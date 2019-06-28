Markets Might Hafta Grapple with “Patient”: Fed Rate Cut in July After This Inflation?

Not a rate-cut economy.
The inflation index that the Fed has anointed to be the yardstick for its inflation target – the PCE price index without the volatile food and energy components – rose 0.19% in May from April, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis this morning. This increase in “core PCE” was near the top of the range since 2010. It followed the 0.25% jump in April, which had been the third largest increase since 2010:
Fed Chair Jerome Powell, at the press conference following the no-rate-hike FOMC meeting last week, gave a clear and succinct summary of the US economy. It was mostly in good shape, he said, in particular where it mattered the most: “All of the underlying fundamentals for the consumer-spending part of the economy, which is 70% of the economy, are quite solid,” he said.
He acknowledged that there were some problems, including the slowdown in manufacturing and the current bust in the vast US oil-and-gas sector, and that the Fed would be watching for further deterioration in the economy, before it would take action. But “low” inflation was another matter.
Sustained “low” consumer-price inflation – as the Fed defines it – worries the Fed, though it’s a godsent for consumers. If inflation, as measured by the core PCE price index, drops in a sustained manner below the Fed’s pain threshold, wherever that may be, the Fed would likely adjust monetary policy no matter what the economy does.
The Fed’s “symmetric” target is a 2% annual increase in the core PCE index, meaning the increase can fluctuate some above or below the target without causing the Fed to act.
Core PCE inflation was in the 2%-range for much of last year. But early this year, the increases softened. So in his opening remarks at the press conference, Powell said that “committee participants expressed concerns about the pace of inflation’s return to 2 percent.”
So that everyone understood, he added: “We are firmly committed to our symmetric 2 percent inflation objective, and we are well aware that inflation weakness that persists even in a healthy economy could precipitate a difficult-to-arrest downward drift in longer-run inflation expectations.”
In other words, a trigger for a rate cut would be a “sustained” period significantly below the 2% target. Inflation data is volatile and jumps up and down. Earlier this year, when core PCE inflation fell significantly below 2%, Powell said that the factors behind this low inflation were “transitory.”
Janet Yellen, when she was still Fed Chair, also used “transitory” to describe the factors that in early and mid-2017 were causing an actual dip in core PCE – which hasn’t happened this year. And a few months later, she was proven right.
After today’s data on the increase in the core PCE index, following the jump in April, the three-month increase – March, April, and May – has now hit 0.50%. Annualized, this amounts to 2.0% core PCE inflation over the past three months, in the bull’s eye of the Fed’s symmetrical target, with the last two months being substantially above the Fed’s target. But note the sharp decline in January, February, and March, and how it has now reversed:
This data is volatile, and is likely to move in either direction. But the “low inflation” scare early this year seems to have dissipated. And this gives the Fed one more reason to be “patient” and observe developments as they unfold before making a move with monetary policy at its meeting at the end of July.
What we’re watching here are the “cyclical” dynamics of inflation, which move on a monthly and yearly basis.
But there are also “structural” factors why inflation has been “low,” by central-bank definitions, for years. Powell mentioned this in the press conference. These factors, in place for over two decades, have to do with the internet, globalization, the search for cheap labor, efficiencies in manufacturing and transportation, and the like.
These factors have led to a sharp split in inflation: Services such as healthcare, rent, and financial services have experienced red-hot inflation; and consumer goods have experienced ice-cold inflation. Here is the data, and what my couch, jeans, car, PC, sheets, and phone are saying about globalization and the internet, and how they impact prices. Read… My Perspective on the Murk of Official Retail-Sales Inflation, with Some Surprising Illustrations
Ha, core CPE inflation data. Does it reflect reality anymore? Making decisions based on that looks silly.
Are there better metrics available (proprietary or otherwise)?
I would also question why the target needs to be 2%. Why not 1% or 3%?
GP,
Core PCE is the Fed’s yardstick with which it measures inflation against its own target for inflation. What you and I think real inflation might actually be is totally irrelevant here. This is not about some kind of real inflation but about the Fed and the July meeting, and the data the Fed looks as it makes its decision.
There are better metrics available. Core PCE uses a ridiculously distorted basket of goods compared to what the average American actually spends money on, and notably ignores the effects of fraud on healthcare costs, which have skyrocketed. It also weights housing at half of what CPI does, which is material for anyone who is spending a disproportionate amount of their income on rent or a mortgage.
Before there was an inflation target, the consensus amongst academics was that it should be 1.5%. Only Frederic Mishkin seemed to think that 2% made sense. Mishkin co-authored a paper on the topic with Ben Bernanke in 1997 positing inflation targeting as a hypothetical. Somehow, once Bernanke actually implemented it, 2% became the norm. It’s a nice round number. There’s no external evidence to suggest that it makes any sense at all.
It could be argued that the entire empirical basis for the Fed’s policy is the arbitrary whims of academics who look at bad data on a regular basis and treat it as gospel. But that’s probably being too generous.
Inflation recently jumped. Looks like Staples jacking up prices with smaller packages! Fool your eyes!
Just a reminder that the US has been known to do nicely with inflation far below 2 %.
If one of the Fed’s “mandates” is “price stability”, why isn’t the target 0.0%. Annualized inflation of 2.0% is ~ 22% (compounded) in a decade, and over 200% in a century. How is that price stability?
The Fed has debased the dollar to such an extent that a 1913 dollar, when the Fed was founded, is now worth ~ $0.03. Again, how is this “price stability”?
The Fed’s legal mandate is “zero per centum”. They simply choose to ignore this US law.
Yes, the way the Fed — and the other central banks — get around the meaning of “price stability” is by calling its mandate “price stability of 2% inflation.” Problem solved.
Do you even read what you write? Inflation up to 2.00 from 1.90? Like that’s important? Or even real? Woooooowww! These figures are 100% fake fraud propaganda. Asset inflation is far higher and that where the money is going. Inflation is not anywhere near 2.00 it’s much much higher.
@timbers, Your and my perception of inflation is irrelevant in relation to this article which is about the Fed’s perception of inflation. The Fed could give a rat’s ass about any of our perceptions. The are looking at the whole economy and trying to keep their strings untangled as they do their marionette manipulations. Yes, it will all blow up in their faces one of these days but not tomorrow or before their next meeting.