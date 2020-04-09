Week 3 of the Collapse of the US Labor Market

Gut-wrenching. The hope is that most people will be rehired as the health crisis becomes more manageable and lockdowns are loosened.
More – and previously unimaginable – gut-wrenching data about the lockdown-economy: 6.606 million people filed initial unemployment claims in the week ended April 4, seasonally adjusted, about ten times the prior peaks during the prior crises in 1982 and 2009, according to the US Department of Labor this morning. This is in addition to the 6.87 million claims a week ago (upwardly revised by 219,000 claims) and 3.3 million claims two weeks ago. Combined, this makes for nearly 16.78 million unemployment claims processed in three weeks.
State unemployment offices have ramped up staffing in their claims processing departments to catch up with the tsunami of claims, and they have beefed up their websites that have crashed periodically under the onslaught, and they’re still behind processing the claims. What we’re seeing today is the only portion that they were able to process.
And there are still uncertainties about the implementation of the expansion of eligibility for unemployment insurance that was part of the stimulus package signed into law on March 27. So these are mostly people who are eligible to file for unemployment insurance under the old rules. And the tsunami of initial claims will continue for a while longer.
This chart, going back over four decades, puts the suddenness and magnitude of the current collapse of the job market into long-term perspective:
The 11 states with the most initial claims this week.
The table below shows the 11 states that had the most initial claims for unemployment insurance in the week ended April 4. I extended the list to 11 because I wanted to get Florida into it because in its comments (listed further below) it joined Texas as the only two states that mentioned “agriculture” among the industries with large unemployment claims:
|The 11 States with the most Initial Claims in week ended Apr 4
|1
|California
|925,450
|2
|Georgia
|388,175
|3
|Michigan
|384,844
|4
|New York
|345,246
|5
|Texas
|313,832
|6
|Pennsylvania
|283,718
|7
|Ohio
|224,182
|8
|New Jersey
|213,897
|9
|Illinois
|200,940
|10
|Washington
|176,827
|11
|Florida
|169,885
Industries and states:
Some of the states provided comments about the industries that the layoffs were concentrated in. Here are the comments from the states with the largest number of unemployment claims. Note the breadth of those industries:
California: Services industries.
Michigan: Manufacturing, construction, retail trade, administrative, support, waste management, and remediation services, and health care and social assistance industries.
New York: Accommodation and food services, retail trade, and health care and social assistance industries.
Texas: Accommodation and food services, manufacturing, other services, health care and social assistance, administrative, support, waste management, and remediation services, professional, scientific, and technical services, arts, entertainment, and recreation, information, mining, agriculture, forestry, fishing, and hunting, retail trade, real estate rental and leasing, construction, transportation and warehousing, and management of companies and enterprises industries.
Pennsylvania: Construction, administrative, support, waste management, and remediation services, and accommodation and food services industries.
Illinois: Other services, accommodation and food services, and retail trade industries.
Florida: Agriculture, forestry, fishing, and hunting, construction, manufacturing, wholesale trade, retail trade, and other services industries.
Washington: Accommodation and food services industry.
North Carolina: Layoffs in the health care and social assistance, administrative, support, waste management, and remediation services, accommodation and food services, and other services industries.
Alabama: Layoffs in the accommodation and food services, health care and social assistance, manufacturing, administrative, support, waste management, and remediation services, professional, scientific, and technical services, arts, entertainment, and recreation, educational services, and construction industries.
Number of “insured unemployed” soar to record
The above numbers are the “initial claims” of Unemployment Insurance (UI). A week after they filed, and if the people are still unemployed, they are added to “insured unemployment.”
The number of “insured unemployed” soared to 7.45 million. The report added: “This marks the highest level of seasonally adjusted insured unemployment in the history of the seasonally adjusted series. The previous high was 6,635,000 in May of 2009.
As more people will file for unemployment in the coming weeks, and as the unemployment offices catch up with the surge, these gut-wrenching numbers are going to balloon further.
The hope is that most of these people will be rehired by their old employers as the health crisis becomes more manageable and as lockdowns are gradually loosened. That’s the hope, and we’ll cling to it.
Money for the gig economy? How do even manage that? So if I still have a job and I have two side gigs does that mean I can go get money? How do you even validate what’s a job or what is a side gig?
David,
If you get a W-2, it’s a “job.” If you get one or more 1099, or if you get paid without a 1099, it’s a “gig” (well such as self-employed, contract worker, etc.) Gig workers can get unemployment insurance under the new rules.
So if you have one job and two gigs, and you lose one of your two gigs and want to file for unemployment, you’ll have to work that out with your state unemployment office, I’d say.
I doubt someone in that scenario would get UE benefits. UE is pretty much an all or nothing proposition. Either you have no income and you get UE benefits, or you have some income and you get nothing. This has always been a problem since it discourages the unemplyoed from working part time or a second job to supplement UE benefits.
Wolf Richter wrote:
> if you have one job and two gigs,
> and you lose one of your two gigs and
> want to file for unemployment,
> you’ll have to work that out with
> your state unemployment office, I’d say.
