What Happens If Most Businesses & Consumers Tighten Their Belts at the Same Time?

128 days with my Mother-in-Law.
By Nick Corbishley, for WOLF STREET:
As market players cling to the hope that a V-shaped economic recovery is still possible in Europe, to match the central-bank engineered rebounds of benchmark indexes such as Germany’s DAX and the Netherlands’ AEX, the reality on the ground continues to get worse for many families and businesses. On Tuesday, the Bank of Italy published the findings of a survey of Italian households on the impact of the lockdown. As you’d expect, most of the findings were pretty bleak:
- More than half of the respondents said they have suffered a contraction of household income following the measures adopted to contain the epidemic.
- Fifteen percent of households have lost more than half their income.
- Some 40% of families are struggling to keep up with their mortgage payments.
- More than half of the survey’s respondents believe that even when the epidemic is over, they will spend less on travel, holidays, restaurants, cinema and theaters than they did before the crisis.
No V-Shaped Recovery.
For most of these people, there will be no V-shaped recovery. Not only are they spending less money today, they expect to spend less tomorrow. While it’s true that people often say all kinds of stuff in surveys about how they will act in the future and then not stick to it, this particular response chimes with my own experience as well as the accounts I’ve heard from friends and acquaintances in countries as far and wide as Spain (where I live), the UK (where I’m from), Mexico (where my wife is from), France, Argentina and the U.S.
It is also broadly supported by central bank data, which confirms that the Covid-19 outbreak set in motion a synchronized global consumer deleveraging. Even after the lockdowns were lifted, many people are frantically saving for the next rainy day, despite the fact that interest rates have been driven to unprecedented lows.
In the UK, where the Bank of England has slashed the benchmark rate to 0.1%, the lowest on record, there was a £4.6 billion net repayment of consumer debt in May while deposits held by households, non-financial businesses, and financial businesses rose by £52 billion, following large increases in March and April.
For most people who’ve suffered a big hit to their income during the crisis, saving is not an option. In the UK, over a third of adults have had to eat into their savings to support themselves during the lockdown. They’re also cutting back on their expenses.
I can empathize. As a freelance worker in Barcelona, I’ve lost three of my main clients (out of six) since March, wiping out 30% of my income. My wife is one of the 1.7 million furloughed workers in Spain that are receiving 70% of their pre-crisis income from the government while wondering whether they will have a job to go back to when the furlough program ends, which is scheduled to occur in September. At that point many businesses will have to lay off some or all of their workers. That’s when the real pain will begin.
Putting Off the Pain A Little Longer.
In the Eurozone’s four largest economies (Germany, France, Spain and Italy) and the UK, a combined 45 million workers were registered in furlough programs at the end of May — compared to about 32 million Americans who are claiming unemployment benefits under state and federal programs. In the Eurozone, the furloughed workers are not included in the official unemployment stats, and the jobless rate has barely moved since the pandemic began.
Some politicians and pundits have called for the furlough programs to be extended by a few more months — whatever it takes to put off the pain a little longer — but the OECD last week cautioned that while the furlough schemes have helped to save millions of jobs, at least temporarily, extending them further risks creating, at enormous cost, a whole new generation of government-subsidized zombie companies and zombie jobs.
128 Days With My Mother-in-Law.
In a way, my wife and I are lucky (at least that’s what we tell ourselves most of the time), since my Mexican mother-in-law is also living with us, having arrived in Barcelona, with her usual impeccable timing, just ten days before Spain’s lockdown began. She was supposed to stay with us in our 85 square-meter apartment (915 square feet) for just a month before moving on to a place of her own, but during the lockdown that was impossible. We’ve been sharing the same space now for 128 days — a personal record that keeps growing by the day!
Aside from the occasional family drama and despite the dystopian backdrop, we’re actually coexisting in relative peace and harmony. And by pooling our resources, we’ve been able to weather the storm financially better than we would have.
Other people have not been so lucky. In our building alone, we are aware of two tenants who have not paid any rent since the crisis began. Both lost their jobs at the start of the lockdown. Because a large chunk of their salaries was paid en negro (under the table), as is common practice in Spain, the money they receive from the government’s furlough program pales in comparison with what they were earning, and is not nearly enough to pay the rent and feed the family.
