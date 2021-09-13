Americans Expect their Earnings to Get Whacked by Red-Hot Inflation, Blow Off Fed’s Sermons about “Temporary”

And those who experienced the 1970s & 1980s inflation as adults expect 6.0% inflation a year from now.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Fed keeps discussing consumer inflation expectations as one of the key metrics in assessing the path of inflation in the coming years. Inflation expectations suggest to what extent consumers might be willing to accept price increases, thereby enabling inflation. Consumer price inflation is thought to be in part a psychological phenomenon, similar to market prices. When the inflationary mindset takes over, consumers accept higher prices instead of going on buyers’ strike as they infamously did with new cars in 2008 through 2013, when demand collapsed and stayed down for years.
Consumers’ median inflation expectations for one year from now jumped to 5.2% in August (red line), the highest in the survey data going back to 2013, and the 10th monthly increase in a row, according to the New York Fed’s Survey of Consumer Expectations today. The survey also tracks consumers’ expectations of their earnings growth. And that combo became a hoot (more on that in a moment).
Inflation expectations for three years from now jumped to 4.0% (green line), the highest in the survey data. People are starting to blow off the Fed’s endless sermons about this inflation being “temporary” or “transitory.”
People who saw the 1970s & 1980s inflation as adults expect 6.0%.
The people who went through the last bout of massive inflation as adults in the 1970s and early 1980s, the people who have actual experience with large-scale inflation and remember what it was like – the over 60 crowd – they expect inflation to hit 6.0% a year from now (red line in the chart below).
The 40-60-year-olds expect inflation to be 4.8% a year from now (purple line). And the under-40-year-olds expect 4.5% inflation (green line).
The inflation expectation are actually worse.
Interestingly, consumers expect much higher inflation rates in the items where they spend most of their money – housing, food, gasoline, healthcare, and education – than what they expect for the overall inflation rate.
Just looking at these categories, and given their dominant weight in the CPI basket (housing costs alone, not including utilities, are one-third), it would seem that consumers expect inflation one year from now to be over 7% based on these categories, not 5.2%:
- Home prices: dipped for third month in a row to +5.9%
- Rent: +10.0% (new record)
- Food prices: +7.9%
- Gasoline prices: +9.2%
- Healthcare costs: +9.7%
- College education: +7.0%.
Inflation is expected to whack earnings.
Consumers expect their earnings in a year from now to be only 2.5% higher than today (purple line), down from 2.9% a month ago; But they expect overall prices to be 5.2% higher (red line). In other words, consumers expect inflation to increase at over the double the rate as their earnings. And that’s not fun.
Now compare that expectation of 2.5% earnings growth to their expectations of home price inflation of 5.9%, rent inflation of 10%, food inflation of 7.9%, gasoline inflation of 9.2%, healthcare inflation of 9.7%, and college education inflation of 7.0%.
If these expectations of big price increases and small income increases pan out, it’s going to be miserable for consumers at the bottom half of the income scale who spend all of the little money they make. But wealthy consumers, topped off by the coddled billionaire class, will be fine.
These inflation dynamics are taking place even as the Fed is still stimulating the economy with its 0% interest rate policy and $120 billion a month in QE, on top of the stimulative effects of the massive deficit spending by the government.
The Fed is approaching the point where it will dial back QE, but the balance sheet will remain bloated for a while, short-term rates are going to remain at near 0% for a while, and the government continues massive deficit spending for a while. So stimulus will continue, though at a slightly less massive blowout historic extravagant pace than today.
It’s totally unclear to me, and increasingly to consumers as a whole, why this inflation should be “temporary,” given that the factors that produced it – the most monstrously overstimulated economy ever – are still fully in effect and will remain so for a while.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Many experts agree that metal roofs are a great defense against wildfires. Click here or call 1-800-543-8938 for details from our sponsor, the Classic Metal Roofing folks.
Classic Metal Roofing Systems, the leader in fire safe roofing for residential applications, manufactures products that are 1/20 the weight of most tile products and eligible for Class A, B, or C fire ratings as determined by roof preparation.
Get ready for all those unintended second and third order effects of cratering the economy and filling the hole with money.
This money hole is an attempted whitewash of mistakes made by our fearful leaders over decades. Funds were distributed in a terribly inefficient way.
Why didn’t they use those funds to restructure our absurd finance run medical system during a global health threat where the US is way behind on public health care vs every other modern nation? >> Crickets… .
Remember the rule of 72 works in reverse too. 6% inflation means a doubling in 12 years (72/6=12). In other words, half your savings will be evaporated by 2033 at this rate. May seem far away to some and the young. Twelve years go by in a blink of an eye on this mortal plain.
I know this is a survey but I think we can all agree that there is a lot more inflation that 6% bubbling up in the system.
Except this is one of the most overly indebted economies in history. As inflation eats at real disposable incomes, it will also eat at earnings.
This is looking like Stagflation coming sooner than most think. As the real economy slows, as the earnings deflate, there will then come layoffs and defaults. It appears inevitable.
Like two weeks to break the curve?
Well, at least we are all in this together.
“It’s totally unclear to me, and increasingly to consumers as a whole, why this inflation should be “temporary,” given that the factors that produced it – the most monstrously overstimulated economy ever – are still fully in effect and will remain so for a while.”
Wolf… it’s interesting what you indicate about age and expectations. It’s almost as is the youngest generation seem to have more hope for the future. I wonder if Millennials and Gen Z are going to get the rudest awakening of a life time that will forever scar their economic psyche in a few years
60 year-olds remember the 20% inflation days of the 1970s.
No one under 50 has ever really experienced that kind of real inflation.
After LBJ’s election in 1964, the country faced the choice of “Guns” (the war in Vietnam) or “Butter” (LBJ’s Great Society Programs). LBJ decided to pursue both goals at the same time, which caused inflation to get out of control. Americans don’t read much history, and they have short memories concerning financial matters anyway. So the younger generations should prepare to get kicked in the teeth if the politicians don’t clip the Fed’s wings. Of course, the politicians are unlikely to do that because the Fed is making the politicians richer.
LBJ also moved Social Security (which was off budget, had its own accounts and had a surplus) into the general Federal Treasury to hide the real depth of the massive deficits of the war/butter thingy.
It is temporary inflation, it will be long forgotten well before the heat death of the Universe.
The money crater I reference will lead to inevitable deflation. It is the only remedy our controllers have left to mitigate the mess they created. If you are old enough you have seen how this plays out.
Inflation has been caused by the extreme money printing, credit creation, and manipulation of the risk/interest rate curve. Plus the artificial demand manufactured by pulling demand forward with health care stimulus.
It will reverse. Deflation nowadays has usually been brief, due to the implicit and expected Fed Put, but there have been times outside of most of our lifetimes where it lasted for decades. Times like the end of the roaring twenties where the same problems of today were manifest and laws were thereafter created to prevent a recurrence. They were largely later repealed by you-know-who. see: Glass-Steagall.
Except the dot com implosion of the nasdaq. That was recent. People probably remember that. Took a long time for people who bought stocks in 2000-2001 to get their money back.
Those austere folks who create credit at will will be the first to benefit. How could anyone not make millions knowing for certain what the FedHeads will do in advance. Maybe that’s why congress members are immune from insider trading laws.
Any simple redditor could retire on options if they knew what the private kleptocrats know in advance. Don’t be fooled by their bluster and please don’t call them “elite.” They are parasitic plutocrats.