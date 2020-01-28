Ring Doorbell App Packed with Third-Party Trackers to Surveil its Own Customers

Internet of Things at Home: Ring sends the surveillance data of its own customers to third parties, including Facebook.
By Bill Budington, Electronic Frontier Foundation:
Ring isn’t just a product that allows users to surveil their neighbors. The company also uses it to surveil its customers.
An investigation by EFF of the Ring doorbell app for Android found it to be packed with third-party trackers sending out a plethora of customers’ personally identifiable information (PII). Four main analytics and marketing companies were discovered to be receiving information such as the names, private IP addresses, mobile network carriers, persistent identifiers, and sensor data on the devices of paying customers.
The danger in sending even small bits of information is that analytics and tracking companies are able to combine these bits together to form a unique picture of the user’s device. This cohesive whole represents a fingerprint that follows the user as they interact with other apps and use their device, in essence providing trackers the ability to spy on what a user is doing in their digital lives and when they are doing it. All this takes place without meaningful user notification or consent and, in most cases, no way to mitigate the damage done. Even when this information is not misused and employed for precisely its stated purpose (in most cases marketing), this can lead to a whole host of social ills.
Ring has exhibited a pattern of behavior that attempts to mitigate exposure to criticism and scrutiny while benefiting from the wide array of customer data available to them. It has been able to do so by leveraging an image of the secure home, while profiting from a surveillance network which facilitates police departments’ unprecedented access into the private lives of citizens, as we have previously covered. For consumers, this image has cultivated a sense of trust in Ring that should be shaken by the reality of how the app functions: not only does Ring mismanage consumer data, but it also intentionally hands over that data to trackers and data miners.
Findings
Our testing, using Ring for Android version 3.21.1, revealed PII delivery to
branch.io,
mixpanel.com,
appsflyer.com and
facebook.com. Facebook, via its Graph API, is alerted when the app is opened and upon device actions such as app deactivation after screen lock due to inactivity. Information delivered to Facebook (even if you don’t have a Facebook account) includes time zone, device model, language preferences, screen resolution, and a unique identifier (
anon_id), which persists even when you reset the OS-level advertiser ID.
Branch, which describes itself as a “deep linking” platform, receives a number of unique identifiers (
device_fingerprint_id,
hardware_id,
identity_id) as well as your device’s local IP address, model, screen resolution, and DPI.
AppsFlyer, a big data company focused on the mobile platform, is given a wide array of information upon app launch as well as certain user actions, such as interacting with the “Neighbors” section of the app. This information includes your mobile carrier, when Ring was installed and first launched, a number of unique identifiers, the app you installed from, and whether AppsFlyer tracking came preinstalled on the device. This last bit of information is presumably to determine whether AppsFlyer tracking was included as bloatware on a low-end Android device. Manufacturers often offset the costs of device production by selling consumer data, a practice that disproportionately affects low-income earners and was the subject of a recent petition to Google initiated by Privacy International and co-signed by EFF.
Most alarmingly, AppsFlyer also receives the sensors installed on your device (on our test device, this included the magnetometer, gyroscope, and accelerometer) and current calibration settings.
Ring gives MixPanel the most information by far. Users’ full names, email addresses, device information such as OS version and model, whether bluetooth is enabled, and app settings such as the number of locations a user has Ring devices installed in, are all collected and reported to MixPanel. MixPanel is briefly mentioned in Ring’s list of third party services, but the extent of their data collection is not. None of the other trackers listed in this post are mentioned at all on this page.
Ring also sends information to the Google-owned crash logging service Crashalytics. The exact extent of data sharing with this service is yet to be determined.
Methodology
All traffic we observed on the app was being sent using encrypted HTTPS. What’s more, the encrypted information was delivered in a way that eludes analysis, making it more difficult (but not impossible) for security researchers to learn of and report these serious privacy breaches.
Our dynamic analysis was performed using
mitmproxy running on an access point to intercept and analyze HTTPS flows from an Android test device. To remove noise generated from other apps, we installed the AFWall+ firewall app and only allowed network traffic from Ring.
mitmproxy generates a root x509 certificate which is to be installed in the OS-level certificate store in Android, allowing active interception to take place on otherwise secured traffic. This led us to the initial discovery that the root certificate was not being accepted as valid, and that some form of certificate pinning was being employed by the app.
App-level certificate pinning is when an app validates the certificates of a remote server against a record of that certificate stored within the app, rather than validating against the list of root certificates within the OS. This is often used as a security measure, to ensure that misissuance of certificates or mismanagement along the chain of trust in PKI does not compromise the integrity, confidentiality, or authenticity of HTTPS traffic. Unfortunately, it can also prevent security researchers and users from seeing exactly what information these devices are sending, and to whom. In the case of Ring, we initially observed all intercepted traffic upon launch being rejected, and were not able to observe any communications.
It was only through the powerful dynamic analysis framework Frida that we were able to inject code into Ring at runtime, which ensured that the certificate provided by our
mitmproxy instance would be accepted as valid. This allowed us to inspect all HTTPS traffic sent through the app.
