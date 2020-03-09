We Anticipate a Period of Severe Market Turbulence that Will Create New Opportunities for Patient Investors

It’s the combination of disease attributes and systemic fragility that makes the situation so dangerous, yet difficult for most people to comprehend.
By Karen Parker Feld, The Irreverent Economist, Paladin Advisors:
We have been closely monitoring developments related to the coronavirus since late January, and concluded several weeks ago that it poses a potentially significant risk to human life, global supply chains and economies around the world. Paladin has long considered the possibility that some geopolitical event of unknown origin might disrupt asset markets that are broadly overvalued and at risk of an abrupt change in sentiment.
Investors are having a difficult time processing the onslaught of new information about this virus; we do not think it’s fully priced into markets. That’s because most people (or investment algorithms, for that matter) do not have an intuitive understanding of exponential growth and its consequences; they rely instead on “base rate analysis” as described in a recent piece by Tyler Cowen.
Even those who understand the scope and impact of the disease per se (transmission rates, fatality rates, etc.) may not fully appreciate the intersecting and compounding challenges posed by (a) faltering global supply chains which are reducing the availability of medicines and PPE for health workers; (b) an inadequate public health infrastructure and large un/underinsured US population; and (c) a dysfunctional political process that slows effective decision making and puts narrative management ahead of disease control. Liz Specht has done a good job laying out the likely sequence of events that will — in the absence of swift and aggressive control measures — strain our health care systems over the next few months.
We believe this virus will have far-reaching consequences for our economy and society. It’s the combination of disease attributes and systemic fragility–described in our July quarterly letter, Valor Added — that makes the situation so dangerous, yet difficult for most people to comprehend.
Meanwhile, our leaders have been spreading falsehoods about current testing, which is encouraging the spread of this disease. The CDC actually instructed hospitals not to test until patients demonstrate severe illness—at which point they’ve probably infected many other people. The guidance has recently changed, but it won’t help much, given the shortage of test kits.
The number of health care workers exposed to the virus is rising rapidly, with implications for the care not just of coronavirus patients, but all others who need urgent medical attention. In Korea, where the authorities have been aggressive in identifying and managing the disease, there is nevertheless a long waiting list for hospitals. The same is true in Italy, which went from zero cases to hospitals at full capacity in the span of one week. We may already be approaching that scenario in major urban centers. Many are comparing this to the flu, but that’s wrong: the coronavirus is 10 times more deadly than flu, even with good health care.
Just think about it: does it stand to reason that the 2nd largest economy in the world (China) just collapsed because the government decided to shut everything down due to a bad case of the flu? Reports suggest that perhaps half of Iranian leaders have been infected, and many have already died. Investors have not begun to reckon with the geopolitical consequences of these developments.
We anticipate a period of severe market turbulence that will create new opportunities for patient investors, and our clients will be in a position to take advantage of those. Our greater concern now lies with the many individuals, families, teams and societies who have been hurt by this terrible disease, in China and elsewhere. We hope for swift discovery and testing of an effective vaccine. In the meantime, whatever ‘social distancing’ might be required to protect our societies, let us pull together in other ways, direct and indirect, to support one another.
Gabriel Garcia Marquez wrote eloquently of the transformative power of loss and longing in Love in the Time of Cholera. The coronavirus will require a different kind of love–involving extra precautions against infection, yes, but also heightened compassion and support for our fellow citizens. That is how we will come through this together, building a stronger community that is immunized against dishonesty and distrust. By Karen Parker Feld, Paladin Advisors
“False optimism can easily lead you astray and prevent you from making contingency plans or taking bold action.” Read... What Sequoia Capital’s “Black Swan” Memo Means for Unicorn-Hotspots Like San Francisco, Silicon Valley & Others
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
This is just the first leg down. My condolences to the 401k being turned into 201k
Thank you Karen. Thoughtful and timely.
It makes one wonder about ‘just in time’ deliveries and the general fragility of the supply chain.
Karen Parker:
In the famous words of Gordon Gecko in the movie, “Wall Street”:
“Tell me something I don’t (already) know! It’s my birthday!”
