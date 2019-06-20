What Powell Really Said about the Economy and What Would Trigger a Rate Cut

For six months now, folks said the Fed had made a “U-turn” and would cut rates at the “next” meeting, or in between meetings, and by 50 basis points, and cut, cut, cut, and would re-start QE. But none of it happened — and might not happen this year. Here’s why, in Powell’s words.
During the Q&A at the press conference following the FOMC meeting yesterday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell summarized strength, weaknesses, and “crosscurrents” of the US economy, and the global economy, in just a few clear words and explained how the Fed is looking at these developments. Before the start of the Q&A, he concluded his opening remarks with this admonishment:
“Uncertainties surrounding the baseline outlook have clearly risen since our last meeting. It is important, however, that monetary policy not overreact to any individual data point or short-term swing in sentiment. Doing so would risk adding even more uncertainty to the outlook. Thus, my colleagues and I will be looking to see whether these uncertainties will continue to weigh on the outlook.”
And he added the standard Fed lingo, “And, we will use our tools as appropriate to sustain the expansion.”
A similar phrase was also used repeatedly during the rate-hike phase to explain that preventing an economy from overheating by raising rates would allow it continue expanding. So the phrase is not new. It explains Fed decisions in both directions. The concept of the phrase is embedded in the Fed’s dual mandate.
So here is what Powell said during the press conference, in response to a question about the economy:
“It’s a complicated picture. And the answer is we look at all of it. But I would say the big pieces of it are that the baseline outlook has been a good one, and that has basically been consumer spending coming back up in the second quarter.
“And consumer spending is at a healthy level, and that makes sense. You’ve got a tight labor market. You’ve got companies in surveys saying that labor is scarce. You’ve got workers in surveys saying that jobs are plentiful. You’ve got wages going up. You’ve got high levels of household confidence.
“So all of the underlying fundamentals for the consumer-spending part of the economy, which is 70% of the economy, is quite solid.
“Job creation if you take a three-month average is still well above the level of entry into the workforce. So that part of the economy is solid.
“You mentioned manufacturing, and we’re seeing this all around the world: manufacturing, investment, and trade have been weaker. It’s not solely a domestic issue.
“And it may be that there is a range of factors that contribute to that, including for example what China has done over the last couple of years in working to bring down its leverage. Some of it may be uncertainty over your supply chains due to trade developments. The Boeing 737 issues may be contributing in their own way. Lower oil prices are contributing to lower investment, although they’re also leading to lower gas prices, which supports spending.
“So there are many things. There isn’t any one thing that explains it all.”
“But you do see growth in services. So you see this pattern around the world of weak manufacturing, but growth in the far larger part of the services economy, which has led to low unemployment, good job creation, and rising wages.
“That’s kind of the two big pieces of it that you see.
“Then you see the crosscurrents.
“If you lay the crosscurrents on top of concerns about global growth and trade developments, you have the full picture. And I think what we took away from that picture is that we’d like to see more — that we do see these risks, and what we want to do is we want to watch and see whether they continue to weigh upon the outlook.”
The wildcard appears to be inflation, more so than the economy. Inflation as measured by the Fed’s yardstick (core PCE) was on target in the 2%-range for most of last year through December, but is now at 1.6% (after ticking up in the latest reading). In his opening remarks, which he echoed during the Q&A, Powell said (underscore added):
“Setting aside short-term fluctuations, Committee participants expressed concerns about the pace of inflation’s return to 2 percent. Wages are rising, as noted above, but not at a pace that would provide much upward impetus to inflation. Moreover, weaker global growth may continue to hold inflation down around the world.
“We are firmly committed to our symmetric 2 percent inflation objective, and we are well aware that inflation weakness that persists even in a healthy economy could precipitate a difficult-to-arrest downward drift in longer-run inflation expectations.”
