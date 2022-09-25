The Bear-Market Rally in Stocks, Bonds, Mortgages Wiped Out: Why This Nails the Parallel to the Dotcom Bust

But this time, there’s over 8% inflation.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday closed about 300 points below its June 16 low, thereby having more than wiped out the bear-market rally gains. For the Dow, the bear-market rally started on June 17 and ended on August 16. During the two-month rally, the Dow had jumped 14%. By Friday at the close, it was again down 20% from its all-time high.
The S&P 500 Index, on Friday intraday, fell through its closing low of June 16 – the infamous 3,666 – and then bounced a little to close 27 points above the June 16 low, at 3,693. During the two-month bear-market rally through August 16, the index had surged 17%. By Friday, the index was down 23% from its all-time high.
The Nasdaq closed about 2% above its June low. During the two-month rally, it had soared by 23%. Many of my Imploded Stocks that are now trading for a few bucks, had shot up by 50% or more, and a bunch of them doubled, before re-imploding after mid-August.
The bond market – and with it the mortgage market – experienced a huge bear-market rally, but folks over there came to their senses two weeks earlier, on August 1.
The 10-year Treasury yield had spiked to 3.48% by June 14 (rising yields mean falling bond prices; falling yields mean rising bond prices). By August 1, the 10-year yield had dropped to 2.57%, and that had been a huge rally.
In the mortgage market, there was an even more astonishing bear-market rally: The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate had hit a 14-year high of 6.28% on June 14, according to the daily measure by Mortgage News Daily. The average rate then dropped by 1.23 percentage points to a low of 5.05% by August 1. Realtors were already talking about improving home sales. On Friday, according to this daily measure, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate hit 6.70%.
The Fed-pivot fantasy did it.
The bear-market rally happened even as the Fed had already embarked on the most aggressive tightening cycle in decades, and had started quantitative tightening, meaning shedding Treasury securities and mortgage-backed securities.
The bear-market rally happened because markets – meaning folks and algos playing in them – had this fabulous reaction to the Fed’s aggressive rate-hike scenario: They began fantasizing about a Fed “pivot” and about rate cuts and some even about QE all over again. Asset prices began to jump and yields began to fall.
Many of us in our illustrious comments on Wolf Street had been expecting a rally. And I drew parallels to the bear-market rally during the dotcom bust. During that rally, which lasted less than two months, from May 27 through July 17, 2000, the Nasdaq jumped by 33% without ever getting back to its old high. Ultimately, the Nasdaq collapsed by 78%.
That bear-market rally in the summer of 2000 suckered a lot of people back into the market, thinking that stocks would be going to the moon again, and they got crushed.
The 2022 bear-market rally started in mid-June and also lasted two months. It came as the Fed-pivot-fantasy mongers – including some well-known hedge-fund managers – had fanned out across the financial media, the social media, and the rest of the internet, asserting that the Fed would soon pivot, that in fact it wasn’t even doing QT after all, and yada-yada-yada.
So we got a huge two-month rally, and the Fed-pivot mongers, including the hedge funds, that got out in time made a huge amount of money. But those people that believed the pivot fantasy and bought when the pivot-mongers sold, well, those folks took the losses. But that’s how it always goes.
The dotcom-bust parallel shapes up.
It was easy to see what they were doing, and it became a hot topic in the Wolf Street comments. On July 19, for example, I said this in a comment:
Out of the last 8 trading days, the S&P 500 finished higher on 2 days (including today) and finished lower on 6 days. We’re due for a summer rally, but so far, it’s been a pretty shitty summer rally.
In the summer of 2000, from May 27 through July 17, the Nasdaq rallied 33%, in the middle of what ultimately was a 78% collapse. Now THAT was a summer rally in a bear market! But it didn’t get anywhere near setting a new high in the summer of 2000. Far from it. The high was 5,000 in March 2000. On July 17, 2000, it got back to 4,275.
The Nasdaq didn’t set a new high until July 2015, 15 years later, and it took trillions of dollars of Fed money-printing to get there. Now the money-printing has stopped, and the Fed is doing QT. And CPI inflation is 9%, and the wage-price spiral has kicked off, and there is a chance that the Nasdaq is going to take a very long time to get back to 16,200.
