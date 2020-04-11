COVID-19 vs. the Economy: When is it Time to Reboot?

What’s an Acceptable Risk Level? ALARA (“As Low As Reasonably Achievable”) to the rescue?
By Wisdom Seeker, a WOLF STREET Commenter with a physical sciences Ph.D., San Francisco Bay Area:
In this essay I’m going to outline how we can balance between stopping COVID and saving the economy. As I wrote last week, we’ve been bending the curve, but now what? Shelter-in-Place orders have slowed the exponential growth of the virus, buying us time and hope.
But as of April 6, COVID-19 became the leading cause of death in the United States, as shown in the graphic below. That cannot continue.
The graphic was developed by Dr. Maria Danilychev, M.D. with the Flourish team, based on CDC data of deaths in 2018 (latest available), average per day, and Covid-19 deaths in the US for the date of the chart, reported on WORLDOMETER.
The picture is particularly grim for New York State, where mortality data from 2017 is now available. In 2017, 425 people per day died in New York State from all causes. The data for 2020 will be similar except for COVID. But this week, COVID-19 in New York State has killed 600-800 people per day, all by itself. So COVID isn’t just the leading cause of death in New York, it’s killing more people than all other causes combined.
Fortunately, thanks to Shelter-in-Place and other measures, COVID shouldn’t reach the 2017 mortality level for New York State: 155,191 for the year. (Math Note: taking 155,191 / 365 is how I got 425 per day.)
The US economy is in shambles. Nearly 17 million initial unemployment claims were filed over the past 3 weeks, and the claims data has yet to catch up with the actual layoffs and furloughs. And the virus is still infecting tens of thousands of people each day, spreading all over the nation and the world. There’s no cure yet, no vaccine, and no significant immunity among the population. To bring back jobs and revive the economy, we can’t sit back and wait until the virus runs its course — we have to get more serious about destroying the virus.
COVID, meet ALARA.
A risk-reduction concept developed originally for radiation protection, ALARA stands for “As Low As Reasonably Achievable.” It’s a systematic application of common sense, the idea that wherever you can’t eliminate a risk, you should take all reasonable steps to reduce the risk to an acceptable level. ALARA can be applied to COVID too. To find the “COVID New Normal,” individuals and organizations all over the world are using this principle to reprogram daily routines and business models – whether they know it or not.
Three tools in the ALARA toolbox are relevant to fighting a pandemic virus: Time, Distance, and Shielding. Minimize exposure time, maximize distance from sources of exposure, and use shielding to block exposure. Shielding includes personal protective equipment (PPE), which is a last line of defense. The best defenses focus on minimizing the source.
Spreading is a 4-stage process:
1) The coronavirus multiplies inside human and animal hosts – who may not have symptoms and may not know they’re infected.
2) Infected hosts “shed” the virus via respiration (breathing, talking, coughing, sneezing), touching objects with contaminated hands, bleeding, and likely also fecal excretion.
3) Outside of hosts, the virus floats briefly in the air, settles or transfers to surfaces, and then slowly breaks down. The virus survives a few minutes under UV light or high temperatures (~70C) a few hours in the air, and 1-7 days on surfaces. Less on cardboard and copper, more on steel and smooth plastics.
4) The virus can infect a new host through the mouth, nose or eyes – via micro-droplets in the air and contaminated hands.
ALARA suggests ways to attack the virus at each stage:
1) Assume every potential host is infected (including ourselves!), and act accordingly.
2) Shielding: Reduce viral shedding into the environment by using masks or any face covering possible on every potential host, including ourselves, at least when outside the home.
3) Distance: Physical, not social distance, is what matters. You can interact remotely with friends. But shun their bodies, the air they’ve breathed, anything that air has touched!
4) Shielding: set up barriers between your safe spaces (work, office) and any potential sources of infection. Beware of shared airflows!
5) Time: minimize time in stores or any other environment where the virus may be present.
6) Many simple acts destroy potential viruses: sunshine (UV light), “grocery quarantine” (use time to disinfect non-perishable goods, mail, and any packages you need to handle), “active disinfection” (use soapy water or other disinfectants to clean non-perishable groceries or other items you might need to handle outside the home).
Reviving the Economy: What’s an Acceptable Risk Level?
In the original radiation-protection context, ALARA is used to bring risks well below an acceptable level, the natural background radiation level. Humanity evolved in, and lives in, a world with background radiation from cosmic rays, radon gas from trace amounts of uranium decaying in the soil, and even radioactive potassium in bananas.
Our cells have DNA repair mechanisms to protect against radiation. Because of that, we can allow activities that involve some radiation exposure, as long as it’s much smaller than those natural levels. An obvious one is medical or dental X-rays. Flying in airplanes is a source of radiation exposure too – less atmosphere, more cosmic rays.
There’s also a natural background level for mortality risks. The graph above shows “Flu & Pneumonia” averaging 153 deaths per day. CDC data says overall mortality in the US was 7708 deaths per day in 2017.
So what’s the acceptable risk in a pandemic-virus context? Your boss may feel any risk to you is okay, as long as his profits are protected. Bankers in hard-hit New York have been forced to go back to work, apparently “because market liquidity.” I find that offensive. It’s already selfish to force others to take excess infection risks, but doubly so when 10% of the workforce is in forced unemployment to reduce those risks.
And the medical workers I know aren’t putting their lives on the line, often without adequate gear, to treat bankers with death-wishes, or other workers imperiled by risk-ignorant bosses. We need a national consensus on this, not every boss for himself.
As I wrote last week, if we can’t put out the fire yet, we have to do a “controlled burn.” But commenters noted that we need a “slow burn” to keep the health care system from being slowly ground to pieces. COVID has destroyed some nursing homes; we can’t let it destroy our last-line-of-defense hospitals. So our current level, 2000/day, is certainly too much.
Humanity has already grudgingly accepted the risk level posed by the flu, so that makes a useful benchmark. And we could consider overall mortality as well. The risk from flu is 150 deaths/day, and 5% of overall annual mortality would be 400/day. Could the U.S. get comfortable with 100-400 COVID deaths per day – nationwide – if we knew it wouldn’t get any worse?
Follow Korea and Wring Out the Risks
To get down to “it’s just the flu” levels, we have to cut the death rate by 5-20x from the current level of 2000/day. To do that and bring back the economy, we have to wring out the infection risks everywhere.
The graph below shows that South Korea, with about 1/7 the US population, is averaging 5 COVID deaths per day for the past 10 days. (Data from Johns Hopkins, graphed using 91-DIVOC.com) In the US that would be 35 deaths/day – certainly acceptable.
But Korea is also doing work-from-home, online school, and no large social gatherings: They’re not back to normal. So the US needs Korean-style test-and-trace and universal use of face masks. But to bring back school, daycare, and full employment, both countries need more, a lot more. In the chart, the US is the very top orange line:
I think we need to rethink how we do everything. So far, we’ve kinda figured out grocery shopping, remote medical care for routine issues, and working and exercising at home wherever possible. But schooling and daycare is a huge challenge. And we have a lot more to do before restaurants, theaters, and sports arenas can reopen as anything other than “super-spread event centers.”
Our “essential businesses” can be better-organized to reduce infection risks. Being an essential worker shouldn’t mean risking your life every day. Less essential businesses must use the “pause time” to figure out how to reduce their own risks, so they can reopen without spiking the death rates.
It will be a while yet before COVID deaths in the US drop to acceptable levels. In the new economy, some companies will be old businesses, reworked with ALARA. And unfortunately, some activities should still be banned until we get a better handle on the virus, including through effective treatments and vaccines. And there will be many other new or expanding businesses, using ALARA to exploit opportunities created by COVID. By Wisdom Seeker, for WOLF STREET.
I had posted this before, but here it is again – the United States is about two orders of magnitude worse than S Korea and Taiwan, the two best case scenarios of how the COVID-19 outbreak was handled.
We still have fundamentalist Christian pastors calling their members to go to church together for Easter worship! (as well as regular church services)
We have a fundamentalist Christian Liberty University putting out arrest warrants for trespassing on a journalist and photographer who did a story about their NOT SHUTTING DOWN during this pandemic.