I lost a gig I had with the ABA ( ABA.COM )
in Washington DC; I live in Washington state.
Do I file in my state, or in Washington DC ?
File in Washington State. Interstate compacts allow States to work this type of scenario all the time.
Steve replied ( to me ):
> > I lost a gig I had with the ABA ( ABA.COM )
> > in Washington DC; I live in Washington state.
> > Do I file in my state, or in Washington DC ?
>
> File in Washington State.
> Interstate compacts allow States
> to work this type of scenario all the time.
Interesting, thanks.
Maybe there Will be a second, third, fourth,,, way of corona. Everybody expect it be finished soon
The above claims are just the beginning. States just received the Federal instructions for implementing Pandemic Unemployment Insurance, for the self employed. It is retroactive, and will take a week or two for states to implement. The Federal Instructions can be downloaded at:
https://wdr.doleta.gov/directives/attach/UIPL/UIPL_16-20.pdf
In Oregon last week, 100,700 new claims were filed. 56,646 were processed and reported by the US Dept of Labor.
Last year, I took early pension which is very small but at least it is a steady income and I have no more hoops to jump through.
If I waited, and tried today, their is no way all these other claims coming in, I would get it.
Joe, 46 years ago my situation was similar to yours. Wait awhile to retire, for more money per month? No.
Many times over the years I have decided a money question according to my values. When I bought our big old mountain boundary where we have lived for 43 years, the locals thought I paid too much, but my valuation was higher than the price.
Several years of my life were spent here in my private Eden, instead of in the rat race waiting for more money.
When you hear “time is money”, think how that would sound to you on your death bed.
Don’t feel bad RD, the locals always think we paid too much Thats because they’ve lost conception of inflation and are still thinking of yesterday’s values Nowadays it’s easy to do I’ve noticed this phenomenon since I first started buying properties in 1977
I was fired from a great corporate job in the culling of 2009. Fortunately I had previously owned businesses over the decades, which teaches cash management. I took the unemployment money for the first time in my life, supplemented it with savings, and stayed afloat. Unemployment ran out and I retired. Home is in the middle of a large forest preserve and was well worth preserving.
Lisa, you’re doing it right.
I’ve learned over the years to never make important decisions in life based on money. If it’s the right thing to do, the money will work out.
RD-check, check and check re: living, really living, by your values, and that that money, though useful stuff, is a poor raison d’etre.
Ref: local views-When I was in the Spokane, WA area in the ’90’s, I initially remember locals at social gatherings exulting over the amounts they had skinned the immigrants from California and Texas for real estate. Five years on I remember those same locals bemoaning the fact that their children could no longer afford that selfsame property, without acknowledging their not-inconsiderable part in that situation.
TANSTAAFL.
May we all find a better day.
Thanks, RD.
The best thing that has been done is to kick up unemployment benefits for the hard working people that are losing their jobs through no fault of their own. It will help them and keep the local economy afloat. OTH, the idea that the Fed is going to be buying junk bonds from corporations who went into debt to inflate the c-suites incomes… Makes me want to puke.
You do realize this is not free money right? The government is taking out a loan in the taxpayers name, and then will have to raise taxes to pay for the loan. Over the next decade or two, the amount you are going to pay in increased taxes will dwarf whatever benefits you received in unemployment benefits…
Modern Monetary Theory: debt doesn’t matter. Gov’t debt does not have to be repaid. I don’t agree with it. In fact, I’m angry about it. I’m a Keynesian (I remember Econ 301 and Paul Samuelson’s textbook). Keynesian theory makes sense to me, the only problem being that politicians can never find the courage to raise taxes even in good times. I’m amazed at how quickly MMT has been accepted. You don’t even need taxes; they’re viewed as a means to punish. Maybe we’ll see galloping inflation or hyperinflation.
Or just go back to barter economy. That seems to be the trajectory we’re on.
The deficits are creating government debts that are purchased by the Fed and retired. This is no different than printing money to fund the deficits.
Your comment is based on old rules that existed a decade ago. These rules have been completely rewritten.
Ask yourself why Japan can function with a debt to GDP ratio of 400% or so. The explanation is that most of that debt is currently on the central bank balance sheet and effectively retired. The Fed is following the same model.
Read about modern monetary theory to understand what the new rules are. The end result might be that the Fed can kick the can for many more years while asset prices inflate.
Will it work in the long run? No way. The end result is financial socialism and cronyism as the government picks winners and losers. It creates too much moral hazard.
In the near term, though, shorts are getting their heads whacked by this money printing.
They can print more money to pay for the loan. It has been shown that in this era, unlimited printing is no problem. Economics theory textbooks are wrong — they all need to be revised.
Did I miss the sarc icon?
You are joking right?
Forget economics texts, try some history texts. Argentina, Zimbabwe, pre-war Germany, Italian lira etc. etc. etc.
There is reason there are only about a dozen convertible currencies out of the 200 plus issued by the rest of the world. Most of their scrip won’t buy anything outside the country and is only taken as a last resort inside the country. But they sure print a lot of it.
