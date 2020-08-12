Dollar’s Purchasing Power Drops to Lowest Ever. Inflation Heats Up, as Fed Wants, After Simultaneous Supply Shock & Demand Shock

“We’re not even thinking about thinking about” slowing the decline of the dollar’s purchasing power — and thereby labor’s purchasing power.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
A supply shock and a demand shock came together during the Pandemic, and it produced chaos in the pricing environment. There was a sudden collapse in demand in some segments of the economy – restaurants, gasoline, jet fuel, for example – and a surge in demand in other segments, such as eating at home, and anything to do with ecommerce, including transportation services focused on it.
These shifts came together with supply-chain interruptions and supply chains that were unprepared for the big shifts, leading to shortages in some parts of the economy – the supply shock. There were empty shelves in stores, while product was piling up with no buyers in other parts of the economy.
The sectors surrounding gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel – oil and gas drilling, equipment manufacturers, transportation services, refineries, etc. – were thrown into turmoil as demand vanished, leading to a total collapse in energy prices. In April, in a bizarre moment in the history of the oil business, the price of the US benchmark crude WTI collapsed to negative -$37 a barrel.
Since then, the price of crude oil has risen sharply (now at positive +$41 a barrel), as demand for gasoline has returned to near-normal while demand for jet fuel remains in collapse-mode, as people are driving to go on vacations, instead of flying, and as business travel is essentially shut down.
As a result, for a few months, all of the inflation data was going haywire, with some prices plunging and others spiking. This is now being worked out of the system.
Energy prices are way up from March and April, but remain below last year. Gasoline prices jumped by 12.6% in June from May and by another 5.6% in July from June, but are still down 20.2% from July last year, according to the Consumer Price Index report this morning by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Electricity services rose 0.3% in July, after a sharp decline in the prior two months.
Prices of food eaten at home, after surging March through June during the shifts and the era of empty shelves, backtracked in July by 1.1% from June, but were still up 4.6% from last year. More on the major categories in a moment.
Overall inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index for urban consumers (CPI-U) jumped 0.6% in July from June, after having jumped 0.6% in June from May, wiping out the declines in March through May. Compared to July 2019, CPI was up 1.0%, still held back by the 20.2% year-over-year decline in energy prices. The June and July month-to-month increases of 0.6% each were the largest two since 2009.
The CPI without food and energy also rose 0.6% in July from June and was up 1.6% from July last year.
When we say that the CPI in July rose 0.6% from June, we mean that it rose from an index value of 257.2 to an index value of 258.7. We get this chart that looks like progress, like something good has been happening, with a fairly consistent uptrend from the bottom left to the right top, sort of like a stock market chart, and the Fed and economists want this line, and lines of other inflation indices, to move up at a steeper angle, and they then take great pride in it when it does:
But the Bureau of Labor Statistics also offers the corollary index, the “Purchasing Power of the Consumer Dollar.” And it just hit a new all-time ever low. Note the purchasing power recovery during the Financial Crisis, when consumers could actually buy a little more with their labor for a few quarters:
When the Fed wants to increase consumer price inflation, it in effect wants to decrease the purchasing power of the consumer dollar.
Currently, the Fed is very impatient about chopping down the purchasing power of the dollar. To communicate this, Fed Chair Jerome Powell keeps repeating so eloquently that the Fed isn’t “even thinking about thinking about” containing the decline of the dollar’s purchasing power when it speeds up.
A decline in the purchasing power of the consumer dollar means a decline in the purchasing power of labor. And consumers (who are in their real life workers) need a corresponding increase in wage inflation.
For employers that are able to raise prices, but don’t have to raise wages, it means “cheaper labor” – and for decades this has now been one of the big issues in the US economy among the lower 40% of workers who provide this cheaper labor.
So for consumers who make their living by working, consumer price inflation means the purchasing power of their labor gets whittled down. Goods and services are more difficult to pay for, and their paycheck gets eaten up by rising costs, and there is less money left over to make mortgage payments and other debt payments.
Consumer price inflation, given the multi-decade wage environment, means the further impoverishment of the people in the lower income categories, and means making debt payments harder – not easier.
These people want wage inflation (getting paid more for the same work) to compensate them for price inflation, but wage inflation is anathema to Corporate America and the Fed.
Rising prices make debt payments easier only for those who can raise prices: Businesses, particularly Corporate America where pricing power and debts are concentrated.
Inflation by category.
