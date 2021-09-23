10-Year Yield Jumps to 1.43% as Bond Market Reacts to what the Fed Said Yesterday about Tapering, Rate Hikes, and Inflation

The Fed is getting nervous about inflation. “Temporary” doesn’t cut it anymore. And the bond market is getting a whiff of it.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The 10-year Treasury yield jumped 11 basis points today to 1.43% at the moment, the highest since early July, and the biggest jump since February. Apparently, it sank in today what the Fed had said yesterday afternoon. It placed the beginning of the Big Taper into November to be done with by mid-2022, which would then pave the way for rate hikes. Fed officials keep moving the first rate hike closer and closer. And they expressed their nervousness about the red-hot “temporary” inflation lasting a disturbingly long time.
Tapering the asset purchases and ending them in mid-2022 would remove the single biggest and most relentless buyer of Treasury securities, mortgage-backed securities, and Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) from the bond market. QE was designed to push down long-term yields; and it did so with marvelous success. The end of QE is going to take that massive force off the market.
Bond yields rise as bond prices fall, so for holders of long-dated Treasuries, this was not a good day.
The short end of the Treasury spectrum – from the one-month yield to the two-year yield – was roughly unchanged, which is the area where the Fed effectively controls markets with its policy rates and trading activities, including the target range for the federal funds rate of 0% to 0.25%, its repo rate of 0.25%, its reverse repo rate of 0.05%, and its Interest On Excess Reserves (IOER) of 0.15%.
Over the past 12 months, the Fed officials’ median projections of inflation at the end of 2022, as measured by the lowest lowball index that the US has, core PCE, has steadily increased from 1.8% a year ago to yesterday’s median projection of 2.3%, the highest inflation projection since 2007. Core PCE inflation is currently 3.6%.
Fed officials have been saying that the “temporary” factors would recede by late this year and early next year, but these projections are for the end of 2022, long after the “temporary” elements have faded.
And there is a message in these projections: “Temporary” isn’t going to cut it anymore. There is durable inflation being figured into the equation now.
It’s clear that this Fed is getting nervous about inflation that has been spreading far up the supply chains, with companies paying higher prices and being able to pass on those higher prices to the next entity in line, and finally to consumers, for all to see.
The US has the highest consumer price inflation among major developed economies, with CPI-W for urban and clerical workers at 5.8% and CPI-U for all urban consumers at 5.3%. Producer price inflation is much hotter, indicating what is coming down the pipeline, with PPI Final Demand at 8.3%, and PPI Intermediate Demand in the double digits.
This inflation is occurring even as the Fed is still stomping with its iron boot on the insane accelerator, doing $120 billion a month in QE and repressing short-term interest rates to near 0%, with real yields now being negative for nearly everything except the riskiest junk bonds.
This is truly a crazy situation, and even the Fed is getting nervous about it.
Other central banks – including the Bank of Japan, the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, and the Reserve Bank of Australia – have already either ended or throttled back their large-scale QE operations. The ECB has announced that it would “recalibrate” its QE. The process of ending massive money printing has started.
And the first rate hikes have started trickling in among developed economies: The Bank of Norway today raised its policy rate by 25 basis points to 0.25% and put another rate hike on the table for December. The Bank of Iceland hiked its policy rate twice already this year, by 25 basis points each, to 1.25%. The Czech National Bank has also hiked its policy rate twice this year, to 0.75%. The Bank of Korea hiked its policy rate in August, by 25 basis points to 0.75%.
They’re all worried about inflation getting out of hand, but none of these countries faces the type of red-hot inflation that the US is now afflicted with.
But the Fed is ever so reluctantly getting the memo that “temporary” doesn’t cut it anymore, that the enormous amounts of monetary and fiscal stimulus have created the most overstimulated economy ever, that has outrun supply, and that even if the Fed ends the stimulus now, the stimulus already washing through the system, including the ridiculously deeply negative real interest rates, will continue to push up inflation. And the bond market might have gotten just a whiff of it today.
And another tidbit, from Mortgage News Daily: average 30-year fixed rate mortgage jumped to 3.10% today.
Next week the stock market goes down 3% and the 10 year yield will drop to 1.15% , why bother. The game is rigged.
The most insidious effect of inflation is that people get demoralized and withdraw from society. Read Thomas Mann how societal relations broke down in post inflation Germany.
Why sweat it for a couple thousand dollars when people in government are printing trillions of them out of thin air.
People not returning to work is just one of the symptoms of the break down of society. Thank you Jay.
I find it comical that since 2009 the Fed and their enablers swear that they haven’t done money printing. Maybe comical isn’t the right word.
This kind of reminds me of what happens when you first see a dead skunk in the middle of the road. There is a time delay before the smell circulates through the vehicle’s air ventilation system.
