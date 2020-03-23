Leveraged Loans Blow Out. Distressed Corporate Debt Spikes

This is the moment when yield-chasing turns into a massacre.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET:
Leveraged loans – they’re issued by junk-rated overleveraged companies with insufficient cash flows – are part of the gigantic pile of risky corporate debt that is now being brutally repriced as concerns over credit risk (the risk of default) are finally bubbling to the surface. Since February 22, the S&P/LSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 Index, which tracks the prices of the largest leveraged loans, has plunged 20%:
The index is another example of how in these crazy times, when the most splendid Everything Bubble collided with the coronavirus, ever more financial metrics are violating the WOLF STREET beer mug dictum that “Nothing Goes to Heck in a Straight Line.”
Leveraged loans are risky and murky. And they’re a big pile: about $1.2 trillion of US-originated leveraged loans, up 50% from $800 billion in 2015. These loans are traded in slices like securities or are packaged into highly rated Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs). But for years, investors had the hots for them, driven by their relentless chase for yield, in a world of interest rate repression.
These companies are often owned by private equity firms that had acquired them through leveraged buyouts, during the process of which they loaded up the companies with debt. In addition, PE firms extracted special dividends from their companies, funded by leveraged loans, which is a form of asset stripping. This leaves the company more leveraged and more precarious and more likely to topple. But who cares? Those were the good times and the chase for yield was on.
The Fed, the Bank of England, the ECB, the Bank of Japan, etc., they have all warned about leveraged loans. But they don’t regulate them because central banks are not securities regulators. And securities regulators, such as the SEC, consider them loans and not securities, and they don’t regulate them either. And no one knows into whose balance sheets leveraged loans can blow holes. But now they’re blowing holes into balance sheets.
Leveraged loans that trade below 80 cents on the dollar are considered “distressed” – and now 38% of the leveraged loans trade below that distressed level, up from 10% on March 13, and up from 2% a year ago, according to LCD by S&P Global:
During the peak of the 2008-2009 Financial Crisis, 81% of loans were priced below the 80 level. At the current rate of progress, the leveraged loan market will soon catch up with it. But as LCD notes, the magnitude is different:
Back then, there were only $583 billion of leveraged loans outstanding; with 81% of them trading at distressed levels, there were $472 billion in distressed loans.
Now, there are about $1.2 trillion in leveraged loans outstanding; with 38% of them trading at distressed levels, there are $446 billion in distressed loans – nearly the same as during Financial Crisis 1, but we’re just a few weeks into it.
And LCD reported that the average bid of the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index had plunged to just 78.36 cents on the dollar at Friday’s close.
These are the 10 most distressed sectors by the percentage of loans that trade below 80 cents on the dollar as of Friday at the close – and given the current mess, there are not a lot of surprises on this list:
- Air transport (98%)
- Oil and gas (81%)
- Brick & mortar retailers (75%)
- Aerospace and defense (69%)
- Leisure (68%)
- Hotels, motels, casinos (68%)
- Nonferrous metals and minerals (62%)
- Automotive (58%)
- Chemicals, plastics (44%)
- Beverage and tobacco (43%)
And over the five trading days ended March 18, these were the top losers by sector, in terms of price drops of their leveraged loans, according to LCD:
- Air transport: -15.4%
- Oil & Gas: -15.2%
- Lodging & casinos -14.5%
- Movies, Leisure goods, activities: -14.2%
- Nonferrous metals and minerals: -14.2%
Companies whose loans trade at distressed levels have a very difficult time borrowing new money to meet their cash flow needs, pay interest, and pay off maturing debts. But these companies have cash flows that are not adequate to service their debts – which is one of the reasons they’re junk-rated in the first place.
And when corporate debt blows up, it has an immediate impact on the real economy: At that point, these companies have to restructure their debts either in bankruptcy court or outside of it, which nearly always leads to layoffs, cost cuts, and slashed capital expenditures, which then ripple through the rest of the economy, thereby acerbating the downturn.
