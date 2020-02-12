Coronavirus Fears Sink World’s Biggest Mobile Trade Fair After US & Global Tech Giants Pull Out

With Facebook, Intel, Cisco, Sprint, Amazon, Nvidia, LG, Sony, Rakuten, Ericsson, Nokia, etc. out, the gig was up. Other big conferences in trouble too. Tourism industry is reeling.
By Nick Corbishley, for WOLF STREET:
The novel coronavirus, now named COVID-19, claimed a fresh victim outside China: the world’s biggest mobile trade fair, the Mobile World Congress (MWC). Contagion fears led a roster of tech and telecom companies, many of them non-Chinese, to announce they will be steering clear of the event, scheduled to take place in Barcelona on Feb 24-27. After dozens had pulled out, the event was canceled this evening.
The MWC has been an annual event in Barcelona since 2006, a key showcase for global tech giants and telcos. It attracted 110,000 people from almost 200 countries last year, including more than 5,000 from China. That sprawling global reach, once considered a major attraction, would make the event a perfect melting pot for transmission of COVID-19.
The first company to drop out, South Korean device manufacturer LG, also pulled out of Integrated Systems Europe, an Amsterdam audiovisual trade show, citing advice from the World Health Organization (WHO) that individuals should “promote social distancing” to minimize contagion of the virus. LG’s decision to withdrawal from the MWC last Friday sparked an exodus of industry stalwarts including Intel, Cisco, Sprint, LG, Sony, Ericsson, Facebook, Nokia, Amazon, Rakuten and Nvidia. On Wednesday, major carriers Vodafone, British Telecom, Orange and Deutsche Telekom joined the exodus.
Until today, the GSMA still insisted in public that the show must go on, even as the list of participating companies dwindled, hotel cancellations surged and the pressure mounted to cancel the event altogether.
GSMA last week unveiled a battery of measures to reduce the risk of contagion, including the intensive disinfection of surfaces, banning travelers from the Chinese province of Hubei (home to Wuhan), forcing all other Chinese participants to prove they have been out of China for at least 14 days prior to the conference, and taking the temperature of participants at all entrance points — despite new research showing that these measures might be ineffective.
Yet, some companies still wanted the event to go ahead, including the two Chinese giants, Huawei and Xiaomi.
The cancellation entails significant economic consequences:
- The world’s biggest tech firms, unicorns and start-ups miss out on the chance to showcase their latest products to their biggest customers on the largest stage. Instead, they will have to launch their new products through their own marketing channels.
- Airlines and travel agents will lose out on flights, tours, and other travel services of tens of thousands of customers.
- Hotels in Barcelona are already reeling from a huge wave of cancellations. What should have been one of the busiest weeks of the year for the local tourist industry could well become one of the quietest.
The event generates 14,000 temporary jobs and around half a billion euros for the city each year, much of which ends up in the pockets of local taxi drivers, hoteliers, owners of bars and restaurants, prostitutes and their pimps and madams, Airbnb hosts, and the thousands of professional pickpockets that converge on the city for the four-day event. This year, those businesses and people will have to make do without that money.
For the global travel industry, the implications are stark. Contagion fears have already led to the cancellation of multiple events on mainland China and in Hong Kong, including Art Basel, one of the most important fixtures in the international art market calendar, and the Chinese Formula 1. Even outside the region, events have been cancelled, such as in Singapore, or have witnessed a sharp fall in delegate numbers from China, due to travel restrictions and risks.
China has become the crux of today’s global travel industry, which accounts for 10% of global gross domestic product. In 2019, the country received an estimated 142 million inbound tourists while the Chinese themselves made 5.5 billion trips domestically and 134 million trips abroad.
By contrast, during the SARS outbreak of 2002-03, China’s role as both a travel destination and a source country was small, receiving fewer than 38 million tourists and sending just 17 million tourists abroad. Even so, the SARS outbreak still resulted in a drop in international tourist arrivals of almost 9.4 million and losses of between US$30 billion and $50 billion.
