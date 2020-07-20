OK, the Zoo Has Gone Nuts: “Fraudulent” Press Release of Buyout Nearly Triples Stock of Soon-to-be-Bankrupt Oil & Gas Producer, Briefly

Who the heck bought those shares? Robinhood traders? And who placed this press release and cashed in on it?
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Shale-oil-and-gas driller Denbury Resources – which has $2.2 billion in long-term debt and is approaching bankruptcy, having disclosed on July 15 that it had failed to make an interest payment of $3 million on its Senior Subordinated Notes due in 2023 “in order to evaluate certain strategic alternatives,” thus triggering a 30-day grace period before “default” – saw its soon-to-be-worthless shares go through a wild ride today, starting premarket when they nearly tripled.
Early this morning, a press release, purportedly issued by Denbury, appeared on Accesswire — and then also on AP and others which had paid Accesswire to carry the press release — announcing that Denbury had “received an official offer for corporate buyout at $1.2 a share. This includes transferring full ownership of the company.” The buyer would provide additional liquidity to cover the missed interest payment, and Denbury would continue as a going concern, it said.
This price of $1.20 was over five times the share price on Friday at the close of $0.227 a share. The purported buyer was not named in the press release.
CEO Chris Kendall told Bloomberg News the statement was “completely fraudulent.” In a statement, Denbury confirmed that the press release was “fraudulent and not issued by the Company,” and that it “has received no such proposal,” and that it “has reported the fraudulent activity to the New York Stock Exchange.”
Accesswire then rescinded the fraudulent press release, and it’s gone. AP replaced it with a “Page Not Found” page that included the line, “The page you’re looking for has moved or no longer exists.” An Accesswire spokesman told Bloomberg News that an investigation is ongoing.
Yes, we would like to find out how a fraudulent press release gets published, allowing those folks that had advance knowledge of the fraudulent press release to trade on it and make some bucks off some hapless Robinhood traders who bought the shares at the fraud-induced price and who are now trying to figure out what to do with them.
After CEO Kendall declared the statement to be fraudulent, shares came off their spike. But during the first minutes of regular trading, they still jumped about 50%. And they closed the day still up 12% at about $0.26.
There were numerous reasons not to fall for this scam, including Denbury’s $2.2 billion in debt that would come with the acquisition of the driller. Part of this debt is now nearly worthless. Only a moron would buy a company like this before the bankruptcy filing and take on all this debt.
For example, the “senior subordinated notes” due in 2023, whose interest payment Denbury failed to make last week, they closed at 3 cents on the dollar today (via Finra/Morningstar):
A company that would offer to buy Denbury as a going concern, as the fraudulent press release said, would take on the obligation of this bond at 100 cents on the dollar, even though the bond market is saying that these bonds are worthless.
Denbury’s “senior secured notes” due in 2024 are trading at 41 cents on the dollar. Funds that specialize in distressed credits generally buy these kinds of bonds, betting that the collateral that they will get in a bankruptcy filing is worth more than the price of the bond, or that they will get a big part of the new company during the bankruptcy proceedings.
The fact that the senior unsecured notes have become worthless and that the senior secured notes trade only at 41 cents on the dollar is a clear indication that the creditors will get the new company as it emerges from bankruptcy, and that current shareholders will be wiped out, holding shares that will be cancelled and no longer represent anything.
But the traders who bought these soon-to-be worthless shares this morning will – unless they unload them to an even greater fool – watch them become worthless in their accounts, where they could sit for years as a line item, representing cancelled vestiges of a knee-jerk trade based on a headline in a market that has become a zoo that has gone nuts.
The bankruptcy epicenter of the oil-and-gas industry is in Texas. Read… The Great American Shale Oil & Gas Massacre: Bankruptcies, Defaulted Debts, Worthless Shares, Collapsed Prices of Oil & Gas
Wolf, you are really on this…wow!!! The inmates truly run the asylum now…one flew over the cukoos nest has nothing on these markets!!! Making the era of 1927 to 1929 and the robber barons of yesteryear simply blush. The question is, will all hades break loose before the election, or will there be enough of a lid on things until the new year???
“Wolf, you are really on this…wow!!! ”
Yes, Wolf, excellent coverage of a niche topic (bond dynamics near BK).
Since there are going to be plenty of BK company bonds going forward, getting the tracking tools lined up in advance is a smart move.
DIP loans/intra bankruptcy gamesmanship are two more niche topics that are going to gain more and more relevance going forward.
Also, would like to put in another vote for publishing/tracking CCC rated bonds, since they are (surprisingly) hard to ID via the free internet and are pretty much marked out for near term BK Doom according to historical SP default stats.
