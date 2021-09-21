China’s Crackdown on Debt, Tech & Evergrande Sends Frazzled Wall Street Titans to China

The property sector and its debts are possibly the biggest financial mess in China’s history.
The crackdowns by Chinese authorities on some of the biggest hype-and-hoopla industries have sent investors heading for the exits. There is a crackdown on debt to keep the financial system from imploding. There’s a crackdown on property speculation to tamp down on housing prices and on debt. There’s a crackdown on big tech – mostly internet, social media, and online gaming companies – for their monopolistic size and practices and a slew of other issues.
There’s a crackdown on education tech companies that sell off-campus educational courses that have driven the costs of education into the sky, discouraging Chinese couples from having more than one child. There’s a crackdown on all kinds of other activities that include reporting financial news and analysis in a way that the government doesn’t approve.
There are all kinds of reasons for these crackdowns, including the push by President Xi to create “common prosperity,” which has become a mantra to fight the ballooning wealth disparity linked to the surge in asset prices, including home prices that are now making homes unaffordable for the masses.
The crackdowns already resulted in some spectacular effects.
Wall Street is heavily involved in the stocks and bonds of these companies, both in the US and in China, many of which have dropped sharply, and some have collapsed.
Many Chinese companies have issued American Depositary Receipts, or ADRs, such as Alibaba. These ADRs aren’t actual stocks but were issued by an offshore mailbox entity in the Cayman Islands or wherever, that has a contract with the actual company in China.
Wall Street firms make a fortune setting up these ADRs, selling them to investors, managing them in their mutual funds and ETFs, etc. Wall Street makes money coming and going on these ADRs.
But those ADRs have unraveled. The Golden Dragon China ETF, which tracks these ADRs, has plunged by 46% since February, unwinding the entire pandemic hype-and-hoopla spike.
In the Chinese markets, China’s crackdown has caused the shares of affected companies to plunge by a combined $1.5 trillion in a matter of months at the low point a little while ago.
But now these Wall Street titans that made huge amounts of money from China’s debt bubble, from the wild property speculation, from monopolistic tech companies, from the hype and hoopla, from their dealings in China, well, they’ve had enough of these crackdowns.
A Wall Street delegation composed of top executives from Goldman Sachs, mega-asset manager BlackRock, PE firm Blackstone, Citadel, Fidelity, among others, had a three-hour powwow on Thursday with Chinese regulators that included the vice-chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the head of the People’s Bank of China.
There was no official announcement, but sources talked to Bloomberg about it. According to these sources, Chinese regulators defended the crackdowns, and said that they were designed to strengthen regulations, improve data privacy – which is an even funnier concept in China than in the US – strengthen national security, and reduce social anxiety.
Some parts of these crackdowns are a combination of silly and scary. But other parts of the crackdowns should have happened a long time ago and would have been a lot less painful then.
Cracking down on monopolistic Big Tech companies, well, hats off – given what we’ve got in the US where Big Tech has run the show for years with monopolistic structures and behaviors, and the government is just now gingerly trying to use antitrust lawsuits to confront them.
But these US companies have now gotten so huge and have unlimited resources, with market capitalizations that exceed $1 trillion or even $2 trillion each, that they can throw money around for lobbying and legal maneuvers, and they will drag this out for years, outgunning the government lawyers at every twist and turn. The US antitrust actions are way late. This should have happened years ago before capital was this concentrated and companies this big and powerful.
Maybe China learned a lesson.
In China, there is nothing gingerly about it. The government has put down its foot to allow for more competition and to shake up the sector, knock down the power of the billionaires a few notches, and reduce wealth inequality from the top down.
And these widespread crackdowns already accomplished one thing: They began to deflate this enormous hype and hoopla apparatus about stocks and IPOs and risky debt and iffy wealth management products.
Most crucial is the crackdown on the property industry, with its mega-amounts of debt. Smaller developers have already defaulted, and others are approaching default.
Evergrande is China’s second largest property developer. It’s opaque and huge. It has 200 offshore subsidiaries and nearly 2,000 onshore subsidiaries that it owns either wholly or partially, according to Goldman Sachs. And it’s on the verge of collapse.
It owes bondholders, banks, shadow banks, suppliers, contractors, homebuyers, and retail investors the equivalent of over $300 billion. A portion of its debts are junk-rated dollar bonds that it sold to international investors in the offshore market.
The property sector and its debts are possibly the biggest financial mess in China’s history.