This time around, given the much larger footprint of China’s travel industry, global travelers to China, and Chinese travelers around the world, the drastic actions taken to halt the spread of COVID-19 will have a much larger impact on the global travel industry. By Nick Corbishley, for WOLF STREET.
Barcelona finally got its wish to get rid of all those tourist, now they will complain about the lack of income…
The trade shows and retail in Asia are suffering. The luxury fashion houses in Europe are already disclosing sales are way down in Asia. For many of these brands Asia is the biggest market.
I believe that falls under “be careful what you wish for.” I do wonder if our next downturn will be a long and grinding contraction punctuated by events such as this now pandemic. Just several small but large enough cuts over a few years.
Barcelona is more complaining abut the Ryanair tourists. And trade fair visitors are not tourists but people who are workng
Petunia, you’re committing the fallacy of lumping different groups together.
Some people complain about the negative effects of excess tourism, but the people who gain from it aren’t the ones complaining.
It’s kind of like saying that the stupid Americans complain when they don’t get a Republican for president and then turn around and complain 4 years later that they didn’t get a Democrat. The complaining happens either way – by different groups.
This is behind a paywall. But a very important analysis so I am posting it in its entirety.
NOTE – so China goes back to work – what happens when some factory workers show up to work with the virus but without symptoms – and spread the disease? That one cruise ship now has 174 infected passengers…..
China cannot fight coronavirus and avert an economic crisis at the same time
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2020/02/11/china-cannot-fight-coronavirus-avert-economic-crisis-time/
China is losing its battle against the 2019-nCoV viral enemy – we must brace for a global pandemic
China must be nearing the point where the social and economic costs of trying to stamp out the coronavirus by totalitarian methods are greater than the trauma of letting it run.
A normal country would eventually conclude that the more rational course is to accept that the disease can no longer be contained (given the three lost weeks of the Wuhan cover-up), treat it as a form of turbo-charged winter flu, and direct all efforts instead at managing care more coherently.
The focus would then shift to a different objective: trying to lower the death rate from apparent 1918 Spanish flu levels of 2pc to plausible levels below 1pc – still 10 times influenza flu – through anti-virals, IV drips, oxygen, and all kinds of small frictions (yes, even face masks) to lower dose thresholds and potentially virulence.
But China is not normal and the Communist Party cannot easily follow this logic. It has almost certainly gone beyond the point of no return by declaring a “people’s war” and imposing lockdowns of different sorts on more than 400 million people, and by implicitly making defeat of the contagion a test of its ruling legitimacy.
It seems condemned to doubling down at this point since Guangzhou, Chongqing, and Changsha are already riddled with the virus. This political choice has big global economic consequences.
Taoran Notes – the voice of Xi Jinping’s inner circle and the medium that China experts follow very closely – hinted last night at a very nasty policy of police/military coercion in Hubei and virus hotspots. Anybody who is possibly infected must be “rounded up and placed in quarantine centers”. It is going to be Uighur treatment for tens of millions, or indeed a page from Mao’s most demented moments of social and economic havoc.
Taoran also says that Xi enforcer Chen Yixn – a sort of Beria for those familiar with Stalinism – is being sent to take over Wuhan and impose the new security regime.
Where do we now stand? Regions making up two-thirds of Chinese GDP have been closed since late January. It appears that few people have actually returned to work this week.
There are a number of proxy measures to keep track of this. One is traffic congestion across 100 cities published daily with a slight delay by AMAP, China’s version of Google maps.
So far there is no visible rebound.
Another is property sales in 30 big cities released every day (amazingly). Sales have collapsed to zero and have yet to show a flicker of life. Capital Economics updates each chart daily on its coronavirus page, open to the general public.
Property is a slow-burn issue compared to ruptured manufacturing supply chains, but by March it will start to bite for developers with dollar debts on Hong Kong’s funding market.
Companies deemed “stressed” (borrowing costs above 15pc) have to repay $2.1bn of offshore dollar notes next month. Standard & Poor’s says they rely on a constant flow of sales to cover past debts.
Some 25 provinces and municipalities were supposed to go back to work this week but this clashed head on with virus control measures.
