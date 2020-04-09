QE-4 Cut in Half this Week. Fed’s Helicopter Money for Wall Street & the Wealthy Hits $1.8 Trillion in 4 Weeks

Regular folks need not apply.
Total assets on the Fed’s weekly balance sheet jumped by $272 billion in one week, to $6.08 trillion, according to the Fed’s release Thursday afternoon. Since the Fed started this spree of Wall Street and asset-holder bailout programs four weeks ago, total assets have exploded by $1.77 trillion.
But note: This increase of $272 billion is less than half of the increases in the prior two weeks. You can see this in the chart as the distance between the two markers this week shrank by half compared to the prior two weeks:
The asset side of the Fed’s balance sheet is mostly composed of Treasury securities, mortgage-backed securities (MBS), repurchase agreements (repos), “foreign central bank liquidity swaps,” and “loans.” We’ll go through them one at a time.
Treasury securities.
The Fed added $293 billion in Treasury securities during the week of the balance sheet. But the total balance sheet increased by “only” – so to speak – $272 billion. This $293 billion spike in Treasury securities this week was lower than the spikes in the prior weeks which averaged about $350 billion. This is one factor in the cut-in-half QE-4. For now, the Fed is sticking to its announcement that it would drastically cut QE from the prior weeks.
The Fed is now adding only Treasury securities with maturities of over one year (coupon Treasury securities, TIPS, and Floating Rate Notes). The balance of T-bills (non-coupon securities with maturities of one year or less) has remained roughly flat for four weeks, at $326 billion, and the Fed has only bought enough to replace T-bills that matured.
Repos on their way to irrelevance.
The Fed is offering $1 trillion per day in overnight repos plus over $1 trillion a week in term repos with various maturities reaching up to 84 days. Overnight repos unwind the next day. But term repos unwind on the maturity date, and via term repos, the market could load up on several trillion dollars in a few weeks. But that’s not happening. There are only a few nibbles every now and then.
As of today’s balance sheet, the total balance or repos outstanding has plunged by 56% from the peak on March 18, to $192 billion. Over the 7-day period, repos dropped by $70 billion, which is another factor in the shrinkage of QE-4:
Central Bank Liquidity Swaps: Biggies BOJ & ECB
As part of its bailout scheme, the Fed now operates “dollar liquidity swap lines” with the ECB, the BOJ, and the central banks of Canada, England, Australia, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Denmark, Singapore, South Korea, Brazil, and Mexico. Of note:
- The lion’s share of the outstanding balances are with the Bank of Japan ($193 billion) and the ECB ($141 billion).
- Trailing far behind is the Bank of England ($22 billion).
- There has been no activity with the central banks of Canada, Australia, Brazil, New Zealand, and Sweden.
- The remaining central banks split up the crumbs amongst each other.
The Fed’s weekly balance sheet closes Wednesday evening, at which point the total outstanding swap balances were $$358 billion, up by $9 billion from the balance sheet a week ago.
The chart below shows daily balances by country, and includes today’s balance (right column), which jumped to $397 billion:
The two central banks that use this liquidity swap line the most – the BOJ and the ECB – preside over export-focused economies that have large trade surpluses with the US and therefore obtain a constant flow of dollars from those trade surpluses with the US.
Also, their currencies are the second and third largest global reserve currencies: The dollar’s share is down to 61.8%; the euro’s share is 20.1%; and the yen’s share has risen to 5.6%. In addition, the BOJ sits on $1.2 trillion in US Treasury securities.
So the BOJ and ECB don’t need the dollars for trade. But in both Japan and the Eurozone, banks and companies have large amounts of dollar-denominated debts and speculative positions, and when they roll over, they need to be refinanced with cheap dollars at the lowest possible cost (yield). And those swap lines make that possible.
With these liquidity swaps, the Fed lends out newly created dollars and takes the other central bank’s newly created domestic currency as collateral. The exchange rate is the market rate at the time of the contract. These swaps have a fixed maturity, currently 7 days or 84 days. When the swaps mature, the Fed gets its dollars back, and the other central bank gets its own currency back. The Fed carries these swaps on its balance sheet valued in dollars at the exchange rate set in the agreement.
“Loans”
The line item “Loans” is a group of asset accounts that were essentially inactive after Financial Crisis 1. Over the past four weeks, they rose from near-zero to $130 billion, but since last week, the amount has been essentially unchanged. This is what the Fed has lent out as part of its new bailout liquidity programs and direct lending programs, by category:
- Primary credit: $43 billion
- Primary Dealer Credit Facility: $33 billion
- Money Market Mutual Fund Liquidity Facility: $53 billion
The chart is on the same scale as the chart for repos above, giving these loans some room to grow into:
MBS.
