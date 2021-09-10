“Up the Price Pipeline, Inflation Rages at 20%”

Producer prices that are input prices for consumer-facing industries are red-hot. But further up the production chain, prices are white-hot.
We’re going to go step by step so you don’t get dizzy right away. The Producer Price Index for Final Demand – these are input prices for consumer-facing industries and are the next step up in the pipeline for consumer prices – jumped by 0.7% in August from July. This pushed the year-over-year increase of the PPI Final Demand to 8.3%, the biggest year-over-year jump in the data going back to 2010.
Prices for goods jumped by 1.0% month-over-month, including food up 2.9% (35% annualized), with meats up 8.5% (102% annualized), while energy rose 0.4%.
Prices for services jumped by 0.7% month-over-month, including a 2.8% spike in transportation and warehousing costs (34% annualized), reflecting port congestion, spiking container freight rates, backlogs, and general chaos in peak shipping season before the holidays.
The core PPI, which excludes the volatile food and energy segments – though food and energy make up a big part of spending for consumers whose income is on the lower portion of the income scale – rose 6.7% year-over-year according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics today.
If businesses are able to pass on those price increases – which they have been easily able to do this year because the whole inflationary mindset has changed – then they will end up in consumer price inflation, at which point consumers will encounter them.
While some prices that previously spiked have now been declining for a month or two, other prices that had risen more moderately in prior months, or had declined, are now jumping. The overall indices average out this game of Whac-A-Mole.
Further up the pipeline: Intermediate Demand.
Intermediate Demand comes in four stages by production flow, ranging from Stage 1 industries that are some distance up the production flow and create in puts for State 2 industries, to Stage 4 industries that primarily create the inputs for Final Demand industries, which create the inputs for consumer-facing industries.
Across all four stages of the production flow, inflation pressures were high, and these pressures will likely be passed on to final demand industries, and from there to consumers. We’re going backwards up the pricing pipeline of the production flow.
Intermediate Demand, Stage 4: +0.8% in August, with goods +0.9% and services +0.7%. Year-over-year: +12.1%, the biggest jump in the data going back to 2010. These industries create inputs for consumer-facing industries.
Increases in prices for meats; machinery and equipment parts and supplies wholesaling; metals, minerals, and ores wholesaling; structural, architectural, and pre-engineered metal products; steel mill products; and nonresidential real estate services outweighed…
Declines in prices for securities brokerage, dealing, investment advice, and related services; softwood lumber; and hardware, building materials, and supplies retailing.
Intermediate Demand, Stage 3: +1.0% in August, with goods +1.9% and services +0.0%. Year-over-year: +20.2%.
Increases in prices for steel mill products; slaughter poultry; metals, minerals, and ores wholesaling; industrial chemicals; corn; and slaughter steers and heifers outweighed…
Decreases in prices for television advertising time sales, raw milk, and softwood lumber.
Intermediate Demand, Stage 2: +0.4% in August, with goods +0.5% and services +0.3%. Year-over-year: +21.8%.
Increases in prices for gas fuels; industrial chemicals; steel mill products; machinery and equipment parts and supplies wholesaling; transportation of passengers (partial); and oilseeds outweighed
Decreases in prices for crude petroleum, television advertising time sales, and softwood lumber.
Intermediate Demand, Stage 1: +0.9%, with goods +1.3% and services +0.5%. Year-over-year: +21.1%, matching July.
Increases in prices for industrial chemicals; steel mill products; metals, minerals, and ores wholesaling; transportation of passengers (partial); building materials, paint, and hardware wholesaling; and structural, architectural, and pre-engineered metal products outweighed…
Decreases in prices for hardware, building materials, and supplies retailing; securities brokerage, dealing, investment advice, and related services; and diesel fuel.
The 4 stages of Intermediate Demand production flow in one chart.
Prices in the three production stages that are the furthest up the pipeline (Stages 1-3, red, green, gray) have all jumped by over 20% year-over-year. Prices at production stage 4 (black), up 12.1% year-over-year, are inputs for final demand prices, which are inputs for consumer prices.
