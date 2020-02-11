Subprime Auto Loans Explode, “Serious Delinquencies” Spike to Record. But There’s No Jobs Crisis, These Are the Good Times

Nearly a quarter of all subprime auto loans are 90+ days delinquent. Why?
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Auto loan and lease balances have surged to a new record of $1.33 trillion. Delinquencies of auto loans to borrowers with prime credit rates hover near historic lows. But subprime loans (borrowers with a credit score below 620) are exploding at a breath-taking rate, and they’re driving up the overall delinquency rates to Financial Crisis levels. Yet, these are the good times, and there is no employment crisis where millions of people have lost their jobs.
All combined, prime and subprime auto-loan delinquencies that are 90 days or more past due – “serious” delinquencies – in the fourth quarter 2019, surged by 15.5% from a year ago to a breath-taking historic high of $66 billion, according to data from the New York Fed released today:
Loan delinquencies are a flow. Fresh delinquencies that hit lenders go into the 30-day basket, then a month later into the 60-day basket, and then into the 90-day basket, and as they move from one stage to the next, more delinquencies come in behind them. When the delinquency cannot be cured, lenders hire a company to repossess the vehicle. Finding the vehicle is generally a breeze with modern technology. The vehicle is then sold at auction, a fluid and routine process.
These delinquent loans hit the lenders’ balance sheet and income statement in stages. In the end, the combined loss for the lender is the amount of the loan balance plus expenses minus the amount obtained at auction. On new vehicles that were financed with a loan-to-value ratio of 120% or perhaps higher, losses can easily reach 40% or more of the loan balance. On a 10-year old vehicle, losses are much smaller.
As these delinquent loans make their way through the system and are written off and disappear from the balance sheet, lenders are making new loans to risky customers, and a portion of those loans will become delinquent in the future. This creates that flow of delinquent loans. But that flow has turned into a torrent.
Seriously delinquent auto loans jumped to 4.94% of the $1.33 trillion in total loans and leases outstanding, above where the delinquency rate had been in Q3 2010 as the auto industry was collapsing, with GM and Chrysler already in bankruptcy, and with the worst unemployment crisis since the Great Depression approaching its peak. But this time, there is no unemployment crisis; these are the good times:
About 22% of the $1.33 trillion in auto loans outstanding are subprime, so about $293 billion are subprime. Of them, $68 billion are 90+ days delinquent. This means that about 23% of all subprime auto loans are seriously delinquent. Nearly a quarter!
Subprime auto loans are often packaged into asset-backed securities (ABS) and shuffled off to institutional investors, such as pension funds. These securities have tranches ranging from low-rated or not-rated tranches that take the first loss to double-A or triple-A rated tranches that are protected by the lower rated tranches and generally don’t take losses unless a major fiasco is happening. Yields vary: the riskiest tranches that take the first lost offer the highest yields and the highest risk; the highest-rated tranches offer the lowest yields.
These subprime auto-loan ABS are now experiencing record delinquency rates. Delinquency rates are highly seasonal, as the chart below shows. In January, the subprime 60+ day delinquency rate for the auto-loan ABS rated by Fitch rose to 5.83%, according to Fitch Ratings, the highest rate for any January ever, the third highest rate for any month, and far higher than any delinquency rate during the Financial Crisis:
But prime auto loans (blue line in the chart) are experiencing historically low delinquency rates.
Why are subprime delinquencies surging like this?
It’s not the economy. That will come later when the employment cycle turns and people lose their jobs. And those delinquencies due to job losses will be on top of what we’re seeing now.
It’s how aggressive the subprime lending industry has gotten, and how they’ve been able to securitize these loans and selling the ABS into heavy demand from investors who have gotten beaten up by negative-interest-rate and low-interest-rate policies of central banks. These investors have been madly chasing yield. And their demand for subprime-auto-loan ABS has fueled the subprime lending business.
Subprime is a very profitable business because interest rates range from high to usurious, and customers with this credit rating know that they have few options and don’t negotiate. Often, they might not do the math of what they can realistically afford to pay every month; and why should they if the dealer puts them in a vehicle, and all they have to do is sign the dotted line?
So profit margins for dealers, lenders, and Wall Street are lusciously and enticingly fat.
Subprime lending is a legitimate business. In the corporate world, the equivalent is high-yield bonds (junk bonds) and leveraged loans. Netflix and Tesla belong in that category. The captive lenders, such as Ford Motor Credit, GM Financial, Toyota Financial Services, etc., or credit unions, take some risks with subprime rated customers but generally don’t go overboard.
The most aggressive in this sector are lenders that specialize in subprime lending. These lenders include Santander Consumer USA, Credit Acceptance Corporation, and many smaller private-equity backed subprime lenders specializing in auto loans. Some sell vehicles, originate the loans, and either sell the loans to banks or securitize the loans into ABS.