Last year, Chinese authorities drew the so-called “three red lines” into the sand for real-estate developers. These are leverage ratios that developers cannot exceed. And if they exceed them, they cannot take on new debts.
Evergrande hit those red lines and could not take on new debts. This prevented the company from raising new money to service its existing obligations, and it is now defaulting serially on just about everything that comes due.
Evergrande has already paid suppliers with now worthless corporate paper when it ran out of actual money. These suppliers are now protesting in the streets. It started paying contractors with unfinished apartments instead of with actual money. The contractors are trying to sell those unfinished apartments of dubious value. It has already defaulted on interest payments on loans. Etc. etc.
Evergrande’s debts are tightly woven into the broader financial sectors and derivatives, and that’s one of the avenues by which contagion would spread if Chinese authorities lose control over the process.
But Chinese authorities have some unique tools to prevent a financial panic: The state owns the largest four banks and can tell them to lend. It owns the central bank and can tell it to do whatever it takes. It can lean on large asset managers and brokers to buy shares and bonds. It owns much of the media and can lean on other outlets and thereby controls the message.
On Thursday, September 23rd, interest payments on two onshore bond issues are coming due. If Evergrande doesn’t make those interest payments, it would be in default of these bonds, its first bond defaults, and at some point, creditors are going to attempt to salvage what is left.
The crackdown on debt and the vastly overindebted property sector has hit shareholders, bondholders, and other creditors. It looks like regulators are implementing a forced deleveraging of the sector. And it looks like, finally, bondholders and shareholders will get to eat the losses from this forced deleveraging rather than getting bailed out. And it looks like China will then attempt to prevent the spread of contagion from there.
Evergrande raised money for years by borrowing from banks and issuing bonds, and it borrowed directly from retail investors by preselling them apartments in unfinished projects and by selling them wealth management products, and this worked for years with loads of new money coming in to pay interest and principal to existing investors.
Evergrande has presold over 1.4 million unfinished apartments valued at $200 billion, according to research firm Capital Economics, cited by the Wall Street Journal. It thereby borrowed from its customers to finish the apartments. But now the money is gone and many of those projects aren’t finished. And work has stopped on those projects because Evergrande hasn’t paid contractors and suppliers.
Chinese middle-class investors sink their life savings into apartments like Americans buy stocks. The wealthy buy multiple apartments. They do this not necessarily to be rented out but for capital gains.
Evergrande took some of this money it had raised from these investors and expanded into EV manufacturing, theme parks, healthcare services, and bottled water. It’s now trying to sell those assets.
But that may be tough. The publicly traded portion of the shares of its EV company, China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group, trade in Hong Kong. And they totally collapsed, including by an additional 15% on Friday. They’re down 95% from the peak in April.
With Evergrande, regulators were successful in both tamping down on debt and on property speculation. It looks like they will not bail out the bondholders and other major creditors. It looks like they’re trying to make an example of Evergrande.
But then there are the many retail investors that are owed apartments and retail investors that have sunk their life savings into Evergrande’s wealth management products; and the suppliers and contractors that haven’t been paid. And when they’re protesting in the street – which they have started doing – Beijing will likely step in to bail them out in some form, as it has done before in similar situations, because it fears social instability even more than the implosion of the financial system.
And it looks like the government is going to accept the crackdown’s spill-over effects into the broader economy as the lesser cost, and they seem confident that they can keep contagion under control with the tools that they have.
I assume that Evergrande will undergo a debt restructuring in some orderly fashion, rather than a disorderly collapse, with unfinished properties getting handed to other developers to finish, and with creditors, bondholders, and shareholders picking through the debris and taking their losses.
And it looks like shareholders are going to be hit the hardest, as should be the case in a debt restructuring. But there is a twist.
Evergrande’s founder and his wife own the vast majority of the shares. Evergrande has paid out $5.3 billion in dividends to its shareholders since October 2018, according to the Wall Street Journal. The vast majority of these dividends went to the founder and his wife. The dividends and the shares, when they were still worth something, put the founder among the richest people in China.
Even if the company collapses and the shares go to zero, the founder and his wife will still have the billions they received in dividend payments. And they will remain immensely wealthy unless the government decides to crack down on them further.
Taking another pair of billionaires down a few notches fits into the recent theme of clipping the wings of billionaires before they get so rich and powerful that they could threaten the government. Alibaba founder Jack Ma and others have already undergone that treatment. And it would help address the rising wealth inequality that was caused by soaring asset prices, and it would do so by bringing the top down.
