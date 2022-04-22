Now Alphabet Breaks, Microsoft too, Meta Already in Free-Fall: One by one, the Giant Stocks that Held Up the Market Let Go

Ugly Day. But I’m more and more amazed how Microsoft’s CEO picked the very peak to dump half his shares last November.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Nasdaq fell 2.6% today and is now again down over 20% from its peak last November. A lot of stocks got hammered today. But it was the giants that stole the spotlight. They’re now letting go.
Hundreds of stocks have plunged since February 2021, one after the other, the most-hyped stocks taken out the back and shot, down 70%, 80%, and even over 90%, often just months after they started trading as a public company. I’ve document some of them in my Imploded Stocks column.
For much of the time, the giant stocks kept the overall stock-market indices from totally tanking despite the mayhem beneath the surface. But now the giants are letting go too. Meta already fell apart over the past few months. Amazon used a massive bout of financial engineering to stem the fall, and that only worked briefly. And today, Alphabet let go.
Alphabet [GOOG] broke today. It dropped 4.3% today in regular hours trading, and another 0.9% afterhours to $2,390, down by $108, and leaving behind the resistance from which it successfully bounced off three times.
The stock is now back where it had first been on April 29, 2021, and is on the verge of turning negative year-over-year. Alphabet’s shares have now dropped 21.4% from the 52-week high on February 2 this year (data via YCharts):
Meta, the good old Facebook that tried to fix its problems by changing its pooh-poohed name, to no avail, has been the trailblazer among the giants for reasons of its own. Its shares [FB] fell 2.1% today and have now plunged 52% from their peak on September 1, 2021 ($384).
At this pace, I will soon have to add Meta to my Imploded Stocks, just like was I forced to do with former FANGMAN component Netflix, which collapsed by 69% from its peak last November.
Meta edged through the resistance level today that was established in the second week of March and set a new 52-week closing low, having now dropped to levels it first crossed in April 2019. This is a horrible looking chart (data via YCharts):
Microsoft is letting go too. The shares [MSFT] fell 2.4% today to $274.03 and some more afterhours. They edged through the closing low of March 7 and closed at the lowest point since July 1, 2021. Since their peak on November 22, shares have since plunged 21.6%.
What remains an amazing all-time WTF-trade is how CEO Satya Nadella dumped half of his Microsoft shares right at the peak, almost to the minute on November 22 and 23. I mean, not many people are better at picking the very tippy-top to dump half their stake, worth $285 million, right there (data via YCharts).
Amazon tried all the tricks of financial engineering in early March to stem the slide of its shares with its announcement of a 20-for-1 stock split and a huge share buyback program for which it is borrowing tons of money. And it worked, briefly. Shares bounced but have since given up nearly the entire financial-engineering bounce.
Today, Amazon [AMZN] fell 2.7% to $2,887 and fell another $5 in afterhours trading. It’s down 23.5% from the peak in July 2021. But it didn’t fall through the pre-financial-engineering early-March low:
Tesla [TSLA], despite the mayhem in the markets today, barely budged, ticking down 0.4% to $1,005, and losing another $5 in afterhours trading. Since its peak on November 4, the shares have dropped 19.4% but remain well above the March lows.
Tesla is of course not an ordinary company. Its CEO walks on water. And over the past two years, the share price has multiplied by 10, a miracle of its own kind, the most valuable automaker by far in the world, despite its tiny market share. And Tesla P/E ratio of 135 is another miracle for an automaker, but then no other CEO walks on water.
Apple [AAPL] fell 2.8% today to $161.79. But it is still hanging on by its fingernails. Since the high on January 4, shares have dropped “only” 11.5%, the smallest drop among the giants, and Apple in terms of market cap ($2.64 trillion) is the largest of them all.
The share price is still well above its recent low of early March. And given Apple’s huge size, it single-handedly has been slowing the decline of the overall indices. So when Apple lets go too, it will cause some additional, let’s say, ripples.
Other than Meta they all need another 20% plunge just to be close to reasonable. In Apple’s case 30% plunge. I like many don’t use Facebook anymore but they have watsapp & Instagram for now. Unless their Oculus VR suddenly gets popular os something … I don’t see how they can grow.
If it happens, don’t be afraid to start buying…. I sold all my equities and gold / PM’s stock and went all in for long term treasuries this week.(treasuries had a two standard deviation move which hasn’t happened since the late 70s) If the general markets crash, this will be my best trade ever!
If we get a nice big crash, I’ll be watching ARK, tesla, apple, Google, PayPal and the likes for bargain price fire sale deals.
These are the companies and ETFs that will skyrocket back up when the fed and global central banks unleash QE and intervention just like covid on turbo chargers.
so you are waiting for the repeat of March 2020. Could be fighting the previous war
Tesla will skyrocket back up on inverse logarithmic scale. As soon as tunnel driving takes off.
What’s that saying about catching a falling knife?
I think you get to an arithmetic problem when the market cap gets to say $1 Trillion and market has priced in high growth with high PE. Economic pie grows single digits and a company is only going to eat so much of the pie.
