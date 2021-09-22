As Overnight Reverse Repos Spike to Record $1.28 Trillion, Fed Doubles Per-Counterparty Limit, Keeps Adding Counterparties

This mega-liquidity suck has mopped up cash amounting to 10 months of QE.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Fed announced today after the FOMC meeting that it doubled the per-counterparty limit on overnight reverse repos from $80 billion to $160 billion per counterparty. There have been many indications, including in the minutes of prior meetings, that the Fed would increase the per-counterparty limit.
The Fed is also constantly increasing the number of eligible counterparties for reverse repos. Back at the end of June, it had already approved 74 counterparties. Now there are 128 approved counterparties.
The Fed’s counterparties are always the primary dealers, but with reverse repos, the counterparties also include Government Sponsored Enterprises (such as Fannie Mae) and money market funds.
All the new counterparties are money market funds. And it’s the money market funds that are the biggest users of the Fed’s overnight reverse repo facility.
And these overnight reverse repos (RRP) are blowing through the roof. This morning, 77 counterparties handed the Fed a record $1.28 trillion in cash, in exchange for securities. These RRPs unwind the next day when the Fed gets its securities back and the counterparty gets its cash back. And then they engage in another overnight transaction of some other amount.
RRPs are essentially an interest-bearing overnight loan by the counterparties to the Fed – and they’re an indication of the gigantic amount of excess cash in the financial system, thanks to the Fed’s $4.6 trillion in money printing since March 2020:
RRPs have the opposite effect of QE: With QE the Fed creates cash (credits) and buys securities with that cash. With these RRPs, the Fed sells (effectively, lends out) securities and for the term of the RRPs absorbs cash and removes that cash from the financial system.
These RRPs are a way for the Fed to drain massive amounts of cash from the system.
With QE, the securities that the Fed buys are assets on its balance sheet. RRPs are a liability on the Fed’s balance sheet – cash that it owes the counterparties in exchange for the securities that it took.
With RRPs now at $1.28 trillion, the Fed has undone over 10 months of QE (at $120 billion per month), while it is still doing QE with its other hand.
In June, the Fed raised the interest rate that it pays on RRPs from 0.0% to 0.05%. At the time, the yields of short-term Treasury bills were dipping into the negative, as too much cash in the financial system caused a mad scramble to find something to do with it.
By raising the interest on RRPs to 0.05%, the Fed nudged up short-term Treasury yields into the positive. One-month to six-month Treasury yields have been in the range of 0.03% to 0.06% ever since. It was designed to keep these short-term Treasury yields above 0%. Unlike other central banks, the Fed has stated many times that it is going to avoid negative yields.
The New York Fed, which does the overnight RRP trades, discloses the total balance and number of counterparties daily. But it does not disclose which specific counterparty it dealt with that day.
The government discloses the per-counterparty data on a monthly basis for balances at the end of the month. So we know, money market funds are the biggest users.
Big asset managers run several money market funds each that are approved RRP counterparties. For example, Fidelity has 11 money market funds on the list of approved RRP counterparties.
The balances below reflect the totals of all approved money market funds (counterparties) by the five asset manager with the largest RRP balances on August 31. The money market funds of those five financial institutions alone accounted for $632 billion in RRP balances on August 31, or about 53% of total outstanding on that day ($1.19 trillion):
- Fidelity: $267 billion
- Vanguard: $102 billion
- Blackrock: $92 billion
- Morgan Stanley: $86 billion
- Federated: $85 billion
Part of the problem is QE: The Fed is still buying $120 billion in securities a month, after having already bought $4.6 trillion in 18 months, and thereby handing out $120 billion in cash that it created, which then piles on top of the cash that is already clogging up the financial system. RRPs are one way to tamp down on the enormous liquidity distortions that this gigantic amount of QE has unleashed.
The Fed should have stopped QE long ago and should be unwinding its balance sheet by now, and then this problem wouldn’t even exist.
Part of the problem is the drawdown of the Treasury General Account, the government’s checking account at the New York Fed.
Last spring, the federal government issued $3 trillion in new Treasury securities to fund the stimulus and bailout programs, but it didn’t spend it all. The unspent amounts remained in the TGA which peaked at $1.8 trillion in July 2020, when before the pandemic, it had generally run below $400 billion
When the Treasury department decided to draw down the TGA by borrowing less money, the government effectively started spending what turned out to be $1.4 trillion without having to borrow that $1.4 trillion, which effectively threw $1.4 trillion in additional liquidity that had been stuck in the TGA into the economy and market.
