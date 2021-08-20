The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in Canada Dogged by the Bank of Canada’s End of QE

The housing insanity “softens.”
There are now all kinds of reports that the Canadian housing market – the #2 housing bubble in the world behind New Zealand’s – is “softening” or “decelerating.” Today, Statistics Canada added to that notion when it reported that new house prices increased by only 0.4% in July from June, the slowest price growth all year, with prices in Toronto up only 0.2% and in Vancouver up 0.3%. This is what the current notion of softening means: Prices are still rising but at a slightly less crazy rate as demand has backed off and sales volume has dropped. Sales of existing homes in July had dropped for the fourth month in a row.
In recent months, the Bank of Canada repeatedly cited the craziness in the Canadian housing market which formed a historic spike as a result of the Bank of Canada’s no-holds-barred asset purchases and interest rate repression.
So the BoC started tapering its asset purchases last October. It stopped buying mortgage-backed securities. It stopped buying provincial bonds. It shed most of its holdings of repos and Canada Treasury bills so far this year. And in three announced taperings, it reduced the amount of its weekly purchases of Government of Canada bonds, from C$5 billion per week last year to C$2 billion per week currently. The overall effect is that the assets on its balance sheet dropped from C$575 billion in March to C$490 billion currently as of today’s balance sheet.
And there may be some signs that this tapering by the BoC has started to remove some fuel from the housing market – that “softening” that folks have been reporting.
In July, the Teranet-National Bank House Price Index rose 2.0% from June. That’s still a massive jump – 24% annualized! – but it was down from the jumps of 2.7% in June, 2.3% in May, and 2.4% jump in April. And year-over-year the index was still up by 17.8%, the most on record.
In Greater Vancouver, house prices jumped by 2.1% in July, a “softening” from the jumps of 2.7% in June, and 2.3% in May, for a year-over-year spike of 17.1%. The BoC’s no-holds-barred monetary policies starting in March 2020 flawlessly turned around Vancouver’s housing downturn that had started in August 2018:
In the Greater Toronto Area, the price spike “softened” to 1.6% in July from June, the smallest jump since February, after the spikes of 2.7%, 3.4%, and 3.0% in the prior three months. Year-over-year, the index jumped by 17.4%. Toronto too had experienced a decline in house prices in 2017 followed by not much action until the BoC went hog-wild:
The Teranet-National Bank House Price Index uses the “sales pairs” method, similar to the Case-Shiller Home Price Index in the US, comparing the price of a house that sold in the current month to the price of the same house when it sold previously. It tracks how many more Canadian dollars it takes to buy the same house over time, and it now takes a heck of a lot more Canadian dollars than a year ago, just house price inflation, which is what the BoC has fueled with its radical policies.
In Hamilton, Ontario, house prices spiked by 2.1% in July from June, but that was the smallest jump since February, having peaked in June with a 3.8% jump. The “softening” has set in. But year-over-year, the index spiked by a mind-boggling 30.1%.
All charts here are on the same scale as the chart for Hamilton. As we go down the list, house price increases were smaller than in Hamilton over the past two decades, resulting in larger white spaces above the curve.
In Victoria, house prices jumped by 2.1%, “decelerating” from the jumps in the prior three months that topped out at 3.6% in June. Year-over-year, the index soared 21%. The housing market had flattened from 2018 until the BoC went nuts in March last year.
In Winnipeg, house prices jumped 1.6% for the month, and 10.5% year-over-year. House prices had flattened from 2013 on, until the BoC decided to fix that untenable situation in March last year:
In Montreal, house prices jumped 2.5% in July, softening from the 2.8% jump in June. The index was up by 21.4% year-over-year:
In Ottawa, house prices spiked by 3.7% for the month, but that was softer than the 4.0% and 4.9% jumps in the prior two months. Year-over-year, the index spiked by 28.9%:
In Halifax, the Teranet index spiked 3.0% for the month. As crazy as that might seem, that was a brutal deceleration, so to speak, from the jumps of 3.5%, 4.3%, and 5.4% in the prior three months. Year-over-year, prices spiked by a breathless 33.4%:
In Quebec City, house prices rose 1.0% in July, softening from the 1.3% jump in June. Year-over-year, the index was up 10.3%:
In Calgary and Edmonton, the oil-bust towns and remaining two cities in the Teranet-National Bank House Price Index, house prices were driven in the past by big spikes in the price of oil and hopes in Canada’s oil patch for instant riches. But that hasn’t been the case since 2007, which was when the last oil-powered housing bubble peaked and then imploded.