I’ve been repeating the dotcom-bust parallel because it just keeps getting more parallel, so to speak.
The bear-market rally continued, to the point where on July 31, I warned in a much pooh-poohed podcast that the Markets Are Fighting the Fed, and that fighting the Fed would only cause the Fed to be more aggressive in getting its message across to the markets because it relied on the markets to transmit its monetary policies via the financial conditions to the actual economy and to demand – the markets are its “transmission channel” – and that the Fed would eventually win this fight.
The podcast got 317 comments on Wolf Street. The transcript of the podcast, published on August 3, got another 259 comments. This was a hotly debated topic.
The simple fact is this: a Fed-inflated Everything Bubble.
Since 2008, the Fed has inflated asset prices with interest-rate repression and QE, huge amounts of QE. It caused the greatest asset bubble ever – the Everything Bubble.
QE was designed to make asset holders wealthier so that they then would spend a little more and thereby let some droplets of their newly-gained wealth trickle down. In 2010, then Fed Chair Ben Bernanke, in an editorial in the Washington Post, explained this theory of the “Wealth Effect” to the astonished American people.
The Fed got away with it because it didn’t trigger a lot of consumer price inflation because consumers didn’t get this money; it triggered a huge amount of asset price inflation because asset holders got this money, and with their gains from those assets, they chased after assets with this money, instead of spending it, and so there wasn’t much of a trickle-down.
But in late 2017, with Yellen getting ready to hand over the reins to Powell, who’d been appointed Fed chair by Trump, the Fed started to phase in quantitative tightening. At first, the increments were so small they were hard to see. Then QT picked up momentum.
In early October 2018, markets began to tank. By November, mortgage rates hit 5%, and the housing market started wheezing. By Christmas 2018, the S&P 500 Index was down 20%. Even that small and slowly phased-in QT and little-bitty 25-basis-point rate hikes – just four of them in 2018, to only 2.5% at the top end of the target range – had a big effect on these artificially inflated markets.
But there’s a huge difference between then and now: Inflation.
In 2018, inflation was at or below the Fed’s target, and the Fed was just trying to “normalize” policy, and it was just trying to bring its balance sheet down to a manageable level. It just wanted to get back to some kind of “neutral.” Nevertheless, Powell came under withering pressure from Trump, who’d taken ownership of the Dow. And with inflation below the Fed’s target, and with the Dow in free-fall, and with Trump keelhauling Powell on a daily basis, the Fed did its infamous pivot, and markets soared again.
The lesson was this: These artificially inflated markets cannot even maintain their level amid rate hikes and QT. Even little-bitty rate hikes, just four in a year, and small amounts of QT caused markets to tank, just like interest rate repression and QE had caused them to soar. It was becoming clear to everyone: QT was having the opposite effect of QE.
But in 2022, inflation has spiked above 8%, highest in 40 years, and has spread across the economy and is now spiking in services, away from supply chains and commodities, even as some goods inflation has started to unwind. And there isn’t going to be a Fed-pivot until this inflation is making “compelling” progress, as the Fed calls it, in heading back to 2%, which could be a long way off.
QT until something breaks? Wait a minute…
There have been lots of people who said that the Fed will keep doing QT “until something breaks.” Last time it did QT until the repo market broke. That was when the banks stopped lending to the repo market, which then blew out, which cause the Fed to bail it out in September 2019.
But this time, the biggest thing that the Fed is in charge of has already broken: price stability. Inflation is the worst it has been in 40 years. And the Fed is tightening in order to fix this huge thing that has broken – to bring this inflation back under control and down to 2% (as per core PCE). This could be a long and tough slog. And other things that might break along the way are by comparison just minor inconveniences.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
It’s really going to be irritating to see political hacks pin all this economic destruction on Biden when it was Trump who pressured Powell to pivot just so Trump could look good to the MAGA’s, just as Trump insisted his big signature being on those stimmy checks.
I think your analysis is absolutely correct. You see more people (Jeremy Siegel comes to mind) suggesting this tightening is hurting working people and has gone too far. Interesting that Siegel is now an advocate for working people. In any event, if an economy with 8% inflation can’t handle a 3% FFR, our economy is distorted beyond belief.