After receiving my personal and corporate quarterly tax payments on September 13, along with those tax payments of a few other entities, the TGA jumped by $144 billion, to $345 billion as of September 15. This will be drawn down as my tax payments are getting spent over the next few weeks:
The purpose of the Fed’s RRP facility is to mop up the excess liquidity that the Fed has created. And it is doing that. But it works differently than if the Fed were to shed its QE assets as it had done from late 2017 through most of 2019. RRPs are overnight in-and-out transactions and affect short-term funding markets. With it, the Fed keeps short-term rate above 0%. Unwinding QE, would affect long-term yields across the credit markets, such are mortgages and 10-year yields.
Cool.
So theoretically, $20.4 trillion in RR possible.
They sure are planning for a ton of liquidity to be pushed into the system in the short-to-medium term.
A bit more 3rd grade math:
1) Current facility size is up to $20.4 TRILLION;
2) Was previously 5.9 TRILLION.
3) 1.28 Trillion was 21% of the entire facility previously;
4) Now its “only” 6.2%
5) If the expanded facility returns to the 21% threshold then that will be RR of $4.6 TRILLION
Given the reverse repo trades treasuries for cash – in order to make this work, the Fed will need a lot more treasuries, like trillions and trillions more.
So what you are saying this is a vicious cycle, the Fed needs to buy more treasuries (QE) in order to have paper to exchange for cash, (to avoid neg rates) creating more cash, and the need for more paper. Whats missing here is the difference in duration, (there’s the rub) between what the Fed buys and what they exchange. When RRP ends, then all the paper comes back to the Fed, And if the banks run out of cash (reserves) or investors shift out of MM, then they might need to sway those treasuries for cash, RRP again. The question is what happens when all this liquidity gets speculated, and an event occurs and liquidity does not match collateral. Or economic growth does not match the money supply.
Is this a way to take cash out of the system, or a way to help cover Treasury for lessening direct Treasury purchases by the public? Killing two birds with one stone?
It’s the way for the Fed members to close their insider-information trades at the top. For ethical reasons.
How does the common person have any interest in these repo transactions?
Just asking as it seems very little comments.
“Just asking as it seems very little comments.”
I just posted the article a little while ago, and it’s in the middle of the night here. Let people get some sleep.
” This morning, 77 counterparties handed the Fed a record $1.28 trillion in cash, in exchange for securities”
Well, then these securities surely go missing on one of the FED’s balance sheets, right ? 1,28 trillion should show up somewhere.
They don’t ? That’s odd.
Vanguard and Blackrock, who incidentally hold some of that chinese property developer’s non-performing debt. That’s some coincidence.
These things happen. Nothing to see here. Move on. We have it all under control. The system works perfectly.
Ignore the iceberg.
Franz Beckenbauer,
“Well, then these securities surely go missing on one of the FED’s balance sheets, right ? 1,28 trillion should show up somewhere. They don’t ? That’s odd.”
Nope, reverse repos are right there. They’re contracts (“reverse repurchase agreements”), and they’re listed under liabilities. You just don’t look. And just because you don’t look doesn’t mean they aren’t there. I get that data straight from the Fed. This is a daily amount, and the Fed releases that amount daily. Every day, you can check here, and it will have the current daily amount:
https://www.newyorkfed.org/markets/data-hub
The amount on Wednesday gets published on its weekly balance sheet that is released on Thursday afternoon. So yes, on Thursday afternoon, when you go check the Fed’s balance sheet, you will find the RRP balance of Wednesday under its liabilities. All you have to do is look, instead of making up this ridiculous nonsense.
Wasn’t the financial crisis caused by a run-on REPOS? What if the counterparties fail to have sufficient collateral? Wasn’t that Morgan Stanley’s problem?
What we are all looking at is the result of decisions taken decades ago, which effectively created the financial services industry; where, before, your savings, excess finance held at home, were often held in your personal ownership of shares, often in local companies, equally often, under the guidance of your local stock broker. The concept of financial services was designed to break that circle of personal investment; into one where everyone is encouraged to hand their savings to an intermediary, who take their cut out of your savings, as their income from delivering your savings to a savings fund like a Blackrock.
Now the entire system is awash with personal “savings” in turn held by “funds”, which in turn, have set into motion the imbalances that required, first QE, and then when QE also ran out of control, the realisation that the entire financial services industry needs overnight propping up to contain the potential for further instability; which might, in turn, again, wreck major damage on the entire financial system . . . world wide.
Someone has to have the courage to turn the clock back and start again with personal, low level systems that were working, reasonably successfully; probably for centuries before the advent of the first London Stock Market.
History needs to be allowed to turn full circle.