The Fed has pointed out this risk in its financial stability reports. But instead of tamping down on rampant yield chasing and on the corporate debt bubble by raising short-term rates to something like two percentage points above the rate of inflation by 2015 and unloading the pile of securities on its balance sheet to bring up long-term rates, the Fed further encouraged it all with its loosey-goosey monetary policies. So now here we go again.
Frazzled by the sudden appearance of Financial Crisis 2, the Fed scurries in every bailout direction. Read... Junk-Bond Spreads & BBB-Bond Spreads Blow Out Past Lehman-Bankruptcy Levels
Well it fell more in 2008, so we’re not there yet.
HYG – high yield corp bond fund, good representative, as high yield are often the most risky
The sky is falling, but its fell back to earth, more in the past.
The USA will continue to print fiat to infinite, and bail-outs will go astro; much of this money will float these loans, and the party continues
What is the breaking point?
Blood on the Streets, a real civil war, when the ATM’s run dry, when the virus non-tests becomes dog-eat-dog America
So will continue the Ponzi, as long as it has a functioning country, in the coming months the urban USA city’s may prove to the world, that no where in the USA is stable, and thus the currency & gov lose their trust
Chicken Little,
We’re just three weeks into this. Financial Crisis 1 lasted a couple of years. So be patient.
Wolf,
Excellent as usual.
One pt – loans are almost always secured by specific Corp collateral, bonds are almost always unsecured.
So, in a bankruptcy, loans have historically recouped maybe 60 cents on dollar (from collateral liquidation) and the bonds maybe 15 to 20 cents.
Of course this is an unprecedentedly bad situation (more debt, worse economy), so both recoveries will be worse – but the hierarchy will remain.
Them: How does this end?
Us: Badly.
isn’t this the bilge the fed will be buying? it looks like the fed program announced this am will make the private equity-hedge funds- large investment banks very happy! keep the profits sell the losers to uncle sam at list price –
Singapore Airlines has now reduced flights by 96%
Emirates has stopped ‘nearly all passenger flights’
I’ve been through a few recessions – I don’t recall something like this though.
This is looking like the prelude to collapse
Willy Winky,
They’ll be flying again in a few months. But it is a temporary shutdown of the travel industry.
Maybe a good time to bargain Hunt?
United down to $20 from $80 4 weeks ago?
Once Covid passes (sooner rather than later) airlines will be back up. The locked down people’s will be quite anxious to get out of town after being bottled up. I think there are some nice buy ins right now.
While I hope your optimism is on track (judging by the drop in new cases and deaths here in Italy over the weekend there’s finally some glimmer of hope), be very very wary the air transport world will be in turmoil for years. This isn’t a crisis that can be solved by printing money and throwing it around like confetti like last time: it will require very careful handling. Have Western corporate, political and financial leaders handled Covid-19 carefully so far?
Airline financials will be horrifying for many quarters to come and there will be many mergers and acquisitions. Remember the time when bad news didn’t matter is over and isn’t coming back for a while.
And remember this time around governments and central banks won’t be able to make everybody a winner: there will be bankruptcies and blood on the streets. Assets like routes, slots at congested airports (think Heathrow and Schiphol) and aircraft will go on sale for pennies to the dollar. This will go on for quarter after quarter.
All we can do is make these companies’ demise as painless as possible: bailing out everybody is simply not in the book this time. China has perfectly understood this but her leadership, as inhuman as it is, at least has its priorities straight.
In short the bottom in the airline sector is still far away, albeit just like you I believe it will rapidly pick up again as restrictions will be progressively lifted. This will cause a ton of hopefuls to march straight into the jaws of the rolling wave of mergers and bankruptcies, but as usual big opportunities imply big risks: the time of making everybody a winner is over.
To Wolf: I got your email. I’ll get to work on it as soon as I discover what the new genius ideas of our government are.
But why buying distressed industry (airlines) that are currently losing money, instead of industry, that is right now printing money? Like crude oil tankers?
Btw, because of markets sell off, they sold off too. You can buy a tankers that trades bellow NAV and some of them are on track to have yearly net income equal to their current market cap. FRO – Frontline as an example.
