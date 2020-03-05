US Airline Stocks Crushed. Southwest Warns on US Domestic Demand. UK Airline Collapses, Abandoned by Its Coronavirus-Spooked Owners

Estimated hit to global air passenger revenues quadruples to $113 billion. Stocks of top-seven US airlines plunged 30% in 15 trading days, after getting massacred today.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The shares of the top seven US airlines reacted sharply today, with drops as of mid-afternoon ranging from -6.8% for Delta to -16% for Spirit Airlines, which is now down 49% since January 17 before the coronavirus threatened the travel industry. Since January 17:
- Delta Air Lines [DAL]: -28%
- Southwest Airlines [LUV]: -18%
- United Airlines [UAL]: -35%
- American Airlines [AAL]: -42%
- Alaska Air Group [ALK]: -34%
- JetBlue Airways [JBLU]: -27%
- Spirit Airlines [SAVE]: -49%
But the plunge got going seriously after February 12, essentially forming a straight line down, with the value of the top seven US airlines plunging a combined 30% in 15 trading days (market cap data provided by YCharts):
Amid a constant drumbeat of airline warnings of capacity cuts not only on international flights to affected areas but now also within the US – and within the domestic markets of other countries – the International Air Transport Association (IATA) released its new estimates this morning of the potential damage to passenger revenues for airlines. But it has not yet released estimates for the potential damage to the air cargo business.
The IATA’s new estimates see a spectrum between two scenarios for 2020:
- In the “limited spread” scenario, where the virus is “contained in the current markets with over 100 cases as of March 2,” global passenger revenues would take a $63-billion hit, or 11% of revenues in 2020.
- In the “extensive spread” scenario, where the virus is in “all markets that currently have 10 or more confirmed COVID-19 cases as of 2 March,” and “with a broader spreading” of the virus, global passenger revenues would take a $113-billion hit, or 19% of revenues in 2020.
This extensive-spread scenario nearly quadruples the prior estimate of just two weeks ago, when on February 20, the IATA saw a hit of $29 billion to global passenger revenues in 2020, most of it relating to markets associated with China. Now it has become clear that the virus has spread far beyond China, and that it impacts ticket purchases on routes far beyond China, such as even domestic flights in the US.
“In little over two months, the industry’s prospects in much of the world have taken a dramatic turn for the worse,” said the IATA report, which pleaded for governments to step in and provide relief for airlines. And it added, “It is unclear how the virus will develop, but whether we see the impact contained to a few markets and a $63 billion revenue loss, or a broader impact leading to a $113 billion loss of revenue, this is a crisis.”
Airlines hanging on by their fingernails will let go or get a bailout.
The first to let go was UK airline Flybe, and its sister carrier Stobart Air, which were grounded Thursday morning and entered bankruptcy administration. Passengers were left stranded. Flybe accounted for well over one-third of the domestic flights in the UK.
Flybe was acquired in January 2019 by Connect Airways, a consortium consisting of Virgin Atlantic, Stobart Group, and investment advisory firm Cyrus Capital Partners. The airline was already teetering at the time, and the consortium picked it up for a song (about £2.8 million).
The consortium injected some cash into the airline, most recently in January, and the government provided some relief on payment terms of the air-passenger tax. But a hoped-for larger bailout from the government didn’t happen. And given the stress put on the airline industry as a whole by the coronavirus, the consortium decided not to fund the airline further. And abandoned by its owners, it collapsed today.
Other weak airlines will either collapse as well, or will be bailed out. The Chinese government has already taken over HNA Group, the conglomerate that owns about 18 airlines in China and Hong Kong.
Another airline on this list is Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, which has been losing a ton of money with its low-cost international flights. It forced its bondholders last year into what was effectively a debt restructuring. Today it withdrew its guidance due to the coronavirus. Its shares plunged 13% today to 15.85 Norwegian Krone (= $1.70), having lost 94% since their spike in August 2018.
Top US airlines warn, cut, cancel, and get hammered.
Airlines in the US have communicated that they’re cutting international and domestic routes. United Airlines told employees that it would cut domestic capacity by 10% next month, and that it would cut international capacity by another 20%, on top of the cuts it had already made, such as shutting down its extensive China routes and many of its flights to South Korea and Italy. These cuts could reach into May.
Other US airlines, in addition to suspending their China routes, have also cut flights to Italy and South Korea.
