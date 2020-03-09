The Great American Shale-Oil Bust Turns into Massacre

Shares of shale oil drillers collapsed by 25%-50% today. Their bonds got massacred. Saudi-Russia price-war strategy appears successful in wiping out investors in the US shale-oil sector.
It was so chaotic and brutal in the crude oil market today that the EIA, which is part of the US Department of Energy, emailed out a statement that it would have to delay its monthly Energy Outlook to figure in all the chaos: “We have delayed the release of the Short-Term Energy Outlook to allow time to incorporate recent global oil market events. The outlook will now be released Wednesday, March 11, at 9:00 a.m.”
Shares of Occidental Petroleum, which is heavily involved in US shale oil and gas, collapsed by 53% today to $12.51. They’re down 85% since October 2018, when phase two of the Great American Oil Bust set in, with phase one having commenced in July 2014:
Oxy’s bonds – those that even traded – collapsed today. For example, this $750 million 30-year senior unsecured bond, with a coupon interest of 4.1%, closed on Friday at 92.5 cents on the dollar. Like many bonds, they don’t trade much, but are stuck in bond funds or held by institutional investors, and it’s hard to sell them because there are not many buyers.
Today, there are only two trades listed on FINRA-Morningstar, but they were big trades, with institutional investors unloading them for whatever they could get. So the price today collapsed by 34% from the close on Friday, and by 39% over the past three trading days, to 61 cents on the dollar:
Shares of Chesapeake Energy, a former shale oil-and-gas giant, particularly focused on natural gas, plunged 28% today, from nearly nothing to almost nothing, closing at $0.16. The company has been dilly-dallying around near the bankruptcy-filing counter for years, without having filed yet, as investors continued to feed it fresh cash and agreed to haircuts and restructure its debts. But that fresh-cash option appears to be off the table.
Its bonds, depending how they’re secured, reflect that reality, with many bondholders expecting to get next to nothing in bankruptcy court.
For example, the $1.25 billion senior unsecured 5.5% notes, offered in 2017 as part of Chesapeake’s prior debt restructuring, have done nothing but go downhill. Moody’s rates them Caa3, which is deep junk but not deep enough (my cheat sheet for corporate bond credit ratings by ratings agency). They didn’t trade at all today. On Friday, the last trade was at 16 cents on the dollar. Today, no buyers emerged with a bid that sellers would have accepted:
Shares of Whiting Petroleum – once the shining star in the shale-oil sector that even in mid-2018, according to Wall Street analysts, was still walking on water – collapsed by 40% today to $0.80 a share. They’re down from $150 a share in 2015 and from $50 a share in mid-2018. But in a two-year chart, today’s plunge just disappears into zero:
As is so often the case, even as Whiting’s shares started their long march to zero, its bonds were holding up, until they weren’t. For example, these $749 million of eight-year 6.25% senior unsecured notes, due in April 2023, were trading over 100% of face value until June 2019.
Then they fell. But after the spike at the end of 2019, they were still trading at 91 cents on the dollar. Then they plunged. By Friday, they closed at 36 cents on the dollar. And today, they plunged by over half to 16 cents on the dollar:
What’s the trigger for all this wailing and gnashing of teeth?
Futures for WTI plunged 32% overnight to a low of $27.34, then surged 27% by mid-day to $34.88, then plunged 11% to $30.95 at the moment. Whiplash inducing chaos. The two-year chart shows the collapse of WTI futures over the past two days:
In my article on Sunday night – Good Morning America, All Heck Broke Loose in the Markets Overnight – I sorted through what has led to the collapse of the price of crude oil: The Saudi-Russian price war that is targeting US shale oil investors. And today, investors in the stocks and bonds of US shale oil-and-gas companies got eviscerated.
This is the goal of the price war: Brutalize investors in the sector and send some big shale-oil exploration and production companies, and some big oil field services companies into bankruptcy, where shares would be zeroed out, and bondholders would be subject to special treatments, ranging from high-and-tight haircuts to total wipe out.
