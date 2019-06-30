Why Investors Call any Business Dominated by a Tech Giant the “Kill Zone”

“Felony Contempt of Business Model”: Lexmark’s Anti-Competitive Legacy.
By Cory Doctorow for the Electronic Frontier Foundation:
In 2002, Lexmark was one of the leading printer companies in the world. A division of IBM—the original tech giant—Lexmark was also a pioneer in the now-familiar practice of locking customers in to expensive “consumables,” like the carbon powder that laser-printers fuse to paper to produce printouts.
Lexmark gave its customers the choice of paying extra for their cartridges (by buying refillable cartridges at a $50 premium), or paying extra for their toner (saving $50 on a cartridge whose “lock-out” chip prevented refilling, so that they would have to buy a whole cartridge when the non-refillable one ran dry). Customers, however, had a counteroffer for Lexmark: they wanted to save $50 on a “non-refillable” cartridge and then go ahead and refill it. After all, carbon is relatively abundant throughout the universe, and more locally, Earth has more carbon that it knows what to do with.
Various competitors of Lexmark stepped up to help its customers with their counteroffer. One such company was Static Control Components, which reverse-engineered Lexmark’s lock-out chip and found that its 55-byte program performed a relatively straightforward function that would be easy to duplicate: when a cartridge was newly filled, this chip signaled to the printer that the cartridge had available toner. Once the cartridge ran out, the chip would tell the printer that it had an empty cartridge. Refilling the cartridge did no good because the chip would still tell the printer that there was no toner available.
After Static Control performed this bit of reverse engineering, it was able to manufacture its own chips, which it sold to remanufacturers, who would pour in fresh carbon, swap out the chip, and sell the cartridges. Lexmark had a strong objection to this. But like every business, Lexmark’s products should be subject to market pressures, including the possibility that customers will make uses (and re-uses) of your product that aren’t exactly what the manufacturer intended. Lexmark was in a position to create its own refilling business to compete with Static Control, of course. But it didn’t want to. Instead, it wanted to trap purchasers into the lucrative two-tier market it had dreamed up.
Under a reasonable open market, that would have been the end of it: Lexmark would have either sucked it up and taken the losses at the margins from Static Control, or it would have gone into the refilling business and tried to outcompete them. But in 2002, Lexmark thought it had a third option: to have the pathway that Static Control took to create aftermarket competition declared illegal.
In 1998, President Bill Clinton signed the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) into law. The DMCA was a comprehensive set of copyright changes occasioned by the advent of commercial Internet services. While the DMCA’s significance has only grown over time, one part, Section 1201, has become central to the story of competition, information security, and self-determination in digital technology, reaching far beyond the traditional copyright industries. And this overflow really begins with the dispute between Lexmark and Static Control.
DMCA 1201—the “anti-circumvention” rule—imposes a blanket ban on disabling or bypassing “access controls” for copyrighted works. In plain language, that means that you can’t override a manufacturer’s software locks on copyrighted works. Notably, DMCA 1201 does not limit itself to banning circumvention where copyright infringement takes place: if you remove or bypass a copyright lock to do something that is perfectly legal, like fair use or reverse engineering, you’re still in violation of DMCA 1201. What’s more, providing people with a tool to bypass a DMCA 1201 lock can sometimes be a criminal violation, a felony punishable by a five-year prison sentence and a $500,000 fine (for a first offense!).
Originally, DMCA 1201 was used by companies that made products like DVD players and game consoles. For example, DVD players rely on “region coding” to stop people from buying DVDs in one country and watching them in another country. This isn’t a copyright violation (buying a licensed DVD and then watching it in your home is definitely not a copyright violation!), but it is a violation of the movie studios’ business models, which maximize profits by controlling when movies are released in different “territories.” Because bringing a DVD from one territory to another and watching it require that you somehow disable your DVD player’s software lock, the movie studios have been able to create a new kind of violation: Felony Contempt of Business Model.
So long as DMCA 1201 was only applied to a few niche devices like DVD and game players used to control access and copying of commercial entertainment products, it was at least contained. Lexmark, however, was determined to expand DMCA 1201 and avail itself of the right to sue competitors for contempt of its own business models. Lexmark’s lawsuit against Static Control made an unprecedented argument: that bypassing its lock-out chips was a violation of DMCA 1201.
At first, it’s hard to understand how this could work. The lock-out chips on a toner cartridge control access to fine carbon powders — not copyrighted works. How could a law that banned breaking copyright locks cover bypassing locks on carbon?
Lexmark had an answer: the copyrighted work in its toner cartridge was the 55-byte program in the lock-out chip, which also functioned as a password that enabled printing. Software is copyrightable, and so the copyrighted work that the lock was protecting was… part of the lock itself.
Happily, the court didn’t buy it. While the judges in the Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit acknowledged that software could be copyrighted, they found that a software program doesn’t trigger DMCA 1201 restrictions when it’s used as a password.
Time went by, and Lexmark fared just fine. Today, Lexmark is part of a conglomerate of companies that also includes Static Control, putting them both on the same side.
The underlying story of Static Control was once routine: once a company like Lexmark attained dominance, it would attract competitors who would find ways to erode that dominance by providing its customers with superior products at lower prices. The new entrants would rely on adversarial interoperability as their chief competitive weapon: that’s when a company makes a new product that works with another company’s existing products, against the established company’s wishes.