These are the only two residents of our apartment building we’re on close enough terms with to ask whether they’re keeping up with the rent. There are likely to be others. According to Spain’s Association of Rental Home Landlords (Asval), the total number of rental delinquencies has tripled from 5% to 15% in the past four months. This is putting strain on many small-scale property owners who need this rental income to meet their own expenses, including mortgages on the properties, Asval warns.
Financial Pain Moving Up the Food Chain.
This is a constant feature of the virus crisis. The financial pain keeps spreading up the food chain. When tenants stop paying, landlords are suddenly unable to meet their own financial obligations. In the UK, most retail tenants stopped paying their rent in April after the government announced a moratorium on evictions. This put huge strain on retail landlords, many of whom were already in dire straits. Three months later, mall giant Intu collapsed into bankruptcy after its lenders refused to restructure its debt. One of its biggest rivals, Hammerson, could soon face a similar fate.
Even in Europe’s richest economy, Germany, many companies are struggling, although the government is doing all it can to keep them alive. According to a new survey by the German Chambers of Commerce, 83% of domestic firms with high international exposure have experienced a hit to their revenues; 15% of the companies surveyed said their revenues had plunged by more than half — coincidentally, the same number of Italian households that said their incomes had collapsed by more than half.
More than half of the firms said they plan to invest less abroad, compared with only 35% in April — again, a similar number to the percentage of Italian households that expect to spend less in the future. This trend is likely to be repeated in many other export-led economies and is yet another sign of the belt tightening taking place across Europe. By Nick Corbishley, for WOLF STREET.
Great article.
The world has changed. Maybe for the better as folks will save more and spend less going forward even if there is a vaccine.
It was not that long ago that most working folks avoided credit like the plague. And lived within their means. For good reason.
It would be interesting to compare these stats pre/post virus as these were already significant issues (paying inflated mortgages and no savings).
“Some 40% of families are struggling to keep up with their mortgage payments.”
“…saving is not an option.”
2banana – I concur. This was a terrific article by Mr. Corbishley. His ability to compose the message into a tight package makes it enjoyable to read and easy to remember.
I’ll take more of the same any day.
The next article should be:
“How I got along with my MIL, in a tiny apartment, for six months and did not drink that heavily.”
Or commit murder.
Learn to love your MIL my friend. Your wife will love you for it.
Besides, what’s the alternative?
What was the percentage last year? 40% sounds a lot but if it was 38% last year than it is not. We also have to wait for normalization which will take a few more months.
Could we have deflation, then?
Perhaps to begin with..
But the lack of demand might shut availability, thus eventually bring inflation.
Case in point.
United Airlines making drastic cuts in personnel and service.
Does that make the price of air fare rise or fall? I think rise, and sharply.
just IMO
With 30 million unemployed and the financial pain moving up the food chain, where do you expect this pent up demand to come from?
Not to mention that with that level of unemployment (another way of saying there is a excess in the supply of labor) producer prices will likely decline. This is something I’ve not heard discussed.
Ultimately, airline tickets will have to be priced high enough to keep the airline in business, which will be much higher than it has been. Of course, after a number of bankruptcies and the conversion of numerous aircraft to condos for the homeless.
As long as oil prices stay low, airlines can be profitable at lower load factors.
United is in a bad spot because international flying was a major part of their business and very profitable one.
With the travel bubbles being setup excluding the United States, it’s may be several years before Americans are allowed to fly to other countries.
This is the reason they are looking to reduce in size 50%.
Both inflation for some goods and deflation for others. I think food inflation is a give and rents for homes that compete with city trip AirBnB’s will deflate. Everything else depends more on how much money the state will pump into the wallets of Otto Normalverbraucher
Nick, what’s the cost of living in Spain? Is Spain a popular retirement destination?
@andy
Spain is a large country. The cost varies greatly between regions and between cities. Generally it is much cheaper than California.
Yes, it is a very popular retirement destination. The weather combined with a low cost of living is very attractive.
What is not cheaper than San Francisco outside of Hong Kong and Monaco?
Spain is the Florida of the UK and Germany and IIRC Nick lives in the AirBnB part of Barcelona so rent is expensive. Living in the fly-over country of Spain is much cheaper
As an older retiree in Texas, with no debt, we are “hunkered down” and trying to spend diligently. Our savings can last us a long time as long as we don’t gamble in the stock market. Since we can’t make much in CDs or other fixed income paying instruments, we are hoping for a rise in interest rates when “things” get better.
