Spring Selling Season Starts Ominously: Mortgage Applications to Purchase a Home Plunge to Lowest since 1995

Prospects of 7% Mortgages Return. Surge in activity in January from very low levels has fizzled.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Here we go again. After jumping nearly 30% in January on lower mortgage rates and the beginning of the spring selling season, applications for mortgages to purchase a home plunged to the lowest level since 1995.
Compared to a year ago, purchase mortgage applications plunged by 41%. Compared to two years ago, they plunged by 44%. This is from the Mortgage Bankers Association today.
Mortgage applications to purchase a home are a forward-looking indicator of where home sales volume will be. January had given the housing industry a lot of hope because mortgage rates had dropped on intense Fed-pivot mongering. While activity was still down massively from a year ago, it looked like it all had bottomed out, with mortgage applications to purchase a home bottoming out in early January and then jumping by nearly 30% over the next few weeks. Turns out, that was a false bottom. An ominous beginning of the spring selling season:
After the usually dreary holiday season, when activity stalls, comes the spring selling season that kicks off in January and February in terms of foot traffic and other early measures of buyers’ interest, including mortgage applications to purchase a home.
Improvements in January gave rise to hopes that the spring selling season might actually somehow materialize on hopes that mortgage rates would soon be below 6%, and soon below 5% and heading back to 3%.
But now the whole January thing got blown out of the water by resurging inflation – not that it ever died down but it had backed off some – with inflation in services spiking to a four-decade high, triggering fears that the Fed might actually not pivot asap after all, but might instead push rates to the levels it had loudly projected at its December meeting, or perhaps even further, and keep them there for a lot longer.
And so Treasury yields surged. The 10-year yield is once again near 4%. The six-month and the one-year yields are now solidly above 5% for the first time after 15 years, as the era of interest-rate repression and money-printing ended.
And the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has jumped back to 6.88%, after having briefly dipped to 5.99% by February 2, according to the daily measure by Mortgage News Daily. The weekly measure by the Mortgage Bankers Association, released today, jumped to 6.62%.
Homebuilders, in their Q4 earnings calls, reported out of one side of their mouth that sales orders after cancellations (net signed contracts) had collapsed by 40% to 60% across the board year-over-year – these are their future revenues. But current revenues are still based on working off what’s left of their backlog, so OK.
Toll Brothers today chimed in and said out of one side of its mouth that its “net signed contracts” collapsed by 51% year-over-year – its future revenues. And out of the other side of its mouth, it added to the talk of other homebuilders.
Out of the other side of their mouth, they all talked about improving buyers’ interest, and improving buyers’ confidence, and improving contract signings, based on their January activity, which was up from rock-bottom lows, in part because the spring selling season had kicked off after the holidays, in part because mortgages rate had dropped, and also on the hope that the big price cuts some of them implemented would gin up sales orders.
But that was so January. With the 7% mortgage now looming over the spring selling season, the plunge in purchase mortgage applications is giving an early indication of where sales during this so fervently hoped-for season might be headed.
There is a tremendous gap between seller price expectations and buyer price expectations.
The Fed has broken the real estate market.
Stock market next.
The Fed broke the real estate market years ago with QE and interest rate repression. Now it’s trying to fix it and undo some of the damage.
Hear hear!
And the Stock Market ?
Most certainly they pumped that Up
And Biden is trying to break it again. His administration just announced reducing FHA fees. That doesn’t make housing more affordable. All it does is raises the price that sellers can charge. Just like lower rates.
Mortgage insurance fees are being reduced. On a $400K house that’s about $50. a month. It will have no effect on what a seller asks for a house.
It might help someone qualify to buy a house.
The keyword is “trying” honestly as much as I hate Pow Pow, I wish them all the luck in the world to bring down asset prices, especially in housing back to reality and closer to the historical means..I am totally rooting my him to succeed.
There’s nothing that gives me more joy that to see some of these house humpers bragging about their house can only go up in value, discounting overpaying insisting on value will only stay flat as worse case scenario to get a real good smack in the face with reality, there are plenty in California that needs this good reminder. Plus, maybe wishful thinking there’s some level of justice to think hard working people can perhaps buy a house without spending more than 30% of their pay on housing…
Smacking people in the face is pretty harsh. But whatever makes you happy, I guess.