We have the anti-guvmint anarchists, er, Extreme Libertarians, Ammon Bundy in Idaho refusing to follow stay at home government orders.
We have state governors that refuse to issue lockdown orders. We have others that issue wishy washy lockdown orders (e.g., Texas Republican governor Abbott allowed a loophole for people to still go to church! Yes, church is SOOOooooo important, and God will definitely protect you from the Evil Satanic Coronavirus)
And, we have institutional, FEDERAL PRIVACY LAWS, that make the US hugely different from S Korea and Taiwan.
Did you know, Wisdom Seeker, that in S Korea, they actually POSTED ONLINE the names and addresses of the infected COVID-19 patients? What an absolutely marvelous aid to epidemiological contact tracing! People could just look up that info online, and being socially responsible Asians, could turn themselves in for testing, and then quarantine themselves if tested positive. And, they wouldn’t mind getting posted online because that would be the right thing to do to prevent others they contacted from getting the virus!
Wow. I absolutely do not see Americans doing the same thing. Ever.
Did you know, Wisdom Seeder that it is absolutely 100% illegal to post similar health information publically here in the US, because it would be a HIPAA violation?!
No, Wisdom Seeker, I do NOT believe the US is anywhere near the peak of COVID infections. It is still spreading out slowly into the middle of the country and from there it will spread into the rural areas. These places are more isolated, have little to zero public transportation (the biggest vector of spread in New York City, in almost all likelihood), and so the will take time for the virus to make headway.
The sheer lack of testing capability compared to population size here in the US (the other huge difference from S Korea and Taiwan, and the sheer lack of social responsibility and common sense means that there will continue to be people spreading the virus across the country. We should be testing 10-100x as many people, if we want to compare ourselves to S Korea and Taiwan. We are still no where close to that level.
I think you are way too early to start thinking about transitioning to ALARA, slow burn, whatever levels. We ain’t even close to the peak of the pandemic here in this country yet.
The only way we will come close to that is when we get a COVID vaccine. Please remember that your comparison with influenza is an accepted death rate for the flu WITH A FLU VACCINE AVAILABLE. Yes, the flu vaccines aren’t great, but most likely neither will the future COVID vaccine. It will, I guarantee it, NOT protect 100% of people that get it. No vaccine ever does, the best vaccines for stable viruses like polio and measles are only about 90%, and coronaviruses are not stable – they mutate very rapidly.
In my hospital, we have 12 COVID patients on ventilators, and another 5 ventilators open. And the numbers are still rising, every week.
Not true. South Korea had warmer weather when the virus hit so the transmission was lower and they had much better results. If you look at the southern part of the US, where the weather is warmer, the transmission is also much lower there … the only exception is New Orleans. So, our south looks like South Korea. But, in the northern part of the US, the weather is colder and the transmission is much much worse. This had nothing to do with testing and everything to do with weather.
Massachusetts hasn’t had warm weather since last year and we’re zoning to the top. In contrast, tropical Minnesota has been lauded by Wisdom Seeker as bending the curve.
If you go the New York Times, and you look at their virus table by state, then you sort on cases per 100,000, with the exception of the New Orleans area, every state with a high number of cases per 100,000 are in the north.
And, once again, with the exception of New Orleans, all states in the south have a lower number of cases per 100,000. South Korea follows this pattern.
If you look at worldometer, Minnesota has one of the lowest rates.
Also northern nation like Japan and Korea have very low rates.
Frankly, looking worldometer, it seems that coastal states that travel a lot are being hit hardest. There may be climate correlation as well, but the it seems that is a lesser factor, and northern nations have warm weather too. It’s called summer.
I suggest you view Worldometer.
Today’s numbers: Florida has 12,300 cases and Ohio has 6,250
Georgia has 12,300 while Wisconsin has 3.250.. It doesn’t seem the transmission rate is weather related. It could be but these numbers don’t seem to back you up.. 21,000 cases in Brazil where it’s still summer.
It’s thought that warm weather lower fatality rates, there is some evidence that this is the case for flu’s and other infections “your immune system is possibly stronger in the summer”, but, some people keep saying that warm weather prevents infections, which isn’t thought to be true. If your immune system is stronger, you’ll normally experience less symptoms from viruses and may not even notice “asymptomatic” in a greater amount of cases.
This assumes a typical summer with no lockdown and people out and about outside at their usual rates. It’s possible that because people are forced inside unable to do much, they will have lower physical fitness the longer a lockdown is in effect and fatality rates could keep climbing.
Brazil has more cases where they had cooler temperatures, 60’s to 80’s with the exception of a couple of States where is hot and the virus spread quickly. But they had unusual circumstances in those 2 states.
It’s fall there now and Flu season either has started or is about to.
I noticed, as far a community spread, it slows down when it’s hot Still spreads no doubt but at a slower pace. Sound like it takes more direct contact than spreading through surfaces or indirect contact. I hope I am right.
So I am hopeful when Flu season ends we should see significant decline in new cases. Yes this virus is a lot more contagious than the Flu, so it will stick around. But maybe it will slow down and loose it’s exponential growth factor.
We are about to find out in another month or 2.
SocalJim, South Korea has a winter climate very similar to NYC, it’s humid continental with a cold winter. Not tropical at all.
@Gandalf:
First, please understand that I’m not pushing a solution. I’m trying to get people to have the conversation about what that solution could look like.
I’m sorry your hospital is getting close to its limits. Here where I live, we are releasing surplus ventilators because the growth of the virus has been checked. Patients are being released from hospitals faster than new ones come in. Things are looking brighter here, so it’s time to begin looking a little farther down the road.
Regarding test-and-trace: I’m not saying we have to actually become Korea. There are effective ways to do test-and-trace, consistent with existing US legal standards. Your cell phone company already knows where you (or at least your phone) is at all times, and how to share that data with the government when legally required. Saving lives by preventing infections ought to be on that list, just as stopping crimes is. Given an infected person’s phone number, we could track all other phones that came nearby, notify the owners that they have a risk, and get them into testing or quarantine.
And legally, it’s Calvinball time. Laws that need to be revised to cope with the impact of COVID are already being rewritten by Congress, almost weekly. If HIPAA as a law is making the single greatest cause of death in this country worse… HIPAA can be changed by an act of Congress. Just like the entire financial system just was. For better or worse, we have to act.
Also, I did not say we had seen peak infections. But we are close to the peak infection rate: new cases/day, new deaths/day are all stabilizing. And test capacity is ramping up quickly just as the infection rate is slowing, so test-and-trace is becoming possible, even if it’s not here yet.
There’s absolutely no reason to think we can eliminate COVID from the face of the earth. So we have to figure out how to live with it until we have a vaccine that works against all known strains. If “keeping it below the prior level of influenza-driven pneumonia” isn’t good enough, what is?
Edit – last paragraph – meant to include the condition: “until we have a vaccine that works against all known strains”.
We need to not limit our thinking just to vaccines, but to consider effective treatments as well. An effective preventative would be great, but is inefficient from the standpoint that pretty much everyone has to have it, whether they need it or not. A treatment in contrast, need only be taken by those with individual demonstrated need. Not to mention that treatments can be tried now while vaccine development and deployment are inherently slow processes.
Great essay, by the way. Each individual ultimately has to determine for himself what an acceptable risk is. But from a public policy perspective your criteria are hard to beat.
Wisdom Seeker,
What worked in very small island or practically island countries like Taiwan or South Korea, isn’t necessarily going to work in America. We are VERY FAR PAST weeding out infections. The larger and more spread out a population is, the more difficult to weed out infections. Most people who get ventilators are already doomed. We don’t even have the pharmaceutical capabilities “this is not even counting the many that will refuse to get tested” necessary to mass test the population repeatedly. Ending privacy and freedom forever for a virus, which only kills 3% at worst “and heavily geared towards elderly and unhealthy” is not a solution and is already too late to work. You cannot in a large country like America, end this crisis and put the genie back in the bottle. The only thing related to medical data that is acceptable is that everyone who gets it, will have their identity obscured and their medical data open to the greater medical establishment. If someone does come down it, they can have their employer notified, given time off and a stimulus could cover their wages.
