Average Miles Driven per Vehicle Drop to 1992 Level: Automakers Not Amused

More cars and trucks on the road in the US than ever. But usage drops. Saturation everywhere.
On the surface, we see this: Total miles driven in April on all roads and streets in the US rose by 2.5%, or by 6.8 billion miles, compared to a year earlier, to 279.3 billion miles, according to estimates by the US Department of Transportation this week. Of this total, 82.5 billion miles were driven on rural roads, including interstate highways, and 196.8 billion miles were driven on urban roads and streets.
For the past 12 months, the total ticked up to 3.23 trillion vehicle-miles. And that’s a new record. The Great Recession had caused a multi-year decline in vehicle-miles from the record in 2007. By 2012, driving started to pick up again, and by 2015 new records were getting hammered out (the figure for 2019 is the 12-month total through April):
Miles driven per potential driver.
So are people back on the road with their pre-crisis driving patterns, burning up ever more miles as they go through life? Nope. Because there are now 11% more people of driving age than there were in 2007.
In 2007, based on Census Bureau estimates, there were 233.2 million people aged 16 or older in the US (who were not in penal and mental facilities, homes for the aged, etc. and who were not on active duty in the Armed Forces). By now, there are 258.9 million of these potential drivers.
The total miles driven divided by this “civilian noninstitutional population” of 16 years and older gives us an estimate of the miles per potential driver. And this shows an entirely different situation.
The peak occurred in 2004 at 13,200 miles per potential driver. Then the average dropped year after year, for nine years straight. By 2012, average miles driven per potential driver had dropped 8.2%, or by 1,089 miles per year per driver.
And there has only been a tepid recovery since then, which started fading again over the last two years: During the 12-month period through April, the average potential driver drove 12,500 miles — less than 22 years ago in 1997:
Could the fading recovery of miles driven over the past two years be caused by the growing prevalence of Lyft and Uber? Statistically, no, because the Lyft and Uber vehicles are also counted and are also in this total of miles driven per driver, which adds up, given how much these drivers circle around to pick up their fares, and then drive with their fares.
Could it be that in the big urban areas, people are trying to live closer to where they work so they don’t have to drive, or have to drive less, or can use mass transit? Yes, perhaps marginally, because this is one of the big but very slow changes underfoot in urban areas: More people live in big apartment or condo buildings, many of them brand new, in dense and central locations with hopefully less brutal commutes.
And working remotely, where workers don’t have to come to the office every day, might also be starting to have a tiny bit of an impact. This includes the growing army of gig workers, and it includes people like me who run their global media mogul empires from their homes.
Miles driven per “vehicle in operation.”
On a per-vehicle basis, the story changes again – and more significantly for the auto industry. So step by step. First: The average age of cars and trucks on the road has ticked up to a new record of 11.8 years as of June:
Second, vehicles in operation. New-vehicle sales are languishing at an estimated 16.9 million units in 2019 – where they’d first been in 1999 in a horribly mature market. These vehicles are the new additions to the national fleet. Over the same period, about 11 million vehicles were removed from the fleet, either by being sent to the salvage yard or by being exported to other countries. And the total number of vehicles on the road has risen by the difference, 5.9 million units over the past 12 months, to a record 278.3 million vehicles:
Third, miles driven per vehicle in operation: Given that total miles driven rose only slightly and vehicles in operation rose more sharply, miles driven per vehicle in operation (red line) dropped for the third year in a row, to just 11,600 miles per vehicle for the 12-month period. This was below the level of 1992. I added miles driven per potential driver (blue line) to show how they are now diverging:
This explains in part why the average age per vehicle keeps ticking up: Yes, quality has been improving, and vehicles last longer; but also, they’re being driven less per year!
Vehicles wear out mostly through usage – by mileage and by driving conditions – rather than by sitting in a garage. If you drive 1,000 miles less per year, over 10 years, there are 10,000 fewer miles on the vehicle, and that may add another six months to a year to the vehicle’s useful life.
And that’s a mega problem for the auto industry. Automakers are engaged in hand-to-hand combat with other automakers, in a highly competitive market, dominated by finicky American consumers who demand top quality, but who drive their vehicles less, and whose vehicles on average continue to get older than ever before. And each new vehicle that rolls off the car carrier onto the dealer’s lot competes with an ever-larger number of often low-mileage used vehicles.
Cars gave baby boomers freedoms that previous generations did not have,todays generation can travel the world by accessing their mobile device ,with no parking or other running costs .Different times, different priorities.
If Americans are buying less new cars, are buying more used cars, and are driving less what do these trends portend for the replacement of internal combustion powered vehicles by battery electric vehicles? I would say that the portents are bad. The US OEM automotive retailing sector (all cars and personal use trucks sold in the USA regardless of origin or ownership of manufacturer) are now trying to decide if they want to spend an enormous and extraordinary amount of capital to begin to switch over from ICE to BE propulsion. I predict that they will limit such spending, while they are determining what percentage of sales will be BEVs in the long term and waiting to see if the utilities will in fact be able to support such a large projected new drain on the grid while trying to decide whether they will convert to “alternate” sources of electricity. Its a perfect storm for both industries, and they do not have the capital to make any serious errors.
The price of electric engines and batteries are going down so fast that it will be cheaper in ten years for car-makers to have an (ICE+Generator+small battery+ e-axes) than to have an (ICE+automatic). Upselling then to a 20 (probably more) miles plugin radius would be trivial. But that is the battery size that hits utilities hardest
“By now, there are 258.9 million of these potential drivers.”