Here are the changes of the Consumer Price Index for the major categories. The second column shows the relative weight of the line item in the overall CPI. The biggie is “services less energy services” which weighs 59.6% in the index. It includes two sub-biggies: “shelter” which includes rent and owner’s equivalent of rent, which account for one-third of CPI, and “medical care services,” with a relative importance of 7.4% in CPI.
The third column shows the change in prices in July compared to July last year. The three columns on the right show month-to-month price changes, with the sixth column showing the current change in July from June (if your smartphone clips the right part of the table and you don’t see six columns, turn your device in landscape position):
|Expenditure category
|% weight
|% YOY July
|% Apr-May
|% May-Jun
|% Jun-Jul
|Food
|14.3
|4.1
|0.7
|0.6
|-0.4
|Food at home
|8.0
|4.6
|1.0
|0.7
|-1.1
|Cereals and bakery products
|1.0
|2.8
|-0.2
|0.4
|-0.4
|Meats, poultry, fish, eggs
|1.9
|8.4
|3.7
|2.0
|-3.8
|Dairy and related products
|0.8
|4.4
|1.0
|-0.4
|-0.8
|Fruits and vegetables
|1.4
|2.3
|0.5
|0.4
|0.1
|Nonalcoholic beverages
|0.9
|5.0
|0.0
|0.7
|-0.5
|Other food at home
|2.0
|3.9
|0.0
|0.2
|-0.2
|Food away from home
|6.3
|3.4
|0.4
|0.5
|0.5
|Energy
|6.1
|-11.2
|-1.8
|5.1
|2.5
|Energy commodities
|2.9
|-20.2
|-3.5
|11.7
|5.3
|Fuel oil
|0.1
|-27.2
|-6.3
|10.2
|4.3
|Motor fuel
|2.8
|-20.3
|-3.5
|12.0
|5.5
|Gasoline (all types)
|2.7
|-20.3
|-3.5
|12.3
|5.6
|Energy services
|3.2
|-0.1
|-0.5
|-0.2
|0.0
|Electricity
|2.5
|-0.1
|-0.8
|-0.3
|0.3
|Utility (piped) gas service
|0.7
|-0.3
|0.8
|0.0
|-1.0
|Other goods
|20.7
|-0.5
|-0.2
|0.2
|0.7
|Apparel
|2.7
|-6.5
|-2.3
|1.7
|1.1
|New vehicles
|3.7
|0.5
|0.3
|0.0
|0.8
|Used cars and trucks
|2.5
|-0.9
|-0.4
|-1.2
|2.3
|Medical care commodities
|1.6
|1.1
|0.1
|0.2
|0.0
|Alcoholic beverages
|1.0
|1.5
|0.8
|0.2
|-0.3
|Tobacco and smoking products
|0.6
|5.2
|-0.2
|1.1
|0.8
|Services less energy services
|59.6
|2.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.6
|Shelter (rent & owner’s equivalent of rent)
|33.5
|2.3
|0.2
|0.1
|0.2
|Medical care services
|7.4
|5.9
|0.6
|0.5
|0.5
|Transportation services
|5.0
|-3.7
|-3.6
|2.1
|3.6
|Motor vehicle maintenance and repair
|1.1
|3.5
|0.4
|0.1
|-0.1
|Motor vehicle insurance
|1.5
|-1.9
|-8.9
|5.1
|9.3
|Airline fares
|0.6
|-23.7
|-4.9
|2.6
|5.4
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Retirement can wait. We must feed the beast.
Not seeing any increases in the price of steak. It just vanished at my local grocer. Will have to buy some of that purple beef from Trader Joe’s.
During the plandemic we have seen steak go as high as $70 for two steaks. Then the next week it was $20 for two. There are definitely shortages of meat that come and go. And cleaning products continue to be in short supply, if we see it, we buy it.
I noticed a short supply of chicken when I was grocery shopping last week (upstate NY). No thighs, hardly any boneless stuff. They still had some of it on sale for about $2 a pound, so it doesn’t seem like they were increasing the price.
Thank you for helping cause the Covid pandemic since it is a zoonatic disease caused essentially by meat consumption. (Wet markets, intensive factory farming, etc).
Deflation in prices as a direct result of productivity improvements (and the rise in real wages that goes with it) is the GOAL of free market capitalism. Everything the central banks are doing works against this. Why?
Purchasing power declines because of growth to population. Trying to ram up purchasing power would completely destroy the economy through a cascade of defaults, eventually destroying the currency. That is the paradox Wolf.
Bobby Dents,
“Purchasing power declines because of growth to population.”
That was a cute line. But no, population growth does not cause declines in purchasing power. What causes declines in purchasing power are various forms of monetary policy.