Good. Prices need to come down a good 30% in Phoenix.
A side note, that could be said about mortgages too. Demand is dwindling, but price, that is interest rate stay high. ;)
The Real Estate market is still very broken with unreal seller expectations. The lower sale volume is now severely hurting Realtors, home builders, agents etc.
Also, inflation is so high, so with half the revenues this year, these guys will have a tough time making ends meet.
As far as the real greedy idiots, who, like Zillow, expanded scope of commissions business to become “real estate investors”, they would just go under.
there are still going to be some folks that think the small price discounts offered so far are a really great opportunity to buy a home…because they are still operating under the premise that housing prices always go up.
housing prices went up for decades due to 2 factors – increases in dual income households and decreases in mortgage rates. as women entered the workforce, that drove up the income available for a home mortgage, so home prices adjusted upwards. and of course there has also been a 30 year bond market rally, with lower rates all along.
now we actually are seeing a reduction in the labor participation rate and an increase in mortgage rates.
during the coming years, there will continue to be tranche after tranche of buyers who think that any given point is a bottom. these suckers will buy overpriced homes and then see their down payment get vaporized over time. too bad for them. but these are the same type of people who overspend on everything and are living on the edge financially. so it is hard to feel that bad for them.
Plus with the 2 income families the size of the home also increased because of affordability great comment about dual incomes has had an effect on lots of lifestyles. Something I embrace !
Complete b.s.!! Women had to enter the workforce because of inflation, which includes the price of houses. The cost of living has gone up and up because we are all victims of a shareholder centered economy, whereby corporations continue to raise prices to reward their precious shareholders. Home prices are partly due to inflation, but mostly due to free money through interest rate repression. Women had to enter the workforce so households could make ends meet, this has not driven home prices.
“Women had to enter the workforce because of inflation”
You have that reversed. This is easy to see — home prices relative to household incomes were way lower in the ’70s AND ’80s.
It’s really a gap between seller’s expectations and buyers ability…which is what frequently causes busts to occur.
The Fed wanted to increase rates during Trump’s term but he refused to let him, Trump wanted to keep that party raging. Then the pandemic hit and the Fed let the QE go WAY TOO LONG. I’m in the mortgage business and my transaction volume has gone off a cliff! My employees just don’t understand, they are really young and this is their first downturn they’ve seen in their lifetimes. Had to cut both of their hours this week and may have to go back to being a one-woman-show again for awhile and ride this out. I believe things are going to get worse before they get better.
Too many people in our country are still hungry to buy a house.
Too many people believe that housing only goes up and you can’t lose if you buy real estate.
So no, the real estate market will not crash.
Psychology, especially in the marketplace, is a fickle thing, and has a habit of changing direction faster than a politician meeting with a wealthy donor. Careful with your thinking, unless you have solid numbers to back up your premise. All signs are pointing towards a crash, and nothing short of a Fed pivot will halt it.
Correction is just starting….When the psychological negative feedback loop kicks in, watch out.
Yeah believe in your advice and go buy a place now..perhaps value will never fall or crash…what’s better than to be the living proof of your own theory?
yes, these people will buy homes and then lose all their equity and a portion of them will be people who turn in the keys and walk away and provide future buyers with much better deals. i see homes selling in a middle class neighborhood in Orange County for 1.3 million. just crazy stupid. the bottom might be 700K for those homes and anyone buying at 1.3 is going to be underwater by alot.
Business is in BIG Trouble,they overleveraged,with debt being rolled over to higher rates . Some very big companies will claim bankruptcy,lots of job losses . Snowball on the way up ,avalanche o the way down
“Too many people in our country are still hungry to buy a house. ”
Yes, that is apparent. From above, after a 1% drop in mortgage rates, mortgage rate applications rose by 30% from Wolf’s article above.
It is like if you dipped your toe into a pool to see if it was warm, only to have it eaten by a swarm of hungry piranha.
Maybe the Fed was just dipping its toes in January to gauge their efforts.
It must be frightening for them.