I presume half of those are in Los Angeles:)
A couple of weeks ago I had to fly there and rented a car. Huge mistake. Got stuck in I5 hell. Got off at the first chance. I wouldn’t be surprised if many of those who stayed are still stuck there. Some of them may have died of old age.
No wonder people want to drive less. In big metros it’s a colossal waste of time.
Seriously, an aging population may be part of the reason the average driver (older every year) drives less. I know it’s been true of me.
I agree. I’m retired and drive 4,000 miles a year. With a disabled spouse, trips won’t happen.
The GPS systems in cars may be contributing to more efficient driving. These systems show you multiple ways to reach a destination, maybe ways the drivers didn’t know about. They also adjust for traffic flows in real time.
The USA vehicle fleet size is 278 million.
Do you know what the vehicle fleet size is in Europe and China?
I wonder if those two areas are experiencing the same situation?
The global fleet is estimated at 1.2 billion cars and trucks. There are more in Europe than the USA. Next are China, Japan, and Korea. China has been outselling the U.S. And Europe in sheer numbers for the last 4 years. China and Europe produce more than 20 million units each per year. With average car life globally now 12 years you can expect 1.5 billion cars on the roads in 2030.
Europeans have always driven much less than Americans, and the Chinese make long distance trips on their high speed rail network, so expect cars to be kept longer and last longer.
Some say that the electrification of the personal transportation industry is a trick by financial engineers to churn a mature industry.
When i was in high school back in the 1990s, it’d be nothing to drive 30 minutes to pick up a VHS at Blockbuster. Now, I’m too lazy to drive 5 minutes to the RedBox.
You didn’t mention that fewer young people are driving than ever. Partly this is the cost, partly that many are moving to big cities where public transportation is available.
But the biggest cultural change has come as states have raised the driving limits to 17 and 18. That is so late in the lives of a population that is maturing earlier than ever that they have to find other ways to get around, and more importantly, driving has lost its place as a transitional marker to adulthood. We couldn’t wait to drive. But we got learners permits at 14 and full license at 16.
This change, the cost, and the concentration of the population in cities with public transportation will probably continue to reduce the driver base and miles driven.
Good points, OE, and probably far more significant than most people realize.
I am another “old dog” like above. We have 2 cars. We are both retired. 2014 has 24,000 on it. 2018 has 4000 miles on it.
We stay off the roads until 9:00am. Get back off the roads by 3:00pm. It’s war out there until 7:00pm
We don’t shop anymore. We go to restaurants for lunch only.
We live 3 miles from the Interstate. Straight stretch. Always multi-car wrecks. And that is BEFORE we get to the Interstate. Then the real mayhem begins.
Lots of people like me out there. When we drive on vacation we always take the old “Blue Highways”. Safer, scenic, saner. And slower.
Before we retired our cars averaged 15,000-18,000 miles per year. Above cars were bought new.
The statistics are good for auto insurance companies though. Less miles per auto means less accidents (less cost). More autos in circulation means more insurance revenue.
The US is producing over 12 million barrels of oil a day not including natural gas liquids and refinery gain. This is fueling people’s driving habits. More gas is consumed during summer vacation time than in the winter. Amazon deliveries reduced the need to drive to a city to buy hard to find items.
The Chinese are turning more towards electric vehicles than the US. China is the largest importer of oil in the world.
I read a recent report that solar – large battery arrays might generate cheaper electricity than natural gas fired generators in some parts of the US.
Our miles driven went down because of fewer visits to the shopping center. That form of entertainment has ceased.
Other observations are that government workers are now on 9/80s more and more, reducing driving to work by 10%. Many corporate workers are doing more and more work at home via the internet. More and more companies are offering private busing to ease stress.
Bus service is still just awful. Commuting in public vehicles is still abhorrent.
If you can get somewhere walking in a hour or less, or riding a bike, doing so is a way to avoid traffic jams.
I got tired of counting all the times I took a cab or someone drove me somewhere only to get hit by a traffic jam and have to go the rest of the way walking.
Traffic jams happen way too much in big cities, so not driving if the distance is short tends to save time and parking fees.
Hey, don’t forget the stiffer drinking driving laws. Seriously, if people have a few pops they now stay home or catch a lift. I know I do. (Having a Crown Royal while I write this). Plus the costs of driving and wages not keepng up. Gas is still cheaper than bottled water, but I always think of the current price of gas per litre and then evaluate. For example I used to hunt…lots when I was younger. Now I crunch the numbers, add in the cost of license, tag, fuel, compare to buying from a store, and opt out. A town trip? Multiply need & purchase price by costs, evaluate, and then put off until next week. I can afford to drive whenever, but just don’t. It’s dollars literally going up in smoke; out the tailpipe. Plus, people know that unnecessary driving is bad for the environment and a waste of time.
The drop in miles driven is probably a generational thing. Baby boomers are cutting way back on miles driven and the millennials aren’t even bothering to get a driver’s license.
My neighbor (a Boomer) had a 160 mile daily round trip commute. After he retired his daily miles driven dropped to around 10-20 miles, if that.
“The peak occurred in 2004 at 13,200 miles per potential driver.”
And with good reason. Fuel prices began to spike relentlessly at this time. Drivers became aware that they could no longer travel carefree without considering the higher gasoline cost. Prudent drivers parked their cars and still do so to this day.
Rural America was literally wiped out in the 00s by high fuel prices. Workers could no longer drive the 30-50 miles every day as before. Delivery by most vendors to small populated areas ceased during this period. This would account for a lot of milage that will not return.