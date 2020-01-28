The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America, January Update

Prices in New York City condo market, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle down to early 2018 levels. Chicago nearly flat from year ago. Other markets rise. Phoenix, Tampa, Charlotte surge.
Reports have been circulating for a while about the deterioration in the Manhattan housing market, including a report in December that studied condo towers with 30 or more units, built after 2015, in total 7,727 condos, nearly half of which the developers have been unable to sell. Much of the new inventory is at the luxury end.
The median price of luxury condos and co-ops in Manhattan (median means half of the units sold for more, and half sold for less) in Q4 2019 plunged 24% from Q4 2018, to $4.8 million, according to the Elliman Report, and is down 27% from Q4 2016, which was the peak. The median price of all condos and coops in Manhattan in Q4, at $999,000, was flat compared to Q4 2018, but was down 6% from Q4 2017.
So today, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index was released. The way the index is structured, it is much kinder and gentler, and far less volatile, than median price indices. For the New York metro, it offers two indices, one for single-family houses and one for condos. It uses a custom area for New York City that includes numerous counties in the states of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut “with significant populations that commonly commute to New York City for employment purposes.” This is far larger and more diverse than Manhattan. Condo prices in the metro fell 0.9% in November from a year earlier, below where they’d first been in February 2018:
The Case-Shiller Index is a rolling three-month average. Today’s release includes closings that were entered into public records in September, October, and November. The index was set at 100 for January 2000. The New York condo index value of 273 means prices have soared 173% since January 2000.
San Francisco Bay Area House Prices
The Case-Shiller Index for single-family houses in the five-county San Francisco Bay Area – the counties of San Francisco, San Mateo (northern part of Silicon Valley), Alameda and Contra Costa (East Bay), and Marin (North Bay) – ticked up 0.2% in November from October and was up 0.5% year-over-year, but was below where it had first been in May 2018. Note the double peak:
All charts here are on the same scale, with the vertical axis ranging from 100 to 290. This has the visual effect that there is more white space above the curve in markets where prices have soared less than they have in Manhattan, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, or Miami. From these charts it’s also clear that there is no “national” housing market but that all markets are local, each with its own dynamics; but that all of them are also subject to national dynamics, such as the Fed’s loosey-goosey monetary policies.
Seattle House Prices:
House prices in the Seattle metro were unchanged in November from October, and where down 2.0% from the peak in June 2018. This put them below where they’d first been in May 2018. Note the double peak:
The Case-Shiller Index methodology is based on “sales pairs,” comparing the sales price of a house that sold in the current month to the price of the same house when it sold previously. This method dodges some of the problems other indices have: Median-price indices can be skewed by “mix”; and average-price indices can be skewed by a few big outliers.
Los Angeles House Prices:
House prices in the Los Angeles metro rose 0.3% in November from October to a new record and were up 2.7% year-over-year. Los Angeles is now the market in the 20-city Case-Shiller Index where house prices have risen the most – by a dizzying 189% – since January 2000:
San Diego House Prices:
In the San Diego metro, house prices ticked up 0.3% in November from October, and are up 3.9% year-over-year, but remained a tad below where they’d been in July 2019:
Miami House Prices:
House prices in the Miami metro rose 0.2% in November from October and 3.1% year-over-year. The index remains down 12% from the splendid insanity at the end of 2006 but is trying hard to get back to those levels. I want to emphasize that these are single-family-house prices in the vast Miami metro, and not condo prices, particularly the higher end near the waterfront, where Manhattan-like dynamics are playing out.