So, we are all boxed into being bailout beneficiary (auto-pay stimulus payments), and bagholder, in tiny nodes of some vast sprawling interlaced network, at the same time. Nassim Taleb spends much time critiquing this sort of setup. The well connected seem able to buy up and assimilate any real challenger to this status quo. But it isn’t the worst of worlds for most of us, so far ….
The world of financial services has come a long way since the Baily Savings and Loan in the movie “It’s a Wonderful Life”. Many of the changes have been for the better. But there have also been abuses of the system, with the greatest abusers being the politicians in Washington. It seems that every year or two, Congress brings the government to the brink of default on its debt with the nonsense of raising the national debt ceiling.
It’s interesting how the market is fixated with tapering but very few people understand what’s going on with reverse repos. I didn’t even know what they are before reading Wolf Street. It looks like giving with one hand (which everyone is aware of) and taking away with the other.
True ‘ nuff….
Where I come from reverse repo was when the guy in the tow truck never made it out of neighborhood…
As Petunia says, the Fed don’t work for you and me…
Seems to me that the Fed had a 3 alarm response to a trash can fire and kept hoping the fire gets bigger so they don’t look like the morons they have truly turned out to be…
Course on the other hand , I would be a moron not to take advantage of what the other morons juiced… I do realize not everyone had that privilege…
This is just juggling the books. Today I give you a digital dollar and you give me a digital certificate worth a dollar. Tomorrow we trade the other way. Next day we trade the other way again. Next day we trade the other way again. If the process was animated it would look like literal juggling.
No actual money is moving into a place where it can be spent for real things or services.
So why bother? Who are they fooling? They’re certainly not fooling the jugglers. Normal people don’t know it’s happening. Is this for the benefit of the financial journalists at places like CNBC?
It wasn’t so long ago that a couple of corporations would merge in a deal for $20 billion, which seemed like all the money in the world circa 1990.
Both concerns actually made things and the marriage was fruitful, whereas now the amounts are simply staggering and the transactions are forced-not planned for success, more like foaming the water with Benjamins so incredibly rich people have something to hang on to, lest they drown in debt.
And behind that, is the Fed pumping in liquidity that hides the credit risk of these deals and entities. I see China doing much the same in its own way. Then if it all goes boom, guess who will be there with endless cash to bail out he (rich) afflicted? But some of that insurance, so to speak, does trickle down to we the commoners, holding up our house and stock prices. I just don’t (and fortunately didn’t pre-2008) act the greatest fool and overextend myself on this fragile wealth effect. However tenuous my savings are, they are legal tender that pays my debts and taxes, and I keep these latter in tight control. I don’t think there are enough fools with enough liquidity to keep this consumer economy at 1990-2008 levels. If the Chinese must rebalance to domestic consumerism, it is time for us to consider what our evolution might look like going forward.
All that said, there were plenty of foolish mergers back in the day based on ego and other follies (AOL-Time Warner?), and that is well documented in some good books.
The FED have no plans to taper, said it before
Agreed. I don’t believe for a second they’ll ever stop QE.
That’s why the stock market has taken off like it just got a massive dose of horse steroids. The FED signaled they will continue their zero rate nonsense until further notice, inflation be damned. Grandma won’t even be able to afford cat food.
A wise old man once said “actions speak louder than words.” Weimar Boy Powell is all words. He’s so full of sh!t his eyes are brown.
I am an amateur in every way possible when it comes to finances. My take is this is basically a shell game to manipulate rates and maintain the current financial system status quo.
Am I hot or cold?
I would say you are definitely on the warm side. The Fed is trying to put off the day of reckoning as best it can. I spent my entire career in financial services and did well enough to be able to retire early, so I won’t feel so bad when the system eventually collapses.
Cold, Dave….
The Fed adjusts interest rates up and down ( and uses other monetary tricks) to achieve or influence specific goals…
Todays world is the result of adjusting way too far in one direction and not adjusting back once the goal was reached…
This why the monetary conditions are as they are…
Generally and very simply speaking, of course…
It has become a game of Calvin Ball for these guys…
What worriers me is, endless amounts of “money” are created at whim and juggled, to keep certain visible variables (such as Treasury interest rates) within certain ranges. These variables once represented more straightforward drivers from the economy. Now it seems the administrative tail is furiously wagging the dog, bigtime. Some tinkering around the edges seems to have become core to the dynamics. Something seems terribly backward about this chain of causation and the data it yields. It seems like a Potemkin village. I wonder what shock would dangerously expose its flaws, because the world has a way of piling up risk and producing just that shock.