Right now, because of oil glut, since economy slowed down, tankers are literally printing money, their rates are higher up to 10 fold. But they only need those rates to be double or triple on average, to make a killing.
If you are already considering buying, why not looking at good positive cash flow? Some names to look at, they all have their positives and negatives such as biggest VLCC fleet, but bigger debt, or say lower debt but higher cost of operating, etc… there in no one best tanker, but some basket of them can make a huge difference at least 6 months down the road, maybe 2-3 even.
Check out:
EURN, TNK, DHT, STNG, FRO, LPG, ASC, INSW, DSSI, TK…
I owe few from this list
Keep in mind shareholders normally take a haircut when a company files bankruptcy. They tend to be the last ones in line for the assets.
Yes temporary but at what numbers are people going to be flying over the next eighteen months. I can’t see the huge Chinese holiday market opening up anytime soon nor the European.
My real fear is that this virus acts not like flu which fades away but more like other diseases that never leave your body like malaria and herpes. For example, once you contract the virus that gives you cold sores then you have it until you die.(with attacks coming back every so often) Remember this virus is not flu…and really, anything could happen…we will see
Good news – I don’t think C19 has a parasite that persists like malaria or a virus that can hide in the immune system immune nervous system like herpes (no evidence yet at least)
Bad news – Viruses are so simple and hardy that they can almost be said to really not be living things in the sense we usually mean – they need our cells to reproduce at all.
So C19 might become endemic, seasonally or not.
CAAC (Civil Aviation Authority of China) has been tasked by the government to prepare a massive restructuring of the local air transport industry: this order hasn’t been given now but last month, when China was reporting 50,000 new cases per day or something equally horrific. Call it callous, call it inhuman, but it means that like it or not the Chinese government, for all its defects, was already planning for the not-so-distant future.
What are our governments doing right now? Running around with their hair on fire and acting like we’ll be in lockdown for the next century and a half. No small wonder that attitude is trickling down and some people, instead of keeping a realistic but positive attitude, are sinking lower and lower into pessimism if not downright despondency.
Since handling the healthcare emergency is better left to healthcare specialists, there are a ton of decision makers sitting idly and at most passively answering to calls for help from the economy… why aren’t these folks hard at work for the not-so-distant-future like CAAC is right now? Or perhaps do they really believe all of us will simply lock the door, lie in bed and watch everything crumble around us?
I am 43 and I have worked too hard and suffered too long to have what’s left of my life ruined by defeatists and sloths.
At this rate I’ll just pay one of those coyotes to smuggle me to China or another Asian country where there’s still some kind of leadership, whether good or bad.
Emirates shut down until the end of June,
Wolf,
And, as bad as it is going to get in terms of cash flows, the underlying assets have not been physically destroyed.
People tend to think of bankruptcies as utter ruin…and it is for current equity holders.
But from a broader perspective, it is really just a change in ownership – usually from wiped out equity to creditors (who take a haircut, to equity’s beheading).
But there is no physical ruin, society does not have to summon the physical resources to physically reconstruct assets.
It looks like the Chinese government did contain to a certain extent did contain the virus, at the cost of a two months general shut down of society and the economy, and obviously the bug escaped into the wider world
Presumably with investment and more careful preparation (general hospital testing etc of the whole population twice a year, indefinitely, permanent and mandatory iphone ‘bug’ apps and tracking in real time) the outbreaks will be confined to a narrower spread and shorter in length, perhaps one month and only regional shut downs, curfews and martial laws
This program to be adopted in every country – some may be able to afford and operate these large scale investments, many more will require massive inflows of capital and expertise and infrastructure
Or perhaps the world wide consensus, to be formed by a new International Organisation perhaps, will decide that this program although laudable, must take second place to the combat climate change program, or indeed another
Or perhaps there are those who claim that what appears already to be a recurring virus, or family of, can be prevented from occurring in the future, so obviate the need for future combat infrastructure
Or perhaps it may be possible to live with this virus and it’s future derivatives without having every time to fight them to the death ?
How can this be imagined possible ? Or why should it be more difficult to imagine this than any of the scenarios sketched above ?
