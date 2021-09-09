The Process of Ending Massive Money Printing Has Started

ECB is second giant to taper. Bank of Japan already ended QE. Bank of Canada shed 15% of its assets. Bank of England & Reserve Bank of Australia are tapering. Reserve Bank of New Zealand quit QE cold turkey. Riksbank will end QE this year. What’s taking the Fed so long?
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The ECB has increased the assets on its balance sheet by a monstrous €154 billion ($181 billion) per month so far this year via an alphabet soup of programs, blowing by even the crazed money-printers at the Fed with their average rate of $123 billion a month. While there appears to be consensus at the Fed that “tapering” its asset purchases will begin this year and will be completed in the first half next year, with assets then remaining level, the ECB announced today that it will start tapering its asset purchases now.
And thereby it is way behind the Bank of Japan, the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, and the Reserve Bank of Australia. But ahead of the Fed.
Following in the footsteps of the Bank of England, which had denied in May that its tapering was tapering, and in the footsteps of the Bank of Canada, which had denied last October that its tapering was tapering – though it has since then cut QE to nearly nothing and shed 15% of its assets – ECB President Christine Lagarde also denied at the press conference today that tapering was tapering, and stressed that tapering was instead a “recalibration” of QE.
Markets eagerly swallow these taper denials hook, line, and sinker. Anything but tapering.
In the press release, the ECB said that the pace of net asset purchases under the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP) would be “moderately lower.” PEPP is the biggie in the alphabet soup of programs, running at about €80 billion ($95 billion) per month recently.
The ECB didn’t specify by how much it would reduce its purchases under PEPP, but said that it would “purchase flexibly according to market conditions.”
The asset purchases under PEPP will continue in diminished form “at least” until March 2022. After that, the balance would be level “at least” until the end of 2023, before the “roll-off” of those bonds might begin. The roll-off means that bonds mature and roll off the balance sheet when they’re redeemed and would not be replaced with new purchases. This has the effect of reducing the bond portfolio over time as bonds mature.
The other programs would go on as before.
The Targeted Longer-Term Refinancing Operations (TLTRO III) will continue. These are loans to Eurozone banks, now with a balance of €2.2 trillion.
The Asset Purchase Program (APP), the now relatively small classic QE program that existed before the pandemic and includes sovereign bonds, corporate bonds, covered bonds, and asset-backed securities, would continue at a monthly rate of €20 billion and would “end shortly before” the ECB starts raising its interest rates.
This is in line with the consensus among central banks, confirmed by the Fed, that QE needs to end before interest rates can be hiked, on the rationale that QE pushes down long-term rates, while raising policy rates pushes up short-term rates, which would wreak havoc on the yield curve.
As of this week, total assets on the ECB’s balance sheet rose to €8.2 trillion ($9.7 trillion), about $1.4 trillion more monstrous than the Fed’s monstrous holdings. The four largest groups of assets on the ECB’s balance sheet are:
- €4.6 trillion in bonds (mostly sovereign bonds, but also corporate bonds, covered bonds, and asset backed securities).
- €2.2 trillion in loans to banks under TLTRO III
- €515 billion in gold and gold receivables
- €477 billion in foreign currency assets
Shrinking its balance sheet is not new for the ECB. It has reduced its assets by one-third over a two-year period, cutting them from €3.1 trillion in late 2012 to €2.0 trillion in late 2014.
In early 2015, it kicked off a massive QE program that ended in late 2018. From then until March 2020, assets remained flat.
Starting in March 2020, the ECB went hog-wild. And now the ECB is trying to figure out how to get out of this without blowing up the Eurozone:
Lagarde said that the decision to taper – oops, I mean, to recalibrate – the asset purchases was unanimous.