The only option which should have been in progress for 3 months now, is to plan that most will get it and have an easily mass deployed treatment. Eventually a vaccine will come out and hopefully end the situation entirely. The only other option of this kind is to mass deploy an only partially tested vaccine to those who are very likely be a fatality or seriously ill of the CCP Virus and adults who want it that have less risk from the rushed vaccine than the virus.
As for the economy you are either in lockdown or you’re not. The only middle ground is to limit very large mass gathering like sports games and control travel into and out of America. You can require sterilization of many environments, but you cannot shut down “even partially” mass transportation and expect the economy to do fine.
As for using the lockdown method, there is no way to have each state doing their own thing and expect that to work. It’s very clear a certain president is mostly concerned with his reelection campaign and won’t do anything on a national stage that might harm his chances to get reelected.
The longer the lockdown goes on the more numerous and more severe consequences predicted and unforeseen will have on America well into the future.
Just to add,
Most politicians in the country are doing a very terrible job.
@Thomas Roberts
Your comment is quite right
that if no one really knows what the bug is and how infectious/fatal it is and if/when a vaccine or vaccines can/will be found—
then a much greater unknown is what a continuation of current lockdown or a tightening even will/might have on not only the economy but society and especially health
Except it does seem reasonable to say that lockdown will have much worse results both long term and short term
But – who’s going to make that call? The confusion is such, the deference to medical experts is such, the contempt for the President is such, no one will allow anyone to make such a tough decision
A key question now is the future of China’s return to normal, especially in Wutan. If the worst is over, great. But if this is the CCP mandating a return to work regardless of the risks, and there is another outbreak, we are in a different place.
A sign of progress: the ‘it’s just the flu’ narrative is slowly fading into the rear- view mirror. The conversion of the commander- in- chief helps. The temporary placement of the UK PM (55 years old ) on a ventilator may also be a factor.
The craven “It’s just the flu” cynics are now the “It’s going to be just 60,000 deaths” sociopaths.
They know that the frantic, co-ordinated efforts to contain coronavirus are the reason we might be lucky enough to have “only 60,000 deaths”, but they hope you’re too dense to realize it.
This is very true, I’ve seen commentary along these lines from several sources.
Idaho, yes. We can learn a lot about which authors are worth reading, by watching who pushes that nonsense. It’s not the flu, and if we only have 60,000 dead it will be 100% Because we didn’t listen to those saying it was just a flu.
Very glad we have people like Wolf who will follow the data instead of someone else’s ad budget.
I’ve been wondering just how many CV-19 deaths are due to it alone, a complicating factor for one or more other chronic conditions, or simply being symptomatically present at the time of death (tests positive, mark it CV-19). Is it possible to show the time progression of the top 15, as well as a total? It would probably show a trend of the others changing if the effects of CV-19 are inaccurate. I don’t know this data set, but I know pulling multiple causes and effects out of an experiment is always a challenge.
I could even see other causes of death increasing because people are avoiding the hospital for non-critical conditions, which sometime are anything but.
We won’t know for a while. The available mortality data summaries for the US are over a year old (2017 & 2018 data).
But note that attribution of cause of mortality is really, really easy for COVID. Especially compared to most of the other choices. Clinically it’s usually either a deadly atypical pneumonia with a distinct pattern, or heart failure.
My overall opinion is that whoever is promulgating the meme that COVID numbers are being grossly inflated, is pushing an agenda rather than seeking the truth.
I this whole thing has become politicized with opinions ranging from this is the end of the world to this is a big conspiracy. Never let a crisis go to waste and all…
It is a nasty bug, but panic is also in the air.
I’m an engineer. I want the math.
Agree. But we also need the math on how many corpses there are which died from COVID-19 but were never tested for it (yet), and so the documented cause of death will say something more generic.
Also, as someone coming at this from a physical sciences background, one thing I’ve come to appreciate about the bio / medical data is that it’s all fundamentally limited. There’s no consistent single definition of anything, including the viral RNA itself. Case counting and cause-of-death counting vary by nation and, within nations, by the state of the infection and the healthcare system. Tests have false negatives. And so on. Toss in that the virus is so poorly known, and the “fog of war” effect is much thicker than normal!
Well, you had me for a while with the common sense stuff, but then you lost me when you started making sweeping anti-business statements like “Your boss may feel any risk to you is okay, as long as his profits are protected” and then you really went off the cliff with – make the USA just like South Korea – bit. We have a huge mess on our hands, and we need to pull together as Americans. Winston Churchill said it best: “Americans always do the right thing, but after first exhausting all other possibilities.” We are not perfect, but we do things the American way, and it has worked pretty damn well so far.
I’m not saying we should stop being the USA. But we should be learning from Korea and Taiwan, since what they are doing is working and we could be getting to the “do the right thing” part a lot faster.
Failing to learn from Asian experience, and adapt it to Western systems, is why Europe and the USA have the highest caseloads and mortality rates in the world now.
Thanks for the AlARA introduction.
The other challenge the west faces in comparison to Asian countries – they have been wearing face masks as a daily routine for quite some time. So this is not a new concept for their societies.
Here in the west the face masks are in the form of cosmetics.
Maybe the middle east has it correct we can all start wearing hijabs too?
Living in NYC the street sounds been replaced with ambulance sounds like screams from people’s suffering with covid for weeks now. But that sound has been slowing down and replaced with morons walking with zero protection up and down the street I fear they will be the ones to impact us when the 2nd wave arrives and we are once again placed under further lockdowns but with harsher penalties.
I agree though many industries can be opened in phases and strict guidelines with industries such as entertainment, sports, mass gatherings etc pushed to the final phase. Instead of an all around lock down?
I’m curious as to every 1 week for business closures how many weeks does it take to recover those losses?
In other words I use back of the napkin math for real estate.
Maybe my napkin logic is even incorrect but
Every month a building is vacant you lose another $1 sqft so if your asking $20 and it takes 3 months to lease In essence your $3sqft is $17 taking into account the lost rent vs the lease term.
So again very curious to understand how one week of closure vs reopening could be calculated in terms of regaining the losses.
And for small business how long will it be feasible to even repay the SBA loans Because in a world of slow return to normal, opening in phases the music will start but the party for many will be over before the guests arrive.
Failing to learn from others is a great way to fail, whether you are an individual or a country.
Recall that the U.S. ‘learned’ a lot from England before our industrial revolution really got rolling. Early on, the inventions — steam engines, looms, mills — came from England. Americans did not hesitate to copy what worked!
Please oh please say USA needs to stop being USA! The world would rejoice.
:) Every nation has good elements that are worth preserving, and other elements that are worth improving! Just like the people within, I suppose…
Does that include people from all over the world literally dying to immigrate to the USA?
I think all should be keeping track of Sweden and what happens there as they are not shutting down everything and also paying more attention to reinfections in Asia. Until we know more, I would rather stay home, not overburden the healthcare system and let researchers work on a vaccine and experimental treatments.
“….and it has worked pretty damn well so far.” You are clueless and in denial. As one minor example, how has it worked out for African Americans or the myriad of white workers (of all stripes) who are brainwashed to hate everyone BUT THE CAPITALISTS who are in fact their true enemy. What a joke.
Americans love the idea of America. We just don’t like other Americans.
If you are not happy here, go somewhere else. English Americans, German Americans, Polish Americans, Swedish Americans, Mexican Americans, Japanese Americans, and African Americans all seem to be doing pretty good compared to where they came from. The progress isn’t uniform, but it gets better every year.
Or alternately, stay and try to improve things. Maybe send those who like things the way they are somewhere else? That might be a good start …
Hardly. How do explain 32% of people in the U$A couldn’t pay their rent this month ? Capitalism is a disease and Socialism is the cure.
People are always motivated by the two basic emotions, fear and greed.
Which of those emotions do you think motivates the business people?
