debt: Mortgages, Delinquencies, and Foreclosures

If residential mortgages get messy, banks are largely off the hook this time.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Mortgage balances rose by $190 billion, or by 1.6% in Q1 from Q4, and by 3.3% year-over-year, to a record of $12.4 trillion, according to the Household Debt and Credit Report from the New York Fed. Mortgages account for 80% of total household debt.
But HELOCs (home equity lines of credit) are rising from the ashes. Balances jumped by 4.4% for the quarter, and by 10.9% year-over-year – more in a moment.
In terms of mortgage balances, the relatively small 3.3% year-over-year increase is the result of several factors that pull in different directions: Still sky-high home prices that require larger mortgages; purchases of existing homes that have plunged; mortgage origination volume that has plunged; while purchases of new houses have held up, as prices have dropped 18%, and buyers are financing less expensive new houses. And a big part of homeowners with 3% mortgages are not selling, and they’re not buying either, and so they’re not paying off their 3% mortgages, and they’re not getting bigger new mortgages to buy more expensive homes:
But HELOC balances are rising from the ashes.
HELOC balances jumped by $16 billion, or by 4.4% in Q1 from Q4, and by 10.9% year-over-year, to $376 billion. Despite the recent surge, HELOC balances remain historically low after 13 years of incessant declines.
HELOCs are a way for homeowners to turn their own money buried in their home into useable cash. But to get to their own money, they have to pay Wall Street fees and interest on it.
The 7% mortgage rates have made cash-out refis – which refinances the mortgage plus the cash-out at this high rate – too expensive, and refi volume has collapsed. A HELOC may come with interest rates of 9%, or whatever, but it applies only to the amount drawn on the line of credit, and not the mortgage which continues at 3%.
Second-lien mortgages accomplish the same as a HELOC, but have fixed payments over a fixed term. They too are an expensive way for homeowners to turn their own money buried in their home into useable cash as Wall Street will exact its pound of flesh.
HELOCs are still a tiny portion of the housing debt, accounting for just 3.0% of total mortgage balances in Q1, having barely moved up from the historic low of 2.8% in Q3 2022. Once upon a time in 2005 through 2012, HELOCs amounted to 7-8% of mortgage balances:
The burden of mortgage debt.
To measure the burden of mortgage debt on households, we can compare mortgage balances to disposable income, which is what households have left over from their total income, after payroll taxes and social insurance payments, to deal with their costs of living and service their debts.
Disposable income is income from all sources but not capital gains (wages, interest, dividends, rentals, farm income, small business income, transfer payments from the government, etc.), minus taxes and social insurance payments. And disposable income has surged (data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis):
- Quarter over quarter: +1.1%
- Year-over-year: +4.3%
- Since 2019: +26.7%.
The ratio of mortgage balances to disposable income has been roughly flat for the past four quarters at around 60%. Note how the ratio dropped in 2022 and Q1 2023, as wages surged. Recently, wage growth has slowed, and the ratio has stabilized near historically low levels:
Delinquencies haven’t normalized yet.
Transitioning into delinquency: Mortgage balances that were delinquent by 30 days or more ticked up to 3.2% of total balances — still lower than any time before the pandemic (red line in the chart below).
HELOC balances that were delinquent by 30 days or more ticked up to 2.1% (blue line).
Serious delinquency: Mortgage balances that were 90 days or more delinquent edged up to 0.6%, compared to 1.0% and higher before the pandemic (red line in the chart below).
HELOC balances that were 90 days or more delinquent dipped to 0.5%, the lowest since 2006 (blue line).
Foreclosures in a post-pandemic frying-pan pattern.
During the pandemic, with mortgage forbearance and foreclosure bans in effect, the number of consumers with foreclosures plunged to near zero. They have risen since then but remain far below the Good Times lows before the pandemic.
In Q1, there were 44,200 consumers with foreclosures, compared to 65,000 to 90,000 in the years 2017 through 2019. In other words, they’re not even normalizing yet. The post-pandemic frying-pan pattern has cropped up in a number of other data as well:
Foreclosures won’t be a problem until…
…home prices sag and people lose their jobs. That’s the short version.
Homeowners who purchased their homes more than two years ago and didn’t cash-out-refi have lots of equity in their homes as home prices have surged in the years through mid-2022. And that’s the vast majority of homeowners. But more recent homebuyers can get into serious trouble fairly quickly.
If a homeowner with a lot of equity cannot make the mortgage payments because they lost their job or had a medical emergency, they can sell the home, pay off the mortgage with the proceeds, and have some cash left.