Companies may not reopen plants unless they can track the exact movements and medical data of each worker, and comply with a 14-day quarantine period where necessary (we now learn the incubation may in fact be 24 days). Officials dare not be lenient after Xi Jinping’s latest tirade.
The Guangzhou authorities have ordered plants to remain closed until early March in large parts of the city with warnings of ferocious penalties. Apple supplier Foxconn has yet to restart its core iPhone plants in Zhengzhou and Shenzhen. Just 10pc of its workers have turned up.
Caixin reports that Foxconn may wait until March before restarting.
Meanwhile the near complete shutdown of Shanghai’s manufacturing hub in Songjiang belied early claims that 70pc of plants were going back to work.
A nice nugget from the Wall Street Journal: Lui Guifang’s juice shop at Shanghai’s China World complex sold not a single cup on Monday, except to the journalists asking the questions. Normally he would sell a hundred.
Global angst is for now largely focused on the car industry, commodities, and shipping. Hyundai, Kia, and Ssangyong have had to shut their car plants in Korea for lack of components. Nissan has closed two assembly lines in Japan.
This will spread to Europe within a couple of weeks if the crisis drags on. VW, BMW, Honda, Toyota, PSA, and parts-maker Valeo have all announced further delays before opening their plants in China.
Ole Hansen, Saxo Bank’s oil guru, said it is becoming a commodity massacre.
“The world is facing the biggest demand shock since the 2009 global financial crisis”. West Texas crude has broken down to $49.80. Clearly the OPEC/Russia chatter in Vienna of cutting output by another 600,000 barrels a day (b/d) has failed to do the trick.
PetroChina said on Monday that it was cutting its refinery demand by 320,000 b/d in February following Sinopec’s earlier cut of 600,000 b/d. Total Chinese demand has crashed by an estimated 3.2 million b/d so far. We are getting to Lehmanesque levels of disruption.
It would not surprise me to see US crude dropping into the $30s this month.
Hedge funds and “spec longs” cut their bullish bets on crude by $20bn last week but there is still an overhang of liquidation yet to come.
Why did they not grasp the magnitude of this earlier? My hunch: they were misled by the glacial SARS template from 2003, when China was in any case a much smaller tranche of global GDP. They ignored emphatic warnings from top virologists that the fast-spreading pandemic of 1918 was the more relevant model.
Shipping has buckled. Lloyd’s List says tanker rates have crashed. To be exact, spot earnings on the TD3C Middle East to China route have fallen to $16,000 a day from $115,000 in early January, a pattern replicated for smaller vessels.
It said “SIRE” ship inspections cannot be carried out in much of Asia. The closure of Chinese shipyards has paralysed drydock and retrofit work.
This from Richard Meade at Lloyd’s List: “This health emergency has paralysed ports, it has disrupted schedules across all sectors, led to serious challenges for crew management, and prompted a round of container services to be withdrawn, with lines now forecasting issues well into the second quarter of the year. It has thrown the global gas market into turmoil,” he said.
He told me Lloyd’s is getting reports of ships floating round Asia unable to dock at port after port, and running out of food.
If Xi Jinping sticks to his “total war” against the coronavirus, his government cannot at the same time launch the meaningful fiscal stimulus that markets are already anticipating. The spending channels are blocked by the health controls.
All it can do is to keep injecting liquidity through central bank reverse repos, keep ordering state lenders to extend debt forbearance, and further wind down Liu He’s campaign against the shadow banking industry – and kiss goodbye to financial discipline yet again.
This at least avoids a cascade of defaults and a Minsky Moment for the Chinese debt bubble. But it does not avert a protracted economic slowdown. Caixin reports that services alone are losing $140bn a week and smaller firms will hit a wall within a month.
My working assumption is that China will lose its battle against the 2019-nCoV viral enemy. At some point the Communist Party leadership will switch tack after much agonising, conclude that it is less disruptive to manage the disease, and shift to total economic mobilisation instead – as the lesser of evils.
If this is correct we must therefore all brace for a global pandemic. It may already be too late to stop it. The task will then be to tame the virus and hope to buy enough time for warmer weather to slow the spread. It is not the end of the world.
