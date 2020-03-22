Australia’s Construction Industry “On Brink of Collapse”: Started Going to Heck Last Year, Now Comes COVID-19

Bailouts, please!
By Nick Corbishley, for WOLF STREET:
Australia’s construction industry, which accounts for 13% of Australia’s GDP and one in ten jobs, is unsustainable and on the brink of collapse, according to Joe Barr, the CEO of John Holland, one of Australia’s biggest infrastructure firms and a wholly owned subsidiary of China Communications Construction Company (CCCC).
“I won’t sugar coat it,” he told The Australian Financial Review. “Tier one contractors in Australia are not making any money, and governments across Australia keep having successive project cost blowouts.”
The underlying message was not exactly subtle: Unless the government recognizes the pressures the industry is under and allows construction companies to renegotiate contracts that are either behind schedule or beset with cost overruns, companies could begin dropping like flies. Bailouts, while not explicitly mentioned in the interview, may also be on the docket.
It’s a message that has been conveyed by captains of all kinds of industry in all kinds of countries since Financial Crisis 2 began. As the economy freezes, companies suddenly see their revenues and earnings drop precipitously. Out of force of habit, they then ask the government to make up the difference.
In the case of Australia’s construction industry, it was already in trouble before the virus crisis hit. By the tail-end of last year, a multi-year boom had begun to turn to bust. And companies in the sector are now beginning to panic.
“We are in the midst of Australia’s biggest infrastructure boom, but as an industry, we are teetering on the brink of collapse,” Barr said. “While [the government has] projects worth hundreds of billions in planning along the east coast, it is unclear if there will be an industry left to build them.”
John Holland posted a A$60 million loss for 2019 after multiple margin write-downs on specific projects. Its biggest headache is the A$6.7 billion (US$3.9 billion) West Gate Tunnel project in Melbourne, which has been suspended for months following a dispute over who should pay the extra costs of dealing with huge volumes of contaminated soil at one stretch of the tunnel: the builders (John Holland and CIMIC, Australia’s largest construction company) or roadtoll company Transurban.
CIMIC and John Holland already terminated a contract to build the new tunnel in January, arguing they were not responsible for the unexpected cost and difficulty of disposing of the soil, which contains dangerously high levels of PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances). Neither the government nor Transurban wants to stump up the cash either. The longer the dispute simmers, the more likely it is to scupper the project altogether.
That is the last thing that either John Holland or CIMIC needs right now. Both companies were in the red for 2019 — CIMIC to the tune of $1 billion. The loss came from the company’s decision to book a A$1.8 billion (US$1.2 billion) charge-off after failing to recover debts owed for projects built (or in some cases, barely built at all) at the tail end of Dubai’s property bubble. These project failures have cost the company billions in losses.
CIMIC’s stock has plunged by 60% since April 2019, wiping around A$9 billion in market value. Even before the arrival of Financial Crisis 2, the shares had plunged 40%. The initial trigger was a report that accused CIMIC of using reverse factoring agreements to create the illusion of cash flow, reduce the appearance of debt, and lower its leverage ratios — a charge the company has since admitted. Like other companies in the sector, CIMIC appears to have been making liberal use of supply chain finance techniques like reverse factoring to mask its cash flow issues.
And then the virus crisis began. While Australia, currently in early autumn, has not been as affected by the virus as many countries in the northern hemisphere, the number of Covid-19 cases down under is rising, recently surpassing 1,000. The virus has also hit Australia’s production and supply chains which are heavily dependent on Asia, in particular China, Australia’s largest trading partner. For CIMIC, the recent market turmoil could end up scuppering the sale of its massive mining services unit, Thiess, which was supposed to help stabilize its finances.
The market response was brutal. Last Thursday, CIMIC’s shares crashed by 31% to their lowest level since 2005. Then, on Friday, the shares bounced back 51%, but only after CIMIC’s majority shareholder, German construction giant Hochtief, signaled that it was buying 4.3 million new shares. That was enough to reassure investors, at least for one day. But concerns are rising, both at CIMIC and the industry at large.
Even before COVID-19 struck, disrupting the sector’s supply chains and halting activity on a few projects, Australia’s construction industry was already in the doldrums. In the fourth quarter of 2019, activity in the sector slumped by 7.4% year on year. The residential building segment bore the brunt of the downturn, with a 12.6% year-over-year drop in the fourth quarter. This was largely a result of the housing bust that swept through Australia’s core markets from late 2017 through mid-2019. The disruptions from last year’s bushfires then added to it:
Also in the dumps is the “engineering construction” segment — a category that includes the design and delivery of industrial plant, such as the construction of structures for the oil and gas industries, power generation, processing, mining and manufacturing industries, roads, water and environmental works. According to ABS data, the volume of engineering construction work performed during the fourth quarter of 2019 dropped by 8% year on year.