Timidly following in the footsteps of:
The Bank of Japan cut its asset purchase to near-zero, without any hoopla, thereby not only ending the pandemic QE binge but also the third leg of the economic religion of Abenomics – namely massive money printing. The current rate of asset purchases is minuscule and the lowest since before Abenomics in 2012:
The Bank of Canada started tapering its purchases of Government of Canada bonds last October, ended its purchases of mortgage-backed securities, and shed its repos and Canada Treasury bills, with the effect of cutting is total assets by 15% since the peak in March:
The Bank of England announced its decision to taper its asset purchases in May, and has since cut its weekly bond purchases, on net, from about £4 billion a week to close to £2 billion a week through the summer:
Reserve Bank of New Zealand ended its asset purchases cold turkey in May without tapering to pull the plug on the #1 housing bubble in the world:
The Reserve Bank of Australia announced in July that it would start tapering its asset purchases from A$5 billion a week to A$4 billion a week. Total assets on its balance sheet declined last week for the first time all year:
The Riksbank of Sweden confirmed that it is going to end QE entirely by late 2021.
And what is taking the Fed so long? No one knows. Amid the most monstrously overstimulated economy and markets ever, the Fed is still printing $120 billion a month, though there appears to a consensus to not fall much further behind the curve than it already is and start tapering its asset purchases this year.
Maxine Waters says that JPow better not taper if he wants to keep his gig.
Not her decision. She only gets to confirm or not confirm. It’ll be a hoot to watch her not confirm a candidate for Fed Chair that Biden appointed. But I doubt we’ll have a chance to be entertained by this spectacle.
Wolf, just like the last time, they’re just reloading the printers. Watch out for the next $15 Trillion when the market is down 20%.
Do you think Powell is gonna be kept on the J team? I think he will be out. The elected one needs a scape goat.
The price of a home in Germany doubled in ten years.
Better than five in the US
There was an interesting article in The Telegraph today “Why Germany has lost patience with QE”.
Germany has now also started paying rentiers more than wealth creators.
So will foreign central banks be able to force the Feds hand?
I would imagine that volatility among politicians in DC makes USD less attractive while foreign yields rise
Tapering! Hmmph!!! Ending QE!!! Haaahh!!! Turning off the printers? Wussies!
Well we’re not equal enough yet. Need many more crumbs.
Wolf..
in previous posts, I believe you said Blackrock only advised the Fed regarding commercial MBSs.
But is this true..?
:The date that Powell signed his latest financial disclosure, May 15, is noteworthy. It means that more than 45 days after the New York Fed had hired BlackRock to manage its commercial mortgage-backed securities program and its $750 billion primary and secondary purchases of corporate bonds and ETFs in no-bid contracts, Fed Chairman Powell saw no reason to avoid the conflict of interest of allowing BlackRock to continue managing upwards of $25 million of his own personal money.
According to a statement released by the New York Fed, BlackRock was retained on March 24 to manage the $750 billion corporate bond buying programs for the Fed. The commercial mortgage-backed securities contract was entered into with BlackRock on March 25. ”
from wallstreetonparade.com.
historicus,
Seems you’re hung up on Blackrock. And I keep having to say the same thing. The corporate bond program topped out at $13 billion, bonds and ETFs combined, not $750 billion, and was cancelled last year. It was run through big bond fund managers, a whole bunch of them, including State Street and many others, which applied for these contracts. I’m on the Fed’s email list, and I got these forms and notices that went out at the time. Blackrock was one of the bond fund managers, the first one because it’s the biggest bond fund manager.
It’s like the Fed’s primary dealers. The Fed works with large financial institutions to do its stuff with Wall Street.
Blackrock is a PD, up to their eyes in China, Soros called them out. What’s it all mean? Don’t tell me one Blackrock is not the other.
PD?
If it happens it’s hard to imagine all the falling dominoes.
Higher interest rates hitting stock and bond prices is baked into the cake.
Higher yields makes dollar stronger thereby making foreign debt denominated in dollars harder to pay off.
Businesses who borrowed short will be rolling over loans at higher rates.
Counterparty risk a la 2008, with a “Post-Lehman” system lockup and then in cones the Fed cavalry with TARP-like programs that will not help the little guy but actuallyhurt him. Who will know who’s holding bad paper, or rehypothecated good paper as collateral on something else that went south?
They should have pulled back on the reins a decade ago.