I prefer this one from the non-fictional The Big Short. It’s more relevant:
Mark Baum: “It’s time to call bull***t.”
Vinnie Daniel: “Bull***t on what?”
Mark Baum: “Every f***ing thing.”
The linked quarterly letter is a good read. As is the twitter thread on hospital bed availability. One thing to note, hospital beds != ICU beds. ICU beds are much scarcer, perhaps only 100,000 in the USA? I’ve heard that number bandied about. If it turns out that 10% of severe cases need a respirator to stabilize then COVID19 mortality will jump 10%+ once we run out of ICU resources, which at the exponential growth rate, will be in one to two months.
I clicked on the link and nothing loaded. Not sure what is up. It’s the “Valor Added” link right?
Zantetsu,
It works, but it’s a PDF and it might be blocked on your system. You might try to copy and paste the link into a different browser.
I was buying a bit (still am) but only playing with like 1% of my cash. I have a sizable 7 figure sum in cash that I need to deploy, so I’m going to start drawing up a game plan for this.
Wishing everyone well, this does seem like the big one with alarming indicators. Hopefully, virus will blow over but the economic trigger is not going to be great.
What happens when earnings actually properly price in the virus? TSK TSK
I suggest contacting SoCalJim…..
“We anticipate” ? Really Sherlock…Anticipate?
So maybe this is just the beginning and not the end, no?
Now this is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning.
-Winston Churchill
This is the end
Beautiful friend
This is the end
My only friend, the end
-Jim Morrison
LOL. I beat someone to the punch with that quote!!
Heck guys, fill up your new Wolf beer mug, we’ll slide through.
When I buy a new book, I always read the last page first, that way in case I die before I finish, I know how it ends.
N. Ephron
Well, let’s say it’s not the end of the beginning, that’s for sure. If we just take a look at a chart of the S&P500; the high was 3380; 50% drop is 1690, we’re hanging around 2750 today. We barely dropped 18%, and all that did was erase the gains form 2019, or puts us around May of last year.
At best, this is the end of the beginning, but somehow I doubt if we’re that lucky. With the velocity of uncertainty going around, we need to drop another 500 points to get us down to 2017 levels. I think at that time, Wolf already started writing about the good times.
Wondering what is the next shoe to drop.
SARS-CoV2 is not the “cause” of the market drops, it is the “trigger”
why would jpm and lincoln national both drop 2X the rate of the market?
the virus is not going to cause property damage like a flood or hurricane is it?
so then, why would insurers and top money center banks drop twice the market rate?
derivatives.
fukushima’s destruction wasnt caused by the tsunami, it was caused by the sendai earthquake that triggered the tsunami.
similarly, covid-19 is not the the cause of economic destruction, it is the trigger which exposes the derivative bomb we’re sitting on.
that is what the 10 year is flashing about; the derivatives, not the virus.
Simple enough, but lacking essential details that i did not know now to copy and paste here.
Perhaps a good start, but not as it is right now, this is more like an initial ”response to RFP. sent from the first analyst to look at it to the team”
So far/
It may sound that way–but that’s not how we’re seeing it. People are at varying stages of understanding the scope of this disease; 90% will probably treat the virus and the challenges it poses as a one off–that it’s back to business as usual, once the worst has passed. It will not be business as usual. Policy frameworks will change, global trade arrangements will change, leaders will change. Our perception of time and value will change.
This is not a message of patience from Wall St; there is little credibility to be found there. Sometimes the most valuable investment advice is to step back, wait and watch the larger trends unfold. Cash is useful, certainly. Bonds too–for a little while longer. We think it’s time to look further afield for real assets that deliver real value as policymakers lose their footing.
To be concrete: our net equity exposure is < 20% We've been short USD (vs JPY and EUR), long gold (tactically) and long oil (starting today and adding rapidly). A cash/equivalents buffer of 20+% is a good idea. Real assets (including TIPS, but not real estate, yet) should over time approximate 30% of portfolios–perhaps more as the Fed gets going.
