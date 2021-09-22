Home Sales Fall from Year Ago, Prices Down for 2nd Month, Price Reductions Jump: This “Deceleration” Despite Massively Negative Real Mortgage Rates

But now the Fed is planning to end QE.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Sales of single-family houses, condos, and co-ops fell by 2.0% in August from July, and by 1.5% from August last year, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.88 million homes, according to the National Association of Realtors today (historic data via YCharts):
Sales of single-family houses fell 1.9% in August from July and by 2.8% from a year ago, the second month in a row of year-over-year declines, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.19 million houses (SAAR removes the effects of seasonality). House sales are now down by 14% from October last year.
Condo sales fell 2.8% in August from July to 690,000 seasonally adjusted annual rate, but were still up 9.5% year-over-year.
The median price of existing homes fell for the second month in a row in August, not seasonally adjusted, to $356,700 for single-family houses, condos, and co-ops combined. This whittled down year-over-year price gains to 14.9%, down from a year-over-year gain of 23.6% during peak frenzy in May.
These median prices, which are not seasonally adjusted, show that they’re reverting to seasonality, after having blown through any kind of seasonality during the frenzy in 2020. Reverting to seasonality is the first step back from craziness toward what is now called “normalization” or “deceleration” (historic data via YCharts):
Price reductions increased for the sixth month in a row, jumping in August by 9.5% from July, after having plunged in 2020 and early 2021.
Seasonally, the first five months of the year are when price reductions are surging, and then taper off. This year, they barely ticked up in March and April but began surging in May. The 37% jump in July from June was the largest month-to-month increase in the data provided by realtor.com’s residential listings database. While price reductions are rising from still relatively low levels, they confirm the trend that sellers are facing more reluctant buyers and that “normalization” and “deceleration” are starting to set in.
New listings, which normally peak in May and then drop sharply over the following seven months, have broken this seasonality during the pandemic. And now they’re breaking seasonality again: They rose through June, flattened in July, and barely dipped in August (data via realtor.com residential listings database; the Augusts are connected by a green line):
Supply of unsold homes on the market remained at 2.6 months, up from the low of 1.9 months in December and January. With 1.29 million homes (seasonally adjusted) listed for sale at the end of the month, inventory remains low (historic data via YCharts):
The share of all-cash sales dipped to 22% of total sales, from a 23% share in July, June, and May, according to the NAR. Cash buyers include institutional investors that can borrow at the institutional level, plus individual investors and second home buyers that have the cash, or can temporarily borrow against their portfolio and get a mortgage later.
The share of sales to individual investors and second-home buyers remained flat at 15% in August, compared to July, and was roughly flat with August last year.
But now the Fed is talking about ending QE and raising its short-term rates. The Fed will likely start reducing its asset purchases “soon,” as it said today, which likely means later this year, and end those asset purchases entirely by sometime next year.
The $120 billion a month in net asset purchases, including the $40 billion a month in net mortgage-backed securities purchases, have been pushing down long-term interest rates, including mortgage rates, and they have remained near record lows, with the average 30-year fixed rate mortgage rate at 2.86%, according to Freddie Mac.
But CPI inflation is over 5%, which turns these mortgage rates into massively negative real mortgage rates, which should be immensely stimulative for the housing market. But despite them these massively negative real mortgages rates, the housing market has already started to decelerate.
The market doesn’t believe that the Fed is ever going to taper or raise rates.
I heared the same story from multiple RE agents telling that back in 2007-08 multiple factors caused the recession. A big one was that no one was expecting a rate to be raised.
Saying that I also have doubt that the FED will ever raise the rate. In case of an emergency he can even go lower. Deep into negative rate. So we got to pay the bank to keep our dollars.
Right, I mean, would anyone really be buying treasuries at 1.35% or whatever it is if they thought tapering was actually going to happen?
Many buyers are doing it with someone else’s money.
(that’s just tooo funny your name being “educated” and then you follow up with you “heared” the same story. that’s a metaphor for EVERYTHING.)
Why not bury it or stuff it in your mattress?
DC looks at money printing/interest rate manipulation as a tool.
