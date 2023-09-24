My “Wealth Disparity Monitor” of the Fed’s Money Printer Era, September 2023: Now There’s Inflation, QT, and Rate Hikes

It’s just not the same anymore with QT and rate hikes. Household balance sheets by wealth category.
The Fed released its always shocking quarterly data on the distribution of wealth on Friday. It divides US households by category of wealth: The “Top 0.1%,” the “Remaining Top 1%,” the “Next 9%,” the “Next 40%, and the “Bottom 50%.”
What’s always shocking – though we’ve known it all along – is the huge wealth disparity between these groups of households, even between the “Top 0.1%” and the “Remaining 1%,” and even between the “Top 0.1%” and the “Next 9%.”
What’s shocking is the immense wealth disparity. the Top 0.1%, about 130,000 households, hold nearly 13% of the total wealth. The top 10% hold 56% of the total wealth. Their wealth compared to the rest of the Americans, and especially the bottom 50% forms the immense wealth disparity in the US.
And yet, the majority of Americans have at least some wealth. The “Next 40%” of households – those between the top 10% and the bottom 50% — are doing quite well. Their net worth is on average $807,000. And even the upper portion of the bottom 50% have some wealth (assets minus debts), though it’s not much.
The Fed’s data doesn’t break down the bottom 50% further, but we know from other data that the bottom 20% are somewhere near or in poverty, while the upper portion of the bottom 50% are doing OK.
Wealth by wealth category, average wealth per household, in Q2, 2023 (wealth = assets minus debts):
- “Top “0.1%” (red): $144.1 million. Since Q4 2021, their wealth dropped by $3.1 million on average
- “Remaining Top 1%” (purple): $21.2 million
- The Next 9% (yellow): $4.7 million
- “Next 40%” (green): $807,000
- “Bottom 50%” (not visible in the chart): $56,000.
The top 50% (= 65 million households) are between fairly well off to immensely rich. The “middle class” might be the “Next 40%” plus the upper portion of the bottom 50%.
Wealth per household in each wealth category was obtained by dividing the Fed’s wealth category data by the Census Bureau’s number of households. So for example, the Next 40% are by definition 40% of households, or in Q2, nearly 52 million households.
Household balance sheets by wealth category, Q2 2023
Note: “Defined benefit” pensions are classic pensions where beneficiaries are promised a monthly pension for the rest of their lives. This includes classic corporate pension plans, teacher retirement plans, Social Security, etc. “Defined contribution” pensions are 401ks and similar plans.
|Bottom 50%, balance sheet, Q2 2023, $
|Net worth
|56,295
|Total Assets
|151,267
|Real estate
|81,261
|Stocks, mutual funds
|3,528
|Defined Benefit pension
|5,061
|Defined Contribution Pension
|9,273
|Private businesses
|3,607
|Durables goods
|30,556
|Other assets
|17,983
|Total Liabilities
|94,972
|Home mortgages
|47,427
|Consumer credit
|42,823
|Other liabilities
|4,722
|Next 40%, balance sheet, Q2 2023, $
|Net worth
|807,313
|Total Assets
|963,137
|Real estate
|375,920
|Stocks, mutual funds
|63,153
|Defined Benefit pension
|76,578
|Defined Contribution Pension
|169,511
|Private businesses
|96,017
|Durables goods
|35,912
|Other assets
|146,046
|Total Liabilities
|155,824
|Home mortgages
|114,404
|Consumer credit
|34,480
|Other liabilities
|6,940
|Next 9%, balance sheet, Q2 2023 $
|Net worth
|4,711,287
|Total Assets
|5,038,016
|Real estate
|1,155,684
|Stocks, mutual funds
|141,536
|Defined Benefit pension
|1,154,434
|Defined Contribution Pension
|772,783
|Private businesses
|501,168
|Durables goods
|503,693
|Other assets
|808,718
|Total Liabilities
|326,729
|Home mortgages
|280,116
|Consumer credit
|28,421
|Other liabilities
|18,193
|Remaining Top 1%, balance sheet, Q2 2023 $
|Net worth
|21,213,030
|Total Assets
|21,761,076
|Real estate
|3,843,064
|Stocks, mutual funds
|404,068
|Defined Benefit pension
|9,398,154
|Defined Contribution Pension
|352,719
|Private businesses
|686,185
|Durables goods
|2,957,698
|Other assets
|4,119,188
|Total Liabilities
|548,047
|Home mortgages
|426,281
|Consumer credit
|31,564
|Other liabilities
|90,202
|The Top 0.1%, balance sheet, Q2 2023 $
|Net worth
|144,091,336
|Total Assets
|145,236,769
|Real estate
|11,200,546
|Stocks, mutual funds
|3,349,574
|Defined Benefit pension
|65,392,845
|Defined Contribution Pension
|293,812
|Private businesses
|1,205,150
|Durables goods
|41,123,712
|Other assets
|22,671,130
|Total Liabilities
|1,145,441
|Home mortgages
|504,133
|Consumer credit
|170,541
|Other liabilities
|470,766
Primary beneficiaries of Easy Money: Biggest asset holders.