Final demand prices are what consumer prices will encounter pretty soon in their consumer prices. Stage 4 intermediate demand prices will follow. And prices in productions stages 1-3 are further behind, but they’re true whoppers, and they will provide massive pressures on consumer prices for months to come:
These are the kinds of price increases that are now coming down the pipeline toward the consumer. With the current inflationary mindset – radically changed from the mindset in prior years – consumers, flush with free money, have been accepting higher prices, and companies are confident that they can pass on higher prices. And there is a good chance in this inflationary mindset that industries further up the production pipeline will be able to pass these price increases down the line all the way to the consumer, and that the consumer will pay them.
"We need lower consumer demand to give supply chains time to catch up… recover efficiency… and break this vicious circle": CEO of Maersk's APM Terminals, one of the largest container port operators.
“Up the Price Pipeline, Inflation Rages at 20%”
spoke with main plumbing supply house owner this morning
he’s had 5(count them 5) price increases this year on WATER HEATERS
now coming in at just under $600 each(not installed)
last week(pre-sept) he was advised to put in his PVC order since they were increasing price on sept 7
got their order in on sept 5 – when got confirmation he said it wasn’t same price as aug
supplier said they had price increase on sept 1 and another coming sept 7
another supplier said if you don’t pre-pay at time of order then you will pay price at time of delivery
30-50% increases across board
sure glad it’s transitory
“if you don’t pre-pay at time of order then you will pay price at time of delivery”
Now that’s classic hyperinflation SOP.
Million + $$ ”quotes”, ( each, ) for rebar, red iron, and fuel for large construction projects were good for 24 hours in 2004-6,,, and would almost always go UP if not accepted so this is typical of THE BUBBLICIOUS times so far this century, eh?
Turned right around by early 2008, when similar bids were going DOWN daily if not hourly for same size projects materials.
Just one more indication of the coming crash IMHO…
Lumber crashed first. I wonder what is next? I imagine some things will crash, before alot crashes at once. Some things will stay high indefinitely.
Anybody got any guesses?
By the time aluminum crashes, lumber will be spiking again :-]
the one silverlining of inflation is that we likely will not see that much house market crash and stock market crash in nominal currency value.
if house prices go up 15%, with inflation it is still 5% down.
Just wonder when they will start talking that the $15 minimum wage is not enough.
Until they can’t.
Then comes the game of chicken of who blinks first.
With corporations stuck with massive inventory costs, especially dangerous with items that go obsolete fairly quickly (electronics, seasonal, toys, clothing, etc.)
And let’s face it, except for some small exceptions, consumers really don’t need anything.
Hamburger Helper came out in the inflation racked 1970s….to stretch cheap ground beef.
“And there is a good chance in this inflationary mindset that industries further up the production pipeline will be able to pass these price increases down the line all the way to the consumer, and that the consumer will pay them.:
“Hamburger Helper came out in the inflation racked 1970s”
But “Housing Helper” (more units permitted, with greater density) might be a lot slower in coming because first-there, vested interests control/abuse the permitting process, wrapping their self-interest (limiting supply spikes existing home prices) in the flag of “quality of life” hokum.
Good point c10:
Zoning changes already approved in Berkeley to allow 4 units on some lots in what has been single family residential zoned areas…
Not sure if that will include the really high rent areas, but apparently movements that way are happening in many places.
There has been real progress in making vegetable based fake meats, that do taste real and have the necessary vitamins added into them. That are healthy.
I’m not talking about burger king garbage. Or those terrible goo substitutes.
Good fake Chicken has made the most progress and may be available soon locally.
In the event of total Armageddon. While hard to find, politicians are a safe and healthy food supply.
actually, I’ve had soy based version of faux meat as far back as a decade ago, they tasted pretty good, the problem is that you couldn’t have industrial scale.
Stagflation is a hard one to get through. Can’t hide in bonds, stocks tank, cash gets eaten up sitting in bank accounts, even real estate takes a hit. Three and a half more years folks. Good luck.
From what I’ve read after the midterm elections things may go to heck fairly quick how does this double digit inflation play into that?
This won’t wait until midterms.
