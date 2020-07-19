“Giant 5 Index” – AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, GOOG, FB – Sagged All Week, Rest of Market Rose, Still 2.5-Year Wild Ride to Nowhere

And the FANGMAN shivered as Netflix got knocked down.
A reversal of roles took place in the stock market last week: The “Giant 5” combined – Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Facebook – had a lousy week. And the FANGMAN, which includes Netflix and Nvidia, shivered. But the rest of the market rose.
Over the week ended Friday July 17, the combined market capitalization of the Giant 5 fell by 3.5%, or by $234 billion, to $6.40 trillion. Friday a week earlier, the combined market capitalization of the Giant 5 had reached an all-time high of $6.64 trillion, having skyrocketed since their crisis-low on March 16 by 62%, or by $2.54 trillion (market cap data via YCharts)
Four of the “Giant 5” fell during those five trading days. Only Apple ticked up a smidgen. The list shows the percent change over the week and the market capitalization (number of shares outstanding times current share price) as of the close on Friday:
- Apple [AAPL]: +0.3% to $1.67 trillion
- Microsoft [MSFT]: -5.3% to $1.54 trillion
- Amazon [AMZN]: -7.7% to $1.48 trillion
- Alphabet [GOOG]: -1.9% to $1.03 trillion
- Facebook [FB]: -1.6% to $688 billion.
Alibaba [BABA] doesn’t make the list because it’s not a proper stock that conveys a slice of equity; it’s an ADR, issued by an offshore mailbox company that has a contract with Alibaba. Holders of BABA have no ownership of Alibaba, the Chinese company. They have ownership of a mailbox company that has a contract with Alibaba.
How did the rest of the market do without the Giant 5?
Even as the Giant 5 had a lousy week, the total market, as measured by the Wilshire 5000, which includes all 3,415 or so stocks listed in the US, rose 1.6% over those five trading days.
But my “Wilshire 5000 Minus Giant 5 Index” — the rest of those 3,415 stocks without the Giant 5 — rose 2.9%.
This was a big move, but it still left the “Wilshire 5000 Minus Giant 5” 2.4% below June 8, and 8.6% below its peak on February 20. In fact, it’s up only 2.2% from January 26 of 2018, having been on a two-and-a-half-year wild ride to nowhere, and underperforming even a despicable savings account over the period, while whacking investors with a huge amount of volatility (Wilshire 5000 data via YCharts):
Under the magnifying glass.
The chart below shows the percentage change of the “Giant 5 Index” (red line) since its pre-Covid peak on February 19, against the “Wilshire 5000 Minus Giant 5 Index” (green line).
On Friday July 17, the “Giant 5” was up +14.5% from February 19, while the “Wilshire 5000 Minus Giant 5” was down -8.6%. But note the reversal last week:
Since January 2017, as the shares of the Giant 5 have skyrocketed, the weight of the Giant 5 in the overall stock market has surged from 10% in January 2017 to 20.4% on Friday July 10 – just five stocks! But the decline of the Giant 5 over the past five days, and the increase of the rest of the market caused their weight to drop to 19.5% (Wilshire 5000 data via YCharts):
The FANGMAN shivered.
The FANGMAN are the Giant 5 plus Netflix [NFLX] and Nvidia [NVDA]. The two are not giants, like Apple is a giant. It would take nearly eight Netflixes (so to speak) to equate the market cap of Apple. But they’re large and they’re crazy, and they’re captured along with the Giant 5 by my FANGMAN index.
Among the FANGMAN, only Apple ticked up during the week (+0.3%). The other six components of the index fell, with Netflix plunging over 10%. This pushed the FANGMAN index down by 3.7% for the week, or by $266 billion. After having soared 184% since January 2017 and tasted the intoxicating sweetness of $7 trillion ($7.14 trillion on July 10 at the close), the index sank back to $6.87 trillion (market cap data via YCharts):
So what we saw this week was an reversal of the divergence – with the incredibly surging Giant 5 and the FANGMAN taking a hit, while the rest of the stock market combined rose fairly strongly but remains a dud, beaten by despicable savings accounts over the two-and-a-half years since January 2018.
