“Speculative Energy in the Market is Incredibly out of Control”

“It is a mind-numbing exercise for investors who see the cognitive dissonance”: CIO at Guggenheim Partners.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
This market has been an astounding experience for people who’ve traded through the prior stock market bubbles and the last three crashes, who’ve seen a national and several regional housing bubbles form and implode, who’ve seen the subprime-auto-loan Asset Backed Securities bubble blow up in the mid-1990s and again during the Financial Crisis, and now it’s starting to head the same direction again. But no one can remember ever having seen markets like these that have formed the Everything Bubble.
It’s a phenomenon where nearly all asset prices are inflated. It’s not a secret. There are signs all over the place. Yesterday, the government sold 30-year bonds at a yield of 2.06%, below the rate of inflation as measured by CPI (2.5%). The Fed is fixated on driving inflation higher. But to beat the current CPI with a little bit of a margin that might evaporate over the next few months, you have to take fairly big risks and go to the low-end of investment-grade corporate bonds, to BBB-rated bonds, which are just above junk bonds (here is my plain-English cheat sheet for the corporate credit rating scales), and their average yield is 2.96%.
Earnings growth has been lousy, for the companies that even have earnings. And one issue after another comes along, and markets just continue to inflate, and markets that normally balance each other out, with one going up while the other is going down, such as the bond market and the stock market, have been going up in lockstep.
And now comes the coronavirus. China’s and global reactions to it are in the process of taking down temporarily much of the second-largest economy in the world – with many factories and stores closed, with the transportation system partially shut down, with entire mega-cities locked down. US companies have started to announce that this will impact their revenues, their earnings, their supply chains, etc. Yet, nearly all markets have risen, bonds and stocks in lockstep.
This is a particular issue for money managers.
Money managers – at least those with some experience and open eyes – see this too. But they have to invest their clients’ money. They can’t just send it all back. And they can’t just put it in Treasury bills and earn less on them than they charge in fees. So what should they do?
They can lament, but they have to play the game. Scott Minerd, Global CIO at Guggenheim Partners, which has over $275 billion in assets under management, eloquently expressed his frustration with this puzzle, particularly the credit market, and particularly the high-yield segments of it, such as junk bonds and leveraged loans, that I have been marveling at for a while.
“The cognitive dissonance in the credit market is stunning,” he started out his letter to clients to put them into the mood.
“In the markets today, yields are low [bond prices are high], spreads are tight, and risk assets are priced to perfection, but everywhere you look there are red flags,” he wrote. “The latest red flag is the coronavirus.”
The reaction in China and around the world to the virus is whacking China’s economy. “Our estimate is that China’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for the first quarter could be slashed to -6% annualized,” he said. And given’s China’s size, it would slash global GDP growth by about 2 percentage points.
And the markets? They shine brilliantly, driven by “cognitive disconnect between current asset prices and reality.”
Here are some excerpts from Minerd’s lament:
“The average BBB bond yields just 2.9 percent. A recent 10-year BB-rated healthcare bond came to market at 3.5 percent and subsequently was increased in size from $1 billion to $1.7 billion due to excess demand.”
“For those investors who perceive the disconnect between risk assets which are priced for a rosy outcome and the reality of the looming risks to growth and earnings, any attempt to reduce risk leads to underperformance. It is a mind-numbing exercise for investors who see the cognitive dissonance.”
“The frantic race to accumulate securities has cast price discovery to the side. In the world of corporate bonds and asset-backed securities, issuers are launching deals and then tightening spreads to Treasurys by 25 basis points or more relative to where the last similar new issue was priced just a day before. They are also upsizing deals, as it has become common to see new issue bond underwritings ten times oversubscribed.”
“The giant flood of liquidity is driven by virtually every central bank in the world injecting reserves into the system.”
“And many investors today don’t even buy individual bonds, they purchase a basket of bonds that can be traded versus an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The quality of the bond doesn’t matter; no one is actually negotiating a rate or a price.”
“In the ETF market, prices are set by pricing services that frequently use stale data when no price discovery has occurred. The result is a non-market price determining where a security is trading and there is no additional price discovery, meaning nobody is negotiating individual bond prices. If it is in the index, buy it! This is what price discovery has become.”
“This will eventually end badly. I have never in my career seen anything as crazy as what’s going on right now. It was crazy in 2006 when I was pounding the table saying we were going to have a financial crisis of biblical proportions. And it was crazy in 1997, when high yield spreads got as tight as 239 basis points over Treasurys in October of that year, and then zigzagged their way higher for five years, until they peaked at 1,036 basis points in October 2002.”