Their hunger and desire will be eclipsed by their inability to afford a home until the sellers’ homes lose 40% of their value.
It will be a deflated bubble at that point, and then it might crash.
There is a cleaning process that uses ultrasonic baths for some semiconductors. The bath uses vibration of various frequencies, the higher the frequency the smaller the particulate is removed. The process principle is cavitation where the bubble formed explodes removing the contaminant. So as an analog how small in the particle world are people. Does the little guy get blown away?
It’s already crashing, dude.
It will crash in slow motion, like all real estate crashes. Morons will catch the falling knife all the way down.
“Now it’s trying to fix it and undo some of the damage.” If anything was ever truer, run don’t walk away from… “I’m from the Government and I’m here to help”.
God save us.
Tell that to the people who depend on social workers.
Save the thoughts and prayers for the next mass shooting. Government can work for the public good. The United States as a culture doesn’t believe in that, and I don’t blame them after decades of pro-business propaganda by those who have the most to gain by a fully-privatized society.
Yes, America is a country By the Rich, For the Rich, but I believe in its potential, however far we may stray from that. I will admit, if climate change doesn’t force hands and hard decisions, that the potential won’t be realized in my lifetime.
I’m sorry but Don’t-Think-Too-Hard-About-It sound bytes from Ronnie have done considerable damage to the American public consciousness. For people with are able to put on blinders and march into the arena of business to be economic warriors, he’s practically a demigod. Only the bright glare of an orange sun has blinded people to his legacy.
“…where free unions and collective bargaining are forbidden, freedom is lost….”
– Reagan 1980 Labor Day speech…..Pre-election.
Google it…
….when the script from the rich calls for some more obvious lying, even a B actor can show righteousness and conviction to infiltrate a government “of the people” at the highest level.
He WAS the lie above he made so popular.
Yes, in theory government can work for the public good, but it usually doesn’t. It usually becomes a being unto itself that crowds out everything else.
I don’t disagree.
Government is full of people who are too lazy to work and too ambitious to stay home. Busybodies who fight over who gets to stand on the soap box and make lots of distracting noise during a crisis. Not everyone is like that, but too often it is true.
Of course, there are some things government does well. Consumer safety being one of them. The Chinese people don’t trust milk from their own country, they buy imports because they don’t know if it will really be safe to drink. Some company added chemicals to make their liquid look white to sell as milk to children supposedly. Americans don’t worry about stuff like this. Sept 11, firefighters did their job at great personal cost. Etc etc. List is endless of capable government people, yes.
But there are also lots and lots of busybodies and they consume everything good left in the government and rot it into oblivion. Budget grows larger and larger until one day the bellybutton is bigger than the belly. And we go broke. Police officers in LA taking home pension of 1 million a year (pre-inflation) based off their last year income + sick days or w/e. Just absolutely shameless stuff that was never intended to be allowed.
Best to distribute that wealth where it’s safest, in the hands of the common free man with his own business with no dependency on government or unions or their bought leeches who act as cheerleaders and mouthpieces, or the banks, or the exploitative corporations that manage human labor like cattle (which then leads to unions who add a second layer of skim after csuite/shareholders in exchange for small improvement in benefits and nowadays in some unions even that’s a maybe).
Honor the value of a common man’s labor by keeping inflation at 0% as best as possible. Give him avenues for honest investment. (or her). Access to basic necessities for housing, food, water that hey may nourish his body and spirit. He will choose to manage his affairs lest he outsource it to a grifter or a thief. At some point this inflation is going to teach the masses that a small 2k handout at the expense of inflation only benefits the holder of property and equities and will come out of their future income… We should call it the Lobbyment instead of the government…
LK – There is a role for government, but that role should primarily be in establishing and maintaining the rule of law that governs how our economy works, but doesnt try to distort markets. So government should be concerned with creating laws that increase the creation of value, but it should not pick winners and losers.
Many of the problems in business are related to the lack of commonsense laws and the willingness to enforce them. I saw a documentary on Elliot Spitzer recently and it reminded me that there now really is no government agency that is truly interested in finding the cheaters in the financial industry. Spitzer tried to take on that role, but it put a big target on his back. There are just so many industries, healthcare, higher education, housing, defense contractors, where there is a revolving door between the regulators and the industry. Our market dynamics are massively distorted by government spending and by a lack of enforcement of regulations.