We have about 10% in the Market (in preferred stock) and a whole bunch of 2.5 – 3.0% CDs maturing early next year. Then what?
Why do you think collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) have been selling like hotcakes to pension plans and retirees?
Or why Tesla bonds have no problem finding investors for a 5% interest rate?
What could go wrong?
Nick writes something that implies rather obvious policy prescription for anyone on the Fed with a functioning brain cell…. RAISE RATES it will give consumer & saver more to spend and help the economy…..”Even after the lockdowns were lifted, many people are frantically saving for the next rainy day, despite the fact that interest rates have been driven to unprecedented lows.”
Can the US or the world ever raise rates again?
Governments, individuals and companies maxed to the hilt in nearly zero interest rate debt.
Even a slight uptick would result in mass default.
“Historic” rates at around 5% would implode it.
Probably the truth is many people are frantically saving for the next rainy day because (rather than despite) interest rates having been driven to unprecedented lows.
Most people have no money or have more debt than they own in cash and cash equivalent so raising rates would not help them. I can see why people would see higher rates better for the economy under normal times but we are living in extraordinary times
Tremendous article and comments. In particular, 2nd Bannana’s “It was not that long ago that most working folks avoided credit like the plague. And lived within their means. For good reason.”
I also wonder what happened to this mindset? I believe it is the onslaught of easy credit and no fear of consequences.
I remember a time 25 years ago when I took some courses at BCIT, (British Columbia Institute of Technology). I walked into the student union for a coffee and saw tables set up offering immediate credit card issues with instant $1500 credit. I was 40 years old and did not do credit, but the 18 year old fresh students were lined up at each table for their ‘first’ card.
It has only gotten worse.
That same year my buddy and I went for breakfast before we left for our far away homes. He was 10 years younger than me. He tried three different bank cc cards in an ATM machine before he could obtain $10 for an IHOP special. I remember being horrified.
It’s only gotten worse.
Now, from individuals to Govt to corporations debt has only gotten worse.
Our supposed wealth these past 20 years were an illusion. The vaunted booming economy was a lie. Present circumstances are now uncovering the consequences. What a reset will look like I have no clue and don’t pretend to know what will happen? Some days I am fearful of the future. Other days I shrug. I worry for my children as this unfolds. I have prepped in many ways for these circumstances, starting in 2005. I never thought it would really be necessary. Now, it just feels kind of shitty. Depressing.
Thanks for the article, Nick. You seem to have done a remarkable job holding fort these past 4 months.
“I have prepped in many ways for these circumstances, starting in 2005. I never thought it would really be necessary. Now, it just feels kind of shitty. Depressing.”
In a way, I suppose I was prepped for this depression by living through the great one in the 1930s.
That lead me to re-orient my life toward greater independence from the macroeconomy, starting in 1977 when the family picked up and moved to the Appalachian mountains. The move is now of long standing and doesn’t leave me feeling bad – I remember the 1930s too well.
Can you discuss some of the ways you have prepared?
Pay off debt?
Live within means?
Etc.
Mobs of people coming to Appalachian mountains to get food in the future.
What are you going to do? Play Rambo? We know where you are because you can still post to the Internet. Exact triangulation is not possible, but we can guess.
If you’ve got somewhere nice, just sh**ting up might be the best thing you can do.
So you are in your 90’s ?
And your recollections are that vivid !
Congratulations sir on your cognitive condition!!!
“Our supposed wealth these past 20 years were an illusion. The vaunted booming economy was a lie.”
Better than China at least ;)
Paulo. You are correct on everything you have stated. I am 80 this summer. Scared to death of the future. Not for me, of course, but for my kids and grandkids.
Fortunately they are responsible. However, the world around us is collapsing inward. Government debt, who cares. Dollar collapse, who cares. I am amazed at what is going on “out there”.
The stock market is soaring on the basis of 5 stocks? Amazing.
30+ million people unemployed? Who cares.
Who is going to buy all the stuff that isn’t being manufactured?
No jobs. Eh.
Does prayer help?
Paulo: Remember when back around 1970 the banks brought the ATM to the banking customer ??
The Debit card wasn’t in existence so in order to use the ATM you needed a credit card .
No problem said your friendly banker,,,,,,,, we will give you one with a small limit ( which you can increase later on …..chuckle,chuckle).
What you weren’t counting on ( but the banks were) was TEMPTATION.