If it is impossible for humans to get cleverer about their health, why assume or plan or hope that viruses will stay as relatively benign as this current one ? What does planning for the worst involve ?
“the underlying assets have not been physically destroyed.”
You mean like an 1,100 sq foot junk house in SF valued at 2.5
million dollars ? You mean that type of “asset” ?
Mark,
I am not arguing in favor of moronic overvaluation…if you go back thru my posts here you will see that I was frequently pointing out the moronic valuations induced by ZIRP (really for about 20 yrs, as DC’s way of covering up US’ increasing loss of productive competitiveness to China).
What I am highlighting is more in the vein of survival economics…whoever insanely overpaid for that house is going to suffer mightily (and he is going to drag the innocent US taxpayer/dollar holder into his deserved suffering as well…again).
*But* that house continues to exist as a physical entity…it can house someone/anyone…at some greatly, greatly reduced price.
Now imagine if it were destroyed in an earthquake (along with its insurance company) that house would cease to exist…it would truly have zero utility value to anyone…and significant material and labor resources would need to be summoned to replace it.
That would be much worse for society than the transfer of ownership that happens in a foreclosure or bankruptcy.
One thing to keep in mind is that if the world is successful at “bending the curve”, it will not develop the herd immunity to keep the disease at bay. To be truly back to normal we will need either an effective therapeutic, prophylaxis or vaccine. Keep in mind that development of an effective vaccine will be at least a year. Why? The efficacy of vaccines vary widely, in some trials they actually make the disease worse so you need to be very careful to have stringent clinical trials.
Wolf, you need to offer a choice to your reader, s second beer Mug which says: Some things go to heck in a straight line.
My wife and I had a vacation to Singapore planned on Feb. 14. We had airline tickets and hotel reservations. I was worried that Singapore would close its doors to anybody entering from China, so we flew to Seoul and back on Feb. 1 to keep our visa valid. While we were on the way back from South Korea, Singapore blocked all entry from China. Now China is approaching clear, and other countries are just getting into the heavy part of the sickness.
China is probably lying, but even if they aren’t, they can’t ease up any of the restrictions without the virus spreading all over again. That’s going to be the quandary these governments face; a rolling choice between smiting their own economies and letting the virus go back on an exponential growth trend. The data proves quarantines work, but what it also suggests is that relatively low numbers of infected overwhelm healthcare systems across the globe. For almost the rest of the year this will be a choice of economy or lives…
Rh,
In an absolute worst case scenario, segmented (regional) and rolling quarantines may make the most sense medium and long term.
Different regions are so far affected quite differently. The worst hit should probably do maximum shut down to limit spread/hospital overload.
But the least hit may need to stay more open, in order to produce the goods the 100% locked down (and everybody else) need to live.
A nationwide 100% lockdown would probably see serious hunger/starvation (and therefore rioting) start after 2 or 3 weeks.
Wolf,
You know what this reminds me off in an off handed way. Do you remember when Eyjafjallajokull erupted and halted air travel across the Atlantic for about a week and a half? I was stuck in Europe, hitting the airport everyday to see when they’d resume flight. That was unprecedented too, although in terms of scale, nothing compares.
You touched on the bad corporate loans, what will happen I wonder to all the tiny auto loans that are out there. I figure that’s a write up waiting to happen as well.
You are going to be busy.
“the Fed further encouraged it all with its loosey-goosey monetary policies.”
If that was loosey-goosey, what should we call the policies being unrolled now. Do these guys even understand what they are doing? When they could not unwind the policies of 2008, how are they even going to unwind this? Do they ever stop to think of how fragile the system is (created by them)?
This is what you get when you want to create an illusion of no-risk with a ‘I AM GOD’ attitude and say I am here to pick up the tab, just carry on your merry way. You need not go far to understand, a dose of common sense would do. Assume a toddler is learning to walk. If the mother starts propping up the toddler every time he falls, when will the toddler learn to get up and walk on its own? The toddler will look around for the mother to prop it up as soon as it falls.