Unfortunately, Lexmark (now combined with Static Control) didn’t give up after the court refused to allow it to use section 1201 to block competition. It shifted its focus to patent law and tried to fight off new competitors with that intellectual property claim, rather than by making better products at better prices. It’s such efforts that led EFF to launch its patent-busting project, to help clear a path for competition in digital tools that benefit users.
Today, Lexmark’s legacy isn’t an object lesson in the ways that adversarial interoperability can fuel competition, lowering prices and improving products. Rather, it’s an early example of a ruthless campaign to dominate markets and see off competitors by invoking Felony Contempt of Business Model and various intellectual property regimes.
As the years have gone by, DMCA 1201 has only become more of a threat, despite the good legal precedent in Lexmark. That’s because other federal appeals courts have rejected the Lexmark precedent, holding that DMCA 1201 liability can attach no matter why the downstream user bypassed an access control, unless one of the narrow, temporary exemptions apply.
The first printer ink wars were fought with superior products, but today’s printer ink wars are being fought with dirty tricks and legal threats.
More than 15 years ago, the case Lexmark showed us that forcing companies to compete on price and quality created a vibrant market where no one could dominate forever. Today, that promise has not been kept. Between patents, unfair terms of service and copyright overreach, the dominant players no longer need fear upstart competitors wielding adversarial interoperability: instead, using one of these underlying legal theories, the incumbents can simply bring (or threaten) suit for Felony Contempt of Business Model and sue or scare off nascent competitors before they can even get started.
Is it any wonder that investors now call any business dominated by a Big Tech giant the kill zone, rather than seeing it as an opportunity to seize a market from a bloated tyrant? It started with printers, but it definitely hasn’t ended there. By Cory Doctorow for the Electronic Frontier Foundation.
Somehow #DISRUPT never seems to apply to Google, Facebook, Apple, or any other company that identifies as “tech”.
More like #DISRUPTflyovers.
Didn’t Keurig get in a similar fight (making the machine read the code on the coffee cup to stop competitors cup)
But as I recall they lost.
Just like with health care, real estate and higher education too.
The lesson seems to be – get government to destroy any competition rather than trying to win business through selling high quality products/services at affordable prices.
#####
“it’s an early example of a ruthless campaign to dominate markets and see off competitors by invoking Felony Contempt of Business Model and various intellectual property regimes.”
Part of the problem is that the courts have given disruptive tech companies leeway with regards to anticompetitive behavior, because (grumble grumble) “network effects”. But when the tech achieves the critical mass to become successful, they rarely abandon those anticompetitive behavior.
Disney was seeing its copyright on Mickey Mouse was nearing expiration. They got Sonny Bono to sponsor a bill extending the life of a copyright. It has been dubbed the “Mickey Mouse Protection Act of 1998.” Disney may continue to control copyright of the image.
“…But when the tech achieves the critical mass to become successful, they rarely abandon those anticompetitive behavior…”
And in the real world, when tech reaches critical mass, they give tens of millions in “campaign contributions” to politicians.
From a taxonomy standpoint, this is hard to differentiate from bribes, except politicians have decided “donations” are legal: politicians ask for money, tech “donates” because they want specific things, politicians give tech what they want.
Great article. I learned alot. It did make me think that if these companies are using dirty tricks and legal threats to fend off competition, rather than making better products, maybe its good China makes some counterfit products to keep prices competitive until the laws change to make tech companies more competitive?
Thoughts?
Easy solution. Make the corporate tax rates more progressive at very high profit levels. For example, any corporation with taxable profits exceeding $10B or $20B per year could be taxed at a 35% rate, rather than the 21% rate that now applies to all corporate income. Large companies would then lose their incentive to get larger via M&A, and this would not require increased government or regulations.
Of course, large corporations like the current system which is subjective, prone to court battles, and unenforceable from a practical standpoint.
Very few companies paid income taxes at the 35% rate when it still existed. Multi-national companies have a habit of concentrating their profits in subsidiaries in countries with low corporate tax rates.
Go on and pretend this isn’t what it’s been about since at least the Norman conquest.
… or Roman conquest.
“Ambitus” was the word given to political corruption through bribery and soft power in ancient Rome.
Funny (not) how unethical Ambitus has morphed into acceptable Ambition in modern language.
Bobber, that doesnt sound like an easy solution. Arent there many ways to make your taxable income look like they are less than they really are?
A lot of American companies that were considered the high tech of their day got fat and lazy and did a terrible job bringing useful innovations to market. Zenith, Polaroid, RCA, Eastman Kodak and Xerox come to mind. Getting help from Congress goes only so far. The Xerox 914 cost 15 cents a copy at the local library (1960’s) when I was a student and the idea having your very own copier at home was unthinkable. Since 2010, I have had a multi-function laser printer at home. I think I paid around $130 for it (far less than I paid for my HP 370 printer in 1998 and it didn’t even copy, fax or scan). Replacement cartridges run me around $60 and are rated at 2500 copies. Every 12,000 copies, the drum also need to be replaced, but I have only had to do that once.
Shortly before I decided to replace my HP, I learned that when the color cartridges on an ink jet printer dry out, you need to replace them even if you are not printing in color. That was the last straw.
Yeah, there is a reason why I have a generic laser printer even if laser printouts are less durable than ink.
The last time I wanted an ink printer I asked for one that could take generics, the vebdor started a speech about how that really didn’t save money and bla bla bla. I went somewhere else and I got a laser printer instead.