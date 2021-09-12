THE WOLF STREET REPORT: What a Collapse of China’s Evergrande Would Mean

China hasn’t bailed out its over-indebted property developers yet, to the shock of foreign investors who’d bought their dollar bonds. Could the forced deleveraging trigger a financial crisis? (You can also download the WOLF STREET REPORT wherever you get your podcasts).
Those foreign investors also have exposure to other assets that are tied in collateral chains related to those dollar bonds and will have knock on effects in other asset markets outside of china…
China deleveraging means everyone else will be deleveraging as well (global credit impulse is firmly in negative territory after deaccelerating for months now)…
“in collateral chains”
Can’t emphasize enough how important this concept is.
For the leverage loving types who tend to frequent the real estate playgrounds, loan stacking (current excess “valuation” of loan A’s collateral serves as collateral for loan B, whose own excess collateral “valuation” serves as collateral for loan C, and so on.)
Everything looks fine, or better than fine, as the hothouse atmosphere gets more and more pumped up by pyramided collateral valuations.
Until…
The actual rents collected are clearly insufficient to pay the interest (even the ZIRP molested interest) on this pyramid of skulls, er, loans. Let alone pay down loan principal.
Then everything starts to collapse in a cascade failure, as collateral valuations all get reset downward and the stacked leverage that made the RE bubble possible, now works to implode it.
This can happen in any leveraged mkt and in any country or across countries
As the financial world has become ever more interconnected (ie, stacked loans/collateral types), this domino theory of cascading failure becomes more and more of a threat, since more bubbles are enabled on the front end.
And ZIRP just makes things worse…much, much worse, since artificially depressed interest rates encourage much greater loan activity, at higher leverage levels.
Enough so that even a flicker of a return to natural, unmanipulated interest rates triggers above mentioned cascade failures.
I will never let China go under!!!! I will bail them out too!!!!! Hahahahahahaha!!!!!!!!
Swap lines coming soon.
You are a hoot..
You are a bot from the Chinese Communist Party
Harbor Freight is hiring….
Big Fat Ponzi scheme.
Wow, did I hear correctly that housing was for living in and not speculation? I agree. Am I a closet Commie and did not even know it? I noticed the Hang Seng was doing a 900 point turn around to -450 . Could the Black Swan be trying to get airborne?
It sounded like this has been in the works since 2017. A black swan event is a surprise. Just greedy people that maybe getting a close haircut.
It sounds like a bloodbath of Evergrande dollar bondholders (including billions owned by non-Chinese) would be a big first-time surprise. It would be like there was a Chair Jai Po-Weh over there who did a complete 180 on QE.
What im more curious about is Wolfs head size, dude is has in depth knowledge of 50 different subjects.
Polmath – yes
Renaissance man – hmm
Big head – never
Him and FRED.
Although FRED tends to be of less use on intl matters.
And despite the surface dissimilarities of various financial mkts, they all tend to be disproportionately influenced by a relative handful of economic variables…many/most of which are represented in the discounted cash flow formula.
That is how/why the Fed is able to operationalize its continent-wide/global f*ckery-pokery.
My bad apparently having a big head is not a affectionate term.
I think I saw you at a baby boomer estate sale in Texas….lol
No doubt that Wolf flies at a higher elevation than most.
What I am beginning to think is all the “outrage” news makes big money on the “outrage news machine” that is many reacting to how they feel and not able to do much about it because the economy is no longer what it was and will not be in the future as well.
I think those considering serious money like Citadel that contributed to Robin Hood was the big eye opener for me that most the outrage is pointless for most as what is to come will cause many to suffer and everyone here wants to learn as much as possible in hopes of not being in the wrong investment at the wrong time which is next to impossible to achieve as being inert has the enemy of inflation. There is no where to go really. Most of us are just anchovies in the bait tank.
I am close to disconnecting from it all and doing my best to enjoy the good life I have which does not require much. I wish all here well in their journey and Wolf is just like that favorite brother that helps you cut through all the bull$@#t. Thanks Bro…..
Those older investors will mostly be supplanted by a small class of people just like Amazon, EBay, and Walmart has done to all manner of retail. It is inevitable that investment will be robbed from many…. Even those who are keenly aware of how it used to be versus how it will be….
Most of use have no clue of the degree of artificial intelligence that is well-entrenched and just starting to get its legs…..
Auf Wiederschauen battle weary brothers
“next to impossible to achieve as being inert has the enemy of inflation. There is no where to go really. Most of us are just anchovies in the bait tank.”
We are all just the bitches of a relentlessly debasing currency. It is the poisoned sea in which we swim.
But…once that is realized, and a small conceptual jump is taken (“maybe it ain’t a great idea to have all my savings in a single, easily manipulated store of value…looking at you USD, you late-in-life green tinted trollop”) then things start looking up.
There is no one alternative solution that has won consensus approval or truly earned trust by surviving concerted attacks…but it is really enough of a first step to know what you incrementally need to move away from.
Our truly crappy political class may have ensured an American ending that weirdly mirrors the end of the Soviet Union…not so much a violent implosion as a vast liquidation of the old faith.
Red,
saying someone has a big brain can be good (which is what you meant I guess), but accusing someone of having a big head means that you think they have an inflated opinion of themselves
China just put a city of almost 3 million population into lockdown again.
Bang!! CDO if one goes they all go and this is the big one. good luck chaps
You know what’s funny ?
Reverse Repo’s go to 1 trillion with no indication on any of the FED’s balance sheets of 1 trillion of assets leaving. None. Zero. Zilch.
At the same time, Evergrande’s “dollar bonds” and probably a bunch of other chinese triade gangsters, sorry, property developers are bailed out by – someone.
That’s a damn funny coincidence.
Oh, and to make things even more funny to the point of being hilarious: Palantir, the one company on the planet who knows how big and stinky that pile of steaming brown fecal matter in the world financial system is and how fast it is rolling downhill where the “investors” are still busy chasing the next top buys the “barbarous relic” to prepare for a “black swan event”.
These things happen.
So greedy foreigners, used to corrupt western governments giving them free money for nothing, gave the Chinese communist party hundreds of billions of dollars.
And the CCP took the money and said “thanks for your donation to our communist cause, now get lost”
Here in sunny Manchester UK, we are still getting Chinese buyers for local properties. What has it done to my local house price inflation rate. It’s not really that much. My house is now valued at roughly, nine times what we paid for it in 1999. What is 900% when you say it fast….nothing….
Not much of an expert on China, but I have 3 comments:
1. About 15 years ago I saw a guy on CNBC that said the return on capital in China was zero.
2. We had someone visit our business from Taiwan. He said if China gets into the same business as you, you might as well get out because they don’t care about making a profit.
3. David Stockman has written a lot of articles about China’s habit of over building with borrowed money. Besides the residential market, it was entire industries such as steel and concrete.
Building anything with borrowed money that doesn’t have a positive return on capital is a time bomb that usually will end up abandoned with weeds growing up through it in time.
Not necessarily so.
If housing, road, a railway line or a factory is built with borrowed money it may still be used even if there is no positive return on capital.
Those using the infrastructure may have positive benefits and continue to use and maintain the investment, but not the loan. The creditor get nothing, but the user is just fine. In short, the ownership is transferred from creditor to user.
So, who are the foreign investors who will be taking these losses?
China home prices rose 4.6% YOY in July 2021.