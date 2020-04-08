Week 3: How Lockdowns Impact Housing & Mortgage Markets

Expensive markets face a new reality: lenders get skittish about jumbo loans.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
It has been a sea change in no time. Banks and nonbanks – the “shadow banks” – are reducing mortgage lending and tightening up lending standards. Nonbanks, which include the largest mortgage lenders, are asking for a bailout because, as mortgage servicers, they’re facing a liquidity crisis. Home sellers are pulling their properties off the market because there are no buyers. The brokerage industry and the businesses that support it are reeling. In expensive housing markets, jumbo loans dominate, and they’re not backed by government guarantees and bailout programs. And the weekly data on mortgage applications shows where this is going.
Purchase mortgage applications across the US during the week ended April 3 plunged by 33% from a year ago, the Mortgage Bankers Association reported this morning. A week ago, they’d plunged by 24% year-over-year; and in the prior week by 15% year-over-year. Since the multi-year peak in January, purchase-mortgage applications have plunged by 41%:
The weekly data on mortgage applications to purchase a home is now in the third week of going from bad to worse, under the effects of the lockdowns, the sudden explosion of the unemployment crisis, and the equally sudden tightening of lending standards.
In three states where lockdowns started first, which are also among the most expensive housing markets, the year-over-year plunges in purchase-mortgage applications were the most severe:
- California: -47.5% (from -36.4% the week before)
- New York: -55.4% (from -35.6% the week before)
- Washington: -59.9% (from -32.5% the week before)
This plunge in purchase mortgage applications is occurring even as mortgage rates remain near historic lows, with the average interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances at 3.49%.
But these low mortgage rates have fired up mortgage applications to refinance existing mortgages. In early March, refi applications spiked to the highest level since 2003. During the week ended April 3, refi applications fell back in direction of earth but remained high compared to the past few years:
The MBA obtains this data via weekly surveys of banks, nonbanks, and thrifts that cover 75% of all US retail residential mortgage applications. Mortgage applications are an early indication of demand by potential home buyers. But they’re not an indication of demand by nonresident foreign investors and larger domestic investors that fund their purchases at the institutional level.
There are now numerous reports from all types of mortgage lenders, banks and nonbanks, how they’re tightening up mortgage lending standards and how they’re stepping away from certain types of riskier mortgages altogether.
Wells Fargo is one example. It and JP Morgan are the top mortgage lenders among banks, though nonbank Quicken Loans is now the largest overall mortgage lender. Well Fargo said in an internal memo obtained by Reuters and confirmed by a spokesperson that it will stay away from many types of mortgage loans including:
- Cash-out refinance loans,
- Most home equity loans above $250,000.
- Non-conforming purchase loans with down-payments of less than 20%
- Most jumbo-loan refis; it will only refinance jumbo loans of customers with at least $250,00 in liquid assets at the bank.
Wells Fargo said that applications for those types of loans were automatically turned down as of Friday.
Homebuyers needing a jumbo loan – which covers many homebuyers in expensive parts of the country such as California, New York, and Washington – are in for additional setbacks. Jumbo loans are those whose balances exceed the conforming loan-balance limits, depending on how expensive particular housing markets are. In most markets, jumbo loans are those with balances over $510,400. The limits for conforming balances are higher in more expensive markets. In the most expensive counties, jumbo loans are loans over $765,600.
These “non-conforming” loans are riskier for banks because they’re not backed by government entities such as the VA or Ginnie Mae, or Government Sponsored Enterprises Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The bank ends up with the credit risk.
And the new forbearance agreements that Fannie and Freddie and the government agencies are backing don’t apply to jumbo loans since those entities don’t guarantee those loans. And so the mandated payment holidays are now becoming an issue for banks.
Wells Fargo, in addition to stepping away from jumbo loan refis, also said that it stopped buying jumbo loans from other mortgage originators, including nonbanks. So these mortgage originators too get more careful writing jumbo loans because they may get stuck with them and carry the credit risk.
As lenders are getting more skittish about jumbo loans and less willing to underwrite them, they’re requiring larger down-payments and other criteria to reduce the risks of those loans for the lenders. This will make it even harder for sellers of high-priced homes to sell their homes. In some markets, this would impact only a small number of sellers. But in expensive markets, the majority or even most of the homes fall into this category. And those markets are going to be even tougher.