What does this mean for equities, bonds, and global recession risk?
I defer to Fed chairman Jay Powell. It is hard enough to understand China’s economy and its global ramifications at the best of times. “The outbreak of the coronavirus has made that exponentially more difficult,” he said.
Are there any numbers out on whether this is starting to substantially affect US tourist locations that receive a lot of Asian visitors?
With so many canceled flights from Asia I’d have to think it has
well, the answer to that is probably pretty simple. Just look at the number of Chinese tourists coming in from February and March over the last three years, and make an adjustment from trending. And I’m sure you can get a fairly good estimate. I would assume that the DOT and DHS probably has pretty good statistics there
SF, NY, LA, those are the cities that will get whacked the hardest.
Oddly enough, the pickpockets and prostitutes may feel the least pain.
As people pull back on travel spending, Borrowers (such as hotels) lose their income stream. With enough debt and other fixed expenses, they can go entirely broke. Then the Lenders (such as banks and pension funds) which invested in the now-bankrupt borrowers go broke as their investments plunge in value.
So everyone dependent on the debt/credit bubble is vulnerable – but cash-only “workers” in the black-market “professions” won’t be directly impacted unless they have day jobs, credit cards and mortgages and such.
I was there last August. My travel companion had his iPhone 10 pilfered out of his front pocket by a distraction expert. On the trains and beaches there are constant public service announcements in six or seven languages to be aware of thieves.
Bob Hoye,
Neither.
The article was written by Nick Corbishley, as the byline says. Nick is a Brit who has been living in Barcelona for a very long time, speaks fluent Spanish, reads the local media and other local reports and data. The pickpocket issue is no more a secret in Barcelona than the car-break-ins in San Francisco (car-break-ins here got so bad it became a political issue). Locals know this stuff. Tourists figure it out pretty quickly if they don’t already know — because they’re being targeted.
Nothing adds up, nothing to worry about but this trade fair cancelled, cruising getting hurt, airbnb feeling it but nothing to worry about?? Maybe not from the virus but forget a black swan event looks like we have the black dragon…..
Can you imagine taking a cruise at the moment? I thought nothing could be worse than sitting on an airport taxiway for hours, but here you go.
lots of Cruise junkies no doubt many will stay low or pick up some cheap fares.
I fear that China is going to pay a high price, not just for the virus, but for the social disease of distrust arising in large part from the early denial and subsequent cover-up efforts. And the world will share those costs. The precautionary principle is a sleeping giant: once awoken, it is hungry for truth, and will not sleep until trust is restored.
One dead outside of China plus another in Hong Kong. The number of new deaths per day slowed. Fears diminish.
US equity markets surged in price faster than earnings growth or core PCI inflation.
Real estate prices have been rising since 2012. There was a recent spike in multifamily housing starts.
1) The Chinese economy suffer from porosity. Bacteria and viruses can hit them, penetrating through the holes of high debt, causing pain.
2) Premier Xi is killing the pain by doing a root canal, but curing the
symptoms will not cure the cause. China economy have plenty of root canals.
3) The cause : the unstoppable feasting on debt relative to GDP.
4) Europe suffer from the same cause & symptoms.
5) Today symptoms are underwater inversion.
6) The German NR are inverted, pulled deeper by the weight of 3Y.
7) Gravity between Germany and US caused a UST inversion above water.
8) UST // Germany rates :
the 3M : 1.577 // (-) 0.585, the 2Y : 1.466 // (-) 0.636, the 3Y :
1.423 // (-) 0.651, the 10Y : 1.637 // (-) 0.377.
9) EURUSD in a downtrend. Est target ; 0.95.
10) When EURUSD will hit its target EURUSD will popup.
CNBC just reported 242 new coronavirus deaths. The virus seems out of control.
China’s Hubei province admits a massive spike in virus cases and deaths (14,840 additional cases and 528 additional deaths) per ZH.
Doubt we are getting the truth from China.
That was as a result of reclassifying suspected cases as actual cases based on X-ray assessment. Or, that’s their story. They certainly didn’t diagnose that many additional cases overnight.