Any real pandemic in America will spell the end of the private health insurance industry. It will be a showcase for the real lack of access, high death tolls, bankruptcies, and the real rationing that exist right now in the system. It will be the gateway to a national healthcare system. If you think this is a pandemic, the shorts are all obvious.
What is the definition of patient? This is just getting started. Already thinking ahead to when it’s time to buy? Give me a break.
I am certainly thinking ahead of what and when to buy. Why would I not do that as long as I am healthy? I certainly will have patience as things unfold. You don’t have to catch the exact bottom of the S&P 500 index. Just being within 10% of the bottom will serve you well in 5 years.
‘Will Create New Opportunities for Patient Investors’
Now that’s funny!
Rates are already near zero, debt is off the charts at all levels, stimulus has been pouring forth for 12 years, and that has created the forest of dry wood. And now we have the spark that’s igniting it.
Somehow, I am not seeing ‘opportunity’ here.
There will be opportunities. That’s what I’m waiting for, with liquidity coming out of my ears. But you may have to be “patient.” No one knows whether this “patient” is one day or three weeks or years. Buy low, sell high. Stock prices are still very high, though they’re lower than they were a few weeks ago. To be able to take advantage of opportunities when they arise, you keep your liquidity ready, and you wait.
As a ”non player” at least so far, I am seeing a ton of buying opportunities coming up, wanted to say so soon, but maybe not for those ”faint of heart”…
While not any kind of fan of buying when there is mayhem, I am a total fan of buying soon as makes clear sense immediately thereafter.
Absolutely NOT going to dig out of the equity in RE, if for no other reason than the very good tax and other benefits, but might dig something out of the jars in the back yard to buy soon.
If the bottom is based on basic fundamentals, there will be a blood bath to come.
Since mid-January oil is down 50%. Industrial metals are down ~30%, emerging market equities are down ~20%, bank stocks (not that you’d want them yet) are down ~40%. This market reckoning is not over; that will probably take several more months. Most investors don’t have that much patience, much less cash. Both are at a premium now.
If enough people lose their butt AND do not owe anyone else at the same time, we’ll be fine.
Now, that IS the perfect storm!
Central banks have allowed MASSIVE financial tinder to be created all around the world. This tinder pile has been smoldering for years.
This virus is the gasoline that sets the tinder pile ablaze.
It is MUCH more complex yet as simple as this.
This is it!
I will see you all at S&P ~1000.
SP 500 hit a low of 676 in 2009…but on a PE/ZIRP goosed basis, it was probably only overvalued by 40 to 50 pct pre-virus.
ZIRP has been pumping a lot of air into valuations for years – when things get that bad, any number of things (real, imagined, mixed) can set off a collapse.
But successive American governments only care about doomed paper fixes that drag them through the next election, not fundamental reforms that would expose them and threaten their power.
“…but on a PE/ZIRP goosed basis…”
The problem is you believe this is some new found magical mechanism.
In reality is all just a confidence game based on a massive debt mirage.
When confidence is utterly crushed and the golden tower mirage turns out be a dumpster behind the low rent Chinese restaurant…well…
I will see you all at S&P ~1000
Or maybe I am just too optimistic…
I will see you all at S&P ~600
Actually 666 and change….(was surprised there was no religious commentary later, that I saw anyway). I was a CNBC fan then and they were all running around like chickens with their heads cut off….some great ranting, too.
They didn’t know everything about the bail outs and QE at the time……..
“Whatever it takes”, eh?
Are patient investors only the ones in hospital? Are self-quarantined folks patients? Or are the patient confined to people with lots of money and time on their hands? Inquiring minds want to know.
I apologize to all, the word just shouted out for this, I could not help myself.
No need for apology. Obviously everyone is having a great time with language in this article and in many comments…..unfortunately most are serious, and some even think they are saying something.
Our portfolios have been conservatively invested since early last year. I didn’t have the ability (or cojones) to go short the way Wolf did in January, but we’ve been able to protect our clients. Frankly, I am much more concerned about people than markets right now. Anyone who says “it’s just the flu” or “the fatality rate is only 2%” or “it’s just old folks who will be hurt” don’t understand what’s at stake here.