The songle optimistic sign I see is that just about every major bank seems to be predicting a crash now. I’ve been reading about investment firms bailing out for years predicting imminent crashes. I think Mish called a top 3 or so years ago.
I started following Mish mid 2007. Met him in person at local Chicago conferences a few times back then. When his economic analysis turned into a dud he reinvented himself as a social-political commentator, complete with clickbait topics and moat of toxic commenters.
Since the GFC in 2008. The players who saved the monopoly board have been saving the board with heroic lifeguard abilities. This convenient pandemic (forever perpetual seasonal flu) and zero interest rates has continued the Board game. And turned everything else into a turd.
The Public had nothing to fear in 2008 or 2020, Except for the “players”.
Hyper inflated equity valuations.
Over valuation list:
Apple 70%
Microsoft 50%
Amazon 60%
Google 65%
Tesla 95% (bankrupt within 4years)
Nvidia 90%
Moderna 95%
Real estate – propped up by federal program. MBS are worth zero.
This is Gary Yary opinion, not investment advice. Always think for yourself.
Thanks always for your dialogue platform and research Wolf!
Thanks you Wolf Street regulars for the back and play of ideas!
GY
I agree with you Gary
But I am invested in all of the above assets stocks because I know Fed has got my back and Fed has to cater to rich people
I am not rich though
Even the Fed members are deep into stock
Powell is worth $100 million or so mainly in stocks
Would would fed do anything that may screw their assets
They can’t taper or they would’ve already started. Does anything seriously think with their army of economic PHDs they don’t see the real inflation rate is 10 or 20% right now? They’re lying and trying to set policy and talk markets along the tight rope as long as possible, because once the taper actually starts, the stock and housing bubbles will unwind, bringing the pretend economy to a screeching halt. It’ll be too late to fight inflation or reverse what’s happening at that point.
The greatest depressionary collapse of all time awaits. Anyone thinking it’s normal to have imaginary pictures of rocks on the internet sell for millions of dollars doesn’t understand the psychological component of bubbles or how euphoria changes from one ridiculous thing to the next like spacs to crypto to NFTs. Buckle up, it’s about to hit the fan. And god forbid they actually raise interest rates with $30+ trillion in public debt. They won’t even get to 1% before doing a $25 trillion QE ramp into the heavens.
Every single NFT is either money laundering or one person with two accounts and a need for publicity.
The depression that’s going to hit will catch most of us by surprise.
Perhaps the Fed hasn’t tapered because they want stocks and RE to rise another 100% before the crash. Current price levels are then more likely to be a floor in the event of a crash. It’s not much of a strategy to cling to, but the Fed is desperate at this point.
That is an interesting idea Bobber.
Forgive me all but I do sense there is no immediate short term danger to a crash. Remind me if I’m wrong soon! : ) I don’t even think it would be in China’s interest to spark something now… Still going up… To infinity and beyond (did I get it right?!)
Wolf,
You forgot the most important player and signal of all. The Fed is signaling the end of QE via media… see latest from Kaplan and Rosengren decision to sell all of their individual stocks ahead of September 30th. A sure sign that the taper is coming. The rest of the people in the Fed have surely gotten the memo by now. The taper will start sooner than expected.
They pledged not to trade stocks while they remain Fed presidents and will only put proceeds in passive investments, do you think that applies to shorting the market via puts on ETFs like SPY and QQQ? Technically, that’s not trading a stock, it’s a derivative…. Alternatively, short ETFs like SQQQ are technically passive….
:) There are loopholes for everything
Yeah that’s what I thought too when I saw those Fed monkeys selling their stock. But I’d be more confident if Madam Speaker were to do the same thing.
You will find out three months after the man has made his money through his insider knowledge.
Oops sorry, didn’t mean to imply our unimpeachable speaker would do anything bad like that. Not like that jerk off Ryan…. AKA SPAC boy that’s not as buff as Chamath.
Y’all got the memo, right? I told my homies to sell!!!!!!!!!! Even that super dove Kaplan! Throw your hands up in the air baby!!! This rollercoaster is on the way down!!!!!!