Declines in purchasing power contribute to the horrendous income disparity in this country and are a massive problem for society and consumer spending at the lower levels.
No one is promoting to “ram up purchasing power.” But maintaining it would resolve the huge issue for the economy and society of the lower 40% on the income spectrum getting impoverished by price increases, for the benefit of corporate profits.
That said, goods should always become cheaper as production and transportation become more efficient under pressure from relentless competition, thus bringing costs down. And you can see that in various products, including tech. This has been historically the case. That’s a positive, and a natural result of human ingenuity under pressure from competition. And this increases purchasing power.
The entities that benefit from purchasing power declines are businesses that contribute to those declines by raising their prices. These price increases go into corporate profits and capital. And this has contributed to the huge shift from labor (which pays for these price increases) to capital over the past decades.
And yes, investors will have to take losses if businesses cannot service their debts, but that’s how it’s supposed to be. Why strip bare the working people to enrich the investor class?
> this has contributed to the huge shift from labor (which pays for these price increases) to capital over the past decades
Only if you let it as a consumer. My shelter costs are 10% of my income, my savings rate hasn’t gone under 70% in the last 6 months.
There is no need to eat out if you know how to cook nor there is need to buy a new car. A 2 year old honda civic is still great value. If you are healthy, but catastrophic health insurance only.
There are many adjustments to the ZIRP financial repression policy imposed on us that American consumers should have made already but have failed to do so… so far. We’ll see if the American consumer can keep on being taken for granted.
Imho saying no to discretionary consumption solves ZIRP. Consume more of your own time instead of selling so much of if to corporate America, make the corporate sector work for you.
Its obvious that the central bank has manipulated a short sale of the gold market the past few days. Who do they think they are fooling. The fundamentals will take over in no time.
Our government is in the hands of dolts and could be replaced by dolt plus very soon.
FDR in twenty years made us the sole superpower, since 1963 the pack of dolts in charge have done nothing but fumble it all away.
Using normal numbers our national net worth is not 120 trillion but more like 65 trillion. With a debt of 30 we are half way there……but the decline is accelerating with the deficits in social security, defense, medicare etc to be paid for.
“FDR in twenty years made us the sole superpower…”
Japan and Germany, along with much of Europe, being annihilated in WW2 undoubtedly played a role.
I had been noticing inflation in the price of getting my hair cut. No more inflation there, in fact hair cuts are now free — I cut my own hair now. One more cut and I will have covered my investment in my Wahl hair trimmer set. Fed doesn’t want to think about inflation? I don’t want to think about the Fed or the stock market — the dang market stopped making sense a long time ago thanks to the Fed.
Each time you cut your own hair, pay yourself $20 but don’t forget to count it as taxable income.
“A decline in the purchasing power of the consumer dollar means a decline in the purchasing power of labor. And consumers (who are in their real life workers) need a corresponding increase in wage inflation.”
One possible solution is not consuming discretionary items, switch to remote work and exit NIMBY areas. This allows for a massive increase of your savings rate that more than compensates for Powell’s stealing.
I’m at around 75% savings rate, feels great. Also, avoid wasteful spending of items that are hard of outsourcing abroad: housing, healthcare and high ed. Live pre-tax. Be super healthy, if not… medical turism.
Sitting on the pile of cash that gets generated with these moves makes me happy. Behaving like a US tech company is the way to go imho, they are showinv us the way.
If possible, retire in Europe :-)
We get it, you like FIRE
One of the most useful skills I learned in college was cutting my own hair to save money. Seeing as you only get limited intervals to practice, it took me some years before I could do it really well consistently and use more advanced techniques than just running the clippers over my head. After being unhappy with a number of cheaper cuts even my worst attempts weren’t that bad in comparison anyway. I roughly calculate that in just a few years I’ll probably hit a cumulative $2000 in savings.
Spot on Mr. Richter. They want wage inflation, and so do I. It’s the magic answer to what the US needs (and maybe all of the developed economies).
I don’t know if it can happen or not.
Luck to all of us.
There can be no wage inflation with open borders, tens of millions of illegals, a H1B program and shipping manufacturering jobs to low wage countries with low tariffs.
2banana- exactly. These are among the policies that need change.
You know it’s the elites vs everybody else when you see something like the unlimited H1b visa requests (e.g. by MSFT).
There are lots of studies that claim to show how globalization of trade and immigration help everybody get richer. The problem is that after 30 years of real-world experience, the middle class and lower in the developed economies didn’t get that memo.
Reality is more important than theory presented in some elitist academic’s set of publications.
New highs in stocks and record low yields on bonds
are built on quicksand: the understatement of inflation.