Siegel and his buddies have been cheerleading the counterfeiting for 15 year. Decades even. Now he says he’s the buddy of the common person that his ilk predated with no remorse.
No tears for Siegel here. Nor for the criminal Fed.
What happened here was simple: Both wall street and Fed knew that markets will correct as inflation is bought under control.
Wallstreet needed to protect their big investors by dumping these stocks to naive retail investors. So they pumped up a Fed Pivot rally. Fed stayed with its low rate targets and slow QT, and so wallstreet managed to sell the Fed Pivot story to transfer the bag of crap to naive investors. They were immensely successful, as per the short but steep pump and dump rally.
A lot of these naive investors are voters, who are pissed that their speculative dreams are crushed and in reality job increments are lagging inflation. The intelligentsia will call them losers, but the fact is that Fed allowed this to happen with their slow QT and slow rate hikes. They were so slow that they also completely failed to reduce inflation that would again pass off voters in both parties.
It’s sad that the administration may have to pay for Fed’s mistakes when both parties were complicit in blowing the everything bubble that causes high inflation.
I guess more investors read wolfstreet and avoid getting caught in bear market rallies.
Damn’d good, Mr Richter. It’ll be interesting to come back and re-read this piece in January ‘23.
Not as much, but I am still hearing/reading cavalier allusions to the forthcoming soft landing; what good is a soft landing when it’s right into a pit of chainsaws?
> what good is a soft landing when it’s right into a pit of chainsaws?
Good point. We gently lay the patient down on a soft bed but the patient is still quite ill. And the narcotics are being withdrawn.
Which hopefully will not lead to even deeper oscillations between “discipline” and “pivoting” to relief. The folks not getting the trickled-down wealth-effect benefits now really won’t be getting them. The howls will be heard and seen.
The “trickle down” myth. Pikkety’s work shows that wealth trickles up and stays up.
“Trickle down” as well as “free markets” are myths that the wealthy and the oligarchs want the knuckleheads to keep clucking about.
I do not see how their can be a “soft landing.” This phase is going to be looked at as dubiously as the word “transitory” in a year or two.
You can’t have meaningful asset devaluation without job losses. Asset holders don’t just stop spending money in a vacuum. I have many clients that are very wealthy and in the long term will still be doing fine, but they are all starting to get tight fisted again in the past two months – deferring projects, forgoing travel and citing the same reason, the stock market.
If your retirement fund had $2 million three years ago and then climbed to $4 million, the psychological impact of a big drop back towards $2 million, even if you viewed that as adequate three years ago, is devastating. Panic sets in.
Multiply this effect across the whole economy. Homestay rental income drops, second homes go on the market, rents get driven downward, business suffer. This is just the blue-collar side of the market where I live and work. I’m sure, as much of you are more qualified to discuss, the white collar side will have the same problems.
Job losses (which get compounded by rents not getting paid), slow downs in spending, housing prices & rents decreasing will all combine into to a real recession, as they have before.
Bingo, Digger Dave. I’ve been saying for almost a year and a half now, vehemently, that the inflation we’re seeing is largely being driven by asset holders (probably the top 20% or so). This is the “Ehh, who cares if I’m overpaying for a car, my stocks are worth double what they were!” phenomenon, and it’s permeated every sector of the economy.
When you have excess demand (no, it was never about “supply chains”) from the “wealth effect” the only way to rein in that excess demand is to eliminate the wealth effect, which means lower asset prices.
There was never going to be a soft landing. All the asset bubble did from late 2020 through early 2022 was pull demand forward. If people were emboldened by their stock or crypto gains to buy new houses and do renovations, they were only going to do so once. Now there wont’ be those renovations in 2023 and 2024.
There was never a free lunch.
Your primary point is correct, but you still underestimate what’s ultimately in store for the majority of people who fit your profile.
The amount of fake “wealth” which is destined to disappear is huge once the mania is confirmed as being over. When the article correctly states this is the biggest mania ever, it also means it’s bigger than times like 1929. The Dow lost 89% into the 1932 low and other markets weren’t nearly as inflated either.
Even adjusted for price changes, “wealth” has raced far above supply and production. That’s why it’s fake. Take a look at the current number of millionaires (most aren’t actually wealthy) and billionaires and compare it to the past.