Yes, pretty soon you were playing credit card monte, raising you limit if the bank didn’t do it automatically when you exceeded your Credit Limit.
Before you realize it your card is maxed out at 29% interest and you have to get a regular bank loan to pay off your CC balance.
This is where I believe this whole ” Charge It ” mentality started.
From then until now it has devolved into what Stompin’ Tom Conners used to say so eloquently ( I paraphrase ) : ” Spending money we don’t got on stuff we don’t need in order to impress people we don’t really give a rat’s a$$ about. ”
Credit and Debt out the wazoo as they say.
Nah frg,,, Next to a fave wine, ”daddy, I need some mon ey”,, THE fave phrase, in days decades before any credit card at all, even the Express one, was ”charge it.”
Remember well the ‘recession’ of the mid 1950s, dad had no work and thus no cash for six months,,, mom just went around town and said ”charge it”,,, and they did, all of them, food, booze, gas, those i remember for sure…
Six months later, work came, cash came, and dad went around town and paid it all off.
Of course it was not that way for everyone there of for anyone in some places, but, generally, that was the way the world had worked for a long long time for most working folks at least.
I was about 10 years old when that was going on. We had store credit, gas credit, etc, and we ate potatoes and pasta all the time.
Dad got back to work and paid the back rent and everyone else.
When I studied engineering at the University of Delaware in the late 60s, Esso and Shell would send unsolicited gas credit cards to me at the dorm. I used those cards for the next 20 years.
Charge cards in those days, not credit cards. Payable in short term. Changed over in later years..unless you had something different?
Young people are at least partly getting cards to build a credit history, my adult children have all done this, not everyone with a credit card carries a balance, only about half of card holders do
Good article..thank you.
So many people in the US are completely ignorant to the coming financial beatings. They still are believing that a returning to “normal” is right around the corner. The 3Q is when they’re going too find out that it’s now changed for a very long time 😕
I hate to say it but I believe a good depression would be the best thing for America. People need a good dose of reality.
I hope that turns out to be true, jdog.
I think it has been true for me – I lived through the great depression of the 1930s and my way of living was permanently affected by that experience.
While I didn’t personally live through the Great Depression, I did hear the stories from my Mom and Dad about what they endured. How their parents managed to survive and keep their family afloat. About my Dad ending up in an orphanage when his father lost his business and left the state with what little he had left.
We followed their frugal example… especially with regard to avoiding debt like the plague. Not like we lived like monks (we didn’t), but we made dang sure we didn’t negatively impact our ability to live as a result of seeking luxuries.
The motto was “Don’t eat the seed corn”.
Being raised by a depression baby father and a german war baby mother, kept me from ever falling into the debt trap. Instead I fell into Believing the insurance and bank promise trap. In the late 1980’s I fell ill with a devastating condition and inspite of being insured up to the eyeballs with the insurance banks offered to me in case I fell ill or injured to pay off any loans they didn’t pay out. Nope , they used every reason to not pay up. I learned the hard way never to trust a bank or insurance company ever. I became one of the many who filed for chapter 7 over medical bills. But they did me a favor. I cleaned up my credit. Was appalled at how after two years I was inundated with credit card offers. Don’t use them barely to this day. No car payments. No mortgage. 800 credit rating. Not ever going to be beholden to the govt sponsored supported criminal enterprises called banks again. Funny how when I was so ill I had to take breaks lying on the floor of my work shop as I struggled to make money to eat, some young snot would call me about a past due and call me all kinds of names
Yep good show banks et all. Go rot
I won’t go into why when I was making all my payments I was forced into filing because of a bank merger. Yep. Nice rigged system we have.
The folks I know and have spoken with who lived through the Great Depression never trusted banks again.
For the rest of their lives.
My great grandmother had the equivalent of $60,000 stuff away, in mostly 5s and 10s in an out of the way linen closet, when she died.
“Instead I fell into Believing the insurance and bank promise trap…”
So basically….WE suffered through the Great Depression and all you youngsters need to do the same !!!!
Awwww ! Really !!!!
So do you always spread all this charity and goodwill !
Bless your heart !
Really? In today’s society how do you think that will play out?
Located between 3 major cities, we are swamped with business.
Apparently if they are going to be poor, they want to be rural & armed.
Nick has been holed up in an apartment for 128 days, and barely knows his neighbors.
I’ll pass on the depression.
he knows them well enough to know such a personal question like if they pay the rent and are paid under the table. I would not call that barely.