It should view them as symptoms of an underlying disease that must be addressed.
But DC doesn’t address things, because that implies accountability.
DC is the disease. If you think about it, from the early 90s to now, our leaders have managed to muck things up seriously. It doesn’t matter which side.
As far as I can tell none of them are in it to help the people… just themselves.
Things manage to go from pretty decent to shit in the last 30 years.
@Educated: The Fed had begun raising rates in 2004. It was not until late 2005 that sales started to drop in the peak-bubble regions. In 2007 the housing bubble had clearly popped and the savvy blogs like Wolfs were all over the imminent crisis… but the market went on to new highs anyway.
To say that “no one expected” rates to go up is total nonsense because rates had gone up for years prior to 2007. It was specifically that steady rise in the Fed-managed short-term rates which made adjustable-rate mortgages unaffordable and popped the bubble. But in the perverse psychology of bubbles, while anyone could see it coming (and some did), too many chose to blind themselves. Some of us, on sites like this one, were raising a hue and cry – but we were ignored.
Always keep in mind that Realtors are in a fundamentally conflicted, dishonest business and few will tell you the truth. They may not even be telling themselves the truth, or even care what the truth is other than sell-sell-sell to get commissions. But they will always have stories to tell you.
Was going to post this. Market topped in San Diego late 2003 in the richest areas. My hood was spring of 04, right as rates were first raised. Ghetto areas were still in a frenzy into early 2005, but it was a dead man walking. Vegas went from 5k for sale to 45k in that time. San Diego inventory tripled.
San Diego was the first after 9/11 and the rate cuts to rocket up, 20,,% gains for the next 3 years.
Also should mention, I moved to another state in 06, and the bubble was just peaking then. I warned a few, most scoffed but a few got into safe investments and are very thankful. Point is, it takes some time to move through all 50 states, both in the rise and the fall.
When rates rise, the market can or will do it whether the FRB goes along with it or not. No one ever makes a similar claim for hardly any other central bank.
The difference is the currency. Well, at some point, the currency crashes and rates soar with it, no matter what anyone wants. The USD isn’t immune to this, no matter what anyone here thinks.
“In case of an emergency he can even go lower. Deep into negative rate. So we got to pay the bank to keep our dollars.”
This is crackpipe talk.
It’s called sell the rumor…. Buy the news…. I know, I know, I have it the other way around. Stocks are looking at this as a sign to party for a few more months.
Signal to everyone, if you haven’t locked in your low rates for loans, do it now. As to the question who would buy bonds now?
DUH. The Fed.
After QE1…QE3 ended, rates actually went down, as if they Fed was using QE to raise rather than suppress interest rates. The difference this time is the massive Gov. spending in addition to massive Fed QE.
Oh no… the party is coming to an end. What’s going to happen when interest rate rises, and no more purchase of MBS. Who will buy all of the CDOs if the Chinese buyers aren’t allowed to send their money oversea. OMG, this is a disaster, we need a new Fed chairman, pronto. This cannot stand. This will not stand, free money forever.
“Decelerate”?!! Good political decorum dictates that we leave room for rebuttal arguments. SoCal Jim, are you ready with your statement? I yield the floor for five minutes to the honorable representative from dreamboat alley (i.e. Newport California).
Lawrence Yun of NAR is warming up the bullpin.
LoL
House sells for 500k.
SoCalJim: “price will go up.”
You: “It can’t, you are crazy”
House sells for 550k.
SoCalJim: “price will go up.”
You: “It can’t, you are crazy”
House sells for 650k.
…
House sells for 800k.
…
House sells for 1m.
…
House lists for 1.2m, price reduced to 1.15m.
You: “Haha SoCalJim see I was right. Respond right now”.
Pathetic.
I will step in for SoCal Jim.
In highly desirable areas (most of FL and the SW), prices will continue to climb, but less sharply. In rural areas and less desirable rust belt, Midwest etc, things might “decelerate” to a normal 2-5% annual appreciation rate.
Unlikely that tapering will affect this as long as interest rates stay sub-4%.
Interest rates won’t stay sub 4% without QE.
Thank you Wolf for another excellent article.