During QE and interest-rate repression, the already wealthiest people got immensely richer, as shown by the explosion of the wealth of the “Top 0.1%” (red line in the top chart) and of the “Remaining Top 1%” (purple line) through 2021.
The Fed has never made a secret out of its official policy, the “Wealth Effect.” Yellen published a paper about it in 2005 when she was head of the San Francisco Fed; Ben Bernanke published an editorial in the Washington Post in 2010, whacking dumfounded Americans over the head with his explanation of why the Fed was going for the wealth effect. The effect was supposed to be that this wealth somehow trickles down.
What we got instead of the wealth-trickledown is the worst inflation in forty years that followed the biggest wealth disparity ever.
I explained the Wealth Effect here, also citing the various references, including those from Yellen and Bernanke.
But the Fed has become quiet about the wealth effect recently. The failed policy has been replaced by a record amount of QT and rate hikes. It’s like “wealth effect” has suddenly become the dirty word that it has always been.
The Fed’s QT and higher interest rates have begun to reverse the wealth effect and have lowered the wealth disparity a little. The Top 0.1% have given up on average $3.1 million of their wealth since the peak in Q4 2021, despite the big gains in Q1 and Q2 this year.
In Q1 and Q2 this year, stocks have seen a historically huge bounce – and you can see in the charts above how part of the lost wealth was recovered. But Q3 is negative for stocks so far. The Fed will release the wealth data for Q3 in three months. The rapid wealth gains or losses at the top are largely due to changes in equity valuations.
I’m happy to learn that the Wealth Effect is slowly being reversed. However, this reversal is being done on a statistical basis only. In other words, the specific people whose interest income was taken from them by the Fed’s QE policy will never be compensated for their loss. The same is true for all those who paid far over FMV for their house. Let’s not forget the pensioners whose plans had to buy garbage peddled by Wall Street in the searched for yield. In the meantime, many of those whose assets increased far above FMV were able to sell them and put the proceeds beyond the reach of QT if not inflation.
“In other words, the specific people whose interest income was taken from them by the Fed’s QE policy will never be compensated for their loss”
This.
And let’s not forget that the asset valuations that go into determining net worth can evaporate very, very quickly (if, say, they have been artificially propped up by 20 yrs of ZIRP rather than actual economic growth…) – see pre and post 2008 home “values” and stock “values”.
ZIRP just created an *illusion* that those assets were more valuable than they were…by destroying the “risk-free” US Treasury rates that most/all fixed income assets are priced at a spread too.
That says *nothing* about the intrinsic value of alternative (to T Bond) investments…it simply herds the ocean (eventually puddle) of USD holders into riskier/more dubious/stupid/doomed investments in an impotent attempt to “restart” the US real economy (disemboweled by superior Chinese/foreign competition post-2000).
How do I determine how much my Social Security benefit adds to my net worth?
Net present value of future cash flows and average life expectancy for your demographic might work.
I simplify by adding to my net worth the amount of money that would have to be invested in a treasury to generate that cash flow.
I am not sure that Social Security will pay me until I die, and I am surprised that Social Security is still giving money to multi-millionaires (and even multi “billionaires”). I’ll admit that I gave my parents bad advice over 20 years ago to start taking Social Security at 62 since I thought they would be cut off by now. Since Congress can end Social Security for multi-millionaires tomorrow. I plan to start taking it at 62 in a couple years assuming that I will get cut off before I die. Before anyone thinks I am a “silver spoon” kid with “millionaire” parents, my parents are “accidental” multi-millionaires. None of my parents (or grandparents) went to college and my Mom’s parents paid $3K (three grand) for the SF home she grew up in back in the early 1930’s. My parents paid $23K for their first home on the SF Peninsula in the early 1960’s and when they bought another bigger home in the early 1970’s after my grandmother had a stroke and came to live with us for $55K they kept the first Burlingame home and my grandparents’ home in SF as rentals. My Mom quit her job to stay home with her Mom that had a hard time moving around and for most of my life we were broke (40 year old guys that didn’t go to college didn’t make a lot of money) and I worked every day after school from 6th grade to finally graduating from a state college at 24 (to pay my own bills, car expenses, and buy my own clothes). Today Zillow says all three of the homes my parents own (and the crappy Burlingame duplex I bought for under $500K in the mid 1990’s) are all worth over $2mm.