There are no good depressions. And they hurt the most the people who did nothing wrong.
There is also this false impression in the US that war is a good war out of depression and that the USA is good in fighting wars while they haven’t won a war in close to 75 years. And that one was won as a secondary to the great fighting force of the USSR
Let’s get to the nut cutting.On this side of the pond people drive a Cross Over SUV that’s proabaly financed for seven years and go wait in a line for free food to be handed to them in a box through the window.They will then go to Starbucks after they record it all on their cell phones with un-limited plans and put the “ordeal” on the net for the Corporate /MIC Media to use for whatever purpose is useful. Printing and de-basement and/or taxing the hell out of everyone that are marginally productive and above will be the only solution. There are too many that can not earn enough to continue their lifestyle. Wall Street and the Oligarch’s that really run our country will be exempt. So…any guess on who is on the hook? Save yourself if you can. It is a mistake to think our corrupt political system will save you.
Here in Ottawa I’ve noticed kids waiting for the bus in the middle of winter shivering in a light cotton hoodie. These kids are not from some low rent complex; I see them emerging from their very middle class townhomes up and down the street, and from various middle class cul de sacs. Some with nice SUVs parked in the driveway. (Presumably the garage has either a second vehicle or is full of useless consumer crap which is why the SUV is outside.) Their parents can afford decent homes and vehicles but not winter clothing for their kids? It’s bizarre. I’m early 50s, wife is mid-40s, no kids, and I rent. We have money for a substantial down payment, and good income, but I still can’t bring myself to buy. Those shivering kids tell me that something has got to give in the housing market. And yet I see nothing but bidding wars and record prices month after month, right through the COVID crisis. When is it going to end?
I feel like we are on the deck of the Titanic, with geniuses explaining that, since we are not (yet) listing too much, that giant hole that has been blown in aggregate demand does not matter (yet).
Re: “It was not that long ago that most working folks avoided credit like the plague. And lived within their means. For good reason.”
Many younger people (my adult children included) are adamantly opposed to carrying credit cards, and concede to carrying one debit card because there are times (buying gas, for example) when it is just plain easier to use a card.
My son chose nursing school over medical school because he wanted to graduate debt-free.
And, so, the pendulum swings … even on the Titanic.
In Canada, all 3 levels of politicians have been borrowing quite heavily before this Pandemic hit. The federal government created and blew through $340 billion so far and only $14 billion of this is suppose to go to the Provinces and Municipalities which is only 20% of what they need.
They have to borrow more as they are threatening a 30% increase in city taxes. They are getting so desperate, that they want to put fines in for anything and everything they can think of. Plus the threats of slashing basic services.
The negotiations for more cash for the provinces and cities are underway. The government can’t afford an interruption in services to their core voters in Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa. However, they do want to see some newsworthy projects they can take credit for like insane expansion of the currently underused rapid transit systems and elaborate social welfare schemes. The idea of just funding the normal operations of government is so boring.
It is nice to have hobbies to get lost in, otherwise the whole mess, and the media are too disconcerting. Seek tranquility. Amen ;.{)
Productive hobbies are the best. Gardening turned into mini-farming for us.
Most of our previous store bought salads now come from our garden, plus fruit, no need for a gym and lots of Vit D and exposure to yeast, mold and bacteria that keeps ones immune system up.
Learn about seed saving and you’ll never have to buy those again, plus you will have jars of them to give away, sell or trade for. Every peach, plum and apricot pit you get should be planted in an appropriate location because years later, a tree will sometimes grow from them, and some will make fruit, all with zero effort except prepping the hole and marking it with a stake.
The only thing we are buying from now on is utilities, mandatory car insurance, heavily discounted by our carrier, occasional maintenance, paid for in cash, a few bits of hardware we don’t already have, a few organic open pollenated seed packets of varieties we might now yet have. Everything else?; foreign and domestic air travel, hotels stays, new or used cars, restaurants, movie and theater tickets, cafes, new clothes, kitchen implements—probably never again.
We’re also retired… living in the desert SW and also on a relatively fixed income. In our case, the savings are “forced”. There’s no place to go to spend money as dine in restaurants are mostly closed, theaters are closed, parks are closed, many stores remain closed, there’s no “arts and crap” shows to wander, and we don’t need much of anything as our house is already nicely furnished.