If unemployment surges and over a year’s time a million homeowners cannot make their payment anymore, they can sell their home, pay off their mortgage, and go on.
The problem arises when home prices plunge to multi-year lows, and suddenly a larger portion of homeowners are underwater. Being underwater for a homeowner is no biggie as long as they don’t have to sell. They just hang tight, quit looking at Zillow every day, and life goes on.
But if they have to sell, it gets complicated. If lots of people lose their jobs and can no longer make the mortgage payments, and have to sell, then it gets a little messy because it drives down prices even further. The result will be that homes will become more plentiful on the market, and more affordable to buy, which would be welcome by lots of people and would solve a crisis.
Banks are largely off the hook this time.
The mess would mostly hit taxpayers, who now are on the hook for a large majority of the mortgages – not banks. The exception are HELOCs; the government has not yet taken them under its wings. But HELOC balances are still small.
Banks have relatively few mortgages on their books; they sell most of them off to government entities which turn them into government-backed MBS and sell them to investors. Banks not being on the hook for the biggest part of the mortgages is one of the fundamental changes since the mortgage crisis. So this time, the Fed can let the housing market do its thing without having to worry about the financial system collapsing under the weight of imploding mortgages. The financial system might get tripped up by other problems, but not residential mortgages.
“But more recent homebuyers can get into serious trouble fairly quickly.
If a homeowner with a lot of equity cannot make the mortgage payments because they lost their job or had a medical emergency, they can sell the home, pay off the mortgage with the proceeds, and have some cash left.”
I think the consequences of this issue are hugely ignored by the market. A fire sale by “recent homebuyers ” can bring down the comparables in entire neighborhoods and cause a cascading effect.
Those who took out HELOCs won’t feel so rich anymore as their home prices come down too but they have to service the debts.
P.S. Many of these recent buyers have also bought vacation rentals.
Yes, the vacation rentals coming back on the market for sale is something to watch for as the revenge travel boom cools a little.
In terms of the recent purchasers: most homeowners don’t HAVE to sell, even those when one of the two bread-earners loses their job for a while. Most people can tough something like that out for a few months. Even during the horrible mortgage crisis, only something like 11% of the borrowers defaulted on their mortgages, and that was at a time when prices had plunged variously by up to 50%.
I took quick peek at vacay prices
obscene comes to mind
$230,000 for single wide mobile
it’ll reset in time
“In terms of the recent purchasers: most homeowners don’t HAVE to sell, even those when one of the two bread-earners loses their job for a while. Most people can tough something like that out for a few months.”
Good points Wolf, and I would like to add that those “few months” have already started ticking for many high flying tech workers in the Bay Area who were laid off since last year. Know of several who were let go from Google, Meta, and others (in some cases couples who were making 600k+ combined and both got laid off). They have not found jobs since last year or have taken jobs at substantially lower pay, sweating bullets over the high cost of their mortgages and other expenses.
These HELOCs need to be made more attractive by the banks. Perhaps using some of that excess equity to “buy down” the interest rate for the borrower, but a big enough chunk of equity to help make the banks stronger; i.e., more profitable. A further benefit of “buy downs” is that they increase desire for the financial product.
According to the National Association of Realtors, all cash buyers went from 10% of buyers in 2003 to 32% of all buyers in Jan 2024. Tha’s yet another reason for the relatively small 3.3% nominal increase in mortgage balances.
“HELOC balances that were 90 days or more delinquent dipped to 0.5%, the lowest since 2006 (blue line).”
2006 is an ominous comparison point! But I guess in 2006, anyone who wanted to cash out refi could do so and HELOCS were not in favor.
I just saw a quote by Elon musk, who I rarely agree with. He said that the original sin in the 2007 crisis was both lenders and borrowers believing that real estate prices could never go down. I think we know better now, at least I hope so.
We do not know better this time around, I think.
Excessive debt is the downfall of corporations, governments and individuals.
The key word is “excessive”. If lenders AND borrowers stay within debt limits they can reasonably service, there should be no problem. Properly used, HELOCS and second mortgages can be very useful financial tools.
The numbers say that the trend is downward, but it’s rolling down a very gentle slope right now.
As time rolls on people have to sell homes for one reason or another and this pricing sets the market rate. There’s just not enough people buying at current pricing to move the needle quickly.
Deficit spending seems to be the overriding factor in keeping inflation afloat, working against the Fed, with the Fed of course working against its prior self. Messy times.
“He said that the original sin in the 2007 crisis was both lenders and borrowers believing that real estate prices could never go down.”
Nothing has changed
Today, the majority of buyers are speculators, as was the case in 2007.
They still believe that prices will rise forever.