Thats not how it works. By lowering taxes you unleash the free market on the economy and the increased economic activity actually increases the amount of tax revenue generated.
This was all explained 2 years ago when the huge corporate tax cut was initiated.
This whole thing stinks like a private equity hostile takeover. Load your victim, I mean acquisition, up with debt, strip the assets via cherry picked sales and special dividends (see stock market) then bankrupt them.
Here, I suspect they’ll aim at some version of corporate capital feudalism because what’s the point if you can’t push the serfs around?
“Unleash” ? Wrong. The Ruling Class takes care of itself and Damn everyone else. Why do you think the USA is the only rich country in the world without Socialized Medicine ? Even little Taiwan has Socialized Medicine.
B###S###. Unless you forgot the snark icon.
Harrold,
LOL
Made my day. My kind of humor – bone dry and spit-out-coffee funny at the same time (OK, mixed metaphor, but it’ll do for now)
Yes, there is an amount of taxes that maximizes the amount the government takes in.
It’s somewhere between 0 and 100%! Unfortunately, it’s a curve, not a straight line, and, in the U.S., that maximum has never been lower than the current rate in the years people have, repeatedly and conveniently, claimed that the maximum is always to be found in the direction of lower taxes.
Maybe this time! Or next! I think everyone knows it’s a fig leaf for doing something irresponsible.
It’s too bad. I’d like the maximum government revenue to be somewhere under a 5% rate! If only.
We’re long past paying back the debt bro.
Don’t step on my face trying to get to the money spigot. Aw, but we shower underneath the aristocrats anyway.
I’d love to generate some inflation if I had the means to do so. Come on fed help me out!
“Nothing better to killing capitalism than socializing losses and privatizing profits.”
Nice line.
rhodium,
Price inflation without wage inflation will wipe out what’s left of the middle class, not to speak of the bottom 40% that have already been wiped out by the price inflation we’ve had so far because they never got enough wage inflation to begin with.
When consumers’ wages don’t keep up with price inflation, the economy is in trouble: stagflation would be a best-case scenario.
But how are you going to get wage inflation in this environment? Be careful what you wish for.
That said, this scenario of price inflation without wage inflation is now on the horizon.
Over compensating people to not work is a losing game!
This can’t end well!
Hashtag: “KissTheUSGoodbye”
Jdog & David, did you read the whole post? The Fed is already overcompensating the c-suite
Too many of the hard working people failed to prepare for the potential loss of their job. Economic inertia, the expectation that everything will simply continue. If you’ve ever been totally dependent on your own business you would understand. As for corporations that bought their own stock, same deal. They should go into receivership so that the assets can be managed by a different group of crooks.
Indeed, why are companies not required to sell all of those stocks they bought, before getting taxpayers bailouts? A lot of corporations could then get through this crisis without needing to layoff people or government handouts. If they sold it, then those “stock buybacks” could be seen as putting away rainy day funds. But if they don’t sell them during bad times, then it just seems like the typical privatize profits socialize losses for the rich.
Well you are right, but the part “as for corporations…go into receivership” that horse already finished ahead of Secretariat at Belmont.
Heads they win, tails you lose.
This whole thing stinks like a private equity hostile takeover. Load your victim, I mean acquisition, up with debt, strip the assets via cherry picked sales and special dividends (see stock market) then bankrupt them.
Here, I suspect they’ll aim at some version of corporate capital feudalism because what’s the point if you don’t have the serfs to push around?
“Nothing better to killing capitalism than socializing losses and privatizing profits.”
I read that California’s unemployment insurance was only funded currently to pay claims at the current rate for 2 mos. before needing a bail out.
If that is indicative of all the States, the Federal Government is going to have a massive bail out just for that. Add to that the Municipal and State budgets that are going to need bail outs, and this thing becomes a monster. At some point all this spending is coming right back to the taxpayers in the form of higher taxes. Much higher taxes.
Got any better option?
MMT? Oh, wait!
HK,
Let people go back to work.
Stop paying your bills. If 100M families stop paying their mortgage, car Payments, etc. What are they going to do, send the collection man to 100M home? Hell he’s probable somebodies neighbor as he sure isn’t a 1%er.
We can call it the “Common Person Supply Side Economic Stimulus Plan” (CPSSESP for those gobernant types). Just think of the purchasing power unleashed.
Bigly Awsome.
They call that a debt strike. And it’s past time we organized one.
The Fed is going to be buying state and municipal bonds. That will be interesting, especially for CA, IL, NJ, et. al.
The FED will be buying everything that might be worth something after the dollar collapses. That’s what all those trillions are for.
No way the taxpayers can cover it.
It will be dishonored, probably through inflation
“What we’re seeing today is the only portion that they were able to process.”
This is what makes it so historic. It’s looking very likely we’ll exceed the levels of the Great Depression.
Florida is most likely severely underreported as the system is down most of the time. They are using paper forms as a backup.
