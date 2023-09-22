QE Giveth, QT Taketh Away: German Home Prices vs. ECB Balance Sheet

The QT show started less than a year ago. German home prices -11%, ECB assets -19%.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The chart shows Germany’s price index for existing homes (red, left scale), released today by the German statistical agency Destatis, and the ECB’s balance sheet (purple, right scale) in trillions of euros. It shows the reality of QE: it causes rampant home price inflation; and when QT kicks in, home prices decline.
In 2008, the ECB started going haywire, cutting interest rates and printing money, first in reaction to the Global Financial Crisis, then in reaction to the Eurozone Debt Crisis, then in reaction to no crisis, and then super-massively in reaction to the pandemic. The ECB pushed its short-term deposit rate into the negative in 2016 and it stayed negative until July 2022.
The ECB’s massive QE pushed down longer-term interest rates of all kinds, along with mortgage rates, and home prices in Germany more than doubled in 12 years, while the ECB’s balance sheet multiplied by a factor of nine, from €1 trillion to nearly €9 trillion. They peaked at the same time last summer, and both have now dropped sharply. We’ll get into the details in a moment.
Prices of existing homes in Germany, after having more than doubled in 12 years since 2010, dropped by 1.2% in Q2 from the prior quarter, the fourth consecutive quarter in a row of declines. From the peak in Q2 2022, the index has dropped by 10.7%, the worst and only major decline in the data going back to 2000, according to the German statistical agency Destatis today. These are used single-family houses, duplexes, and condos.
Between 2010 and Q2 2022, the index has soared by 104%, including a crazy spike during the money-printing pandemic. The index has now unwound only a little more than the final year of gains.
Prices dropped the most in Germany’s largest metro areas – Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Cologne, Frankfurt, Stuttgart, und Düsseldorf – with prices of condos dropping 9.8% and prices of single-family houses and duplexes dropping 12.6% year-over-year. In less densely populated areas, prices also fell, but not as much, according to Destatis.
Prices of new homes peaked one quarter behind existing homes, in Q3 2022, and the drop is now picking up momentum. In Q2, the index plunged 3.0% from Q1, which brought the drop from the peak in Q3 2022 to 5.8%, according to Destatis today. These are new single-family houses, duplexes, and condos.
Between 2010 and the peak in 2022, prices had spiked by 87%.
Germany’s surge in home prices, starting in 2010, was clearly driven by the crazed monetary policy of the ECB at the time that included eventually negative interest rates and gigantic QE, which took the form of bond purchases and massive loan programs to banks that banks could use to buy assets with or do whatever.
In the summer of 2022, the ECB’s balance sheet peaked, and in the fall, the ECB started QT. From the peak, total assets have now dropped by €1.7 trillion, or by 19%, to €7.14 trillion, while German home prices have dropped around 11%.
Now that there is rampant inflation in Europe that turns out to be difficult to control, there have already been calls by ECB governors to speed up the roll-off of the bond portfolio, instead of hiking interest rates much further. The UK already announced at the last policy meeting that it would speed up QT, even as it held rates steady.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Speeding up QT is a good idea for the Fed to consider seriously.
Amen to that LIFO…
What CBs have done is criminal in my mind. Wealthy/top 1% are enriched at the expense of others.
Essentials of life has been robbed from the working class.
Hope people wake up to this and make sure who are responsible pay the price.
Just look at LaGarde and Kuroda’s condescending sneers.
Makes you want to grab a pitch fork and start chanting: “peace, land, and bread!”
At least until you consider the global decline in poverty rates…
Really? You imagine that Americans who don’t even bother to vote are suddenly going to take an interest in the Federal Reserve? We truly live in an idiocracy where people care about nothing other than the newest social media craze, sports and celebrities.
@Escierto: Really? Do you truly believe that either of the parties are going to bring fiscal sanity to the US?
No, I don’t actually but it’s NEVER going to happen unless we have a citizenry who are informed and care about what happens to their country. A country like Uruguay with one of the world’s highest voter participation rates has a government which actually reflects the will of the people. Here, we are actually trying to eliminate democracy and most people just DGAF.
The wealthy have been doing the same stuff for more than a century… why stop now?
That line is tiresome. What stuff??? Some of you people think the wealthy are evil, greedy, and have it out to crush the middle class. Give it a rest.
Evil? Probably not. Greedy? Absolutely. Most people are. And they don’t have it out for the middle class. Many just think only of themselves, also a human trait that’s all too common.
The problem isn’t so much the wealth as it is the power that wealth buys them. Lobbying, media manipulation, etc, etc. I can’t say for sure that it’s getting worse over time because I don’t swim in those circles. But from a little guy’s perspective it sure as heck feels like it lately.
Agreed Captive. There is a an activist in the UK called George Monbiot who has a lot of explanations and proposals on how to go from here, highly recommend his books (like out of the wreckage) and articles, we need more of his kind. Like Wolf, he belongs to the club of straight shooters that keep us meaningfully informed.
All serious analysts consider money supply when looking at if something is over or under valued.
And all cronies close to the central bank front run monetary policy.
The QE/QT curve is uncanny. In addition, the German people got lucky in the permanent loss of inexpensive Russian gas is shutting down or curtailing some of there industries, cooling off their overheated economy. The scary part is some of those industries are looking to relocate, maybe to here; however, perhaps they will go to China. Regulations on the release of global warming methane (natural gas) may help to cool off our overheated economy as well.
