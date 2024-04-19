Fed’s Liabilities and QT: as ON RRPs Plunge toward Zero, Operating Losses Begin to Decline

After ON RRPs go to zero, reserves will decline, further reducing the Fed’s interest expenses and losses. But it’s not straightforward.

By September 2022, the Fed started losing money, lots of money, as the spread turned negative between the low-yielding securities it was earning interest on, and the much higher rates it was paying on reserve balances and ON RRPs.

Reserves are cash that the banks deposit at the Fed. ON RRPs (overnight reverse repurchase agreements) are cash that mostly money market funds deposit at the Fed. With its last rate hike in July 2023, the Fed raised the interest it pays on reserves to 5.4% and the interest it pays on ON RRPs to 5.35%, and losses ballooned. For the year 2023, the Fed lost $114 billion.

But the operating losses, reported on the Fed’s weekly balance sheet, stabilized in mid-2023 and began to diminish in 2024. The weekly losses in March and April have been the smallest in a year. And the 8-week moving average (red line) improved to $1.59 billion, the smallest loss since January 2023.

The dynamics of the Fed’s losses.

ON RRP balances have plunged by $1.9 trillion from the peak, to $441 billion, as of the Fed’s balance sheet yesterday, which reflects balances on Wednesday. Turns out, the QT liquidity drain is draining ON RRPs first, and reserves second.

ON RRPs will go to zero or near zero, which is their normal status. They signify “excess liquidity that financial market participants do not want,” Fed governor Waller explained in his speech when he laid out some basic principles of QT going forward.

The Fed pays counterparties 5.35% on ON RRPs. But money market funds can earn a higher yield by buying short-term Treasury securities that yield nearly 5.5% in the 1-3-month range, and by lending to the repo market, especially with term-repos (longer than overnight). And money market funds have been shifting cash out of ON RRPs and into these higher-yielding instruments.

In addition, some of the ON RRP balances have shifted via money market funds back into the banking system and therefore into reserves, as we’ll see in a moment

Reserve balances should start dropping again after ON RRPs go to near zero, and as QT continues to drain liquidity from the financial system.

Some of the cash that shifted out of ON RRPs has shifted into reserves in 2023, and reserve balance actually rose, even as ON RRPs plunged. On the current balance sheet, reserve balances fell to $3.52 trillion.







ON RRPs and Reserves combined – that’s what the Fed pays interest on – have plunged by $1.9 trillion from the peak in December 2021, and by $1.4 trillion since QT began in June 2022, to $3.96 trillion, the lowest since March 2021.

When will the Fed break even? Not for a while.

As QT continues, the combined balance of reserves and ON RRPs will continue to fall, which will lower the interest the Fed pays to banks and money market funds.

And if the Fed ever cuts its policy rates (which include the interest on reserves and ON RRPs), the interest the Fed pays to banks and money market funds will decline more quickly.

At the same time, the Fed’s interest income will also decline further as QT works down the pile of low-yielding assets that the Fed earns interest on. So this slows the path to breakeven.

But after QT ends, the Fed would replace the old low-yielding securities as they mature with higher-yielding new securities, and its interest income would begin to rise. And maybe at some point, the Fed’s interest income will once again pay for its operating expenses, and it can break even, but that’s not going to happen for a while.

Losses don’t matter to the Fed. They matter to the US Treasury.

The Fed creates its own money and cannot become insolvent and it cannot become illiquid. Its capital, which is capped by Congress, is not impacted by the losses because the Fed carries the losses as a “deferred asset” in a liability account on its balance sheet, rather than taking the losses against capital.

But the Fed’s losses do matter to the US Treasury Department. The Fed has to remit nearly 100% of its profits to the US Treasury (a 100% tax bracket, so to speak). Since 2001, the Fed has remitted $1.36 trillion in profits to the US Treasury. The gravy train stopped in September 2022 when the Fed started to lose money. And so the Fed’s losses – the absence of the remittances – have swelled the deficits and the debt, and will continue for years to come.

