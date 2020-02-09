HELOC Balances Plunge to 15-Year Low. What’s Going on Here?

Banks are trying, but demand just isn’t there.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
At the end of January, outstanding balances of home equity lines of credit (HELOC) at all commercial banks in the US – not including nonbanks, or “shadow banks,” we’ll get to those in a moment – fell to $317 billion, according to the data released on Friday by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. They’ve plunged 48% from the peak in April 2009 and are now back where they’d been in April 2004. These are the balances that are actually outstanding and do not include the unused portion of the credit line:
Banks and nonbanks have been trying to get homeowners to take out HELOCs, which are credit lines secured by the home, and risks for lenders are lower than with credit cards because in case of a default, they can go after the home. Credit cards are unsecured.
For homeowners, HELOCs fill a similar function as a credit card, but borrowing costs are lower. And like a credit card, the rate is usually variable. HELOCs played a role during the mortgage crisis that triggered the Global Financial Crisis. But things are different now, and banks and shadow banks want Americans to borrow in this manner and spend the money on vacations or home improvements or a new car, or whatever. Google them and see how they’re trying.
And the Fed, which tracks these HELOC balances at the commercial banks it regulates, wants homeowners to borrow against the rising values of their homes and splurge with this money and thereby convert inflated home prices into retail sales and consumer spending and thereby into GDP growth, and into additional interest income for the banks that the Fed regulates.
When William Dudley was still president of the New York Fed, he addressed this refusal by households to do so. In a speech, he lamented this “change in household behavior” – that households have refused to turn home equity into retail sales and GDP growth, after getting burned during the mortgage crisis for having done so. And the situation, from the Fed’s point of view, has gotten more dire.
In January, HELOC balances at all commercial banks dropped 9% from January last year, the steepest year-over-year percentage decline since 2013. This chart shows the relentless year-over-year declines of HELOC balances:
These are the HELOC balances at all commercial banks, tracked by the Fed’s Board of Governors, but do not include the balances at nonbanks, which are not regulated by the Fed. On the other hand, the New York Fed releases data on total household credit balances at all lenders, including nonbanks, on a quarterly basis. Its latest release (for Q3) shows a similar trend.
Total HELOC balances at all lenders, including nonbanks, plunged 45% from $714 billion in Q1 2009 to $396 billion in Q3 2019:
So what is going on here?
Housing-related debt fell off sharply during and after the mortgage crisis as foreclosures made their way through the system: Total housing debt had peaked at $9.99 trillion in Q3 2008, and then dropped by 16% to $8.4 trillion. In Q3 2019, it almost got back to where it had been in 2008, to $9.83 trillion.
But there are now 128.6 million households, up 9% from the 116.8 million households in 2008. Everything has grown over the 11 years, the economy, the population, incomes, consumer prices, and home prices. So the current housing debt in aggregate, compared the overall economy, has fallen from 64% of nominal GDP at the peak, to 44% in Q3 2019.
So “in aggregate,” this looks good. But this aggregate is composed of several opposing factors, including these four:
- Many homeowners have paid off their mortgages and own their homes free and clear, which has become a more attractive option for households in expensive housing markets, as the mortgage interest deduction has been further reduced, and as “risk-free” returns (Treasury securities, FDIC insured CDs, etc.) have been miserably low.
- Many other homeowners are pushing the envelope in terms of their mortgage debt and mortgage payments, struggling to make ends meet on a monthly basis. If one of the earners loses their job, the entire math gets in trouble.
- Cash-out refis have become popular again, and the risks associated with them are increasing to where regulators are trying to put some limits on them, but in terms of the mortgage debt “in aggregate,” they have not moved the needle much.
- The homeownership rate has declined from 69% in 2005-2006 to 65.1% currently, after hitting a multi-decade low of 62.9% in 2016. This means fewer mortgages and fewer HELOCs and more renters.
HELOCs are viable credit tools for homeowners, if used prudently. If not used prudently, they can contribute to a mortgage meltdown and foreclosure.
Since HELOCs are secured by the home, a default on the HELOC can trigger a foreclosure. With credit cards, this cannot happen, though the bank can sue and try to recover its loss that way.