(Friendly OT… was expecting to see next QE Unwind update.) (?) (-:
Ran out of time on Thursday, when it came out. Summary: Repos now = 0 gone, history; SPVs -$1.3 Bn; MBS +$37 Bn, purchases from two months ago; Treasuries +22Bn; Swaps -$24 Bn
When market drops say 15% and Black Rock and Vanguard start buying ETF’s and who knows what else, will this be reflected in Fed’s Total Assets. Will it show in these Special Purpose Vehicles or not?
Edit: … when BlackRock and Vanguard start buying IN FED’S NAME, …
Whatever ends up in these SPVs shows up on the Fed’s balance sheet.
Thanks for keeping tabs on this, great information. From my way of looking at the tea leaves, it just proves how the many years – decades in fact -of phony money and cheap rates has spurred demand based on such unsound principles, has truly ushered the entire world in some weird distorted and altered state. Just like the laws of chemistry, when the laws of economics finally kick in to seek and establish some kind of equilibrium, it will be extremely harsh.
By the way Wolf, are you still short the markets? Thank you.
Trin,
Not to disagree with your major concept above, but, in my long study of both ”physical/hard sciences” and even longer for the ”social” or ”soft” sciences such as economics, there really do not appear to be any such thing at all as ”laws” in the latter similar to those easily proven over the last few centuries since that guy in what is now Italy, etc…
And, to be really really ”rigourous” in the most anal way of the ”hard” sciences,,, even most so called ”laws” there are just mutually agreed theory or concept at this state/stage of our inquiry.
Any hard core scientist who has not sold out to money will be happy to tell you the difference between GAAT ”science” and the basic theory beneath them, usually with a lot of conditions, AS there Always IS!!!
Also any real scientist will refrain from using the word proven. First day in introductory bio sciences, “The scientific method is not used to prove anything, rather you disprove all other possible avenues until you arrive at a possibility that can’t be disproved, and that remaining possibility is your answer for the time being.”
Exactly what I was told at my first day of university many decades ago.
Vintage,
You have to accept in these crazy days the old time hard science that encompasses “Gravity”. :-) The tale of Issac Newton getting conked on the head by an apple might be a decent foreshadow/metaphor for those boosters who are going to get conked on the head by the falling Market or limits to growth.
And will we hear the whining and gnashing of teeth in a vacuum; the vacuum of empty heads? I don’t think we will. I think we’ll be too busy picking up the pieces and wondering why it took so long?
regards
Yes.
2nd paragraph has a typo, should be 6.4T not B.
Is there any data on who is purchasing this stuff and whether the high share prices are being used to collateralize other bets? I just don’t know where all this money is coming from.
I sold 75% of my equity to hang out in cash about 2 weeks before your short announcement. A week later I went short about 5% of wealth with actual shorts at 310 and Oct puts on SPY at a 303 strike . So far getting hammered but not too bad as other equity positions have softened the blow.
I feel like I am living in La La Land right now, something has to give.
Charts are supportive of a move higher. The money flow oscillators are pointing up, and I don’t think the institutional buyers will pass on a chance to push through to new interim highs and bring the retail trade into the rally. Bank reserves are elevated which implies there is money in trading desk accounts. Low volume has been key, such is the weapon of the bull. A small amount of money is currently able to leverage an outsized move in price. Regime change is priced in. Challenger promises to heal the nation and continuity in economic policy. Circa 2007. The corporate bond market is well positioned. A rise in yields is a boost to bond ratings. Otherwise companies can open new lines of credit. Getting ahead of myself the next big thing is Tesla. US consumer pulls back, there are others.
I shudder to buy directly any of these fabulous FAANGs stocks. But I do trade options, both ways in small quantities. Hard to go against GOOG and GOOGL just against TSLA. Until Fed NOT allow any price discovery, nothing will change!