My question is where price reductions are occurring and where new listings are growing.
Are they in big cities when rental eviction moratoriums and mortgage forbearance are now being lifted? Are companies based in cities calling everyone home?
Or, are people who overpaid for a nice suburban house after fleeing the city now trying sell and move back for work (or just because they miss the city life).
Anecdotally, I still see more remote workers moving into my rural neighborhood and prices seem to still be rising
I think there is still the dynamic between rural/suburban and city prices.
Is there a way to find this data?
Eventually, he (not SoCal Jim) will be right…. Prices will fall eventually. Let’s imagine this was 2015, prices are higher, and one decided to wait until things come down a bit… eventually it will, but if it’s 10 years on, did the guy who wait have his situation remain static? And how much does the housing price have to drop before time to buy? And what’s more did the cash you hold down to lose value? So many variables….
After a while it starts feeling like analysis paralysis.
I know a few people who refused, and refused, and refused to buy an affordable but overpriced house. Some for 30 years. And they are still living in apartments paying more, and more, and more rent. Those who bought paid dearly, and some lost everything in the crash due to job losses, but those who survived have equity and lower expenses now than those who shied away. Bubbles and crashes are unjust generators off inequality IMHO.
Bubbles and busts are a fact of life. And one simply cannot time life. We rented for one year in between and watched prices go up in our target location by $150K to $200k. That was 2015.
This is coming from someone who bought in 2007 and had to suffer through 4 years of down market.
There is always this moment when buyers say screw it.
They just stand and wait for the dominos to fall.
The problem is when to get back in.If they time
it right there’s your retirement.
10 year Treasuries are at 1.36%.
So…everyone in the market is playing the cheap and easy money game.
“But CPI inflation is over 5%, which turns these mortgage rates into massively negative real mortgage rates, which should be immensely stimulative for the housing market.:
dreamboat alley = a town located in the dystopian states formally know as…
If they end QE then what happens to the Fed chairs wealth?
Interest Rates will rise once the Central banks loose control.
The Fed Chair is investigating his own insider trader scandal…along with two other Fed Presidents.
I am sure the investigation will be objective, thorough and impartial.
And…no one is above the law.
Bet you all my money in the bank, my stock and everything that I own that nothing will come out of this.
It’s not even good theatric as most MSM simply ignore this story as a whole.
That’s an interesting point about CPI inflation vs mortgage rates, and it’s an even bigger effect with the tax benefits for most borrowers. It’s pretty easy to borrow at a 3-5% rate if you have good credit, so that’s making me think that in this environment, it’s much better to borrow than save, if your cash flow is good.
Cash flow = expected sweet appreciation
Everyone thinks they are an Evergrande on ever rising real estate speculation.
Not necessarily talking RE here. Just that the environment favors borrowing over saving.
With a standard fed tax deduction of $12k and more for some, your mtg int deduction has to considerably exceed that amount to benefit you at your marginal rate, esp. with SALT caps. For certain you will be paying ~3% for borrowed money…can you be equally certain that your income will increase by that 3% or more?
Deceleration is simply a reduction in speed and Wolf is correct to use this description of the market. Home prices are still increasing, just at a slower rate. With inventory at only 2.6 months supply, housing stock is still tight.
The new construction picture isn’t much better. Outrageous increases in material and transportation costs from price gouging suppliers are squeezing builders’ margins so most are cutting back new construction and slowing deliveries. This will only exacerbate housing shortages and put continued upward pressure on prices until interest rates rise substantially – maybe late 2022
Home prices FELL for two months in a row. It’s just that they were up 24% in May year-over-year, and the year-over-year increase is getting reduced. But prices are actually LOWER than they were.
The question for homebuyers (not speculators) in this environment is always a tough one, especially if they keep watching house prices. Imagine if one was on the side lines for the last five years…. How much would prices have to drop to keep it even, and then how much would interest rate have risen in between.
To be fair, Median prices are vulnerable to changes in mix, and seasonality as you noted.
The Median price of “homes that sold” can drop even if actual prices of all homes for sale are rising. Just need the buyers to preferentially choose to buy more of the cheaper ones (or be out buying more in cheaper areas) while buying fewer of the pricier ones.