We have an awful lot of systemic risk and moral hazard to unwind as the overstretched markets return to and probably significantly overshoot their historical nominal levels. In summary consider the next 10 years or so a lost decade. Like the roaring 20’s things will likely end the same way.
Stagflation sucks.
“Stagflation” means inflation plus declining GDP, meaning GDP growth with a minus-sign in front.
But GDP is still growing (with a plus-sign in front) at a massive unsustainable rate, and it’s going to grow just a little more slowly. So far, there is no sign of declining GDP (with a minus-sign in front).
Goldman Sachs lowered its GDP growth forecast for 2021 to 5.7% from 6.2%. Normally, we’re happy to get 2.0% GDP growth for the year. A 5.7% or even 5.0% or 4% or even 3% GDP growth would be HUGE for the US economy.
The last time the US reached 3% GDP growth for a full year was in 2005.
The 70s misery index was the unemployment rate + inflation rate.
Do you know how to improve unemployment rate?
Mandate that employers fire half the employees due to OSHA violation*.
* OSHA violation = not vaccinated
Nominal GDP (unadjusted for inflation) is one thing, real GDP (net of inflation) is quite another.
That is one major reason why the G expends so much energy trying to convince the public that a lot of inflation really ain’t inflation (this ain’t your Pa’s F150, and his college didn’t have rock climbing walls…)
But, in the end, nobody’s life is really improving just because the G prints enough lucre to add a zero to prices…in fact, quite the contrary.
But the G loves ’em some nominal GDP, since they can goose it up merely by printing cash (which they want to do anyway, as a mechanism for control). So the G can claim that the economy is booming, even as savers get dispossessed.
Just to clarify, the GDP numbers I quoted were real GDP, annual.
I’m just not impressed by a high GDP growth number. The government borrowed and printed money and handed it out to be spent. How could you not have growth under those conditions?
A: Japan? The sparked the saver generations.
Agree with your thought about printing and thin air creation of trillions of dollars on a scale that is like a moon shot but for an economy. They (world gov’t) really have goosed the entire system by raising the bar to a level never seen before
5.7% seems like a roaring number until you consider that we contracted 3% last year. When you subtract 2020 from 2021 you get 2.7, or 1.35 average over the two years, which is slower than the average growth rate over the last decade. We spent all this money just to achieve that.
Wolf – without going into detail, the govt has added so much fluff to GDP via the “financialization of the economy”, “social media GDP”, “patent GDP”, and the huge sums of free printed money that somehow count as GDP due to monetary magic (even the broken window fallacy counts as “Hurricane GDP”, “Wildfire GDP”, etc)… So even a 1% GDP print is almost like negative GDP from 20-30 years ago when the economy followed “Mark to Market” versus “Mark to Fantasy”. Has capitalism not mutated over the past 30 years from a means to an end to an end to mean(ing)??? We most likely already dove head first into stagflation at this point, but who knows how deep we go until we hit bottom as the Fed has created a global dark pool of insane excess that blinds us all to the current and future financial and resource based “base realities”.
All the auto mfgs shut down production again because of chips. End of year sales should be interesting…
Next stage in this predictable process : start blaming greedy corporations and businessmen for increasing prices.
We never learn and deserve whats coming.
U.S. PPI rose 8.3% in August.
China PPI rose 9.5% in August.
In Malaysia they closed a chip assembly plant after three people died of COVID.
We need chips for vehicle assembly and repair.
Hulu will increase prices by $1. Food prices up. Gas prices up. Uber/Lyft prices up. Rent up. Car price up, etc.
Is there anything that is going down in prices? This is a serious question. For example, are TV prices going down like most tech? Phone? I have this theory that in the past, services or goods that are essential and can’t be outsource are going up in prices but is offset by prices of goods that we don’t need and that can be outsourced (i.e., see TV prices, toys). This offsetting of prices made inflation look tame. However, this is not the case right now due to supply chain problems caused by the massive money printing.
Honest answers. Phone call charges. News. Stock trades. Shipping charges.
That was all I could muster
I’ll dig out my WIN button!
Let’s face it… like a weak reed the Fed bends where the political wind blows, economics or fiscal justice are secondary issues for them.
