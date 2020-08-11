Foot Traffic to “Places of Commerce,” Office Occupancy Hit by Covid Resurgence, Persistent Work-from-Home: Real-Time Data

The longer the Pandemic drags on, and work-from-home gets entrenched, the further Old Normal moves out of reach.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
There has been a recovery of sorts, but it has been frustratingly partial and in some areas, such as office occupancy, even minimal, with many peculiar shifts, twists, and turns – each with losers and winners: That’s what real-time data trackers are pointing out.
The AEI released its latest weekly Foot Traffic Index for 40 metro areas in the US today, based on cellphone GPS data from Safegraph.com. The index was put together to track the recovery from the Pandemic. The seven-day moving average tracks daily visits to “points of interest,” such as stores, malls, restaurants, hotels, movie theaters, airports, hospitals, other places of commerce, and other points of interest, and visits from employees.
In the chart below, each line represents one of the 40 metros. It compares foot traffic in the current week to where foot traffic was in the week ended January 15. A value of 100% would mean foot traffic is back at its January-old-normal level.
The bold lines are Kansas City, Virginia Beach, Pittsburgh, Seattle, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, with Kansas City being the red line at the top (74%) and San Francisco being the greenish line at the bottom (43%), just above San Jose (42%). This means that foot traffic in Kansas City is 74% of where it was in the week ended January 15; and that in San Francisco, foot traffic is 43% of where it was in the week ended January 15.
Note the curve of Kansas City. It was near-V-shaped, up from the trough of 38%. But then the city began to experience a major outbreak of Covid-19. The city and the people are now trying to stay safe and contain the outbreak (click on the chart to enlarge it):
The second bold line from the bottom is Los Angeles (47%). It’s sandwiched between the thin lines of Phoenix (52%) and Miami (47%), just above Orlando (46%).
Here are the 40 metros, with the foot-traffic percentages in the week ended August 9, and the foot traffic percentages during the low point:
|Metro
|Week to Aug 9
|Trough
|Kansas City, MO
|74%
|38%
|Indianapolis, IN
|73%
|33%
|Nashville, TN
|71%
|34%
|Virginia Beach, VA
|67%
|38%
|Atlanta, GA
|67%
|34%
|St. Louis, MO
|66%
|35%
|Cincinnati, OH
|66%
|33%
|Milwaukee, WI
|66%
|34%
|Providence, RI
|65%
|31%
|Jacksonville, FL
|65%
|37%
|Charlotte, NC
|65%
|37%
|Detroit, MI
|65%
|25%
|Chicago
|64%
|30%
|Minneapolis, MN
|63%
|30%
|Dallas, TX
|62%
|33%
|Cleveland, OH
|62%
|31%
|Columbus, OH
|62%
|32%
|Houston, TX
|60%
|33%
|Pittsburgh, PA
|60%
|30%
|San Diego, CA
|59%
|27%
|Denver, CO
|59%
|27%
|Sacramento, CA
|59%
|34%
|San Antonio, TX
|59%
|34%
|Austin, TX
|58%
|30%
|Baltimore, MD
|57%
|32%
|Riverside-SB, CA
|57%
|33%
|Tampa, FL
|57%
|32%
|Portland, OK
|56%
|34%
|Philadelphia, PA
|56%
|29%
|Seattle, WA
|55%
|32%
|Boston, MA
|54%
|25%
|Washington, DC
|53%
|29%
|Las Vegas, NV
|53%
|22%
|New York, NY
|53%
|24%
|Phoenix, AZ
|52%
|35%
|Los Angeles, CA
|47%
|26%
|Miami, FL
|47%
|26%
|Orlando, FL
|46%
|23%
|San Francisco, CA
|43%
|25%
|San Jose, CA
|42%
|25%
Foot traffic into the security zones of airports – the TSA’s daily checkpoint screenings, a real-time indication of how many people are flying – shows similar stall in the recovery, but a much lower levels, still down about 70% from a year ago.
I can sort-of confirm the San Francisco foot-traffic score of 43%.
Nearly all of the tourists from overseas are gone, based on my observations from the touristy part of the city where we live. For office workers, working from home is huge here. Companies in the Bay Area have pushed out the date when people should return to the office. Google moved its return-to-the-office-date to at least July 2021. Other companies are now implementing work-from-home as a permanent feature or option, such as Twitter. With many startups, there are doubts if there will be even a company to return to.
Restaurants can be open, but only for outdoor dining, take-out, or delivery. You get used to eating in 59° windy and foggy weather (this is summer, after all). But lack of sidewalk space makes this impossible for many restaurants. In other places, street-parking in front of the restaurant has been converted into a seating area. Many restaurants have switched to take-out only. A large number of restaurants are closed and may never reopen.