These sorts of projects are bread and butter for companies like CIMIC and John Holland. Now there’s less of them, industry representatives are clamoring for the government to lend a helping hand.
The government has already unveiled a A$6.7 billion stimulus package for small businesses while the Reserve Bank of Australia has made extra funds available to banks and non-bank lenders so that they can provide support to companies. It’s a welcome step in the right direction, says Rebecca Casson, CEO of industry group Master Builders Victoria, but not enough. Casson urged all levels of government to approve reasonable requests for time extensions even if the contracts do not technically allow them.
Industry groups are also calling on the government to launch a new public infrastructure maintenance program across Eastern Australia, to provide fresh work for companies in the sector. But fulfilling that work might be easier said than done given the growing problems companies are facing getting hold of basic raw materials, many of which are sourced from South East Asia, where countries such as Malaysia are already beginning to shut down their economies. By Nick Corbishley, for WOLF STREET.
The bushfires were just the latest problem: The slump started well before them and also affects states unaffected by them. Read… Epic Construction Downturn Grips Australia
Some time ago Sydney real estate ranked high on a list of global property bubbles. Now the bubble is bursting.
Hong Kong used to be the greatest property speculation bubble on earth. Hong Kong is in a recession. Their wealthy went to the pawnshops to pawn jewelry.
Hong Kong is a very unique example though, because of the troubles over the 2 systems 1 country system. And the CCP’s early forced attempts at integration of Hong Hong with the Chinese mainland. For those who don’t know; When England gave Hong Kong back to China in 1997, Hong Kong was supposed to be for 50 years able to mostly rule itself like an independent country. But, the CCP is trying to undermine the arrangement.
Oh mate, they are going to be a lot of collapses. For those of you who are long term watchers, this is the longed awaited economic collapse covered by the ‘Corona Virus.’ It was inevitable, virus or no virus. Here in FL, the idiot Governor has the state shut down – in a state that vastly depends on revenue from the tourism industry. If the quarantine ends in a few weeks, FL may be able to recover, but if it goes on a few months, there will be insufficient revenue to support the state’s essential infrastructure. The grocery stores that I have been in here look like pre-hurricane. Interestingly, the fresh produce departments are the least effected. The supply chains here are rapidly diminishing. As a very healthy 60 something, I am not at all worried about the ‘corona virus.’ I am, however, extremely fearful of a country that has willingly destroyed supply chains and local economies. We are going to vastly need local economies to recover from what is transpiring in the financial markets. Prepare my friends, if not physically, psychologically for the new normal.
Stephen, I don’t think it would have mattered whether or not your governor shut down the state or not. This year’s tourist season isn’t going to happen. People won’t be going anywhere including going to work.
I didn’t do a demographic check but I think FL has a large elderly population that if this virus got loose in the retirement communities in FL it would kill many more than the damage one year’s lost season is going to do.
I live in WA but have family in Maine, also a big tourist state, and also with a big elderly population, which isn’t going to have any tourist season either.. and Maine hasn’t shut down.
For years many of us waited for that one pin to pop the 1st bubble expecting all of them would pop eventually but never thought it was going to be a disease that brought down the house and all at once.
With the economy running into a wall, Q2 will look beautiful.
Consider what that will do to 401(k)s and other forms of pension systems
This is apparently The Greatest Depression making itself felt.
For 401k’s, if you have seen the collapse of other pensions. The most likely scenario is that those currently receiving the pension will continue to withdraw their full promised amount “sometimes a partial reduction” even as that depletes the pension into collapse. This could last past the recession, as I don’t see the stock market going back up anywhere near previous highs. How long it takes for each 401k plan to collapse “if that particular one does collapse, most eventually will” will vary dramatically and many of them will continue to collapse past the recession. New entrants into 401k’s will plummet, thus continuing the stock market downfall.
The now deceased doctor who first noticed Cov 19 was a healthy 34 year old.
The CCP killed him, I don’t believe for a second he died of the CCP coronavirus.
He wasn’t the one who noticed it though, the CCP knew it about for a while, he was one of the first to draw public attention to it.
Lead poisoning I think!
Doesn’t surprise me that fresh food isn’t being sold. They could be loading up on that and freezing what they don’t eat. It can last for months in the freezer. I live rural and haven’t been “to town” for over 2 weeks. I have a good week’s supply before I need to venture out. My biggest concern is not TP, but almond milk for my tea I drink while reading online… but then I realized I have 2 big bags of almonds I can use to make homemade almond milk. I’m doing my part in the social distancing!
Question, I want to move to FL within 6 months… what would your advice be on that since you seem worried about the state? Do’s/don’ts? Opportunities, i.e. lower rents in certain markets? Thanks.
