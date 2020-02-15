Ex-CEO of Pemex Arrested for “Looting Mexico”

Now attention is switching to former President of Mexico Peña Nieto.
By Nick Corbishley, for WOLF STREET:
Emilio Lozoya, former CEO of state oil company Pemex who went on the run last May after being accused of serious financial irregularities during his tenure, was arrested in an upscale suburb of the Southern Spanish port city of Malaga on Wednesday. Lozoya is accused of taking part in an elaborate scheme designed to systematically “plunder” Mexico’s finances, according to the country’s Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero.
Lozoya is under investigation for his alleged involvement in Pemex’s repurchase, for the obscenely inflated sum of $665 million, of two fertilizer plants that the oil company had sold to private investors many years earlier. One of the plants hadn’t been operational for 14 years — and still isn’t — while the other one operated well below capacity. Before the purchase of the fertilizer plants, international auditors warned Pemex’s board of their dire state, but the company went ahead with the purchase anyway.
Such reckless lavishness was a constant feature of Lozoya’s tenure as CEO of Pemex. “It was conduct that was repeated in a very structured way with the aim of looting the country. I don’t see any other way to describe it,” says Gertz Manero.
A one-time senior election campaign advisor and trusted confidante of former Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, Lozoya is also accused of receiving millions of dollars in bribes from scandal-plagued Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht in exchange for his support in obtaining public work contracts. The money reportedly passed through shell companies in the British Virgin Islands before coming to rest in private bank accounts belonging to Lozoya in Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and Monaco.
Lozoya was CEO of Pemex from 2012 to 2016, during which time the company’s already fragile financial health underwent a dramatic turn for the worse. By early 2016 the group’s total sales had plunged by 21%, production had slumped 24%, its annual operating losses had soared to a record high of almost $30 billion, and its total debt load had grown from $64 billion in 2012 to $106 billion. Today, even after a couple of bailouts last year, it’s still above $100 billion, of which roughly $85 billion is owed to bondholders.
Obviously, this was not all one man’s doing. Between 2014 and mid-2016 the price of oil plummeted, crippling the finances of many oil producing economies. The Mexican peso also lost almost a third of its value against the dollar during this period.
There are plenty of other reasons for Pemex’s decline, including severe budget cuts, shrinking oil reserves, chronic mismanagement, lack of vision, lack of investment, negligence and the huge tax burdens the government imposed on the company in the years preceding Mexico’s oil reforms, while lavishing foreign companies with massive fiscal incentives to invest in Mexican oil fields. But there’s an even bigger reason: corruption.
Simple, plain, white-collar corruption. Or what we like to call Petro-Plunder.
There are few better examples of this than Pemex’s disastrous foray into Spain’s ship-building business. In 2013, as Spain’s financial crisis was still biting, the country’s biggest private shipyard, Ballesteros, based in the north-western region of Galicia, was teetering on the edge of bankruptcy. Hundreds of jobs were on the line, at the worst possible time for Galicia’s president, Albert Núñez Feijóo: just before new elections. With the help of Spain’s then-president, Mariano Rajoy, negotiations were quickly arranged with Lozoya, who agreed to let Pemex buy up 51% of the shipyard for for next to nothing (€5 million), but the dodgy fun started then.
Despite having bought a controlling stake in the company, Pemex decided not to exercise any control of the business, preferring to leave that to the other (Spanish) shareholders. It also became Ballesteros’ number one client, ordering the construction of two so-called floatels (hotel-boats for oil rig workers) for hundreds of millions of dollars. One of them, acquired for €175 million, Pemex never even used. The other, Pemex hasn’t used anywhere near full capacity.
In October 2019, Ballesteros went bankrupt once again. Pemex’s current CEO, Octavio Romero, says that the purchase was riddled with irregularities and has filed a complaint for fraudulent administration. Once again, tens of millions of dollars disappeared. Where did they all go?
More importantly, where does the buck stop? Lozoya will likely be extradited to Mexico in the coming weeks, where he will probably end up paying a price of some sort for the crimes he allegedly committed. But attention is already switching to his one-time boss, former Mexican president Peña Nieto, whose government is seen as one of the most corrupt in modern Mexican history.
Peña Nieto’s long-time lawyer, Juan Collado, is already behind bars in Mexico for allegedly laundering more than $120 million through banks in Andorra. Lozoya’s lawyer, Javier Coello, heaped further pressure on the former president this week by stating there is “conclusive” evidence that Lozoya “didn’t manage on his own” the fraudulent activities of which he is accused. “In the purchase of the plants, I can guarantee that the [former] president Peña [Nieto] was well-informed, he was part of the pact,” he said.
Today, Pemex, now the most indebted oil company in the world, is a shadow of its former self. Fitch and S&P cut its credit ratings to junk last year. Average production levels are still sliding and export levels have reached multi-decade lows. The current AMLO government has been seeking to rehabilitate the company and has pointed at a number of promising new finds to develop. And if the government can go some way to reversing the culture of corruption and theft that has plagued Pemex for decades, it may just have a fighting chance. By Nick Corbishley, for WOLF STREET.
Sounds like “corrupt” Mexico may show better self-cleaning capabilities than the US, Spain and Netherlands (to name just a few) where very similar things have happened and no one in company management or government has paid the price, AFAIK,
I think Mexico’s problem is that their organized crime just can’t come together and pillage in harmony. What they need is a coordinated, mutually beneficial 2 party system that takes turns.
