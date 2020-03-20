After Epic “Run on the Funds,” 10 More Real Estate Mutual Funds Shuttered as COVID-19 Batters UK Property Values

Triggered by the belated realization of the risks in mutual funds that offer daily liquidity but invest in illiquid assets.
By Nick Corbishley, for WOLF STREET:
Over the past two days, 10 open-end property funds in the UK have slammed their doors shut on investors, citing concerns about asset valuation. The funds’ two property valuers, CBRE and Knight Frank, say that it is currently impossible to accurately value the funds’ real estate assets amid the market chaos being caused by the response to Covid-19.
“The UK commercial property market is facing unprecedented circumstances as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, and so valuation firms can no longer make reliable judgement on value. This is known as ‘material value uncertainty’,” said Paul Richards, managing director of the Association of Real Estate Funds (AREF), in a statement. To justify the fund suspensions, Richards cited new FCA rules applying to funds investing in inherently illiquid assets, such as commercial property:
“Funds with more than 20% of their portfolio subject to material valuation uncertainty are required to suspend subscriptions and redemptions in the interests of all investors. Although these rules are not due to come into force until September 2020, existing rules would require fund managers to consider suspending funds in circumstances like the ones they are facing at the current time.”
The first fund to shut its doors was Kames Property Income, with £504 million under management. That was on Tuesday. By Wednesday morning, Janus Henderson and Aviva, which respectively manage property portfolios worth £2 billion and £461 million, had followed suit. Then, over the next 24 hours, another seven funds did the same.
Between them, these funds manage some £11 billion of assets, equivalent to around a third of the total assets under management in the UK’s property fund sector. They invest in commercial real estate across the UK including offices, industrial property and retail parks, a sector beleaguered by retailer failures and crushed values. Just this week, one of the UK’s largest mall owners, Intu, warned that it was on the verge of bankruptcy after posting a £2 billion loss and a 22% plunge in the net asset value of its commercial properties.
Now, it’s the property fund sector that’s beginning to wobble. That includes the sector’s biggest player, the £2.9 billion Legal & General UK Property, which, like AREF, justified its decision to suspend redemptions by citing the “unprecedented set of circumstances caused by the COVID-19 virus” and its impact on “market activity across all sectors”:
“This means that “independent valuers are unable to rely on previous market experience to inform their opinion of values of the properties held by the Fund. We believe this suspension to be the fairest outcome for all investors, taking an appropriate forward looking view through the current crisis.”
Other large funds that have suspended redemptions include the £2 billion Janus Henderson UK Property, the £1.7 billion Standard Life Investments UK Real Estate, the £1.1 billion Threadneedle UK Property and the £1.1 Aberdeen UK Property. These open-end mutual funds are particularly prone to liquidity crises in the event of market sell-offs, as the Bank of England’s Financial Policy Committee warned repeatedly, starting in 2015.
When investors take their money out, the fund will use up the remaining cash and then has to sell assets in the portfolio to raise money to meet the redemptions. This is normally not a problem when the assets in question are highly liquid, such as large-cap publicly traded stocks. But when the assets are commercial real estate that can take weeks or months to sell, if they can be sold at all in a hurry, particularly in a downturn, there is a mismatch in liquidity between what the fund offers to its investors (daily liquidity) and what the fund holds (largely illiquid assets). Eventually, the fund runs out of cash and has no choice but to close its doors, leaving investors trapped and having to contemplate big losses.
In June 2016, in the aftermath of the Brexit vote, six commercial real estate (CRE) funds suspended redemptions. Now, things are even worse than that.
Almost all of the funds that shuttered this week blame their decision on valuation concerns. Words like “volatility”, “liquidity” and “cashflow constraints” were conspicuously absent from the press releases. BMO explicitly emphasized that the suspension of its two funds was “not related to any liquidity event”, which is curious given that many of these funds were already suffering a sustained wave of withdrawals long before the coronavirus struck.
In 2019, UK property funds suffered record outflows of £2.2 billion, equivalent to one in every 15 pounds of assets under management, according to investment funds transaction network Calastone. The sector has suffered net withdrawals in every quarter since 4Q-2018. By the end of last year, things had gotten so bad that M&G Investments, the fund management arm of UK insurance giant Prudential, decided to halt dealings in its direct property fund, which has more than £2.5 billion in assets under management, as well as its feeder fund.
Unlike its peers that suspended withdrawals this week, M&G made the decision to suspend its property portfolio after “unusually high and sustained outflows” triggered by “Brexit-related political uncertainty and ongoing structural shifts in the UK retail sector.” According to Morningstar, the portfolio had had only one month of positive flows since Britain voted to leave the EU in June 2016.
The gating of M&G in December, just two months after the closure of the £3.7 billion Woodford Equity Income fund which left investors facing losses of more than half of their money, has seriously spooked investors, who finally began to realize the dangers of entrusting their money with funds that offer daily withdrawals while investing in highly illiquid assets. This realization has turned into a run on the funds, forcing the other large open-end property mutual funds to close their gates, all at virtually the same time. By Nick Corbishley, for WOLF STREET.
I am bearish on real estate , but the rapidity of this collapse is astounding!
Do think that this will be repeated in the US?
And will this spread to residential real estate?
I expect some vacation homes might be offered for sale.
I’m going to write a whole article on your question over the next few days. I have some thoughts. It’s going to be a mess.