Covid-19 is a PAUSE button in the neoliberal globalism political economy of the past 40 years. What replaces it, or if it’s business as usual, will be determined by the governmental response of the next few months.
For government response, refer to Shock Doctrine. Also, Bailout Party to make the GFC bailouts look like a kindergarten raffle.
Why don’t you wreck your economy with a real estate boom and bust?
World leaders can’t resist it.
1990s – UK, US (S&L), Canada (Toronto), Scandinavia, Japan, Philippines, Thailand
2000s – Iceland, Dubai, US (2008), Vietnam
2010s – Ireland, Spain, Greece, India
Get ready to put Australia, Canada, Norway, Sweden and Hong Kong on the list.
What’s that noise?
Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz ……………………………………..
Our guardian of financial stability, in independent central banks, are fast asleep and haven’t noticed the dangers of real estate booms and busts to financial stability.
In the last several days, I have watched 15% of beach listings being taken off the market. In 2008, the opposite happened. Clearly, the hands holding these properties are much stronger than they were in 2008.
Agreed, the hands holding properties are in stronger shape, at least in the wealthiest areas. I am less sure the further out you go into working class suburbs. The average downpayment size now is lower than 2006. The wealthy can and will weather the storm, and we’ve never had a pandemic like this in modern housing market history. No reason to list your home right now unless you need out. No disrespect to anyone, but the laid off waiters and such aren’t holding $1.2m+ coastal real estate. Not sure the same will be true with the $300k-$600k ranges of splits, capes, colonials, etc…
Issues will come with re-listing in the fall. Where you and I probably disagree is that I expect some level of price discovery to occur, mostly on second tier areas. Many stock-driven down payments are gone, and a shocking number of well paying, white collar jobs are seeing layoffs. Prime buyers will rush into now slower hot areas, which will likely plateau for a bit, and prices will fall in “up and coming” areas.
The impact to housing will be collateral damage from the size of this thing (as I’ve said for a while, housing will get hit as a bystander to the next recession).
Like I predicted.
Speakeasy restaurants and bars within a week.
How does one “crackdown” when no law exists?
“N.J. Gov. ‘really damned unhappy’ about people violating coronavirus lockdown. Expect crackdown.”
From today’s NJ dot com
2banana,
Sure some people violate common rules designed to protect everyone. Some people run red lights or drive while intoxicated. So is that reason to abandon those rules that are designed to (1) keep people from getting hurt or killed, and (2) keep people from hurting or killing others? I didn’t think so.
Our ‘Builders Labourers (Union)’ (CFMMEU) deserve all the hurt that they get. Been holding the construction companies to ransom for decades and more.
Our jails are not big enough!
1) $1K bail from jail, but not for a young assistance chef,
the off the books illegal guy , who cook 10 – 12 hours/ day in a
restaurant nearby, but now he is home, without food and a good paying job, because the restaurant is closed.
2) The top 0.01% of Pareto chart, the Effendis guys have a different type of problem. They might tempt to liquidate now, instead of B&H, because FDN sudden waterfall chart caused a lot of pain.
3) FDN is the big internet index ETF.
4) Since Feb 2016(L) @ 57 up 100 to 156. Down 50 within x4 weeks to
105. Mar 2020 < Dec 2018(L). Going up a $1B/ day is not too bad, nice. Yes. Going down $1B/ day is bad, x2 times scary.
5) There is a hope that FDN from this point will popup to 220 within few years.
6) There is also chance that FDN will cont its downthrust to 80 or below, wiping out almost 80% of the wave up from 2016, leaving Billy boy with peanuts.
7) What will u do if your name is Billy ?
Universally, and as demonstrated here…
The central bankers just cant keep borrowing from the future to pay for the present…because someday the future shows up. And here it is!
Central bankers everywhere kept fluffing the pillow, when the pillow was all fluffed out.
Now the world must retrench and reset.
The shame of it all is that the perpetrators (CENTRAL BANKERS) will accrue more power, they will micro manage more, and not learn a thing from the experience. Off into retirement with inflation protected pensions they will go, and off to the lecture circuit.
There is a wisdom to the Feds THIRD unmentioned mandate, the one never mentioned but always ignored…
“promote moderate long term interest rates.”
This ensures a balance between borrower and lender.
This ensures NO inverted yield curve.
Moderate means, by definition, NOT EXTREME. And record low rates, rates pounded below inflation and into historical lows ARE EXTREMELY LOW.
Critics will say the Fed only controls short rates. But I will point out that with a 4.5 Trillion balance sheet, and with a Treasury that can move debt auctions out to the long end, there is plenty of ammo to sway long rates.
Providing endless REPO money to REITs who in turn buy mortgages puts pressure on the long end rates.