The unused portion of a HELOC may not necessarily be there when you need it the most as the bank can freeze the HELOC when the price of the home drops, and not allow you to dip into it further. Suddenly, your credit line that you relied on is gone.
During the past housing bust, HELOCs were big contributors to homeowners being underwater with their mortgages. When homeowners could no longer make the payment, they then found out that they couldn’t sell the home either, and that foreclosure was at the end of that tunnel. And this experience is still in the collective memory of homeowners.
But the folks relying on credit cards, auto loans, and particularly student loans to accomplish their goals are now pushing the envelope again. This type of consumer credit rose to 19.3% of GDP, the highest ever. Read… The State of the American Debt Slaves, Q4 2019
Maybe because there are fewer and fewer private single home owners that can use the value of their home as collateral for their rotating credit needs?
It’s not like there’s much of a reason for someone like invitation home or black rock or colony american to be running up an expenditure card against the value of their main assets.
I read Blackrock got out of the single family rental business last year. The articles said they sold all their interest to Invitation Homes. I personally thought their timing was really good. You can smell rent control in the air.
Blackstone not Black Rock.
This data does NOT include institutional investors such as Invitation Homes. It only includes mortgages and HELOCs held by households.
Here are some charts of home price inflation. They show that many homeowners who bought a few years or longer ago can take out big HELOCs if they want to:
You forget that HELOCS are now non-deductible. In addition , after the first ten years, your payment triples. That’s scary. I’m paying mine down at $1000 a month toward principal, which is Chase’s choice. Right when I needed it, Chase froze my HELOC. (2010). Don’t get one. The rate is variable as well. The only way the bank won’t win is what a lot of people did in the last Recession. Pull all you can in a HELOC and then walk away when the economy tanks. It will be your down payment on the next house when prices go to the bottom.
More and more housing being owned by corporations like Black Rock and by foreigners?
The whole United States is becoming a great big company store where the 400 billionaire families own everything and rent it back to us at inflated prices. From hospitals to student loans to homes.
I don’t play the game and I’m Happy!
Wolf,
Same concern about using GDP as literal common denominator in various ratios – too easily manipulated by Keynesian governments, too subject to inflationary distortion.
I know it is close to being a universal practice – that is the problem – it contaminates everyone’s frame of reference.
And the traditional fixes (backing out supposed inflation, etc) introduce their own problems of assumption.
I wonder if the G puts out a GDP figure that excludes the G component of the G+C+I+intl surplus formula for GDP.
It would not be perfect (each of the four components has impact on the others) but a straight back out of G might provide a more honest evaluation of what is really going on in the US economy – shorn of the gvt’s ability to artificially goose GDP via things like perpetual deficit financing and money printing.
I know it is more work (I will hunt for a net G figure too…) I just hate to see standard GDP as the near universal default measure used…it simply obscures heavier and heavier G involvement in the economy and its role in things like growth, debt, etc.
Same comment as in the other thread…
I suspect if you used median nominal household income, adjusted for growth in the number households you’ll end up with a similar denominator as if you’ve used nominal GDP.
Cas127,
I understand your concern about GDP, but you’re barking up the wrong tree in this case, because here it doesn’t matter whether GDP is inflated or not because it is not the absolute percentage that is important but the change over time as depicted by the charts. If GDP is inflated, it’s always inflated. So the change over time would still tell you what you need to know. Other measures, such as nominal median household incomes, would give you similar charts.
HELOC down 300 billion, but student loans up 600 billion And personal credit up ??? billion. Certainly not a wash but per capita must be at or lower than 2009? Will make some people want to start binging again? Thoughts.
Actually between 2009 and now student loans are up almost 1 trillion.
As a percent of the economy, all other types of personal debt have held steady or declined.
As Wolf mentions this is driving the Fed bonkers. They want the consumer to take advantage of the asset values the Fed has artificially inflated but bitten once before in the previous crisis the peasants are not cooperating.