“We anticipate a period of severe market turbulence that will create new opportunities for patient investors, and our clients will be in a position to take advantage of those.”
Long investors have now morph into patient investors, another attempt to keep client money under her companies control. Wall Street types are wolves in sheep’s clothing, always presented as highly educated PHD’s along with special insights that will make the average person wealthy or retire to a world of travel and excitement. Interesting she saw this coming but not until late January but her firm had at least considered that someday “some geopolitical event of unknown origin might disrupt asset classes”.
Ron,
The author Karen has been a bear for quite a while and doubting last year where all this would be going. Read her quarterly newsletters. One of them is linked in the article. You can find the others on her site.
I have no doubt about what you say, but her posts on your site, at least ‘appear’ to be sales pitches to many of us oldr types who respect your point of view..
On the other hand, past those appearances, she does make her points with competence, even if some do not agree with her.
She is a salesperson talking her craft if this can be helpful in providing some insight for her client base then her business should grow.
I am 74 and made my money in Bay Area RE which provided generous ROI the results are in cash a practical financial option for retirement during good and bad economic times.
Ron
“I am 74 and made my money in Bay Area RE”
YOU are the biggest salesperson of them ALL!!!
But nothing wrong with being a salesperson. Nothing in happens in the economy until there is a sale.
You know the craziest part of all this? Someone’s still buying Tesla at the price it reached less than six weeks ago.
We are a long ways from the bottom, folks.
Tech (especially unicorn tech) has not really been hit as hard as other sectors yet…there are a lot of Goofy valuations still waiting in line to be shot.
Tesla and the rest of the QQQ ain’t even begun to puke up all that fed fiat it’s been stuffing down its gullet. It also stuffed savers time value of money down its snout for good measure.
Heck, I’m just glad to be reading this and NOT being the first commenter. When I saw it at zero comments for some time I began to wonder if I was the last reader left.
Well, that’s a load off my mind.~
CLN,
Don’t worry. As of this moment, less than one hour after posting it, over 2,000 people have read it. Many more thousands will read it. The number of comments is not indicative of the number of readers, never is. Some of my most-read articles have less than the average number of comments.
Wolf,
Inquiring minds want to know…what are the median and average number of page views per post here?
I don’t know that — and it’s hard to figure because all the old stuff still lives and gets views via search — and that’s a good part of my traffic. My data collection system is not that sophisticated. I know that the most successful articles got over 100,000 views. I consider something over 10,000 views as OK-ish. And over 30,000 views as very good.
Wolf,
Imagine the numbers if you posted bikini shots.
Don’t worry, and please do your best to jump right in.
This is the best moderated site I have known and participated in so far, and mainly because, after a few tests, Wolf moderates for the benefit of all rational and reasonable commenters.
Indeed.
So long as the turbulence referred to in this article blows this list of business practices into history for ever.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/02/21/business/wells-fargo-settlement.html
Just 14 years of standard bank practices: lying to regulators, over charging customers, falsifying bank records, hiding activity from investors, creating fake accounts, widespread mistreatment of customers, and the list goes on…
Too big to fail created this attitude and alot of cocaine. I’m off to swim in the Thames for a freebie.
Wisoot:
Yes, we have not paid for those sins of distrust that took us down in ’08.
Until we cleanse the plate we will continue to have a corrupt financial system.
“Trust” has been trashed.
Until some “trust” has been re-established we will have a corrupt “market”.
This market was just waiting for a “stumble” to plunge it into the abyss. The virus is the symptom not the disease.
“ The virus is the symptom not the disease.”
The disease has been one of gorging Mr. Market on processed foods til it’s gotten grossly obese, then having it snort lines, do shots of tequila and cavort with hookers all night long. Wash rinse repeat daily for 12 years.
Then Mr. Virus offers Mr. Market a thin wafer and it sends him into cardiac arrest.
Bad, Mr. Virus. Bad! You hurt Mr. Market!
Sierra-Sydney:
Tell it like it is, brothers!
Over 80% of those who die of the flu are over the age of 65.
SARS-2-CoV is more lethal than the flu.
A coronavirus can survive longer on a cold surface than on a warm surface. Same thing with a flu virus.