Depending on conditions, either.
Regarding the leading cause of death being Covid, how fair is it to take total pneumonia/influenza deaths and average them out daily when it’s clearly a seasonal disease? Seems massaged in order to make covid the leading cause of death.
Flu/pneumonia is never the leading cause of death. Pneumonia/influenza averages to 153/day out of 7708/day total. It’s one a few percent. You could multiply it 10x to account for seasonal peaks and it won’t catch COVID.
And not all those pneumonias are flu-driven.
Finally, annual averaging makes sense because we don’t have any significant evidence yet that COVID is seasonal.
Hey, what happened to my comment about pneumonia?
Completely gone, erased.
What’s going on?
backwardsevolution,
I would rather shut down the entire comment section forever before I allow people to abuse my platform to promote drugs, supplements, and miracle cures.
WISDOM SEEKER
Are you really implying 600,000 US COVID-19 deaths?
Your chart comparing 599,000 annual cancer deaths expressed as 1,641/day, to the highest individual COVID-19 death/day is massively misleading and wildly irresponsible.
The cancer deaths will indeed proceed for 365 days @ 1,671/day = 599,000/year.
However, no credible source is claiming COVID-19 high death rates will continue for a full year.
Yours is a stunningly inappropriate post.
Wolf
Please review my above comment.
Massively inappropriate display of data in this post is unbelievably inappropriate.
Javert,
Right now COVID-19 is killing more people than cancer and heart disease on a daily basis. This is fact. That’s why people are concerned. It’s why we are taking enormous economic consequences to address it. No one knows how long this will continue. It could last for a year or more. His reporting is factual and far better than much of the news media coverage.
What would you prefer he should say? That if we average this over a year it’s less than cancer? Sheesh.
There’s nothing wrong with his math. The problem is that the R-naught and the mortality rate are not accurately known. If R-naught is 3.0 and the mortality rate is 1% then 2 MILLION people will die in the USA alone.
300M * (1 – 1/3.0) * 1% = 2M
The R-naught is defined by the disease and social distancing but if we assume life will eventually go back to normal (i.e. no more social distancing) then it’s only a factor of the disease.
If we can bring the mortality rate down to 0.1% (i.e. that of the normal flu) then there are only 200K deaths (with an R-naught of 3.0).
I’ve heard recent R-naught estimates of 2.5 (ignoring social distancing) which would lower those numbers by 10%.
We just don’t have enough data to know those numbers within about 25% for R-naught and an order of magnitude for the mortality rate.
This of course assumes no vaccine before reaching herd-immunity levels, which is likely true.
It also assumes that our individual immunity lasts long enough that we can actually reach herd-immunity which, though likely, is not guaranteed.
Javert – No, I’m not implying 600,000 COVID-19 deaths. I recommend reading the whole article, slowly and carefully, with an open mind, and taking care to suppress emotional responses until you get to the end.
The first paragraph does say COVID is killing 2000 people per day currently. But the rest of the essay notes that we’ve checked the spread, we have the tools to dial the death rate down, but those tools do economic damage. Looking down the road, we need to be having a national conversation about the proper balance point between COVID risk vs. economic risk. Unless you just want the President and his advisors to decide this, without any national dialogue?
For each of the last five days, the US death count from COVID-19 has been over 1,800 PER DAY. (And that’s DESPITE the ongoing lockdowns.)
Source: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/
1,800/day x 365 days/year
= 657,000 PER YEAR
So there’s the math. And it’s irresponsible of YOU, JavertChip, to call it “massively misleading and wildly irresponsible.”
And if you don’t like it, then the burden is on YOU to prove your case and refute the facts I and WisdomSeeker have posted. Until you can offer a better argument (which you can’t, because facts are facts), take your dangerous agenda of misinformation elsewhere.
Javert Chip,
“However, no credible source is claiming COVID-19 high death rates will continue for a full year.”
If we stick closely together at work, in bars, at ball games, public events, etc. and if we don’t do all the things we’re now doing to slow the virus (social distancing), and if we therefore let the virus do its thing, it could be a lot worse than your numbers. Just look at the current trajectory of covid-19 deaths. Then remove the effects of social distancing, and recalculate.
So right now, on a daily basis, this is what you have. The expectation is that we can lick this thing, and that the annual totals won’t get there. That’s the hope. But right now, that thing is still growing in leaps and bounds. And the daily death rates will go higher still. And hopefully at some point they’ll decline. But that point hasn’t arrived yet.
So look at this as a “rate.” There is a daily rate, and a monthly rate, and an annual rate. For something that moves this fast, we need to look at the daily rate. That’s why you see all the reporting on daily rates. And then, for perspective, we can compare this daily rate to the daily rates of other diseases.
The real question is what is the total number of deaths going to be from all causes? People that I know that are working from home are living much healthier life with much lower stress and less driving.
I am not sure we will ever go back to packing ourselves into crowds again. I never enjoyed it myself, but did it a few times.
If the pandemic leads to new approaches to living healthier, less stressful, less polluted lives for all, that would truly be a silver lining. Have to wait and see.
Right now, working from home works for some, but I know a lot of people with young children who are tearing their hair out trying to be good parents and productive employees at the same time. And then there are the >16 million unemployed who are getting really, really anxious about their futures. There are also millions who are “essential” employees outside the home, but whose employers cannot or will not provide them with adequate distancing or PPE right now. They’ve got huge anxiety because they run an infection risk every day they go to work, and that puts their families at risk too.
I just heard that the crime rate in San Francisco is down 40% since the lockdown :-]
1) Read my leaps :
2) Wave A down was completed on Mar 23rd(L).
3) Wave B : a-b-c up, either completed, or will be completed next week.
4) Wave C down, – x5 waves lower – is likely to start next week.
5) Wave 3 of 3 will follow wave 2 up, will follow the bs.
Most people would agree it’s better to be young than old, because you have your whole life in front of you. Therefore, it might be more helpful to tally years lost, rather than total deaths. If we lose a 20 year old to a disease, humanity loses about 60 years. If we lose an 80 year old, humanity loses maybe 5 years on average.
Also, by shutting the economy, we are investing trillions to attack this virus. How much do we spend on cancer, which has a more taxing an longer term effect on humanity? How much do we spend on auto accident prevention, which is also more taxing and has longer term effect?
My point is we are either spending way too much on this virus, or we are under-funding much bigger health threats out there.
Bobber, I’m pretty sure COVID the leading cause of death in New York for all age groups right now, or anywhere else we let it go out of control. With the possible exception of 5-15 year olds. So if you want to save years-of-life, it’s still the biggest issue. The reason why this works out is because overall mortality rates rise with age in pretty much the same way that they do for COVID.
As for why we’re sacrificing trillions to stop COVID … plenty of cities and countries tried ignoring it, and are now wishing they hadn’t. No doubt a few more will try again as people get sick of staying home. But it really is a pandemic, so it destroys nursing homes and hospital systems if you don’t do anything. And once you destroy your hospital system, all other medical issues get far worse.
BTW, US healthcare spending is over $3T/year already.
Bobber,
“How much do we spend on auto accident prevention, which is also more taxing and has longer term effect?”
A HUGE amount. Check the safety features in your vehicle from side-impact bars and crumple-zones to airbags and sophisticated braking systems. Every car built has a long list of these features, and there are about 17 million new vehicles sold per year, and if those safety features sell for $2,000 at retail per vehicle on average, US consumers pay about $34 billion every year just for the safety features on their vehicles. Then there are the costs of building, maintaining, and improving safety features on streets, roads, and highways, from better entrance ramps and medians to traffic lights and the like. Then there are the costs of the healthcare system that deals with the traffic accidents. And, and, and…
“And, and, and…” Exactly. And don’t forget that neither auto accidents nor cancer are contagious either.
That doesn’t matter. They have killed and will kill many more people over time. That’s a fact.
If you asked the average person what they are most concerned about – getting heart disease, cancer, into a severe auto accident, or something else – I think this virus would be way down the list, even for an 80 year old.