You’re a quarter mile pass the dead skunk, before someone in the car says “Phew! What is that awful smell?”
Clearly the Fed is driving with the outside air vent closed! They don’t want to smell what they are seeing!
These people are going to destroy this country. And I for the life of me cannot figure out why they think they’re going to come out smelling like roses. I really can’t.
SPY from low point on May 12 until now is up 9.3%
TLT from low point on May 12 until now (after the drop today) is up 9.4%
Wish I could figure that out.
Thank you Wolf, great explainer for the biggest treasury move in a while.
Slowly…we might return to a positive real yield world again, which would be healthy.
11 basis points isn’t a jump. Its more like leaning into a wind that most assuredly will blow it back!
I think the FedEx report yesterday spooked a lot of inflation deniers and caused a selloff in the bond market. This isn’t transitory anymore.
Beware….food prices are about to shoot up. The nat gas price increase is causing the price of fertilizer to go up. Fertilizer is 20% of the cost of growing corn.
Nat Gas is 5 in the U.S. but is between 15 to 20 in Europe. I read that one Europe fertilizer company is going to stop production because of the nat gas prices. That can only mean fertilizer prices will go higher.
Does anyone believe Nat Gas will drop?
When it makes it to 2% that will be it….
CNBC had a article:
Housing prices in the U.S. increased 48.55% over the past 10 years, according to RenoFi. When doing the projections, RenoFi assumed housing prices would again increase by the same amount over the next decade. Here’s what else RenoFi shared in its report:
New York City will have an average home value of $964,101 by 2030.
The average home value in Nashville will reach $539,292. Currently, the average home value is $387,000.
Houston will see an average home value of $309,806 by 2030. The average home value as of August 2021 is $231,326.
FYI….I may sound like a housing bull. I am just trying to be realistic.
I was a huge housing bear in 2007. I was telling everyone I could that a housing crash was coming. I actually got out of the stock market early 2008 when all the mortgage brokers started to file bankruptcies as I new about 4 trillion in loans would not be paid by subprime borrowers.
Housing keep and I am looking for a catalyst for it to go down but I really do not see one at this point.
It really depends on the FEDs low interest rates and the GSEs funding Mortgages at low rates.
Who knows….if we have a recession, the GSE will just implement forbearances in the future to prevent any foreclosures. I would not put it past them. They would sign up a Blackrock to become their property manger and just rent back the foreclosed homes? Nothing would surprise me in an attempt to prevent future foreclosures.
If fed prints more money it’s possible
What happens every time the Fed attempts to taper?
The Fed inflation projections aren’t consistent with this analysis. They project CPI at 2.8 by 2022. Only half the Fed wants a rate hike next year. So how do they get from here (5.8%) to there with half a rate hike? The Fed must be working on the assumption that QE works, they can moderate economic growth, (avoid the boom and bust) and the markets responded today. We know by fed history that taper promises are made to be broken. Rates will normalize on their own, if they should the Treasury will simply loan bonds to the Fed at a hefty discount and monetize social safety net spending, they have some cover.
I fail to see how debt can have value when nearly every government on Earth has to print money to finance constant crises. With climate being number 1. Why would private money go into returnless ideas like direct carbon capture or unreliable wind or solar when they are worse in every regard than what they replace for average people?
I really wish somebody could answer this question. There is simply no way traditional capitalism works, which is what BoJo finally admitted yesterday at the UN. People are shunning further fossil fuel investment without anything to replace it while simultaneously STILL supporting unregulated manufacturing in China and India dumping pollution directly into the air and water.
Bottom line: enjoy reliable electricity while you have it. The hypocrisy of the entire “climate crisis” has now surpassed any real practical attempts at solutions or even attempts at solutions.
I just read some place recently that 70% of the electricity is produced burning natural gas. Natural gas will be used as the main source of electricity production for a long time. Big joules bang for the buck with a lot less pollution than oil. Methane capture and reuse will be a big game.
Hasn’t the past shown that rates fall once they stop QE? Not taper but actually stop
You can’t have inflation without wage increases.
Well, here we are. They will have to open borders
in order to control inflation. It has worked for
the last 40 years.
Alright. Here is a game for all us. The rules are based on honor system. If we fail in our prediction we have to buy a mug from Wolfstreet media empire. Agree?
1. Fed will be forced to raise rates (higher than inflation) and bring the chaos in everything bubble under control before 2023.
2. Fed will reduce the rates. The effective rates will be negative, that is lesser than inflation before 2023.
My choice is 2. Wolf can get a screen shot of this. If I see Fed rising rates before 2023 Jan 01, I will send a cheque for the mug. What is your choice?