Anyway it’s always too soon to make predictions about the future. ;)
Isn’t it only the ∆ that matters?
Interest rates can continue to be low relative to inflation, but if they don’t get lower than there isn’t really pressure on prices.
That is, we’re already priced for low interest rates and higher inflation so now asset prices have to deal with the real world of ups and downs again.
China kaboom America next
This is reaffirming what we been noticing around here in Swampland. I see signs “PRICE REDUCED” . We may have seen the top of the market. All the buyers have already bought. Its turning over from a sellers market to a buyers market. Of course it depends on where you live. Next thing you will see is “days on market” will increase substantially. When interest rates on the 10 year Treasury start to increase it will be game over.
The Fed will NEVER end QE.
They may make reductions for headlines……but they will never end it.
Raise the debt ceiling and subsidize debt…….and the pile will grow and grow. Do the 20 and 30 year olds know what going on with their future?
You can be sure that we will report on it, charts and all. They did last time, and they shed assets last time, and they raised rates last time. And there wasn’t even much inflation. Now there’s a LOT of inflation.
Good….hopefully this will continue for many months to come. Once again you can always count on Lawrence Yun to tell you this is a good time to buy now.
Of course, you still get plenty of people that are in denial that SoCal will ever drop in price..fly over countries sure? Not in our precious paradise will price ever fall.
They aren’t making anymore 3,000 sq foot lots in which to squeeze 2,700 sq foot homes in SoCal.
Jim is right, a million is too cheap for Cudahy!
Cudahy is a little too nice for me…I am thinking South Central as the next up and coming neighborhood for the hipsters
Straight outta Compton
Crazy motherf*cker called J-Pow!!!
I’m jackin’ assets b*tch
Yeah doin’ that now
Ya better jump in
Oh while the jumpin’s hot
1.2 for a crack house or
Ge you some Tesla stock!
Word!
The whole key to LA is to somehow get closer to the sea as you’re playing the housing bubble, Cudahy is right off the 710 and before you know it, 20 minutes later the Pacific awaits. Compton is marginally closer though.
Joke interlude:
A guy and a gal are going at it hot & heavy in the back seat of a jalopy when she whispers to him ‘kiss me where it’s dirty!’ so he drove to Long Beach.
Newsom signed SB8, SB9, SB10
Abolishes single family zoning. Overrides local zoning. Get ready for cram down high density neighborhoods near you.
They have to start putting in high density neighborhoods to limit sprawl and all the expenses it takes to maintain sprawl.
I cannot tell you how many mega apartment complexes in the past 10 years that have been built in my historical zoned SFH residential area. Everyone of these apartments was met with a NIMBY revolt but the city wants to grow so the apartments were built.
The GINI factor (the gap between the wealthy and poor) keeps getting bigger. More and more people will just have to live in apartments or buy condos in mutlifamly buildings. In the future, people will need to be mid to upper middle class to afford a Single family home.
This is the new normal and if you look at the numbers…it is here. Out of all home ownership, only 17% of families earning less than the median income own a single family home.
There’s this assumption that any slow down we see now will just bring in the new normal and this is healthy after a big run up. The conventional wisdom is that it can be insane on the ride up and that’s normal but when it comes to price reduction/decrease people will always behave rationally and market will only move side way. Maybe I am dumb as a rock but I just find that assumption completely illogical and counter to human behavior.
What I fear is that this market especially the coastal cities will never crash again since FED have now unchecked and unlimited power to jump right back in if there’s so much a whiff of a market crash. Unlike China, they are not going to make companies feel the pain or let people loss their perceived wealth effect even at the expense of younger generation not being to afford anything.
Until the younger generation gets into power and has had enough. I’m looking forward to my generation cutting off the older people’s medicare and social security.
That sounds mean. The politically correct way to accomplish the same thing is to print money quickly so the old folks SS check will only cover a few sacks of beans, a bag of rice and a some shoe goo to fill in the holes in the bottom of their shoes. That is JaPow’s plan don;t you know.