@Bobber,
The average person should be far more concerned about getting this virus than any of the things you listed right now because in the US right now, and particularly in a few states, this is the most serious health threat for most people of all ages above 40 by a sizable margin.
That doesn’t mean you’re likely to die if you get it, you are not, but if you are over 50 there is a finite chance of your death and a sizable chance of hospitalization for a disease that in some communities is now at a tested prevalence of around 1 in 500 people (ski counties in my home state of CO for instance). What would that prevalence be without these extraordinary measures? What would your individual risk be? Substantially higher than your risk of any other serious disease.
And an 80 year old in this environment is at extraordinarily high risk, approaching 20% mortality. There are nursing homes in my state with more than a dozen deaths. An 80 year old who is looking to live would be a complete fool to be anything but very wary of this disease.
In some private for profit age homes and mental disabilities homes in Ontario and Quebec, profit was more important than workers safety. They left as they had no protective wear. At $10,000 a month, and 140 residents you would think that they would supply some protection for the staff…
Thanks Joe. I’ve read a few of those horror stories already – honestly, enough for one lifetime. This is part of why I put in the bit about greedy bosses forcing some workers to take needless risks. The link in that section is to a similar story from near Los Angeles.
Most people I know are good people, and that includes more businesspeople. But there are far too many COVIDIOTS out there right now. Many of them are being fed a false sense of security by propagandists of various stripes, but others are simply people still trapped in denial because COVID is such a mind-bending change in everyone’s life. And as they say, it’s hard to get someone to believe something when their paycheck depends on not believing it…
I appreciate your perspective. The key problem here is that some people are OK living with risk, but others aren’t. In most health matters, the risk-tolerant types can smoke, drink, work 24/7, etc. to their hearts content without impacting others, while the risk-averse types eat their beans, sprouts, etc. before a long jog.
This shut down is different because it requires buy-in from everybody, and we’ll never get that. Its possible, at this point, that the views of a risk-averse minority are overriding the views of a risk-tolerant majority. I don’t see the shut-down lasting very long for this reason.
Bobber, the idea that risk-takers can smoke, drink, work 24/7 “without impacting others” is utterly false and a big reason why otherwise intelligent Libertarians never get elected.
“No man is an island”, wrote John Donne centuries ago, and he’s right.
If you get COVID, you will likely infect your entire household, you might have infected others you met at any time in the past 1-2 weeks, and you risk infecting any medical staff who put their lives on the line to help you get back to living your life “without impacting others”. Risk gets socialized by a pandemic.
What I think we will see is that regions with a risk-averse majority will slow the virus and get their economies back online much earlier than regions with a risk-tolerant majority, because the risk-tolerant folks are going to be infected up the wazoo and will be facing much higher caseloads for a lot longer!
Fortunately the survey data I’ve seen put the “risk-averse” group in the vast majority.
A Belgian physicist, Bert Blocken from Eindhoven University of Technology, has released an interesting set of video simulations for dispersal of the pathogens, and it makes sense when one watches it.
“Keep exercising but stay out of the slipstream.” is his advice. He was looking at what should the physical distancing look like when moving, or more importantly, when behind someone who is moving. Runners leave a wake of dispersal, but cyclists leave a trail that may extend up to 20 meters.
It was a beautiful in Minneapolis today, and the parkways were not too crowded with pedestrians, runners and cyclists, but there were lots of people outside enjoying the day. It was pretty easy for me to keep a distance, or at least keep aside of other cyclists on my daily ride, but what I observed was most other bikers and joggers did not stay out of the ‘draft’ very carefully.
For runners or walking into a head wind @ 14 km/h, 10 meters is a proper distance. A brisk walk is 5 meters.
Good luck to all Wolf Street followers out there; stay safe, eh.
Thanks for this!
A Belgian physicist, hmm..
Is that not common sense knowledge. Like not peeing against the wind, pardon my french.
Andy:
And Eskimos teach their kids not to eat the yellow snow!
Also, thanks Wolf!
Hope we have another fans’ get together when all is back to normal :-]
Dan – very good! We had that conversation on the Wisdom Seeker family hike today. Upwind vs. downwind, hazards are different.
More distance also needed in tunnels and other more-confined spaces. 6′ rule is no good on buses or subways, for instance. Key study out of China showed one person infecting half of a bus, at distances of up to 4.5 m, and delays (after the infected one got off) of 30 min.
Which is why the police in Philly were entirely justified (in my view) in enforcing the local rule that anyone wanting to be on a bus had better be wearing a facemask… Again, doesn’t need to be a medical-grade face covering to be useful.
The risks of transmission from a passing encounter with a runner or cyclist are not currently quantified.
What is clear is that close contact for a prolonged period is very risky (roommate, co-worker, sharing space in hospital, dorm, church, nursing home, etc). Most cases that have been traced fit this category.
Respiratory droplets and contaminated surfaces and physical touching are most likely the main problems. People touch their faces with hands constantly and wash hands infrequently, and sometimes cough and sneeze. Aerosol transmission is a possibility but has been mostly demonstrated in similar viruses (SARS and MERS) during medical procedures that produce aerosols, like intubation.
In other words, running 6 feet away from someone is probably not what you should be worried about. You should be worried about the door handle at Walmart and the shopping cart at Costco and the card reader at the grocery store. Or your children playing with other children and bringing it home to you. Notice all the outbreaks in ERs and nursing homes and such, and none among hikers or runners per se.
Thanks for the work Wisdom Seeker. Knowledge and
truth fused together becomes armor. This is getting harder
by the day.Many things to learn.
More testing, more testing, more testing. The only half-way viable answer between lots of people dying and killing the economy. We should be shifting money and focus from ventilators to massively increasing the testing capacity. Only way to restart the economy in a rational way. Excellent interview with Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former FDA commissioner, at https://www.nationalreview.com/podcasts/the-editors/special-episode-scott-gottlieb-md-206/ Also good article (skim through the first part) at https://www.technologyreview.com/2020/04/08/998785/stop-covid-or-save-the-economy-we-can-do-both/#Echobox=1586385642?utm_source=pocket-newtab
There are vested interests in this country that do not want such a program of testing. They are guided by emotion rather than facts so by all means, let’s not have any facts.
Dr. Greg, thanks for the links!
Gottleib has been a knowledgeable, non-partisan and indefatigable voice of reason since this thing broke. We are very lucky to have him.
1) The young will start first, seniors will have to wait.
2) The health sector is already fully deployed. High tech is next.
3) Service area that can benefit from social spacing & conference calls : Accountant, lawyers, banking, insurance, plus essential industries…including energy & Utilities, will follow.
4) Restaurants & bars will be last.
5) Cooks, waitresses, musicians, artists and athletes will seek employment either either sectors 1) to 4,) or in new sectors like cleansing hazard, babysitting, protection, or security guards.
6) College professor will shift gear into trucking.
When is the time to reboot? In my state, Washington, the time is now if you ask me.
Stay at home orders and social distancing have worked and I know that to be true because I work in health care on my states ‘surge’ to get people out of acute care settings when ready. I see the raw data on a daily basis.
Our governor states publicly that our hospital beds will not overflow, thankful, so in a sense we are now in maintenance mode. I call that a relative success for now so let’s start giving people a chance to begin rebuilding their financial lives and, respectively, I realize that most states have at least a few more brutal weeks ahead.
In Canada, I’m told, many construction workers are on site since they can social distance on the job. One example of what my state should be implementing soon…give workers a chance!
Stephen Curry has 5-years $200 Mil contract ( I heard in the news some months back). He can throw ball very very well.
Re you 3) on office arrangements: the geniuses at McKinzie will charge their clients $millions to undo the “open office concept” that they charged them for in the first place past ~ 20 years.
People can fear the sicknesses, but I always feared the blabbermouths.
We have to come to grips with the fact that life as it was before Covid is now over, at least for the foreseeable future.. As Wolf said, essential business is and will be conducted because it has to be.
The problem is that more than 50% of the American economy is based on non essential business.
Our comfort level for being in close proximity to other humans has changed, and that is a game changer.