When the unemployment crisis exploded onto the scene three weeks ago, sales totally collapsed. What’s in store for the industry? Read… How Lockdowns Hit U.S. New & Used Vehicle Sales: Beyond Ugly
I recently mentioned that driving down my street i saw 5 For Sale signs. We’re down to 2. Somebody’s buying.
Dumping stocks and bonds for real assets.
Houses are definitely better than stocks “currently vastly over priced” or bonds. But, depending on location, houses could fall quite a ways as well. It’s hard to say, where new jobs will be in future “and how much they pay”, as well as, if boomers do start to retire, will they start to sell off houses, plummeting the prices?
Depending on how much money you got, gold/silver is allegedly the only thing, that will actually go up. Just make sure it’s not paper gold/silver. Allegedly silver is better choice of the 2 right now.
Certain housing locations will definitely give huge returns, but predicting where, is the billion dollar question.
Excuse the intrusion, but I’m unclear what the numbers represent in the vertical scale of the mortgage applications for purchase chart.
It sits at just a tad over 180 for the week. OK. 180 what? Total applications in the U.S.?
If someone can enlighten me, you’ll be giving vision to the blind.
And receiving my gratitude.
Steve M
It’s an “Index” — the “MBA Purchase Index” as it says in big font on the chart, and the number 180 is an index value. It’s like the Case-Shiller House Price Index, the S&P 500 Index, or any of the other millions of indices. An index shows you the change of something compared to prior index values.
As with your articles, thanks for the education.
Sometimes I miss the obvious. Not to fret though. When I do, it eventually smacks me in the face!
There’s next to no inventory. The shock won’t come until after this is all over, when the held-back supply comes online, while demand is weakened by job loss, damage to personal finances, etc.
This coming Oct-Feb is going to be the best buying opportunity since early 2015.
Possibly. Maybe a bit quick for the housing market, even with the stupendous collapse of the economy? With mega bailouts coming housing will take awhile to accumulate marked to market comps. However, if no housing bailouts are forthcoming then could be a trap door for sure.
The US does not have a National housing market. Some will sail through it others will still be dropping in March ’22. And than you could have local hotspots with very high death rates where the number of vacant by death is noticeable. Like what could possible happen to those communities in Florida where “everybody” is a pensioner.
Who will be the first to hawk 4th horseman-backed securities .. ??
It took until like 2011-2012 for the housing market to find a bottom in a lot of markets. You can go find wolf’s charts to check me. Although, I assume prices will fall barring the Fed doing more priveleged bailouts under pressure, but if this turns into a deep heavy recession, it might take awhile longer than until next winter to find a bottom. Housing remains a consumer product meant to be lived in, and unless the jobs come back quickly or the govt decides to do ubi, prices will probably be depressed because people won’t have the ability to buy (until a low enough clearing price is met ;) ).
A sample space of 5. LOL
Were there Sold signs or just fewer For Sale?
The 6 month sales agreement expired, seller decided not to re-list.
Can you imagine, you are in a lockdown, and your looking for a new house?? Why not look for a new State?? Everybody I know in Cali is looking to get out of dodge.
Even landlords will be reluctant to buy this toxic stuff, how long will tenants be able to ‘rent’ without paying the monthly? It’s all unknown, except one thing the stupidity of your elected asset transferal politicians is a known-known, that they will transfer the good to the bad.
Michael Gorback,
“Somebody’s buying.”
No, but they did what everyone else is doing and what I called out in the first paragraph: they’re pulling their properties off the market. This is happening in massive numbers. And it makes sense in this environment.
BINGO
Would you really want a stranger, possibly infected rummaging through your house?? Mask or Not?
I think most people know that this thing is going to take a long-time to clear,
Do you really want a ‘lockbox’ on your front door during a lockdown??
That’s what happens when everything is LOCKED DOWN! There will be FAR more damage cause by the lock down both short-term and long-term than the Coronavirus will ever do. IMO. Only time will tell.
Fear, suicide, damage to the economy and country,….
A good lock down is cheaper then getting herd immunity. And not only morally because fewer deaths.
