This is What Happened Next After Special Interests at U.C., Berkeley Retrieved their Power

Hundreds of millions of dollars in lost opportunities, bungled projects, and out-right featherbedding.
By John E. McNellis, Principal at McNellis Partners, for The Registry:
Last week, the city of Berkeley sued the University of California over its proposed redevelopment of the worn-out Upper Hearst parking garage at the campus’s northeast corner, citing the usual suspect: an inadequate environmental impact report (EIR). This story—development gets sued over EIR—is such an everyday yawner, it should have run in the obits section.
The project’s backstory, however, is fascinating and—for the moment at least—approaching tragic for the University.
In 2013, then U.C. Vice Chancellor Administration & Finance John Wilton realized the obvious: Everything the University owned—its lecture halls, laboratories, office buildings, power plants—was falling apart and that it was thousands of beds short of its housing mandate for its undergraduate students. He also knew the University was sitting upon amazing real estate that would never be successfully redeveloped by the myriad of committees and factions then controlling the campus, committees and sub-groups working without real world knowledge of development and often at cross-purposes with one another.
At Wilton’s urging, Chancellor Nicholas Dirks created a new office—Vice Chancellor of Real Estate—and appointed Bob Lalanne as its first vice chancellor. A U.C. grad, long-time University volunteer and a very generous donor, Bob shut down his highly successful development company to accept the VCRE position for an annual salary of one dollar. Yes, one dollar a year.
With the chancellor’s backing, Bob and his team began a remarkable rebuilding program and for three years (2014-2016) the cement trucks were flying. Among other projects, they opened 1,000 new beds for undergraduates and built the new Stadium Garage at a cost of—please note—$35,000 per stall. In all, his team implemented eight projects and had another ten waiting on the flight deck.
Then the wheels fell off.
Chancellor Dirks departed and the new chancellor, buckling under to pressure from those sidestepped committees and factions—let’s call them the “deep university”—elected to shut down the VCRE, stripping Lalanne of control, asking him to remain in an advisory capacity. Declining, he resigned in the fall of 2016. Wilton had previously resigned in late 2015.
And the deep university retrieved its power.
With that background, let’s return to the present, to the Upper Hearst garage’s proposed redevelopment. The existing garage is an ill-designed eyesore that nominally has 350 parking spaces. It leaks so badly in winter storms its ground floor is often flooded and unusable. Its floors do not connect with one another; it’s true: If you cannot find a space on the second floor, you have to exit the building and ascend a separate ramp to hunt on the third floor.
Three years ago, the VCRE team proposed an elegant project for the site: Three levels of garage parking that, in taking up the site’s entire footprint, would have provided about 350 actual parking spaces; and, on top of that garage, three floors divided between the Goldman School of Public Policy (GSPP) and undergraduate housing. The GSPP was to have 20,000 square feet, while the dorm would have 120,000 feet, providing 500 new beds. At the time, this project would have cost $95 million.
This project died along with the office of the VCRE. Before describing how the deep university mangled its replacement proposal, a few facts are worth bearing in mind: UCLA is the same size as U.C. but has 17,000 beds for its undergraduates compared to U.C.’s 7,000; student housing requires no parking; and finally, for the Stanford grads, it is cheaper to build one building rather than two.
The deep university proposal for this site, the one that has thus far engendered two lawsuits, is vastly under-parked. It has only 180 parking spaces and, by eliminating the badly needed student housing in favor of 150 subsidized faculty apartments, loses over half of its parking spaces to satisfy the arguably unnecessary faculty housing. Moreover, the misguided plan creates a faculty housing lounge of about 4,000 feet on the ground floor thereby wrecking the parking lot’s efficiency. Finally, the plan moves the GSPP to a separate, but adjoining building, which means the added cost of two roofs, two mechanical systems and so on.
The cost for this project is estimated today at $138 million, or $43 million more than the VCRE project. Contrasted with the $35,000 per-stall cost at which the VCRE built the Stadium Garage, the per-stall estimate for Upper Hearst is now over $100,000.
A book rather than an essay should be written about the special interests—the teachers, the unions, the turf-protecting bureaucracy, even the students—that are costing one of the greatest universities in the world hundreds of millions of dollars in lost opportunities, bungled projects and out-right featherbedding. One small example: The AFSCME union prevented the University from automating its parking garages, insisting upon full-time, dues-paying unionized attendants at a time when simple apps and readers have rendered these positions not only redundant, but ridiculous.
The ancient joke about the definition of a camel—a horse designed by committee—springs to mind when considering the present Upper Hearst project.
U.C. can successfully develop its real estate. Or rather, it could, but not by letting its inmates run the asylum. In short, the University should bring back the office of the VCRE. By John E. McNellis, for The Registry.
If the university workers were required to invest their pension money in the university you would be telling a different story. The really sad part is that their pension money is probably building housing and parking at another university, and they don’t even know it.