So much of our service based business, which makes up 70% of the economy, depends upon cramming as many people into a confined space as possible. Not a lot of service based businesses could or will survive an environment where people are uncomfortable being close to other people.
Confidence once lost is a hard thing to regain. When the joy of eating out, or watching a performance is tempered with the fear the person next to you may infect you with something life changing or even fatal, it makes it very hard to relax and enjoy yourself.
That’s interesting speculation. I see it the other way though.
Look at the crowds in the national parks in China. People wait in line, shoulder to shoulder, to see a lousy rock formation.
I, for one, would have no problem going about my daily life next month. I would surely take some reasonable precautions, but if I caught the virus I would have a very small chance of serious injury. On the plus side, I would likely get immunity and then be able to visit with my elders without concern.
Look at all the people smoking. Do you think they would be afraid of a virus? How about the people that eat sugar and fat relentlessly. What about all the motorcycle riders, or the people who work stressful jobs? Fact is, a majority of people have no problem sacrificing some life span for some perceived benefit.
Follow up on this thread in 6 months, there is almost no chance there will be large concerts or live spectator sports, especially if a few of these events are allowed and large numbers of people are sickened.
Airlines will probably recover because travel is so essential, but it will take a long time. Probably will require serum antibody testing or something?
And the cruise industry may be completely bankrupted. What kind of person would consider a cruise given the last few months? It will be years before the industry recovers.
Did I read somewhere that almost none of the cruise companies are domiciled in the U.S., which in turn makes it easier to hire poorly paid non-U.S. workers? Add that on top of the “norovirus barge” problems, and maybe losing the cruise industry wouldn’t be the most terrible thing that could come out of this crisis.
Hi all
Anyone that thinks that we should all just harden up and get back to work belongs in a asylum IMHO as they are clinically insane.
Most countries are still just entering the eye of the storm so sending the masses back out just now really wouldn’t end well for most. They are not even sure if those that have had it with even mild to no systems actually have any immunity or not and if it proves no immunity then what? Even if they green light a vaccine super fast it will still be months before mass vaccinations can even start. They are also not sure that once this first wave subsides it won’t be followed by a second wave and then what happens?
We are all living in a new world now and unlikely to return to the one we had before IMHO, They might as well just continue the illusion of money and print a few more thousands of trillions of $ so we can all continue our make believe game of monopoly. Its either that or I dare not think of what the new reality will be.
Right. All indications are there will be a second wave. Without a vaccine, why wouldn’t there?
I don’t see how most all of us don’t end up getting the virus to varying degrees. All it takes is a few people to carry it through this cycle and then infect the next wave. It’s not going away. Until there is a vaccine, there isn’t much you can do. By all accounts, a vaccine is 8-12 months out. Then production and distribution comes into play. So add some more time.
I find it interesting the think about a next wave. What happens? Do the President and State Governors call for another “Shelter in Place” order? If they don’t, does it mean they overreacted calling the first one? Seems like a bit of a pickle for our politicians?
Can you really catch the virus from contaminated food? Chapter and verse please.
Olivier – If someone coughed or sneezed on your meal, would you eat it? ;)
The US CDC claims “no evidence” of transmission via food, but then they immediately hedge by saying “more investigation is needed”. I wouldn’t put my life on that line. Nor yours. The WHO already got badly burned by stating “no evidence yet of human transmission” (on January 14). And since then, over and over again we have watched people get sick because of failures to properly respect the threat. Given that this virus is new and poorly understood, I think both the CDC and WHO language is wrong. The mindset and burden of proof here should be “infectious until proven otherwise”, not “no evidence, don’t worry”. I’d be much more comforted if they were citing a dozen studies where COVID-contaminated food had been eaten by susceptible lab animals and none got sick. But I don’t see any of that. Do you?
We know the virus comes out of infected people primarily in respiratory droplets of varying sizes. We know it can infect people via at least 3 places: nose, mouth and eyes. So logically we have to be concerned about any pathway in which those droplets can end up in those 3 places before the virus is deactivated.
I haven’t seen a study of how long the virus survives on various types of food, but multiple studies have been done for survival on various dry surfaces, with the short answer being “days, not weeks”. And some foods are in fact dry surfaces. So I think the risk from contaminated food is real, and I expect the medical community to catch on eventually too.
But food that you buy in the store is supposed to be okay, and the industry is generally very vigilant. Last time I shopped, I noticed that they’ve bagged up all the produce whose outsides are supposed to be edible, and made sure no bread is poking out of the bags “ready to sniff” anymore. And typically that food has taken a few days in transit, so any virus from the production side should be gone. But you still have to worry about the other shoppers! Especially the ones not wearing masks.
Personally I let all non-perishable food sit in a “decontamination area” for 2-3 days before I bring it inside, and all perishable food packaging is wiped down with a disinfectant solution, because that’s not hard and fits within ALARA. I know many others doing the same.
For the current official story from US CDC, you can go here. Just remember they have been playing catch-up since Patient Zero.
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/faq.html#How-COVID-19-Spreads
Watching the body language of our American leader – let alone what he says – I doubt there is an opening to learn from Asia…short of a well thrown brick hitting his head. Americans will likely have to do this on their own individually, collectively, through states that get it right and other means, etc.
Timbers:
We up here in Canada should be grateful that the coronavirus fight was being lead by the ten provinces not by dithering Trudope. He was more interested in obtaining a seat on UN security council!
Maybe you should be grateful that your coronavirus fight is being lead by your 50 states too! But note the drug companies are not happy about using cheap proven drugs to treat virus! Trump faces uphill battle against corrupt CDC and FDA. Trump is at least trying.
We already have learned, despite our national political leadership, a couple of the most affected early states are now bending the curve (WA, the bay area, and my home state of CO), many other less affected states are doing the same (MN is prominent in that regard) and the epicenter in NYC is probably peaking as we speak. Per capita, the death rate is Italy and Spain is far worse.
But everyone, including Asia, needs to figure out the next step.
A coward dies a thousand deaths.
I’m completely relaxed, I don’t need pot;
this virus thing doesn’t bother me at all.
There is a difference between cowardice and prudence. I’m not afraid, but I am very careful to limit my activity in places with many people (stores and work, which is hospital based), and I am meticulous with handwashing. If I were 20 years younger I would be unconcerned for myself but aware of the older people around me.
Thank you, Wisdom Seeker.
Roughly 7,700 Americans die every day from various causes.
We’ve had THREE DAYS worth of death from this virus thus far over more than a month’s time. Is it material? Yes. Is it the end of humanity? No.
We’ve had over 9,000 deaths in the US from COVID-19 in just the LAST FIVE DAYS.
Source: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/
And despite the lockdowns, nearly 30,000 NEW cases are found DAILY. Only about 10% of cases have yet resolved: 60% of them recovered, and 40% died. The other 90% of cases are STILL ACTIVE, awaiting their fate. Many of those cases will continue getting worse in stages until they die.
There is a lag time of multiple WEEKS between infection and symptoms and death. Do not get fooled by dividing current deaths by current case count. The outcomes are far worse when you account for the lag time and look at the actual death-to-recovered ratio of resolved cases.
What burns me up is not the level of response but the atrociously inappropriate response measures that were taken by the authorities in the USA.
They had a full 2 months to prepare with a multi billion dollar intelligence gathering apparatus,and a Military to dwarf that of any other nation on the planet. And a Federal reserve with an unlimited ability to print.
The federal Government should have funded and coordinated with the state Governments, a national response effort to set up Covid hospitals when and where needed throughout the United States.
It’s total lunacy to depend on current local hospitals to take care of their regular patient flow and then be prepared to take on the multiple surges of Covid patients and be responsible to not spread it to their own staff and then to their regular patients. And it is criminal to have cancer and other immune compromised patients be forced into close proximity to Covid infected people.
The setting up of these Covid Hospitals in existing buildings and mobile units, should be headed up by the Army Corps of Engineers, By offering good pay, They could hire healthcare professionals such as Doctors Nurses Paramedics dentists and provide additional training as needed for a appropriate medical response to a super contagious and deadly Epidemic.