If you look at a coronavirus tracker map, you may notice the number of infections has been greater in the northern hemisphere than the southern hemisphere.
The stock market sell off might make people reduce their spending. People were using the stock market like a savings account. Travel fantasies are being postponed indefinitely.
“Travel fantasies are being postponed indefinitely.”
Don’t worry – I am sure some ad seller at CNN is right now explaining to editorial how Carnival Cruise lines is the vital link in our national defense infrastructure that saves us all from the Rooskies…
Head to where the virus has trouble surviving, It’s protective outer membrane hates dry and hot climates. Even better, throw in a good wind to help dry it out. Just make sure you and your sinuses don’t dry out!
Whew!
Good to know even people not claiming medical knowledge know EXACTLY how this virus behaves.
So… Why are the people coming back from Nile cruises infected?
Well, cruises do occur…on a *boat*…in the *water*….
Meh, its a credit bubble… JPM isn’t at the discount window cause of coronas… it’s there because for years, them and it’s ilk have been suckling on FRBNY tits of mispriced risk, like a siren call, luring global “investors” in to the same damn shit with horrible covenants and collateral that might as well be worth the toilet paper I wipe my ass with.
I keep getting the feeling this situation is like 1929, and the aftermath will be very similar, if not worse.
Politicians and central bankers will only make things worse.
Most objective, insightful, and comprehensive evaluation of the most likely course of events over the next months. Very well written. And with a very realistic prediction of how it is going to play out.
Excellent article.
Any general will tell you that public tolerance for casualties in time of war drives strategic thinking. A small number of deaths can influence a great deal of political upheaval. The debate over the seriousness of the issue comes down to choices between using massive public resources, and restrictions, with economic impact, to alleviate something with limited ability to inflict harm. The question then is, both sublimely and ironically, how many people have to die to reelect Donald Trump? Depending on who you ask.
“… yet difficult for most people to comprehend”.
Ouch.
The overconfidence of mediocre white men appears to have jumped and spread like another virus.
@Auld Kodjer
“…overconfidence of mediocre white men…”
I can think of many men, white and otherwise, that are not in the business that the statement applies to.
It’s more of a “I’m the accomplished professional” tone – if you want to read into it at all.
I don’t think it’s difficult for people who read this blog to understand, but most people don’t read this blog. Nor does it have anything to do with race or gender. This is about human nature. It’s sensible, 99.9% of the time, to extrapolate based on mental models draws from past experience. Such models are absolutely essential; they help us cope with an incredibly complex world. I think this is one of those rare model-breakers. Not because of the coronavirus per se; our system has become exceedingly fragile and prone to failure from any number of shocks.
I’m no salesman. You haven’t heard of Paladin because we haven’t tried to become known. I’m just a huge fan of Wolf’s, like everyone else here.
I still have many bags of rice and beans from AD 2000, so who’s the fool now?
An average recession lasts 18 months. This could be well be an above average downturn since it’s the Fed’s Longest Bubble and the rates are so low. I hope you have enough rice and beans and the firepower to protect.
Probably depends on how much dry rot they have. Just saying.
So, this question is glancingly on-topic…
Can a company like Alcola or US Steel have their stock become worthless? I read investopedia on the topic and couldn’t figure. If someone has a general answer or could point to where I could read up, I’d be much appreciated.
Of course their stock, and bonds too, can become worth less than the ((used to be paper )) now website or something, on which those paper indications of worth appear… why would it be otherwise if they are willing to sell same to us peons, etc…
Just think about it for a while,,, longer if still in doubt of the various mechanisms by which companies can divest of all real assets without telling us stockholders a word of it…
Anything can become worthless.
Determining the value of something is a very complicated matter. It is not something you can easily “read up” on but something you study for years/decades.
There is no easy answer.
If the price of a share drops down low enough, let’s say $1 or below, it will be delisted from most stock exchanges. Then it will be essentially worthless because you cannot easily trade it.
Because, most people are asymptomatic. What will likely happen is all the healthcare workers will get the coronavirus and those able “the healthcare workers”, will have to work through it. Rather than trying to avoid infection, they will just have to accept it. Whatever your reason for going to the hospital, you’ll get coronavirus during your stay.