In both cities, prices have recently been rising. In Calgary, the index is up 7.5% year-over-year, having squeaked by the oil-bubble peak in 2007. And in Edmonton, the index is up 6.5% year-over-year, but remains below its oil-bubble peak of 2007. And so these cities, with house prices that might actually make some sense, don’t qualify for inclusion in this crazy list of the most splendid housing bubbles in Canada.
Actually, home prices are increasing almost all over the world. this is the testament to the fact that nearly all CBs are doing money printing like crazy thus devaluating currency.
Unless the rates go up bigly in USA, I don’t see home prices going down. I don’t think FED would increase the rates though they have been talking a lot but never done this, may be 25 basis point
You might be right, the way the Fed talking & behaving I don’t see how rates go over 1% before 2025 unless hot inflation continues for another couple of years and even then housing prices might not drop significantly. In mid term I think there is more chance of stuck market correction.
If foreign nations start offering 9% 10 yr gvt bonds and the US goes into yet another decade offering less than 3% 10 yrs, who the hell – including US citizens – would want to hold DC paper?
At 9%, your money doubles every 8 years.
At 3%, your money doubles every…24 years. (By which time, your foreign gvt invt has gone up…8 times vs 2x in USD).
USD dumping is as predictable as DC sh*tt*ness and Afghan defeat.
Cas
Foreign bonds are much riskier than US and Europe bonds pay even less then U.S. So yes some will end up buying them but will keep plenty of U.S bonds too. Plus the Feds could continue buying them and keep the 10 years interest rates low artificially just like they are doing right now….. It doesn’t seem FED has any imminent exit plan despite tapering talks.
They’re never going to taper or raise rates unless a currency crisis forces their hand. Even Kaplan, who was the most reasonable of the bunch, came out today saying delta was making him reconsider his tapering proposal.
These people are full of crap. Economic growth is going to slow, not because of “delta” (which no one outside the media talking heads care about), but because the “base effect” includes trillions of “stimulus” which will not and cannot be repeated.
So, they print trillions of dollars and allow it to be handed out, which creates GDP “growth” and massive inflation. They then use the fact that the growth will slow (or even go negative) because of a reduction in future printing as a reason to keep printing.
These perverts are NEVER GOING TO STOP until they’ve destroyed the country.
I live in an emerging economy; home prices for prime real estate went up 15-20% this year. I don’t think Canadian prices are out of whack. It’s a global phenomenon.
Did local incomes go up 20%?
No need for incomes to go up 20% as The drop in interest rates makes up for more than the 20% increase. That’s what goosed the market higher. This jump in pricing puts a lot of homeowners who are stretched thin making mort. payments at today’s rates. Every 1% higher will severely damage the housing market and the economy. Central Bankers know this and have no choice to let inflation run hot! or cause a deep recession like 08!
Credit availability isn’t the same in emerging economies as it is in the US.
Prices aren’t necessarily low either, especially for the incomes, and interest rates are presumably noticeably higher. I doubt 30 fixed rate is available either.
Underreported story behind China’s drive to complete the BRI and digital yuan is all the money-printing during the Great Financial Crisis. The developed world prints trillions like it’s nothing, but it’s the people in the developing economies that really suffer, since food and commodities are priced globally, but labor is not. Domestic food security is ancillary project in BRI countries.
New Zealand just went into total lockdown because of a single case.
And has basically closed its borders too.