And the hope among the two oil-price warriors is that banks will also pull back from lending to the sector, as their energy loan portfolios get bloodied.
The collateral for those loans consists of oil reserves, and the value of those reserves depends on the price of oil, and so the value of that collateral just plunged 30% in one day. And if it costs more to extract the oil than its cash value at the wellhead, the collateral is theoretically worthless.
This elaborate financial system that has been funding these cash-burning operations needs a high price of oil and gas, which is precisely what it hasn’t had in years. And even when WTI was still over $100 a barrel, shale oil producers were still burning cash in this relentlessly tough business.
Now our two price-warriors hope that the damage from the price war – the massacre of existing investors in the US shale oil space – will keep future investors away from the sector so that it will run out of funds to fuel its cash-burning operations, and that enough companies collapse, and that new investors realize that they don’t want to get massacred, and that they therefore refuse to fund cash-burning shale oil operations, and that the US shale oil sector will finally be forced to cut production and take pressure off the oversupplied market, and quit eating away at Saudi and Russian market share.
Having seen how this strategy failed during the 2015-2016 oil bust – when investors only fled for a relatively short time before private equity firms, hedge funds, and others plowed back into it – I nurture doubts that it will be wildly successful this time in slashing US shale oil production over the long term.
But it has already totally crushed investors – even sophisticated shale-oil billionaires – that plowed money back into the market after phase one of the Great American Oil Bust, and a good part of what’s left may be crushed in bankruptcy courts.
What damage does the price war due to the Amarco and the Russian oil businesses?
Anyone notice Warren Buffet has been on a roll…
With really bad investments?
Kraft and Occidental Petroleum?
I know he has a ton of cash…but sheeesh…
If you and I were so lucky. He can’t lose.
He has been and will again, be bailed out 100 cents on the dollar
I’m sure Trump will be applying some pressure on Russia and Saudi Arabia. Tariffs on oil imports? Selling below cost isn’t considered fair trade.
SA’s cost is a ‘lift’ price from the well. About a buck or two.
Obama put pressure on Saudi Arabia to lower oil prices in 2015 to punish Russia for backing the Ukraine rebels and their support for Assad.
So the irony is pretty thick.
2banana,
In July 2014, the US oil price began to collapse due to overproduction and lack of demand. This was the beginning of the oil bust. It was terrible for the economy as the oil bust expanded. GDP growth in 2016 was just 1.6% largely due to the drop off in all the industries that support the oil industry, including manufacturing and construction, and the various tech industries. It’s always surprising to me how you figure out how to blame Obama for everything.
At what point do lenders jack up the interest rates of new bonds to match the risk?
Scott:. I think the market’s answer today was to lower interest rates to zero!
Rookie on understanding bonds. There have been many articles recently on bonds. Why does the price of a UST bond go UP when the yield goes down? What I am reading in this article is that Corp unsecured bond Yields are going down AND the price of the bond itself is also going down…NOT like UST bonds. I am sure the answer is simple, but I have never understood it.
Those bond yields go up when the price goes down as a matter of mathematics. Simplified, yield is annual coupon payments divided by price. But if the coupon payments themselves go down – e.g. to zero as in default – then the yield must also go down too.
Beardawg,
Yes, as Finster pointed out.
Let me just give you an example. A bond issued by company X with a maturity of 10 years and a face value of $1,000 (typical for bonds) pays an annual “coupon” interest payment of 5%. So the bondholders receives $50 in interest every year. Now the company gets in trouble, and the value of the bond in the market plunged to 50 cents on the dollar, meaning it now trades for $500. But a buyer still gets the $50 coupon a year (unless the company defaults). So in a very simplified way, the yield is the $50 income divided by the purchase price of the bond at that moment: $50/$500 =10%.
The yield automatically goes up as the price goes down.
In reality, it’s more complicated. There are different types of bond yields, and they are complex to calculate, particularly “yield to maturity.” But now you don’t have to learn how to do this with your HP 12c calculator. You can go to any of the bond yield calculators on the internet and just plug in some numbers and dates and click. And voila.