We spent our “stimulus” money on feathering our nest a bit… new linens, new lampshades, small upgrades to some tactile surfaces in the house. Did some painting, freshening…. even redid a bathroom vanity, mirror, and new lighting (still in progress). But in all honesty, none of that needed to be done. We simply took the windfall and put it back into the economy – using primarily local companies as sources for the materials (I do my own labor). We even added to our Cosanti wind bell conglomeration (much to our neighbor’s dismay).
I won’t need a new car for a long time – at this rate. I think I’ve put 1,000 miles on the “main” car since March. The other one has to consciously be chosen to drive as there’s no need to go out separately and, again, not much of anywhere to go.
Don’t need to purchase any clothes. We both rotated our “working around the house” clothing – threw out the worse of the worse, replaced it with other things we owned that we were tired of, and bought a few new pieces to replace those rotated into the biz bag. Still, it didn’t amount to much more than a few hundred bucks. The clothing we bought is 100% American made (cotton, fabric woven, cut and sewn, and marketed). Again, helping our own.
I don’t understand some of these stock valuations. Take Apple as an example…. I have an iPhone 6S that’s at least 5 years old. It will last me until the battery dies – and even then I will probably replace it with a used phone (there’s millions of them available – thousands locally). There will likely be a lot more of that behavior by others as this drags on.
My DIL, who is a civil engineer, said just this week that their business has all but collapsed. The lack of tax revenue is killing the cities and states resulting in projects that were on the books getting delayed / postponed / canceled. This is going to cascade down through the trades as well as the suppliers. The company closed their local office, let the lease go, and are WFH – meeting online. They’re not a small, inconsequential, firm.
Friends who own multi-unit rentals in Long Beach, CA are waiving rent for those affected by job loss. They did so voluntarily. Their revenue has gone to near zero, but the costs continue. They’re fortunate that they own their buildings outright and have sufficient assets that they’ll be fine. However, his other business has ground to a halt as his customers cancel or delay projects. You wonder how long before he shutters that enterprise and lets the staff go. I also wonder if – when the inevitable property tax hikes hit to replace loss sales tax revenue – how many not as fortunate landlords will lose their property.
I have no interest in flying anywhere – mask or no mask, empty seat or no empty seat. Once you get wherever you’re going you may be required to quarantine for 2 weeks. If not, the restaurants and attractions are not open anyway. And who wants an out of state house guest? Stay in a hotel? Nah. That’s okay.
My biggest social interaction of the last two days was at the community dump – ran into someone I know while disposing of construction debris.
The new “normal” is not so “normal”. But it is what it is.
Fyi.
It is possible to replace the battery in your iPhone.
DIY or about $150 for a professional.
I’m on the third battery in my 6 year old Samsung. Batteries are replaceable. Someone put them in there in the first place. If you are not handy (as I am), bring it to a shop. Or just watch a Utube video on replacement.
“The clothing we bought is 100% American made (cotton, fabric woven, cut and sewn, and marketed). Again, helping our own.”
Don’t know how close you are to these, with changes in taste and lots of older people dying, closets are being emptied and you can find that thrift stores often have better quality items for sale dirt cheap than you can buy new. IF you take a road trip, stop in at thrift stores in or near wealthy areas. For example, in Southern California, Pasadena, Redlands or Palm Springs. You will find Brooks Brothers shirts, Italian wool pants etc.
Find a good local craftsman, for example, a welding shop in your local community. They can refer you to other trades like plumbing, carpentry etc. They know who they are. Pay the workmen in cash and establish a network.
Any service who buys lots of advertising is to be avoided. That’s a needless industry, like life coaches and psychologists that deserves and is getting a stake through its heart.
“They can refer you to other trades like plumbing, carpentry etc. They know who they are. Pay the workmen in cash…” —
Roger that! We did a complete overhaul of a ~100 year old house last year. We’ve used the same plumbing company for 25+ years. Asked them for referrals to do the electrical and paint/patching. We ended up with a “team” that works together – THROUGH REFERRALS ONLY – that did an astounding job. Paid cash – no “estimates” – never any conflict on anything! They’re out there, just gotta find ’em!
Good article. This article really shows reality from the writer’s perspective.
I have also taken a hit on my side business. I own roughly 100 vending machines across lots of different industries. My hotel locations – shut down. Schools – Shut down. Recycling centers have downsized. I have locations at lots of cold storage facilities–they have downsized logistics. I see a lot less truck drivers. I also have vending machines at farming locations in the central valley–farming has also downsized. I see a lot less semi trucks. This is just my side business.
