Good Morning America, All Heck Broke Loose in the Markets Overnight

Crude Oil Collapses 32%, US Stock Futures Plunge nearly 5%, 10-year Treasury Yield Gets Closer 0%, Gold Jumps to $1,700, Asian Stocks Plunge, Nikkei -6%.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
WTI crude oil futures collapsed by 32.3% on Sunday evening, to $27.96 a barrel at the moment, the lowest since the darkest oil-bust days of February 2016:
This plunge comes after Saudi Arabia’s Aramco announced it would slash prices to its customers for April. In addition, there were strategically placed rumors that Aramco would also increase production from the current 9.7 million barrels per day to 10 million barrels per day when the previously agreed production cuts expire at the end of March. This is its move in a price war with Russia over market share.
On Friday, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak had thrown down the gauntlet when he told reporters at the OPEC+ meeting in Vienna: “As from 1 April we are starting to work without minding the quotas or reductions which were in place earlier.”
The primary target of this price war, however, are the investors in the US shale oil sector. These investors – chasing yield and looking for deals – have been fueling the shale oil sector’s relentless and highly efficient cash-burn machines with hundreds of billions of dollars over the years. And the sector keeps ramping up production not matter how much money they lose and how much cash they burn.
By crushing these investors and sending a bunch of these shale-oil companies into bankruptcy, Saudi Arabia and Russia might hope that new money will refuse to flow into the US shale oil sector, and that the companies will run out of cash to burn, and that production in the US will finally decline and take some pressure off the market.
The timing is impeccable. US shale oil production is still hitting records, flooding the market with crude oil and petroleum products, even as OPEC and Russia were trying to agree to lower production to prop up prices in of face declining global and US oil consumption, now driven by plunging demand from airlines globally and from drivers in China and other countries that have been hit hard by the coronavirus.
If OPEC and Russia increase production in the second quarter, with US production still ramping up and demand globally in steep decline due to the efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus, then global markets will be awash in oil. And the expected collapse in prices is now being priced into crude oil futures.
Stock Futures Plunge.
US stock futures plunged in overnight trading, with futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 1,222 points, or 4.7%; with the Nasdaq futures down 4.8%, and with S&P 500 futures down 4.9%:
Asian Stock Indices plunge.
In early trading on Monday in Asia, it was bloodletting-time all around:
- Japan’s Nikkei 225 index: -6.1% to 19,473.
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng: -4.0% to 25,075.
- In China, despite the government, state-owned banks, and state-controlled market players struggling mightily to contain the damage, the Shanghai Composite Index: -2.4% to 2,961.
- India’s BSE Sensex: -3.3% to 36,340.
- Singapore’s FTSE Straits Times Index: -4.4% to 2,832.
The 10-Year Treasury Yield Falls Closer to 0%.
Under huge demand by spooked investors trying to flee risky assets, 10-year Treasury prices rose and the yield plunged 25 basis points from the record-low close on Friday, following the plunge on Friday and the plunges on prior days. Sunday night, the yield fell to 0.496%.
The chart below reeks of fear. The Fed should just take this opportunity to express its unbroken confidence in the markets by doing the opposite of what those spooked investors are doing, and it should sell its longest-dated Treasury securities, which would not only inspire confidence but also satisfy investor demand, hahahaha:
Gold jumps.
In line with the theory that this is sheer fear expressing itself here, gold futures jumped 1.6% Sunday night, or by $28 an ounce, to $1,702 an ounce, the highest since December 2012.
So this turmoil in the markets overnight should — and I’m going to stick my neck out here — make for some highly caffeinated trading in regular hours in the US on Monday. Whiplash warning in effect.
Airline bonds, holy moly. Read… It’s Crazy in the Treasury Market, But the Corporate Bond Market is Starting to Dial in the Coronavirus
This is a risky move by MbS. If memory serves, Saudi Arabia needs oil at $60/barrel to break even on their national budget. Raising production into an environment of cratering demand … how long can can they withstand oil at $20?