Over the past four weeks, the Fed disclosed $428 billion in gross purchases of MBS. The MBS market was blowing up, mortgage REITS were blowing up, mortgage rates were rising under that pressure, and the Fed decided to bail everyone out rather than to let the market sort this out.
But it’s complicated. Holders of MBS, including the Fed, receive pass-through principal payments as the underlying mortgages are paid down or are paid off. Currently, there is a boom in mortgage refinancing due to the lower interest rates, and these pass-through principal payments resulting from those refis have become a tsunami for the Fed. If the Fed didn’t buy any MBS, its balance of MBS would shrink rapidly.
But over the past four weeks, the Fed bought $428 billion in MBS. Some of these purchases just filled in the holes left behind by the pass-through principal payments. The remainder increased the size of the Fed’s MBS balance.
But, but, but… MBS trades take a while to settle, and the Fed books them only after they settled. So what we’re seeing on the Fed’s balance sheet hasn’t quite caught up with reality. And what we’re seeing is that after the $73 billion spike last week, the balance of MBS has remained flat this week at $1.46 trillion:
If…
Since March 11, the Fed created $1.77 trillion and handed it to Wall Street either as loans or to purchase financial instruments. The sole purpose of this was to inflate asset prices and bail out asset holders. It’s apparently against the law in the US for the Fed to allow the wealthy to lose their shirts, or something. The crumbs offered to small businesses or the real economy have not materialized yet. Those are future projects, if they ever materialize.
If the Fed had sent that $1.77 Trillion to the 130 million households in the US, each household would have received $13,600. But no, this was helicopter money exclusively for Wall Street and for asset holders.
Gut-wrenching. The hope is that most people will be rehired as the health crisis becomes more manageable and lockdowns are loosened. Read… Week 3 of the Collapse of the US Labor Market
This is worrisome, but nothing compared to when they start adding zeroes to dollar bills next year.
@andy
The Fed applauds you for continuing to worry about currency inflation. Stay focused on that! Run around like crazy trying to put futile hedges against currency inflation
-AND-
Pay no attention to the Fed becoming the legal owner of the house you live in, the car you drive, the business you work for,the politicians you enthusiastically vote for, the schools your children attend. . .
(For the naive- FYI the lienholder is the legal owner- look it up)
Debt eventually get paid by the taxpayer through taxes or inflation. Another way of thinking about it is your billionaire-friendly government took $13,500 from you and gave that money to the billionaire class.
Oh, this is going to end well ( sarc off)
Yeah, we need trillions in stimulus because of a virus. Has nothing to do with the trillions of debt in the economy.
Go wash you hands, Bro.
Go wash your hands like Pontous pilate, no wonder JC flogged the money lenders out of the temple
My hands are clean thanks In every way
What’s next, the Fed buying junk bonds? Oh wait, what’s this?
Yep. Just read that in Barrons. The FED’s buying junk bonds and equity ETFs.
So illegal.
Moral hazard? We don’t got to stop no stinking moral hazard. We are the Fed!
When will it end? Racking up the national debt I mean.
Never. Just accept it. Or don’t. You have the power to organize and strike back. We don’t though, because we’re indoctrinated by a culture of selfishness.
I dunno. Unemployment 25%, DOW 30,000 might spark rioting or a General Strike.
Many Americans are going hungry now, and hungry people are dangerous. The Fed has played this round very poorly. EVERYONE can see what they are doing now.
Sadly, hungry broke people so often only prey on those who are also poor and hungry, burn their own neighbourhoods and make it all even worse.
“Many Americans are going hungry now, and hungry people are dangerous.”
Hungry people are more willing slaves too. The corporate barons will rehire for dirt cheap.
Front page article in today’s Minneapolis Star Tribune:
‘Minnesotans Buying Guns Like Never Before’
Kory Krause, owner of the Frontiersman gun store in St. Louis Park (just west of MPLS), “We did more than a month’s worth of sales over just a four-day period.”
Krause said the run on guns is a result of people, “wanting to protect their family and their stockpile. The shelves are nearly empty of shotguns.”
Minnesota Nice, meet Minnesota Beware of Anyone Approaching I reckon.
We start to receive the estimates of the cost of the lockdown.
