“Mortgage Forbearance” is Suddenly Hot, Hits Shadow Banks, which Clamor for Bailout from Taxpayers and the Fed

“The mortgage market has more risk than previously acknowledged.”
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Government-Sponsored Enterprises Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, and the government agency Ginnie Mae, which guarantee $7.5 trillion in mortgages and turn them into mortgage-backed securities (MBS), have rolled out a wide-ranging support package for homeowners with mortgages that they guarantee, in order to keep the mortgage market from collapsing.
One of those measures is their support for “mortgage forbearance.” And homeowners are now picking up on it, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. But it has thrown the entire mortgage market, including MBS, and every business in it, upside down.
Generally, in a mortgage forbearance agreement, the lender agrees not to exercise its legal right to foreclose on the delinquent mortgage, and the borrower agrees to a mortgage plan that will require the borrower to eventually become current again. These are not free gifts or grants, but deferrals.
The stimulus package, signed into law on March 27, mandates that all borrowers with government-backed mortgages be allowed to delay for at least 90 days their monthly mortgage payments.
The plan offered by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac and similar plans offered by Ginnie Mae, the FHA, and the VA, go a lot further:
“Homeowners impacted by this national emergency are eligible for a forbearance plan to reduce or suspend their mortgage payments for up to 12 months.”
During that forbearance period of up to 12 months, homeowners won’t have to make mortgage payments. They will not incur late fees. They will not be reported to the credit bureaus, so this won’t hit their credit score. And after forbearance, the mortgage servicer “must work” with them “on a permanent plan to help maintain or reduce monthly payment amounts as necessary, including a loan modification.”
This is a sweet deal for homeowners. Yes, the deferred payments will have to be rolled into the rest of the mortgage, but it will be a modified mortgage, perhaps with stretched terms and lower rates, etc.
And this is just the beginning.
Homeowners have been flooding the call centers of mortgage servicers to get one of those forbearance agreements. To track this new trend, the Mortgage Bankers Association came up with its new weekly report on forbearance. It details some of the first effects of these policies, based on 22.4 million mortgages serviced, representing about 45% of the total mortgage servicing market.
Even the forbearance report is brand new. There had never been a need to track this on a weekly basis. Now there is – with forbearance becoming part of the new normal. It found:
- Between the week of March 2 and the week of March 16, forbearance requests grew by 1,270%.
- Between the week of March 16 and the week of March 30, forbearance requests grew by another 1,896%.
- Forbearance requests already exceed 2 million.
- Average hold times at mortgage servicers’ call centers jumped from less than 2 minutes three weeks earlier, to 17.5 minutes.
- Average call abandonment rates jumped from 5% three weeks earlier, to 25%.
- Total loans in forbearance multiplied by a factor of over 10, from 0.25% of all loans on March 2 to 2.66% of all loans on April 1.
- Loans in forbearance at Ginnie Mae reached 4.25% of all loans.
An estimated 2 million borrowers already missed mortgage payments by the end of March, Mark Calabria, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), which oversees Fannie and Freddie, told CNBC.
Some estimates – and they could be purposefully exaggerated to trigger a bailout for the nonbank mortgage servicers – say that forbearance will reach 25% of government-backed mortgages.
But when homeowners don’t have to make payments for up to a year, it throws the entire mortgage market upside down. And one of the side-effects is that it puts mortgage servicers into a liquidity crunch.
Mortgage servicers – banks and nonbanks – collect payments from homeowners and pass them on to investors who hold mortgage-backed securities (MBS) issued by Ginnie, Fannie, Freddie, and the like.
Mortgage servicers have a contractual obligation to continue to make the payments to MBS holders even if homeowners become delinquent. Servicers will be reimbursed by the government-backed entities, but that can take several months. So they’re temporarily on the hook but will eventually get their money back.
This is not a problem normally, when just a few mortgages become delinquent. But homeowners are now in a mad scramble to get these forbearance deals and suspend mortgage payments. And a significant portion of the mortgages these servicers handle could eventually be under a forbearance agreement.