Luckily for the Fed though corporates and governments have eaten the bait. It’s gotten so crazy in the corporate market that PIK bonds are back! If that’s not a bell that gets rung at the top of a bubble them I don’t know what is.
Those are two DIFFERENT SETS OF BORROWERS. One can blow up, and the other can do just fine, independently.
I would think the state of the American debt slaves would explain some of it. Many owe so much for cars, credit cards, and houses they can’t borrow more.
In addition, where I live, many older houses are being refurbished and flipped so there is less need of HELOCs for home improvement.
Wolf,
Simple explanation of lower HELOC during ZIRP bubble 2.0?
People *do* learn – risk aversion simply up in wake of 1.0 and some maybe even understand how brittle alleged home valuations are in face of interest rates that (hopefully) have nowhere to go but up.
Evidence – CA new home sales in Bubble 2 are about half that from Bubble 1.
A lot of people won’t put their face on a hot stove…twice.
yes, some people have learned something, probably; and much of the young generation doesn’t have enough money/income to seriously get into debt yet by buying a home … but I’m sure central banks and politicians are working on that.
Most young people know they don’t have job security and never will. They learned by seeing what happened to their parents. You need a reliable income to buy a home and few young people have it.
Some of the same dynamics at play over here in Netherlands, all four points mentioned above are present to some extent. Home ownership rate is down here as well due to more homes owned by large (mostly foreign) and small (mostly local but increasingly foreign) investors/speculators.
Mortgage debt declined slightly after the Financial Crisis and is now probably back again near all time highs, but as percentage of GDP the debt is slightly lower now. Some homeowners have been paying off their mortgages while at the same time others have been refinancing, taking out equity or leveraging up for extra speculator properties.
Total savings in Netherlands (around 380M euro) keep increasing slowly despite ECB ZIRP/NIRP policy. That’s about 20K euro for every citizen, but of course most savers have very little savings and only a small percentage has a lot. Also savings and mortgage debt (about double the total savings amount) are very unevenly distributed. Clearly ECB policy is not working as officially planned, but that only means they will double down on their stupid policies.
HELOCs were mostly banned after the FC but are starting to appear again, but from what I know you can only borrow up to 50% of the current home value (which means most Dutch “owners” get nothing). It’s probably mostly for elderly people who have paid off their mortgage in the past and now need some extra money. At the same time, any Dutch buyer with a pulse can still get a 102% mortgage when buying a new home.
correction: total savings above should be 380B (Billion), not 380M.
I don’t believe they are tax deductible anymore either, I know that’s why I didn’t take one out recently.
I’m a mortgage originator. HELOCs are available, but not at the crazy levels pre-2008. The tax change is a factor, but also banks have paired down risk. 85% ltv max at some banks, 90% at others. Not many have an appetite for investment property HELOCs, so those are very difficult to get done. Levels over 80% LTV are typically priced at Prime or higher. The math just doesn’t pencil out when compared to a cash-out mortgage. NO COST ARM rates for jumbo loans are 3% or better. 30yr rates near 3.5%. Maybe you add .125% to rate for cash-out. Most of my clients that ask for a HELOC want it as a “rainy day” line, just in case, so they get the line, but don’t borrow the funds.
Dave K, TCJA ended HELOC interest deductibility for Federal Income Tax purposed, along with capping deductibility of mortgage interest at $750k of principal.
They’re tax-deductible now only for capital improvements to the home. That change is one of several reasons why HELOCs are down, but it’s probably a big one.
– One wouldn’t want a HELOC if ones income is unstable, and middle-class incomes are increasingly unstable.
– Fees are as high as for a regular mortgage.
– Interest rates can be expected to rise, and HELOCs normally come with variable rates that can also be expected to rise.
– Residential RE prices are in bubble mode in lots of places, and can be expected to fall.
– Banksters are not to be trusted. These guys are not your friends.
A HELOC can really only be justified if the situation is an emergency because the risks are high and increasing. Taking on that kind of debt for frivilous spending is the height of idiocy. Generally speaking, if you don’t have the money, you can’t afford it, and taking out a loan against your home isn’t going to change that.