Thus, the Fed can’t allow reported inflation to soar and
upset the “house of cards” and the big banks are fine
with that.
We are printing money right now to buy real goods and services that will be paid for by slowing growth in the future. When you start putting in a 3% or 3.5% nominal growth rate into calculations you realize how over valued SP500 is compared to the past. If plug in the current dividend of $59.68 and say it’s going to grow at 3.5% you get the stock market future very, very long term return is less than 2% annually. Or solve for value to get you an 8% return it needs to fall to around 800. It’s going to hurt. My guess is they are going to be printing to hand out money right and left to try to get nominal growth to 4% even if inflation is 3.5% and 10 year is 0.5%.
> We are printing money right now to buy real goods and services that will be paid for by slowing growth in the future.
With that logic, we should send real goods and services back in time to 1945 to pay off the lingering debt from WWII
You mean helicopter money actually causes inflation? Who’d a thunk it?
And when they cannot afford to give away the store anymore? Then what?
Prices also rise as supply and demand are impacted by corporate bailouts. No need to drop prices to clear inventory during slow sales as the government has your corporate back. Crank up the prices of your goods to the remaining buyers and source from the cheapest producers overseas. Soon we will be getting income reducing austerity from the Repugs or more income reducing immigrant competition from the Dems to go with the weaker dollar.
The NLRB has 3 Republican members and 2 open seats.
The NLRB is a useless agency, a paycheck generator for the professional class. Workers have been decimated under their watch.
S&P at a record high. “Inflation secured!!!”
How else will they pay off the debt.Print baby print.
If we had inflation in the economy we wouldn’t have retailers going bankrupt. Another retailer, a discounter, just went bust today, Stein Mart.
Inflation is mainly in financial assets and things the affluent purchase regularly. Luxury items are sky rocketing in price and discounted merchandise is sitting on the self.
Exactly!!! Why on earth would I care about higher costs di ni ng out when I prefer to eat home 99% of the time?
In my area, Trader Joe’s and Walmart haven’t increased prices. That’s where I shop. Dont really care that Costco has increased them.
Same with new cars. Who cares? My used honda civic was a steal.
“A supply shock and a demand shock”
It sounds like dividing zero by zero.
The result is undefined.
Ramp up CPI, pay those old folks (ones who haven’t died of Covid) a nice COLA, and buy some votes. Under counting inflation is counter productive, or they are lying to themselves? Can’t figure out which.
Expect the social security cola to be almost nonexistent for next year. They only use the summer months to calculate the increase and with the number of unemployed and the UI benefits gone, it will be a dismal number.
Australia’s CPI was negative for the previous quarter and year as a result of government subsidies to childcare which made it free and the fall in gasoline prices which, of course, have now recovered………..
Wonder what the government here is going to do for those on the Age Pension? The next adjustment is in September. They change the rates here twice a year – March and September.
They’ve thrown tonnes of money at everybody other than those people during the government induced economic crisis here
Data not accepted. Wolf Richter targeted for reeducation. End transmission.
Headline on CNBC, Increase in Inflation Shows Economy is Healing
Lance Manly,
Yeah, this stuff is just astounding. That inflation = growth is inbred into media depiction of this issue.
The NY Times economics editor, who gets to ask a question at the FOMC press conference, has been hounding the Fed for not generating enough inflation. He keeps calling it “failure” and the like. That’s the self-serving editorial line at the NYT. It needs inflation (higher subscription rates) to show income growth and pay off its huge mountain of debt. The NYT tends to take the side of the little people except where it matters the most. And there, on the economic front, it wants to crush the little people and impoverish them in order to serve its own interests.
I pay $4/ month for 7/24 NYT digital. Not sure how their business model works today. Once in a while I pick up the Sunday addition for $6.
You are wasting $48/year after tax $. Not my cup of tea. I’d rather buy 4 cans of great white tea with that $.
Btw I do read nyt, but for free. Brave browser is faster to load, print as pdf before the pay to read thing pops up.
The price of a bushel of wheat was $2 in 1960. It was about $4.90 recently. The price of a new car went up 13x since 1960, but they added airbags, cruise control, rust protection, automatic transmission, tinted windows and a back up camera.
Bill Clinton was the last president to balance a Federal budget.
Wolf,
Will this inflation potentially undermine the US$ as a reserve currency? I can’t see how it can’t.
Thanks.