Banks have large cash reserves – the “reserves” that they keep around or deposit at the Fed. In addition, the have liquidity support from the Fed and can borrow at the discount window at 0.25%. So they’re not threatened by forbearance agreements.
But nonbanks (or “shadow banks”) have neither. They’re not regulated by the Fed and other banking regulators, and they don’t have the capital requirements and reserve requirements that banks have. And now they don’t have the reserves to get through this crisis.
How did they get there?
The largest mortgage lender and servicer in the US used to be Wells Fargo, after it had acquired Wachovia (deal closed in January 2009), which was collapsing, and regulators had told it to find a buyer. Wachovia was the fourth-largest bank holding company in the US at the time. This misbegotten deal doubled the size of Wells Fargo and made it the largest mortgage lender in the US. But the losses from the Wachovia mortgage book were huge during the housing bust.
Other banks went through a similar program. For example, in January 2008, and predating the Wells Fargo deal, Bank of America was arm-twisted by regulators into acquiring Countrywide Financial, which was collapsing. Countrywide was the largest mortgage lender in the US in 2006. This deal turned BofA into the largest mortgage lender, until Wells Fargo dethroned it with the Wachovia deal. BofA also ended up with huge losses and endless legal problems stemming from Countrywide.
Reeling from these types of misadventures, banks pulled back from mortgage lending coming out of the Financial Crisis.
And nonbanks took over. A gaggle of them collapsed during the Financial Crisis and weren’t bailed out. But the survivors got aggressive. They didn’t have bank regulators breathing down their necks, and they could do what they wanted. Now the largest mortgage servicer is Quicken Loans. And there’s a slew of other big ones.
Now Bailout City.
These nonbank servicers are now squealing and lobbying to high heaven for a bailout from Ginnie, Fannie, and Freddie. Ginnie, which is a US government agency, already caved and announced that it would set up a liquidity facility for servicers of its loans. Fannie and Freddie, which strive to become independent companies, have not yet caved.
This squealing about a liquidity crunch is just “spin,” said the FHFA’s Mark Calabria. In the interview, he told the Wall Street Journal that he doesn’t see it as the role of Fannie and Freddie, which the FHFA overseas, to help the mortgage servicers.
“I’ve seen zero [evidence] to suggest that there’s a systemic crisis across the nonbank servicers,” he said. “If this goes on for a year, maybe. But I think the frustration here is a lot of just misrepresentation.”
The role of Fannie and Freddie in a downturn is “not to bail out people in the industry,” he said. “Their countercyclical role is to provide mortgage credit, and I see no evidence that that is not happening.”
“I’m trying to preserve their safety and soundness,” he said. “They simply don’t have the capital” to bail out the shadow banks.
He also said that Fannie and Freddie may have to transfer mortgage servicing to bigger servicers if smaller servicers don’t have the cash reserves to fund the forbearances for the time-span needed.
His refusal to bail out the shadow banks was instantly attacked by the Mortgage Bankers’ Association, which in the same breath then asked for a bailout of the shadow banks by the Fed and the taxpayer.
“We also strongly disagree with his characterization of the customer experience as it relates to the size of a mortgage servicer,” the MBA’s statement said.
“The Director’s [Mark Calabria] unwillingness to offer support from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac for the very firms that he and Congress asked to execute his agency’s forbearance plan only reinforces why the Federal Reserve and U.S. Treasury must create a financing program to help residential and commercial/multifamily mortgage servicers who will have to provide unprecedented levels of mortgage payment forbearance,” it said.
This type of Fed liquidity facility would be similar to other Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) that the Fed in conjunction with the Treasury Department has already set up to bail out a garden variety of companies and markets. The Fed, which is in total bailout mood, could easily do that.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell already indicated yesterday in a Webinar at Brookings that the Fed was looking at it. If you squeal loud enough, you’ll get a Fed bailout.
What does this blowup show?
