It’s the Smart Money that Took a 77% Loss on Instacart, Not Retail Investors

Instacart enters my pantheon of Imploded Stocks.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Instacart – whose official name is Maplebear [CART] – is an app that pays a bunch of people to pick merchandise at grocery stores and at other retailers, and deliver the stuff to the person that ordered it on the app. You’ve seen these frazzled guys, smartphones in hand, trying to find stuff in a store they aren’t familiar with; you’ve seen them at the checkout with two separate orders that have to be rung up separately.
With the money the company raised from venture investors, it bought some other companies, and added some other activities, but that’s largely it. It’s not rocket science, but it can be profitable as long as someone is willing to pay for the service, and as long as it can find people willing to do the picking and delivering for what must be relatively little pay.
Picking stuff at stores and delivering it was a hot thing during the pandemic. All startups were hot during the pandemic. Anything was hot. And valuations soared.
And so at its last round of funding in March 2021 – following that infamous February when the whole hype-and-hoopla bubble started to come apart – Instacart raised $265 million from existing VC investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia, and D1 Capital, and from existing institutional investors including Fidelity and T. Rowe Price. They invested at $125 a share, per PitchBook data.
It’s even worse for investors in the secondary market where private-company shares are actively traded before their IPOs. In the secondary market in 2021, shares traded as high as $133, according to PitchBook, citing data from secondaries platform Zanbato.
But then, the SPAC bubble collapsed and the IPO bubble collapsed with it, and valuations went to heck, and lots of those companies, after they went public via IPO, direct listing, or merger with a SPAC, then ended up in my pantheon of Imploded Stocks.
Then we had the magnificent rally in the stock market this year into July – with so much hype and hoopla especially about AI swirling around that the EPA was forced to issue an air pollution warning. And so it was deemed that the shuttered IPO window had reopened. And the company had its IPO on September 19, with an IPO price of $30 a share. When trading began, it opened at $42 and then plunged. Today, it trades at around $30.
So the shares, at today’s price, have already plunged by 76% from the share price at the last round of funding. And they have plunged by 77% from the peak prices in the private companies secondary market.
This plunge in share price makes the company eligible for inclusion in my Imploded Stocks pantheon (to be eligible, it must have dropped by 70% or more from the peak).
Those losses weren’t taken by regular retail investors at least not directly – except those few if any that bought the $42 pop at the open.
Those losses were taken by the smart money: VC firms and institutional investors that invested in the company at $125 a share, possibly falling for their own hype and hoopla or simply sticking to the normally very profitable business of counting on the greater fool out there to buy at an even higher price, and that greater fool tends to be retail investors.
So that’s Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia, D1 Capital, Fidelity, T. Rowe Price, et al that took those losses, at least on paper.
And the losses were also taken by more smart money: Investors buying Instacart’s shares in the private-companies secondary market. They’re hedge funds, family offices, funds that specialize in private companies’ shares, and retail investors with access to private-companies trading platforms.
Even in the months before the IPO, Instacart’s shares in the secondary market already traded down at around $30 a share, according to Zanbato’s data, cited by PtichBook. By then, the big losses were had already been taken – which also explains the IPO prices, because that’s where the market was.
If those investors – including those that invested in the later venture rounds – haven’t sold yet, they’re sitting on deep unrealized losses. And there are lots of companies out there in a similar predicament.
Never could see the value in letting someone else pick my apples for me. Nice to see the common retail person sees it the same.
I meet a guy years ago, who worked as grocery executive his entire life, he laughed at delivery saying every so often it comes up, everyone says they want it but the margins are too thin to make it work.
I think one of the hallmarks of the tech world is they never listen to those who know and have to discover everything all over again.
But it’s a new paradigm!
From what I heard from my friends from Moscow, Russia, grocery delivery services there work flawlessly (at least, in big cities) and became yet another convenience in life along with car sharing services.
Also, anecdotally, most folks who work as delivery drivers (often on scooters or just walking a few blocks) are extremely low-skilled immigrants from former USSR countries that probably work for mere pennies.