But I have ventured into buying ( nibbling on dips -ONLY) these indirectly thru ETFs/ETN like FDN, OGIG and FNGU! ( study them before investing!)
All my TRADES have built-in hedges, learned from my long experience, since ’82, especially since ’09, when this surreal mkt took off!
How much stocks are over valuated?
The current forward price-to-earnings ratio on the S&P 500 based on 2020 earnings is 35.6 times earnings. The historical average forward price-to-earnings ratio on the S&P 500 dating back a century and a half is 15.6 times. Thus, today’s valuation is more than +125% greater than the historical average.
The forward P/E ratio on the S&P 500 has been higher than 35.6 only two other times in history. Both are recent episodes. The first was from 2001-Q1 to 2002-Q2 during the bursting of the technology bubble. The second was from 2008-Q2 to 2009-Q1 during the Great Financial Crisis.
h/t Eric Parnel
FED is busy in continuing ‘EXTEND & PRETEND’ operations!
I continue to pray for the day of reckoning and the great RESET!
Not to be heretical nor defend an institution whose policies have damaged those citizens seeking to avoid speculation and withhold their support from looters whose actions have led to the concentration of extreme wealth in the hands of a relative few through abuse of debt. But IMHO it’s not all on the Fed. Further, I anticipate continued and even more severe financial repression of the prudent and ethical by methods besides Fed monetization going forward. The only politically acceptable avenues to enable the servicing and reduction of the tremendous overhang of private sector debt is by suppressing and maintaining Treasury bond yields below the rate of inflation for a protracted time period, as well as restructuring through bankruptcy. As Keynes observed, “By continuing a process of inflation, governments can confiscate, secretly and unobserved, an important part of the wealth of their citizens.”
I know, hard to imagine inflation in our current environment. But just looking at the prospective effects of the M1 and M2 rockets for the 4 months ended June 30th, the sudden emergence of official discussion of “Yield Curve Control” policies, and prospects for modestly improved economic activity, I attach a higher probability to it going forward. Also seeing it in food prices, etc. Would Luv to see the perps pay the economic and social costs, but view that as unlikely under current structures.
‘suppressing and maintaining Treasury bond yields below the rate of inflation for a protracted time period’
??
The inflation rate is around 2.0%. Fed rate is around 0.25% and 10 y yield is below 0.7%.
So it is already BELOW their ‘own’ inflation rate. Real inflation is much more than that (5-13%!?)
Nobody knows what the P/E ratios “should be”, only what they have historically been. I see no reason that P/E ratios cannot be arbitrarily large. The stock market is just a big gamble on what you think other people will think, P/E ratios obviously don’t affect people’s thinking as much as you are suggesting they should.
Seems to me this is a result of a market capitalisation weighted index, so that the largest stocks are driven up disproportionately during a bull market.
Together with passive index-linked investing necessarily driving new funds disproportionately into the top cap stocks.
Of course when the party ends the effect will work in reverse …
‘when the party ends’
?!
Only, when the FED and other CBers, quit supporting the indexes and this 3rd largest ‘everything’ bubble. They are NOT in a mood to end the party at the Wall ST! It is their creation!
They will carry this circus with more ‘credit creation’ aka printing digital $$ out of thin air, until it crashes on it’s own weight! Until then PRETEND & EXTEND show will go on!
Covid 19 spread will challenge them all the way!
I actually agree with you. But if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em. I recently converted my 401k entirely into a brokerage account where I can do day trades at will. I did this because I like the more instantaneous control I have over positions — I have sometimes moved my 401k from index funds to treasuries when I figured the market was going down, and it’s saved me from some losses. But it is frustrating that getting out of the index fund happens on their schedule and at a price/timing that I can’t control. With a brokerage account I can get out immediately whenever I want to, and can get back in just as quickly.