Conclusion
Ring claims to prioritize the security and privacy of its customers, yet time and again we’ve seen these claims not only fall short, but harm the customers and community members who engage with Ring’s surveillance system. In the past, we’ve illuminated the mismanagement of user information which has led to data breaches, and the attempt to place the blame for such blunders at the customers’ feet.
This goes a step beyond that, by simply delivering sensitive data to third parties not accountable to Ring or bound by the trust placed in the customer-vendor relationship. As we’ve mentioned, this includes information about your device and carrier, unique identifiers that allow these companies to track you across apps, real-time interaction data with the app, and information about your home network. In the case of MixPanel, it even includes your name and email address. This data is given to parties either only mentioned briefly, buried on an internal page users are unlikely to ever see, or not listed at all. By Bill Budington, Electronic Frontier Foundation
This let’s you understand the term “smart phone” from a different perspective. Could it be more aptly named a “spy phone”?
Good God man! It’s ‘Stasi Steriodal Phone’ !
The author of this article is forgetting that millions of people PAY for spy machines such as Alexa to monitor there every sentence.
99.999% of all people are ok with all of this monitoring or accept it as the price they have to pay to use a smartphone and be able to check their various social media feeds (which are also spying on them).
I kinda assumed it already did.
I always laugh at these revelations, like OMG FB is selling my data? Whaaaaaaa? Yeah how did you think they made money dude? LOL
These aren’t tech companies, they’re data companies.
I don’t think this is anything to laugh at. Ring devices are used for security and customers assume that their information is secure. I agree if you are a social media user, you got to know that your info is out there, but it should be different for Ring. I have been hearing the stories lately about how people’s indoor cameras video have been viewed without consent by Ring employees. This should leave a sour taste for all Ring customers.
I just checked the Ring website, I do not see any mention of Facebook on the page other than them having a Facebook page to add to your feed.
We can assume a lot of things, like the intentions of others. But security isn’t a measure of someone’s intent. Security is a business with access to very personal information, such a business can’t be allowed to share such valuable information and can’t be allowed to hide those acts from the consumer.
The most sharing they advertise is among it’s app users for alerts. Like a neighbourhood watch feature, that sounds good. Last time I checked third party advertisers and data miners aren’t my neighbours though.
It really sucks when you can’t trust anyone. Makes a guy want to get some home security, maybe I will check out Ring… /sarc
Almost 60 years ago a Sci-Fi TV show, The Outer Limits, presented an episode where a ‘Ring’ type device was acquired by our government only it was dubbed the ‘Obit’ machine. The operator was able to monitor and observe everything his target was doing.
Naturally, things didn’t turn out well as people quickly began spying on each other and acting on what they learned from doing so. Suspicion and hatred started consuming the government agency operating the devices. In the conclusion of the story the device was the creation of aliens intent on destroying our society but the device was flawed in that the aliens could not be monitored on the Obit device which allowed the humans to detect them and defeat their sinister plot.
And to think, I almost bought one of these things!
It’s far worse than we think. NSA can track any of our electronics traffic, anywhere by individual. See
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/XKeyscore
correct cc: Really folks, IMHO one MUST assume that anything and everything transmitted in any venue digitally is available to NSA and all the other alphabet agencies OF THE WORLD, not just USA; to think or assume otherwise is not only naive, but just plain ignorant.
If, for some reason, you want privacy in communication, ya got two choices: face to face out side the now prevalent ”security cameras” that can read your lips from 1,000 meters horizontally and from satellites, as well as read the words spoken inside glass windows, etc… OR, so far as I understand at the moment, USPS snail mail — with proper envelopes, etc..
This is NOT paranoia, defined as ”unreasonable” fear. It is just common sense when many years ago the NRO bragged about being able to read a wrist watch from their sats.
If a product has “smart” in its description, you can bet that it does nothing to make you smarter. But it does for the controllers…
Technology is not your friend. It is, at best, a treacherous servant.
The bottom line.
The more “internet” linked products you have in your life and home…the more you will be spied upon and the more of your data will be sold.
You will be bribed to do this with a few trinkets. Anyone seeing the new car insurance apps that track your driving for a small discount?
It is all voluntarily at this point in time.
Refuse to play the game as much as possible.
It’s not voluntary at this point. If you opt in, you pay less. Therefore, if you opt out, you are paying more. If 90 percent opt out, you don’t pay much more. But what happens when 90 percent opt in and you resist?
“But what happens when 90% opt-in and you resist?”
That’s when you’ll see everywhere the kind of disparities (100% and more, and rising) between highway and bridge tolls paid via E-Z Pass, versus cash.
Then again, given widespread camera use and computerized license plate identification, cash provides no privacy premium on the road, so what then?
To assume that Ring is your only IOT, or your phone, tablet, laptop, Alexa, Smart TV, etc. is not sending anything that affects your privacy to someone else is crazy.