Throw ya hands in the air
An’ wave ‘em like ya jus’ don’ care
My name J-Pow and I rock the Dow
Everybody say “oh yeah!!!”
They may sell individual stocks but they d buy etf or keep etfs.
Etfs are nothing but comprised of stocks
So its a wash
Turning The Free Money Tap Off.
The RBA of Australia are tapering ..
Are You Sure ??
Australia’s PM has not done spending yet .. this is after the several trillions of FREE dollars he has already thrown in to the wind.
In Australia .. the media is being utilised to get the COVID message across .. main stream media time is not cheap nor is it FREE .. it costs big money & none of it was for free to the PM & his pandemic collaborators .. who shamelessly paraded their prowess .. day in day out.
Then there is the corporate world .. who have been supported like the lazy .. drop in guest brother in law who has an aversion to work.
Then we have the W.A. Premier .. Mark McGowan who delivered a $5.6 billion budget surplus .. tucked in the premiers back pocket.
With respect Mr. Richter .. I do believe that someone has told you a lie.
I suspect many .. I’m not saying who .. fear the prospect of some real jail time .. down here in the banana republic.
I don’t think they will taper due to Covid being out of control in the US. Even with today’s vaccine announcements there is at least a 2 month delay in improving infection numbers.
Then there is the debt ceiling machinations, the proposed 3.5 trillion package, and the divisiveness about everything, even basic facts. I don’t see things improving at all. The Fed is in a corner and screwed no matter what they do. They left it 6 months too late, maybe 3-4 years too late. They were bullied into inaction and the price will be paid in economic disarray.
The Bank of Canada had to taper or everyone will be priced out of the rental market meaning no new immigrants coming to Canada due to the sky-high cost of living.
Rent is set by wages. House prices are set by available credit.
Rent is set by income, and often by government payment, neither of which in many cases has anything to do with wages.
The Fed and bankers are currently preparing an end strategy for themselves. For the past 25 years, they have brilliantly stacked the deck to profit themselves, if the middle class raked in a few peanuts, it was ok.
We see now the pandemic was and is a blessing for the rich to make money because they could change the rules as needed, spend the country’s cash as needed for a fast return to themselves. If a crash happens, it’s not so much about making money, but control, and someone will come out on top. When all the debt defaults, Fed-backed banks will be everyone’s new landlord.
Fed is betting the $ being the reserve currency will compensate.
Mark my words, this is a small slowdown before the next vertical acceleration , remains to be seen what the trigger will be, a 5% stock market plunge or another variant of the virus.
More great charts from WolfStreet. Tapering has started in most countries and the Fed will have to taper soon. The likelihood of any of the charts turning down significantly and the size of central banks’ balance sheets returning to pre-pandemic levels is very low. The debt monetisation is permanent.
This will only become meaningful when:
1. they totally stop QE
2. they allow interest rates to rise
3. when rates do rise housing prices *will* tank
4. when housing prices do tank they continue to let rates rise
Until I see that, I don’t believe it.
You know why I don’t believe it? Because of everything that’s happened since 2000.
The Fed hiked interest rates and reduced its balance sheet until Trump trampled on Powell publicly and repeatedly. Biden isn’t going to do that.
If you knock out a 4 trillion dollar hole in a stock market crash you will quit hearing the BS that cash is trash. The margin call will flood the market with homes that were speculated on using a primary residence as seed money. The panic covering will be entertaining to watch. Massive Deflation will follow with a left hook on anything leaverged. This bitch of a market can only go straight up and it has to go fast to Dow 80K and 1 million dollar median homes and $200k F150 trucks. It can not dither in stasis. Geometric progressions is the bitch that even the Fed can not step in front of and Wall Street can’t front run. This is how fiat debt notes die. It is coming and no one knows when. Wrap yourself up,in a cozy cognitive dissonance blanket while you hit the buy button if you think otherwise. If you lose 50% of what you own free and clear you will still have 50% left that is free and clear. I will take my debt free 50% and be thankful I have it.