Agreed.
Almost always, governments are just the gangs that won.
Agreed.
Was there a “Biden on Board”…
I don’t care where you are from, that was funny!
Should have been an executive of an oil and gas company in America, then he could have been Vice President?
Business as usual just about anywhere. In the US it’s built into the system but it’s spun by the MSM, when it is noticed at all, so nobody gets too outraged, not that you can do anything about it. Even the DOTUS has turned the federal system into cash cows, but it’s only a few million here and there, so it’s okay.
The Mexican ruling party is against fracking. Mexico has tight oil resources they can not tap.
Some US Democrats have sponsored a bill to ban fracking in the US. If successful, they will shut down over half of US oil production and over two-thirds of US natural gas production. This might cripple the economy and bankrupt households.
This message was brought to you by your good friends at the American Petroleum Institute.
This might cripple the economy and bankrupt households.
Not that fracking companies have had much luck avoiding bankruptcy, even with the millions in welfare. Or is it billions? I forget.
The technology and the oil remain, even if some/most of the companies go bankrupt.
Fracking has cut the price of oil from over $100 to closer to $50, significantly helping reduce America’s enormous multi decade trade deficit.
You may not like it, but from 2003 to 2014 almost all economic trends were bad for the US – fracking played a very large role in stopping the long decline.
In other words, an endless litany of bankrupt frackers is good for the economy, so you won’t mind when they move in next door.
If other corporatists would fall on their swords like that civilisation might last a little longer.
Unamused, I don’t always agree with you, and sometimes your comments get too long or too frequent, but in general, you are a great contributer. Keep it up!
Thanks, Zantetsu. I appreciate that. I only do it because I’m trying to cope with devastating heartbreak and figured it might be better than a nervous breakdown. So far it doesn’t seem to be working.
Una,
Occasionally you might make an insightful pt (low batting percentage tho) but this is a weak effort and transparently so.
How can everyone tell? You studiously avoid the actual point I was making for one (hardly really even a point, more like fangirl bait) of your own invention.
hardly really even a point
Agreed. More of a smudge.
Been a mild winter across the US. Would you like to replay it with natural gas at $10 and oil at $100?
Iran, Russia and Qatar would love it. Are you an agent of a foreign power? The FBI and DNC want to know.
Yes but at least it won’t poison the aquifers for generations
Who cares about aquifers when you’ve got crude oil?
Aside from the people whose home values went to zero and/or had to be evacuated, I mean.
Una, please stop annoying Cas127 with totally unimportant trivialities like the property rights of The Little People. Property rights are only sacrasanct for corporations or hedge funds…like the one who’s property rights exceeded the entire soveignty of all the people of Argentina.
Print the list of the top 5 aquifers that have been poisoned and rendered unusable for human consumption in the US.
Link to your source.
Does the Gulf of Mexico count? I didn’t find it on a list of aquafers or fracking…or purple men on the moon, either, but you get the point. Or not.
Timbers,
If you have been drinking sea water, that explains a lot of things.
Btw, the large Gulf spill had nothing to do with fracking.
Just throwing out talking point word salad actually does not constitute an argument.
Cas
My former farm is a fracking field with 8 Wells. I know first hand the destruction and pollution and health toll fracking takes. We will pay dearly one day for it. We already are. Go down to south Texas to the fields and hang out there for awhile. Especially by the storage and production facilities. Breath deep. And don’t forget to go swimming in the fracking ponds
Print the list of the top 5 aquifers that have been poisoned and rendered unusable for human consumption in the US.
They’re all usable for your consumption, Cas.
Can the U.S. please send the entire executive staff from oh…about 2000 – 2020…to Mexico to be arrested too, of Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, and the Too Big To Fail bailed out banks who committed massive fraud during the Financial Crisis and were shielded from prosecution of their crimes?
Mexico doesn’t want foreign criminals flooding into their country. You do that and they’re going to threaten to build a wall.
Guess you’re right. Also too, the Mexicans might start complaining that the influx of our foreign criminals driving down the profit of their domestic ones.
Ain’t that the truth. I lived and worked in Mexico City in the 60s and 80s. I doubt there is one single non-corrupt politician in the entire country. That’s WHY you get into politics in Mexico-to get rich!
Jon Corzine just laughs at these amateurs.
I did a double take when I saw PB investing (a) in ship building and (b) in Spain.
Does Spain target South America? There have been Abengoa and later Isolux. The first for sure transferred assets back to Spain before leaving unfinished projects and bills.
If Pemex had just taken a flyer with 5 mil euros, so what? (Although it should be investing its own infrastructure) But a boatel for 175 mil?? For one?
Now that is contract that should be investigated.
Nick:. Spain has been looting South America for so long that it is part of their DNA!
Spain went broke importing gold and silver from its colonies by spending it and not investing it productively. My own account was widely cited for years but is no longer considered definitive.
Corruption is big business everywhere!
However Mexico electing socialists expecting corruption to be cleaned up is insanity!
Socialist are usually the most corrupt of the corrupt! They strip a country of wealth from top to bottom! In their wake, they leave everyone worst off!
This has been my world experience. As such I detest all forms of corruption!
Yet I understand why ordinary Mexicans can justify drilling holes in pipelines to help themselves to some of their countries wealth!
America is a socialist country.Do you not like America.We share
Policing .military ,Water .currency.etc,etc,etc.