Most if not all of this fake wealth is destined to disappear, either through falling asset markets, currency depreciation, or both.
Peter Schiff also called the new lows and the end of the bear market rally.
I work for a norwegian Company now aquired by an american listed company.
The amount of work going in to prepping quarterly reports, not mention yearly, is astonishing.
The bureaucracy implemented by accountants and economists would make the Soviets proud.
All this short sightedness dramatically reduces the efficiency of the business, and creates ineffiencies, or inflation, if you will.
It took a while for the fundamentals of this scam economy to break the fomo psychology. Now it’s all the way down, and a paradigm shift ahead.
I fear there are shortages and violence there, but hopefully also something better at the end of it.
Another well written piece.
With plenty of goodwill, I cannot go along with your final sentence, which will be sorely tested.
Your years in Japan have taught you well, Mr Richter.
Like a Japanese master sushi chef wielding a sharp knife, you gut and fillet the produce of the markets better than anyone I know.
All eyes will be on Sept 30th PCE number. A year or so from now, I could see the Fed increase the “2% target” to a “3% target” as getting back to 2% could easily take 6-12 months longer than back to 3%. The timing also takes into account the Feds desire to avoid being perceived as meddling the 2024 elections…
We are already conditioned for higher inflation at this point, thus 3% being 1/3 of the 9% peak inflation would probably be embraced by the populace as a victory and thus good enough…¯\_(ツ)_/¯
3% PCE is like 4% PCI.
The entire long term treasury bond complex relies on long term PCE eventually getting to 2% or slightly lower.
If the bond market sniffs the Fed is actually going to allow a higher long term inflation rate than advertised then that could cause a major repricing in the long end of the curve, a situation which could cause major disruptions in credit markets… and the Fed knows this.
Basically, there are no free lunches.
> Like a Japanese master sushi chef wielding a sharp knife …
I think of the Taoist butcher who makes one cut and the whole carcass falls to the right pieces:
“the biggest thing that the Fed is in charge of has already broken: price stability.”
This is a deft phrase that should be resonating everywhere now.
What if the thing that breaks is the overseas Central Banks that hold large values of US treasuries and are currently suffering from uncomfortably large devaluations.
Consider Japan, with 1.3 trillion of USD treasury reserves. If they start selling into the market to support the yen, although that won’t ultimately be a defence more a stop gap, it would effectively disable QT by the Fed for a some period of time. Whether or not the Central Bankers are still cooperating or not I have no idea what they are talking about behind closed doors but I imagine that Japan, ECB and BOE are not all that happy about being additionally devalued by dollar strength additionally to their own ill-thought out loose policies.
I wonder if the UK and Japan see this as a way to devalue for commercial advantage as well, because US exporters must be getting crucified.
Why would other central banks selling US treasuries disable QT? Au contraire it would reinforce it.
Because when the Fed sells Treasuries the money goes into nothing and disappears, when the Bank of Japan sells Treasuries they get dollars, which they then use to buy yen.
So the Fed which is calibrating to 90 billion/month or whatever there number is, but with Japan also selling clearly that makes QT harder because the market can’t absorb too much without affecting prices, and Japan Central Bank not absorbing dollars, those dollars only change hands to yen holders.
The Fed wants an orderly high sale price to offload Treasuries, not be in a hot potato competition to get rid of them globally.
Anyway as I said I have no idea if they are doing that, but clearly its an option that looks good!! particularly as they can repatriate the Treasuries into yen at top dollar valuations getting 20% more than normal.
The whole point of QT is to lower treasury prices i.e. raise yields to raise borrowing costs to suppress demand and lower inflation.
If Japan and other central banks want to help do that it’s great. Not disabling at all.
@pauper i can’t reply to you directly for some reason, but the whole point of QT is to lower inflation -without- raising borrowing costs because the only two triggers the Fed have are QT and the base rate. Raising borrowing costs would only ever be desirable to reduce inflation, otherwise what would the point be. Anyway we see it differently.
The UK doesn’t have much of an industrial base. It helps tourism though.
The UK also has persistent large trade deficits.
This combination guarantees that the majority of British are going to be poorer or a lot poorer with a crashing GBP exchange rate.