Can our central banking heroes print us out of the danger zone yet again? Looking at those charts, it might take a lot.. And one of Wolf’s charts is already scaled all the way to zero indeed.
Russia struck close to the heart of the beast. Has she smelled blood?
Wolf, you know, this doesn’t feel like anything other than the opening shot in a war. Yesterday, it was American manufacturers, today, it’s oil companies, I wonder who or what is next on the hit list. Granted, in the former, US companies were complicit in the decimation of US manufacturing.
But this oil thing is quite blatantly targeted on the US oil industry. The fact is, at least half the country won’t be interested in supporting this industry, and so no government bailout will be likely.
Makes you wonder how the Green Deal folks will react… perhaps they’ll want to manufacture solar panels in the US….. HAHAHAHAHA
I’m not interested in supporting the shale oil industry.
We can’t manufacture everything here. If some other country can produce the components for clean energy independence more cheaply, then great, let’s buy it from them.
You might think that you have some smug position of superiority over those who value the health of the planet more than shareholder returns, but I assure you, you do not.
No, I’m all for having manufacturing in China. It is more efficient and much less contentious than the US. I like buying cheap stuff from Walmart and Amazon, the greatest annoyance right now is the fact that prices are going up. And I’d rather all that pollution involved in green products stay over in Asia, rather than come to the US.
In case you didn’t realize, the supply chain for solar panels actually gets pretty dirty, it’s just that the end product looks like it is carbon neutral. I love how the people who continues to voice support for “green” things are so utterly clueless about how dirty their favorite products actually are.
And believe it or not, I don’t like the shale industry either, that it exists means that gas prices are high. So, I love it when the Saudis and their Russian pals are busy dropping oil prices. If the price for that is a few hundred thousands Americans working in the oil industry not having work… well, that’s ok, they can get retrained in low paying service jobs. (how is that for smug, and arrogant… sound familiar???)
Thank you for your reply. I must have misread the tone of your original comment because that was not the position I thought you were espousing.
MCH:. War it is!
The Fed will print money to keep the oil flowing in the US.
The Russians are in it for the long haul.
Is Mbs the weak link?
what’s so funny?
It’s a game of pain between:
Russia
Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Shale producers
Both Russia and KSA need oil to basically pay for the welfare state and their larger militaries.
The KSA monarchy only stays in power due to the massive welfare state. Plus fighting a nasty little war.
Russia, if it has any plans to modernize it’s military (it does), “invading” the Ukraine and eastern Europe (it doesn’t), other military adventures (Syria) and has to keep the rest of its moribund economy going…
Iran, the left and right-wing ruled South American oil states, the waring sides in Libya are also in this game and i could name some more. Getting more or less oil on the market is the game and i don’t think the end result for the US will be good.
Russia thinks they can sustain $20 to $30 oil for 5 to 10 years.
https://www.ft.com/content/4009472c-620e-11ea-b3f3-fe4680ea68b5
The guys in the Middle East might not have as much cushion. As for the shale players, they are like cockroaches, you kill a bunch, look away, and when oil prices go up, they come out of the woodworks again.
It isn’t obvious if this price drop is sustainable for anyone. Heh, one of the accidental casualty of this situation might end up being Iran.
In the early 2000s I was heavily invested in Canadian oil and gas Income Trusts.
Then on Halloween night, in 2006, the Canadian government killed all of my oil and gas income trusts.
I never sold any of them simply because selling them cost more than they were worth!
Most were simply delisted.
Any residual value I had left from 2006, died today.
As Wolfe said they went “from nearly nothing to about nothing”!
I remember that. I’d owned hefty positions in some of those trusts too, and really liked them until that one dark Halloween massacre. Eventually I sold them. Then after a few more years I bought some MLP funds. They got banged up pretty bad in 2015. Today they were massacred. If I hadn’t kept my positions small I would have been too.