And the last thing you want to do is to pay interest to a bank if you can possibly avoid it. They’re never going to reciprocate.
I do think it’s interesting that banksters are ready to start another debt-based meltdown by pushing HELOCs and other unproductive lending, falsely believing that the risk to themselves is minimal. It will be particularly interesting to see if the crash comes before or after Social Security has been privatised and put into the stock market to maximise the fall. Speculation has it that they’ll wait on the crash until shortly after.
SS will not be privatized but a haircut on pensions and government captured retirement money will be bailed in. The state of Ohio is already cutting back promised medical care for retirees. This trend will grow.
If deficits do not matter, what will prevent the Federal government from assuming the pension obligations of the states?
As a property insurance agent before the financial crisis of 08 I sold many HO policies 80 percent first mortgage with 20 percent on a line of credit at a higher interest rate. The mortgage broker told the client to come back in six months to refinance to take out the cash or reduce the line of credit. It worked well until it didn’t work at all for them just like the liar loans. I did not see this after financial crisis.
1) The UST3M don’t move since Nov, for 4M.
2) The 10Y had a selling climax in Sep, popup and now is back to a level slightly above Sept low.
3) In the last 5M the 10Y made a round trip.
4) When the 10Y will move down, breach the Sept low, HELOC will move up.
5) For a while, all rates, from: 1M, 3M, to 1Y, to 10Y & 30Y tangled with each other in a knot, created a wild bottleneck and inverted. Soon the
trend will be clear ==> the direction of all rates will be down in a military march.
Interesting from Wolf”When William Dudley was still president of the New York Fed, he addressed this refusal by households to do so. In a speech, he lamented this “change in household behavior” – that households have refused to turn home equity into retail sales and GDP growth, after getting burned during the mortgage crisis for having done the same. And the situation, from the Fed’s point of view, has gotten more dire.”
Maybe the extra equity is just not there? Still many stagnant or underwater since purchase? What is the typical debt to property appraised value ratio for HELOC + first mortgage? Are the appraisals now actually real as compared to 12 – 20 years ago?
Might just be a better product out there. If a private home equity lender goes bust you get to keep the money and tear up the contract? The flipside of Countrywide? When a commercial bank is in trouble they demand higher rates, or call the loan, or do all those things? They have the full backing of Congress, and you have??
Can you do a piece on Canadian HELOC’s?
Marko,
I did a quick search and came up with a few articles that show overall mortgages are increasing, but the trend for Cdn HELOCS are dropping.
“However, the new regulatory report offers contrasting evidence. It demonstrates that once the components of the combined mortgage-HELOC plans are disentangled, HELOC balances contracted over the past year while mortgages grew.”
However, if you want to feel depressed I have included a link to a Global news report.
“Linda Paul, a licensed insolvency trustee with MNP, says about 25 per cent of those with a HELOC do not have a proper plan, meaning their timeline for paying off their debt ranges from “five years to never.””
https://globalnews.ca/news/5439688/home-equity-loans-vancouver-real-estate-check/
From what I can see there are two different trends. There is a large Cdn group that sees debt as normal, and a smaller group (like our family) that simply won’t go into debt, ever.
The data is somewhat outdated, but he trends are the same. I compare both US and Canadian HELOC trends with 2018 data:
https://wolfstreet.com/2018/09/20/heloc-balances-u-s-canada-house-price-bubble-risks-housing-bust/
We are one of those families. We have a HELOC but don’t plan on using the money until the next crisis, then its time to buy low. I have learned by example, that its okay to file bankruptcy, even the president does it. It is no longer considered improper to file bankruptcy, its just good business. Why would i pay off credit cards and not my home? Many knew that the financial crisis was approaching, and didn’t alert the public then, and won’t do that now. Bankers are looking for the last greater fool. My family and I are okay, and were not greedy. We can wait our turn. The last 8 years could be a repeat of the decade leading to the great depression. Everyone that reads this is more educated in this area then me, but i see correlation. The financial crisis could be compared to the 1921 depression, republicans were elected in the 1920’s in all 3 branches of government and cut regulations and taxes. Does this sound familiar? Thank you Wolfe for this information.