They wanted to pump up the liquidity for the Democrat Administration but they have let the situation slip away from themselves. They are now going to have to start hitting the brakes harder because of that bias (unlikely) or they are going to barely taper (which I believe is likely) which means more Inflation Tax, especially for the poor.
Why isn’t this slowing the housing market? So many homes on the market are in need of repairs, addressing deferred maintenance, and renovations, and yet buyers are still not put off? I have been.
I’m now seeing builders from out of state. Like 07, the out of town contractors showed up @ peak frenzy.
Expect the same to happen, but the new jobs keep piling up.
Maybe they are all preppers. I’m rural, and in flyover. Home schooling,
or coop has exploded. That and living off the land.
Foxes & yotes are starting to have obesity issues with all the “free range” KFC running around.
Oh well, no debt this time around like 08. Just me and the Mrs.
Guns, ammo, fishing poles, and garden. Need to update the still.
Fear Of Missing Out (buyers). Still going on around here…..houses last one day on the market.
It’s the low interest rates that keeps it going. Article today stated the lack of listings where I live continues to push housing prices higher and higher. The good thing is we now have more people working than before the pandemic for the last 3 months in a row. This situation is adding to the higher house prices, plus vacationers planning to remain here.
I wouldn’t buy now, either. Unfortunately, I gave that same advice 5 years ago to my friends daughter. Rentals are suffering the same price pressures despite lots of new construction and available units.
Lower interest rates (this low anyway) doesn’t really benefit actual home buyers, it benefits large scale investors who probably get much closer to 1.5% than the average *home* buyer can. Plus, with increased prices come increased taxes, plus the home repairs- even at sane prices for lumber. Most home buyers I think can not do their own major repairs or finished carpentry.
If a home buyer can get a loan at 3.25% and an international corporation can get one at 1.5% then the loan cost doubles for the average home owner as well. Not to mention corporations probably pay less percentage on fees as well.
Greater fools, scammy REITs, and foreign money laundering.
I have heard of money laundering pushing up Canada’s house prices. I have yet to figure out what type of crime they are getting the money from.
Reportedly a lot of it is bribe money etc from China. Plus a Nigerian Prince or 2 that has scammed his countries treasury. Plus any international organized crime- like credit card fraud, drugs, arms dealers etc.
I don’t know about Canada. but it is much more difficult for US citizens to do this as money needs to be accounted for. Foreign money does not.
They had a pilot program in Miami and NYC and a few other places where they demanded foreign money be accounted for- where they got it. Luxury condo sales suddenly went down I think 30% IIRC. I don’t rember the other stats.
Probably people trying to move money out of China and the money might not be the proceeds from criminal activity. Oh wait. China. Yeah, criminal activity.
They’re pretty clever. One scam takes place in the US because of all the litigation we have.
They buy or start a company here. Something bad happens and the company gets sued. The plaintiff is in cahoots with the owner or a front for the owner, so they have a huge settlement and the money is now in the US under a different name.
Interesting about nonresidential estate services. I wonder what’s driving it? Builders looking for new sites? People looking for a bug-out place? I get spam for new developments in the Texas Hill Country but they’re mostly large ranches being chopped up into 10 acre parcels.
I recently bought 20 acres in the middle of almost nowhere. While I was searching I came across a listing that was predominantly wooded but already had a cabin on it. It was a really nice setting but way above my price point.
However, when adjusted for the cost of clearing a home site, running in water and electricity, a septic system, and building a house [with unavailable materials], it looked like a bargain. And one of the few properties where if there was a house it wasn’t a double-wide.
It was listed a week ago. I saw it Sunday and started to prepare my haggle strategy. Monday morning my real estate agent told me they had 5 showings scheduled just for that day.
Strategy changed dramatically. I immediately put in a bid for full asking price, cash. I was gambling that some people might try to haggle the price 10% or would offer full ask but had to finance. My bid would be the most attractive unless someone bid over the ask. Two other parties entered bids right away.
If I were the seller I would have pulled the listing and then re-listed it much higher. I think somehow the seller was under some sort of time pressure though.