Bernanke estimated the US GDP could fall 30%+ for 2020Q2.
France’s GDP fell 32% during 2 first weeks of national lockdown started mid-March (source : Banque de France).
I forgot to indicate, that these numbers do not include the cost of added debt.
Just another wealth transfer from the poor to the rich.
Main Street has never mattered and still doesn’t matter.
Pure corruption!
Wolf, as the 4.5 trillion SPV money goes out, will we be able to see any of that? Or is that all just secret sauce?
Loans > Secondary Credit in the h41, still at zero.
We can all take our 3d printed zip guns and shoot the ceos / managers / their family and friends of the +700 companies that issue the +3000 toilet paper held by LQD/HYG and its ilk when it goes above zero and take their bailout funds and assets afterwords, law of the jungle style.
I listened to a clip today of a ceo who said that this was a little guy on Main Street bail out immediately after praising the fed for buying high yield and junk bonds. Main Street little guy piss ant like me just got hosed again but this time they used an even bigger one.
infinity that is the word
FED & Treasury & Government will give away trillions to help-save first Wall Street the finance : hedge funds funds ETFs Blackrock …banks MBS Junk bonds funds, hugh yield funds …every thing everyone in the finance
They will get FREE MONEY
Then Main Street will get LOANS, no free money
and in the meantime banks will earn as well because they will be the lenders
and finaly helicotper money for everyone.
INFINITY means a new system
no boundaries, no price discovery, everything manipulated
larger monopolies = no more competiton , no law inforcement to protect the predatory malfunctionning way to do buisness.
and small and medium companies being bought by large ones or vanishing
more centralization of money -credit and power in the hands of the central bank large corporations & large funds like blackrock
and then digital money that is not money to ? erase all these debts
“They will get FREE MONEY
Then Main Street will get LOANS, no free money”
The Main Street should be glad that they at least get loans. That is also ONLY because if even small crumbs like that is not thrown at the hoi-pollio now there would have been pitchforks. This way they will be on a leash for some time AND IT WILL APPEAR THAT THEY ARE DOING SOMETHING FOR THEM. The temerity of such thinking is astounding. In all likelihood given the scale of the problem it is likely they will be in for a rude awakening. It does not take much for a person who has nothing to lose to do some damage that then leads to a detonation, when the affected public gets into the act. The fuse is lit just waiting for the match.
That these guys can still think of the loot ONLY, when business and individuals are in deep trouble just shows how depraved the system is.
I did apply, modestly like little Oliver Twist with a hand held out and ‘Please, sir, may I have some more?’
But they just sliced it off at the wrist.
That’s OK, because now as a beggar on the street I’ll have a fixed asset capable of delivering a real return: a stump to wave in the faces of passers by.
one day soon there will be no gruel for anyone. the only people with anything to eat will never stoop to eating gruel. it’s pedestrian flavor clashes with the caviar, dontcha know?
Somewhat serious question: do you think that this will lead to a Japan style situation in the medium to long term? What impact does this ultimately have on long term growth prospects ? After all real, true GDP growth was poor going into this and mostly fuelled by debt. If we are stoking the flames of debt much further then couldn’t this cause another Bubble in the short term?
The idea that stocks could rally like crazy last week is just…. unfathomable to me. I really cannot get my head around it tbh
somewhat serious response: a japan-style situation in any of the various terms will most likely look like a 1950’s picnic compared to what’s in store.
It’s becoming quite clear that Wall Street is trying very hard to decouple from the reality that Main Street is experiencing. Washington, D.C., is their unindicted co-conspirator.
They want to bribe Main Street with their own money – they are discussing selling 50 year bonds to pay for the $1200 per adult, so an 18 year old working in a grocery store will pay higher taxes until she is 68 years old in 2070 to pay for the interest.
Another way of looking it at is that you just got an unwanted $1200 cash advance on a credit card, that you won’t be allowed to pay off until 2070, but at least the interest rate will be around ~2-3% instead of double digits.
The $1200 per person is just a smokescreen for the multiple trillions that the Fed and Congress are going to give to the 1% to make good their gambling losses.
In the UK, the government is paying 80% of the wages of people laid off up to £2500 a month, same kind of for the self-employed, as long as they earn below £50,000 a year. Not sure how this will all end short term but it cannot be good…. We are now in the dangerous world of ” nobody knows”…except it will be bad…but ??????
In the US they are paying $600 a week on top of the regular unemployment payments until July 31.