This time you might well be proven wrong on a permanent basis before the blood-letting stops – it might all go to heck in a straight line. I also think that might be the only way we get a much-needed total reset of the financial system with its easy money and illusion of no-risk. As a bonus, it will also stop the talking heads and all MF managers telling us it will all come back, stocks are at mouth watering levels, stocks are cheap now that they are down 30% blah blah blah.
If you are not willing to learn lessons from your mistakes then it has to be taught to you in a manner where you cannot but learn.
Pardon my ignorance – Couldn’t they try and prop up the markets yet again by doing “whatever it takes”, as in expand the balance sheet by as many trillions as it takes and buy a whole bunch of assets, forcing everyone to play the markets like they’ve been doing for a decade now?
You can bet they are going to try (in fact they are on the job). Even if it works for the moment there are bigger questions down the road (unlikely a decade this time) and is likely to make the system more fragile and more prone for failure. As of now all their efforts does not seem to be working which is why they are doing more and more. Even for the Atlas that the Fed is, propping up everything across the world is going to be a tad difficult.
IMO, the risks (created by their constant intervention and not allowing the market to find its feet) have made the system so fragile that it might all come tumbling down this time and our Humpty Dumpty might not be able to make it whole again. It has taken 40 years (Greenspan – 1987, LTCM onwards).
I agree. this is the first time all money is a negative unit of account. So there genius idea is to fix debt with debt. the U.S. treasury is suppose to exist for the benefit of the republic (American people) and do set offs to extinguish debt.
Doubt it Investors are “ shellshocked” If they were smart they would be buying precious metals
This looks more like deflation than inflation, in spite of FED stimulus. Precious metals are a safe-haven for inflationary fear. Currency collapse?? It’s so remote, in reality, that it’s probability would be stupid to bet the ranch on. Could it happen? Yes, and Wolf’s “meteor” could happen to us, too. But, imo, improbable, in spite of dystopian thinking and images of armaggeddon.
And, thanks again, Wolf, for your excellent article. You could teach the writers at “Barrons” a thing or two about relevant reporting.
How Now Gold does great during deflation as well as inflation It will act just as it did during the last financial collapse Drop for awhile and than take off when people realize how much currency debasement is coming down the pike Look for gold over 2000 by year end
You can never let the slaves figure out they are slaves. No soup for you.
Agree.
Central bankers will accrue more power, rates will be zip, and the stock market, once again, will be the only place to put your money.
If only the Fed was held to its THREE mandates…
max employment
stable prices (no inflation)
and MODERATE long term interest rates, ie not extreme, as in extreme record lows. There must be a fair return between borrower and lender and the Fed interferes with this with their manipulations.
The fed’s mandate was and should still be only to be the lender of last resort to the member banks. The fed was not created to regulate the economy and should not be setting market rates or employment levels. Their original mandate was to add liquidity to the banking system during bank panics, that’s it. The only rate it should be setting is the the fed funds rate between the banks. If the markets want to use the fed funds rate as an indicator, that’s fine, but the market rates should be set by market participants.
One major religion used to teach children the four last things – death, judgement, heaven and hell. Once you die, judgement is instant, and hell is a straight line.
It still does
Everyone should go read Kipling’s “Gods of the Copybook Headings.
Then, after a pause, “If”.
Great read. Brilliant.
Own opinion, I don’t believe air travel (as an example of recent BBB consumerism nonsense) has a hope of returning to the levels of recent excess. For most folks cash will be gone, if they ever had any left over from chasing their consumption drives. More excess on credit? After the frenzy about to occur to keep this wheel upright? Not likely.
“And that after this is accomplished, and the brave new world begins
When all men are paid for existing and no man must pay for his sins,
As surely as Water will wet us, as surely as Fire will burn,
The Gods of the Copybook Headings with terror and slaughter return!
From Axios this morning:
” 53 million Americans — 44% of U.S. workers — are making a median of $10.22 an hour, or about $24,000 a year.
About half of low-wage workers are sole earners for their families, per Brookings Institution fellow Martha Ross.