All Social Security payments equal out at 78, no matter when you start taking payments, or at least they used to unless that age has been pushed longer due to “reforms” in the 80s.
So taking SS at 62 only backfires if you live a long long life. My advice to anyone that cared to listen is to take it right away and you’ll be a winner no matter what. Either by outliving your life expectancy (hopefully with healthy years at the end) or collecting more than you would have by waiting if you don’t make it to the 78+ mark.
Of course the people I grew up around were all public employees in a state that did not participate in SS, so when they did earn SS, it was through side jobs and second careers and the benefits were minimal. And again through those “reforms” in the 80s, one of which was the windfall elemination provision, the first step of your benefit calculation (which for some retirees was their entire calculation) was cut in half so one relative’s SS was chopped to $250 from $500 per month.
Congress and Regan thought that $250 per month was a windfall. That’s what your government thinks of the working classes. Not much.
If retiring at 62 was self-admittedly “bad advice” for your parents then I am not sure why you think it will be good advice for yourself.
Congress has been remarkably reluctant to tamper with Social Security benefits. it has been 18 years since George W. Bush’s reform proposals got shot down. There hasn’t been a whisper of SS reform in Washington since then.
The main reason SS has not been messed with is that it’s just not that big of a budgetary problem. It spends more than it takes in, but it is fixable with adjustments in taxation.
Medicare and Medicaid are the programs that are wildly underfunded and could not be reasonably fixed with policy. They spend 6 dollars for every one they bring in, roughly.
Cantillion effect.
Cantillion effect…
The closer to the “king” effect has been replaced by who is closest to the FED
Howdy Folks. The big difference is being able to rape and pillage the golden goose. At least the rest of US have something to strive for. Anyone here take one of those rape courses?
Proving once again the American consumer is just fine. Tons of wealth and full employment. Recession is not imminent.
The bottom 50% have a net worth of about 86K. Fifty thousand of this is the equity in their bubble-priced house. This can evaporate faster than it grew. Economic disparity is a main reason for political strife and government downfalls.
Sadly it probably includes a 1M social security pension (40k/yr in the future)
The consumer continues to punch above their weight, but given what some upper middle class consumers earn, their net worth is abysmal, indicating that this class of people are consumers first, not savers. A society of savers would not have gone all in on bigger is better – houses, cars, schools, infrastructure, etc., etc., etc.
Outspending our resources is the new race to the bottom and it’s going to be a very hard fall for consumer-first societies (coupled with climate scorching indulgence makes for a fun future) when the music stops. My only selfish hope now is that the big drop off is at least a few generations away in the future.
And half the country or more seems to have an aggressive fantasy of straight-up pedal-to-the-metal and ignore all warning signals. This is accompanied by a campaign of rage and disparagement toward anyone questioning that. That makes it even more interesting.
Something trickled down all right. Just like the trickle down we got from all those tax cuts shifted to the deficit. A steady drip to a roaring torrent of bullshit as they laughed all the way to the bank. They say pull up your bootstraps while they drop their drawers.
“The rich get richer and the poor get poorer“
Shelley, 1841
Capital sticks to itself, militarizes, and runs from any accountability. – Rough paraphrase of Marx/Engels. Yes, they had plenty wrong, and birthed many horrors, but this part is hard to disprove.
If the housing bubble corrects and the stock market sours I wonder how many folks in the bottom 90% will go from wealth positive to wealth negative.
There are so many one-offs that are now tapering out that feuled this enormous bubble. Off shoring when there were much larger wage disparities and cheap fuel for shipping, killing off defined pensions and forcing all that money into the stock market via 401ks now diced into so many bits that shareholders no longer enact discipline on poorly performing companies, private equity buying up wealthy companies with borrowed money then stripping the wealth out and selling the bones in an IPO, gov’t protecting rentier rackets like healthcare and higher education that raise costs without adding additional value. There is too much to list and much of it has been played out. What now?
I think these tables are an indication that monetary policy is grossly mismanaged. If anybody cared, you’d think we’d see some Congressional hearings on the matter.