It’s all way too late. There have been Chinese ghost cities for over a decade. Closing the barn door after the horse has died of old age and its bones are littering the pasture is pointless. The pain is coming. BIG PAIN.
Crackdowns on bad banking. They own the central bank. Shadow banking. Paying off suppliers with worthless paper. Middle class buying too much real estate. Wall Street is advising them. The rich stay rich regardless of what happens. So basically they’ve become America.
My theory, after spending two years as Peace Corps math teacher in West Africa (1976-78):
When cultures merge, the result is often an unfortunate combination of the worst aspects of each culture. Sort of a Murphy’s law of globalism.
I think the Wall Street + China meeting was virtual, and the first one was held in 2018 at the behest of the Chinese because they were frustrated with Trump
It’s also a total farce. The Chinese government doesn’t owe Wall Street or any of it’s firms an explanation. If they don’t like it, they can stuff it. China doesn’t need them anymore.
So:
If the Congress raises the debt ceiling is this going to tie into all this and what’s next
I have been talking to all the people I know in China about this. There is a lot of hysteria in the American financial press, but very few people are concerned in China. It’s only one company. It will be bailed out or nationalized. Life will go on. The sun will rise very day, the lights will be on at night, peple will go to work and celebrate holidays, no big deal. The citizens waiting for their homes to be finished will be taken care of by a different builder. This happens a lot. What outsiders called ghost cities are often what a short term visitor sees between construction companies. The residents see the long term completion and the entire process. One company fails and another takes over. I live one such complex in Qingdao. A bigger story would be America printing over 10 TRILLION dollars in the past few years.
A guess, the Chinese government will take care of those who have bought a house, workers, contractors and suppliers so they get paid.
Big investors, bond holders, foreign investors and the like will take a loss. Chinese banks will take a loss, but keept afloat.
It will be interesting to see if the government go after previous paid share dividends.
Kind of like the exact opposite of the US.
“… very few people are concerned in China.”
very few people in China are informed … of anything
It’s amazing how you can suppress public knowledge when a ruling party controls all the printing presses and viciously suppresses (or “disappears”) dissenting voices, isn’t it?
Don’t. Let. That. Happen. Here.
Different countries, different customs.
It’s amazing how you can supress public knowledge when a few own all the media conglomerates and vicously supress ( or deplatform) dissenting voices, isn’t it? 😉
I can tell you have never been there.
It’s precisely because I’ve “been there” (and have longstanding family connections) that I say these things.
The good news is that no one believes the propaganda.
The bad news is that they don’t know what to believe.
It is true that life will go on, but the Chinese system is trending towards less freedom and that’s not a good thing.
Well they just blew up a huge complex of towers… the video is online. Sat for years with no demand, So at least one was a ghost city.
Or was it shoddy build?
It is common that in a building boom quite some entrepeneurs skimp on build quality. It is not only in China rather new constructions have been torn down after a few years due to sub standard build quality. Some have not even been finished.
Youtube have the demolition of a high rise, I think in Florida that was never finished due to bad fundation.
There’s one coming up in San Francisco called Millenium Towers. It was leaning and continuing to lean more. A $100 million project to stop the leaning caused the whole building to sink, so they stopped. It is only ten years old and people paid up to $13 million dollars for an apartment there.
1) They said the same thing when Bear Stearns and Lehman failed. They always reassure the public to prevent banking panics, but they’re not always right. “The damage is contained to subprime”, said the Fed chair at the time. Then everything crashed and the sucker went down.
When a bubble is popped nothing seems to wrong at first, but the alarms being raised by financially knowledgeable stakeholders should be taken seriously. Everyone’s debt is someone else’s asset and the whole tapestry can be torn to shreds if a large thread breaks at a time when everyone’s tightly leveraged. And things can unravel fast.
2) The Evergrande customers video’d holding various executives hostage in their offices beg to differ with your sanguine take on their financial damage and prospects of recovery.
3) The fact that Chinese families use surplus apartments as investment vehicles is well-known. Oversupply in housing has inevitable and painful consequences, just as undersupply does. It doesn’t matter if eventually the housing towers end up 1/4 or 1/2 filled… if they aren’t fully occupied the money spent to build the spare units is malinvestment.
Eventually, they are occupied. Chinese families buy a home in advance for their son when he gets married. This happens at age 30, so the buildings can sit a long time. They are sold as unfinished concrete shells, so they do not deteriorate any more than a bridge abutment. In our building, new in 2010, the units above and below us were unfinished. The owners waited about 8 years to finish them and move in. Just a little dust and some cobwebs, no deterioration.