Portland House Prices:
The Case-Shiller index for the Portland metro was about flat in November compared to October and was up 3.3% year-over-year. At 240, the index is up 140% from January 2000:
Washington DC:
House prices in the Washington D.C. metro ticked up 0.2% in November from October and were up 3.2% year-over-year:
Boston House Prices:
House prices in the Boston metro rose 0.5% in November from October. Year-over-year, prices rose 3.8%:
Tampa House Prices:
House prices in the Tampa metro rose 0.5% in November from October and were up 5.0% year-over-year, the third-largest year-over-year increase of the metros in the 20-City index, behind Phoenix (+5.9%) and Charlotte (+5.2%). The index is closing in on the craziness in 2006:
Denver House Prices:
House prices in the Denver metro were flat in November compared to October, and were flat for the past six months, but were still up 3.7% year-over-year:
Las Vegas House Prices:
House prices in the Las Vegas metro rose 0.4% in November from October and gained 2.6% year-over-year, but for the past five months remained roughly flat:
Phoenix House Prices:
The Case-Shiller index for the Phoenix metro rose 0.4% in November from October and was up 5.9% from November last year, the fastest year-over-year growth among the metros in the 20-City Index. And it’s fast approaching the crazy level of 2006, having almost doubled since September 2011:
Dallas-Fort Worth House Prices:
In the Dallas-Fort Worth metro – the counties of Collin, Dallas, Delta, Denton, Ellis, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Parker, Rockwall, Tarrant, and Wise – house prices ticked up 0.2% in November from October, to a new record, and are up 2.8% year-over-year:
Minneapolis house prices:
House prices in the Minneapolis metro fell 0.5% in November from October and were up 3.9% year-over-year:
Charlotte house prices:
The Case-Shiller Index for the Charlotte metro rose 0.6% in November from October, and 5.2% year-over-year, the second-biggest year-over-year gain in the 20-City Index, behind Phoenix:
Chicago House Prices:
House prices in the Chicago metro – the counties of Cook, DeKalb, Du Page, Grundy, Kane, Kendal, McHenry, and Will – fell 0.6% in November from October, whittling down the year-over-year gain to just 0.4%:
Atlanta house prices:
House prices in the Atlanta metro ticked up 0.2% in November from October and rose 4.2% year-over-year. During Housing Bust 1, the index had plunged 40% to an index value of 82.5 in March 2012, back where it had been in 1996. But since then, it has surged 88%:
What are we looking at here? House price inflation.
The Case-Shiller Index compares the sales price of a house in the current month to the price of the same house when it sold previously. In other words, it tracks how many dollars it takes over time to buy the same house. The house doesn’t change much, it just gets older. What changes is the purchasing power of the dollar with regards to houses. This makes the Case-Shiller index a measure of “house-price inflation”: When house prices shoot up, it means the dollar is more rapidly losing its purchasing power with regards to houses. And when house prices fall, it means that the dollar is gaining purchasing power with regards to houses.
Look at those charts. This is crazy. There are some BIG winners and BIG losers geographically. The percentages from bottom to top are crazy in some areas. We have one very messed up situation with single family housing in this country, and it is not doing the country any good. I have no problem with markets dictating the price, but this is bigger than supply/demand.
Supply and demand on a local level explains it though. So… what?
Not that hard to look at coastal vs heartland supply and demand even for a applicable broadscope. Or rural/city. Where the money(jobs) at?
How about a price/median mortgage rate
to see the impact of rates on prices vs supply and demand.
The Fed fomented massive inequality and turned houses into casino chips, forcing families to move when they can no longer afford the neighborhoods they grew up in or raised their families in. Others are forced to risk their entire financial lives just to afford a home. That’s no way to build a cohesive society.
Either a “cohesive society” is not their goal, or we are just WAY more genius than the Fed think-tank is with their unlimited R&D budget and access to pretty much anything they want. Hey Occam, what’s that thing you always say? Barring better explanations, the simplest explanation is likely the right one? I forget.
Of course they know what we all know, they just don’t prioritize what we prioritize because they are the ones playing chess and WE are not.
The Fed has said that addressing wealth inequality is not its job, even though the Fed creates that inequality through experimental policies. If you say this is irresponsible I wouldn’t argue with you.
When basic human needs like housing or healthcare become subject of speculation at the Wall Street casino.. it’s time to get out.
Tyler, are you suggesting that homeowners should get out of their homes to go live on the streets and the sick should stop seeking health care?
