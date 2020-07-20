Recovery of Collapsed Air Passenger Traffic in the US Backtracks

Confirming early warnings by United and Delta of re-declining ticket sales. V-Recovery has to wait in line. Airline shares down 3.7% intraday.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
TSA checkpoint screenings, which track how many people enter into the security zones at US airports on a daily basis, were down -72.6% yesterday (Sunday) compared to Sunday in the same week last year, according to TSA data released this morning. This was a notch worse than Sunday last week (-71.7%). And this reversal has been playing out since early July.
The seven-day moving average, which irons out the day-to-day volatility particularly around the Independence Day weekend, has edged down to -74.5%, right back where it was on July 2. The peak, so to speak – the smallest decline from the same period last year – was on July 8:
The miserably slow recovery for airlines in terms of ticket sales, from near-zero in late March and early April to some level above near-zero started backtracking in late June. United Airlines and Delta Airlines both issued early warnings about this industry-wide phenomenon that was not supposed to happen in this recovery, but is now happening.
Ticket sales today result in passenger traffic some days, weeks, or months later when these customers are actually walking into an airport to get on the plane. And those declining ticket sales that United had warned about with charts, using industry-wide data for all airlines and sales channels, is now translating gradually into declining passenger traffic into the security zones of US airports.
Sure, this is summer travel season, when traffic is always up seasonally compared to lower-traffic seasons. This year too, there has been a seasonal uptick. But these are year-over-year comparisons that eliminate the seasonality of air travel.
Both United and Delta cited the renewed outbreaks of Covid-19 as the primary cause for this reversal in the recovery – people not wanting to be in an airport with all the exposure this produces and not wanting to sit on a plane near people who might potentially be contagious. This is in addition to travel restrictions globally.
Airlines, which are in an existential crisis given this collapse in revenues – Delta’s passenger revenues collapsed 94% in Q2 – have been promoting the theme that they’re working hard to make flying as safe as possible. That may be true, except that, after having slashed capacity to match the collapsed demand, they’re packing people like sardines into the few planes that are flying, which is not reassuring to everyone on these flights or to people contemplating to fly.
At around noon today, the WOLF STREET airline index of the seven largest US airlines – Alaska, American, Delta, JetBlue, Southwest, Spirit, and United – is down 3.7% from Friday’s close and down 50% from the end of the Good Times in mid-January 2020, and down 60% from January 2018 (market cap data via YCharts):
Airlines are in shrinkage-and-survival mode instead of V-shaped recovery mode. “It will be more than two years before we see a sustainable recovery”: Delta CEO. Read… Delta’s Passenger Revenue -94%. How it Plans to Stay Alive till “Demand Returns.” Confirms United’s Warning About Newly Waning Demand
Can also be confirmed through AirBnb data. Supposedly booking is up …. for rural areas, so people are not flying, they are taking trips nearby using personal transport.
Airlines are finished for a while.
I am just hoping that if this country descends into madness between now and the election, there would be some international flights out of SFO.
Why play MadMax here? Other countries not accepting Americans? Let’s just say I’ve prepared for this years ago ;)
Okay Snake (as in Pliskin), what’s your plan?
Hey, I thought was dead?
lol, “I thought you’d be taller.”
So you were wise enough to acquire a second passport Very smart grasshopper
In addition to the problems with air travel there is little purpose for domestic air travel. Most in-person conventions are canceled, most in-person sales calls are no longer desired, large weddings and celebrations no longer exist and many of the best vacation destinations are no longer practical either because they are covid-19 soaked wastelands (Florida) or have long serious quarantines (Hawaii).
This will soon not be a pandemic story.
Business travel sucks. I haven’t ever met a Road Warrior who told me they like doing it. Now the business world has discovered, much of it is not necessary.
Leisure travel? Well, heading straight into a Depression, that’s not coming back in a big way, either, after the pandemic is ended.
> This will soon not be a pandemic story. Business travel sucks.