I’ve had a Ring since it was sold and before Amazon bought it. I bought the Ver 2 during the last super sale. Haven’t installed it yet. I don’t rely on Ring for anything other than being a doorbell. Why? Because I preferred to use Samsung SmartThings devices to monitor the rest of my house and property.
I want to monitor my doors, driveways, garage doors, etc. Not only do I have the sensors but I have dozens of cameras pointed to what I want to see. I don’t turn on lights in my large 3 level home. Almost all of that are automated and turn on movement. In addition, I talk to Alexa all the time because it has a SmartThings skill.
Before, I go to bed, I look at each of my cameras to make sure doors are closed and locked. When my kids come home, their presence is announced and all movements are logged. I divided my whole house in zones. Even the outside is monitored and filmed with outdoor cameras.
When I am overseas, I get notifications. I’ve had these for years, and in my opinion, they have improved my security. Go ahead, you’re free to live the life you want.
Whats happens when the power goes out?
Battery and backup generator.
“…most men and women will grow up to love their servitude and will never dream of revolution.”
― Aldous Huxley, Brave New World
We purchased a newly build home from Lennar in Sacramento which comes with Amazon Ruckus wireless router when activated links your smart appliances and the front door Ring camera.
We opted not to activate the unit since we were aware that 3rd parties would be getting information and we didn’t see the Ring App as providing any more security then a common door hole. This setup is common in new homes throughout Sacramento and my guess nationally. It also required a significant effort on our part to register for a variety of apps and software that the unit required which seemed unnecessary given our lack of interest. The Ring doorbell works only as a doorbell now but many of our neighbors have activated the unit under the security sales pitch which seems to be its biggest sales point.
You understand you need to pay 30 bucks a year to be spied on by Ring, right? Then you have to live with the Neighborhood Alert BS. You did the right thing, limit Ring to be a glorified door bell. There are better cameras, sensors, and alarms out there. Most important is the right to be armed and defend oneself and to get a permit to carry.
You could give the government a little slack twenty years ago for being behind the tech curve regulation, but to this day, nothing has been done stopping these companies from collecting private info. Can you imagine the next twenty years with AI crawling into our lives? Watch out your bedroom antics, yourself and spouse coming to pornhub soon.
A Limrick for Monkeywrenchers
RING around the nosies
Packet full of scoldies
Crash it Crash it
It ALL Shuts Down !
This comment may just reveal my tech ignorance, but if surveillance capitalism is increasingly inescapable, then perhaps one response (aside from the most important ones, however unlikely, which are strict privacy and anti-monopoly legislation) by individuals could be to “contaminate the data,” by introducing false inputs.
If you normally listen to rock and hip-hop, tell Alexa to play some Mozart, followed by the Red Army Chorus, followed by Rosemary Clooney… Anything that misdirects the surveillance machine is a defense of privacy, however slight.
Does anyone doubt that the phones you carry send far more data to far more 3rd parties with far greater personal data? The problem isn’t the device, it’s that we need laws to protect our privacy. They slurp because we allow them to.
In the ancient Iranian legend, Shah Jamshid acquired a magical mirror which showed him everything that was going on in the world, no matter how far away.
He became rich, arrogant and corrupt.
Hated by his oppressed and enslaved subjects, he was overthrown……..
Mixpanel is a product management service – they gather user behavior to understand why products are or are not used.
Note that what Mixpanel does is enable a capability which otherwise would be built into the code itself.
The facebook bits are probably similar – using Facebook SSO or other technology in order to gather data for user analytics.
No idea if they also resell data, but their presence itself is not a red flag.
Branch.io and Crashalytics are also user analytics services.
The use of this data gathering itself is likely not intended to be privacy invading; the problem is that the data can easily be used in that way.
So the question is what Ring and/or these service providers do with the data besides its intended use case.
Every app has mixpanel and either Google/FB trackers. If you opened up any app on your phone this is all being tracked. Every tech company is exploiting you and your data since there’s no regulations to compensate you it.
Humans willingly will hand over anything when it is about them in the context of a first person conversation. Humans conflate the false intimacy of control of operating the device as equal to being a first person private event without a device. The device is a multiple of persons . You would not buy a bulldozer with the intent to operate it until after serious thought about learning how to operate it and the un -intended consequences if you attempted to operate it without knowing. The Bulldozer is however is (not normally) an object of our normal and ever present narcissistic behavior . The device called a smart phone would proabaly be viewed by Sigmund Freud in the term of a sexual experience instead of communication. Old Sig would drool when observing the female first experience of fondling the smooth firm powerful and intriguing topography of the I phone 13 . We all know that the best intelligence is gathered post sex during “pillow Talk” . Psssst, your lover is talking about you behind your back,be careful.
Oh Gosh, buying a backhoe (not a bulldozer) was the best thing I ever did for myself. But you are right, fortunately, I had a few acres to learn in or I would have run over anything in the way.
However, I stay in the dark about most tech and what is happening behind the scenes. The Chinese and Russians probably know much more about myself than I do.