Crushed stock prices can serve as a proxy, but CCC designation adds a little something…
Ditto for hunting up a consolidated month-by-month, corp debt maturity calendar for all outstanding corp debt…mechanically easy to generate, but surprisingly hard to find via the free internet. Possible to generate by *company* but impossible to find by *month* of maturity.
Of interest because such a calendar would highlight the Götterdämmerung months with high simultaneous bond maturities.
Well if you collected a list of CUSIPs you could do this against firna trace api… I only do this for HYG and LQD underlying…
149 (168 if you include ones without ratings) of the 1181 underlying HYG are rated CCC or lower. only 84 of the 1181 seem like they have payments due in august (may was higher north +200) assuming bi annuall relative to the maturity date.
Sorry may had like ~130,
This is nothing new. Fraud is always going on. Wherever there’s lots of money to made you will find lots of fraudsters. Whether it’s individual fraudsters, institutional fraudsters, heddge fund fraudsters, government sanctioned fraudsters.
By the way day traders DON’T do research on the companies. They trade on price movement and volume (maybe). Therefore, it’s easy to get caught in the trap if day teading is your game.
Does the slow moving SEC get involved in this or is Wolf going to Taser them into action?
Actually those bonds jumped 50% today from $2.00 to $3.00
Intraday they plunged 30% from 4.3 to 3.0 🤣
For people who don’t look at bonds often: bonds have a face value of $1,000. So when we say they trade at 3 cents on the dollar (or at $3), it means that each $1,000 bond trades for $30, meaning they have lost 97% of their value.
Score… in Robinhood language that is the definition of value.
Mr. Wolf Ritcher, A guy from seeking alpha did the same and I throw his argument in trash apart through using data and financials. Initially seeking alpha kept the article open then later put a lock on it. Go and read my comments if you have access to lock articles. You will find data of all other companies in comparision of DNR.
Regards,
Eddie,
“guy from seeking alpha did the same…”
Did what? Did look at the unsecured bonds and see that they’re nearly worthless? A bond with a $1,000 face value trading at $30? Meaning it lost 97% of its value. And has a yield of 230%?!?! Theoretical yield — because in reality they failed to make their coupon interest payment, and so in reality, it trades at an infinite yield.
In 25 days, the 30-day grace period is over and the company will be in default, and that’s when creditors get to exercise their rights. To protect itself from creditors blocking and taking stuff, the company will file for bankruptcy protection. There is a credit hierarchy in bankruptcy law. At the top are the secured creditors and at the bottom are the unsecured creditors. Shareholders aren’t even at the table.
If those assets had a value that exceeded the debt associated with them, Denbury could just sell those assets and pay off the debts and have cash left over to operate. But that’s not the case, or else the company would have done it. The company cannot sell the assets for what it owes on them. That’s why the unsecured bonds are near-worthless.
Secured creditors will get just about the whole schmear. Unsecured bondholders might get some crumbs. Shareholders get nothing.
Someone’s using the PPP to trade stocks just like that guy who got caught using the PPP to trade cryptocurrencies.
The PPP application probably looks like:
– Need x million for Maiden Lane Fed SPV.
—> x million approved!!!
Isn’t that clever using your biodegradeble usually wothless PP to trade crytocurrencies? Now thats creating value. From PeePee to cash!
Too much money chasing too few shares. Money is flooding into stocks from the Fed. Wait until they release the money from the TGA account. 4000 on the S&P by year end?
My guess is several more months of stock gains until the election. A new Pets.com era has begun (without the sock puppet).
Buy gold if you are disgusted by this circus. But it appears stock prices have always been set by M2 money supply, so in a sense, stocks are doing what they are supposed to be doing.
I do wonder, why such the focus on the US stock market only.. there are plenty of other developed countries in the world with well run stock markets (no worse than the bubbly fed US market at least) that are not trading at stupid multiples.
Places like Singapore, the UK, South Korea, Norway, Austria all are advanced developed economies, have very reasonable non-bubbly multiples / CAPE ratios and are easily accessible through relatively cheap (for international investing) country specific index funds traded on US exchanges (ishares..etc). I see a bunch at Star-Capital’s Shiller website.
Am I missing something? There are plenty of assets in other stable developed countries at affordable prices and returns..
Why always the focus only on ‘gold’ and US markets only when there are so many other reasonable options out there to invest in? Its like the rest of the developed world doesn’t exist when you read any of these news articles..
Just wondering..