One thing for sure is there will be more bear market rallies. The rallies will only stop once muppets have lost all their money.
I suggest everyone read articles by Jeremy Grantham from the last couple of years. I don’t beleive anyone timed this whole bubble better (the ramp up, the top, and the last bear rally) better than he did (well except for moi).
I suggest everyone read articles by Wolf Richter from the last couple of years.
Based on these, I sold every risk asset I owned this past January and am comfortably holding cash. Will be looking at Treasuries in the next couple of months as the rates have come up enough to become interesting.
Don’t know or care about this other jamoke. My timing has been outstanding.
Wolf, very much looking forward to the next article on timing of the end of QT.
From recollection, Jeremy Grantham was premature with his timing and sounded the alarm a second time and was correct then. He is definitely worth listening to.
As even main stream pundits are talking about the recession, help an older, single millennial man.
1. What will be the approximate bottom during this recession? S&P will be around 2000?
2. Lets say, a man has 80k in retirement all cash, 50k in hand, what index fund will be good for him?
3. Can a dividend ETF $VYM in investment account and $VTI in retirement would be enough?
4. is it ok to buy $F, $MRO and $WEN, each $1000 worth at the bottom?
5. Right now treasuries,3 months are the most attractive and safe option.
6. Britney Spears is my Queen.
> Britney Spears is my Queen.
Then, put it all in Caesars. The roulette wheel, on double-zero (not the stock).
Great article, Wolf. Really appreciate how you lay out the facts in a narrative that’s easy for non-financial people to follow along.
I get the sense now that it’s not so much the economy and possible recession that could bring down our darling monopoly corporations and banks first, it’s their stock valuations. Huge companies have for years spent the profits on share buybacks and borrowed further cheap money for the same purpose.
No wonder that now Wall Street has no choice but to fight the Fed. If any good will come out of the market dumping, maybe it will be the breakup of the money pit monopolies.
This is a factor that I expect to ultimately coincide with the biggest US bear market in history: garbage corporate balance sheets.
Most of the weakest companies are going to become insolvent during the first down leg. The IPO and junk bond markets are already effectively shut or were in June. Negative cash flow companies need to keep raising money just to survive.
Another group are leveraged to the gills with current high coverage ratios but whose balance sheets are still actually garbage. These coverage ratios will crash in a recession and their funding costs will soar, both for new and refinanced debt. Many of these companies will go bankrupt too.
A third group are blue chips who aren’t nearly as highly leveraged as the first two but still are versus prior experience and at this stage of the economic cycle. Many or most are cyclical but even those that aren’t will still find themselves under financial stress in a historical bear market later.
With the 39YR bond bull market over, all corporates will find their interest costs soaring later as they have to roll over debt. This will vary by company but it’s coming.
As profits and stock prices tank, C-suites will also issue millions of pink slips in a futile attempt to support their stock prices and stay out of bankruptcy court.
Thanks Wolf. Excellent piece. I’m holding the hand rail. For dear life.
Thanks for clarity. No fed rally after the Sept fed mtg. Nothing goes in a straight line. There are 40 years of money management firm emergence and education that say recession will bring down inflation. The the feds will reverse course. The QE period was longer and more accommodation for probably longer than the Fed wanted but political pressure caused them to break. Now we truly have a housing crisis ie too expensive with people trapped in high priced negative principle mtg with low interest rates and dropping values.
So far the analog market drops have been tracking both 2008 and 2000. Thanks for the curves Wolf. Buyer beware says the Wolf. 1-3 month treasuries are a safer choice vs trying to time this market. One could easily wake up and see a giant bear marker short covering rally or likewise capitulation. Probably both as Wolf points out the market professionals need someone to sell too. The Money Managers are all trained not to time the market just rotate into less volatile products that then can get inflated because of the herd. Employment has not really been affected yet. The effect of QT takes 6-9 mints has not resonated to the large employers but will come. That would be the Christmas present.
But most peoples own no stonks, so?
Millions of them will end up unemployed later anyway.
That’s the “so”.
Bear markets don’t occur in a vacuum.
The stonk market is not the economy, no?
The une rate starting to rise, and continuing to rise seems like the last major plug to loosen that will allow the debt/liquidity to drain with greater velocity. The fed will look at the mean une rate over the last 50 years, and allow it to continue up.