Even if the family has more than they need, they can sell them in the future. China is growing, and every year millions of rural people move to the cities and need homes. They don’t buy the newest and most expensive homes, but the influx guarantees a good housing market for a long time. Outsiders who don’t know this make a lot of false assumptions about Chinese real estate. There is a 20 year project, only 5 years old, to move 300 million country people into the cities. 300 MILLION. As jobs become available for them, they will begin their journey to become middle class. This will move all their tiny farms into larger enterprises that are more efficient and make China more self-sufficient with food. 99% of the people are very willing to do this. The move means they will live in a modern home with indoor plumbing and central heat. They will have improved health care and their kids will get a better education. Every one of them will be leaving a stone house with a rudimentary coal stove that pollutes. The urbanization plan is also cleaning up the air.
This is interesting insight thank you for it.
What I think is most interesting is how Chinese property investors believe that the government will fix everything. As an American who’s much more skeptical of government “fixes”, it’ll be interesting to watch the next few years to see if the Chinese communist party’s cure is worse than the disease.
Looks like they’ll make the 9/23 bond payment. But there’s another one around the corner.
Only if you’re local. Foreigners need not apply for reimbursement. This double standard will have major negative implications for future foreign investment in China.
Negative implications for future foreign investmensts in China might be part of the plan.
– “There’s a crackdown on all kinds of other activities that include reporting financial news and analysis in a way that the government doesn’t approve.”
Is Wolfstreet blocked in China?
No.
Great article.
I hope this case will contribute usefully to the international debate “whether the debt [of systemic institutions] matters”.
‘There’s a crackdown on education tech companies that sell off-campus educational courses that have driven the costs of education into the sky, discouraging Chinese couples from having more than one child.’
this is a very strange framing (an increase in the supply of private education has driven the cost of education higher – really?) it might make more sense to say demand for private education has gone into the sky, driving up the cost of raising a child. obviously the government cares an awful lot more about bringing education back under the complete control of the government, and reducing the number of foreign teachers who could be indoctrinating the minds of the young with goodness knows what dangerous ideas, than it does reducing the cost of the lower middle classes having kids. it’s not as if they have to send the kids to weekend and evening classes unless they want them to score well enough on the university entrance exam to get into a good uni and make something of their life – which is in fact the real message of the the government’s decision to shut down the entire industry overnight, stop hoping your kids will improve on your social status, bcz they won’t. everything that is happening here is about tightening the grip, nothing else
I walk my granddaughter, age 6 to school and back. I also walk her to after school English classes, and art and dance classes, and swim and calligraphy classes. These are all private for-profit enterprises. We can afford it, but I see the point. It creates an inequity. A lot of blue collar and poor kids don’t have these classes. Providing the greatest good to the most people is a goal of Xi now. There is a backlash against what is perceived as Western style music and movie hysteria. China is doing what is good for China, and they don’t care what the American media thinks about it.
The government dosn’t have to go on TV with speeches and charts and graphs to show the people how much life has improved. Everybody knows they are better off this year than last year, and ten years ago. There is nothing that creates more loyalty to the leadership than this.
but you don’t make blue collar people feel better off by banning white collar workers from buying a random luxury good when they’ll just spend the money on sth else instead; policies to improve blue collar workers effective income (eg cheaper school or university fees and healthcare) would do, but don’t hold your breath
I don’t care what the US media thinks either
I live in guangzhou, and ‘m not sure at all that most people feel better off than a year ago
just because you have popular support doesn’t mean you don’t want even greater control over foreign influence. remember Hong Kong
‘China is doing what is good for China’
Isn’t it impossible to generalize what is ‘good’ for 1.4 billion people?
Who decides that: Big Brother?
Is what is good for the CCP necessarily good for China?
‘Everybody knows they are better off this year than last year, and ten years ago. There is nothing that creates more loyalty to the leadership than this.’
I am not willing to accept money in return for not saying or writing what I think. (But I would shut up if I thought I might go to jail!) I suspect some of the 1.4 billion also can’t be bought.
The best thing that the national and local governments can do is to open up the Hukou residential system of registration so children of rural immigrants can go to school. Most of the recent comments on inequality is to promote the increase in family size. China has huge demographic issues. Transversing the middle income trap will not be easy.,
“this is a very strange framing (an increase in the supply of private education has driven the cost of education higher – really?)”
Have a look around in the USA. Have cost of education gone up or down with a shift to private for-profit education? There is more to price discovery than just supply and demand.
