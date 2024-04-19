Nvidia, Supermicro Make Huge Mess of AI-Semiconductor Mania, Netflix Plunges, Big Tech Follows

Nasdaq fell 2.05%, back to where it had been in September 2021. We have some new WTF Charts of the Year.

The Nasdaq Composite fell 2.05% today to 15,282, back to where it had first been in September 2021. Since the all-time high on March 21 of 16,538, it has dropped by 7.6%.

Seems, the AI and semiconductor hype-and-hoopla show got interrupted somehow, or maybe it got too silly and people just started walking out of it. Some of the biggest names in that show plunged today – and we’ll get to a few in a moment.

Seems, this hasn’t been a great investment since September 2021, at which time it became clear that the Fed would end money printing, then begin unprinting some of that money it had printed, and hike rates on top of it. Nevertheless, it has been one hell of roller-coaster ride (all stock data for the charts below by YCharts):

Nvidia [NVDA] plunged 10% today, to $762.00, the worst one-day plunge since March 2020. It’s down 21.8% from its all-time high of $974 on March 25. It became infamous here in this joint on February 24, when we honored it with a WTF Chart of the Year. At that time, Nvidia’s market cap had spiked to nearly $2 trillion, and shares to $788.

We compared it to our WTF-Charts-of-the-Year of Tesla, which a couple of years later made it into our pantheon of Imploded Stocks, though its business continued to boom, and its Model Y became the bestselling model in the world. It just meant that the mania had begun to seep out of the stock.

The minimum qualification for making it into the pantheon: the stock has to drop at least 70% from the all-time high. For NVDA to be inducted into the pantheon, the stock would have to drop to $292, and that’s not hard, that’s where it had been only 10 months ago. It was already a very high-priced stock back then. So today, we’ll honor it with a new and improved WTF chart of the year.

But it gets funnier. I mean, look, you can’t take this stuff seriously.

Super Micro Computer [SMCI] has been deeply tangled up in the AI mania by being one of the many vendors that build servers based on Nvidia’s GPUs. The stock collapsed by 23% today to $713.65 after the company skipped announcing the preliminary results that had been expected ahead of its official earnings results. At these stock prices, anything can trigger a get-the-hell-out moment. It is down by 42% from its all-time high on March 8 ($1,229).

Over the 12 months from up to the all-time high, the stock had gained over 1,100%. This stuff is just hilarious. Kids having a bunch of fun or whatever. It has now given up 40% of that gain. This stuff shows just how silly the markets had gotten.

Arm Holdings [ARM] plunged 16.9% today to $87.19. Over the past three trading days, it has plunged by 28.7%. The chip designer IPOed in September 2023. At the time, SoftBank had owned 90% of it, and it still holds a huge portion of it. In February, ARM had doubled in a matter of days:

The SOX Semiconductor Index dropped 4.1% today and is down 16.6% from its all-time high on March 8:

Not related to AI: Netflix plunged 9.0% today after it announced earnings, which were solid, but included a revenue forecast that disappointed. And it announced that next year it would stop reporting subscriber numbers that everyone had come to rely on. That’s another very funny looking double-WTF chart:

The other giants saw more modest declines today:

Apple [AAPL]: -1.2% today, to $165, down 17% from its all-time high

Meta [META]: -4.1% today, to $481.07

Amazon [AMZN]: -2.6% today to $174,63

Alphabet [GOOG]: 1.74% today to $399.12

Microsoft [MSFT]: -1.3% to $399.12

Tesla [TSLA]: -1.9% to $147.05, down by 64% from its all-time high in November 2021.