Perhaps I am over simplifying, but all markets are connected and, if anything, they’ll at least all mutually collapse. Might as well be at the main event.
Hmm, well they might, but the US right now has a CAPE ratio of 30 (totally out of sight!), while Korea has a Cape of 12.3, Singapore of 11.4, Austria of 11.5, UK 13.1.. all very reasonable and historically low or stable for all of those countries.
So it is unlikely those markets will crash anywhere to the degree that the US market will some day (or stagnate) given their already very low CAPE ratios. You get lots of earnings bang for the investment buck over the medium / long term versus the US.
And there is nothing wrong with any of these countries, they are generally first world managed modern economies not any worse than the USA.
And I won’t even get started with future potential weakening US dollar strength due to all the US money printing… :-)
hmmm.
Agreed with Sea ^
That Star-Capital map thingee is very useful…highlights the point you are making…there are established nations with less mad metrics than the US (American capital flight/ruin has been brought to you by the Fed…the Fed, your gvt at work).
Overseas investment becomes more and more viable once relocation becomes more and more plausible (because relocation removes the potential offset effects of adverse FX movements).
Sea Creature
My 2 cents:
1) Somewhat difficult to research foreign stocks and trading conventions on foreign exchanges
2) You’re actually taking 2 different risks: risk on the foreign stock, and possible USD-to-whatever foreign exchange risk
@Javert,
Yes, but if you invest in multiple countries, you are distributing that FX risk (and actually reducing US dollar risk given the Fed is printing like mad). There is risk in holding only dollars given how much we import from overseas. A basket of developed currencies is actually safer.
As well, developed countries FX do change, but not anywhere near those of less developied or “emerging” countries.. i.e. a Burger, Fries and Coke cost more or less about the same in USD in any of those places and doesn’t really change that much.
And yes, the star capital site is really good for seeing what opportunies exist overseas, as is the “Multpl” daily shiller site, for seeing how crazy things have gotten in US markets in comparison.. :-) The US market is not only disjuncted from history, but from the rest of the world as well. It is like Japan in the late 80s.. :-)
Investors go where the growth is, and tech is the one place you might see growth (note the ‘might’). American stock indicies are tech weighted while European indices are heavily bank weighted and European bank profits (or nonprofits) are influenced by the ECBs negative yields. Hence investors flood into the US market seeking the potential for growth. US fiscal will go bonkers before the election, and the US has at least the potential to push yields up.(symbolizing growth, although devaluing your currency is looked poorly upon if you’re not the world’s reserve currency). Europe can’t agree on a fiscal stimulus policy (more debt), so there’s less potential room for growth. This strengthens the Euro and weakens the US dollar.
Why gold? Gold senses excess money supply (liquidity or what people can borrow). Right now we are in a deflationary scenario. But inflation EXPECTATIONS are driving the price of gold up, as the markets says that the Fed will pump so much money into the economy that the dollar will continue to drop, and we’ll have higher prices from that process alone. This is asset inflation, not true economic growth.
Given that real yields are dropping like a rock, the utility of holding gold (which yields nothing) becomes more reasonable next to holding Treasuries which at the present time are yielding next to nothing.
The covid shock is potentially the most inflationary even of the last forty years. Globalization was deflationary because of productivity enhancements (which includes a global fungible labor supply and just in time supply chains). The covid shock is inflationary because it introduces chronic inefficiency. And inefficiency is inflation’s best friend.
So why bother with stocks if the sole reason they’re rising is money supply. You can make money much more safely with gold under the current conditions of low real yields. Try the gold miners if you’re still partial to that space.
Nah, it’s more the endstage of CARES. Fed has been withdrawaling liquidity for weeks. CARES is out of gas now, so money contraction is next.
The SEC ought to be able to figure out who sold…. if there was such a thing as the SEC
LOL, once again, good coverage
US247916AM12 and US247916AH27 closed at 41.25 and 42.375, respectively on friday
Jerome is new proud owner of these new defaulted trash on 10x future tax payer money!
Best Fed money can buy.
Crypto traders have moved from bitcoin to stocks.
Greed on one side, and complicity from the media from the other. AP, one would assume that’s Associated Press, not exactly your daily tabloid here, but somehow it managed to screw up something that simple. Amazing that it just parrots whatever is being said out there, amplification is probably one of the worst things that can happen when we have a news media that sees clicks and eyeballs as its primary goal.
As for the people who are buying and selling this stuff, they are being sucked in, and the culprit is the usual one in this case, the utter lack of real education, especially financial education by our educational institutions. Still, in these times, what could one expect other than the strong preying on the weak.