“The coronavirus is just one example of exogenous events that could prick the bubble,” he said. But it could drag on “for another year or more” before the financial day of reckoning arrives.
“So what is an investor to do in an era of cognitive dissonance? Buy the highest-quality securities possible that reach some target threshold return. I accept the fact that we may be investing money at levels that don’t make sense, but we invest for the long-term and to preserve capital, and as the cash flows in it must be spent.”
“We are either moving into a completely new paradigm, or the speculative energy in the market is incredibly out of control. I think it is the latter. I have said before that we have entered the silly season, but I stand corrected. We are in the ludicrous season.”
My “Credit-Card Spread Index” blows out. Heck if I knew what that means, but it doesn’t mean anything good. Read… Credit-Card Interest Rates Soar to Record High, Bond Yields Drop to Record Low: What Gives?
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Pressure of cash to invest in bizarro world.
Reminds me of the I Love Lucy episode where she is on the candy production line and unable to keep up with packaging them.
She begins eating them and stuffing them into pockets.
Get the picture?
Wolf, maybe you can post a still picture of her with her mouth full, and the endless stream of candies (cash) coming off the line. Seems to illustrate today’s mad cap investors.
Yes, I definitely remember the episode. In fact, an “I Love Lucy” re-run was interrupted by CBS on the day President Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas. You can watch excerpts from the chocolate assembly line episode
CreditGB,
Here you go:
The Fed’s poisoned candy factory.
Good one. But the younger folk wont get it.
One of the most incisive and pessimistic articles you’ve ever written. It is like a metaphor for the problems afflicting the entire country. Everyone either sensing or clearly seeing the craziness, just carrying on along the path that leads to even more craziness.
Not everyone OE: I have been trying to get my wife to sell our house we own outright that has gone up in ”market” value almost triple in the 4 years we have owned it; the question she asks, rightly IMHO, is where to put the cash until we can buy the house back ”after the crash” for the same or lower price we paid.
Can’t do other ”dirt” right now because, as this article makes clear, ALL assets are crazy over priced. Rents too have gone nuts here in that time..
Apparently, we are not selling.
Gold and gold miners.
“Everyone”?
Not so. Some of us have never “carried on along the path” and never will.
Our path is “marched to a different drummer” – Henry David Thoreau
“And they can’t just put it in Treasury bills and earn less on them than they charge in fees.”
An Ah Ha! moment for me. I always wondered why financial advisers packed retirement portfolios with high return junk and rating agencies rated it as non-junk. I thought it was for some kickback but it was just to keep their job. They were buying high risk junk to claim they were worth their fees.
But it’s not yield you need to chase, it’s expectation value.
An inverted pyramid with the Fed on the bottom. A perfect storm coming: Fed pumping more money and the virus reducing China’s and the world’s ability to produce the goods to buy.
The market elders were raised in a “hard-money” mindset, based on the legacy “gold standard” framing of economics. In that framing, primary money is metallic, and the supply is finite and expands slowly. Credit is built up atop that primary money, and the credit consists of contractual promises to pay in primary money. In that framing, when credit expansion and speculation run amok, the finite money supply means that not everyone can repay their loans. The finite supply triggers defaults, bankers wise up, speculative credit is no longer a reasonable substitute for money, and bubbles are popped. However – the gold standard is dead. We No Longer Live In That World.
In today’s world, money is created by central banks and the only limit on the supply is the bankers’ willingness to create more. History shows that when credit expansion and speculation run amok, the bankers more often than not will print more money rather than pay the political price of withdrawing liquidity and popping the bubble. Speculators have far less to fear and bubbles expand.
In this “fiat currency” world, there is a concurrent tidal wave of financial injustice: the merchant princes receiving the newly-printed money milk their monopolies and get wealthy at the silent expense of everyone else, who suffer the financial inflation in asset prices. Savers, including retirees, receive repressed interest rates due to the overpricing of bonds necessary for the credit expansion to continue. Average workers cannot afford either housing or retirement because all conceivable “assets” are overpriced.
“Investment”, in the Graham-and-Dodd sense of “security of principal and a reasonable rate of return”, is Dead. Fiat currency killed it.
But the gold standard will not return. Thesis; antithesis – time for a new synthesis? Or just a fiat crisis and reset? Bitcoin isn’t the answer. The nature and control of the money supply is a political problem, so the process will be messy.
“But the gold standard will not return.”
I’m not sure about that. What will be the ultimate use of the gold China and Russia (for example), as well as millions of individuals, are now accumulating?
Sometimes the merchant princes do not do so well. Read the Wikipedia article on Louis Nathaniel de Rothschild, the one time Viennese banker.