Good catch!
Changing the criteria in real-time compromises the data series (at least until the statisticians loop back to clean it up)… But it makes sense to treat all the nasty pneumonias, even if the defective lab test isn’t coming back positive. The stories about people being denied care and dying just because the nasal swab didn’t test positive were horrifying.
Until things calm down to where everyone can get tested for a proper diagnosis, the Hubei numbers aren’t going to be too reliable. But it could be far worse.
Next thing to watch are the numbers for Guangdong, Henan and Zhejiang provinces. Each of the 3 has over 1000 confirmed cases, but is not yet overwhelmed. Assuming honest data, the next week’s numbers will say a lot about the success/failure of the lockdown measures.
Can’t stop the disease in its tracks, it spreads too easily. Can’t let it run wild, or millions will die with hospitals unable to help. Where’s the balance point? How much quarantine and mitigation is enough?
You should take info from ZH with a grain of salt.
It’s an interesting website but too much doom and gloom!
That’s official data from Hubei Province in China. ZH just messenger this time, not fake news.
I agree about being just a messenger.
But my statement in general stands true.
The funny thing is: If a stock goes down by a single percent, ZH states this as a ‘crash’ :-)
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/02/13/coronavirus-latest-updates-china-hubei.html
A lot of things can’t be explained. Tesla stock prices. QE but not QE. The fact that Apple stocks hitting record highs when its entire supply chain is in China.
Fundamental has been out the door since 2012. Nothing makes sense anymore. Bad news is good news. Buying the F***ing dip is better than long term investment. Cash losing, money burning unicorns are great investments. Oh well, QE 6/7/8/9 coming during the next recession so have no fear!
I think with this, you have to look at the rate of change of number of diagnosed cases. If one believes the numbers so far, you would think the virus has peaked or is nearly peaked. But there could be a significant problems with undercounting since they haven’t even diagnosed everyone yet, and heck most of the people are self quarantined anyway, not sure they’d be interested in visiting the hospitals now.
The number of deaths reported daily will peak after the number of newly diagnosed cases peak. Most of the deaths will in this case be with the elderly or people with immune system that are compromised. (you know, like that 34 year old ophthalmologist who talked about the virus on Wechat… he probably had a compromised immune system… strange how that works)
The US CDC’s weekly estimates for “flu deaths” in the US alone this flu season jumped this week to a range of 12,000 – 30,000 deaths, with up to 31 million people infected, in the US alone. You can multiply that by four or five for China.
https://www.cdc.gov/flu/about/burden/preliminary-in-season-estimates.htm
I’ve suspected the cruise ship Diamond Princess is being used as a lab rat. An isolated population where incubation times and transmission rates and vectors can be studied. It doesn’t look good as 1 or 2% of those on board are diagnosed as infected everyday.
I’m afraid the travel and tourism industries have had it for 2020 and maybe even longer unless a vaccine or effective treatment ( other than 3 weeks in hospital ) is developed.
Might also suggest the Summer Olympics will be a TV only event as will most other mass spectator sports. NASCAR, NFL, European football. Lots of pay cuts heading pro athletes way.
Well, the CDC’s mitigation plan is: social distancing, tele-work, tele-school, tele-medicine. So you could do tele-Olympics.
This is a conference about mobility.
Why don’t they telecommute to the conference?
Show us how mobility is done.
Wouldn’t that be immobility, though? My wife claims I’m a practiced expert on that topic!
Variable positioning data transfer falls under the purview of this conference.
I wonder if “mobility” in this context
Is not partly code for tracking and monetizing the gps positioning of willing users.
Seriously, though, why not have attendies telecommute to the mobility conference?
How many missed sales of sodas and hot dogs are we talking here?
Hey, I suspect the real point for most participants is to sample a few of the top restaurants in Barcelona and then hit every bar down La Rambla, all paid for on a corporate expense account.
Hehe, since you mentioned it, by the way, I reckon it would be quite an interesting, and probably not entirely welcome, exercise in surveillance technology to heatmap the participants over the course of such a conference…