“The mortgage market has more risk than previously acknowledged,” said the American Enterprise Institute, which among other things covers the housing market and housing policy, in its presentation on the housing bailout and the liquidity challenges resulting from it. It was particularly pointing at the FHA’s large book of high-risk, low-down-payment loans, lending targeted to first-time buyers, investor loans, and refinance loans.
“The federal government’s dominance in the under-capitalized US housing finance system means many of these stresses will land on Treasury, Ginnie, the Fed, & FHFA’s doorsteps,” it said.
Regular folks need not apply. Read... QE-4 Cut in Half this Week. Fed’s Helicopter Money for Wall Street & the Wealthy Hits $1.8 Trillion in 4 Weeks
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
We have seen the same movie like ten years before around 2008? That movie was pretty bad.
I heard about our treasury sec, that he made awful lot of money by loans to home mortgages, foreclosure and claiming insurance, betting against the MBS stocks, then asking homeowners to default loans and evicting them, then purchase all the homes at cheaper price, selling them at a profit. Indy mac or something?
Then long story short, he married that [young] golden hair women, took her on a government plane to see the total solar eclipse from the skies…he also said the FED’s golden bars were indeed safe. That doesn’t matter anyway.
Here I am, with morals and ethics learned in a hard way with nothing to declare…
This coronavirus is something of a godsend for the “Federal” Reserve, bank-cartel banksters. Mortgage backed securities (“MBS”) were big anvils around their necks, which were going to sink their banks sooner or later.
Wall Street banks, financiers and their cronies had huge MBS holdings and the real estate market was already seizing up in late 2019. Real estate in too many markets were in huge bubbles and the MBS were not truly collectible in full.
The Federal Reserve already had to bail out the banksters by buying out their MBS holdings in November 2019 aside from their separate, 2019, gigantic, repo market bailouts to the banksters.
Thus, now the bank cartel that deceitfully calls itself the “Federal” Reserve managed to use the excuse of this coronavirus depression to buy unlimited quantities of this toxic, overvalued asset class at full price to protect its banksters from suffering these long standing losses. Thus, these toxic, overvalued assets will be bought at the imaginary prices to which the bubbles of 2000 to 2019 raised them.
The US tax payers will ultimately suffer the loss, because the “Fed” bankster directors will now use the coronavirus opportunity to use US legal tender to bail out its banksters from their severely devalued MBS holdings at the maximum prices possible to help their cronies.
It is a good year to be a bankster; they can pretend to be the good guys while the funnel more billions to cronies. Of course, it always is good to be bankster. Even the coronavirus may give them professional courtesy: one parasite to another.
No doubt, the bankster directors at the Federal Reserve will have future plumb jobs when they leave it and will have their future employers always rescued by the Federal bankster Reserve AGAIN and AGAIN
Yep. Just go a Google or Wikipedia on Darth Powell. There are $billions$ in his future if he wishes it to be so, and it exactly equals bribery… except in the world of those Ivy League educated mostest smartyest folks on the Supreme Court who legalized fraud & bribery if government officials.
Why are slumlord millionaires also exempt from makig federal mortgage payments?
@Politico
Jared Kushner’s family business could be a prime beneficiary of a provision in the federal recovery bill that allows owners of apartment buildings to freeze federal mortgage payments on low- and moderate-income properties.
Kushner Companies, the real estate firm started in 1985 by Kushner’s father, Charles, controls thousands of low- and moderate-housing units across the country, some of which are funded through an $800 million federally backed loan the firm received in 2019.
Pssstttt…not real millionaires.
Of course. Read about Bernake, the “Federal” Reserve, MBS bailouts, and Citadel if you want to raise your blood pressure.
”An estimated 2 million borrowers already missed mortgage payments by the end of May, Mark Calabria, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), which oversees Fannie and Freddie, told CNBC.”
Think you mean March in the above sentence Wolf?
”This squealing about a liquidity crunch is just “spin,” said the FHFA’s Mark Calabria. In the interview, he told the Wall Street Journal that he doesn’t see it as the role of Fannie and Freddie, which the FHFA overseas, to help the mortgage servicers. ”
Can’t we get FHFA to come back from overseas?