This type of response should have been done from the beginning but starting now would be far better than never.
Government coordinating the actual care? Terrible idea. Look at the VA. With rare exceptions, the health industry is very well prepared and far !ore flexible in response than what you have outlined.
Government coordinating testing, allowing private sector testing at an accelerated rate, and locking the borders, shutting down international travel, quarantining all arrivals, and quarantining cities with hard blocks on people moving around? Government providing large quantities of PPE? Yes, agree.
Madness.
CDC: 80,000 people died of flu last winter in U.S., highest death toll in 40 years
https://www.statnews.com/2018/09/26/cdc-us-flu-deaths-winter/
There is a nursing home in my home state with 14 COVID-19 deaths. The flu does kill but it’s an order of magnitude lower than this. We don’t respond to the flu like this because it’s far less deadly. Best estimate for “non response” in the US is several hundred thousand deaths. Look at the curve for all countries prior to isolation policies and draw it out to include 20-40% of the population. There is a reason no country has decided to try this course.
CDC just press released that 90% of the hospitalized Corona virus patients have underlying conditions. Maybe the virus is just the catalyst? Maybe the virus is just a wake up call for health(y)er living?
Political … the “underlying condition” story calms down the panic since most people think they are healthy. The 90% is a joke.
Not a joke. 87.7% according the NY website for NY. Check it out.
https://covid19tracker.health.ny.gov/views/NYS-COVID19-Tracker/NYSDOHCOVID-19Tracker-Fatalities?%3Aembed=yes&%3Atoolbar=no&%3Atabs=n
Of course, Socaljim knows the contents of all the coronavirus patient’s medical records.
He knows they are “a joke”.
One theory is that Covid somehow activates, rejuvenates latent, dormant, defeated TB in the system. Doesn’t make it less deadly through.
Total bs about activating latent TB.
The urrent thinking is that BCG vaccinations have helped provide added immunity in countries that have undertaken population wide campaigns to protect people.
Japan and South Korea are two examples and there are studies and vaccination programs going on in several countries to use BCG to boost the immune system – espacially for medical workers.
And also a more accessible health care delivery system to address chronic ailments
Need a link, I can’t find press release on CDC website. But consider:
1) A large fraction of the population does have underlying conditions, even if most don’t realize it. Being overweight is all it takes and that’s like 70%. Toss in smoking and a couple of other widespread issues and you might get to 90% of the population without even trying.
2) Adverse selection bias in the sample: Given the growth rate of the virus, most infections have happened recently, and it’s the sicker people who wind up in the hospital first.
How many Americans have “underlying conditions?” Cancer, asthma, hypertension, A-fib, obesity (= one-third of all Americans), overweight and obese (= two-thirds of Americans), heart disease, diabetes, etc. etc. Having “underlying conditions” describes the majority of Americans.
Would it not be ironic if the very people who are likely to die from this virus, those 80 and older, are the ones whose immune systems hold the keys to solving this pandemic through antibodies. It is fact at this point that the oldest amoung us produce the most antibodies from the coronavirus if recovery happens, and so far 8% of humans produce no antibodies after infection and thus can get infected instantly again as they have no immunity. To me, this is not a normal virus, it is something between engineered and and abomination, so until we engineer a solution, this is not going to be a few weeks of panic and Dow 30000 by early May no matter how many binary digits the Fed prints. See article below:
https://www.businessinsider.com/study-recovered-coronavirus-patients-antibodies-2020-4
Thus as we debate allowing the elderly to perish to save the Dow and our materialistic lifestyles, perhaps we should pause and wonder if there are any unintended consequences to doing “the obvious”. I am young, yet I do not believe the old should die for my lifestyle as all I need is food and some shelter, and that is easy enough even with the economy shut down for a few months at a time over the next few years. The $100k sports car and the $12,000 vacation can wait indefinately. “Back to basics” forced upon us by this pandemic may be our best cure for our self-inflicted complexity…TBD
Just look at the stock market. It tells us that the smartest people in the world have decided this is a temporary problem and they expect parts of the economy will be opened shortly. This should pass.
It is a beautiful thing watching the president, the gov. of California, and the gov. of NY working together and complementing each other. This is big and you can see the poll numbers of all 3 rising. The public wants more of this and the public is done with impeachment and investigations. This is good for the country and the markets.
Yes that Covid immune umbilical cord from Darth Powell’s printing presses direct to Wall Street is working out just swell. Do let’s have 4 more years of this.
If you really think that stock market moves reflect the judgement of the smartest people in the world, well … that does explain a lot about your comments.
The stock market is just herd mentality combined with unbridled greed. No smarter than any other herd, but a lot more greedy.
Well…not heard mentally so much as Darth Powell’s printing presses…
If the smartest people in the room set the prices, then the smartest people in the room believe the best asset to own right now is a useless yellow rock that has been soaring in price. What does that tell you?
They believe other investments, including stocks, bonds, and RE, offer less relative value. Something less than useless is, of course, a future loss.
Actually if you follow insider trading, the smartest people in the world exactly follow Darth Powell’s printing press whims. If that’s considered smart.
yes, and that yellow rock you speak of was deemed illegal by President FDR. They could easily do the same again.
An estimated 20% drop in quarterly GDP and a 15-20% unemployment rate should cleanse the market. Don’t lose confidence…its only fiat money.
Smartest people in the world couldn’t figure out that this was going to be a problem until mid March?
@Socaljim
For your information, an extremely popular book on this subject was published in 1841. It is titled “Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds”. Amongst others, it describes the South Sea Company bubble of 1711–1720, the Mississippi Company bubble of 1719–1720, and the Dutch tulip mania of the early seventeenth century.
All phenomenal examples of “the smartest people in the world” acting out in “markets”.
So forgive me if I fail to see how “this is good for the country and the markets”.
Hospitals are depleted of medical staff due to illness. Not enough facilities have oxygen. Testing has been ramped up, but may not be able to keep up with the rapid spread of infection. Some results are delayed seven days. There is a spike in the number of people dying at home who are not counted as virus fatalities.
Grocery store workers are becoming infected. Home food delivery infrastructure is underdeveloped.
South Korea and China have rebooted. Singapore is going to lockdown. China has an outbreak at its border with Russia, but may have sealed that city with guarded checkpoints. Japan declared an emergency and has warned people to avoid prostitutes.
South Korea reopened with a sophisticated track, trace and quarantine system the administration can not fathom. Austria may try a limited reopening.
Wisdom Seeker, thank you for a thoughtful and thought provoking post.
My understanding is that we can’t get a handle on this virus until sufficient adequately reliable tests are available.
You can’t trace if you can’t test.
And there is, according to the reports I have seen, a shortage of the needed reagents.
If that is the case production of the reagents will have to be ramped up and I have no idea how difficult that will be (Quality control is essential) or how much lag time is involved.
Here in Sonoma County testing has ramped up, to 200 tests per day for a population of 500K…
Anyone who doesn’t realize that our world has changed radically and permanently is delusional or talking their book.
“Adapt or die” is as true for businesses as it is for individuals.
Testing?
So you are going to test people how many times?
Once a week?
Once every two weeks?
Testing only provides data a point in time.
The first time the test may be negative.
The second test a week later may provide a different, positive result.
Wisdom Seeker
Thanks for pointing out the ALARA concept. When I worked on projects in the Norwegian sector of the North sea the rules tend to be very proscriptive. In the UK sector the rules follow the ALARP concept – As low as reasonably possible.
Sounds like ALARP is ALARA’s twin brother!
That chart is comparing COVID-19 Year to date deaths to average DAILY deaths of other diseases? What is this the stock market timeframe?
Has anyone else seen the research of antibodies….They are saying that the reason why California’s numbers are so low is because Californians have already been introduced in the fall of 2019 and a lot of people have already had the virus. (Thus why they were reporting a very early FLU season) They are literally researching this right now. This is not propaganda.
I was very sick in December of 2019. I came back from a backpacking sick and my girlfriend was home sick. She was very ill and lying in bed, heavy breathing, fever, etc. Then I contracted also….same symptoms and I’ve had the flu plenty of times but this flu was really aggressive. I swear I’m not making this up…and go figure we live in San Fran Bay Area.