Gyms, pools, the building of my swim club, and the like are closed. But the beach is open, and it’s free, and livelier than ever, and the water is nice, and I have never seen so many people swim in it. Pool swimmers are discovering cold-water swimming and the beauty of the Bay.
And due to the renewed surge of the virus in the City, some of the reopening steps have been put on hold or were backtracked. So foot traffic in San Francisco at 43% of January levels seems about on target.
Are people going to the office yet? Um…
The sudden reality of working-from-home for many office workers, and their eventual return to the office, can be tracked by collecting data from access control systems, such as keycards, key fobs, and access apps. Kastle Systems – which provides access systems for 3,600 buildings and 41,000 businesses in 47 states – has been releasing its own weekly Back to Work Barometer, based on the data it obtains from its access systems in 10 large metros.
Office occupancy collapsed in March and April as people stopped going to the office, and the 10-metro average hit a low of around 15% – meaning that office occupancy, as measured by employees entering the office, was down 85% from pre-Pandemic levels. Then there was a mild recovery. But the recovery stalled in mid-June. The average of the top 10 metros (red line in the chart) is at 22.6%, just below where it had been in the week of June 17. I added the black horizontal line, from the current value of the top-10-city average (click on the chart to enlarge it):
In Dallas and Los Angeles, where office occupancy has been higher than in the remaining eight cities if the barometer, it still was only 34.9% and 31.9% of pre-Pandemic levels. The New York metro is at the bottom with an occupancy of 11.7% — meaning occupancy is still down 88%. San Francisco is just above it, with an occupancy of 13%. This becomes eerily clear when you walk around the Financial District during what used to be rush hour.
The longer the Pandemic drags on, the more people and companies will change permanently – some of it for the better, some of it not, followed by economic adjustments across the spectrum, of the type we can already see the beginnings of, from commercial real estate to where people want to live and work. And the Old Normal moves further and further out of reach.
The biggest question I have from this article is… Who the heck is safegraph and how the heck do they get my gps data???
Lune,
Your data is a commodity that is traded by data brokers. Researchers can also get this data in “anonymized” form.
When you look at Google maps during rush hour, and all streets are read, this is cell phone data.
Wolf,
Thanks for putting in the work to continually find new metrics to objectively measure macro economic activity.
The more financial asset prices are unmoored from underlying financial reality, the more dangerous the financial mkts become for the average investor/401k holder.
The cynical put all their tainted faith in the Fed and its magic ZIRP gun, but anybody who has spent a half hour reading economic history knows how money printing in the face of decline ends – “There was money everywhere, by the wheelbarrow, but less and less to buy…”
Big Brother is watching YOU!
There is more to it.
The foot traffic in the suburbs is well on its way to full recovery (from my personal observations). Packed packing lots at the big box stores, packed parks/beaches, restaurants with lines out the door, houses are selling quickly and over asking price, help wanted signs are everywhere.
Etc.
Whew, the beach Was packed last Saturday, Grand Bend, Ontario. I believe this was August 8th. 8/8, if you remember, it means the door opens, a portal, and like a lot of people it’s best not to know about it, for it to work properly, which it did, because we got a really good direction read on the compass: NNE. This came out the following day, August 9.
So, anyways, a good portion on the main drag were wearing masks. Restaurants full. Had to walk 20 blocks to get a free parking spot. It doesn’t look like an epidemic, but IT does feel like a social experiment.
From Safegraphs privacy policy,
“ How to Opt Out of Information Collection and Interest-Based Advertising
To avoid having your device’s mobile advertising identifiers (and location data associated with it) used for our services, including for interest-based advertising, you may adjust the settings on your mobile device. For iOS mobile devices, you can do so as follows: go to “Settings” from your device’s home screen; scroll down to “Privacy”; select “Advertising”; and turn on “Limit Ad Tracking.” For Android mobile devices: go to “Google Settings” on your Device; select “Ads”; and check or toggle the setting labeled “Opt Out of Interest-Based Ads” or “Opt Out of Ads Personalization.”
Yes, but cell phone tower triangulation and wifi triangulation…you can’t opt out of. I know you’re specifically talking about Safegraph though. The only real solution is to either use airplane mode or just turn off your phone or a VPN.
I don’t use Apple. I have an android device that has been overhauled with a new operating system without google’s software completely. These big tech companies are all “walled gardens” of technology. The sad undeniable truth of a smartphone is that they really are tracking devices.
alright…
define “nice”
as someone who once swam around manhattan…
shark fins not present?
no recent oil spill?
clear spaces between ice flows?
solid waste not visible?