Thanks for this explanation, I did get caught by both WF and BOA last time, but, ”never again.” Only cash buyer going forward.
Does anyone have an idea, how likely it would be for a foreclosure on a HELOC default, where there is no primary mortgage?
Good question – copy that into google – some good answers. Maybe a pro will weigh in.
thx, hoping for that.
The way I learned it: the HELOC is essentially the first mortgage if it’s the only lien on the property. So, yes, they probably would foreclose in that situation.
To be more precise: they will foreclose if there’s any equity to be recovered. During the last crash, a lot of HELOC’s simply went unpaid because the house value dropped below the first mortgage balance and when the property was repossessed and sold, there simply wasn’t anything left for secondary lien holders. Does that make sense?
That’s pretty much what I am getting. Thanks.
We in real estate were told that another 2008 could never happen because all buyers must now qualify by FICO scores. We have now learned that FICO scores are worthless when you have massive unemployment.
Wha’s the big deal. There won’t be any real estate crash. I read earlier that the FED will buy all the bad debt. keeping the rich rich and the young and poor.. fwcxked.
Things never change. Some of us younger than 40… will be forever jacked, forget about my two kids 5 & 3.
doomed
10xTorpedo
I indeed feel your sentiment RE the future for your children (my grandy is age 6). However, I am a private lender on single family homes (SFH) and there are thousands like me in the USA. We make our living on loan payments and we have no bailout. My (our) bad for not heeding the “drop key” mentality of able borrowers who walked from their mortgages because they could get away with it and receive only a credit ding.
My point is that beyond “shadow banks,” there are private lenders and rental real estate owners, the vast majority who rely on rent or loan payments to survive. They (I) are wrongfully dumped into the “Big Boy Bailout” crowd when nothing could be farther from the truth.
It’s a really good point Beardawg.
I think what is systematically underestimated is the consequences of actions. If you’re a small time landlord owning a couple of properties, and suddenly you have to put up with a couple of months of no rent, well, that’s nice for the renters, but the landlord still has to make the mortgage payments.
Let’s say we bail those guys out by forbearance, then the next problem kicks in, because the banks gets the buck passed to them, and so on. All the way up until the point where the taxpayers still have to bail out the banks, and by the way, it’s the same taxpayers (almost) that was supposed to be helped with the no eviction rules.
The problem here is that there is no free lunch. C19 might suck, but right now, the problem is that the cure is gradually becoming worse than the disease. I read some comments by Michael Burry, and I think the longer things are shut down, the worse it gets.
While I admire Newsom’s current work in trying to manage the crisis. I think the problem is going to hit CA very fast as the economic impact of this continues, and the longer we stay in this state, the worse it gets, if the shut down ends tomorrow, it won’t mean that the demand will come back a month from then. That’s going to take a while to build back up.
NRZ’s explanation is actually decent.
MSRs and Servicer Advances
In our view, the approximately $10 trillion mortgage servicing market presents a number of compelling investment opportunities. A mortgage servicing right (“MSR”) provides a mortgage servicer with the right to service a pool of mortgage loans in exchange for a fee.
Approximately 74% of MSRs are currently owned by banks. We expect this number will continue to decline as banks face pressure to reduce their MSR exposure as a result of heightened capital reserve requirements under Basel III, regulatory scrutiny and a more challenging servicing environment. As banks continue to sell MSRs, there is an opportunity for entities such as New Residential to participate through co-investment in the corresponding Excess MSRs.
An MSR is made up of two components: a basic fee and an Excess MSR. The basic fee is the amount of compensation for the performance of servicing duties, and the Excess MSR is the amount that exceeds the basic fee. As the owner of an Excess MSR, we collect monthly cash flows from the MSR, but do not assume any servicing duties, advance obligations or liabilities associated with the portfolios underlying our investment.