That’s $15 per hour (assuming a 40 hour work week) to not work, plus the regular unemployment benefits, and with no payroll taxes. They also don’t need to pay union dues, transportation costs, and minor taxes such as local per capita taxes for workers.
A young person who is currently employed, and is still covered by their parent’s health insurance, will probably make more money in the next four months if they quit their job and collect unemployment than if they work.
It’s an ironic way to introduce the $15/hr “living wage” proposed by the left – they are giving it to the jobless first. Actual workers often get less.
There are plenty of people working in grocery stores and exposing themselves to the coronavirus who are wondering why the hell they should bother to show up for work. They’d be better off in the short term if they were fired.
Change “quit their job” to “lose their job”, as voluntary quits don’t qualify for UE.
Some day, someone will receive the Nobel prize in economics when looking back at these times, provided that there is a prize to be awarded.
That name “ Nobel” is no longer respected ever since they awarded the peace prize to a ridiculous warmonger in chief
kissenger was never the president. oh, wait, you were referring, i suppose to a different warmonger in chief. there are so many, it gets difficult to keep track.
Wolf,
Are all “foreign central bank liquidity swaps,” between the FED and other central banks called out on the FEDs balance sheet? I have been under the impression that swaps could be off balance sheet, and that those off balance sheet swaps provided stealth liquidity to potentially drive certain financial instrument prices.
Defining inflation as too much money chasing too few goods and services, with the startling rise in UE, there can’t be too much money. While the USG seeks to replace lost wages with helicopter money, it remains to be seen if the replacement gets everyone back to status quo. There may be too few goods and services as businesses crash in this China virus depression. Where the balance winds up is anyone’s guess. But I would argue that it is entirely plausible that inflated prices of goods and services may not be a clearcut result. Now assets are another story. RE may crash, but securities may not. For the sake of 401k’s and pensions, I don’t think the Fed’s supportive actions are a bad thing, even if the ultra wealthy benefit.
Monetary velocity fell steadily after 2008, and seems sure to fall again as consumers have turned (and are likely to stay) more cautious. This makes deflation likelier – in the near term – than inflation. Fed policies seem aimed at inflating asset prices, not consumer prices – the same recipe as in 2008.
What’s harder to understand is how they think they can inflate the stock prices of companies which either (a) have ended up with crushed earnings and/or much more debt; or (b) have gone out of business.
Please tell us, Mr Fed – what’s the right stock price for a bankrupt business?
Engelish:
1) Debt eventually get paid. When will it end? 2070? Never. Just accept it. Or don’t. I dunno.
2) People hungry now = dangerous. See what they are doing now. Hungry broke people so often = dirt cheap.
3) Main Street has never mattered. Or is that all just secret sauce?
4) Piss ant just got hosed but this time they used bigger one. Still at zero. But less than law of the jungle style.
5) Everything manipulated, larger monopolies = no more competition. Infinity is the word. Everything everyone in the finance.
6) Even small crumbs not thrown at the hoi-pollio = pitchforks = rude awakening. The fuse is lit. They just sliced off at wrist.
7) We are stoking flames. Cannot get my head around it.
8) End short term = cannot be good. There is prize.
9) It gets difficult to keep track, all their gambling losses. Bribe Main Street with their own money. 50 year bonds.
10) Why the hell they should bother?
Looks like the Fed is hell bent on blowing the next bubble. What is to stop them succeeding as long as they keep buying everything in sight?
The world may be headed for stagnation when massive deflationary consumption and debt servicing meets massive inflationary printing.
The best they can hope for is sustaining the current bubble.
Big Picture:
Wall Street and the rich have been fully protected by the Fed as it uses legal and illegal powers to give free money to them.
The rest of us will see lower wages and a recovery below what we had.
If I were Wall Street, I be hoping for COVID II: The Sequel when this is over.
Hi Everyone….just want to throw this out there, because it likely affects a great many of us here, and IMO this situation is leading us to the next step, phase II, what ever you want to call it. It’s time to band together and use what ever numbers we have:
Please contact your reps and insist they include Federal monies to State and Local governments.
This was a very popular program Richard Nixon had, to help local governments short of cash. I believe it was called Revenue Sharing in it’s day.
Most local governments are going to become very short of cash. When that happens, they will be resorting to much higher property and state income taxes. This will impact many of us here. And I believe Wall Street would love to see many of us driven from our paid-for-homes due to rapidly escalating property taxes. I’d almost say, it’s part of the plan, to create a renting surf society.