“Unemployment Rate in the United States averaged 5.74 percent from 1948 until 2022, reaching an all time high of 14.70 percent in April of 2020 and a record low of 2.50 percent in May of 1953.” (Google)
The une rate (3.7 today) would have to more than double to reach the average during the early 80’s when inflation was similar to today, but without near as much debt as today.
They might look for a convenient war to get into to prime the fed printing presses into action again, cause that is what they do.
“But this time, the biggest thing that the Fed is in charge of has already broken: price stability.”
Having broken the Darwinian price discovery function of markets a long time ago.
Winston, will you please add a date to that point in history when there was a “free market”, i.e. no cornering of a given market, no collusion in a given market, no monopolistic power that can drive out competition through price-cutting, no lobbying or political control of a market through regulation, to name a few goblins.
Please signal when it was that markets were truly free and price discovery was real. And where was that proverbial “level playing field”? I think the three bears devoured Goldilocks. But no one wants the kids to know that.
1) The Dow completed an S-Wave to Feb 2020 and closed above, leaving
behind a large buying tail. That was down 21% from Jan high, 42% of the wave from Mar 2020 low. The trend is medium strong. The Dow should exceed Jan high and easily reach : 37K + 0.80 [37K – 17K] = 53K, gliding like an eagle, circling effortless higher, using JP thermal energy.
2) A bearish option : If the Dow retrace 50%-62% of the move from Jan high and build a congestion area for several months, but instead of rising to a new all time high the Dow will plunge. We don’t know what will happen next.
3) All we know is that JP choice of QE abstinence during the next recession,
if it comes, the want of dollars will rise due to dollar shortages, stocks
RE and commodities will plunge and JP $2.4T RRP maginot line might not hold.
4) If the x2 McC minorities leader takeover, the McC duet will do whatever they can to prevent a second term.
5) For fun and entertainment only in the casino.
Wolf’s podcast
“This Inflation Will Be Tough to Get under Control ” was one of the best posts I’ve read as it affects everyone right now. I had my homeowners ins go from $625/yr in 2010 to $1,475 now for the same coverage. I called my ins company and asked them why the increase of that magnitude? Their answer, Inflation in building costs and repairing homes. Total BS. I cancelled my policy with them and went with another company with better coverage for $875/yr. The consumer should be smarter when shopping for services and this would help bring down the costs for everyone.
The exact same scenario happened with me recently.
The NEW insurance company just asked me to cut some tree branches growing over a dormer on the back of my house, but I saved over a 1000 on the premium by switching.
The former insurance agent told me the premium couldn’t get lower, in an email but she made it part of an email that had the adjuster/actuary email address. They had my house way overvalued. She was quite upset when I contacted him, like one does not have the right to question things about your own home. Regardless, it was worth getting my ire up; change is good
Excellent point. Most companies and people Do Not know the basics of fighting a price increase. Start with saying NO and get to work on alternatives. 💸😬💰💰
The bear market isn’t over until the Fed stops hiking interest rates. Wait for that time. Until then, as Mr T. once said, “I predict painnnn.”
IMHO, it’s not just when he stops raising rates, but for how long they stay at elevated levels. The silly part is that these levels are not elevated by historical norms. Personally, I hope that rates stay at these current levels at a minimum and let the economy correct for 12 years of insane stimulus. If they reverse course again, we’ll be right back where we started.
Oh, and the real pain doesn’t start until jobs start disappearing. I’ve said this repeatedly. When everyone got laid off in tech during the dot com bubble is when the real pain hit(and when Greenspan started playing games with interest rates).
Wolf, I am 100% convicted that you are correct and I’m personally sitting all cash since mid April. Didn’t even blink during the summer rally. Those who argued for the Fed pivot, for one reason or another, simply fail to recognize that market crash of 90% and unemployment hitting 20% is vasty better outcome than the inflationary destruction. To be dramatic, Fed prefers you to be sick for a couple of years than to die a horrible death.
Have not touched my 401k balance, but being the simple minded guy I am, all I can NOW see is my 401k balance being reduced about 6% just as I an approaching the RMD time.
Its as if the incompetent Government had dreamt this up……..oh, wait….