Servicer advances are a customary feature of residential mortgage securitization transactions and represent one of the duties for which a servicer is compensated through the basic fee component of the related MSR, since the advances are non-interest bearing. Servicer advances are generally reimbursable cash payments made by a servicer (i) when the borrower fails to make scheduled payments due on a mortgage loan or (ii) to support the value of the collateral property. The purpose of the advances is to provide liquidity, rather than credit enhancement, to the underlying residential mortgage securitization transaction. Servicer advances are usually repaid from amounts received with respect to the related mortgage loan.
Advances are typically “top of the waterfall”; first in line to be repaid and thus are very high credit-quality. Furthermore, we expect advance balances to decline substantially over time as delinquencies continue to improve and foreclosure timelines normalize.
It seems OBVIOUS that forbearance of 6 + 6 months should include a liquidity fund for servicers that need to make ADVANCES or they should also be allowed to skip it, too.
My friend lives in a small middle class neighborhood that is slowly being built out. There are ten homes there and I know everyone there. I would say 5 of the 10 are very vulnerable as they are single income households with limited savings. Two bought within the last year and stretched in doing it.
Builder builds one at a time and just completed one in March. Bad timing it looks like.
Mostly depends on if the builder is using his own cash or a credit facility: if the latter, very bad timing; if the former, then it depends on the area.
In some parts of FL and CA, the housing market was back to the former boom level pricing relatively shortly (1-2 years) while in some places it has still not gotten back to the ”frenzy” level of 06-07.
Really not looking as though this one will be over quickly in most places in USA, but there are always exceptions.
May the Great Spirits guide us all forward!
It’s kind of funny how this stuff is foreseeable by knowledgeable folks. I read an article a couple of years ago saying these non-bank mortgage lenders didn’t have a business model to withstand much of a recession. Not sure, but I think they specifically mentioned Rocket Mortgage who I think is the biggest. We will see if it’s the new kind of capitalism where bad business models are bailed out.
Re: “The mortgage market has more risk than previously acknowledged,”
Must be British with all that understatement. What were those stats, 40% of folks in the US cannot come up with an emergency $400? 60% cannot come up with $1,000? And lenders/investors thought mortgages were in better shape in a pandemic?
We are in uncharted territory, but God help any pol who supports a Mnuchin type sleaze bagging his way into profiteering. It might take firing squads to stop the rackets, but this time they must stop or everything is at risk.
regards
Do they care anymore? Seriously, do they just think they have a bottomless magic for themselves and the National Guard to take care of the rest of us? This is why I did not have children I realize now.
no…no,no..it’s all wrong because it doesnt comport to reality…there is a fucking reality, and this shit aint comporting to it!
2.3 trillion for junk bonds….companies that should be going thru chptr 11….but fed says its for individuals, families, small businesses, and cities and states….
i would LOVE LOVE LOVE LOVVVVE to issue my own junk bonds, then slice and dice em, and then leverage em by 40 and THEN, only then, sell mezzanine for Ca$sh4 tra$sh
does anyone get what im saying, WHY cant WE do this? isnt this where it is heading?
am i just too ahead of the curve? talk to me…tell me i m wrong..i WANT TO SELL MY INFORMATION! I WANTT O SELL MYSELF!
can someone please make a market
This is American exceptionalism for you. Stimulus packages around the world:
UK: 80% of workers’ salaries
Denmark: 75% of workers’ salaries
S Korea: 70% of workers’ salaries
Netherlands: 90% of workers’ salaries
Canada: $2k per month
Australia: $1k per month
US: One time $1200 check that may take months to arrive
US = A pittance to be paid in one installment, combined with a lesson of patience.
Could have been $13K+/- per household in USA if Fed would have gone straight to Ma n n Street, but Joe Bag-o-Donuts (JBOD) surely cannot be trusted to properly consume and jolt the economy, JBOD would surely reinvest the $13K in risky securities in an effort to “truly” increase GDP. Can’t let that happen….that would skew actual GDP. Better put that $13K in the hands of the pros. They will trickle it appropriately and with proper foresight.
I don’t get it, but lovving it. You prolly 7 years ahead or something.