Government is also to blame for our jobs being shipped overseas to China for decades. The solution now seems to be to put tariffs on Chinese production, but that doesnt bring jobs back to the US, it just shifts them to Vietnam, Mexico and other countries. Why has no politician proposed a taxation system that heavily rewards companies that bring jobs and production back to the US or heavily penalizes those that dont?
And the last reason that government is the core problem is that noone seems to care about efficiency. The IRS hired a huge number of people to audit taxpayers and go after cheats, but I just spoke to an IRS agent who says it takes 6 months for forms that are sent into the IRS mail addresses to be entered into their system. Six months!!! The IRS doesnt need more people, it needs an effective computer system and automated scanning of forms. It could also almost do away with mailed in forms if it had online form submission for every single form type. That isnt rocket science. And it is typical of government, AT EVERY LEVEL and EVERY department. Jobs are created for the purpose of buying votes, not because it makes the government better.
If a business fails to create value or be efficient, it goes out of business. If government fails to become efficient, it creates more jobs and politicians love it.
People who love government want someone for nothing. They want handouts and someone to coddle them. Hey, our lives are easy compared with 100 years ago. We need to stop overspending on government and passing the cost onto our children.
– The government, in any decision it makes, picks winners and losers. That is unavoidable. To say it “distorts markets” is to obfuscate the details and justification for its undesirable (to some) effect. “Value” is something more than a line item on a balance sheet.
– Spitzer again. People in positions of power are going to put their thumbs on the scale to have decisions go their way and create an environment that suits them, including lobbyists crafting regulations that only exist to cement competitive advantages and industry positions. They’ll instill FUD and attack the civic spirit to nudge people into division and class warfare. I’ll cite Robert Moses, who is my Go To, about the misapplication of power for power’s sake.
– Manufacturing and other services shipped overseas because of ideology and the decision of business owners *in combination with* government policy & technological changes that lowered logistics costs. It also happened long after attitudes had set in that created a competitive race-to-the-bottom business climate. I’m not saying government is blameless, I’m saying it’s more complicated than your premise.
– Perhaps it isn’t that they don’t care about efficiency but because some profit by those inefficiences and have created an environment to make it difficult to have effective administration. I’d be despirited too if factors outside my job kept me from doing the good job I’d want to do. You think civil servants do it for the money?
All I see are arguments and complaints about the ills of a government staffed by people who don’t believe in it except as a means to tip the scales in their favor.
In other words, a corrupt one. Yeah! I’m against corrupt government too.
“If a business fails to create value or be efficient, it goes out of business.”
This isn’t always true. Look at a company like Uber.
The speed with which “don’t fight the Fed” became “don’t listen to the Fed” still has my head spinning.
Back months ago when I got out of the mortgage business, the head of the real estate office I often worked with was aghast that I was leaving the biz. “Things will be fine!” he said. “It’s just seasonal!” he said.
Ha!
My old mortgage office, once at 20 MLOs at the peak in ’21/’22, now has 3. There’s blood in the water, and the sharks aren’t even here yet.
for sure. I am in my tenth year in the mortgage loan origination business–I work for a credit union, normally a situation where i trade some of the high commissions of the retail world for the security of a steady income, with a lot of my business coming from credit union leads.
The high rates have been like a neutron bomb dropped on the industry. It is brutal out there right now.
Happened to me in the 90’s as a loan officer. Got the heck out never to return. The most amazing phenomenon is telling people what’s going to happen in this part of the real estate valuation cycle, having the credentials to back it up including a real estate major emphasis in college, and there’s no response as they buy at the peak anyway.
People have been habituated by Fed’s easy money policy to think that real estate can only go up.
Common sense is so uncommon.
Both stock and real estate valuations are quite high for quite some time and one can’t blame people as they have short memory.
This is the kind of head line MSM is dishing out to people:
How much you’d have today if you’d invested $1,000 in XXX in 2010 ?