I saw on the news that people were forced to stand in lines to fill out those paper forms. 2 weeks from now there will huge new numbers of cases of Covid-19.
And fewer UI claims – problem solved.
You are correct about Florida. Even if you can file, you are not able to make a request for a benefit payment before the deadline. What happens then? The systems for handling the mass of claims can never catch up and many will fall through the cracks creating even more problems.
Feature not Bug.
Neoliberalism Kills.
Get a hold of your US Rep. At least Charlie is trying to do the right thing for us, and I suspect other US Reps that would like to be re elected in November are also trying to to the right thing.
IMO, the UEI payments for this current situation, at least, will be made retroactive, if for no other reason than the fall election.
So what percentage of people will be willing to go out to restaurants, theaters, concerts, or even to the mall when the government says: Okay it’s not too bad out there now, get back to your work and to your shopping — but we still don’t have effective treatments or a vaccine?
Probably quite a few, I would imagine, Lisa. People will be desperate to get out and do stuff again. Have you seen the video going around from China, showing the reopening a nature park that’s been closed, and people immediately surged along in vast crowds to get in? Personally, once my regular local pub reopens, I’ll be down there in a flash. That I expect is going to take many more months, though, and for a very justifiable reason, I would have to add…
Is it part of a plan to kill off the old and stupid leaving the paranoid and prudent?
No, I agree with the current closure, but once we have a vaccine eventually, or the disease has been eradicated in this area, and they reopen (presumably based on sound medical advice), then I am very much looking forward to getting back to more usual routines again!
If that’s the plan, it won’t work with this ol’ boy, because he’s not stupid.
Never thought you were RD. Should’a said old and weak. From what I’ve seen, a lot of the old are tougher than a lot of the current young.
Maybe old and co-morbidly sick?
Yep, makes u wonder. That would only benefit the powers that be too… how convenient.
According to Bill O’Reilly, thousands of people dying is not too bad, “‘cos they were on their last legs anyway”. Now they will claim that it was an efficient way to “Entitlement Reform”. Kill off those who depend on Social Security and Medicare. So easy.
God it’s a blessing not see his smarmy self- satisfied smirk. Now if they just can that living embodiment of the stuffed shirt: Dobbs
It will immediately precipitate a second wave of infections and deaths worse than the first wave. That’s the way these things have always played out before. Eventually everyone who can catch it will catch it but it will take a couple of years.
How many are government employees?
Hi from boomer Grandma….Thank you, Wolf, for the caring and well defined articles you write.
To everyone here I Pray for your well being. Keep your chins up…many of us will have to take our egos in our hand and do manual work or ask for help. I’ve done it many times… a whole new experience with new sorts of people. It can be a happy experience, believe me.
Blessed Easter and Passover….
I did “Manual work” my entire working life even though I had a Bachelors of Architecture because I enjoyed building things and got a lot of stress relief from it Doing physical work never hurt anyone I prefer people who actually get dirty and create things over brokers, lawyers, bankers etc any day
And now the criminals that rule over us demand one world government.
The delusion of the stock market amazes me, as well has the near fanatical belief of the elites that everything will be back to normal by the 3rd quarter. I think a lot of it is due to the fact that they and their rich friends really are not affected much. It is service workers and small business that are most affected. Just of bunch of out of touch pollyannas
It is different this time. Typically pollyannas are not greedy. Think vampires.
You and me both…welcome to the new normal, unemployment filed bigger every week and market is partying like it’s 1999. Fundamentals out the windows, FED saves the day, nevermind that millions of people are out of a job and don’t even have the pathetic $1200 checks and some might not even get it until August. Stock market has 5 mins attention span for bad news and that time has passed apparently on 3/27. Q1 earnings not even out, I predict if the numbers are not as bad as it seems, market will find a way to rally again and if it’s bad…there goes FED again, couple more T here and there and market back up again. Seriously someone should make a GIF of when Oprah was giving away free cars to the audience and paste Jerome Powell’s face over it…”You get a trillion…you get a trillion…”
Maybe this is a rally before the next drop but as each day passes, my pessimistic side is telling me maybe this time is different and not for the better.
I hear yay. The worse the news the more the market goes up. It looks like the FED now syncs their press releases whenever bad economic or unemployment reports are scheduled to be released.
As Max Keiser points out, when everything is financially engineered you don’t actually need any tangible product or indeed workers.
Money just makes money.
I think Marx dealt with this in Das Kapital (the end point of capitalism just being money creation) but I’ve not read it so not sure if this is so.
One could try just starting a company called ‘stockpump’ which does nothing at all apart from issue shares. Get lots of VC money involved and then IPO and see what happens. Quite a ride for about 72 hours probably. Would be interesting. Mind you, lots of cryptocurrencies have already implemented the UFC (Utterly Futile Company) and made their founders rich overnight so I guess my concept has already been proved!
You just described the South Seas Trading Company in a nutshell. It’s friggin’ insane that nobody knows their history. All this nonsense has happened before.