Two days later they accepted my offer. Did I get caught up in the inflation in raw land? Probably, but I’d like to think I was near the front of the line. A property has to be price-inflated by 10% on its way to 30%.
I have a friend who is constantly buying land in Oklahoma. He has millions of dollars in it. He’s been getting cold calls from real estate brokers asking if he wants to sell.
Months ago I read that Jeff Gundlach wanted to buy a ranch but couldn’t find one. Brokers weren’t returning his calls. I wasn’t too concerned. Probably just another billionaire looking for 50,000 acres. Now it’s trickled down to the little people.
I’ve been debt-free for 15 years but with inflation running hot and mortgages low I was going to leverage the purchase but circumstances didn’t allow for it.
Might run that play again but this time without pressure so I can finance it.
“nonresidential estate services” should be “nonresidential real estate services”
Was it a homesite? Did you buy it as a second home?
Just out of curiosity, what are yo0u going to do with it?
Also, did you go see it in person? Did you have the septic checked out?
In the 50’s and 60’s they subdivided large portions of SW Florida. There are about 90,000 vacant lots in Lehigh Acres alone. Cape Coral, Port Charlotte and North Port have tens of thousands more vacant lots. The regional population is growing. The lots have road frontage. Some have electricity nearby. Fewer have public water and sewer. I was worried about hyperinflation and bought two lots. More recently I counted vacant lots from articles online and Google Earth satellite photos and estimated there are over 200,000 of them. I did not get a monopoly. The area has seen boom bust speculative cycles. During 2012 it seemed like a house for sale sign on every street.
Fed can pull the QE punch bowl all it likes, but it is too late. The damage has been done and downward spiral to the pain pit has started.
Inflation is forcing big life decisions fast….
1. Sell my F 250 quickly and get down to Prius only, rental in emergency means: Less insurance, No DMV, Less Fuel.
Can rent truck at HomeDepot for 20$ an hour use on late evenings when no one around and no one on the road.
2. Quit my part-time business.
3. Cut extra cell phone line.
4. Rarely going out to eat anymore.
5. Learning how to everything I can do myself on Youtube.
6. Switching to free or cheap software like Libre instead of Word.
7. Selling many little things to downsize for old age.
8. Negotiate when buying everywhere I can.
any other suggestions from this motivated and experienced crowd?
Put significant effort into staying physcially healthy.
Yes, just had a serious heat stroke on my ranch. Have great medical and hard work in the summer sun (well, now in the summer shade here on) and was at the hospital in 20 minutes. But the ambulance ride injured my rib. Oh well,
9. Look for serious deals online for all computer gear.
10. This website reminded me to look at Goodwill. I did and found a PGA golf shirt in excellent condition at $5.99
11. Pay cash when possible to get discount
12. Trade with neighbors, businesses, friends
13. Go to all the estate sales of dying boomers
Florida and Texas must be a gold mine right now, Go to all the estate sales of dying boomers.
Buy a used large chest freezer- not too old, you want to use less electricity. Or, I found a dented display one at 3/4 size for half price. Buy large amounts of stuff on sale- but make sure they *really* are on sale. Meats are good as the prices fluctuate a good deal. Preprocess some stuff and freeze it so it’s easier to cook. Freeze water in soda bottles when the freezer gets low- uses less electricity. Buy rice and other staples in 25 lb bags. Kept dry and airtight white rice will last 25 years. Brown rice- not so long.
Cut out any “pay for” TV and watch movies online. Although- I have a good monitor- YMMV..
Buy everything that you can used except jeans, shoes and tires. Learn to judge conditions and manufacturers.
A flip phone can qualify for a much much cheaper plan with some companies. Go to your phone company’s outlet and ask in person.. I found a military grade flip phone used on ebay for far less than new. Never buy a phone from your phone company..
Try to trade labor for things you can’t do.
Rent out your garage to someone with a small business, if you have a garage- easier than a roommate. Or, get a roommate.
You tube is awesome. I learned how to do roofing, build a computer and took my throttle body out of my car and cleaned it last year- saved about $600. I so hate working on cars though :\ That was really stressful.