The entire mess will be apparent when US loses final control over the ME and oil is traded with a different vehicle than US dollars. It isn’t in the headlines, but it is unfolding. Insane debt levels + 30% drop in purchasing power = a day of reckoning in US society. Real reckoning, not AOC virtue signalling.
Lost me two years ago when steel and aluminum tariffs were imposed on top of existing Canadian softwood lumber tariffs. Everything else has just been more piling on, including an incoherent idiot parading about in a daily virus presser, pretending to understand what is happening.
State and Corporate surveillance, worldwide. The war on cash. Corporate control over all economic policy, and now…over every phase of Govt. What’s a person to do? Don’t have personal debt. Throw away your surveillance phone. Live differently before all freedoms are lost (and I’m not talking about that militia 2nd amendment nonsense). This is just the beginning, imho. I think it’s too late, actually. It’s NOT going back to the way it was before, not with these debt levels and the increase of corporate domination. If a person was barely getting by before virus, there is so way to recoup the loss of so much that happened in just the past month. 30 year mortgages? Revolving credit lines? Car payments? Now? I don’t think it’s the same game.
Please enlighten us plebs as what is going to replace the mighty US dollar and all it brings?
Maybe the country who does not have a crushing amount of debt a more dynamic economy and a world ending military.
Yea, I can’t think of one either.
So then no Infrastructure Week this week?
So a choice needed to be made .Bail out major employers
and hope they keep their workers.Or bail- out of work
people- directly and hope they spend their money at major employers.
America chose the employers but Canada and the UK chose people.
We will soon see how this works out.
Actually, comrade, America chose to bail out both because we can.
Oh, and while we were at it we helped bail out the rest of the world. You are welcome comrade.
King US dollar in the house!!
However, this world debt bubble shenanigans must and will end in tears before the party starts anew.
like in the old western movie when the stranger goes in the saloon to get a drink and the bartender says” your money ain’t good here”. Until we tell the fed that their money is not good and start using anything of real value for currency then we as a society are f—ed!
Nearly a third of Americans didn’t pay rent this month, new data shows – CNN headline 4/9/20
Grapes of Wrath – Florida spring vegetables are rotting in fields as people do not buy them.
Unleash the Government Cheese!
For the honest and simple layman, in order to understand this mambo jumbo, you only have to think about – “it’s the debt (stoopid)”.
Behind all these musical chairs is nothing but a ploy to keep debt from blowing up because of defaults, keeping them “serviceable” (meaning kick the can down the road) in the meantime by shoving them in the dungeons of the Fed away from any mark-to-market reality.
As if you can suspend disbelief forever.
You will probably see foreigners (those who actually save) shying away from putting their hard earned savings into USD denominated assets. The bs about the cleanest dirty shirt just got debunked. They might as well lend to loan sharks in their own native land.
This will leave us having to fund ourselves more and more. The deficits will be the next virus as inflation rears its ugly head.
Yup, the world is going to run to the safer currency known as…
Yea, I can’t think of one either.
Known as any currency backed by the gold standard.
Please all let us know what currency is going to be backed by gold?
Then we can all meet in that fairy land and party with fairy dust.
Alot of justified anger expressed here on Wolf Street today.
I’ll try and inject a bit of comic relief.
I live as independently of the macro-economy as is reasonable, but occasionally have to deal with a macro-economic institution.
When the institution’s customers service rep and I are done talking on the phone, the rep often asks “Is there anything else I can do for you today”?
I answer, “I’m 88 years old. Can you take ten years off my age”?
Some responses:
From a gentleman in India; Long pause, then; “Heh! Heh”. Another pause: “Heh! Heh! Heh! Heh! Heh! Heh! Heh! (etc.)”
From a merchant in new York: “We only offer that on the sabbath and we’re closed on the sabbath”.
From a rep at AMPMEX; (Laughing) “That wouldn’t be fair. who would I give it to?”
Me: “Just make it disappear, like the Treasury does when it buys its own bonds” More laughter.
Folks who call service reps are often angry, so it’s a stressful job. A bit of levity maybe helps a little.
Sometimes I get a huffy response, but that’s on them. I turn it into what one of the Bushes (no pun intended) called “One of a million points of light.”
I remember George Gobel during his standup comedy days, when he did a lecture on bird watching. When he started describing the Tufted Titmouse, the audience strated laghing and George deadpanned: “I didn’t come here to be made sport of.”
Neither do the reps – my apologies to one and all.