“The delusion of the stock market amazes me…” — Sorta reminds me of the scene in Blazing Saddles when Hedley Lamarr’s gang rides into the fake Rock Ridge. Sometime soon, the townspeople (us!) will descend on the gang and kick butt. Can’t wait to see what happens to us all as we crash into the Busby Berkeley-style top-hat-and-tails musical number.
To be prepared, I ordered a Wolfstreet mug!
“Somebody’s got to go back and get a s–tload of dimes.”
Enjoy the “Nothing Goes to Heck in a Straight Line” mug. Much needed for times like this.
It’s the typical pigeon syndrome. You no longer believe in the possibilities of threats and danger when you’ve lived so long in a “everyone wins” economy.
The fact that Federal spending does not need to be financed by taxes.
Ever.
Please stop saying we will have to raise taxes to pay for federal fiscal spending and/or buying junk assets via Fed balance sheet.
Fact is, most new fiscal spending is not financed by taxes but by borrowing. Ditto for Fed buying junk assets or anything else.
The Fed can and has bought up the borrowed debt the Treasury issues and destroyed them.
It has this ability because the U.S. has a sovereign currency, which in a way is a fancy way of saying Modern Monetary Theory (MMT).
The above might be a bit off on the details ore finer points, but the fact that Federal spending does not need to be financed by taxes.
Ever.
Argentina has done that for years, no problem. Their central bank is part of the Ministry of Finance. It’s very efficient. Now have a look at the Argentine peso v. the USD to get a clue what that does to a currency as it gets destroyed by inflation.
Yes, but wasn’t that much of that debt denominated in US dollars?
Economic contraction and a weak peso combined with debt denominated in dollars makes for a nasty hangover.
As long as the US dollar is the global reserve currency, fears of Argentina-style devaluation and inflation are a bit of a stretch. After all, we’ve been spending trillions on deluded military misadventures for decades; no one in Washington ever asked how we would pay for them, and the inflation called for by the theory never materialized.
“Yes, but wasn’t that much of that debt denominated in US dollars?”
They defaulted on their USD debt and destroyed the peso debt by destroying the peso.
Argentina essentially finances part of its budget by creating pesos.
If you sign a lease in Argentina, the amounts are in USD because no one trusts the peso. But you have to pay in pesos at the exchange rate at the time of the payment. So at 40% annual inflation and currency destruction, you’re paying for it out of your nose.
I’m not saying we’re going to get 40% annual price inflation. But if we get 4% annual price inflation on average for five years, and no wage inflation, you can do the math of where this is going.
The few, the proud, the service worker…
Ridiculous, Garbage jobs aplenty.
The only threat to the US economy is if the US somehow runs out of credit. The US economy is debt, if no one is ever hired back it would be but a blip on a screen.
Labor… I labored out to my mailbox to pick up my government check.
Why is this a shock? The govt (fed, state and local) forced millions of businesses to close. So no we have tens of millions of employees filing UE. Until the insanity of the lockdown ends this will continue. And you’re damn straight the govt should bail everyone out. You can’t have the govt preventing people from working or business owners receiving an income and then just saying, hey man, tough break. This is a govt created problem and they need to solve it.
The S&P 500 has arrived back to a level it reached last June. Do i hear a round of applause for The Fed and the Treasury ?
That newly created SPV must be feverishly busy buying up junk corporate debt today. Wash, rinse, repeat.
God bless America.
A lot of people are assuming things.
I don’t know of anyone who got their “within 3 days” EIDL advance. I called and they have no idea when money will arrive for those in “the worlds longest line”. Hundreds of thousands of small firms applied for the PPP loans. Now the banks have to review the payroll records of all these firms. Everyone is waiting.
Meanwhile employees are applying for unemployment with the PAU supplement since the small businesses have not received any loan money to be sure they can afford to pay them.
And voila! They find they can make more money doing nothing (and perhaps a little cash work on the side).
The situation will stabilize to: companies without workers going under while everyone hangs out on unemployment. NOT government loans saving businesses while we either go into a new virus wave or emerge from our bunkers.
I think the government looks too happy having all this totalitarian power so who knows what happens. Only buy essential items or go to jail indeed. Look at Vermont.
And look at idiot Gates who says we should not have any sports, concert, church, or other mass gatherings until a virus is administered to everyone. Maybe in 2 years or never.
Gates is not an idiot. He’s part of the 1% who wants total control of the masses (for our own good, of course)
OK. Gates is a rich arrogant evil person.
There is a certain type of person who is so sure whatever they think is right, that they cannot rationally evaluate their own positions with respect to the possible range of error. There is always a potential range of error in a Gaussian distribution and potential for enormous damages.
I have seen this many times. When proven wrong they basically latch onto any silly excuse, or nothing at all – I had one go “La La La” with her fingers in her ears.
Gates just figures he can power through any contrary opinions or evidence with his money.
He is starting to look like he has a messiah complex.
Yup. Just for posting here you get the Wuhan vaccine. Now my buddy over here who sucked up to Gates, he gets the sugar water vaccine. See how it works.
I’m only being partially facetious.