But it’s the cutting of domestic capacity that is now cropping up in the US and in other countries as well, as conferences get cancelled one after the other, thus shutting down the conference-going circus, and as companies exhort their employees to eliminate unnecessary business trips and switch to online tools, and as vacation trips are being put on hold.
Southwest Airlines warned this morning in an SEC filing that “in recent days, the Company has experienced a significant decline in Customer demand, as well as an increase in trip cancellations, which is assumed to be attributable to concerns relating to reported cases of COVID-19.” This is US domestic demand – by spooked Americans that are just now starting to practice the art of “social distancing.”
Even for its still pre-coronavirus quarter, Navistar reported that its Truck revenues collapsed by 31%. Read… “COVID-19 Added to this Uncertainty:” Orders & Sales of Heavy Trucks & Medium-Duty Trucks Plunge in the US
I can see the writing on the wall now.The US government will soon be bailing out the airlines, bailing out the banks, and bailing out the hotel owners, but not their employees.
But if you show up at the hospital with the virus and have a high deductible insurance plan like me $6500 deductible you get nothing. Watch this space it’s going to be a replay of the 08/09 financial crisis where are the owners of capital will be bailed out and the rest of us plebes can go pound sand.
Frank I think you’re correct of course but it will probably be much worse this time around
”Social Distancing” indeed, Wolf,,, is that yours, or are you the first to put that particular concept into here, and if so, i hope you are able to spread it web wide, if for no other reason than to put our next gen folks on notice..
“Social distancing is the technical term now used to describe one of the primary prevention methods. It means: stay at home, don’t mix with crowds, don’t get on mass transit, don’t stand in a security line at the airport, don’t stand in line at the Costco panic-buying toilet paper.
Social distancing has its own Wikipedia entry now.
damn – but my wife said we going out to eat tonight
should I don a mask?
Wow, my wife said I will survive because I am protected by something more effective than social distancing and its all natural It’s being an A– Hole .
The bail is not of the borrowers of the capital but of the owners of the capital.
Ie Greek bail out of mostly of German capital owners.
So the silence begins.
How does this all end?
I guess rate cuts don’t matter if the biz was already going broke.
All I hear is silence.
I guess we will pick a few of Uncle Warren’s airlines to survive as we re-regulate and rationalize to meet two years of smashed demand.
Wolf,
Now do cruise ships…airline demand is a lot more unavoidable long term…cruise ships…not so much…
Yeah, we now have one of those pariah cruise ships waiting offshore in San Francisco. This ship didn’t even go to Asia. Who would still go on a cruise after this?
One of my neighbors. He was outside a few days ago with his suitcase. When he said he was going on a cruise I complemented him on his bravery. I guess, because the State Department hasn’t put out any travel advisories on the Caribbean ( even though Jamaica and the Cayman Islands have refused to let cruise ships dock) Carnival et al are not allowing passengers to cancel or get refunds.
now now – let’s consider good thing
let me put on my greta
less pollution
now can I send my crew ahead(via plane) as I need to set sail
if I could only do as I say not as I do
—
poor greta – when do you think you’ll visit china and/or india?
You know, I wonder how long they’ll keep the Grand Princess out at sea. I am curious how they are going to handle this one. Japan really messed up with Diamond Princess by keeping all of those people on board and turning it into a viral incubator, I’m curious if our government has learned any lessons from that event. What will happen I wonder when the Feds order the ship to be offloaded into a quarantine site in CA, is the local government going to complain and file lawsuits.
Given the succession of problem with Princess cruise liners, I wonder if they’ll just terminate the brand altogether. Because now I literally can’t associate that brand with anything else other than a plague ship.
But I suppose all things considered, that’s only two Princess ships out of a dozen with the Princess moniker, if we can get a few more of those, it’ll equate the word princess to virus.
Ha ha, princesses these days… they get no respect any more.
The problem with the Diamond Princess was they let passengers mingle and eat together in the restaurants AFTER they learned of the infected passenger.
Still, though there were over 700 people infected with many of them elderly, the Japanese did a good job once the ship docked in Yokohama. Those who tested positive were taken ashore and placed in hospital. Six have since died. A 1% mortality rate with most over 75 years old is as good as its going to get.
I think cruise ships, properly managed, are the ideal place to place infected people. There they can be medically monitored, prevented from coming ashore and keep the operators from going bankrupt.
75 year old that go on a cruise are the healthy ones so 1% is not good.
Cruise ships are way to tightly packed to be anything but an ideal place to spread the disease.Container homes placed 20 meter from each other are a better solution
5G on ships (and in Wuhan) reducing immunity for coronavirus to embed itself? Be safe, be with trees.