And they eat some of the losses as they retain some of the lower-rated tranches of the ABS. Some banks are exposed to these smaller lenders via their credit lines. The remaining losses are spread around the world via securitizations. This isn’t going to take down the banking system though a few smaller specialized lenders have already collapsed.
But demand for subprime auto loan ABS remains high. And as long as there is demand from investors for the ABS, there will be supply, and losses will continue to get scattered around until a decline in investor demand imposes some discipline.
Anyone who reports on any other economic indicator other than stock indices will be quarantined on suspicion of coronavirus.
Everything is Awesome!
Imagine what auto sales would have looked like without these subprime sales to begin with.
It was awesome while it lasted.
22% sub prime of an entire industry, auto finance, is crazy.
What, lend the money and just hope for the best?
I suppose the only worry is if the car is wrecked or maintenance not done before repossession and auction/resale. Then again, just pass it on as the price of doing business. They probably just have to beat the depreciation spread to make a buck.
“What, lend the money and just hope for the best?”
Why not if some poor, ZIRP crazed ABS buyer has purchased the loan contract and bears 99pct of the default risk.
People do not understand the extent to which product sellers have become little more than middle man bookies in terms of credit default risk – especially the worst default risks.
> People do not understand the extent to which product sellers have become little more than middle man bookies in terms of credit default risk – especially the worst default risks.
Isn’t it great!
Wolf,
As you said…to move the iron, the sellers have to dip deeper and deeper into the can-barely-fog-a-mirror poor credit population…and then convince some ZIRP starved ABS buyers that loan due diligence consisted of something more than taking a pulse and being able to make an X on the loan signature line.
The scary thing is that there has been no shortage of buyers for the bottom tranches…ZIRP is a helluva drug…
Desperate measures are required to keep debt growing. Hopefully this crap will collapse sooner than later before more people are hurt.
Of all the dubious credits out there, to me this is the strangest ( ex. unicorns Wework etc. )
The repo is described as a smooth fluid business, i.e., the underlying value of the collateral flows from the defaulter back to the lender, less the repo fee.
But what is the condition of the collateral? I have no idea, but I hear that some of these defaulters never make the first payment. They are fraudsters.
So what is the chance they will change the oil etc.?
Normally this is done to maintain the warranty. But what if the buyer never intended to hold the vehicle for the warranty period? What if he just rents the vehicle out to make deliveries?
No doubt there are great deals to be had buying good used like ex. lease. But a repo possibly from a disgruntled or resentful owner seems like a different deal. How are these guys able to borrow 40+ K when they could render the collateral almost worthless?
These early payment defaults (EPD) are a true problem in the subprime sector, and often there is fraud involved by either side. The thing is, if there is no payment within 90 days or 120 days, the car is going to get repo’ed, and there is no need for the borrower to change the oil in such a short time. So maintenance issues are not near the top of the priority list for lenders. But body damage, cigarette burns on the seats, bad odors, etc. might be.
Because when I started as a banker 42 years ago bankers made loans as if it was their money. Today they are under pressure to make loans like its government money with no accountability or responsibility. Our society has changed……just watch that movie with Jack Nicholson when he defines how he thinks of a women. Its the answer to everything.
I love this, the reach for yield is gonna push buyers of auto ABS yields lower and lower, as well as push yields on collateral those leveraged positions lower and lower again until overnight rate trades higher than the 30 year trash again… all while we will have ongoing overnight and term repos by the FRBNY for broke-dealers so they sponsor repo all the rehypoticated trash!
Isn’t FED doing repo everyday at these XX billion levels? To sink FED, you need an asset class at 10 trillion level where 1 trillion goes wrong. XX billion is just noise.
JZ,
I hate to disappoint you. Repos are in-and-out transactions that unwind when they mature (the next day or in 14 days) and go to zero on the balance sheet, as the Fed gets its money back, and the counter party gets its securities back. The Fed’s repos were down to a total balance of $170 billion as of the last balance sheet last Thursday. You can forget about the trillions:
https://wolfstreet.com/2020/02/07/end-of-qe-4-feds-repos-drop-to-oct-2-level-t-bills-balloon-mbs-fall-total-assets-down-to-dec-25-level/
This entire trend is just another example of our increasingly fragile and duct-taped together economy and society. The only way to eek out any profit is to use recklessly underwritten debt to pull demand forward and securitize it (spread the risk around) so that any losses are diluted enough that the big players are willing to keep staying at the table. However, as was the case with the much larger and more contagious mortgage bubble, chickens inevitably come home to roost. When the big auto shakeout happens, will we have as many OEMs as we have now? Is there the public appetite for any bailouts of manufacturers? Time will tell.