DR Havenstein got rid of all pension liabilities in the 1923 Weimer Republic via the printing press. J Powell is following the same playbook. Get used to it. 100 year cycles repeat. Enjoy.
Easy now, I am an “older people”…..And there are others here just like me!
I, too, look forward to people reaping the fruits of the debts they heaped on their children.
RNY
Then YOUR generation will be moving Mom & Dad into YOUR spare bedroom and supporting them.
You think that is inexpensive ?
See, you young guys forget that Social Security & Medicare benefits YOU as well.
It takes a lot of the cost of aging parents off your back.
But them maybe you want to force your parents into a three generation household.
Or maybe you have no parents or wife or kids.
That would explain your callous disregard.
As one gen Xer said for all the Jones and gen Xs; “The boomer generation screwed me over and I have no doubt that the generations following me will do it all over again when they come into power.”
I felt the same way 30 years ago. You have realize peons like us didn’t create the system. We just had to live with whatever public policy was running during our life time.
Yes. It’s just like the stock market. When stocks go up 5% for no reason, there’s nothing there worth mentioning. When they drop 5%, however, all the media alarms go off at once.
The Federal Reserve cannot prevent declining living standards, regardless of what the nominal sticker price shows. “Eventually”, home prices in the aggregate can and will fall because money won’t be cheap forever, credit standards will return to some form of sanity, and no one can buy what they cannot afford. The nominal price may be (a lot) higher if the currency depreciates enough but not the “real” one.
Homes are more like money than money these days, in that you can be assured of a decent interest rate in yearly ‘savings’ on an abode (for now, when the bubble pops everything will turn on a dime and suddenly nobody will care, the vacation rentals will be the worst, as suddenly there’s a mad dash rush to the exits in attempts to sell) as opposed to the niggardly amount a banking institution will give you for lending them your money.
Asset appreciation has been so profitable the last 12 years, that it has made many complacent. But wealth affect is a dangerous and desperate monetary policy that had many unintended consequences that are yet to be played out.
Wow
I live in rural Maine and handle closings for a living (and have for over thirty four years) – there are no price drops in our region – if anything the prices of both raw land and existing houses are still rising as quickly as ever.
David,
Every market has its own dynamics. In San Francisco, condo prices have gone nowhere in three years and are back where they first had been in March 2018. House prices — which had been super-hot — dropped for two months in a row and are back where they’d been in April.
Let me guess – everybody’s wealthy in rural Maine? Weird, because every rural “Mainah” I’ve ever met did not come from money.
It’s all the New Yorkers buying summer vacation homes up there. Cape Cod is sold out.
The US is now running $3T annual deficits. What do we think will happen when people start defaulting on their mortgages, bailouts are required, and businesses beg for more support? Are $5T annual deficits next on the agenda. $7T deficits?
Then what happens when Medicare and social security need funding, along with private pension plans?
Bobber
Getting a little hysterical there eh?
Calm down
Not at all. It’s just math. It took massive govt spending to spur this growth during the pandemic. The tradeoff is inflation and wealth hoarding by the 1%. If it takes x trillion in govt deficit to spur 5% GDP growth, it takes x+y to create that same level of growth next year, due to paying off debts or paying for inflation or both. A recession will occur unless the government spends more than last year. Government spending is included in the GDP calculation, as I understand it.
I’m not being hysterical. When people say there is no housing crisis, then it happens a few months later, that is hysterical. Were you making the same type comments back in 2007, to calm down?
IMHO…what is different this time is in 2005,2006,or 2007, if a person wanted to buy one house, 2 houses, or 3 houses….it was easy. There were housing subdivision popping up all over. You could buy with no money down.
Now it is hard for someone who can even provide 30%, 40% …. to 100% down to find only one house to buy.
ru82, once this thing unfolds, like it did in the GFC, there will be houses for sale everywhere for a lot less than they sold for in 2021. Just like in 2010 – 2011 when everything went on sale.
Bobber
Don’t calm down. Keep up the good work
The answer is easy, we go from T to Q;
Just as we have gone from M –> B –> T –> Q… what’s the difference? The only potential point of confusion is that there are two successive Qs, actually QUs, and that makes it hard, I suppose we can just name the second Q, U instead.