Go look up the antibody tests from herd immunity. This is from the Hoover institute.
Tony: the graph is DAILY deaths from COVID vs. daily death rates from other causes. Apples and apples. COVID is singly largest cause of death in US this week.
Would love to hear how it came to California early and somehow didn’t destroy the medical system. I also had a nasty pneumonia last fall, also in Bay Area and would love to be past COVID. But I have a lot of other fantasies too. Can’t wait to see that research!
Daily deaths from other causes that have been around a lot longer to a brand new COVID-19?
That’s like comparing an IPO to the S&P 500. I’m sorry to say but this virus will go away ONCE we en masse get it and the numbers will drop significantly.
COVID vs. everything else is a valid comparison until about 5 billion people have had COVID. Even assuming 10x more undetected vs the known confirmed, the process by which “we en masse get it” will take a year or more.
Letting “everyone get it” more quickly has been shown to destroy the medical system, and that leads to scenarios with at least 50 million dead worldwide. (7 billion people, 70% infected before herd immunity, 1% fatality rate: 50 million dead.) And likely much higher since 1% fatality is only with good care. So no one is trying that.
Slowing the spread to avoid the destruction of the medical system has brought the death rate down, and will save millions of lives because more will get decent care. But at slower infection rates, the virus will not just go away, because we aren’t all going to get it anytime soon, there’s no cure yet, and there’s no vaccine yet.
Even after we’ve all had it once, there’s still the problem that building full immunity might require more than one infection, and the other problem that the virus might mutate into a new strain that voids existing immunity warranties.
Tony,
“They are literally researching this right now.”
Yes, they’re researching it… but they don’t know yet. The study hasn’t come out yet. They just published a what-if teaser perhaps to promote the startup that is doing the test kits for the study. Those tests may be unreliable like so many COVID-19 tests, and show false positives, or false negatives, and then all the presumed answers will be wrong. This will take a while to establish. First, they have to prove that the particular tests are accurate, and that hasn’t happened yet.
The entry of COVID-19 into any country has not been subtle or containable, typically a couple of cases requiring prompt hospitalization, multiple infected healthcare workers, and and then large scale uncontrollable outbreaks within a few weeks. The idea that there were sporadic cases in any part of the US in late 2019 that simply died out without a pandemic is highly unlikely and makes no epidemiologic sense. Remember one lawyer traveling to Italy was the proximate cause of more than 1,000 cases in Westchester County. If you had COVID, everyone you know would have been sick.
I am wondering in all of these statistics about the virus, the lack of infection or reported infections and deaths in homeless people. What is going on here?
Jeff T,
Just because you don’t read it doesn’t mean it’s not getting published.
Here in San Francisco, in just ONE homeless shelter, they found 70 homeless people infected with COVID-19, reported all over the news. Google it.
There is testing among the homeless, and there are infections among the homeless. I watch some of the San Francisco Bay Area county reports and it’s sometimes explicitly there, and sometimes implicit in the city-by-city data. Alameda County in particular reports specifically on “homeless” as one of the “city of residence” options. The others have “unknown/other” as an option and presumably homeless fall into that group.
I expect we’ll get more data as things evolve. But now is probably the worst time to be homeless.
We may need to consider different rules for different areas. Some areas has fewer cases and perhaps should have less restrictive rules. If things change, well change the rules. But it’s worth trying.
Yes, this might be a situation where the “50 state laboratories” idea comes in to play. Different states, different counties within each state, will all be trying different approaches based on local needs. Some will do worse than others, but we might be able to learn more quickly what really works.
Let me see…100k global deaths…let’s shut down the world economy… I will be shocked if deaths exceed 1M in the world…out of 2.7billion currently quarantined in some way….The economic misery will be the fun part…but hey…some people got bailed out…makes sense…thanks for saving us.
Prepare to be shocked. Deaths in Italy have been understated by a factor of 2 per WSJ analysis of excess mortality. Deaths in China and Iran are probably also understated by more than a factor of 2. The same will hold for the 3rd world. There probably have already been 200K deaths.
Another issue everyone is having is defective tests. I’ve heard of many being only 80% accurate.
False results is worse than no testing.
I’m not sure anyone knows what they are doing. It’s all so new, everyone is learning.
There are no experts on Covid19. They are all observing and learning and they have more questions than we do.
“In this essay I’m going to outline how we can balance between stopping COVID and saving the economy.”
I read this essay twice and, um, hmm, well, I’m a commenter on Wolf Street and I can explain what’s shown in a eutectic phase diagram involving three non-ferrous metals, and, I can show you the points I like using a Ruy Lopez opening but I’m not sure I would tackle the blue sky claim in the opening sentence.
There is so much negative economic overhang from the previous decline in the business cycle and now demand destruction vectors running through all sectors from COVID-19. This will play out for years, IMO. Then there’s the Fed. The rate of infection (re-infection of recovered patients/mutations) may flatten or go hot. We’ll see… Anyway, if we accept the premise a commenter is expressing an opinion then mission accomplished.
You may consider the Iceland cohort in your next essay. Approx 10% tested, approx 50% asymptomatic.
I’m a grumpy “essential worker” with 850 Interstate miles per week to company locations and live in one of those states where the Governor ignores math and science. The infection rate is still ramping up on the state graph.
Mars, thanks for the comment. Do you have a recent link on Iceland data? I’d looked at that when they were at 3% tested (they also had 50% asymptomatic then). I’m guessing some of those “become” symptomatic while others don’t, but I need to look into it more.
BTW, I agree that even if we do get to a good balance between COVID vs. economy, both are going to be pretty bad outcomes. But the alternatives are even worse.
Nearly every state is flattening out in terms of daily new infections, and a few have begun rolling over. Yours will get there too, it just might take some extra endurance.
\\\
Dear Wisdom Seaker, thank you for the great article and the effort you placed into replying to the commment section. It was a delight reading both, truly a conversation starter.
\\\
These discussions are like a fly with one wing: it just flies in a circle but it stays busy.
We have no reliable data.
We have no effective medication.
There might never be an effective vaccine.
I’ve been accused of being too pessimistic but those are the cold hard facts.
Ursula K. Le Guin said, “When action grows unprofitable, gather information; when information grows unprofitable, sleep.”
We don’t have enough information so any talk about recovery action is useless.
Worrying and obsessing doesn’t change the future and hope is not a plan.
Enjoy using that single wing.
I think we need to address more immediate problems that do have potential solutions, and let the researchers do their job.
We are experiencing Bastiat’s “What is not seen”. People are lined up at food banks while dairy farmers are pouring thousands of gallons of milk into manure pits, beef ranchers are culling their herds, and pork bellies are being rendered into lard instead of bacon. Much of the food business was geared to restaurants and the agricultural industry doesn’t have the supply chain capacity set up to provision supermarkets.
I’d like to see someone go to work on straightening out that mess than just sending checks to farmers. There are probably hundreds of retired military veterans who have experience with supply chain logistics. At least that’s one problem with a tangible solution. We know where the farmers are and we know where the supermarkets and food banks are.
Michael Gorback,
I bought some bison steaks (ate for dinner earlier today… delicious) at our local rundown lousy Safeway. They were marked down by a huge amount, apparently because no one was buying them. Range-fed, grass-fed, etc. This would normally cost a bundle. But they were cheap! That Safeway never had bison before. Clearly this was meat destined for restaurants, and the restaurant supply chain has collapsed.
So now everyone is trying to figure out how to get this stuff to consumers, but no one is set up for it.
All the stuff that hotels, office buildings, schools, universities, etc. used to buy just sits around with no place to go. This includes beef, toilet paper, flour, milk, bananas (individual bananas rather than bunches), etc. The big differences are related to packaging and sometimes quality and to the fact that a supplier to restaurants or office buildings, for example, doesn’t have an in with Safeway and can’t easily sell to Safeway.
Lots of people are furiously trying to work this out. But it’s not easy.