Those graphs show consistent upwards trends in many cities, a levelling off in a few, and a drop only in the SF Bay Area and NYC. Are these two areas harbingers of what is to come nationally, or just anomalies?
I wish I knew.
I had what I thought was a wonderful idea this last weekend. Rather than try to buy a three bedroom townhouse in Cupertino, which I could only afford if I mortgaged my life away, I could go for a two bedroom, which I can afford more comfortably, and buy a class B RV to park in the garage and use as a third bedroom that I could also drive on vacations.
Then I found out that no townhouse garages will fit a 9 ft 4 inch RV. Darn. My hopes came crashing down.
Correction: I guess Seattle is as down as NYC and SF Bay, so that’s three, not two.
Chicago will be next if the current trend in the data persists. We may see this play out over the next few months. But RE in some other cities is booming. For now there is no national trend. For now, everything is local.
Correct me if I’m wrong, but among the cities graphed above only Chicago has the screaming hair-on-fire astronomical property tax and government pensions detonation fuse lit, and they are only in the beginning of it.
Dallas also has high property taxes and public pension funding issues.
Holy Moley, those 2nd bubble levels are high…scary high.
Anecdotal for Vancouver Island suffering from Vancouver housing refugee relocation pressure. Prices rising, rental vacancies non-existent, even storage (mini storage) in short to no supply. Employment opportunities falling and starting to smell, but housing remains unaffordable.
Newly built apartment units rented before construction is complete. In Victoria, no rentals available to speak of.
I just zipped through what I would call a rural crap shack. They had been asking 340K, then 320, 300…finally sold, for how much I don’t know…don’t want to know. My son was stripping out non-conforming electrical for the seller, as a sale condition. There is no foundation, and the living room floor sagged and bounced. That somebody bought it, is unbelievable. There are two acres, of which more than half is underwater due to busy beavers. I would have offered 100K…maybe. I’m sure it went for closer to 300K.
I believe an RE reset will only occur after a recession/depression. These low interest rates produce too much buying pressure and price distortion.
In many (if not most) areas the numbers aren’t quite as “scary high” as Buuble #1 because remember that they are not adjusted for overall inflation. A 2019 dollar does not equal a 2007 dollar since its overall purchasing power has eroded 26% since 2007.
Consumer price inflation is totally irrelevant to house price inflation. Consumer price inflation just takes more money away from the budget to pay for housing. If you want to compare two inflation measures, compare local house price inflation to local wage inflation.
Would love to see these charts inflation adjusted.
These charts are inflation charts — that’s all they are: charts of house price inflation. See last paragraph. There is nothing else going on here. So you want to see which is worse, house price inflation or consumer price inflation? That’s all an “inflation-adjusted” chart shows you, which of the two is worse.
Keep your eye on CA, if AG Becerra’s Prop 13 repeal (disguised on the ballot as “Education and Local Government Funding”) is voted in by the uniformed and those who do not own property, property taxes will skyrocket. I suspect many will want to or have to unload, driving down prices.
That proposition only applies to industrial and commercial properties.
Companies are people too!
I read the prop 13 ballot and all it says is that if borrows $15 billion in general obligation bonds to spend on public schools, and it allows public schools to borrow more.
If it repealed prop 13 I’d vote for it in a heartbeat, but I don’t think it does.
As for dumping more money into our school system and allowing them to borrow more … I just see that as another way to siphon money toward the pension system to make up for under-performance from decades of financial repression. I doubt it will do anything to help young families, students, or teachers.
Oh the horror! Maybe even the techies can afford a place to call home lol
A manufactured home was built for half the price of a stick built home. A masonry home is more expensive than a stick built home.
Nationwide home prices rose 3.5% YOY in the recent reporting period. This is outpacing the CPI that does not include housing prices.
US stock market prices have grown faster than inflation over the long term. I have an index fund as part of my portfolio that I have been holding long term. I designated other funds for trading.