I assume as long as you have someone to do the delivery for a very low price, the service can theoretically be sustainable.
“I assume as long as you have someone to do the delivery for a very low price, the service can theoretically be sustainable.”
Or have enough wealthy people willing to pay the premium, either or is good, my younger sibling did instacart deliveries in between her main job for various reasons not long ago. Her take home was just a bit more than minimum wage in Toronto after transport fees. Though I don’t think she considered other costs/risks like insurance and if she got into an accident etc.. I think you also have to pay taxes as a “self employed” person which I doubt happened 😆. So I guess there are other requirements for it to work, like a tough job market, high cost of living and enough people who can’t account for costs properly to figure out they’re probably not making what they think they’re making 😂.
I actually think the tech guys went into this with their eyes wide open. In fact I think everyone involved know that they will be playing a game of hot potato, it’s just that some of them never imagined that it might be them holding that hot potato.
The United States IPO is filled with scams, and it’s not a new thing.
We always think that these people ( aka smart money ) are really smart and they make no mistake.
We all are humans and very difficult to avoid the herd mentality and greed hits all of us equally.
No. Greed does not “hit all of us equally”. Some people are endowed with massive amounts of it.
Yes, you are right. I stand corrected!
Instacart has a lot of problems. I use Instacart. They have to rely on individual contractors to be shoppers and deliverers. Some are good, some are bad. With multiple orders, items are often missing which I paid for, or I get items I did not pay for (can’t return them once they have been delivered). Some stores raise their prices when on Instacart. Instacart’s web site shows an item that I want, but it turns out to be not in stock. This happens way too often. Still it is easier than driving, shopping in some crowded store, waiting in line, and inhaling who knows what disease. I dislike shopping, it is a waste of time in my mind. I have noticed they are gradually increasing their “service fee”, which means shoppers will be getting fewer tips. Customers will be dropping them. I wonder how many of their shoppers will start working for Uber, DoorDash, Amazon, or other delivery businesses.
On the plus side, they have signed up just about every store (except Trader Joes). But basically they are for groceries. Everything else I get from Amazon, or Walmart if a name brand. Shopping is always a kind of a crap shoot in terms of quality, but it would be pretty much the same if I was physically at the store.
I just got an invitation from Amazon to sign up for Grubhub for free delivery of takeout as a Prime member. While this looks awesome for me, I’m not sure how this works out for Grubhub unless Amazon is subsidizing the company or looking to acquire them.
You will still pay a service fee, plus a tip. I have a similar deal with Instacart (free delivery), but I have an Instacart credit card which gives 5% cash back, which almost pays for the service fee. They make their money on the service fee, which they can increase anytime and they will not tell you why.
Some grocery stores (also Target etc) have a curbside pickup option. You’ll likely have fewer errors on your order when the picking is done by a store employee.
“Still it is easier than driving, shopping in some crowded store, waiting in line, and inhaling who knows what disease”
I think we just found the one person on whom that pitch still works in 2023.
Of course there are people who have mobility issues, but for normal people I’ve never understood the appeal of online grocery shopping. Rather than picking through hundreds of pictures of items from an app on a screen and hanging around waiting for delivery, at the if the day it’s far less hassle just to go to the store yourself.
Fun Instacart story: The one and only time I used Instacart, I was ordering a few things for a male friend that I was interested in. We had plans (along with other friends) to go cycling, but he had taken ill. He had an out of town girlfriend so I was straddling that line of being friendly but respectful. I ordered chicken noodle soup, tea, bananas, and coconut water from Whole Foods to be delivered to him (around ~$20 worth of groceries). The next day, he messaged to thank me for the items and to say that he didn’t realize how much he actually liked apples. I was surprised since I didn’t order him apples, but figured they must have been out of bananas and replaced the item without checking in with me first? After a few more texts, it became clear that Instacart messed up the deliveries and delivered him $250 worth of groceries from Whole Foods. Like someone’s full groceries for a week or so – foods that don’t even particularly make sense together like sliced meat but no vehicle for them, etc. I was obviously mortified and called Instacart to tell them they could have ruined my chances with this man as sending $250 worth of groceries to a friend who has a gf, is a bit coo coo for cocoa puffs. They ended up refunding me and, obviously, he got to keep the groceries as well. Fortunately, there was a happy ending as he is now my husband since 5 years. :-)
That is by far the sweetest thing I have heard all day. Really.