The phrase I underlined is key: “Setting aside short-term fluctuations.” The Fed won’t react to short-term fluctuations, as Powell pointed out in the admonishment at the end of his opening remarks. Inflation data is volatile and jumps up and down. But a trigger for a rate cut would be a “sustained” period significantly below target – not a couple of months.
For six months now, ever since the FOMC had said that it would be “patient” about future rate hikes, folks have been saying that the Fed had made a “U-turn,” that it would cut rates at the “next” meeting, or even in between meetings, and it would cut by 50 basis points, and cut, cut, cut, and that it would end Quantitative Tightening (QT) and re-start QE.
So now the year is halfway over, and the Fed still hasn’t cut one iota, and QT is still going on, though at a slightly slower rate.
On NPR this morning, I heard an exasperated reporter saying that the Fed’s failure to cut rates yesterday had been a “disappointment,” but that “the Fed expects” to cut rates soon.
This phrasing reflects much of the coverage in the media. But compared to what Powell actually said during the press conference, it’s a misrepresentation. Who “expects” these rate cuts are the media and investors, not the Fed. The Fed is watching economic developments before making a decision. And despite some weak spots, there is a lot of strength left in the US economy where it matters the most, also reflected by the booming stock market and junk-bond market — that’s what Powell tried to convey.
>cut, cut, cut
So we are at 2.25 Fed Funds rate. Not exactly holding back the economy. Maybe a cut would help credit card holders, I doubt many businesses want to get deeper into debt at this point. After the NY and Philly Fed surveys I am interested in what the PMIs are going to show this month.
Credit card rates won’t go bellow the present low fixed rate even if the FRS enters Negative Rates waters!
What do you think credit cards are for?!
It’s crazy he didn’t end QT… Cutting rates won’t do anything but show help is on the way down the road with Asset Purchasing later on. Bloomberg Terminal data has 100 % rate cut by July, they follow Bloomberg’s Terminal not their dot plot non sense… It’ll be a December 24th sell-off if they don’t cut end July, but everything going down much before next meeting so they will even if market tells them they were going to anyways… Fed’s purpose is not to offset the markets, they tried defying them once and back pedalled hard 2 weeks after in early Jan, and that December hike was already priced in, imagine if it wasn’t ? Dow would of been down 1500 that day
China’s bonds no longer accepted as Collateral in Eurodollar Markets or their own Money Markets according to few articles, it was thought PBOC guaranteed the losses at 100 %, after Baoshang they paid 70 %. Now you have Trillions in USD loans backed with shit bonds no longer accepted, 12 Trillion negative yielding assets, which won’t be accepted as collateral… Credit Markets are starting to implode, especially the chinese one… The offshore banks who lent them Trillions, with all those derivatives on top. We are witnessing the beginning of the unravelling, and it came from china’s credit sector
Without good collateral there is no trust, without trust there is no credit, without credit there is no leverage…
Link on that article China bonds, no collateral?
Most got repaid fully, but it’s interesting nonetheless https://www.google.com/amp/s/mobile.reuters.com/article/amp/idUSKCN1TH0DB
“For six months now, folks said the Fed had made a “U-turn” and would cut rates at the “next” meeting”
Folks say all kinds of things.
Realistically, the Fed is under no pressure (notwithstanding the White House) to cut rates with the S&P 500 closing in on record territory.
However, smart people got the signal yesterday that the Fed is ready to cut 50 basis points if the S&P drops more than 5% from these levels.
That’s all that matters.
yeah, Folks even say the economy is just so darn strong the Bull market should continue easy peasy with all the genius IQ people running the World. Then, I ask myself how come my savings don’t keep up with inflation? How come they are forcing people to chase yield?
If the economy was strong none of this nonsense would be extended, including all the BS. People would be too busy making money and investing in manufacturing enterprises and other worthwhile endeavors.
Does anyone have a good idea what “crosscurrents” really means?
At one point I thought it meant unfunded tax cuts or other types of unsound fiscal policy.