Hard to see how that bubble lasts with just that alone.
“the #2 housing bubble in the world behind New Zealand’s”
The NZ bubble is fueled by the 0.1% who don’t care if the rest of NZ is forced to stay inside their homes (except to cook and clean for them).
3 houses on my street sold in the past 2 weeks (very unusual, this is a quiet street where people stay for decades). Two of them have signs out front that claim “record breaking sale”. This is just north of Toronto.
I don’t see how this can last. There’s not that many families around who can carry a mortgage that size, even at the currently low rates.
Even with a substantial down payment, the buyers are likely looking at $4-5000 Canadian per month in mortgage. There aren’t that many people making a quarter million a year in Toronto…
I thought the same : “how long can it last” and this was 5 year back :-)
This insanity can last much longer than we can think.
“This insanity can last much longer than we can think.”
Until reality intrudes (see 2008).
DC isn’t filled with magical unicorns that can poop diamonds…just political pathological liars allied with media pathological liars.
One aspect that rarely goes commented on – the long distilled *rage* of savers expropriated since 2002, in the name of furthering DC’s habitual failures.
Yes, I know…domestic terrorists.
I’d like to see some income numbers for recent first-time buyers in HCOL areas. Either people are insane or it’s not first-time home buyers and typical families purchasing. There’s just no way “regular” folks can swing payments that high and be comfortable. It has to be very affluent people and existing owner/selling that are buying as of late.
Wealthy Chinese citizens invested in Canada in exchange for permanent resident visas. Chinese investors bought real estate in Canada and the U.S. for years.
With govt crackdowns on big biz in China – more asset purchases of all kinds are likely to ramp up again here in the US and Canada. Asset prices are not flattening soon, especially when oil bust city real estate is going up 6% or more – likely a lot more Chinese continued buying, regardless of interest rates.
Why do we even allow it? I mean, allow it but slap some meaningful tax on it that benefits people who actually live here and don’t want to live in an “adorable bungalow” draped in utility lines, across the street from an auto shop.
Actually, Americans and Canadians have made real estate unaffordable for many people in many part of the world e.g. Mexico Beach Cities.
But I agree that foreigners should not be allowed to hold real estate/land in our country ie USA.
People should not be allowed to own properties outside their home countries full stop.
Monkey,
But we say that about city people buying here. There is one estate down the road from me where the owner only visits 2 weeks per year. She lives in Montreal but she might as well be Martian. Foreign owners are foreign owners…full stop.
Good news article. One problem with the market where I live (Vancouver Island) is the pressure from flee buyers out of Vancouver, Victoria, and other higher priced markets. Plus, with the interior fires this summer tourists are coming in droves and many will choose to relocate.
This is what it is like. Yesterday a guy drove in and talked to my tenant and asked if I would be willing to sell him some of my property so he wouldn’t have an immediate neighbour. (he lives down the street from me). We get lookie loos driving down our road to see if they can access the river. (They can’t). The local campgrounds are full.
I wouldn’t say prices are dropping, rather they seem to have plateaued with the greedy not being able to sell, but decent places gone within a week. In the last month houses sold here with above asking bids if they had any charm, or property, whatsoever.
I live one hour drive west of Campbell River, which is about the cut off for decent west coast weather. Yesterday I spent some time in C River where I had previously lived for 20+ years. I hardly recognise the place it has grown so much in the 17 years I have been away. Even around here, we used to know almost everyone driving by. Now? All strangers.
The Island is changing so much we seldom even go anywhere because once beautiful sites are now developed. I’ve lived here for 55 of my 66 years, and almost all of the rapid changes occurred from 1980 on. The last 20 years have been frenetic. Luckily almost all vacant land where I live is in the ag land reserve or is designated forestry. As such there can be almost no development.
God help anyone moving to a Gulf Island. It seems charming, until you wait several sailings to get off by ferry. Then it’s a nightmare. Locals stay home as much as possible until after Labour Day and the kids go back to school.