Well said. None of the folks who are involved in these decisions have “skin in the game”. They are not affected in the least by the success or failure of the project.
Well said and don’t get me started on the UCB. In some old drive I have a list that leaked in the 00s with the workers’ salaries and pensions. And they have the nerve to ask for money every year to their alumni. Politicians get a lot of flak for their shenanigans but I’d say that the deepest financial black holes in the US are at the universities and health insurance companies.
The fish rots from the head down.
Student loan reforms during bush and Obama admins are funding this craziness.
“for the Stanford grads, it is cheaper to build one building rather than two”
HA!
Hey, don’t beat up on the Standford Grads. They are the ones that had the brilliant idea to automate all the blood tests done in a giant sophisticated lab and squeeze them in to a little box the size of a laser printer filled with tiny robot arms and little bitty plastic vials ( Theranos ). Anybody who thought that was a good idea might think you can build two buildings for the price of one.
That was a very strange paragraph, as he is comparing the UC-Berkely to UC-LA and there is no real explanation how the spoiled rich kids from the private university entered into the equation.
An obviously biased and slanted article that ends before it actually gets into any meat that would back up the constant name calling and sneering tone throughout. Calculating the cost of a multipurpose building which includes parking on a per-stall basis is obviously a crooked and misleading basis. There are built-in assumptions, like the fact that all faculty are multi-millionaires who don’t need housing assistance. As someone who has an Associate Professor (at another school) in the family, I know very well that subsidized faculty housing is usually needed. Especially in an area where the wolves and vultures are obviously circling the university property and where commutes are horrendous.
Is this article really relevant to investing and markets? I used to park in that parking structure; I have two degrees from Berkeley. The construction and development of that campus have been ceaseless for decades – new buildings, new dorms go up constantly, at the expense of what remained of Berkeley’s pedestrian charms. I find the notion that the faculty and staff have no idea what’s going on around them to be rather laughable. Much, if not all, of the development in recent years has been on behalf of paying customers – i.e. corporate “sponsors” whose intellectual interests consist of brand-building philanthropy and the relentless conversion of university life into an exercise in corporate job-market credentialing. One notes that the late Mario Savio famously stood atop a police car in 1964 and urged the community to refuse to become part of a soulless machine. One notes also that some things never change.
Alternative1: $190k per dorm bed? That is crazy. (95e16/500 rough estimate)
Alternative2: 920k per subsidized faculty apartment. Equally crazy. (138e6/150 rough estimate)
>>The existing garage is an ill-designed eyesore
No it is not. That’s just an excuse. It looked fine the last time I drove by there.
>>the worn-out Upper Hearst parking garage at the campus’s northeast corner,
Worn out? That’s just more propaganda.
<>In short, the University should bring back the office of the VCRE.
It does not look to me like the VCRE plan was much better than the non-VCRE plan. Both are bad plans, and much too costly relative to the benefit. Both the projects are at least 2X as costly as they should be.
A university with a world-class Civil Engineering department ought to be able to do much better. But of course they are hamstrung by bureaucrats and profiteers.
Why not build a faculty high-rise on Lawrence Berkeley Lab land a little above campus (maybe a 1/4-1/2 mile)? There’s a lot more space up there.
Very likely the University types screwed up, but this is so obviously one-sided and written by a friend of the man whose project was scrapped that its credibility is in question.
NOTE: as someone who was before he got a full-time appointment, and is again at this time, an Adjunct, having subsidized housing for people on short-term contracts and with visiting professorships (there are loads of such people today in academia) makes perfect sense in the Bay Area, where rents are out of sight. As for having an attendant rather than an “App”, I say “bravo!”. Americans need jobs–period. Taking them all away in the name of efficiency has done terrible damage to a working class that used to be a middle class. Conservatives love to thump those guys on the back and kiss their fannies in public, but give them half a chance and they’ll happily stick a shiv in their backs in the name of efficiency and profitability; Clintonite Democrats will stick it to them in the name of globalization and “progress”.
Wolf, can you do an article on how UC leadership has converted the UC system from a state school system to a private/international school system leaving the tax payers out in the cold?
As an employer I gave up employing graduates with pointless unversity degrees that have no problem solving skills, no logic and poor basic mathematic skills, little work ethic but have some kind of entitlement because they possess an A4 sheet of paper with a bit of toner on it that tells them they have suceeded in their subject.
I see more and more company owner/bosses opting for 50 year plus unqualified but experienced and enthusiastic staff.
Training on the job (like Germany) is much more beneficial to student and employer than graduates in most situations.
University Education in recent times has been a dream for governments.
It has kept people that may have been unemployed off the dole for 5 years (high school plus 3 years university degree).
It created teacher posts and all the administration positions that goes along with it.
It created student landlords.
And of course created jobs for the bankers creating student loans.
And of course reading this article, construction jobs and all those “professionals” implementing the construction.