The people that could use low interest rate HELOCs are now renting.
The corporations that hoovered up homes so everyone can be a renter get low interest rate credit from our friend the fed.
Home owners that do not really need low interest rate loans can get “have fun credit” from a credit card at 0% that gives “free stuff” back.
This leaves the middling home owner who is too shook, too underwater or already has a HELOC.
What’s Going on Here?
They’re not taking the bait. And they’re not that fooled into believing the US economy is all that great.
That’s a good thing, but it won’t matter because the coming meltdown will take down most people whether they have a HELOC or not. The US economy is increasingly unstable, as evidenced by recent Fed actions and long-term policy. Think about it: what stable financial system requires over $100 billion in overnight liquidity injections and a $4 trillion balance sheet? Notice that the Fed did not see the need for these actions coming, but reacted to a market that suddenly required it.
Clearly they’re not telling you something very important. And they’re not going to. They want it to be a surprise.
Not a good time to be taking out feel-good loans.
Wolf listed a bunch of good reasons why people might use HELOCs less, but there might be a couple more:
– Unattractive rates. Particularly with the short end of the curve inverted, taking out a HELOC might be more costly than simply refinancing into a new mortgage.
– Interest rate risk. HELOCs are variable-rate loans. Today’s rates are historically very very low – which means they’re likely to rise over time. Better to lock in a long-term mortgage at a low rate, than risk having your budget clobbered by a rising HELOC rate.
– Hassle factor. The extra paperwork and accounting are a “time tax”; is it worth the trouble to have a mortgage and a HELOC instead of just a mortgage?
– My personal favorite was banks’ ability to screw up the paperwork during the Great Recession, and then foreclose upon everyone in sight with fraudulent paperwork.
Wisdom Seeker,
Cash-out refis and HELOCs don’t serve the same purpose.
The big difference between a cash-out refi and a HELOC is that with a HELOC you get a line of credit that sits there unused, and that you can use LATER, and you don’t pay any interest until you use it, which might years down the road. Once you use it, the balance shows up in these balances here.
With cash-out refi, you pay interest on the additional cash from day one, even if you don’t need the cash at that point.
People and businesses get lines of credit to cover variable and irregular or unexpected cash needs, or to have the cash available when an opportunity arises without paying interest until then.
So if you don’t know when you will need the cash, a HELOC is a lot cheaper than a cash-out refi.
First time you get bitten.
Next time you run away.
Also, unlike govt and corp debt, here people are playing with their own money so naturally they’re going to be more cautious.
I seriously think they’re maxxed everybody I know that play’s the game, is constantly buying time-shares, going on vacations, and going out to dinner and buying expensive wine.
If that money is on the table at HELOC, then it will be grabbed.
I can only think that the ‘bank’ has truly made it harder, back in the 1990’s it was just your word that you were using the money to ‘fix up the house’, now perhaps they want proof? That could definitely take the wind out of the sales, since +50% of the HELOC was always a liar-loan.
1) Can the US 3M make a round trip, from zero to 2.4% and
back to zero : yes..
2) Will the 3M go below zero : not.
3) HELOC are households unrealized funds, the last resort, not for fun.
4) Germany bend the Fed will.
5) US 10Y – German 10Y in downtrend.
6) The German 2Y in a five year trading range, 0.5% wide.
In 2016 it was (-) 0.964 and On Feb 2018 it was (-) 0.43%. That’s the range.
7) The US 2Y was 0.5% in 2016, up to 2.98% On Nov 2018 and
now in a trading range around 1.4%. US 2Y is going wild.
8) The monthly German 3M had a huge buying tail in 2016,
reaching (-) 1.527, but in the last 2Y its stable, in a box 0.4% wide,
between (-) 1.001% and 0.6%.
9) Gravity between planets and continents and interest rates…
10) J.Powell tried please the big banks, lifting rates x4 times, but
the Germans didn’t budge, The US 3m might complete its round
trip, but the US 10Y will not. It will convert to NR.
Michael
I read your posts carefully, but I really don’t understand them at all.