“As you see the economy shut down, it’s a picture of a workforce that was already vulnerable that’s now going to be in much deeper trouble,” Ross said.
All this in a supposed rich country!!!!
Here is an example of where things are at. My sister lives across the lane from a retired doctor. Said doc scrounged up the double sided material for surgical masks. They sewed masks all day yesterday and the doc will take them up to the local clinic, today, and get more sewing supplies.
“This is America”, sister said. “And we’re sewing masks up at home because we don’t have enough of them”? (And people think air travel and tourism is going to mount a comeback)?
CAS127,
One of my fav’s! I have often posted this line here:
“And though they had plenty of money, there was nothing their money could buy”.
Inflation? I think one can still find TP around but you may get wiped out by the price!
What if “judgement” is biased? Is there a court of appeals?
So airlines are going to sell planes for pennies in the dollar, mommy can I have a Jumbo pretty please. might be cheaper than a house just a thought.
A genuine “mobile home”.
Heck? Hell, we’ll just be changing flights in Heck.
Central Bankers denied free market business cycles….cycles that periodically flush excesses, improving the health of the market.
When not allowed to occur, excesses build up, game playing goes undetected.
But central bankers know better, just ask Yellen or Bernanke.
So when the excesses are flushed, we get the ten year systemic threatening “flush”. And here we are.
And just this moment the Fed announced open ended QE!!! The Futures being down close to 5% launched up 1,000.
This is not going to be pretty.
The Crash always displays insane volatility and it is getting worse by the minute.
May be it works, may be it does not. For the moment it is working, Futures in +ve territory. For how long?
What next if it does not work? Helicopter money!
Interesting times indeed!
The “share of leveraged loans” chart shows the difference in magnitude of the emergency between last September when something broke in financial markets and this month. It also shows the breathtaking speed of the tidal wave washing over debt markets.
The Fed’s (massive) intervention managed to calm things down by January.
And now this. I don’t know what multiplier the chart implies, but whatever it is, that’s how much the Fed would have to multiply what it has done since last fall. So we know that whatever actions are coming, they’ll be epic and historic … and insufficient.
We’re Japan now. Like them, we’re too old demographically for a popular revolt. So if you’re thinking that, get it out of your head. Retirees just want to try to hang on to some portion of whatever they had. They also prefer to enforce social order at the expense of liberty. So get used to that too. They will demand “their” companies (whichever ones provide their pensions or make up the investments in their IRA’s) get bailed out. And they vote, so politicians will listen.
Boards of the buyback queens and junk debt issuers will celebrate lower labor costs. Like all recessions, early retirement schemes will abound. Expensive staff will be replaced by cheaper younger staff. This will only last so long though. Millennials aren’t nearly as loyal to employers as their parents were.
Everyone can calm down now. The internets say Fed has infinite amount of cash. All they have to do is add more zero’s in the Fed’s computers.
We can all relax now. The Professionals are taking over now.
I live in FL, so our tourism based economy (remember we have no state income tax, so we rely on revenue from tourism to support the infrastructure) is starting to suffer. It seems almost ridiculous that the state and local governments have decided to shudder their businesses to stop the spread of a virus that will really effect the elderly and immuno-compromised, who are at risk of ANYTHING that lurks about. This seems a little like the heady weeks after 911 when if you questioned the ‘official narrative’ of events and the government’s responses (like invading Afghanistan) you were called a fool. Well, count me a fool. Shutting down local and national economies instead of just sheltering the high risk component of society is plain stupid. The shock waves of self-shuttering of the economy is going to go on for months and years. I am sorry, we were teetering on the edge to begin with and now we are in no where land! Doctors should treat viral infections not be relied on to shut down entire economies which they do not understand. In future years, like 911, people will start to ponder the official narrative and responses, and they will start to see something very sinister in the entire thing. Not going to be pretty guys and gals. It did not have to be this way, although some economic pain was inevitable because of the everything bubble popping at some point (but not the shuttering of local businesses).