The median price of a new home rose with the most recent report.
The median price of an existing home has dropped about $4,000. from its high. The median price of a new home rose with the most recent data reported in August.
New housing starts have been increasing. More multifamily units are under construction.
Evictions increased with the end of the eviction moratorium.
emptying out the system…taking the ball to the wall….going all in for immediate gratification…
They found the flaw, and they are exploiting it.
Ignore the Fed mandates…plug in your own puppets ……print like crazy, and own everything you can get your hands on.
Realize NO ONE IS WATCHING WHAT THE FED DOES
Punish those who save…force them to buy the things you already own.
Disregard historical norms of inflation vs interest rates…(7 decades of short rates equaling inflation)
What’s the old saying.
“Pushing on a string with a bulldozer”
Idiots….and trapped ones at that.
Where is Paul Volcker when you need him?
China’s DEBT /GDP is 50 TRILIONS/15 Trillions = 3.6x
USA is around 1.7x
Nothing to see here. Mov on!
Every nation has a different debt profile of 1) consumer debt 2) corporate debt and government debt. Last I looked most countries debt was around the 3X – 3.5X range.
King Co. WA (Seattle) has over 60,000 rental units behind on rent, 37,000 over 5 months behind, per the PI (local paper). Seattle Mayor just extended the in city eviction moratorium because they expect the Statewide one (which ends 30 SEP) not to be extended. The thing is that it’s not based on a possible threat of the spread of disease that’s being used as the basis of keeping squatters in place, but “financial hardship”.
Pierce Co. (Tacoma) is expected to exceed the numbers of evictions in King Co.
That’s a huge number of newly available properties appearing within the next 6 months (or sooner), not counting new builds.
“For rent” signs, which have been quite scarce for the past two years, are starting to appear. I expect single family residences, previously rentals, to start showing on the market as soon as possible as small landlords take what they can to avoid the Gov’t cutting off their income stream.
“…Seattle Mayor just extended the in city eviction moratorium…it’s not based on a possible threat of the spread of disease that’s being used as the basis of keeping squatters in place, but “financial hardship”…”
Of course not, because libtards moved the goal posts after the kick was in the air.
The median price in my area is $1.1 MILLION. This bubble is so far out of control that it’s sickening.
Just read this article and here are some quotes:
The sale of a multi-million dollar listing in North Saanich is shattering any previous record for highest house price on Vancouver Island.
For $22.75 million, the Lawrence Road property includes a 13,000-square-foot home with eight bathrooms, six bedrooms, a two-storey study, a detached yoga studio, an infinity pool, tennis court, gym — even an underground wine cellar.
and:
With demand up for properties worth $4 million and more, so are prices.
“Last year’s assessment, we had seen a 10 per cent increase,” Ireland said. “This year I think we’ll see at least that in our assessed values.”
There have been 245 sales of homes in the $2 million category so far in 2021, compared with just 94 in the same period in 2020.
Prices aren’t dropping here, but greedy sellers are getting hung up when listing at 30-40% above realistic values. The rainy season will soon arrive and if stuff doesn’t sell before the leaves drop it’ll be on the market in the spring.
I think we’ve reached peak greed, Paulo. The classifieds are loaded with used trucks, boats and RVs asking tens of thousands more than the people paid brand new, and well beyond any realistically attainable price. Everybody’s looking for a sucker.
1997 Toyota Tacoma. 15,000.
350k miles, some rust and needs a windshield and some other tlc. Cash only.
Don’t low ball me, I know what I got. These things run forever and I’m not letting it go for cheap!
I love this new normal of free money raining from the sky for everyone but me. Wish I had a time machine to become a crypto millionaire and just be able to not work and RV all over the place with my 3 homes. Anyone who partied and lived it up the past year deserve all of the heat that’s to come from the rocketship coming back from the moon.
A house sold for $800,000 near me in a sister neighborhood. The buyer was a builder. Leveled the house and put up a picture of the new home to occupy the property. Price $2,000,000. Before a brick was laid the house was sold sight unseen. If this ain’t a bubble nothing is.