Since you mention it, I find his posts clear as mud.
Is it possible that home owners realize that their home is just that ,a home? A place to live with a desire to own free and clear and not a piggy bank for a want other than a need. I hope so. However it is not settling to know that the government desire is to “churn” the equity with no value placed on the emotional state that debt free ownership brings. I will resist being turned into a commodity with ever fiber of my being and maybe the data reflects this sentiment.
This has been the image pushed forever.
That a home is a piggy-bank, for free cash as you need, that you lie about the reason for the HELOC that you say your fixing up the house, but really your buying toyz or travel.
You max out your HELOC, they REPO your house, and you do it again in a few years, rinse & repeat.
Welcome to America.
People who don’t live this life style are not doing their part to keep the machine running, people who hoard cash ( save ) or bad people, the only good people are debtors & spenders
I agree wiht Wisdom Seeker The elimination of the deduct ability of HELOC interest is simply driving this trend. If you had a HELOC that you could roll into a mortgage and retain the deduct ability of the interest regardless of what the funds were used for , why would you not? Especially at still historically low interest rates. If you wanted to use the equity of your home ( based on advancing values for the past 10 years I would guess there is a lot of equity out there) to finance things other than capital improvements a mortgage would also be the preferred vehicle. HELOCS are not as desirable as mortgages once the interest benefit is stripped away.
I find it rather amusing that little people being prudent is “dire” for central bankers!
It’s not dire for ‘bankers’, you give them way too much credit.
The entire USA system is a ponzi based on spending what you don’t have to eat the hamburger today, that you can’t pay for tomorrow.
Like Rome, once the money becomes worthless then the farmers will quit sending stuff to the city’s to make those hamburgers.
For now, party on Garth.
I find it fascinating that in my life time we have gone from the “Ben Franklin” model of spendthrift, to the modern rich guy whose entire wealth is what it he wears or has in his pocket.
When we were kids we were told to save, and to only buy what we could afford.
Emerson said “A man is rich in proportion to what he can afford not to buy”, the truly rich man, doesn’t buy anything, and he’s happy in an empty room.
Pascal said “The Eastern man is content in an empty room, the Western man needs a room full of garbage ( today we call it gadgets ), that this is the principal difference, and problem of the Western & Eastern man”.
This monkey syndrome was exploited post 1920’s with modern advertising and marketing, by just MSM ‘snake oil salesman’; Today the system is dependent as consumerism is what 80% of the economy?
The real deal is ‘free cash’ as in the future when there are no jobs, then why work, or who does work, will probably be those in prison, in a system where its finely tuned law’s on the books that ebb&flow the needed prison population. This is fascinating because USA&Australia both began as prison colonys, and now they have reverted to such. The “Notion” of Freedom is now Orwellian, that Debt-Slavery truly is Freedom
Just another indication of the continued failure of Central bank policy .
Have super low to negative real and nominal interest rates in Europe ignited a CAPEX boom? Hardly;the other side of the coin of very low interest rates is very low rates of return on capital.
Super low interest rates actually are and will have the opposite effect on consumers. Among the reasons is that older consumers , who have the most equity in their houses and the greatest amount of overall assets realize that they need to save more money to make up for the very low risk free returns.
Two questions for all readers.
Will massive liquidity injections by the PBOC cure the corona virus pandemic and make people and companies consumer more when 400m are quarantined ?
Realizing that there policies are an abject failure , will the Central Banks of the world repeat the example of Rudolf Havenstein , head of the Reishbank during the early 1920s.
HELOCs no longer tax deductible. This is probably explains most of it.
I have a HELOC, but the last time I put anything on it was in 2011 to buy a new minivan. That is the last new car I have bought, as I keep them as long as possible. Why go into debt for a depreciating asset?
With the interest only deductible for capital improvements, and I’m no longer itemizing on my tax return, I’m letting my HELOC lapse at the next renewal.
No debt slaves in my household…
The solution to the Fed conundrum of forcing us to borrow against our homes is obviousness – Negative Interest Rates. Also a tax on savings. Why am I the only one to see this?
Collapse of the banks?