As bad as the Shale sector was whipped. Who were the investors taking the whipping? Anyone we know? I understand that the pension and insurance sectors invested greatly in the shale story. There will probably be greater implications to this decline in asset values. I suspect this decline isn’t over nor have the dominos finished falling.
Many oil company employees own stock in their companies. As do a lot of investors who follow the energy industry. It’s not just the big guys.
I wish you would use the word “hell” instead of “heck.” Case in point: “Go to hell!” vs “Go to heck!” “Hell” is not foul language!
Well, I think ‘heck’ is perfectly apropos. It’s the more boring, corporate version of hell. Instead of investors boiling in fire and brimstone, the wailing and gnashing of teeth is generated by showing them scary charts.
I agree. Heck sounds like something the church lady would say.
@WES what exactly did the govt do?
Anmol:. The Canadian government suddenly changed the rules without any warning and outlawed income trusts for oil and gas, destroying about $35 billion in equity overnight!
The man who did it was rewarded by being appointed Governor of the Bank of Canada and later Governor of the Bank of England, Mark Carney!
The trusts were not outlawed. The tax laws pertaining to income from trusts were revised to make them on par with corporations.
https://www.investopedia.com/terms/h/halloween_massacre.asp
IdahoPotato:.
The result was still the same! $35 billion in equity was vaporized the next morning!
I remember that day all too well! Half of my life’s savings disappeared that day! Something from which I have never recovered from! Shortly afterwards 2008 came!
P.S. I used to work as a service engineer for a mining equipment company in Milwaukee, that bought the old naval buildings in Pocatello, Idaho in the mid 1970s. (They may now be owned by Caterpillar.)
They produced electric mining shovels and blast hole drills there.
From time to time, I would spend a few weeks at this plant. Besides meeting some very nice Mormans, this gave me the opportunity to travel around the famous potato state!
I know my brother got to take a ride in a WW2 P51 Mustang owned by a Idaho potato farmer about 10 years ago! This Mustang was formerly owned by a very famous US war pilot, who name I can’t remember.
Moral of story : Never trust a Barker !
Global natural gas consumption has doubled since 1990.
Saudi Arabia discovered a huge natural gas shale resource. It would like to use NG for electric power generation.
Some inefficient oil and gas companies will get weeded out. The world may need more natural gas as coal is a dirty word.
Where would all the water come from for the fracking operations?
Imagine the cost if they were to use desalinated water!!!
Well said Mr. Richter. The unsecured bonds are virtually worthless. Oak Tree Capital and the likes of Howard Marks have been just waiting for collateral backed bonds to collapse. Waiting to pick up first lien collateralized secured bonds at fire sale prices and using them in bankruptcy court for controlling the remaining assets.
It’s my understanding that Saudi Arabia’s oil cost at the well head is around $9-$10. The best shale producers are around $20-$25.
Cost at the wellhead is different than the revenue needed to balance generous social programs. Expect unrest if this continues.
Does this mean the fracking, which releases so much methane (currently 25% of greenhouse gases) [https://www.vox.com/energy-and-environment/2019/8/15/20805136/climate-change-fracking-methane-emissions] as well as causing earthquake risks and poisoning water (just google it, I’m not going to cite that part), will FINALLY be put to rest? Or do we have to keep fracking to keep up with the joneses?
I’m not saying that Russia and the Saudis are doing a great, environmental job with their gas extraction, they probably aren’t, but fracking seems like the most self-destructive way to get gas when it does so much harm on so many levels, and hasn’t been paying for itself for a long time.
WILL IT FINALLY END NOW?
Russian Finance Minister stated today that Russia can tolerate oil at $25 / barrel for 6-10 years, with current wealth fund reserves. I’m not sure this is going to be 2015/6 again, and wonder if there will be a long-term decline in US oil production.
That is a call/ bluff replying to Saudi’s raise.
My thinking is that Russia holds the weaker hand.
There aren’t even pretend elections in Saudi.