Gravity causes something thrown into the sky to fall back to earth.
The higher it is thrown, the greater the damage on contact with the ground
This was my comment to the comment of
Kevin L
“Today, the majority of buyers are speculators, as was the case in 2007.”
Source?
The source is the real estate market in Bulgaria, Eastern Europe.
I follow announcements every day to convince myself and I am convinced that what I am saying is true.
Properties bought months ago are being sold again but at a price increased from 20 to 60 percent.
I also follow the Montreal market, same thing.
See also prices in Vancouver in Realtor.
You can see what were the prices for these properties purchased over the years. Sort of like Case Schiller in the US.
There are many properties purchased before one or two years that come at a 30 to 50 percent more expensive.
“Nothing has changed. Today, the majority of buyers are speculators, as was the case in 2007.”
It’s arguably worse now. The value of houses as a “number always go up” speculative investment play far exceeds houses’ utility as shelter. Houses are essentially “HoomCoin” at this point.
This is why we can have empty houses along with a large homeless population, $150,000 mobile homes brokered by hedge funds, and competition from big money speculators for every single house that hits the market.
If number *didn’t* go up anymore, but went down like it did in 2008-2013, this would not only all come to an end, but it would snowball downward like it did in 1990 Japan.
agree with you.
But like I said, sooner or later gravity will do its job.
In Bulgaria, 40 percent of the properties are empty, and in the capital Sofia, the empty properties are 35 percent.
At some point, even just 5 percent of them coming on the market for sale will trigger an avalanche of falling prices.
“Despite the recent surge, HELOC balances remain historically low after 13 years of incessant declines.”
With apologies for repeatedly dwelling on more distant past, how can we expect U.S. household debt/GDP to have risen from 25% in early 1950’s, to 44% by 1970’s, to 72% in 2000’s, to recent levels around 100% for past 20 years, and expect anything other than severe volatility in asset prices, purchasing power and interest rates (stats from McKinsey Global Institute “Debt and Deleveraging,” 1/2010)?
Three of the four debt components in McKinsey’s study increased by over 200% between 1952 and 2009. Government debt did not increase as much, but only because of normalization off of the WWII debt spike.
Increased debt levels aid volatility and thwart sustainability.
My question: What has allowed the relentless growth in debt usage? Fingers point to central banking, fiat currency, government interventionism (banking, housing, farming, education, etc.) and policy goals the emphasize economic growth over currency sustainability…IMHO. Would be interested in other opinions.
John H., I think that “currency sustainability” is a factor in the Fed’s decisions that commenters here do not consider. The U S dollar is still strong relative to other currencies and that’s a major headwind to exporting and a boon for imports from overseas. The Fed seems eager to lower rates for this reason, and, of course, for stimulating one of the most important economic engines in our economy: housing. Those two reasons, and others, seem to me to explain why the Fed leans toward lowering rates.
Wolf’s article is showing us that, in spite of debt run-up, debt seems to be better managed today than in the past 20 or so years.
The COVID stimulus and the financial collapse completely freaked-out the leadership and are the catalysts for the high inflation rate that is still haunting us. But that’s been tamped down fairly effectively although we still don’t have clear sailing. With back-to-back economic crises, the Fed has done a yeoman’s job of keeping the system from buckling. Fed-haters here need sedatives.
The paper games that have been played in the monetary system have been largely facilitated by the military industrial complex and the underlying petrodollar system. See “Confessions of an Economic Hitman” for a full historical perspective. Winning/losing world wars has consequences. Unfortunately, maintaining military might (basically being a global bully) to keep the global population trading in your fiat script has huge energy and resource inputs. While the dollar isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, the world has had enough of America’s bullying and with China’s rising (another gift from Nixon) the availability and cost of resources and energy is causing problems. Debt is essentially created from nothing these days, so it really has no value/meaning anymore. Play stupid paper games, win stupid prizes. At the end of the day demographics matter, and empire come and go. Regardless, with the vast majority of earth’s population happy to trade outside of the dollar system now, things will get interesting. Do you have a tradable skill or own/control/manage productive capital? You better. “Traditional” economic principles are coming back, you better understand what counterparty risk and money-good collateral are. Just my two cents.
Interesting times.
The most interesting part of the article……
“Banks are largely off the hook this time.”
A game changer for sure.
Very interesting to consider the implications of this and what the next down cycle will look like.
1) Most mortgages are between 3% and 4.5%, the lowest in 80 years. At this ideal condition mortgage debt as % of disposable income is still 60%. At 7% mortgage this ratio will rise along with the cost of : maintenance, taxes and insurance.