I’m waiting for RE to say “now is a good time to buy an average $500,000 shack because there is less competition between buyers”
That’s deep, dudu…
That’s deep dudu…
There, fixed it for you. (I’m sure that’s what your really meant)
“However, unlike standard fiscal programs, the increase in the deficit is not paid for by issuance of new government debt to the public. Instead, the Fed credits the Treasury with $100 billion in the Treasury’s “checking account” at the central bank, and those funds are used to pay for the new spending and the tax rebate. Alternatively and equivalently, the Treasury could issue $100 billion in debt, which the Fed agrees to purchase and hold indefinitely, rebating any interest received to the Treasury. In either case, the Fed must pledge that it will not reverse the effects of the MMFP (Money-Financed Fiscal Program) on the money supply.”
– B. Bernake 2016
“the Fed must pledge”. Can a Fed pledge be believed in 2020?
Canada lost 1 million jobs in March, which is probably about the same %age as the US loss which has not yet entirely been counted as mentioned in the article. But here is where the event differs.
Instead of simply paying EI/UI claims for people to stay home unemployed, Canada is following the European model which is to pay 75% of an employee’s wage directly to the employer for a maximum of $867/week. This allows the employer to try and find work to keep employees busy, keeps people engaged and employed/connected with their employer, and hopefully will keep a work force tooled up and ready to go as things open up. Plus, the program is universal across Canada as opposed to a hodge podge of different states doing different things, specifically Florida which has extremely low UI benefits as a matter of politics.
What does this look like on the job floor? I know a business owner who runs an import repair shop. He can now keep his techs busy rebuilding projects, which can later be sold. I also Know a small airline owner. He can now keep his maintenance department on the tools rebuilding an aircraft which can be brought back into service when things pick up, or sold to a different operator. Even restaurants are trying a stab at take out meals, and I noticed my friends pub/restaurant getting a power was and facelift as opposed to just shutting the doors. Business can use this subsidy to train, upgrade, whatever might be required. Furthermore, small business has access to interest free loans to help make this stuff happen.
Hopefully, it all works (pun intended). Good luck, all.
Power wash and facelift? There’s a combo no plastic surgeon’s ever thought of before. Necessity truly is the mother of invention.
Hey, one more thing. (No facelift, honest).
My 22 year old nephew and all his friends lost their jobs 3 weeks ago. He lives in Victoria, BC…couldn’t make rent, and went into lockdown. Then his grandpa just died. His whole world went into the shitter, but the saving grace was that he didn’t have a family to support or payments to make.
Anyway…his employer just recalled him to work starting next Tuesday, because of the wage subsidy program. (We just got the message). Plus, his landlord contacted him and said to worry about buying food and getting his life back on track before coughing up the rent. (cough..I know poor choice of words).
The program works. (I know, another poor word choice).
I wanted to share some positive employment news for a change of pace.
regards
I’m kicking myself for not buying back into the market the minute that Powell announced he would be buying commercial debt. I dithered.
So, is everything in America just worth whatever Jerome Powell says? Now that 16 million people have claimed unemployment in three weeks, is there anything holding the DOW back from 30,000?
The world is under a holy @#$% stupendous mountain of debt. The CBs answer to keeping the debt tinder pile from igniting is allowing for even more debt.
The only thing allowing this debt to be manageable is the constant churn of credit via consumption.
Will there be a sustained, in the short to medium term, massive fall in consumption? I think the evidence is fairly clear that this is the case given all the crazy policy being put in place and the loss of jobs.
Given this, can we pile on debt fast enough, though more credit and “UBI”, to outrun this massive fall in consumption? The fed appears to think we can and the market, for now, seems to thing we can. The government handing out large sums of money to the jobless makes me think it is a possibility.
The uncertainty is mind boggling at this point.
And that 16 million is only counting people who have been approved for UI. In my state they are still denying people who would qualify under the new rules because they haven’t updated the system for the changes. They say it won’t be ready until April 18th at the earliest. I wonder if the markets will still be so sanguine when faced with a 20% unemployment number
Incorrect. The weekly unemployment numbers are of those filing. 16 million have FILED. Whether they are approved or not, doesn’t change the number who filed.
We need to straighten out the terminology here.
These numbers are the claims that have been filed and that have been processed. But many claims have been filed and have not been processed due to state labor departments being overwhelmed by this tsunami.
Those claims that have been filed but have not been processed are not included here.
Also UE rate isn’t based on how many people file or are approved for UE benefits. The UE rate is based on a survey done on a monthly basis. And the definition of unemployed is out of work but looking for work. Someone on welfare for 20 years for example who hasn’t looked for a job since 2011, is not officially “unemployed”. That’s where all the different Us come into play, U3, U6, etc. The unemployment rate everyone talks about is U3 which is the out of work but looking for work number.
As for the 20% number, it doesn’t really matter if it’s 13 or 20 or 26. Everyone knows it will get high. But everyone also knows it is temporary and doesn’t really mean much long term. Much like how 6M weekly claims is kind of meaningless too. This is all baked in.