Putin’s popularity over the last 15 yrs overlays the oil price (The majority of Russia’s income.) Lately as oil falls pensions are cut and there are protests.)
Right or wrong, I think the House of Saud is stronger (with US protection!) than the House of Putin. Saudi Arabia has a ‘glue’ called Sunni Islam.
Every author I’ve read thinks there is no such ‘glue’ in Russia apart from the Putin personality cult.
Putin’s newfound Orthodox piety, wearing crosses etc. while ordering hits on dissidents etc. is comical. The same could be said of MBS but the House of Saud has ties to Sunni Islam beyond him that will survive him. Former KGB Putin had to forswear religion to join at all.
I’m complimenting Russia here. I think the country is too modern to put up with Putinism and severe austerity.
Today, I read several articles on Canadian Oil Sands health as pertains to the KSA price war. It is actually in much better shape than US Shale as finance/production costs are mostly fixed, financing is long term, and for older producers (like Suncor) the profit numbers require a lower selling price.
I look for US Shale to collapse before this is over. Meanwhile, pipelines for future BC LNG and the Trans Mountain (which will pull 900,000 bbl/day away from the US captive market and thus capture world prices) will ensure that when this is over US consumers will see much higher energy costs. Net energy export status for US lasted what? 3 months?
regards
Paulo, did you see Teck Resources from your area is down to $8 now. Looks like a bargain.
Paulo:. I hope you are aware that Canadian oil produced from the tar sands consistently receives a discount to WTI of between $10 and $40 a barrel!
And with Trudeau in power, I would not hold my breath that a new western pipeline to BC’s coast will ever be built!
Alberta’s massive crude oil discount will continue for the foreseeable future!
A few weeks ago the last tar sands project died, thanks to Trudeau’s efforts.
Just this week a new $9 billion gas pipeline into Quebec died, again thanks to Trudeau affer Warren Buffett pulled out!
See a pattern?
Oil and gas is not welcome in Trudeau’s new vision of Canada, just as he promised during the last election!
Ok, except politicians that liquidated the trusts have been big pipeline lenders. Maybe, just maybe a 9 billion dollar line isn’t going to work in this environment. Deal bro, deal.
Hi Wes and Bobber,
The discount to WTI is exactly why TMX is under construction. Yes, I follow the industry closely. And Bobber, Teck is mostly a mining company. I actually stay away from mining in all forms, especially companies from Vancouver. I used to fly a lot of drilling contractors, drillers, and promoters in the north. They bought me a lot of suppers, but never let me in on the inside moves that made them rich. A wealthy drilling contractor gave me some good advice that I have always stuck by, “Unless you know the promoter, and know him well, stay away from mining stocks. It’s all about who is doing the promoting. It isn’t the ground.”. At the time I was going to buy silver miner stocks. Teck is a Vancouver based mining company and that particular industry runs on inside information, and I am definitely not an insider.
While the Teck Oil Sands plan has been backed away from, other expansion projects by established Sands companies will be going ahead. My son works for a very large maint company out of Ft Mac. Their people are all spoken for, at least for the next several years. They may put on a hiring freeze but will most likely not be doing any layoffs. It’s not a rosy scenario, but it isn’t Shale.
regards
Paulo:. O.K. I am glad that you are fully appraised of the situation.
Trying to make money investing in Canadian mines and oil and gas is pretty near impossible!
I come from an eastern Canadian mining (mostly) and oil and gas family!
My Father probably met and knew some of the same Vancouver mining promoters that you did!
Small world!
Paulo:.
Back in 1984, I almost took a job as a electric shovel maintenance supervisor for a new tar sands company in Alberta.
At the time I was working as a service engineer for Bucyrus-Erie in Milwaukee.
I was building a new shovel for a coal mine in West Virginia, when a head Hunter cold called me at my motel one evening!
Of course he described the new position in glowing terms! I said I needed to sleep on it! He said he would call back the next night!
After finishing the call, I phoned my Father in Toronto. We talked about this new but rather shakey project. Naturally my Father knew all the details about this project because his company was a potential partner in this project!