I had come into the business after spending 11 years running bars and restaurants–felt it was a way to translate my work ethic and people skills into a more stable career. From 2012 to the beginning of 2022, seemed like a good bet. Looking like rough waters ahead for sure.
F&L,
About a year ago my brother told me his next door neighbors mentioned they might sell and move. I thought it would make an OK investment to own as a rental. I applied for a mortgage.
For 3 weeks solid I was getting 5 to 15 cold calls a day asking if I needed a mortgage broker.
I can’t imagine what its like today with 7% rates.
The Sellers are in the stratosphere with the prices they want. It’s like Sotheby’s having an auction but only Goodwill customers attend. Sellers need to sit for their haircut.
We saw that in 2008 as well. Sellers holding out too long will have to keep lowering the price, looking like fools in the process. You see, there are people who have to sell right away due to circumstances. They will become the comparables of the future. Then everyone else has to drop to that level.
The bottom will be in a couple of years. The turnaround a couple of years after that. If you are looking to buy, start making what *seems* like outrageous low ball offers. Eventually one will be accepted.
During HB1, My friend listed his place for sale at $725K. He was able to sell it after 2 years or so for $485K.
This is what we call chasing down the market.
Thank you for the feedback. Waiting now for the vehicle sales for Feb to see whether the malaise has spread.
January new vehicle sales came in at 16.2 million SAAR, highest sales rate since May 2021. Used vehicle sales were also up. People are buying.
Housing crash takes a long time but this one is playing out faster, no? The rate things are going, maybe this Spring season will be earlier Christmas for potential buyers…if not by next Spring we will likely get there, assuming rates are still close to where we’re at now
It seems to be playing out much faster than HB1. It might be played out in 2-3 years instead of 4. The Fed is in charge. They won’t make the same mistakes they made in 2001 and 2008. Oops, they already did.
Housing still moves slowly. This bubble is bigger but inflation and wage inflation are propping it up. ie, If someone just bought a 700K house in 2020 at 2.5% interest. They qualified for it then and after some significant inflation based wage increases, they certainly qualify now. With a 2.5% mortgage, they are in no hurry to pay more. Tech may be feeling some pain, but heck, a 700K house on a 350K salary+stocks was very easy. a 700K house with a 200K decreased salary is just easy (but painful). As long as the techie didn’t do something stupid like buy a 2M house in 2020.
However, it is “Game Over” if massive unemployment happens.
More than that. Credit standards are still pathetically weak.
Longer term, no one seems to believe the government will have to reduce its mortgage subsidy, but real austerity is coming, and it won’t be voluntary either.
The government isn’t going to be able to guarantee and subsidize everything forever.
Honestly, the so called wage inflation lags quite a lot behind the home price increase.
A person earning $14/hr got a raise so that he now earns $18/hr. This does not do anything to housing where median home prices are $500K.
Person who are high income earner who could afford these homes , their wages are lagging quite a lot.
If the wage hike has kept up with home prices, then we’d not have seen this much drop in sales volume.
You know who couldn’t care less about mortgage rates?
I live in a community of long-time boomer owners that are part of the 40% of homes without a mortgage. The main complaint they’ve had over the last few years is that they couldn’t afford a new home somewhere else even if they sold.
With higher rates we’re likely to see things get more affordable for them in the hot retirement centers of the country that have been blown out by investors and remote workers. Sure they would have liked to get a million dollars for their house, but they’ll be happy to get $750k if it means they can finally move on.
They don’t have a mortgage right now and they won’t have a mortgage on the new home they buy with the proceeds.
I think people are going to be surprised at how many of these folks decide to list in the next year or two despite the high mortgage rates.
Interesting perspective, thanks.
Can’t help thinking this bubble might deflate lower for longer:
– recession and layoffs
– more competition between regions thanks to remote work allowing migration to cheaper places
– inventory increase from recent builds, late airbnb and other investors selling, and people moving
– high inflation and market downturn eroding purchasing power
– China situation exacerbating inflation if consumer markets become decoupled
– devaluation in cities due to forced zoning rule relaxation to increase housing supply
– replacement of commercial RE buildings by apartment buildings in downtown areas
– rise of new energy efficient and tech-savy homes decreasing the relative value of old homes
– rise of higher end prefab homes rendered more attractive and affordable by automated manufacturing
– satellite communications allowing folks to move to their dream lot in the middle of nowhere
What am I missing?