I also do accounting for a large online retail company. Sales volume has gone up but it’s not record breaking. Amazon has also limited vendors. They are not buying as much wholesale products from vendors. They have cut back dramatically. I have not invoiced Amazon on our marketplace since January…so supply chains have come to a halt.
Anyone else notice that the food court at Costco has also been cut back dramatically? They have gotten rid of most perishable items, e.g. salads, etc.
thank you for listening and great article.
@Tony:
The cutback in salads at the Costco food court is more likely due to the fact that people aren’t going to eat at the tables and it’s still an option to woof a hot dog or a slice of pizza in your car than it is to eat a salad.
It’s also expensive for them to “sanitize” the tables, equipment, soda dispensers and the like. I attribute some of the increased cost of groceries to the need for the stores to be scrubbing the carts… the local Whole Foods is even handing out face masks to customers who show up without one.
It all has to show up somewhere.
That is not true. There’s articles on why they got rid of certain items. You can clearly see this. They got rid of vegetables altogether. You can’t even get a combination pizza anymore. It is not solely due to COVID-19. They got rid of the Acai yogurt cups, etc. The list goes on. It is not COVID-19 related. I was at Costco yesterday….they had less tables, yes, but people were sitting on tables and eating. When they had the salad, I would get the salad to go anyway, so “sitting at tables” logic is sort of void.
Anyway, you can look up why they got rid of certain items. It is a business move to downsize perishable items and also have less food to prep.
also to add—Costco makes $0 on selling food at their kiosk. It’s only a way to get customers in the store. $1.50 for a hot dog and soda? Come on, you know those margins are really low. They’re not making money.
The tables at our Costco were completely removed. Still are as of last week. Apparently, the current changes to menu items are the result of COVID….. per Costco website.
The Acai bowl had soft serve in it. Having a sister who worked in a food safety lab (milk specialty), I would never touch anything “soft serve” as the machines have to be dismantled daily to be properly sanitized and few restaurants will do that. Plus it tasted like crap.
Fresh salads require much more manual prep than a steam table hot dog and bun. Manual prep increases the risk of contamination. If you note, you can’t even get condiments except from the employees behind the counter. IIRC the soda’s are no longer customer self-dispensed.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/nutrition/costco-partially-reopens-its-food-court%E2%80%94heres-whats-on-the-menu/ar-BB14q506
Costco doesn’t care if the food court is profitable… The $1.50 hot dog proves it. It’s there for people to eat so they can shop longer or while on a lunch break. It’s a loss leader. The reason they now require a membership to purchase food at the food court attests to that fact – as that requirement gets rid of the “moochers”.
“According to one Costco employee, ‘The $1.50 hot dog deal is called a ‘Loss Leader’ which means that it is used to draw in buyers for other higher-priced items like the chicken bake, brisket sandwich, and our new item chilli. It’s considered good to make $1,000 dollars at the end of the year in a food court. The whole thing is mainly a ‘Member Service’ which is just to keep them happy.’ ”
So, I respectfully disagree.
Well, if I can’t get my 16 ounce yogurt cup with fresh strawberries on it for $1.65, I will shp elsewhere!!
Oh god! Tha added expense of wiping down shopping cart handles. They just have to raise prices, because a business has to do whatever it takes to survive!!!
Jeff Bezos makes $191,000 a minute, 24/7/365.
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Bezos’ net worth on Jan. 1 was $99 billion. On May 1, it was $132 billion, meaning it rose $33 billion. If you divide that difference by the 120 days in that period, you find that he made $275 million a day. Divide that by 24 hours in a day to get about $11.5 million per hour, the equivalent of roughly $191,000 per minute or — the clincher — $3,182 every second.
The secondary effects will start showing up before the Summer is out across Europe and the US. I think a big deflationary wave is coming, and nothing can stop it at this point except a really effective vaccine, and even that probably is far too late even if it showed up tomorrow morning.
First thing tomorrow, I plan on doing a deep dive into looking for some puts to buy with expirations no later than January. This is something I don’t typically do- my main investment strategy is long or out, but this market is just insanely over-valued. I am just too much of a pussy to short it directly.
Nick,
I always enjoy your articles and you’re a great edition to Wolf Street.