Not just recently, either…
A few years back, friend of friend bragged about her 1.5 mil home on a river here in old white people land…
Went to visit , but wasn’t impressed… friend asked why…
Told her it was a $500k house on a million dollar lot… big difference…
Kind of like the Cali thing now I guess.. And your example as well…
Sold it for 2 mil… I still wasn’t impressed…
Ground report from socal/san diego: No slowdown seen yet. craziness still continuing.
I doubt FED would do meaningful tapering or rate hike. It’s all jaw boning
Hi. Seeing way less offers on listings and price reductions. Yes, there is still some madness in the SD market… for example Encinitas and Carlsbad, but it is definitely slowing down.
One thing to look out for is the real estate market starting to crash even before the Fed starts the tapering, or raising interest rates. With inflation running at 20% right now how long will it be before the bonds vigilantees start flexing their muscles, and start leveraging the bond market on the down side. When credit dries up, there will not be a sucker left to make bids on bonds that are falling through the roof. The Fed won’t be able to do anything either with inflation running red hot. Any excessive Fed bond buying will be seen by the investing community that the Fed has completely lost control. When credit dries up housing financing dries up with it and prices crash. It will be worse that 2007/2008.
You mean you don’t think somebody with a 450 credit score will be buying a house with zero down anymore? Hmmph…
Well crap, guess my contract is going to fall through…
They drove a really nice car, though…
Inventory is too low for a housing crash like 2007/2008. In 2007 there was an excess of over 5 million homes built with no one to live in. When things started to rollover the flippers could not flip anymore and then tried to rent out their homes. But so was every other flipper. Thus excess rentals also started to appear and vacancies were above 10% while historically vacancies should be in the 7% range. Home vacancies which usually sits at 2% rose 50% to above 3%.
Flash forward to today. Now we do not have enough homes. Historically low inventory. Home vacancies have dropped 50% to 1% and rental vacancies is historically low at 6%. I know several people who been looking for 6 months or more and have been outbid everytime.
I can see housing prices going flat with maybe a little drop.
IMHO for housing to go down in price the following have to happen.
1) Liquidity – This will shut down anything sector if there is no liquidity. This could be because banks quite lending or interest rates rise a lot. In reality, it means the GSEs would need to tighten as they back 97% of all mortgages. I doubt they will tighten any. Rising interest rates may cause some people to not borrow….but…..
2) Interest rates rising. Well Japan has kept interest rates at ZIPR for 25 years. The U.S. has only kept interest rates a ZIRP for 6 or 7. Not sure how the FED can raise interest rates if much at all.
Swampy,
I agree and i think it’s going to happen but the actual crash will be hidden by all these parasites trying to get the last possible Shekel out of the suckers…
Then when the crash is no longer hide-able, it will seem like it happened “oh so suddenly”…
Then it will be “who would even have seen this coming”…
Am also reading a good in depth article on housing unaffordability world wide;
September 19, 2021
” increasingly out of reach. Democratic and authoritarian governments alike are struggling with the consequences. […] Soaring property prices are forcing people all over the world to abandon all hope of owning a home. The fallout is shaking governments of all political persuasions. […] rents are also soaring in many cities. The upshot is the perennial issue of housing costs has become one of acute housing inequality ”
” The leader of Germany’s Ver.di union called rent the 21st century equivalent of the bread price, the historic trigger for social unrest.”
“In Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has promised a two-year ban on foreign buyers if re-elected.”
Gives some info into what attempts countries are trying. None are working. I don’t think we’ll see a real resolution until caps are put on large corporate RE investments on housing units, government subsidized building and very large taxes on units that stay empty.
I’m seeing a slow down in one county near me and none in another county. But prices are ridiculous. People have been moving out for some time as rents are unaffordable and unobtainable. Too many empty units and Air BnB conversions. I don’t know what percentage of Air BnB conversions are actually profitable. They’re priced higher than hotels.
Nurses are holding up signs saying “we move = you die”. Certainly happening in my county- they keep hiring nurses for the local hospitals who quit after a week or so, not being able to find affordable rentals. Can’t keep many new doctors either.
