THE WOLF STREET REPORT: China’s Crackdown on Debt, Tech & Evergrande Sends Frazzled Wall Street Titans to China

The property sector and its debts are possibly the biggest financial mess in China’s history. (You can also download the WOLF STREET REPORT wherever you get your podcasts).
Seem like China is more capitalistic than our governments in the West. Over here, billionaires are our gods, over there, they clip their wings before they become too big to fail.
I support China’s move; there is no hope that US government will stop con artists and scammers such as as crypto creeps or Cathie Weed; at least over there, they stop them.
Over hear we bail them out and the facade goes on. Over there they bail them out until they speak out of turn and then CCP arrest them or start to break their monopolies.
If the west was smart, we’d blacklist all the CCP elites and kick them / their family members out of our countries and freeze their assets.
At the end of the day the communists are our enemies and there is no long term benifits to western countries to let them live and have their money here while controlling China and oppressing the plebs at the same time.
I’m stuck at home till my car is fixed and have been looking at raw footage and reports from China. Of course all needs a grain of salt, but what I am seeing is a good amount of discontent from workers. There have already been protests (!) in the streets and slow downs. Workers are not being paid, especially in the construction industry and coal mining. People are hurting from inflation and housing costs and are resenting the rich in a society that is ideologically Communist. One person actually said out loud “I thought our country was for the workers, but I have eventually come to the conclusion it isn’t so” (translated). That’s a big statement in China.. Footage of a migrant worker carting away his sole possessions on the street after a recent demolishment of his migrant worker neighborhood in Beijing went viral and created an outrage on social media. The residents who rented there were given very short notice to leave. Those residents worked in car repair, maid services etc. The neighborhood was demolished to make room for luxury condos. Yes, all is a good predictor for civil unrest.
Wealth redistribution, or at least a partial redistribution, may happen in order for the CCP to save face. Otherwise, what is a communist ideology?
Let’s hope the West follows China IF China *actually* follows through. It has already followed the Chinese upper class in creating ghost housing and ultra ruthless financing. China copied US, who then copied China’s extreme version of US..
Also have to laugh at wall st going to China to negotiate. I hope they left thoroughly downhearted. Serves them right. Maybe they’ll be more inclined to invest in the US, even if just a little bit.