Very nice wrap.
https://www.advisorperspectives.com/dshort/updates/2020/02/13/five-decades-of-middle-class-wages-january-2020-update?
Just updated today from Mislinski-with the hypothetical annual earnings now down 11% compared to 45 years ago, and considering the distortion due to the vast “gap” due to top 1% gains over the last 20 years, and last 10 years especially,
with CPI adjusted today’s USD of GROSS 802.00USD per week income- how much longer can the upside, even with the asset pricing upswing really last??? I don’t see how “indefinite” can be logical at all. But it is 2020.
If the economy is really just going gang-busters, then the BLS data is not capturing anywhere near the relevant data. It data capture anomalies should start showing up in the next 6 months. If positive for the economy, then perhaps the MNE pay/money streams, and any subsequent demand stimulus is definitely not going into the pockets of US citizens, but perhaps various international non-citizens, legal or illegal. Any escalating pricing of US property assets then are probably being purchased by non-citizens, and non-documented MNE, corporate entities. That then would be definitive indicators of getting the land-sold-out beneath-your-feet-paradigm-kinda-valid-angst, as being more than just valid, but with real consequence for all US citizens, especially any progeny.
The bottom line is that while debt fuels inflation, default on that debt is equally deflationary. At some point, all the foolish debt based investment will begin to default on its debts and all that money will simply disappear. The Fed while being able to buy some assets in the past to prop up markets, will not be able to buy everything, when the everything bubble begins a cascade of debt default. This will be the biggest crash anyone alive has ever seen, and there is nothing the Fed or anyone else can do to stop what is coming. Be prepared.
I think people who have traded for a long time see that emotion and reason have been removed to a great extent by quants and algos.
They have profited mightily from this as they have discounted every “fright” and boldly stayed long when others feared not to do so.
But others feared not to do so because of experience, and such things as geo political events can not be programmed into algos .
For all those who have caught the great ride up this year, 8K Dow points from Dec 5, 2019…..do not whine if the engine that drove the market up flips and begins selling at any price and hitting any bid. Live by the AI, die by the AI.
Not predicting here, but there are times when the unexpected actually does occur.
“It’s a phenomenon where nearly all asset prices are inflated”
Ok let’s talk about what’s NOT inflated, I can only think of one thing, but I don’t dare say it.
Netherlands:
– official CPI: 2.6%
– interest rate on savings accounts: 0% (0.5% NIRP coming in April)
– Government debt selling at minus 0.3% or even lower
“It’s a phenomenon where nearly all asset prices are inflated. ”
More correctly: where fiat money has lost most of its value in a very short time. Because who believes that Central Banks will ever hover up the tsunami of liquity they produced and let asset values fall back down to earth? It’s far easier to put savers against the wall, manipulate the CPI numbers and pretend everything is fine with pensions etc.
The value of euro currency, measured in gold, is down more than 85% in 20 years. The dollar fared slightly better, but the difference is academic. My private banker (from the largest Dutch bank) is urging me to invest my savings in the stock market because (they are right about that), with a savings account in Netherlands you lose at least 5% purchasing power every year and I have been doing that for too long ;( They are projecting a yearly 4% gross ROI on average for the next 10 years for their investment plan. Subtract the 1.5% management fee, the 1.7% Dutch wealth tax and 2.6% inflation and you are still running 1.8% negative every year, if you believe the projections. Plus you have a very significant risk of capital loss (like minus 30% or so in the Financial Crisis). I have decided this is madness, as at my age I would never recover from such a loss (and I’m expecting the next crash to be a lot deeper than minus 30%). Nowhere to hide :(
All this is starting to feel like the Weimar Republic, when wives of factory workers were waiting at the gate to spend the wages of their spouse as soon as possible, on anything they could buy with the money before the shops closed for the day. Because they knew that the next day the money would have lost over half its value. The current depreciation is not at that level yet, but the Weimar Republic had just 10-20% inflation in its first year of rampant money printing, probably not much different from the actual inflation we have nowadays in Netherlands for most necessities (excluding food which has seen very little cost inflation, but lots of quality deflation …). Madame Lagarde doesn’t see any signs of bubbly markets, I guess she will still claim that when real inflation is over 100%; the Gucci fanclub is happy, everything is awesome ;)
When an ex Bear Stearns executive says he’s never seen anything this crazy, that’s really saying something. Run.
The willingness to print has to lead to massive asset inflation.
But to the vast majority they don’t care about the price
of city bank.iin mid sized America most people can afford their house
and rent. When it hits food and clothes etc. then it will hit the fan