Hi Wolf. Off topic I know, but did you see Wayfair is up big today? Did you buy a couch or something?
excellent – I was going to sell ours this summer but will likely hold off
but nice LOTS might become very attractively priced
looking forward to your analysis
Rcohn,
For America we have to consider the bubble bursting and the Coronavirus. The Coronavirus will be very difficult to predict and have some lasting effects “and substantial short term effects”, but, will begin to go away, probably next year. The bubble bursting will require permanent changes to certain aspects of America’s economy, which is compounded based on what other countries do “a big mystery”.
For England, they are fu**ed, before Brexit they had almost no real economy, little manufacturing, some tourism, not nearly enough, the only thing holding the UK together is finance “for them, basically just corruption money and tax evasion”. Now that they have left the EU, the EU is gonna want that money that flowed through England and England has no leverage or advantages. The UK and the Commonwealth countries are all held together by finance, without all the money flowing, it will begin to fall apart and then the death spiral for England begins.
SoCalJim thinks that this will be EXCELLENT NEWS for real estate! Buy now!
In all seriousness, stuff I’m hearing from the ground floor from real estate industry insiders is nothing but panic. Sellers making atypically large price cuts, offers falling through, buyer demand completely evaporating. The big problem is, real estate was already peaking, just as speculators and foreign buyers were making exits. Now that shelter buyer demand is dampened, it’s like running up stairs and then the next step isn’t there and you fall through.
The MBS market still isn’t right, I’m seeing 30 year fixed from 4.625 to 5.125 with no points in many places today.
Some investors.. did something…
just fasb-157 it
Wow, Panic buy.
In the 12:10 PM Outright Coupon Purchase
the Fed bought 100% of what was submitted.
Total Par Amt Accepted (mlns) : $15,782
Total Par Amt Submitted (mlns) : $15,782
Seems like people have suddenly jumped out of owning worthless computer digits into something that is real.
Something “real” in this case (real estate) has a monthly alligator to feed.
Taxes, maintenance, utilities, upgrades, inspections, P/I, etc.
Not mucho fun when that asset is depreciating…with leverage.
Not necessarily. Land in low population density places can be low maintenance.
The same CBRE as Feinstein’s? Where do I send my share of the bailout money? I just need to find my stash of Forever stamps before they’re no good.
Homeowners insurance is expensive especially if you live in a high risk location Mine doubled in cost from 2004 to 2010
Can’t wait for the next update on the most splendid housing bubbles in the US…
worldblee,
I might not do one until we see the new data show up. This will take months. The Case-Shiller runs one month behind and is a rolling 3-month average. The data that came out at the end of February was for closings that were entered into public records in October, November, and December.
In March, the housing market got shut down in areas under lockdown. Until the lockdown is lifted, there won’t be any sales data. Then, when it’s lifted and sales start occurring, it will take a while before the data normalizes, and through that time, it will look strange.
For example, if the lockdown is lifted on May 1, and in May the first sales start occurring, they would likely be entered into public records starting at the end of May and in June – if deals can even be made because the market has to go through price discovery first. Buyers and sellers may be very far apart, and it may take time to bridge the gap.
So let’s assume we get a good flow of sales entered into public records in July (that’s probably wishful thinking), then the rolling average of July, August, and September data would be the first significant representation of the new housing market. And this data will be released that at the end of November!
I have no idea how RE indices will handle the shutdown. A flat line for the period?
Anecdotal, I know, but a data point…
I’ve been helping my parent’s sell their Fremont (SF Bay Area) home. After a week on the market (2/23 – 3/2), we had 13 offers, 11 over the asking price. Escrow is scheduled to close 3/31.
The buyers haven’t shown any hesitation. All contingencies have been removed, including the house appraised per loan requirements. We’ll be e-filing, since the courthouses are closed per California-wide lockdown.
Regret will sink in when they realize the gravity of the situation. Remember, most people don’t follow economics that closely. The buyers probably also know it’s too late to reasonably do something, and they probably need somewhere to live anyhow.
Right now, withdrawing offers are due to either virus fears or down-payment money from stocks that evaporated. When layoffs hit and reality sinks in that we are in recession, things won’t look rosy.
Your parents may very well have sold at the tip of the peak.
I had some money in REITs and they have done worse than the market. Now I see why.
Anyone remember when London was the hottest real estate market in the world? Like not even a year ago?
Same with NYC, Vancouver, Sydney, etc.
San Francisco on deck.
Yellen bucks found their places to die.
All of these places have been dropping like a turd in a well (Ben’s quote) for years. Especially, if you look at the high-end, luxury market. At this point, the Everything Bubble is about to go…
Wonder how bad the crash will be in the Hamptons I sold my house there in 2015 Taxes and cost of living got out of control and after my divorce I was poor again
Last week RE showings and sales in Victoria BC were doing just fine and even up. Go figure.
This is what really gets me. We just had an 8 month forestry strike, workers have been back at work for 5 days, and they are logging and building road again. Why? I have no clue. How can there be new US housing starts in this atmosphere? Logs to China? Not likely. This is starting to snowball.
I own a small position in Oxford Square Capital Corp, ticker OXSQ, NYSE. As of last night it was down over 60%. It now sells for less that a 3 P/E ratio, and has a 37% dividend yield.
OXSQ aside, which is not a Property REIT, I think REITS are worth taking a look at. With low prices and reasonable debt I might be interested.