The problem with figuring out a lucrative strategy (as in the “Big Short”) is, when the shock happens, most of us are like tiny tidal creatures caught up in it. I did manage to have a good survival strategy in 2008 ….
I have followed the Reverse Repo articles for months and Wolf always provides the basic definition of RRPs as a reminder of what they are.
If banks have to stabilize their balance sheets by offloading cash for treasuries, over and over again, to pass stress tests, why is the Fed continuing QE which creates this imbalance? Why create excess liquidity which must be constantly unwound? Should not a $1T+ RRP daily balance be enough to tell the Fed it’s taper time ??
Because Weimar Boy Powell is directly financially benefiting from his own policies. The longer he does QE and keeps rates low, the larger his net worth grows. He found his magic money tree.
As Wolf indicates, this is all done to prevent the Treasury money market funds from going negative. With the stock market wobbling, a lot of money is flowing into these funds.
I wonder how secure these funds really are. The treasuries in these funds are held in street name. Could they be leveraged? You can bet there are some shenanigans going on when that much money is moving around on a daily basis.
I won’t keep money in these MMFs. Purchase treasuries outright. A little bit more hassle to roll them over, but you own the treasury outright vs just a book entry.
I actually bought a 10 year Treasury note on a non-competitve tender basis through the Federal Reserve branch in San Francisco back in 1988. In fact all I got was a book entry on a statement. No fancy certificate with a picture of “Columbia” in flowing robes. Several years later, I decided to sell the note and had to go through a lot of hassle with my securities broker to be able to do so.
“…stock market wobbling…”
AHAHAHAHAHAHA!!! Wobbling? It’s at record highs!
One more thing. A treasury MMF is equivalent to breaking the buck. Remember the Prime MMFs in 2007? You got 94c back after your money being locked up for 2 years.
Insert “negative treasury MMF” is equivalent to breaking the buck. Need more coffee.
If “money” is this fungible, why not just distribute a universal basic income? I am not a progressive, but either it all actually means something or it doesn’t.
There is no way for your average earner to do anything but finance this mess—at great risk—with his/her retirement savings, life insurance, mortgage, etc. if he/she is fortunate to have these assets.
LM,
It’s already happening with all the assistance programs…
It’s just not labeled UBI….
Good article Mr. Richter, the Fed is definitely trying to control both ends of the yield curve at the same time. Thanks for including the NY Federal Reserve link. I remember a while back that your Fed troll mentioned in your comments section that the Fed was keeping the money market from going negative and trying to maintain velocity.
Thanks Wollf! I love to read your posts!
Somehow the Federal Reserve, through Reverse Repo, is sucking money out of the system. Almost $ 1.3T today is “out of the system” of lending. Money that is taken from the real economy because is not offered to businesses and citizens. Probably because they don’t ask for it and the reason, perhaps, is because there is too much money in the system. So a deflationary Reverse Repo that increases more and more. I don’t know what it can lead to, but surely when there are abnormal numbers, something always comes out and the abnormal numbers that this “pandemic” has brought are now many.
I think the next crisis will not be caused by a major default but by a collapse of confidence in central banks and money. Central banks that tell you that they can print as much money as they want and that they can save whoever they want, they undermine trust in the system itself. What is the value of an asset (money) that has no growth limits and whose growth depends on the discretion of 5 main central banks? This is why central banks are rushing to the CBDC! My thought, of course.
“Central banks that tell you that they can print as much money as they want and that they can save whoever they want, they undermine trust in the system itself.”
and people speak of free markets and capitalism
Wolf, did everyone miss your tongue-in-cheek statement that your Third Quarter Estimated personal and corporate tax payments pretty much provided all the Governments revenue for that period! Good humor should never go unnoticed, but being a suffering soul like yourself in having to make quarterly estimated tax payments because I have two sticks to rub together, I feel your pain. Now if we could just get back some control as to how that moola is spent!!! These bozo’s with the Uncle Sam Credit Card are totally out of control.
Newsflash: Fed still considers 6% and climbing inflation as still Temporary. I consider Powell’s job even more temporary, especially in light of how the financial historians are going to treat his legacy.
I think the delegation that went to China got told to eff off. And you can eat some losses gwailo. So we begin to strap on the crash helmets.
My guess is that -8k on teh Dow and Mitch will be voting for no debt ceiling, and the stimmie bill will fly through.
Meh… In other news, more than half of America is living paycheck to paycheck, will never be able to afford a house, and hasn’t paid rent in over a year.
Guess what, the financial shenanigan system don’t work, so don’t be surprised if a lot of people shrug at the latest “crisis”
Someday this war’s gonna end…