Just curious…is their other side of their mouth happens to location at the lower region between their legs..those words sure smells like it..
“Toll Brothers today chimed in and said out of one side of its mouth that its “net signed contracts” collapsed by 51% year-over-year – its future revenues. And out of the other side of its mouth, it added to the talk of other homebuilders.”
I just told my landlord that I’m not signing a new lease after another 10% rent hike. Looks like another year of being a rent refugee.
I’m moving hundreds of miles to a location where, if house prices correct by 10-20%, it would become barely feasible to own given the local job market. Rent is still 30% less than PITI on the equivalent house, so I’ll wait a year and pray. It’s a gamble, and the smallest bite I can take out of this turd sandwich of a housing market.
One thing to keep in mind. Due to the debt ceiling fight, the Treasury cannot increase the amount of debt it sells to the market. So supply is being constrained below the level required to fund our overspending government until probably July. Once the debt ceiling is once again raised, the Treasury will start to sell a boatload of debt to catch up. This is coming at the same time the Fed tries to sell off the balance sheet.
The last spurt higher in interest rates was in the months following the culmination of the debt ceiling hike, right when the Treasury was increasing supply of Treasuries and increasing their balances. So if rates are rising higher right now, once the Treasury goes on a selling spree, it is very likely the market sets rates MUCH higher. This could even get out of control, as foreign governments are now also sellers of Treasuries.
No offense intended, but that 1 year Treasury chart needs to show the March 1998 era, to help ponder short term yields and mortgage rate (range).
We’re headed that general direction during this year imho.
I ran a fast affordability exercise the other day, plugging in median family income, median home price, 20% down payment, generous debt profile, current interest rate:
To buy this $467,700 home, NerdWallet recommends that you have a monthly pretax income of at least:
$12,593
That’s an annual income of:
$151,116
I’m sure it’s very possible that two workers can combine incomes and probably have a nest egg, but as rates go higher, this simple equation becomes increasingly risky .
I forget why, but I didn’t write down monthly payments, oops, but this was an example I was looking at:
Monthly payments for the median priced existing single-family home are used to estimate the “qualifying income” necessary to purchase the median-priced family home. Median-home prices, published by the NAR ($174,800 for December 2003 for the nation) and effective mortgage rates, published by the Federal Finance Housing Board (5.82 percent) are used to a calculate a monthly payment ($822).
Wave 5 has most likely begun in mortgage applications. This will bring us to historic lows for buyer seeking loans smack dab in the beginning of the “Spring Buying Season”. Using the chart above for the weekly applications we will bottom out between 100/120 As a Realtor and Investor I am immersed in the market and can tell you Buyers have started earlier and earlier the past 10-15 years. Before the Cell Phone and Zillow the Buyer needed to work with the Realtor to shop. Now they are up to speed before I get involved and most likely have the homes all lined up for me to schedule showings. This means our ‘Season” is going to slow down sooner also. About mid May you see the traffic slow and listings sit with a small bump in October as the school year begins and frees up the parents to shop. After October the market is very slow until February the following year. For rates to jump almost a full point is just a traffic killer and shows the volatility in the market. Volatility frightens buyers. This is not like 2008, It may be worse!
North Georgia reporting in. Nothing but crap to buy. So, time to build
My wife and I have been waiting to build for several years. We started the building process. We bought our lot this weekend and I met with the builders yesterday to go over our plans. They said their sub contractors are coming out of the woodwork looking to build residential again as commercial is hitting a wall.
We have been tracking prices and everything seems to be dropping slightly except concrete. Lumber is back down to $0.3735 per board foot.
Our hope is that as we progress through the process this year as we see prices dropping.
My thinking is the Jerome will crank up his QE machine along with the government stepping in to bail out a slowing housing market and we will see inflation pick up.
First, I follow Wolf and various other financial analysts. Wolf has been the most accurate in his predictions about the Fed’s lack of pivoting and about the mortgage rates and the 10 year bond rates. Please receive my heartfelt congratulations on nailing this, Wolf!