In Seattle ( where I manage a 32 unit rooming house )
a slew of new laws have made our lives miserable.
I’m not allowed to know/consider a potential tenant’s
criminal history, for example.
Like it or not, leases transition to month-to-month,
a.k.a. “tenant in perpetuity” ( seriously ).
Eviction for bad behavior, and/or not paying
for damages and/or fees, is nearly impossible.
The eviction sheriff knows me well;
ditto for policemen and repairmen.
A young University of Washington student
got pepper-sprayed when he asked
a fellow tenant ( fresh from Ethiopia )
to turn his music down, Sunday night.
When I confronted him about it,
he pulled a knife on me.
The police are useless, in this case,
because ” it’s a civil matter “;
had I called them,
they would’ve shown up 3 days later.
Also, he broke ( yet another ) window
3 days after I fixed it.
He buys and sells stolen goods;
he smokes crack and meth.
Drug dealers come and go constantly;
my room vibrates at 4 a.m.,
as if a dance bar were next door.
We’ve been trying to evict him for months;
he’s extremely defiant.
Catholic charities pay his rent;
the city provides him with lawyers.
Meanwhile, better tenants move(d) out.
Once, one of his homeless friends
spit in the landlord’s face; we called 911,
reporting the attack; they never showed up.
Imagine if you were chained to a lovely lady;
sooner or later, you’d get sick of it.
Hence, “no-fault” divorce.
For similar reasons ( up until recently )
either party could terminate a rental agreement.
Basically, Seattle does everything in its power
to make sure the problem belongs to us,
so it doesn’t have to deal with it.
Call the DEA.
Time to sell.
Analyzing U.S. census data, the report showed that the 5.9 million single-family homes built between 2012 and 2019 do not offset the 9.8 million new households formed during that time. Even with an above average pace of construction, it would take builders between four and five years to get back to a balanced market. CNBC by way of CBBB. Looking at my area, LA/SD B2 has not approached B1. State mandates affordable housing and almost none of it is. Then FED revisits OP Twist, 2011, which is where the bottom B1/B2 rests. Did you think they were going to hold Tbills indefinitely? Bullish on housing and a more sane immigration policy. Mi-ami:Tsun-ami??
I can offer some color on the Manhattan residential real estate condo market following it for the 37 years I have lived here. Case-Shiller as Wolf clearly described accurately does not IMO describe the worsening condition of this market at all.
Upper end sales (over $4/5 million) as per Miller Samuel a superb data and appraisal firm calls this part of the market in free fall for many years. Drops of 35% are fairly routine. As you go down in price, the price drops get less to around 10% in what this lunatic market calls reasonably priced ~ $2 million and lower.
The inventory can be counted in years depending if you consider all the new supply being offered, and very many years when you count the new units not being counted that developers hold off showing to keep the supply down relative to the sales. The Wall Street Journal has reported this condition.
For some anecdotal observations around my neighborhood, I have never seen more vacant demolished spaces in large plots that took years, maybe decades to assemble with no construction going forward. This has been going on since at least summer of 2019 and seems to be getting worse. In my own condo there have been numerous open houses every weekend, a first in this building. Speaking to a friendly broker who was trying to buy a unit for herself at a knockdown price to hopefully flip she said business has only proceeded if the seller meets the much reduced offers.
Retail vacant space that Wold has done an excellent job going over, seems only to be getting worse. In some of the most desirable areas, south of Houston on Broadway in SoHo the vacancies are piling up faster than you can count. Truly getting worse in a fast way, and I am not even counting all the pop-up stores that come and go all the time. The Manhattan real estate market which used to be immune to this is in a very difficult way. And with all this going on there is millions of square feet being added! Hudson Yards, the Westfield mall in the new Freedom Tower area, and many more including the new large off price mall in Staten Island which can’t seem to ever complete with vacant space!
I think I have just painted a much more accurate picture of the real market in Manhattan than Case-Shiller. What will change this with interest rates at ~1000 year lows is not something I can vision. What will happen if and when rates go up?