I tried to mimic the S&P by basically buying the top 20 stocks of the S&P, the only difference is that I weighed a bit more towards the FAANG stocks since they just keep going up.
When everything falls apart again I expect to get out quickly.
Overall since inception of this method I am pretty much flat this week, maybe 0.4% up or something small like that.
I’m already learning some lessons. I stupidly put an overnight market price order in for a stock that had just had great news, and ended up buying it at its highest possible price and then immediately losing 10% on that one. Luckily, the stock has come back 15% since Wednesday so I’m slightly in the green. But it would have been so much smarter to put a limit order in the next day based on the actual price instead of letting some seller dictate a stupidly high price to me.
Similarly, I’ve just barely missed on a few stocks that I had “a good feeling” on that I declined to buy because they were like 10 cents over my target price, and they’ve since gone up 10%. Should not have been so obstinate over such a small sum. Still learning …
Rule of thumb: Never place a market order.
What about “COVID” stocks like NVAX, INO, SNOA etc etc etc
Very hard to determine value anywhere!
If you can get past gravity the universe is the limit but it’s a very very very harsh environment as we keep coming back to earth .despite NASA and all others efforts they end up back on earth. we are not even remotely close to leaving without having to come back .the market is no different it will come back to earth
Question: If the mainstream media doesn’t report it, did it ever really happen?
It likely didn’t happen if they did report it.
Technology is deflationary by nature. Not sure what people are smoking when thinking that technology will be a panacea to everything.
Deflation to certain repetitive labor intensive industries but boon to E-commerce, distant learning/conferencing, cloud space, robotics and cyber security .
That’s where my money is being invested, only nibbling on dips. the above areas will thrive in the post covid recovery, if and when it comes.
Commerce is the most repetitive thing there is. It’s buying and selling. When everyone has moved online, why would e commerce be an advantage?
Also why is Amazon opening physical stores like crazy?
Cheap deals on brick-and-mortar properties?
I remember when the big and successful women’s clothing retailer Coldwater Creek went bust. They were super successful as a catalog retailer and seamlessly moved into online sales, but got arrogant when the also moved into brick-and-mortar– killed the company, went bankrupt. Talk about a misstep.
the bulls will say yes is a healthy rotation taking place . sell tech and buy healthcare, biotech, utilities. we’ll see !
Sell tech to whom? All $6-7 Trillions of it?
“Cash on the sidelines”
i.e. The Last Unicorn.
S&P 5 represents 37% of the S&P500 value and 10% of its revenue.
37% of the S&P 500 value in 5 stocks? What bottle did you drink from?
Poor, poor Corpserate Goliaths ….
Honest to GODs everywhere! The really insulting thing about it all, is that they all haven’t had their date with the HANGMAN!! These bidness behemoths ( there ARE others…) don’t .. by humble human societal standards, deserve to exist. THEY ARE, in essence .. the primary cause of the chaos we all are experiencing presently – ‘monopolies de morta’ *
It is in essence, 90% of Wall$reet, at the behest of our gloriously beneficient, compliant, and totally corrupted Federal Gov.TM .. with spoonfulls of Academia/Credentialed Class, all gauntlet to gauntlet … to give us what is ‘our rite(s) & bernaysian rituals as is demand by ‘consumers’… from the chummy Clouds they all float through!
To its exponential conclusion, We, Homo S. var. AlphaInsanensis, ‘the top of the line’ .. or so we think, get to experience various ‘bottlenecks’ .. maybe rather soon, too.
It’s likely we’ll see a rotation into value stocks, while the big guys trade sideways. Fed balance sheet back into expansion mode, and the money has to go somewhere.
Either the market is blasting off this summer or correcting.
It appears the men with the printing press will win. The only shoe to drop is something confrontational with China.
Stock valuations are apparently meaningless. Fed money supply is the one ring to rule it all.
Do you guys think we’ll ever get back to a time when markets set asset prices instead of central banks? Surely this can’t continue forever, or can it?