Yet BABA was up 🤔. Looks like it might be putting a floor in.
Satya Nedella: Good timin’! Twice the dump that Angelo Mozila took, a CEO who got charged with insider trading, dumping a mere $140 million just before Countrywide’s stock went to zero.
He’s almost as good at trading as the senate.
Almost..
George H.W. Bush: “If the people were to ever find out what we have done, we would be chased down the streets and lynched.”
Academic research shows that investment strategies that mimic trades by members of the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives outperform the market by more than 6 percent per year.
Read 2020 article at The Hill / criminal justice / insider trading by congress?
Financial research repeatedly points out that it is difficult to consistently beat the market . Legitimate outperformance is likely the result of luck or superior financial skill, the latter requiring focused attention to the markets. Trading would anyway distract elected officials from fulfilling the mandate of public office. Unethical or illegal outperformance would be due to access to privileged private information, which is precisely the transactions that should be banned.
“the transactions that should be banned”
Considering that what you’re referring to requires the perps to do the banning, they’ll be banned if there are ways to bypass any ban.
Example: direct bribes to pols for influence peddling illegal? Simple, enrich family members. Both sides of the UniParty do it. Read Peter Schweizer’s book, Secret Empires: How the American Political Class Hides Corruption and Enriches Family and Friends.
You know what Satya will say? “Heard of Rule 10b5-1?”
All Big Tech CEOs have great timing actually. Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai, Shantanu Narayen, Parag Agrawal, just to name a few. Even IBM’s Arvind Krishna is not so bad. Zuckerberg just stayed CEO way too late, hence 52% drop in shares.
Higher interest rates are obviously bearish on bonds
Higher interest rates also mean that the present value
of future cash flows is worth less .; meaning lower stock prices, especially in high P/e stocks . In a bear market in bonds ,both bonds and stocks will lose .
Portfolio management suggesting a 30/70 or 40/60 mix between stocks and bonds worked during a bull market in bonds . Now that the bond bull market is history almost any mix will lose money
What are the guidelines on 90-cash/10-triple-short portfolio?
The Fed created a dystopia..
in cash lose
in stocks lose
in bonds lose
in real estate? Not yet.
They created a false environment and now reality cometh.
Central bankers and their hubris, believing they can counter real market forces, believing they are smarter than free markets, must end. The fundamental and base functions of the Fed must be their guide, not their self authored antics and fine tuning with a sledge hammer we have seen since 2018. How about this..
Promote stable prices
Promote moderate long rates
Increase the money supply only from the pull from an expanding economy.
Then get out of the way.
Sold all my Google puts today for quadruple. Now that Im out the stock is guarenteed to crash after earnings next week. It’s like a rule or something.
“But I’m more and more amazed how Microsoft’s CEO picked the very peak to dump half his shares last November.”
MAYBE he reads WolfStreet…
MAYBE he reads WolfStreet… Well we may be certain that the US Department of Justice does not; or again; does not wish to be seen to do so..
Or perhaps someone left stock buyback plans in the printer.
MSFT weekly log uptrend channel :
Jan 29 2018 to Feb 10 2020 to Nov 22 2021 highs. // Parallel from
Mar 23 2020 low.
Can it be breached : yes, a spring.
It is showing greediness of American corporates. Common investors have lost millions or billions but big Corrupted people made billions. This must be stopped.
Unfortunately we living in this insane world with inhuman people.
You can just copy their trades?
No one stopped anyone selling tech when the Fed said they were tightening.
Or selling MS when Satya Nadella did.
The name of the game here is to see it’s a game best played without emotion.
FOMO and BTFD have become so ingrained in people terrified of inflation that they’re incapable of just holding cash.
The people fear monger cash, like inflation will make you a poor person over night.
Where did Satya Nadella put his cash?
Has be bought farms like Bill, just before food prices go through the roof?
All seen well in advance, you just need to act on it.
Are you suggesting an engineered global wheat rice shortage stemming from centralised food ownership over next few years Kenny Logouts?
Monkey see Georgia guide stones monkey do?
Kenny-
Good post.
We are all thinking individuals (more or less), and we can act.
Watch for signposts, and caveat emptor.
High tech CEO’s, executives, mid level managers, software engineers… in their trading rooms, on the beach, the Indian locust, imitated Satya Nadela and dumped stocks at the top.
Satya Nargila is the cause.
Great article Wolf. You have your reasons for selecting the number of months on the X axis and varying them slightly for each. Additional insight may emerge by presenting all the above on one chart. CEOs go to same gatherings. Curious if figs show collaboration. Either way its an insight.
Thanks to media, yes, you Wolf included, Musk-Tesla has gotten trillions $$$ in free advertising! Musk discovered that the media would give him free advertising just for being an ashehole!
1. If the state of California lost several millions in the netflix burst, does it mean, I have to show how to rotate pdf for several years from now? may be forever?
2. Nobody said buy the dip yet. This time its different.
3. Not just the CEO of Microsoft, two rich founders sold their assets due to divorce settlement and purchased farms.
4. Watch what they do not what they say….
5. Meta is a solid business model to spy on people and even their thoughts.