Good story, thank you for sharing, I enjoyed it. The order that went wrong helped lead to the relationship that went right. Cheers.
Great story. Congratulations on your happy marriage!
There might have been several pounds of pepper bacon in there, which definitely would have sealed the deal for you.
To quote a very wise sage: He who panics first, panics best.
Howdy Folks. Its AOK to save $$ and earn some interest again. Folks that tell you differently are just gamblers…..A squirrels life aint so bad….
Wolf,
Instacart was nothing but a scam to enrich the insiders. They never had a unique business model since grocery stores deliver too, but they capitalized on the the pyramid scheme that the stock market has become.
There are lots of comments on Reddit and elsewhere from Instacart shoppers who lose money on their deliveries if the customer does not tip them. This comment on Reddit summarizes it perfectly:
“Batch pay is going down to $4? Am I reading this correctly? I cannot believe this. We make so little and now batch pay is going to go down for small orders.”
This is an amazing story of our modern capitalism where the entire pyramid was based on exploiting the little people (shoppers) who spend hours on finding products and delivering them to customers.
Before the IPO many shoppers were leaving the business since they were losing money on gas and wear and tear on their cars, and when gas prices rose many simply quit (but I bet Instacart did not disclose this to investors). Contrast the comment from a shopper above to how a former founder made out like a bandit right after IPO:
“Now, Mehta is fully cut loose from firm leadership but still holds on to a store of company stock larger than the entirety of what the firm put on the open market Tuesday. Mehta has 28,280,677 shares — at $30 a piece, which Instacart hovered around midday Wednesday, that’s a holding of around $850 million.”
PS. The company employees who also were promised a big payout will never make much money on the IPO, so it only leaves a handful of people.
Instacart will be filing for bankruptcy as the business model is not sustainable. It was a fad from the pandemic which has outlived its usefulness. I couldn’t care less. Never used them and never will.
The fact that the business even exists is fascinating to me. How tough is it to spend 10 minutes at the grocery store on your way home? You get better picking if you do it yourself.
Instacart is a fundamentally flawed model because 3rd party pickers will never be as efficient as pickers who work at a particular store. Its a lot easier to memorize one store than a whole bunch of them.
My spouce often uses Target’s curbside pickup feature – seems to work well and doesn’t cost extra. This is the better way to do it: use in-house employees (who know their own store) do the picking.
That said, I’m not sure how that would translate over to a delivery service.
I noticed that many of the stores that embraced curb-side-pickup during covid have really de-emphasized it now. The big pet food stores and Home Depot especially. I think that they have found the extra labor for this service not really worth it, as well as the loss of impulse buying.
Smart money?
I heard Instacart’s plan is to offer the service below cost so they can make money off user data to generate advertising revenue, like an Amazon, Google or Facebook model. Problem is, the core service isn’t in high demand and doesn’t have great growth potential.
These delivery apps charge an arm & leg for convenience. Possible fees include
– a built-in markup on menu prices vs. actually in-restaurant/in-store prices (business owners say this is to compensate for the commissions that delivery apps charge)
– a service charge
– a delivery fee
– a “driver benefits” fee for California “due to Proposition 22” (of course this charge is passed on to consumers)
– driver tips
Often times the bill is 70-100% in excess of simply going to the restaurant or grocer yourself & cutting out the middleman. And these delivery companies are still barely breaking even, if not losing money.
Food delivery companies were also founded during the first internet bubble & it was established back then that the economics didn’t work out.
The only people willing to pay for this kind of convenience on a regular basis, especially now that COVID has died down, are the upper-middle class & above.