If a jumbo loan starts above $765.2k and you need to put 20% down, the you will be financing about $605k or more. If I have to leave at least $250k in the bank then it’s like I’m borrowing only $355k. I’ll just pay cash if I want the house. Then wait for a better deal. Interest in Treasuries is close to zero anyway.
I think the piece is about the effect on purchases requiring a mortgage.
I don’t want to drop names.
Sometimes ago, key (&peele) appeared in ad for Rocketloans or quickenloans? So, these are the shadow banks? which are exempt from the regular banks. These rules are set in place following great crash of 1929.
If this means, lords of the money (money-changers) invented a by-pass mechanism set in place since the great-depression and GFC.
Anyway, if (and when) my grandkids ask me, where were you granpa, when that COVID-19 crises, I would tell them, I was then totally clueless, let everything happen. I was stupid, that I never got rich out of that…(situation)..”
If it were only that easy, loaning to people who cannot repay means that you have to give 1/2 your take to your muscle, your collection guy’s. Think mafia
Do you really relish not hanging with this crowd?
Once you enter the void of loans with no collateral, and no means of payment, and no intention of payment. Then threatening & physical harm to family members is the only means, worldwide this is how its done.
Why is it do you think the mob goes ‘legit’ as soon as they can?? Second generation? Live in the gutter, die in the gutter.
If you really want to be rich, then find some rich people, study their habits and emulate them.
You could be the richest ‘junk yard dog’ in your slum, but your still a junk yard dog.
Renting to people who can’t pay the rent is insane. Loaning money to people who can’t pay payments is insane, sure you got a contract that say’s an unemployed guy will pay 35% (INT only, no principal-Get $20, pay back $100, sell for $50 ), sure you can sell that paper to another sucker for 1/2 the face value, now that’s how the ‘rich’ get rich by offloading worthless paper to greedy idiots.
One of the best rackets around is ‘medical factoring’, most dentists&docs don’t want to bother with collections, so they charge 10x for treatment, and then sell the bill for 60% of face, then they get the cash up-front, and actual collection, insurance, and getting blood from a rock is not their problem. That’s another way that rich get rich, they buy these medical factor fronts, package them and off load them to the public as ‘assets’.
LOL, nonsense.
Yours is obviously a statement by a non-player watching from the nose bleed section of the bleachers
So now risk pricing is “in” again. And this time the Fed can do nothing about it. Unless it also becomes a retail banker (competitor of normal banks). In which case it is “game over” for anything that even smells like a bank. I think I’ve read that maybe the ECB is thinking along those lines as it has completely fooked all the EU banks with ZIRP.
I would think that a 500k mortgage on a condo in Manhattan
is normal.Why would they back out of that market.
Most one bedroom condos cost over a million in manhattan.
Because it is a small market which will seaze up during periods when house prizes drop. Living an hour away is possible if you expect you would otherwise loose $100K
The MLS numbers for March are for deals that closed in March, they were entered into in February for the most part.
The Market was doing fine…
Then the RE Market died in Mid March, the numbers for April will come out in early May and look bad…
The May numbers will come out in early June and be horrific.
If you need to sell, and some do, price at 10% below the best comp and hope for enough interest from buyers to get a little boost.
If you are a buyer, unless it’s a one of a kind property there’s no reason not to wait.
Brokerages need transactions, while the price is not immaterial it’s the number of deals that really matters.
Notwithstanding the constraints on jumbo loans, makes sense, people are afraid to go out and look, Realtors are reluctant to show properties, sellers don’t want strangers in their houses who might have “the virus” and traveling notaries don’t want to meet with loan applicants.
Representing a condo in Manhattan. This week interest picked up. May have an offer in the next day or two. buyer saw the virtual tour.
Online notary is legal till things allow in person closings.
Way to early to be looking at purchases. Give it at least 6 months.
Not sure impact in the 1% income areas, but there will be much lower entry points for the remaining 99%.
It is stunning how quickly this country turned into sheep seeking a safe space. I was working outdoors with my excavation equipment. Got off to shoot grades….neighbor inquires ( from a very safe distance ) what I am doing. I explain the work I’m doing for my client. Proceeds to ask if this is deemed “necessary”. At this point I have been bingeing on the podcast disgraceland. How would these rock stars have answered that?
But I smile and say yes. Is this the USA or CCP?