MiTurn,
Only if competing currencies (the euro is the closest with a 20% share of reserve currencies, then the yen with a 6% share) somehow are better managed, which I doubt. Nothing else is even close. The dollar’s share of reserve currencies is still 62%. That’s down from where it was in the heyday, but it’s still big. Any significant changes will take many years.
https://wolfstreet.com/2020/01/02/us-dollar-as-global-reserve-currency-chinese-renminbi/
And it’s worse. An institution like the Fed (and other CBs) that can conjure money at will, can also in conjunction with the primary dealers, transnationals, and sovereign treasury depts, manipulate every price on the planet. They can inflate markets, crash marketss, control prices, etc. This is how modern despotism operates. There is no escape. We must take this power away or we are doomed.
I think you’ll see interest rates start to rise. August is usually a low. Let’s see if rates start to sniff out inflation after labour day.
If interest rates rise anywhere over inflation this house of cards comes down.
Looking forward!
I rather focus of rebuilding ASAP than sustaining a growing ponzi.
That shelter thing sure is way up here in 92115. I’ve been harping on this since May. Housing costs, at least ownership is way way more expensive than it was back in January or February (pre covid)
Wolf, you had suggested a while ago that you might keep an eye on that house I mentioned that sold for too much back in May and maybe make some sort of study of what we’re seeing here. There’s absolutely no houses (SFR) for sale in what I would consider my neighborhood. Spread that out to all of 92115, which has many thousands of houses, and there are only 13 SFR’s for sale. What’s available is outrageously priced and what has sold has got to be at least 15 to 20% higher than what it should be going for.
I feel that shelter (SFR’s) are going for a bunch not only because people are desperate for something with a yard, but also because people are freaked out about inflation now and need to hedge it somehow.
Food inflation is freaky, but what’s happening to housing is downright scary.
Record single family home sales and prices in
July in the NC High Country (formally known as Appalachia).
Wolf, does this inflation data have any implications for your SPY short?
Don’t think inflation is going to rage just yet. Silver bungee jumping, but almost everything else wholesale and input material looking meh. Look at most of metals, energy, food at the producer level. At this rate of inflation, food commodity producer bankruptcy will blow out next year.
In short, everything is taking a long jump upward, but another demand cliff is here…
The new work from home environment is another sign of the growing venal iniquity of our society. It has divided us into WFH workers and working at work workers. I find it very distasteful that these people are paid so much more without even coming in to work. I am quitting my factory job after this nightmare ends. If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em, I say.
I used to believe in an honest day’s pay for an honest day’s work. Pfft. That’s for the birds. I now wanna get paid a fortune for sitting on my ass, on my own couch, for doing sweet FA, like so many others.
You got way more than your pound of flesh out of me and it still wasn’t enough. You underpaid me, pulled the rug out from under me, heavily slanted the playing field and repeatedly moved the goal posts. I’m done. I hope you’re happy.
Working from home in the US has been key for mothers like myself. I’ve done it for the last 3 years, before it was cool:
* men cannot sexually harass you
* time flexibility that you need with kids in the only country without paid maternity leave becomes a built in feature
Mothers win with WFH, so it benefits society, as their kids also win.
This is just theft dressed up as monetary policy. I’m glad someone with a profile is writing about this – it’s hardly popular but must be addressed. Every basis point of manipulation is interest stolen from savers.
Record single family home sales and prices in
July in the NC High Country (formally known as Appalachia). Crazy time…
Print baby print
Some comments:
1. When was the last time you actually ‘felt rich’ or well off from money you made from work? Probably a long, long time ago. Exceptions of course for the top 10%. For that matter when were you last in the top 10%, if ever?
2. Everybody with an ounce of brains knows that the numbers are so distorted that they have no real meaning for most Americans.
3. If you own a home the cost component of the inflation numbers is only important in such variables such as upkeep, real estate taxes, and insurance, etc. If you have a mortgage and the rate on the loan is variable, you might even have a negative number there.
4. Here in Oz the biggest increase over the past few years int eh components has been tobacco as a result of huge increases in government tax on the items. A basically menaingless number if you don’t smoke.
5. Maybe it will happen in the USA, but is sure going to happne here in Oz over the next year is food inflation. We are going to get hit with huge increases in the price of fruit and vegetables as there aren’t enough people to pick the stuff.
The people that usally do most of the work are temp visa hodlers that come to travel around the country and work as they do so. Over 2/3rds of them have left the country since the virus hit.
Oz also exports a bunch of stuff (usually the best quality) to overseas markets as well and those that pay top price will get served first. China is having a really, really bad year for ag product prouction and this will finally hit the rest of the world in tems of demand and prices. Something to watch.
And finally, if we don’t have a normal growing season here this year after the crap we had last year, the price of ruits and vegetables is going to soar even more.