Congress critters are interested in their take before any other consideration. You’d think those legions of fool PhDs at the Fed would understand that Congress can’t be trusted with free money.
Congress doesn’t care about the poor. Why should they? The poor don’t vote because they can’t differentiate their ass from a hole in the ground, they are so tuned-out that they don’t know who is responsible for cutting taxes on the rich, or they’ve had their voting rights stripped away by the growing fascism. All while they were watching soap operas or NFL games.
It’s only a matter of time before a muscle-bound guy on a trike is President of the good ole’ U S of A and lawns are watered with Gatorade.
I question your logic. I agree Congress doesn’t care. I disagree the poor don’t vote, or had their voting rights stripped away. They do vote! They are the reason we have representation that is ineffective. They were told free lunch, and they believe that! So they voted for it! So, you may be correct that the future Pres. will water the lawn with Gatorade, it will make us carbon neutral….. but it will be because WE , the people, voted for it!
No one has had their voting rights stripped away. Stop with the left wing BS.
I’d love to see proof of one single person that has had legal voting rights stripped away.
Ergo: The systemic near-collapse circa 2008 was reversed not by economic, monetary, fiscal and technological innovation but by underpaying and overworking average working Americans … year after tedious year.
How are pensions valued? Is it the cash out value, estimated proceeds from future distributions, or something else?
I think it’s the value of fixed income you’d need to achieve the same payout, if I’m right then higher rates means the amount required to pay out a given amount has fallen considerably, thereby decreasing the pension price. Happy to be corrected on that.
I assume you’re referring to this eye-popper…. “Defined Benefit pension $9,398,154” for the 1%. And I think you have it right. It’s not as if they have that $9m; they have an annuity that would be theoretically worth that much in risk-free assets. In times of super low rates, that number is crazeballs high. Hell, at 0% rates, it’s an infinite amount of money.
I am, though, shocked to see that in the 1% category. I wouldn’t think that many 1%ers are of the DB pension lineage. I highly question the accuracy of that number.
You should see the executive pension plans.
The 9.4 M figure – could be a lot of public employee pensions from states like IL, CA, etc. Like a 4% return in perpetuity for a household bringing in 400k from the government in retirement might be worth 10M, I don’t know. Tons of those folks out there anyway.
David Novak, former CEO of Yum Brands left with a pension worth $234 million. I think he holds the record.
One of my college friends got a “firefighter” job after college.
He worked with the guys below and has a DB pension of over $200K/year + Amazing Health, Dental and Visions plans (I pay almost $3K.month for less)
https://transparentcalifornia.com/pensions/2021/contra-costa-county-pension/?e=CCC%20FIRE%20PROTECTION%20DISTRICT
Next weekend I’ll see his new GT3 Touring for the first time at the Rennsport Reunion at Lagna Seca (His wife also has a six figure DB pension from the Community College she worked for and they just built a new garage for the new GT3, his GT4 and 914-6).
This clearly shows that the top 50% are keeping the economy going in terms of consumer spending. Granted, $2T in extra federal spending goes a long way towards keeping a recession at bay, but that’s nothing compared to this wealth affect.
The top half are getting stock appreciation and asset appreciation.
Who pays for that, ultimately? The little guy.
It’s always the little guy keeping the system going, in the end.
So, if I tap my red slippers together like Dorothy and say, three times, “I am wealthy” … I’ll be wealthy. Got it.
Wolf, are you able to give (or can you point us to) a reasonably dumbed-down explanation of how defined and contribution benefits are actually calculated to arrive at a figure for wealth? Is it a snapshot of an individual’s current 401k balance and/or imaginary amount their defined pension would pay over a lifetime if they retired now? Or are assumptions being made about amounts available at retirement age and then accruals based on that? Or…?
Defined benefits: Not sure how they did it, and I don’t have the time to did it out. But the standard calculation of future cashflows is “net present value.” You can look up “net present value” to get the formula. In addition, average life expectancy might figure in there.
Defined contributions (401k) are valued at current market value of the assets in it.
Those numbers mimic bitcoin and most other crypto coin owners too. The top 1% own 90% of bitcoins.
Silly to invest in such an a poorly distributed asset.
It could be that it was the Bitcoin holdings that made the owners member of the 1% club, given the insane “appreciation”. I know of zero, zero, HNW types who would do anything other than short BTC so they could more fully enjoy its tanking.
Does this include the actuarial value of defined benefit pensions and social security ?
If do, that’s a huge omission, substantially increasing the wealth of many.