2) The Rent inflation is fake : OER northeast, OER midwest, OER south and OER west. The rent component in the CPI is the highest ==> the CPI is fake.
3) [1M] SPX : If June close < Feb close, or if July close < Mar close bad things
might happen !
Howdy Folks. Thank goodness the Govern ment is on the hook this time and not the banks. Govern ment knows what it is doing and will make sure nothing bad happens. OK 3 % ers, since you imprisoned yourself, why not HELOC your way to Freedom? Takes guts but you can do it…….
A HELOC to start a business is an extremely risky and stupid idea.
Howdy Outside TB. Wrong again. A Entrepreneur will use all means necessary to grow wealth.
LOL….use credit cards instead?
Howdy ru82. I am 66 and had to put other expenses on credit cards a few times to make a payroll. Or when a deadbeat did not pay on time. Always pay credit cards off within each month.
Howdy and sorry if this violates posting rules. Discover would issue a card with a year end cash back that totaled the yearly cash back. I would put thousands of dollars on credit cards like this and at the end of the year get double cash back. Then cancel the card and renew. Every year was double cash back. Made some money off the credit cards while using their money. Had as many credit cards needed to pay expenses during the month and keep my cash in the bank. Just one way to use credit cards by Entrepreneurs.
Most bankers are like generals……they always know how to fight the last war well…….and lose the next one. Strategic economic thinking is not their strength. Relationship building is what they do best.
Wolf you seem to have an axe to grind over the helocs. You have some bad experience with them? I think characterization of the banks as BOE (Banks of Evil) as shown in Despicable Me is a bit unfair. They don’t go door to door forcing people to get a heloc.
“HELOCs are a way for homeowners to turn their own money buried in their home into useable cash. But to get to their own money, they have to pay Wall Street fees and interest on it.”
Again, this is a weird take. Do you expect people to receive collateral-backed loans of cash at interest rates of 0%?
Reality is not a take.
9% on only the outstanding HELOC balance. Pay off high CC debt at a 9% rate could be an open door. But would need to control their future spending, a truly scarce discipline from what I can tell.
I’ve forgotten, if a HELOC goes into default, but the first mortgage is paid on time, does the HELOC lender have ability to foreclose on the secured property? Do first mortgage lender’s terms have a say in whether a second mortgage can be attached to their collateral (home)?
Seems like it could get messy if HELOCs take off again. Yes? No?
Howdy Imposter. HELOCs can build wealth if you know what you are doing and can add and subtract like a squirrel.
If your returns/earnings are above the 9% you are paying on the HELOC, sure, but given the percentage of new businesses that fail within the first two years, taking out a HELOC to start a business is not, in my opinion, a wise choice. If you have an existing business and a steady income stream, sure, but….
Howdy Zaridin. You have to understand Entrepreneurs. We are not all the same but driven by?????? I can t explain why I became one at age 19 but did become one. For me, it was the only way to live…….
Make sure you apply and get the HELOC now and before one loses their job. Even if you do not plan to use it.
I just read a story of a lady who lost her job and now is struggling to pay some bills. But she has over $200k in Home Equity. She wants to tap into this equity to ty her over until her next job. The kicker is the bank will not let her take out a HELOC since she is unemployed. Ouch.
Wolf… just for posterity… I believe in the statement below you meant ‘green line’ and not ‘red’.
Transitioning into delinquency: — still lower than any time before the pandemic (red line in the chart below).
Howdy 3 % ers. Did you know? DBA or LLC, HELOC, 2nd House, Schedule C. Lots of legal ways to prosper and uncuff yourself.
You’re really pushing this narrative. Are you selling HELOCs, perchance?
Howdy Zaridin.. I am retired and RVing around the country and own no RE. I just love learning about the FED here and found the Youngins thinking interesting. Just an old fool with an internet connection and a lot of time on my hands…… Till I drive to the next beautiful landscape without people.
Just visited San Fran Mr Lone Wolf. I did just imagine seeing the Lone Wolfs Lair from the Golden Gate Bridge. A Bucket list now checked marked………..
Given that NOT making crucial repairs on a home could lead to serious structural issues and loss in value in one’s primary investment, HELOCs, even with fees and 9% interest, are a sound financial choice WHEN used to maintain housing. I imagine they are going to be quite useful to the Florida condo owners who have been suddenly hit with six-figure HOA assessments to handle deferred maintenance.
Excellent post Wolf!
I find it very helpful when you define certain financial terms. Like disposable income as you did in this article.
And it’s quite rewarding to read all the comments too!
It’s fun to read how others think about things. I already know what I think. DUH!
So reading other people’s various takes on things is a good way to keep sharp.
+1