Since I use to work for a few cruise lines (on the ships), I can provide some insight here. As one would expect, most of the cruise lines I know of are very levered. The bigger ships may have a crew of over 1000. The crew lives on the ship 7 days/week, and for US cruise lines, most of the crew are foreign nationals. Hence, telling them to go home if the ship does not sail is pretty difficult. Yes, they could live on the ship for a few weeks in a port, but this is enormously costly. Unlike aircraft that make their money primarily by fares, the ticket cost of a cruise liner is a only a part of the cruise lines revenue and profit. Ships make their profits by the many onboard activities: Alcohol, premium food, casino, bingo, shore excursions, premium ship activities, ship stores, etc. If a ship does not sail, no money, and even if a ship sails, it usually must be fully loaded to maximize revenue. That’s why cruises can be deeply discounted just before a sailing if they have not sold out all the berths. Cruise Lines do not want ships sailing half empty. The Corona virus could destroy the industry if the virus is active long enough – say 6 months plus.
Over 40% of Spirit’s revenue comes from ancillary services.
I predict they will be the first to shutdown.
When you finance your company growth with borrowed money instead of out of cash flow be sure you can always make the payments. If you cannot there are major downsides.
However, if you’ve been paid generous compensation and banked it who cares. It wasn’t your fault. It was probably because of exogenous events for which you can’t be held accountable. Lay off some employees. It’s the quickest way to trim costs.
When you finance your company growth with borrowed money instead of out of cash flow be sure you can always make the payments.
Did they ‘finance growth’ with borrowed money, or did they borrow money to buy back shares? That’s not ‘growth’. That’s ‘liquidation’. Could be worth looking at.
Second question. Can aircraft manufacturers be far behind? Boeing didn’t need this kind of problem, but then, neither did its competition.
US airlines are the worst on the planet. I avoid them like the plague and I hope they all go bankrupt. Worthless scum. We should allow foreign flag carriers especially from Asia who know what customer service is to fly US domestic routes. No US carrier would last a week against foreign competition.
You get what you pay for.
US airlines are cheap. Just the way cheap Americans like them to be. So that they can perpetuate their smug belief that they actually have wealth superiority when in fact they just buy cheap crap and think it’s as good as the actual good stuff.
And I say this as an American.
Many foreign airlines get direct subsidies from their governments hence their reason for not sucking so badly as the US airlines. I guess it is time the foreign airlines and countries pay back some of the money sent to it by US taxpayers.
Foreign ownership of airlines in the United States is forbidden by law.
Can you imagine if Richard Branson or Stelios Haji-Ioannou were allowed to compete in the US?
Airlines have a tough business.
Everybody’s (all companies!) rainy day fund is now a credit line instead of cash on the books. It’s one of the features of “financialization” of the economy.
That’s a big reason for the financial crises.
Gotta wring every dime out of every possible resource, including credit. Wall St. and the banks wouldn’t have it any other way.
So long as most people and most firms can make their minimum payments the house of cards stays up. Once the bad loans start piling up and the banks are affected they’ll be chasing those cards down the street in the wind.
The ‘climate’ fanatics should be happy. Hundreds of millions of people cannot be whizzing through the skies at 550 mph or cruising the seas at 20 knots on 100,000 ton vessels if we are to reduce carbon emissions. Sacrifices have to be made and I hope they are ready to bear them.
Jerome Powell is asking me to make them. I was getting 2.45% on my CD’s. Not at lot but he seems to think I can live on 1% or even zero percent so some leveraged ‘investor’ doesn’t get wiped out. Why should I cry that an airline pilots or restaurant and hotel employees lose their jobs.
Powell is making it impossible for me travel or eat out so as the Russian say ‘when you live next to the graveyard you can’t weep for everyone!
Yes, yes I am very happy about that. But, I am not a climate “fanatic,” I pledge my allegiance to the natural world and anything that keeps our biosphere and all living creatures from being destroyed is a-okay by me.
The ‘climate’ fanatics should be happy. Hundreds of millions of people cannot be whizzing through the skies at 550 mph or cruising the seas at 20 knots on 100,000 ton vessels if we are to reduce carbon emissions.
Untrue. Jet engines can run on hydrogen. So can turboprops.
The Bentley runs on hydrogen. We heat with hydrogen, we light with hydrogen. Our utility bills are trivial. We do very well with hydrogen and function as a demonstration project, but very few people have the infrastructure for it and large-scale conversion would be a huge undertaking.