Nah, Crosscurrents is when the curtain moves and we see the mic and stature of the Great and Powerful Oz.
Is Powell taking the Core Inflation concept from the Greenspan era? Hard to understand what the Fed can do to raise inflation? They don’t print money and they don’t create new debt, they only offer it as a middleman to the primary dealers from the Treasury and with no new spending bill what are the prospects? I think the Fed is like that brick and mortar store, going through cycles of downsizing, until they finally close their doors.
One thing about the FRB (Fed) that really bothers me is that it heeds the demands and opinions of Wall Street for much too large an extent. and that FRB never saw an asset bubble that it did not want to encourage. Basically inflate assets and thereby deflate the value of labor and the 99%. But how do the wishes of Wall Street get transmitted to FOMC? Does FOMC have to watch TV, read the news, or hold closed-door meetings?
Well, one mechanism for WS insiders to transmit their wishes to FRB/FOMC appears to be the “Survey of Market participants” , which I recently discovered on the NY Fed “Market Data Dashboard” page (which is also otherwise very useful).
https://www.newyorkfed.org/markets/survey_market_participants.html
Inside the latest apr/may published survey, there are questions such as
“3a) Provide your estimate of the most likely outcome (i.e., the mode) for the target federal funds rate or range, as applicable, immediately following the FOMC meetings and at the end of each of the following quarters and half years below. For the time periods at which you expect a target range, please indicate the midpoint of that range in providing your response.”
Basically, it looks like FRB is asking Wall St to vote for what they want the the policy interest rate (FFR) to be! I find it rather shocking that these surveys do not get discussed in the media. I have never seen such a discussion. To me it looks like corruption out in the open. 30 big players on Wall St have their say on these matters at any given time. The list of participants is on the web page.
To me, this seems every bit as corrupt as if Congress conducted a survey of the richest 30 people in the country as to what they “expect” their tax rates to be next year.
Most Central Banks now are just janitors… They clean up the mess created, that’s it! Nothing more nothing less
Whenever I defend LIBOR I get the usual opprobrium; rigged! Of course LIBOR is far more honest, it is businessmen setting rates for the day. The Fed now has SOFR and apparently they want to link the process to reality, somewhat. I suppose there is reason to go slow, as Powell says, and not being moved by short term changes. The Fed was preemptive in the GFR, part and parcel of the dubious outcome to their policy decisions. (Everyone says they were geniuses. How does anyone know? Maybe they made things a lot worse?) What is more corrupt than gamed quarterly meetings and surreptitious reasons for rate changes to the extent that no one really knows where the market would set rates?
Google Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee (TBAC). After researching you’ll discover the incestuous relationship between the Fed, Treasury, and TBAC. IMHO it is not markets that the FED follows – it is TBAC.
It seems to me that what you heard the Fed say, means whatever you think it means!
We no longer have a free market to provide reliable price discovery signals so investors are left trying to decipher the meaning of words.
Have we been reduced to depending on the old art of deciphering sheep entails?
That old barbaric relic, gold, seems to have been stirred from its long central bank induced slumber yesterday.
I wonder what message it is trying to tell us?
Uncertainty prior to ME peace conference in Bahrain next
week by the party that spoil parties.
powell is no volcker.
That comment makes little sense, When Volcker took over the Fed, the inflation rate was at 14%. Volcker raised rates to kill inflation. Today’s inflation rate is at 1.8%, and the central banks are fighting against asset price deflation. If Volcker were Fed Chairman today, he sure as hell wouldn’t be raising rates either.
powell knows full well that if interest rates aren’t raised, the government will borrow us into oblivion and the pension system will implode. volcker had the balls to stand up to wall street, powell not so much.
Wolf, why is my reply to Ambrose awaiting moderation ? I know you don’t like links, but people need to see the truth, and why things are unfolding the way they are
Very simple… They cannot repackage TRILLIONS of negative yield debt with higher rates.
Well… unless they want to do something really bad and they need to distract people!