One wonders if there is going to be a SEC investigation to identify the criminals involved here. Somehow I doubt it.
To be fair to AP, its just a verbatim press release.
https://apnews.com/press-releases/accesswire
I don’t disagree with the state of news media and the internet, but verifying pure PRs is Accesswire’s job.
SEC is a captive regulator to Wall St just like FAA to BA!
In fact ALL Federal regulators are captive to industries they are supposed to regulate!
Rotating door – business = Govt regulators and back!!
“…press Release of buyout nearly triples stock…”
perfectly fits definition of “insider”, albeit a self-made one.
With money contraction about ready to start again, it will be interesting to watch oil prices. Bet they fall under 30$ again.
Ah, Denbury…………………………
The company has a connection to Australia too.
Years ago there was a company called Elk Petroleum that had a property in Wyoming and was undertaking CO2 enhanced recovery from that property.
Like many other wann-be mini oil companies in the land of Oz, they took their eyes off the big picture and started doing this and that and not concentrating on their main asset.
Then somewhere along the line they ended up partnering with Denbury – IIRC they (Denbury) ended up putting millions and millions (hundreds??) into the project and as a result of their actions after the joint venture was established were sued by Elk Petroleum.
The suit was resolved, but the damage had been done.
Then the next chapter in Elk’s history was writen when they were able to buy a producing field and did so by issuing mainly preferred shares and debt.
All seemed to be going well until one looked at the terms and conditions of the preferred shares whcih were basically buried (hidden) in the company statements. (And it appears that even more terms were hidden from everybody as well.)
The preferred shares terms were unreal to the buyers and conveyed a perpetual interest in the companies’ cash flow and assets even after being redeemed. (Is that even legal?)
Once the price of oil and natural gas crashed along with the mess that was ongoing with their Wyoming oil field, Elk filed for bankruptcy.
Had Elk focused on their main asset and not gotten involved with other things they could have been a great company.
Shares on issue went from something like 50 million or so up into the billions.
I lost track of what happened to the company’s Wyoming enhanced CO2 oil recovery property whan the bankruptcy filing was announced.
It would be interesting to see what happened to and who ended up owning it.
So I guess Denbury is getting a dose of their own medicine this time around. Serves them right.
Investor scams are nothing new to oil and gas. It’s called “drilling on wall st.”
“Scam”?
The company was real and the asset was real. Denbury had expertise in the recovery and generation of oil from using CO2.
The ‘scam’ if you want to call it that was:
1. The BOD of Elk ran all over the place throwing money at this and that which forced them into the JV.
2. Elk sued Denbury as it was playing games with the CO2 for the project.
3. The preferred shares wre structured so that the company would never be ‘free’ from them and the obligations to the buyers of the shares. Of course, nothing will ever be done to those who set up and structured the shares.
4. The price of oil and natural gas crashed. Elk was actually producing a good volume of oil and natural gas (IIRC they hedged as prices went up and missed the extra value as well.)
And IMO even if the price of oil remained high the preferred shareholders would have ended up owning the company.
There are (were) quite a few Australian oil and gas companies operating in the USA. Several have had great results and most others are what we term :
‘Director Lifestyle Companies”.
They exist to drain funds from shareholders to pay for their salaries and expences.
For example, at one time Elk had something like a total of maybe 10 – 20 employees including the BOD and company officers, yet the Company Secretary was pulling down around $A150,000 plus a year.
Add in all the costs for the BOD and company officers and the amounts were huge.
You know… thats actually a great (and terrible) scam.
If I were a black hat reading this article, I’d immediately start poking the servers of some PR companies. There are a number of high and low tech ways you could get a bogus PR published. In fact, I wouldn’t be suprised if someone at Denbury got hacked or conned.
That’s already happened before, it will happen again.
Wow, that is why there are fines and jails. This is an easy investigation provided there is the will to do it.
Article today in CBC about Canada’s Oilpatch. Basically, at oil around $40 most companies are treading water. Oil service companies here have suffered cutbacks, and major projects are on hold, but the industry itself is in better shape than Shale. Plus, the demise of Shale will only be helpful for Canadian outlook.
Paulo,
“Plus, the demise of Shale will only be helpful for Canadian outlook.”
I’m confused. You mean the demise of shale oil in Canada? Which would come only AFTER the demise of tar sands production in Canada, which is even more expensive than shale oil production. What’s confusing me here is… how can the demise of the Canadian oil industry be “helpful for Canadian outlook.”
Or do you mean the demise of the US shale oil industry, while the Canadian shale oil industry and the Canadian tar sands industry somehow miraculously thrive?