Oh, and the county that has slowing sales? Just in the last 30 days. Before that it wasn’t. But last 30 days was half that of either of the 2 months before.
Lynn,
Urban or rural…
Makes a difference if the workplace is near the hood…
Nurses and doctors ain’t hurting… just talking their book for the tv… better PR equals better money…
Although, I dont even think Swamp Creature would take a triple pay nursing job in Baltimore…
Good lord.. Rural California. The nurses can’t afford to live within an hour of their job. The doctors don’t want to. California is losing both.
Don’t worry, Deranged Weimar Boy Powell is still buying $40 billion per month in MBS. That should solve the crisis insofar as soaring housing costs are concerned. Oh…wait……
Get rid of this artificially low interest rate nonsense, ban Airbnb, and heavily tax 2nd homes and the bottom would drop out of the residential real estate market. Alas, politicians don’t want that.
Yep. But all of the above.
There are condo buildings in NYC, LA, SF, Singapore, Vancouver, Toronto, London, etc etc that all units have sold and there is only 25% occupancy. Domino effect.. One whole town south of me has low occupancy and a severe problem keeping it’s volunteer fire dept going- most of the younger people have had to move. Chock full of rotting empty $2m+ homes with no one being able to afford to live there if getting paid to mow the damn lawn. & at least half of the abandoned lower priced homes I looked up at the county offices were owned by what looked like offshore LLCs. Just rotting away. Not lived in, not rented- not even Air BnB. Half of that area’s county tax sales buyers were LLCs.
Kind of doubt it will matter much, but I hope Evergrande etc has substantial loans, bonds and investments in offshore companies.
I think something like 70% of households own a home. That’s a political majority that doesn’t really care about home price increases. If they have an opinion, they talk their book and support the price increases. Politicians can be expected to support the majority, and pay lip service to everybody else.
When the home ownership percentage drops below 50% because younger generations can’t buy houses any more, maybe there will be some political shifts and a home price crash. Or, if there is recession and people can’t afford to pay their mortgages, there could be a price crash much sooner.
I don’t see how banks can make money on 3% interest rate mortgages now. The direct origination costs are at least 1.5%, and only 1.5% is left over to cover all the overhead costs and pay shareholders. On an inflation adjusted basis, the banks are losing lots of money, unless they can offload them quickly to a mortgage servicer like Fannie/Freddie, or to hapless taxpayers via the Fed’s MBS purchases.
I think that is why the Fed continues to buy MBS. The MBS are money losers, and the free market wants nothing to do with them.
Amazing how Wolf is the antidote to the Wall Street Journal….
If I was still in graduate school I would do a compare and contrast project on what the WSJ says (and why?) and the Wolf’s response to the same.
Strategic Communication is a concept that came from the Department of Defenses and one of SC goal is to PERSUADE AND CONTROL rather than to expose and inform which was the old model of journalism.
It is amazing to compare the analysis found here and the case of characters (especially JPow who I think is the CCCP influencer assigned to Wolf LOL, No really…..)
Those who have grown up in other cultures often have an advantage in seeing things differently that a cultural native (which I saw among the sales crews in a big way in the auto sales industry) because they were very rational about the “animal spirits” of Capitalism without cultural affinity that once existed with a significant number of now older American customers. And many made BIG MONEY doing it……
When I saw the WSU article on the funds who purchased life insurance retirement insurance funds and then “invested” which cause many of the life insurance policies paying out say 20k on a 100k policy AFTER churning it to their benefit (of course they would never do that as a fiduciary….Right?)
My plan is to disengage from outrage media but I think this will be one of the last media outlets to go as it is the most relevant of all I look at and will be as long as the “WOLF” keeps HOWLING……..
Note, that almost every night at my ranch I hear the coyotes getting a rabbit, a neighbor’s bird, or a domesticated dog who did not know the coyotes were “not friendlies.” This is use as the metaphor of how Wolf talks about the “coyotes” and listening to the coyotes tear apart there prey is tantamount to investors on a daily basis…. I never forget this brutal analogy that shows up in so many “investment” vehicles whether new or old ideas. Nothing like the sound of blood and muscle being torn usunder……. Happy Investing =)