A fantastic demonstration of the failure of A Priori logic.
Job one for the Fed is to protect the banks and bankers. In my planning, I’m making an assumption the NHS will protect the hospitals and doctors.
Doesn’t make sense at ALL to blame the coronavirus on the market meltdowns. Convenient, yes. Rational, no. The markets were WAY overdue to correct, and the Fed just kept propping and pumping with no end to any QE or form of it, in sight. They jacked this market to the sky, as it was stretched so far above its 200 dma, that any little thing could prick this bubble. Now its a multitude of excuses from virus to oil, and election year, or NK. Make one up thats convenient and lie about it to no end. There has been zero price discovery for years now. If the darn CB’s and the Fed would just let this play out, the market might be able to eventually re-discover what risk is. This means too they need to let rates normalize. rates going to zero on their own, is a result of market expecting the Fed to lower, and that expectation becomes an erroneous ‘demand.’ Its like a 2 year old tantrumming. The absolute best thing the Fed could do right now, would be to just sit tight. Say nothing, and do nothing. Let the markets find their own footing. The interference distorted these markets very badly. That includes the dollar, most other currencies, oil, and more. Derivatives based on interest rates are all out of whack too. the people promoting those, and the very few benefitting need to be taken out to the wood shed. Due to the constant manipulation, from here on out, we will see even more massive whip sawing than has just occurred. Rip your face off rallies will be worse than these downdrafts. Big and medium size Banks will likely go down with this. its a mess that the fed has created, and other central banks along with them. JCB and ECB and China are just as guilty.
Thanks, Wolf.
I’m on the east coast and I don’t the hysteria is at the same level as what seems to be occurring out west (understandable).
As for the market, I extracted myself completely on February 24, 2020 and I am now just waiting to see the virus run its course both physically and economically.
I believe the signals will be obvious.
Eskimos Quinn here.
I didn’t get a very good sleep last night, as some careless central bankers dropped a couple of gold bricks through the roof of my igloo!
I suppose I should have been grateful for for the helicopter money drop, instead of worrying about the holes in my igloo’s roof, being cold, and maybe freezing to death!
I did however see a couple of grinning polar bears starring down at me, through the holes in my igloo’s roof!
Strangely each bear seemed to have the numbers 30 and 60 stamped on the bottoms of their front paws.
At first … I couldn’t figure out what … the two numbers meant.
Then slowly … it dawned on me … the bears were holding sheets of fine and course sandpaper in their paws!
Then … it hit me. … like a snowball … right between the eyes!
After the bears had caught me … they were going to give me a very vigorious body rub down!
First, they were going to start with the course sandpaper … rubbing … until I couldn’t take it anymore and … cried stop!
Then … they were going to rub me down using the fine sandpaper … until I couldn’t take it anymore and … cried stop again!
That is why … the bears were grinning … so loudly!
Then … I woke up!
I was freezing cold due to the holes in my igloo’s roof!
The walls of my igloo were bare!
Still there were the bears!
And there were no gold bricks lying on the igloo’s floor!
Last week Jim Cramer said it was time to buy……..anyhow, just curious how everyone here is play this? Puts? They seem rather expensive. Jan SPY 200’s are at 9 bucks!
Thank you, Wolff, for sharing Karen’s article. I share her sentiment on healthcare workers exposed to patients with subtle or existing coronavirus. Yet, I have a ‘nagging’ sense that there is a ‘secretive’ collusion brewing among Health Insurance & worldwide health institutions such as WHO, Blue Shield, Aetna, Kaiser with regards to ‘who will pay for all of this mess’ then eventually pass down the cost’ to everybody with more fear-based Lie = Betrayal, circle of propaganda.
I’ve been researching to understand the impact on global shipping and thought to share https://www.supplychaindive.com/news/coronavirus-renders-nearly-9-of-container-shipping-fleets-inactive/573200/
1) US shale keep a balance of power in the energy sector. It prevent price from rising too high.
2) If US shale will be eliminated, Putin + MBS will rule the world.