My grand kids will never experience the freedoms that I have.
Shame on us.
Tom,
Yeah, working on an excavator by yourself is just so dangerous for the community. (sarcasm alert!!) We’re still logging in logging country, all machine work.
One thing I say every time I see someone like you at work, “God, it’s nice to see someone still working and earning a pay cheque”.
Road bans just lifted, and hill roads are muddy, but the
loggers are still working near me as well!
Not sure on the hardwood loggers, but I would think with the world wide run on toilet paper the pulp cutters would be busy.
what do you expect from people who would stand in line to hoard on toilet papers ?
My father-in-law just passed away 5 days ago and we will be dealing with his house in the medium future. While it is currently empty, (but furnished), just dealing with ‘issues and stuff’ to finalise (including grief) means we most likely won’t get around to listing for several months. I did notice there is very little inventory in his small city (35K) and what is listed still sells pretty quick. It is the kind of town that attracts retirees and flee buyers. So, we’ll see. Regardless, if we list by autumn we’ll have a better idea about the Covid recovery prospects.
I do know this, someone will be getting a very nice home at a current fair price. It’s all relative, anyway. If housing drops it simply means other assets have deflated as well. He bought the place 6 years ago, it has appreciated almost 100% in that short time frame, so what does it matter? It’s the speculators and flippers that bought 3 months ago that are freaking out.
Meanwhile, the neighbours check on the place every day including switching on different lights, a friend waters the plants and gets the mail, and we also have a lawn service to keep the outside up. We’ll stop in every few weeks, or as we need to deal with stuff.
There hasn’t been much inventory in thee area for the last 6 months. It looks pretty quiet on the job sites these days.
Honeybucket to the rescue… Housing is a huge portion of the US economy, as I see it, it is the US economy.
Driving for Amazon in Utah has been a huge eye opener for me.
One benefit of being a driver is that you get to see many parts of the State you never new existed.
Places I once considered working class neighborhoods, like Magna, West Valley etc are all teeming with million dollar homes. It’s not just SLC proper but even the most remote areas of Utah( Oakley, Kamas, Hoytsville ) that are now littered with million dollar homes.
Utah county is in a league of its own as homes are being built everywhere and the cornavirus has not slowed anything down.
But wait, I need to pee….
So where are all the local businesses to support these growing communities? They don’t exists, not even convenience stores.
Amazon will not allow you to drive 30 minutes and back to find relief.
New homes mean honeybuckets are sure to be found.
Yep if your the guy brush hogging the ditches along these highways…you
want a tractor with a cab. No fun when the brush hog hits those bottles…or jogs of yellow gold.
I don’t know … You might be correct in your enthusiam, however :
1.) We have, so far, encounted WAR (seemingly everywhere, globally … with the requisite escalations & belligerencies…
2.) Disease is Obviously making a comeback ! Often followed by it’s dark-haired cousin, DEATH !
3.) PESTILENCE = F#ckin Locusts from Hell .. Everywhere you look .. Christ all Mighty! They’ll naw your arm off .. They even devour the Broccoli !! ( ok. I made that one up ..)
What’s left ??
Oh yes !, 4.) Famine – Well .. the Jury’s still out on that score .. what with Covid19 in the fields, and janky supply chains being what they are .. and grocery chains freakin out, with crossed fingers behind corporate backs ..
But the Mormons, for sure, certainly have an edge on things in that categorical regard ..
Of the four, No. 3.) Has the most means to change things in the mopes favor on the home front .. unless War breaks out, Bigly ! .. joining Death in a rictus-grinned enhanced march of creative destruction.
Here in Jumbo Loan Country, 2 weeks ago I already received a flyer in the mail (first time in years) offering an all cash purchase for my home.
They are already coming out of the woodwork!
The Fed has unleashed so many bazookas out there. Some will only really start next week. How can anyone not expect asset prices to go up? Where will all this liquidity go? I guess you can do unlimited wonders with fiat money.
“The bank ends up with the credit risk.”
The bank should end up with the credit risk. If you’re in the business of underwriting loans, you should stand behind what you underwrite and be required to keep a certain percentage on your balance sheet.
Why should Fannie and Freddie have to absorb all the risk and let the banks keep the servicing rights for income?