Wolf, can I get out of moderation pit please? I will behave. You only blocked one comment from me, out of 500. Your time is too valuable. Thank you.
Don’t worry, Andy…many have been in the pit (myself included). It is a random selection keyed by trigger words, I think. It isn’t personal. :-)
Well, given the rate at which the Fed is exploding QE, I am confident Mr Market will interpret this as good news. DOW 30k by November may need to be revised to DOW 40k. All is well… ALL IS WELL!
Rent-A-Squealer
Our Motto: “If you squeal loud enough, you will get bailed out!”
The Problem: Don’t know how to squeal?
The Solution: Rent one of our specially trained 4 legged squealers!
How Do Our Squealers Work?
Very Simple! You just pull hard on our squealer’s curly tail! The harder you pull, the louder the squeal and the bigger your bailout will be!
Legal Disclosure: Pulling hard on our squealer’s curly tail may entail blow backs.
/s
Anyone remember the bad old days of 20% mortgages?
How about when FHFA Director Mel Watt telling Congress that Freddie’s 3% down program (along with a similar one from Fannie Mae) was ‘continuing to grow.’
So when, right after that, Freddie Mac “supercharged” its 3% down program and launch a widespread expansion of the offering, when it announced that it is rolling out a “new conventional 3% down payment option for qualified first-time homebuyers, – effectively the same as the 2015 program with one small difference: there would be no geographic restrictions and, more importantly, there no longer will be any income restrictions.
In other words, whereas many Americans could not qualify for the original 3% down program because, well, they lacked virtually any income, that will no longer be a hindrance and the government will effectively backstop the lack of income.
What could go wrong?
How many times do I have to tell you.. It’s Mr. Munchkin !!!
It appears to me that the Federal government and the Federal Reserve believe that running a highly leveraged economy is the only way to obtain nominal growth. Maybe being the world’s reserve currency makes this so. I don’t know. There have been incentives to take on debt to live beyond our means my son’s whole life who is now 35. This is the world he knows.
I feel sorry for families as it’s hard to not give your children a good neighborhood and education. If you are single or your children are grown get a grip and live below your means no matter how meager til you have some financial independence.
Some businesses make a lot of profit and thereby rake a lot of money out of the economy, then other businesses just lose money because they can’t charge enough for their goods/services to where they can achieve scale based on people’s willingness to pay. A lot of highly profitable companies have massive revenues per employee. After the last couple recessions the Fed wanted to boost employment. Well, money losing companies still employ a lot of people so they succeeded in incentivizing people to invest in them and then boosted employment while at it. Success? Not if you don’t want an extremely fragile overleveraged economy primed to rapidly implode on itself. Now they’re bailing out the junk bond market, because that increasingly is the economy.
So what’s the problem fundamentally? Why don’t we get “organic” growth? Is it lazy millennials and government regulations? Is it technological displacement screwing with consumer demand? Is it globalization hollowing out the economy (currency too strong for labor markets)? Economists don’t even hardly want to admit there’s a crisis beyond the political theater. Most won’t admit that growth died awhile ago because their official statistics disagree. And if you disagree with that I beseech you to look though historical bls wage data by individual career profile and compare it against cumulative inflation. Where they derive the official wage growth data from I have no idea, because their other data sources contradict it.
Old School
Well said. We (Wolf Pack) bemoan the injustices, but as hard as it may be to get a leg up on the purveyors of debt and we (savers) get pushed farther from prosperity, there is no price on the freedom that comes from escaping debt.
Everyone complaining that only corps are getting bailed out….well here you go. Home owners are getting bailed out as well. We all know the 6 month delay in payments will turn into a 6 month forgiveness of payments eventually.
Let’s fact check you suggestion mortgages will be forgiven.
Firstly, your speculation on forgiveness is absolutely not the same thing as bailouts in hand to corporations, both 2008 and now.
Secondly, lets fact check your assertion that mortgages will be forgiven. Lets look at 2008.
Didn’t happen. Not only didn’t mortgage forgiveness happen, but a program was created to INCREASE debt on distressed mortgages, not reduce it.