Airlines aren’t going for hydrogen because it’s too bulky and too expensive without scaling that would require enormous initial investment, even though costs would eventually outcompete. Biofuels are believed to be the best alternative at present and would be a major improvement. They’re working on it.
There is another aspect of this that maybe Wolf has not recognised. Here in the UK, the last time I flew Flybe, I purchased my ticket from Air France . . . ? which also told me that the flights, return to and from Paris, cost me £50, while tax was also £50, making £100 in total. In which case there is another aspect of the downturn, loss of tax revenue to government. And, yes, that tells another story; if you tax flights to make them twice as expensive as necessary; do not be surprised if the airline fails. It was very thought provoking to discover that government, with no overhead costs to the tax, were earning as much as the airline carrying all the associated costs of providing the flights.
It was very thought provoking to discover that government, with no overhead costs to the tax, were earning as much as the airline carrying all the associated costs of providing the flights.
Governments do have ‘overhead costs’. Where do you think the infrastructure comes from? Who educates the employees and provides their health care? Who provides the regulations to keep it from becoming a mess of a free-for-all?
Maybe you think the government should pay for all that so customers and taxpayers don’t have to.
Good up to date info on the state of the airlines, thank you.
I knew trucks could drive off a cliff.
Now airplanes diving off a cliff?
This makes me wonder when the oracle of Omaha will double down and buy more airline stocks. LUV is in need of some luving right now, and is kinda cheap.
It’s not just the airline business that is suffering. It is the whole travel industry. The pain will be felt globally and quickly. We have traveled internationally twice a year to far off culturally different countries with small group travel companies. The agency is 40 years old. Hopefully they will survive.
My daughter works for a global sailboat charter company based in the UK. They were already strained from two cat 5 hurricanes. It’s like.. “Why can’t we get a break.”
On a different but very expensive note. Weddings.. Closed spaces with large gatherings of people. Lots of product Wedding, dresses and tuxes made in China and Hong Kong.
Too me this looks like a Black Swan event.
On another note..
Hmmm, lowering fares might help fill seats as a short-term measure.
How big a discount will make people risk their lives?
Is that a rhetorical questions?
I, a man who’s only gone short once before in his life, have had a significant short position of put options in UAL for over a month.
I’m pretty happy.
In the America I knew the Boeing engineers would be busy with specifications and details on high flow /high efficiency intergral Hepa/ UV filtration systems for air carriers.Top management would be up their nose saying “we gotta have it now”. New process and manufacturing would flow from”these activities. Some of the young hot shot engineers would leave the company and spring a patentable novel process. Boeing would sue for violating non compete and nda conditions. After a short legal battle Boeing would buy them out .They all would be millionaires and consultants. Everyone goes home at night and yak about the difference their enterprise is making to our flying safety. They would hit drams of 25yr old Single Malt and yak even more.Top management of the Air Lines would bob their nobel heads in unison and talk about synergy and scale-ability and launch a promotion to show the public, WE ARE CAPTAINS of our industry and your safety is paramount. In the America of today all that they can deliver is smaller seats and bad filthy air and bankruptcy.
In the America of today all that they can deliver is smaller seats and bad filthy air and bankruptcy.
Wall St. wants every corporation to maximise profits by reducing costs, which is why you get smaller seats, bad filthy air, lame customer service, dubious maintenance and safety, and an all-around lousy travel experience.
Also brick ‘n mortar retail meltdowns. Wall St. would rather pay for automated distribution centers than for store buildings and store clerks.
The good news is that Wall St. doesn’t coerce carriers outside the US to the same degree.
I happen to be very partial to trains. It could be a very elegant way to travel back in the day.
UV sterilizer have been used on aircraft since the 1960’s.
And the Fed will cut rates to solve all this, right? LOL. If nothing else, COVID-19 will demonstrate the arrogant futility of central banking/planning. A rate cut isn’t going to make people associate and transact with one another when they really don’t want to.
I suppose I may stay at home and look at photos from tours of years gone by. Less likely to catch a flu if I stay at home.
You may be able to stream Rudy Maxa and Rick Steves, or check out videos from the library. Unfortunately, several very interesting travel shows are no longer available because they were only intended to promote HDTV.
When asked why he didn’t travel, Thoreau reportedly replied that “I have traveled a good deal. In Concord.” Of course, if you were already there you wouldn’t need to travel.