It has been my opinion that these charts revert back to 2015 levels. Charts went parabolic. Why? I have an opinion that isn’t popular.
What is Gary’s opinion?
Will he fail like his Vix ponzi ETF trade rug pull?
Or, can he ABNB a cardboard box on a sidewalk in Eugene Oregon?
Super bubble!
Either 20% annual inflation (cooked books to show 6%) or an asset bubble crash.
Wolf does a better job of reporting, tune in here for latest.
It’s that stage where you’ve just been half awoken from sleep, still drunk from the binge, but feeling queasy and dizzy. Just before the full measure of true atonement has set in and it all turns to sh*t.
Imagine how quickly things would revert to “normal” here with a QT like Germany’s.
You mean QT like the ECB’s.
The Fed has done a lot more with rates, less proportionately with QT. I’d like to have seen stronger QT, at least in the beginning. The first trillion or so likely wouldn’t have had much marginal effect, so they could have doubled or triples the pace for a bit, then backed off to $100b/mo or whatever.
In The Netherlands, home prices are rising again. Interest rates have been stable for sometime now, they say. And there’s always the good old “housing shortage”, which off course guarantees prices for ever going up. What could possibly go wrong here?
The international house Hunter Netherlands episodes are always entertaining.
Wolf,
Isn’t home ownership really a completely different animal in Germany than in the US? I’ve heard that there are fewer financing options and that a lower percentage of households “own” their homes. Could you comment on that? Thanks.
It’s kind of a mixed bag, according to my limited knowledge. There are plenty of financing options, but homeownership rates are lower than in the US: a little over 50% until the pandemic v. about 65% for USians.
There are lots of protections for renters, but they also have lots of responsibilities (like painting the place before they move out, etc.), and rental turnover is pretty low. Germans don’t move nearly as much as Americans do.
This is changing too. Usually not needed to paint your place anymore. Renters protection super strong all around. Rent increases are limited nearly everywhere.
It’s kinda wild to see German home prices track so closely ECBs Balance. Whenever anyone wants to claim that home prices are high because of (insert scapegoat here) they just need to look at those charts, this happened in multiple countries across the globe.
It’s all the more astounding to me because I know that in Germany in years past home ownership wasn’t at all viewed as any kind of investment, rents were extremely affordable and pensions were good, you didn’t need to be a homeowner or invest in stocks to afford a comfortable retirement. So for them to have an RE bubble like this is all the more amazing to me. I wonder if attitudes around RE amd property ownership are way different there nowadays.
Foreigners bought also the german market. This OE and particulary the free COVID money went everywhere around the globe I guess. We have friends in Tansania and Thailand. Both countries experienced a crazy real estate hype without any basic development which would justify the price increases. When foreigners push up your local prices you are of course very tempted to spring on this train to make your profit. A friend bought a condo recently, the owners of the neighbour condos are chinese. This is a global story I guess.
I am german live there and read Wolfs vlog for a couple of years now.
I do not know much about the US property market but I am pretty interested in the developments here. The main difference sheems to be in financing. Here you can lock in fixed interest rates for a very long time. That means you can plan your payments in advance very well. In recent years here were an immense bubble in real estate with some surreal price increases in a very short time. I live in Dresden, a city where you experienced this very much. And abruptly, suddenly all this has stopped. Just a very few transactions now. Potential buyers and sellers not match.
Many sellers still think the party will continue and don’t sell at lower prices now which will force them to sell for much lower prices later I guess. Here it is not just QT and quickly higher interest rates which stopped the party abruptly but also the so called green agenda, which forces by law owner of older houses to bring their homes to new eco standards, which can easily costs the owner 100k EUR or so. A toxic mix for the owners. Additionally comes the cut of cheap energy by the ukrainian war which is essential for an industrial country. It is not the service sector which plays the music here but still the industry and their exports.
So you can short the country in my opinion.
Fully agree with this. Very abrupt change. But I still hear people saying real estate will only go up! I believe a lot of debt is less than 10y and some of this comes slowly up by for refi. Slow train wreck….
My Great Grand Fathers were from Germany & Vienna, Austria & Scotland
Austria would give Citizenship but for ability to speak German
New York State is easy to emigrate to and California is a Hotel u check in
Just looked it up: As I suspected German is a dialect of Austrian or vice versa. The Supreme Genius of Germany, whose idiotic handling of armies in Stalingrad, Kursk. etc. spoke German with an Austrian accent.
There is no such thing as an “Austrian” or “German” accent. But there is Tyrolian (somewhat close to Swiss German), Karntnarisch, Wienerisch, etc., there are many of them, they’re completely different accents, using different vocabulary, endings, etc. The genius was to invent “High German,” a synthetic language which is taught in school throughout the German language area, so that the people in Nuremberg, who speak Fränggisch, can communicate with people who speak Plattdeutsch (close to Dutch and Afrikaans) or Schwizterdeutsch or Berlinerisch or Bairisch, etc. Otherwise they’d have to use English or whatever as a lingua franca, as they do in India.
My mother is Schwabisch ( Schwartvald and has nothing nice to say about the Biarisch Lolol. In school I was taught Hoch Deutch by a Nord Deutch teacher
Mutter was never happy about that
Schuss!!
So amusing. By the way in Switzerland the dialect changes about every next village so every 50km. People from Appenzell sound like from a different planet compared to Zurich. And Bern-Deutsch is a whole different animal.