My Father said this project would fall flat on it’s face (his recommendation was to reject getting involved in this project because the numbers didn’t work!)
The next night the head Hunter called back and I explained to him why this wasn’t such as great job for me to take!
Needless to say he was totally dumbfounded that I knew more about the project than he did! He said I must have really good contacts!
Shortly thereafter, I got laid off from BE, returning to Toronto and switching out of mining into plastic injection molding. My brother got out of mining too, switching to cars in Detroit! My Father retired from mining after about 45 years in 1995 or so.
Mining has been in a depression in Canada since about 1980 or so and has never really recovered since.
Are they targeting shale or are they just fighting to stay alive – and shale is collateral damage?
LEt’s say I have a lemonade stand on one side of the street. You have one on the other side of the street.
And further down the street is Herb with his lemonade stand, the one that is always losing money.
The stands are our only source of income. Our families don’t get fed if we don’t sell lemonade
Herb’s wife is from money so she takes care of the losses because she is over Herb and has this thing with the gardener that only works if Herb is out of her way during the day.
Suddenly one day, the price of lemons collapses, because people on our street are drinking much less lemonade.
We get together and try to push the price up by squeezing less lemonade.
But one of the two of us says, can’t do that. Even if the price is higher I can’t feed my family because the volume is too low.
Screw you, I’m going to squeeze more lemonade and cut my margins to the thickness of a razor.
The other says, oh ya – well I am going to pump out gallons of lemonade and I’ll sell it at a loss and crush you!
Herb says, hey guys, I already lose money – my wife might not agree to subsidize such big losses (yes she will Herb, but Herb is unaware of the gardener’s role in all of this …)
Both of us ignore Herb because we are too busy shoving lemons through our machines.
Hey wolf,
Etf’s knocking down the big companies. Thanks for letting us know about the EIA report Wedsday.
If the goal of Saudies is to hurt America they at FKED.
We will match their cost of production soon.They are also
under our protection.Kind of like having Mr.Gambino as your
personal bodyguard.I think this a power play to show Opec,
Russia and all Princes this is their playground.When Trump
makes the call they will back up.
It’s finally time for reality, supporting a long-term debt industry implies a brutal awakening sooner or later, all activities included.
The free market is starting to work again, which is the best solution for the economy by saving billions from consumers who will revive the world economy. The drop in the cost of oil is the longest best news.
If Saudi Arabia now wants to sell us cheap oil because wants to save itself from the economic disaster it is always welcome.
after reading this article, and comments, i have a better understanding of the profit/loss ratios and market capitalization of tesla.
I wonder how big a bomb large pension funds such as Calpers are sitting on right now and don’t know it. Hungry for yield funds have lapped up insurance derivative products from the shale patch for years. How about them swaps?
The Russian ruble looks to be taking a real beating right now as well. In a short period of time, the exchange rate shifted from about 65 to now about 75 rubles to the dollar. The “flight to safety” to the USD and the coronavirus are probably contributing to the crash of the ruble as well.
Why are you celebrating? A little inflation is always good for economy, especially in today’s economy. What matters is what you can buy with a rubble, if it does not lose purchasing power in domestic market then it does not matter. However it will give more leverage to export companies as their products will be cheaper in international markets.
///
Canada?
///
LouisDeLaSmart,
Yeah, maybe worse with their oil sands, in addition to fracking. Calgary had been hit really hard for several years now.
A house of cards collapsed, and people are surprised?
You wouldn’t be surprised if you had listened to people like David Stockman, Jim Grant or Peter Schiff instead of Cramer
There are more zombies in the shale oil industry than in a Michael Jackson video.
Will they finally stop getting back up?
The big integrateds like CVX and XOM have been and are determined to expand into Permian shale. They and others will not be reticent in buying up any prime properties that are for sale( without assuming any associated debts)
Now more marginal properties may not reopen at near current prices , so production will stop expanding and may actually go down