EXACTLY!!! The BEST change I’ve made in my life has been towards remote working which allowed me to not only run away from NIMBY areas but notably, I was also able to shift my healthcare cost burden to those same NIMBYs thanks to ACA. My cost structure is so much more competitive now! We cannot compete with workers worldwide if we waste a ton of resources on housing and healthcare.
It is hugely beneficial to me that Americans who were not that tech-savvy finally learned how to use Zoom and learned that one can be more focused while working at home than in open floor offices. Working from home rules, moving around, commuting, open floor offices, airports… are a massive waste of time and resources IMHO. Extremely polluting as well.
I agree re: remote work, but what is the connection to health care?
Private jet, limo, 5 star hotel. Living on the road can be better than living at home.
Have you all seen Kamala’s proposal? $2K per person, per month plus $2K per dependent. So a family of 4 would get $8K/month. Retroactive to March 2020.
That’s a lot of money to spend on flights, homes, cars, you name it.
No that’s insane Talk about bankrupting the country And totally destroying the dollar Got GOLD? I do for reasons like this insanity
Anyone notice Silver today Breaking out above twenty dollars Fireworks dead ahead in precious metals No wonder why
Deficits don’t matter.
– Dick Cheney
If you listen to “ Dick” Cheney then I pity you
I haven’t heard a peep about deficits in the past 3.5 years.
But, I think it will be talked about a bunch come this January.
Do you suppose she’ll get her old job back and resume prosecuteing those of a certain color for truency if their kids don’t show up for school…while giving corporate big shots get out of jail free cards?
Might be inflationary…
;)
It’s easy when it’s not your own money.
But then again that thing is dead on arrival. Zero chance of being passed.
What douchebaggery.
We’re loadin’ up our boards in our woody now and headin’ out singin’ our song……Shark!!!
Its surprising that when the need for screen passengers has diminished so much there are no stories detailing the reduction, if any, of the large force of TSA personnel.
TSA has been deployed to Portland. They are the guys in camo carrying machine guns with no unit designation kidnapping people into minivans.
Jade Helm is under way.
That index chart looks more like a fish-hook than a V. The airlines apparently didn’t get the memo…
“Its surprising that when the need for screen passengers has diminished so much there are no stories detailing the reduction, if any, of the large force of TSA personnel.”
no issues. a new outfit and reassigned to riot duty.
I suspect that the present configuration of airlines will look vastly different in the near future. Obviously air travel will not disappear, but a lot of current carriers might.
That being said, I truly dislike flying. A necessary evil.
Flying wearing a mask is painful and horrible. Until that requirement is dropped I wont fly at all..
Since airlines are a bunch of scared little girls, they deserve to fail. All they have to do is when buying a ticket-you waive your right to sue us if you catch Covid by buying this ticket. Same with entering an airport. Herd immunity built, problem solved.
But that makes too much sense so the girls will continue playing with their hair until they are broke and have to sell all their planes.
Ahh, one of the COVID deniers. I wish there was an ignore function here.
Same here, wish there’s an ignore button but then others might accuse you of being 1984 for censoring freedom of speech even though ignore function doesn’t exactly work that way, it just allow me to not even have to read through certain people’s BS but the post is still there for others to read it if they so choose to.
My little girl can read.
… hear that? That’s the planet breathing a sigh of relief. You don’t have to be a climate change advocate to know that pumping insane amounts of fossil fuels into the atmosphere is bad. This hurtling to exotic destinations on cheap air travel every few months and posting glamor shots on Facebook eating exotic entrees whose names you can’t even pronounce while living paycheck to paycheck isn’t my idea of maintaining healthy self-esteem or a healthy, sustainable, livable planet.
As I’ve been saying, it’s not all been bad with this Covid stuff. In fact one day it will be viewed as one of the planet’s self healing mechanism.
When will humans understand that when it comes to confrontation with nature, it will always be Human 0 – Nature XXX