I’m curious about the informal economy (under the table, ‘en negro’) you referred to. How prevalent is it in Spain, and perhaps other European countries? My understanding is that it is traditionally a large percentage of the total of many of the southern European economies. Do you think that this is expanding under the present circumstances, however that might be possible during quarantine?
Thanks!
On supply chain disruption, I have two anecdotes.
I went out yesterday to replace my mother’s “Big Bubba” water cup. It is a plastic double-walled cup that doesn’t sweat when it is filled with ice water. I have always purchased this item at Walmarts (twice in the past- they eventually get broken as she drops it or knocks off the end table etc). Not in stock at any local Walmart now, even though they used to have a dozen or more on the shelf as recently as last Fall.
I also was looking for Fruit of Loom grey t-shirts (I wear them while working out at the gym- very durable items. Completely out of stock everywhere except in ridiculous neon colors that no normal human would wear.
A few years ago points of destination for emigrants was a cottage industry. Every one was trying to figure out where to go? Costa Rica? Argentina? There was also an industry in tax shelter seminars. Perhaps after the big hit to global GDP some of this money will be unlocked. I mean there are bargains galore, “en negro”? Do places like Spain have strict money laundering rules or does cash money launder itself? I have made the point that 2008 was capital flight, and the same thing could happen again. You have X*2 liabilities and X assets, you quietly move assets to a friendly economy, then let the chips fall while you walk out the door? I do not believe it is that hard to dislodge pledged assets in this uber corrupt global economy.
Its easy to forget, but many were saying that the economy (not just the market) was overheating and poised for a recession *before* COVID… too much debt, parallels to 2008, etc.
Some belt tightening was long overdue anyway.
Poor people, always preparing for the last crisis, with no idea what will hit them next. History does not repeat, it just rhymes.
Anyway, the pandemic will probably be over in a couple of months in the US, due to the unintended benefits of herd immunity, which Government fought tooth and nail.
Excessive saving is the worst you can do in this situation, it’s too late to save now. It will do further harm to the economy, and drive the government to further nationalization and move towards socialism. Which doesn’t work very well, but we were heading there anyway.
Karen,
This is your first comment here. Welcome on board.
In the future, could you add something to your name because there is already a “Karen” commenting here? Something like Karen01 or whatever, to avoid confusion. Thank you!
It is never too late to save. Being frugal is a lifestyle, not something you turn on and off. It is a lifestyle that pays gigantic dividends that get larger as you age. Most people who learn frugality have more money than they know what to do with in the latter years, while those who do not often struggle and live depressing lives. The vast majority of millionaires are people you would never expect to have a lot of money, because they do not show it, while the people who act like they have money are usually riding the very brink of insolvency. The fact that most people in the US cannot put their hands on a couple of thousand dollars without borrowing it is a sad testament to what we have become…
And besides, frugality is great fun. Like a game; how to live a normal life without burning your cash needlessly on dumb stuff you don’t need.
I love the weeks I get through with spending 50 or 100 quid on food and such. My family doesn’t even detect. And, it shows so quickly and solidly on the cash flow ticket.
” The reality on the ground continues to get worse for many families and businesses.”
The reality in the U.S. is that younger people have been conditioned to live beyond their means or risk be looked down upon by society. Our darling corporations and banks have made debt slaves out of people, especially those who have the misfortune to have children. Few can own a home but most can be ‘privileged’ to stay underwater in an overpriced vehicle. No one is encouraged to save, what politician will say that it’s important that Americans hold some wealth and security for the strength of a sound nation?
So the jobs have been moved out, the service sector is laying off, most people are in debt and dependant on government in some way. The older people are dying off who had a paid home and pension. The younger are stacked up in apartments broke and laid-off.
What you going to do politicians? You fix it.
Rather surprising how governments keep wasting money trying to prop up the deadwood. Conscription of all able bodied persons of military age to ensure safe and open highways and streets would lead to spending on basic industries. It would relieve the jobs market to employ the rest. There could be benefits for those doing service that would help them down the line, and not all service requires gun toting…there’s med., tech, supply, etc.. Seems like they need to stop waiting for market miracles and get on with the job in phases to counter the declines. Or else it may become too late to stop irrational behaviors caused by rising stress.
Similar public service jobs were devised by FDR in the 1930s.
The dead wood makes campaign contributions.
And votes!
‘despite the fact that interest rates have been driven to unprecedented lows.
Matters little when one doesn’t have a job. about to lose a job, no or reduced income!