DRG,
Well, apply the old metric;
Oil prices can remain irrational longer than others can remain solvent (paraphrased).
In a race to the bottom, who has the greater solvency? The House of Saud, I would expect, will have longer legs than Russia, or even the Fed backed shale gambit.
The kingdom can manage for few months even if they give it away for free as long as it kills the shale oil once and for all.
I don’t blame them. They cut and the US banks just keep the frackers drilling and producing more and more. Saudis should have done this right the first time when WTI got down to $26. Like putting a lame horse out of its misery.
US oil doesn’t come out of the ground without borrowed money. To kill shale, you have to kill the fiat banks and the Saudis and Russia have just declared WW3 at a time when the banks can least afford it.
I suppose they figure longer than the US shale oil producers and probably Russia as well.
IMF says $86 http://data.imf.org/regular.aspx?key=60214246
$20 buck oil is no problem, you just put a gun to the head of each billionaire in Saudi, and a laptop in front of them, hand them the government bank account number, then tell them to make the transfer :)
It is more like $80 a barrel for Saudi Arabia to pay for its massive welfare state (which is the only thing keeping the current monarchy in power)
It is going to be game of who can stand the pain.
Russia
Saudi Arabia
Oil Shalers
Of course, two of them can print money and deficit spend for awhile.
But one of them has a nasty war to finance.
Hi
First time commenter long time follower here, Couldn’t resist saying something! Is it fair to say we are witnessing an important point in history, a plunge as magnificent as the one in 2008 maybe? Not just the stock market but everything else, including real states? I’m getting really excited.
1929 would be my guess.
Lot of companies will go under.
Where is our FDR?
My oil shorts are doing very nicely. It will be the most successful trade I’ve ever done.
Same here. I shorted Whiting Petroleum in Nov after they finished Q3 with no cash on the balance sheet. The great thing about shorting stocks with shitty balance sheets in a market like this is that they get killed on bad days and when the market moves up, they go flat.
Wolf, you certainly picked a good time to short the market!
If this continues on the current trajectory, there will be no market.
Keep in mind things are just getting underway in America with respect to the virus.
I think it will get bad and then get worse.
There will be no quarantining of cities or regions or stopping of travel.
as long as nobody gets hurt, there’s no reason this cant be fun.
I’m with you. It’s a fire sale — you know, the blood in the street thing. Everyone thinks I am crazy. That’s good.
For all those that don’t ask…I will…Got Au and/or Ag ???
So much for those new Aramco shareholders.
They had to have known that real owners of Aramco had no fiduciary responsibilities to them.
I am wondering if Silver is going to turn out to be a DOG?
Silver has been a HUGE disappointment in 2020.
It feels like it’s on its way to 150 to 1
So the next trade is to take your gains from Treasuries and pile into gold?
Once the (almost assured) intervention from the Fed is announced, we switch from a deflationary recession to an inflationary one, and gold really screams higher?
It looks like the start of the end of the world!!
Buy when there is fear and blood in the streets.
Hi Wolf,
I would tike to track the whiplash effect on NYSE & NASDAQ. Which TICKERS do you suggest I follow.
Note that I do not intend to trade.
Archie
Wolf, the SPUs won’t come off the limit down price. The band widens during the US market trading hours.
If SPUs are still limit down just before stocks open for trading tomorrow morning, I fear the Fed mays say or do something crazeeee.
Saudi seems to be using the virus as some kind of power-play. In the past 24 hours, they’ve shut down the Umrah pilgrimage, shut down travel with half a dozen regional countries, arrested several princes (shakedown?)….and oh yea, vastly cut oil production.
Never waste a good crisis.
expect markets to be broken all day. funds to liquidate. bankruptcy carnage. banks broken. mass mayhem. and all because of a bug less threatening then the flu? good God we have lost our minds people!