I have no idea about the US, because I live in China. but clearly there is nothing more to price discovery than changes in demand and supply, in this case an increase in demand for private education and the growth of an industry to meet that demand
Competition for eyeballs on the internet, TV or newspapers. That’s all this is. Everything in the media is hysterically exaggerated. Every day we’re
going to die, see the market crash or global warming will cook us like eggs.
Terrible things happen very infrequently. Nothing to fear but fear itself. We had a market crash 12 years ago, then everything went back to the way it was. We have a pandemic where 99.8% don’t die. Global warming will raise sea level a few millimeters a decade.
Yawn.
“Global warming will raise sea level a few millimeters a decade.”
The global warming is a poorly explained phenomena.
My understanding is that the projections of industrial pollution, drinkable water depletion and climate change will force several billions people to quit their homeland to seek a new homeland … on the land already occupied by other several billions people.
To manage this gracefully, better to prepare the solutions right now.
As for the speed of climat change, it is not linear as most of things in nature – slow now, quick later.
“Everything in the media is hysterically exaggerated. Every day we’re
going to die..”
I’d agree that many things are exaggerated, some hysterically. Not everything. But in my opinion most concerned people do not worry that they are going to die today. People worry about their children, and the future of humans in the world, both near term and long term.
BTW, the cv-19 infection fatality rate (IFR) for people over 65 is over 14 percent. So for us old codgers, it makes sense to strategize ways of avoiding things that result in an immediate 14 percent chance of dying.
Re “We had a market crash 12 years ago, then everything went back to the way it was.”
You seem to have missed the part in that process where about $10T was extracted from the middle class and transferred to the 1%. Things are NOT the way they were, and anyone who was in essence “legally robbed” in 2005-2010 is well aware of the price they paid.
As an example of how things are NOT the way they were – see the running Gallup polls which track whether people think the country is on the right path or not. Those numbers cratered in 2008 and haven’t recovered at all since then, regardless of who is President or who controls Congress.
To continue…
21 Trillion (TRILLION!) in new national debt….
and the value of the dollar buying power…
down 17% from 2009 to 2020…
and now down another 5% + from 2020 to 2021…
and counting….
and the Fed’s balance sheet from $800 billion to north of $9 Trillion…TRILLION
What of the videos of the massive detonation of hundreds or maybe thousands of apartment units built in ghost cities built years back that I saw recently?
They have demolished some apartment towers that were not completed and vacant for years. Some cities have high vacancy rates, especially tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Evergrande has a high vacancy rate for its buildings as do other parts of China. Ghost cities are slowly filling, not full. They face an aging work force, population growth may have been due to people living longer, while the fertility rate may have declined. There are rumors of a recent population decline. Some state statistics are suspected of being manipulated.
Alan, I hate to tell you this, but sometimes, when people are trying to exaggerate their point or make money or both, they post bullshit videos. I know, I know, shock horror, right?
There is stock footage of many apartment buildings being blown up in the world and demolition fanatics make big compilation videos of these and post them online.
Then some memer gets the compilation video and, I shit you not, reposts it with a serious looking caption that says “These are Chinese ghost cities being destroyed.”
You know why? ‘Cos if a demolition video is posted with an ominous sounding caption, it gets far more clicks, likes and subscribes than the very same demolition video without the ominous sounding caption. So wake up. It’s the 21st Century. FFS.
Yep. I’m reminded of a video during the Cash for Clunkers debacle (an idiotic program I vehemently opposed), showing car being destroyed, as required by the program. The car was perfectly waxed, cleaned and detailed, which no one would do before destroying the car. The video was clearly a propaganda video, but suckers bought it right up.
Sooo….
The barbarians have sent a delegation to the Middle Kingdom to ask for protection of their investments.
Hmmm….
Perhaps looking at past articles by Wolf on the court process for recovery of capital after bankruptcy may give some indication of exactly how much the middle Kingdom is really going to care…
I would not want to be in the place of the owner of Evergrande now, when everything is resolved with the help of the state they will have a life sentence or a death sentence.
Wolf wrote….”In China, there is nothing gingerly about it. The government has put down its foot to allow for more competition and to shake up the sector, knock down the power of the billionaires a few notches, and reduce wealth inequality from the top down.”
Hmmm…..sounds like China has learned from America’s mistakes.
Big picture is in a debt bubble, the bad investments have already been made and you can not escape the damage. The key is what policy do you take to resolve things to limit the damage to society.
Ideally in a democracy people have a vote to hold policy makers accountable.
It’s a known known.
Now for the known unknowns….