If the unemployment goes up to 20%, the market is gonna go higher on this news.
They never bought commercial debt, nor that matters. Suckers rally in a bear market. Then comes the next selloff. Don’t make dumb posts.
The Fed is buying corporate bonds directly from corporations. Hello, that’s debt.
So far this rally is an oversold bounce. The fed is trying to reinflate a popped balloon
Markets are still nearly at all time highs and the fed keeps launching trillion dollar bazookas at the markets. Buy everything
No assessment of risk. Price discovery
Nothing but the most incredible egregious moral hazard ever. It will not end well. With every rally like the last three weeks you can bet your buttinski that wallstreet is off loading into it
It turns out everything in America is worth exactly what Jerome Powell decides it’s worth.
He has the kind of power most Kings could only dream of.
If he decides stocks should be worth 20% more then he just does it. He has the power of inflation. He can destroy the dollar, eradicate savings, and increase the value of stocks by trillions just by changing a few numbers in a computer.
Let’s not forget the Paycheck Protection Program which is loaning small businesses $$ to keep paying their employees. If you spend it all on payroll and mortgage it becomes a grant. Senate is looking to increase this amount again this week. This is keeping alive businesses that would otherwise send workers off to the unemployment rolls. On a webinar yesterday the presenter said “This is essentially federal money to save the state UI programs. Congress will likely continuously extend until the economy is back open.” So the numbers would be even higher in the future if it were not for this program
seb,
PE Firms all over the PPP; they have lots of LLCs, and they’re going to try to get this free money for their LLCs. They’ve got some of the best lawyers on this. It has already become a big stink. So yes, there will be lots of beneficiaries, but maybe not only the ones you have in mind.
I try to stick to the fundamentals and I don’t see fundamentals of the economic impact changing. The people who are right now not having to pay rent because they can do so for 90 days, do you think they’ll start paying it as soon as the 90 days are over? The people who can’t pay rent are likely the same people who’ve lost jobs in the service sector. The last thing they’d want to do with those $1200 of fed money is to use it all up in rent. They’ll want to hold on to every morsel thrown at them so they can survive and only use it in essentials, like food and water. What happens to landlords who don’t get their rent checks and therefore can’t make mortgage payments for months? Banks who made those mortgage loans?
Also, after ‘re-opening’ the economy, are people going to flock to restaurants and stores and start spending like crazy again? Heck no. This is going to get uglier and uglier and uglier from here on out. Vaccine or not, this has changed things for the foreseeable future from many perspectives, not the least from the economic perspective.
Stick to your fundamentals and don’t be swayed by daily news. Remember, the news is rosiest at the top of the market (or the recovery)…
The Economist had an article, IIRC sometime mid 2019 about the social memory and its reaction to natural disasters. Essentialy we can count on 2 generations, maybe three before this epidemic’s last tremors, echoes are forgotten.
The author studied real estate and the effect of rare floods, and the resettlement.
Polio, smallpox, the varius tropical fevers. What flag were/are the cruise ships flying to indicate quarantine conditions? Is the yellow signal flag still used?
Look at Germany and the hyperinflation…credit cards are now penetrading the economy as objects that are loans, not just cashless conveniences to be paid off ASAP.
These claims – and the multiplicity of associated payouts, checks and guarantees – are bailouts of bankrupt entities and individuals.
Should we be rewarding those whose spending and standards of living have for years exceeded their means?
Should we be rewarding those who failed to save, chose to live paycheck to paycheck, and who are constantly dependent on credit lines and debt?
Should we be creating zombies? Propping up saving-less entities and individuals which should go under when their lifeblood cheap credit and cash flow dry up?
The term and indeed concept of “bankruptcy” is vanishing…
These claims are about people not working until a vaccine is made is partially true and politically smart. Structurally, there has been almost no stimulus for this. Transfers really don’t count much. You just wouldn’t have bankruptcy, but a whole country of people. The workers never have been able to save. Breadlines and supply lines would begin again and yes, they existed during the good times of the metal currency era. My great grandfather wrote about it in the early 1900’s.
Makes more charismatic alternative systems look………….more attractive.
Fully with you there. If you fail to plan, you plan to fail. However, having said that, what would you say to a system, a government, an economic elite who have endlessly and relentlessly tooted the horn of a ‘robust’ economy and an economic ‘recovery’ since GFC/2008 that deluded much of the population into a false sense of security and fueled the paycheck-to-paycheck living that you rightly decry?
Worse, when the min-wage worker looks around him/herself amidst the ‘recovery’ and says wow…the economy is doing so well but I’m still struggling to make ends meet, something really must be wrong with *me* and not the system because everyone else seems to be living it up. That sends all kinds of wrong signals to huge portions of the population. You end up with a population that makes financial and economic decisions that are based neither on any semblance of reality nor on the real health of the economy.
Now who do you think deserves most of the blame?
How many residents of NCY offered to pay their landlord 2-3 times more or begged him to gentrify their apartment, indeed entires blocks?