Another factor not evident from the raw data (especially lower down) is that it doesn’t control for age. It’s no surprise that the middle aged and pre-retireees are a lot wealthier than the young
Totally other topic – the shape of the top 0.1% curve looks awfully like the shape of the Fed balance sheet.
1. Yes, you just didn’t read it. Maybe you just looked at the pictures?
2. Goofball. In terms of the economy, age of the household (these are HOUSEHOLDS) doesn’t make one iota of difference. Older people naturally have more time to accumulate wealth, though some end up homeless. Some people are born rich, etc.
3. Yes.
Urban Dictionary:
Goofball, a term of endearment between online friends. LOL
Defined benefit pension plans that are worth
9.4M & 64M ? I would love to see this explained in more detail.
Annuities? Are these private or public sector pensions? How are they valued? How much is the typical american’s SS “pension” valued? Is it just a stream of future cash flows NPV type calculation?
Executive pension plans are HUGE. Stunning amounts. I have no idea why there hasn’t been a shareholder revolt. And those plans are FULLY FUNDED, unlike the other plans.
“…why there hasn’t been a shareholder revolt…”
When the shares are voted by Vanguard and Blackrock, not likely.
Asset holders(especially homeowners) won the lottery if they owned a home before the pandemic. Just imagine, all of them up hundreds of thousands of dollars. The rest of us are outside looking in.
Think of it this way, SOL. It doesn’t do them any good, if they need someplace to live. It could be worth 10x, but what are all these owners going to do, sell and rent, or be homeless to enjoy their “winnings”? You may as well say that all business owners, and stock holders and classic car owners and whatever other assets you covet are lottery winners, too. Except they aren’t, because everything is more expensive now!
(yes, I hate inflation, and this all pisses me off)
SOL writes:
> Asset holders(especially homeowners) won the lottery if
> they owned a home before the pandemic. Just imagine,
> all of them up hundreds of thousands of dollars. The
> rest of us are outside looking in.
It is nice to look at a balance sheet and see in increase in net worth, but my “cash flow” is actually less than the pre-pandemic years. Construction/Renovation costs in CA have gone up even faster than property values, so has the cost of insurance and utilities.
If you are born with not much and you work your azz off, you get something.
That’s it.
Enjoy the shows, the sunrises and sunsets.
Crippling medical debt or just crippled? Not all workers have the aptitude for high earnings…hopefully enough to catch a show once in awhile though? That’s still cheaper than therapy.
I think the disparity wouldn’t be such an eye-gouger if it weren’t for QOL going backwards.
Backwards in the sense that all of the important items, needs- staples of a first world country such as shelter, vehicles & medical, food are becoming truly unaffordable long term for many of its residents.
“If you are born with not much and you work your azz off, you get something”
Perhaps, if you’re lucky. More likely in all of human history you got the minimum required to keep your family alive and the balance of your labor, and theirs, goes to the laird. You get just enough to keep the clubs and torches and pitchforks out of the hands of the peasants.
But apparently there’s this one place where they neglected to disarm the peasants, so they have to keep buying them off. That’ll work until it doesn’t. Wealth disparity has always led to envy and the destruction of the offensively rich when the downtrodden have the means and get mad enough, unless the offensively rich are smart and publicly give away lots of loot first. Like bribing an italian customs official with a sacrificial bottle of Scotch that he could just take anyway.
The US is a pretty nice country to be rich in, but the not rich are not that badly off either, as these charts seem to show. Sweet balancing act, hope it doesn’t wobble.
Equal opportunity.
I am always struck by the Huge difference between Average and Median.
The average net worth of a 65yr old in the US is around $1.2M
but the median is only around $265K.
Those graphs would look even worse with the medians plotted.
I think the most shocking thing about this data is that the 0.1% have more wealth in durable goods than stocks. I thought most of the richest had all their money in stock from companies they owned. In fact the stock assets of the top 50% feels low.
I guess young people are in the bottom 10% of the bottom 50%. Student Loan payments are more than their chequing accounts lol.
A striking similarity between the top 0.1% and the bottom 50% was that both socioeconomic markers gained a lot from 2020 to 2022. That’s about it.
I find this interesting…
“Top “0.1%” (red): $144.1 million. Since Q4 2021, their wealth dropped by $3.1 million on average
“Remaining Top 1%” (purple): $21.2 million”
Not that I’ll be in either category but what’s up with the .1% on average giving up ‘only’ 3.1 million versus the remaining giving up the much higher average?
Is this just a balance between populations of each group or is there a financial reason (bad investments?) type correlation?