So let’s say I get one of these plans and get a 12 month suspension of payments. Then I sell the house 6 months from now. Do I owe the accrued interest when I sell for the 6 months? I’ve not seen any media reports on this scenario.
Just Some Random Guy,
What you owe (the payoff and how it’s figured) will be spelled out in your forbearance agreement. The last thing any lender gives up on is interest, even if it isn’t actually paid but accrued. So it will be accrued and becomes part of the payoff. I’m just guessing here because I haven’t read your forbearance agreement :-]
Just Some Random Guy,
On second thought, your question raises another interesting question: Can the buyer of your house, who finances it with a government-backed mortgage, also get 12 months forbearance without even making the first payment?
Only if has 0 dollars in his pocket for down payment and closing costs. /s
Common sense reply:
If the purpose of forbearance is to allow folks to keep their shelter in times like these because otherwise they be homeless and subject to deadly virus, selling that shelter nullifies the purpose of the forbearance in this instance.
Case closed.
I wonder how much impact 38 Million Americans losing their health insurance will have on the health insurance industry?
Lots of moving parts in this economy have stopped moving, the knock on effects will be quite interesting.
Tom,
My American sister said this, “Hopefully, when this is over we’ll finally get a health care system that works”. This was spoken by a senior who had decent coverage her entire life through work, but is now sewing masks for family as there are none to buy.
Just like 2009. The connected will eat the peach and then will allow us to suck on the pit.
Word
What has been done, for the best of reasons, is light a bonfire under the powder room.
The implied question is how long can inflated assets be held by an entity without cash flow. The Federal Reserve can take them as collateral in exchange for cash, but the entity will either have to buy them back at some point or the Federal Reserve will need to hold them until maturity. Balance that against the declining incomes from the majority of the working population. I suppose the assets could be gradually reintroduced into the market based on actual demand which is now very weak and this seems to be the current game plan.
The law of supply and demand states that if you put an artificial floor under demand you will always have a surplus and if you put and artificial ceiling on demand you will have scarcity.
Right, but the primary dealers have to own the inflated asset, which they won’t touch, making the Fed as irrelevant as the day. The Fed is Mr irrelevant as Bernanke predicted 3 years ago when the non bank boom got really going.
There is no Fed bailout. It’s liar’s bailout. The primary dealers will ignore it and bring back their share, which they lost from the nonbanks. Compared to 2008, this is nothing. More risk???? Please. I have been waiting for the nonbank collapse for 3 years.
Very simple economics all assets will fall 90% before this is over was taught by my grandmother who went through the depression got through it living on a farm in Nebraska so able to fed family and survive I have no debt as was taught to live in my means feds will print money until its wallpaper really improtant things family food water shelter
Dude, they can print all the electronic currency they want. When the banks don’t turn that into money, they are creating nothing. At some point you will get that. When F/F try to use larger mortgage servicers to only find a anal canal in their nose, the loans are dead and liquidated. The nonbank, toast. While JPM high fives each other.
What a mess. So if you allow a forbearance on principal and interest payments, you still have insurance and property tax. Are they expecting the mortgage companies to service these payments? Or is the government going to pay that for people too?
Can you imaging the uproar from renters who are on the hook for rent while homeowners get to skate for a year?
If during this year, property prices fall, and people decide to bail on the property because it is upside down, is the government going to reimburse the mortgage companies for the lost payments?
The moral hazards of these stupid decisions keep getting worse and worse. Do they realize they are incentivizing people to be dead beats?
Well, I am sure they will get exactly what they are paying for.
Slightly off topic, oil still gas a ways to fall with inventory exploding with little demand:.
In China, stocks have spiked to over a 1 billion barrels in storage from just below 900 million in January, according to OilX data …
thanks wolf, came for the housing, stayed for the bonfire.
Interest rates this low & you only need 1 house to live in. I think a we have a few too many piggies at the trough in trouble that I don’t care about. If there on the phone asking forbearance what are they doing with their credit cards? Asking for scissors??