That real estate was either inherited, or bought on speculation with $$$ in the eyes. And screw the people who sweep the side walk, mop the lobby etc etc. But come a draft, guess who has a friendly Dr?
Deer-check. Our supposedly great American economy has been relentlessly hollowed-out by financial gamesters of all stripes since the late ’70’s. The lack of true resilience from an external blow to an economy touted by the current administration as ‘the strongest in history’ should not come as a surprise to anyone watching the arc of our nation over the last forty years.
As you note, when the current and future funds in the pockets of the proles have been pretty well picked over two generations of officially promoted, accepted and embraced too-easy credit, it’s hard to see the coming result as an optimistic one.
Thank you, again and always, Wolf, and commenters for relentlessly attempting to shine the light on our situation, and declaring the emperor’s lack of cover.
Stay well, y’all. May we all find a better day.
Exactly. True resilience is when you can weather a strong external shock. If you can’t, it’s an empty shell of a system but then again that’s what a financialized (FIRE) economy is.
Try living and raising a family on $10 per hour, or the current minimum wage, for one year, and let us know how it works out for you.
Friend of mine made his construction tech students work out a budget to do just that in 1985, to make them understand why they needed skills, including basic math that a lot of them, age 16+ did not have.
He told me some of them really got it, the others planned to sell drugs.
The Fed has nationalized the American Ecomomy and is now the un-elected 4th branch of government. It can do what-ever it wants to do. If you are in the club it can make you whole if your debt blows up. If you are a saver you will be dealt with severely . I will resist by the only method I have at my disposal. No DEBT .
lol, nope. Keep believing that. When recession lingers, you will notice some things.
Fed buying junk bonds. This is a joke.
Everything is rated AAA now, shut down those useless ratings agencies.
Next employment report, Fed will start buying stocks. It’s all fixed.
The market is going up on “Hopes” of V recovery amid supposed “improvements” due to social distancing. Completely do not care. The Fed is irrelevant as well. When market sentiment confirms that the recession will linger with after effects, then a 2nd crash will begin. I would love the market up to around 25000 then start feeding again. I have not shorted 10 days.
This board really needs to educate itself. It lives too dialectically, hoping a perfect capitalist system emerges of their own choosing. A bourgeois disorder no different than fashion shows created by the government to boost selfishness aka consumption.
Good thing you covered that short when you did Wolf!
Now that the Fed is buying junk debt, the market could easily hit 3000 again in the next two weeks.
The question is, would you put that short on again, or do you think the game is now so rigged that it’s pointless to even look for ‘true value’ in anything?
1) US 10Y = 0.75%.
2) I got $1200 in my bank and I am happy with Uncle Sam.
3) 1200 : 0.075 = $160,000 in my account.
4) Since I don’t saved, Uncle Sam is saving me.
5) When I cry nobody care.
6) If millions like me cry, I will get another $1200.
7) My fake saving account will be worth $360,000.
8) Those who saved yesterday might lose their 401K tomorrow.
9) Losing retirement after saving for 30Y is painful.
10) I an a happy because I never saved.
11) The rich are getting helicopter money when they cry.
12) Why I am getting only $1200 and they get a helicopter loaded with dollars.
13) When their helicopter crash, the rich give hell,. They are like
6Y kids throwing tantrum in rich people home. The gov buy them a new helicopter to keep them calm.
14) Nobody care about me and that make me mad. I am going to jump over the barricades.
So what happens when we get the all clear for our authoritarian house arrest yo be lifted and the Dow is at 33k and the housing market is still at its peak?
While these are cataclysmic numbers, Mr. Market doesn’t seem overly concerned given that the S&P500 is only down about 15% form its peak.
“A hungry mob is a angry mob.” — Bob Marley
stimulus? they cant deliver enough money to buy the batteries. how many groceries will assurances / applications / sba loan numbers purchase? signed two weeks ago, set up friday, and still 12 yrs late .. we’re quite aware its no fault of our own, that’s neither a question or the correct answer, its condescending.
this cycle began w/ a hand job and ends w/ a joe job. couldn’t find his butt w/ both hands placing 4-5th in the hand count Caucasus’s. effects his escape under cover of darkness, then move to machines and he runs the table.. drooler/fooler, with out wind to fill the sail or destination, rudder is useless.
Best week in the stock market since 1974. Because billionaires make sure that when you lose they win.
Sickening, but completely understandable and to some extent, predicable.
What a Joke…
6.6 million filed for unemployment, so what?
What happened to the rest of the hundreds of millions?
If we had a real economy, hundreds of millions would be filing for unemployment. 6.6 million to support them all…
Just keep on adding those trillions, whatever it takes to keep this circus in the air.
George W,
Wait a minute. Get the numbers right first.
16.7 million filed for unemployment in three weeks (see the first chart). Many more will file over the next few weeks.
There were 151.8 million nonfarm jobs (working people) in the US before all this happened. So those unemployment claims over the past three weeks amount to 11% of the number of people who had jobs.
When the monthly unemployment rate catches up in a couple of months, it will likely be over 20%.