Stephen
“In the United States, among almost 2,500 patients with COVID-19 with a known age, 29 percent were 20 to 44 years old, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)Trusted Source. ”
“Jérôme Salomon, France’s director general for health, announced that more than 50 percent of the country’s COVID-19 patients in intensive care are under the age of 60, according to CNN ”
How old are you?
I get you are worried for the economy. Who isn’t. However, when you publicly throw an entire demographic range into the mass grave for economic advantage, be careful you don’t slip. Personally, I would not want to be your neighbour. Ever. Remember, you reap what you sow.
It sounds like you’re suffering the mounting consequences of poor political leadership. My sympathies. Sadly, the entire global economy is about to grind to a halt. The only thing one can do now is mitigate the pain on an individual level.
Bailouts if we must, at least in some cases, but the bailout is converted into shares valued at whatever the price is at the time and those are distributed prorata to all taxpayers based on their most recent filings with an AGI cap of some sort – maybe $100k or $150k.
Important to be careful as to who gets the bailout, if I recall correctly someone asked Sam Walton after Black Monday in 1987 how he felt about suddenly ‘losing’ a vast amount of money, to which he replied he didn’t much care, still had the warehouses, stores, trucks and people, hadn’t really lost anything…….
The only bailout that’s going to work is trickle up financing. Give the money back to the people and let them vote with their dollars. Giving companies money, even taking back equity, doesn’t work because the regulations are skewed to enrich the management.
The only bailout that’s going to work is trickle up financing.
Exactly right, but it won’t happen. You should have turned left when it still could have done you some good. There’s nothing for you now but to sit back and listen to your favorite ruthless corporatists catapult the propaganda. In a few months you’ll be wishing you could still vote.
I’m glad we’ve finally come to an understanding.
Like I said before, “I’m going along with the narrative for now.” Nobody knows how much rot there is in the system better than me. Left or Right hasn’t mattered for a long long time, they are all in on the scams.
It’s all about time.
TBTF has a lock on the country, just like last time.
The government will save the rich, just like last time.
The rich will hoard the money overseas, just like last time.
Everybody else gets thrown under the bus, just like last time.
And the time before that.
US unemployment is expected to head north of 30%. That’s new.
It’s Weimar time in the US. That was expected.
TPTB. Sorry.
I need to issue some bonds ASAP.
First you need to find a company to asset strip, then you need to load it up with debt and pay yourself huge salary/bonuses, and then you issue some junk bonds, and finally you get your bailout. Otherwise, no bailout for you!
Selling junk bonds only works if there are buyers, and buyers have been hugely motivated (and in the case of significantly underfunded, corruptly political public pension funds almost compelled) to take ever larger risks by the ZIRP policies/interest rate repression of DC…which has to have ZIRP to keep itself and its corrupted economic ecosystem alive.
Have no fear, the Fed and Congress are here:
Financial system bailout = unlimited
Your bailout = $3,000 (family of 4)
People will spend most of that money on Chinese goods if they don’t put restrictions on it. Is now the time to stimulate the Chinese economy? They should put the cash on prepaid cards that can be used only for stimulating the US economy, not China and Jeff Bezos.
People will spend most of that money on Chinese goods if they don’t put restrictions on it.
You might like to hold off on that until Fearless Leader wins the trade war, about fifteen days or so.
My word is Bond, ……Junk Bond…
I prefer my bail out shaken and stirred
Fundamental plain talk: Disregarding all the labels and “code words”,
There is not, for now, any “distressed debt”. The fed just went all in and will buy it all.
Only when the populace at large discovers their “money” isn’t worth what they’d been giving it credit for, will collapse and re-set happen.
Think a minute about what the words “money” and “credit” mean in my context.
Think a minute about what the words “money” and “credit” mean in my context.
In another context, ‘currency’ and ‘plastic’ could mean ‘mode of transmission’. You can see the logic: thousands of lives can be saved by making sure the general population doesn’t get any money.
I get your point.
What do you think mine: My my conviction, that the populace will eventually lose confidence in money?
I’m with Petunia.Trickle up.2000 a month for every family
whether you need it or not.Taxable of course.
Aren’t you afraid they’ll just spend it on alcohol and drugs?