Is your name Cosmo Kramer by chance?
not I. Wolf is the one who has swam around manhattan… through the Harlem river. how tasty does that sound?
Not me. Friend of mine and member of my swim club. I can’t swim 30 miles, even with the current. In the crazy world of marathon swimmers, he’s a well-known guy.
RagnarD,
Included in “nice” are heavy metals, biohazards, hypothermia, strong currents including freak currents every now and then, heavy chop, floating mostly submerged logs with iron spikes sticking out, undefinable sometimes slimy debris floating around, sea lions that go nuts and bite swimmers, pelicans that dive-bomb for herring, boats that you run into or vice versa, jellyfish, etc.
Correction: The City, not the City…
I wonder how many businesses would shrink their footprint. Looking mainly at the big guys. I would guess guys like Salesforce and Twitter might stay as long as whatever tax advantage remain. But with WFH becoming a more permanent feature, at some point there is going to be a desire to shrink the footprint.
Cause all of that empty space is like money in the toilet.
One thing I’m curious about the data is if it is adjusted for weather/seasonality. Foot traffic here in Phoenix is bound to be a lot lower in the summer than in January, naturally. Also curious if that holds true for cold winter cities.
It’s not adjusted for anything. This is raw data, based on cell phone GPS data. So if you drive to your air conditioned mall, or hospital, or restaurant, you’re in it.
I think the point is that comparing current traffic to the week ending Jan 15 may not be comparing apples to apples. In colder climates such as the east coast you would expect more foot traffic now than then. Conversely in places like Phoenix you might expect less foot traffic in the summer. A year over year comparison might be more helpful. Either way the data is interesting and definitely shows the trend.
Josh,
No apples to apples. This Pandemic is unique in my lifetime. Everyone tries to find ways to measure the recovery. So this raw unadjusted unsanitized data is a refreshing look at what’s going on.
BTW, “foot traffic” is not people “walking” on the sidewalk. It means people entering a place of business. They drove to the mall, parked, and walked into the mall. People in Phoenix do that in the summer too.
Most of the people I know either work from home or are at home because their job went away. Maybe 1/10th go to work, with other humans.
People adapt, or die.
I think foot traffic in the Melbourne CBD is down something like 90% compared to the same time last year.
Of course we have all those nifty restrictions and a curfew, but that hasn’t stopped the spread of the virus nor the deaths in aged care.
410 new cases and 21 deaths for today’s data for a new high in deaths and 16 of the 21 were linked to age care.
The talking heads and ‘know-it-alls’ are now spouting bs about maybe easing restrictions if and when we hit only 20 cases a day.
There is no plan to get out of this mess and there has never been one.
Track and trace remains pathetic and cases in regional Victoria are now increasing too.
Re: location spying..
Its even worse than that.. checkout LocationSmart.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/LocationSmart
They track everyone’s cellphone within 200 meters. Data sold to whoever wants to buy it.. no controls.. no anonymizing, all fully identifiable to you..in real time.
There is no opt-in..if you have a cellphone, you are automatically in their system because phone companies willingly sell it to them. (so turning off ‘location’ doesn’t stop it).
They had a hack too in 2018, exposing around 200 million customers (I guess everyone in North America with a cellphone).
https://globalnews.ca/news/4220193/location-exposed-without-consent-smartphone/
Yes this should be totally illegal.. but because of corruption, its not..
And who knows what dark powers are using technology like this today to control / blackmail our politicians and others in supposed power…
This plus google tracking..it is like skynet has arrived.. Dark times ahead..
Actually, even look at the marketing material on LocationSmart’s website..
It is totally creepy and scary what even their own website says they will do for you
..real time location of any employee (or anyone else) at ANY time (i.e. when off of work)
..find any device when roaming anywhere in the world..
..find wifi-only devices anywhere in the world..
Its a corporate version of the ‘China’ panopticon, right here in North America…run by a corporation with everything for sale..
The New York metro is at the bottom with an occupancy of 11.7% — meaning occupancy is still down 88%.
Wow I thought my 70% visualization was off but not 88%.
Maybe the people living and pedaling dont have cell phones. Just realized I mixed them in the visual data.
This is going to get really ugly.
Something eerie came over me when they opened hudson yards. They required a reservation to hike the falafel tower, I felt like how many people can we keep selling the same brands and buildings too?
Does the “masters card” offer any data available that tracks Aerosol can spray paint sales?
That’s another gem of info hiding out there in the big ole Shities.
By whom and how are the home, apartment, business eviction stats being collected? Seems time to begin to follow this statistic to compile the trend of the newly homeless.