Second, the housing market in the Boston metro area is slow to reduce prices, of course, but the listing volume appears to be substantially lower, if not downright collapsed.
Oh, and in today’s local “paper” (boston.com) there was an article about the Cape Cod (local beach destination, for those who don’t know) Summer rentals. Much much lower demand than in the past years.
The value of the dollar is deteriorating daily – real estate is a hard asset – for that reason the dip/crash (or whatever you want to call it) won’t be a severe as most expect.
You also have a lot more cash buyers than usual – even with the dramatic rate increases there is no sign of the cash drying up where I sit – which is usually at the closing table.
In relation to precious metals like gold and silver along with foreign currencies, the US dollar is doing very nicely. In fact most of them are being crushed by the dollar. Eventually you may be right but not today.
Care to cite some statistics to support that bold claim?
Wouldn’t cash buyers prefer to have their money in a 5% treasury, as opposed to a declining RE asset? Everything I’ve read indicates RE investors are walking away.
Both ‘price adjusted for inflation’ and ‘price to income’ ratio are way above historical norms. They are actually still above their 2007 bubble top even including the recent drop, so good luck with using real estate as an inflation hedge going forward.
Even if RE prices start to rise nominally again, it’s going to be less than inflation until those ratios are back at more reasonable historical levels. For that we need a 30%-40% drop in real estate real value.
Real estate = hard asset ,hard to make payments,hard to maintain,hard to stop property tax increases,hard to stop insurance increases .
David,
“You also have a lot more cash buyers than usual …”
On the contrary. Quoted from my article yesterday, about this very exact topic:
“All-cash buyers, investors, and second home buyers pulled back further.
All-cash sales plunged by 29% year-over-year, to 67,000 properties, down from 95,000 in January 2022.
Sales to individual investors or second home buyers collapsed by 52% to 37,000 properties, from 77,400 in January 2022.”
https://wolfstreet.com/2023/02/21/mortgage-rates-near-7-for-spring-selling-season-prices-of-existing-homes-fall-13-from-peak-sales-drop-to-lowest-since-2010/
I wish people would understand that most of the cash buyers are flippers. They are the first to flee at the hint of a slowing market. It was simple- borrow the cash to buy the house at 1% per month, push the rehab to the max, and sell four months later at a 20% or more profit. This has been the real estate get rich quick or die trying mode for two decades dammit.
It wasn’t Aunt Doris using her savings from 7 decades of work. As for second homes, tons of them were sold to work from home and airbnb, so now pffffft on so many levels.
Back to a reasonable housing market in five years, but for now, bring on the pain.
I saw 3% 12 month cd at the credit union today.
Now that is up from bupkis..
Cash yields for over a decade have been subzero. So there was zero opportunity cost for cash investors to buy income-producing assets.
That’s no longer true. And according to the chart, the biggest drops in demand are coming from the people who’ve seen falling knives in the past, and who can now get risk-free 5% yields from a local bank.
The Fed is probably hoping that housing prices continue to drop. If they don’t, housing transactions will continue at extremely low levels, thereby lowering employee mobility and negatively impacting productivity. The seller-buyer stalemate will significantly damage the economy over time.
For example, if you were thinking of hiring a lot of employees for a new plant or operation, you’d need to hire employees from other cities, but that would be extremely difficult or infeasible in the current environment.
I listened to a news story in the Bay Area where they LLM (lying legacy media) was talking about how homes in Dublin, CA we’re in high demand with not enough inventory to meet demand. The most outrageous reason – people are coming over from the more expensive SF areas and (get this), also because more people are moving back to CA.
More proof they’ll try to sell any lie to the public. Look here. Don’t look there 😲
I represent a lot of clients in my line of work including realtors and mortgage brokers. I’m in California in San Diego. I can tell you that the mortgage brokers sales volume has collapsed. When I say collapsed in don’t mean 70% or 80%. I mean 95% collapsed. It’s the biggest freeze in real estate history.
Love love love it…especially for all the people saying SD can never crash..Hopefully this is happening in OC and LA too.
95%? Psssh..let’s make that 100%…go big or go home